'Comeback number lost count' – Wout van Aert back in training after pre-Tour de France illness scare

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike rider recovers from stomach bug that forced him to miss the Belgian national championships

SIENA, ITALY - MAY 18: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert returned to his best and won the gravel stage at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) travelled from his home near Antwerp in northern Belgium to Lille for the Tour de France Grand Depart on Wednesday, apparently recovered from the stomach bug that kept him out of the Belgian national championships on Sunday and off the bike for several days.

Van Aert's presence at the Tour de France was never in doubt but the illness may have hampered his final preparations and so too his personal objectives during the first week of the Tour, including the expected stage 1 sprint in Lille.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.