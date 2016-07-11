Mollema extends with Trek-Segafredo

Image 1 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Bauke Mollema will shoulder the GC hopes for Trek-Segafredo at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Grégory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 5 Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Markel Irizar takes a selfie with a fan (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Bauke Mollema, Gregory Rast and Markel Irizar have re-signed with Trek-Segafredo for two more years. The American team annoounced that the three riders will now stay with the team through 2018.

Mollema said the deal was done before the Tour de France. “That, of course, gave me a lot of confidence and calm while I was preparing for such a big race. I’m glad I can stay here," he told telegraaf.nl.

Mollema has gone into the Tour’s first rest day in seventh place, only 44 seconds down on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky). He is the team’s captain, but that situation may change in the coming years. Alberto Contador is said to be on the verge of signing with the team.

If that happens, “my role would be something else,” Mollema said. “But that’s also fine.”

Rast and Irizar, both 36, are eager to continue. Rast will look to add to his tally of having competed in 44 monuments.

“For me personally the Classics campaign was disappointing, so I want to come back and be better next year. If you see that, for example, Mathew Hayman can win Roubaix, I think I can be good again and work for our leaders,” Rast said in a statement released by the team on Monday.

Irizar said that he jumped at the chance to continue. “Of course, I wanted to do this because I love cycling, it’s my passion. I can’t imagine riding for a different team anymore," he said.