Giro d'Italia Women - Past winners
Champions 1988-2024
Giro d'Italia Women - Past Winners
#
Rider Name (Country)
2024
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
2023
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2022
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2021
Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2020
Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2019
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2018
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
2017
Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2016
Megan Guarnier (USA)
2015
Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2014
Marianne Vos (Ned)
2013
Mara Abbott (USA)
2012
Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011
Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010
Mara Abbott (USA)
2009
Claudia Hausler (Ger)
2008
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007
Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2006
Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2005
Nicole Brandli (Sui)
2004
Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2003
Nicole Brandli (Sui)
2002
Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001
Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
2000
Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1999
Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1998
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1996
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1995
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1994
Michela Fanini (Ita)
1993
Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
1992
No race held
1991
No race held
1990
Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989
Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
1988
Maria Canins (Ita)
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Women - Past winnersChampions 1988-2024
-
What is Mont Ventoux? All you need to know about the 'bald mountain' that is part of the Tour de FranceThe statistics and stories behind the mythical mountain in Provence which returns for stage 16
-
Belgian Waffle Ride Montana: Russell Finsterwald claims overall BWR Quad-Tripel men's title with victory in BozemanMontana native Stella Hobbs scores major victory in women's race as Flavia Oliveira Parks uses third place to secure series win
-
How are Tour de France numbers assigned?We take a look at how La Grande Boucle decides on each rider’s number