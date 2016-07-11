Looking back at the first nine stages of the Tour de France - Gallery

From Normandy to the Pyrenees, the Tour's opening salvo doesn't disappoint
Image 1 of 46
Image 2 of 46
Image 3 of 46
Image 4 of 46
Image 5 of 46
Image 6 of 46
Image 7 of 46
Image 8 of 46
Image 9 of 46
Image 10 of 46
Image 11 of 46
Image 12 of 46
Image 13 of 46
Image 14 of 46
Image 15 of 46
Image 16 of 46
Image 17 of 46
Image 18 of 46
Image 19 of 46
Image 20 of 46
Image 21 of 46
Image 22 of 46
Image 23 of 46
Image 24 of 46
Image 25 of 46
Image 26 of 46
Image 27 of 46
Image 28 of 46
Image 29 of 46
Image 30 of 46
Image 31 of 46
Image 32 of 46
Image 33 of 46
Image 34 of 46
Image 35 of 46
Image 36 of 46
Image 37 of 46
Image 38 of 46
Image 39 of 46
Image 40 of 46
Image 41 of 46
Image 42 of 46
Image 43 of 46
Image 44 of 46
Image 45 of 46
Image 46 of 46
The first chapter of the 2016 Tour de France provided plenty of grist for watercooler conversations today, as the race heads into the first rest day with a familiar face at the head of affairs. Two-time and defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) seized the lead with a surprise attack over the final climb of stage 8 and descended into the yellow jersey in Luchon. It was a change of style for the often-times coolly calculating champion, who normally leaves his rivals behind when the roads are going uphill.
On the way to the first rest day in Andorra, the race has seen seven different stage winners and four overall leaders, three of whom had never worn the maillot jaune previously. As expected, the Tour de France has already dealt out plenty of heartbreak to go along with the glory. Two-time champion Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finally abandoned after two early crashes, and Katusha's Michael Morkov battled on through seven more stages after crashing on the opening day, eventually packing it in on stage 8.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a brief look back at some of the action from the first nine days at the Tour de France.