Looking back at the first nine stages of the Tour de France - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 A local spectator has a bird's-eye view of the stage 2 rollout Image 2 of 46 Stage 9 winner Tom Dumoulin solos to the finish in Andorre Arcalis Image 3 of 46 The GC group contends with a torrential downpour during stage 9 at the Tour de France. Image 4 of 46 After crashing twice in the opening two days, Alberto Contador says so long to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9. Image 5 of 46 Steve Cummings pulled off another master stroke with his solo stage 7 win Image 6 of 46 Stage 5 Best Young Rider Julian Alaphilippe enjoys the moment. Image 7 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet's solo attack earned the stage 5 win. Image 8 of 46 The peloton speeds along at the Tour de France. Image 9 of 46 waterborn fans have a unique vantage point at the Tour de France. Image 10 of 46 Mark Cavendish inspects Peter Sagan's bike before the start of stage 5. Image 11 of 46 Peter Sagan meets legendary racer Raymond Poulidor Image 12 of 46 The UCI mechanical doping checks are a regular part of big races now Image 13 of 46 Marcel Kittel and Bryan Coquard fight for the stage 4 win. Kittel got the final advantage by millimeters. Image 14 of 46 Riders pass the local architecture. Image 15 of 46 Alberto Contador gathers a throng of media after stage 5. Image 16 of 46 Didi the devil makes an appearance. Image 17 of 46 The peloton passes a sunflower field in this classic Tour de France image Image 18 of 46 The stage 7 1km inflatable's failure caused big problems for the peloton. Image 19 of 46 It's a long way to the top if you want to win - or watch - the Tour de France. Image 20 of 46 Chris Froome assumes his familiar spot at the Tour de France Image 21 of 46 The Pyrenees provided the playground for the Tour de France. Image 22 of 46 With his stage 6 win, Mark Cavendish passed Bernard Hinault on the all-time stage winners list with 29 Tour victories. Only Eddy Merckx, with 34, has more. Image 23 of 46 Spectators seeks the high ground during stage 6 at the Tour de France. Image 24 of 46 Nairo Quintana has been quietly focused so far. Image 25 of 46 The 2016 Tour de France peloton rolls through the French countryside Image 26 of 46 The breakaway streaks along during stage 2. Image 27 of 46 A straw version of the Arc De Triomphe greets the breakaway. Image 28 of 46 Fans go to great heights to see the race. Image 29 of 46 Cavendish earned his first yellow jersey with the stage 1 win Image 30 of 46 Mark Cavendish gets his 27th stage win on the opening day Image 31 of 46 Alberto Contador's first day didn't go as planned. Image 32 of 46 French fans await the peloton Image 33 of 46 A flyover sends the peloton off for stage 1 at Mont-St-Michel Image 34 of 46 Peter Sagan outlasted Julian Alaphilippe for the stage 2 win Image 35 of 46 Fans watch the peloton speed along the coast Image 36 of 46 A front-row seat for this spectator. Image 37 of 46 Mark Cavendish wins stage 3, his 28th career Tour de France stage win Image 38 of 46 It wouldn't be a Tour de France without Thomas Voeckler in a breakaway Image 39 of 46 The man in charge keeps an eye on the action. Image 40 of 46 Fabian Cancellara gets aero in his final Tour de France Image 41 of 46 The bravest man in cycling? Image 42 of 46 Staying comfortable is an important part of waiting for the Tour de France to pass. Image 43 of 46 Oleg Tinkov shows off one of Peter Sagan's yellow jerseys Image 44 of 46 A vintage car display can't slow the Tour de France peloton Image 45 of 46 Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador get things rolling at the D-Day themed team presentation Image 46 of 46 Cannondale-Drapac's Pierre Rolland finishes the stage with some extra red on his kit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The first chapter of the 2016 Tour de France provided plenty of grist for watercooler conversations today, as the race heads into the first rest day with a familiar face at the head of affairs. Two-time and defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) seized the lead with a surprise attack over the final climb of stage 8 and descended into the yellow jersey in Luchon. It was a change of style for the often-times coolly calculating champion, who normally leaves his rivals behind when the roads are going uphill.

On the way to the first rest day in Andorra, the race has seen seven different stage winners and four overall leaders, three of whom had never worn the maillot jaune previously. As expected, the Tour de France has already dealt out plenty of heartbreak to go along with the glory. Two-time champion Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finally abandoned after two early crashes, and Katusha's Michael Morkov battled on through seven more stages after crashing on the opening day, eventually packing it in on stage 8.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a brief look back at some of the action from the first nine days at the Tour de France.

