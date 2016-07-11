George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Vittoria Corsa tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - rear cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Cranks and front chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - FSA bars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - tagged with #52 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Selle San Marco Saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Shimano Dura Ace Di2 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - FSA handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Vitoria Corsa tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 13 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

We take a closer look at the latest aero model from Bianchi with which LottoNL-Jumbo will be racing during the Tour de France. As yet unreleased, the Bianchi Oltre XR4, in iconic celeste blue, has several new features from its predecessors.

The XR1 and XR2 both featured oversized, bladed tubes, a recessed fork crown and hourglass shaped headtube. However, the Bianchi Oltre XR4 takes the aero advantages even further. The XR4 is equipped with deeper tubing as well as more integration around the headset, seat clamp and rear dropouts. The new swooping forks are equipped with direct-mount Dura-Ace brakes and the design shares similarities with the latest forks on the Pinarello Dogma F8.

The oversized headtube seamlessly combines with the deep, bladed tubes continuing down the frame providing both stiffness and aerodynamics to cause minimal drag.

Countervail carbon technology reduces vibrations throughout the frame structure offering a comfortable ride, without compromising on stiffness.

The Lotto-Jumbo Oltre is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, a conspicuous Pioneer powermeter and Dura-Ace C50 wheels. George Bennett also opts for switch shifters on the flat section of his bars to assist shifting whilst climbing. Direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace brakes provide the stopping while grapheme Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres supply the grip.

The Italian frame is finished with FSA bars and seatpost and a Selle San Marco saddle completes the bike.

Bennett was Cyclingnews' chosen rider of the day for stage 9 at the Tour de France.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the New Zealander’s bike.