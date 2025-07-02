Giro d'Italia Women - Past winners

Champions 1988-2024

L'AQUILA, ITALY - JULY 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as overall race winner during the 35th Giro d'Italia Women 2024, Stage 8 a 117km stage from Pescara to L'Aquila / #UCIWWT / on July 14, 2024 in L'Aquila, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini wins the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia Women - Past Winners

2024

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

2023

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)

2022

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)

2021

Anna van der Breggen (Ned)

2020

Anna van der Breggen (Ned)

2019

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)

2018

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)

2017

Anna van der Breggen (Ned)

2016

Megan Guarnier (USA)

2015

Anna van der Breggen (Ned)

2014

Marianne Vos (Ned)

2013

Mara Abbott (USA)

2012

Marianne Vos (Ned)

2011

Marianne Vos (Ned)

2010

Mara Abbott (USA)

2009

Claudia Hausler (Ger)

2008

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

2007

Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)

2006

Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)

2005

Nicole Brandli (Sui)

2004

Nicole Cooke (GBr)

2003

Nicole Brandli (Sui)

2002

Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)

2001

Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)

2000

Joane Somarriba (Spa)

1999

Joane Somarriba (Spa)

1998

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

1997

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

1996

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

1995

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

1994

Michela Fanini (Ita)

1993

Lenka Ilavska (Slo)

1992

No race held

1991

No race held

1990

Catherine Marsal (Fra)

1989

Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)

1988

Maria Canins (Ita)

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

