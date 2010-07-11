Advantage Schleck on first major mountain stage
Evans in yellow as crash ends Armstrong's hopes
Stage 8: Station des Rousses - Morzine-Avoriaz
There were two defining images of the eighth stage of the Tour de France. One saw a battered, bruised and decidedly ragged Lance Armstrong, shepherded by his RadioShack teammate Jani Brajkovic, struggling across the line at Morzine-Avoriaz, almost 12 minutes down.
Related Articles
The other saw Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) come of age with a stunning stage win. And it was this second image that should prove more significant in the coming days, since it suggested a shift in the balance of power, from the defending champion and favourite, Alberto Contador (Astana), towards last year's runner-up.
While the story of last year's Tour was of Schleck being unable to respond to Contador's repeated accelerations in the mountains, here it was the other way around.
An elite, 13-man group had just passed under the one-kilometre-to-go kite when the Luxembourg rider made his one, decisive move. Contador, whose Astana teammate Daniel Navarro had led almost the entire way up the 13.6km mountain, reacted quickly to his rival's attack, sprinting after his rear wheel, but he couldn't close the gap.
Indeed, the race was on, prompting Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to pounce after Schleck. Approaching the line, with the Olympic champion having joined Schleck in front, it was Sanchez who led it out and looked as though he had it, but Schleck came around him, glancing across at his rival as he drew level, and then inching ahead to claim his first ever stage win in his third Tour.
"It was my first real victory of the season," said Schleck to TV interviewers after the race. "I took a lot of confidence out of my performance today. It puts me in a very good position right now, but I have to thank my team for being always around me, protecting me."
"I've got to get my head around the position that I'm in now," said Schleck, with a rest day ahead of him tomorrow. "There are still a lot of very hard days, but I am pretty relaxed for the moment. I've done my thing, and I hope I can do a great race and I hope I don't have a bad day."
Ten seconds behind, the group was led in by another of the day's aggressors, Robert Gesink (Rabobank), with Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) fourth and Contador fifth. Sixth, though, was the day's other big winner, Cadel Evans (BMC), who survived an early fall to claim the yellow jersey.
Evans now leads the general classification ahead of Schleck by 20 seconds, with Contador up to third, 1:01 behind the Australian.
Many will expect the overall winner to come from this trio, meaning, inevitably, that one of the day's big stories was the end of Armstrong's challenge - indeed, the definitive end of the Armstrong era.
In the first real mountain stage of this year's race the seven-time winner, riding his final Tour, suffered three crashes, the second of them coming at a crucial stage, just before the climb of the Col de la Ramaz.
"I had a bad day," Armstrong told French TV within seconds of crossing the line. "I came around one roundabout and my pedal touched [the curb], then my front tyre rolled off.
"It's hard to recover from something like that," he said. "They started the Ramaz pretty hard and I was already suffering. Then it went from bad to worse. It was a bad day. Now I'm going to hang in there and enjoy my last Tour."
Schleck offered his sympathy to Armstrong. "Lance had a pretty bad crash - he crashed in front of me, and he could do nothing.
"I almost went down with him," Schleck said. "He came back but he was pretty beaten up. On the [Ramaz], he lost contact with our group. I expected him to be up there in the front.
"To be really honest, I'm a little sorry for him because he really wanted to be good in this last Tour. I think his morale is a little down now."
The new yellow jersey, Evans, also had a scare, crashing after 6km and receiving attention from the race doctor. But he admitted that he wasn't surprised to inherit the yellow jersey from Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).
"Chavanel has had a fantastic Tour, but he isn't a climbing specialist," said Evans. "I've got [the yellow jersey] because of the good work we did in preparation for the stage [three] to Arenberg. I think this is the reward for our work."
Going into the first rest day, the Australian said he wasn't sure what his BMC team's approach would be to defending the jersey. "The Pyrenees are very difficult, Astana is very strong and Andy's very strong, so I don't know yet how we'll look to defend, or what we'll do with the yellow jersey."
It was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after around 35km seven men finally got the gap. The seven were Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Koos Moernhout (Rabobank), Benoit Vagrenard (FdJ), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Amael Moinard (Cofidis).
As this group built a solid lead the overall favourites kept their powder dry until the Ramaz. And as they hit the lower slopes - with Armstrong having just regained contact after his crash - Team Sky hit the front, Juan Antonio Flecha leading, Thomas Lofkvist following, with the British team's leader, Bradley Wiggins, sitting third.
Riders began to fall off the back, including King of the Mountains Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and George Hincapie (BMC). Then, five kilometres from the summit, Chavanel began to lose contact, as Sky was joined at the front by Saxo Bank.
Then came the surprise: Armstrong sliding off the back, with his teammate Chris Horner for company. The news was transmitted at lightening speed to the front, and two Astana riders took it up, injecting more momentum into a main group that numbered around 35 riders.
The gap quickly opened, and with a kilometre to the summit the Astana-led group was 2:12 behind the break, with Armstrong, Horner and Brajkovic 40 seconds in arrears, and Chavanel a further two minutes back.
If Armstrong hoped to rejoin the group on the descent, then he hadn't bargained on a third spill - but that's what happened as he collided with Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) as they went through Les Gets, after a small climb that acted as a stepping stone to the final ascent, to the Avoriaz ski station.
Astana, meanwhile, kept up the pressure at the front. Alexandre Vinokourov put in a big shift on the lower slopes, then dropped back as Navarro took over.
Still in front were three survivors of the early break, but Moerenhout, Moinard and Aerts had about as much chance of fighting out the stage as Armstrong did of rejoining the Contador group.
All eyes were on Contador, of course. The Spaniard sat comfortably behind his teammates - so much for Astana not being strong enough in the mountains - and resembled a coiled spring. The question seemed to be when, rather than if, he would attack.
But Contador was surprisingly quiet, and we didn't see his familiar, dancing style until after the final survivor of the break, Moinard, had been reeled in 5.5km from the summit, and after Wiggins had been dropped, two kilometres later.
Even then, the Spaniard's accelerations were reactive rather than aggressive. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) was the first of the favourites to have a go, with Contador's response instant. A soft attack from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) followed, but it acted only to tee up Gesink.
The tall Dutchman opened a decent gap, but Contador, shadowed all the time by Schleck, brought him back. And as they got their breath, with Gesink still leading, Schleck played Contador at his own game, sprinting clear, and maintaining the effort as the Spaniard tried desperately to get back on terms.
Given the gap that he opened in less than a kilometre, Schleck was asked whether he regretted not attacking earlier. "No, not at all," he said.
"We had a plan, and I had to follow it. I didn't want to change it during the stage. Maybe it was possible to take the yellow jersey today but I want to have it in Paris, so I want to take it step by step.
"I believed this morning this stage was a decisive one," Schleck continued. "I was really nervous this morning. I was 100 percent mentally and physically, and I was surrounded by my team. I'm really motivated now."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4:54:11
|2
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|11
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:14
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|17
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:37
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|19
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:05
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:02:20
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:23
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|28
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:27
|30
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:05
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:33
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:46
|36
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:47
|37
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:50
|38
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:30
|39
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|41
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|42
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|49
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:59
|51
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:48
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:10
|53
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|54
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:12
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:45
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:16
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:27
|58
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:11:40
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|61
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:45
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|63
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|64
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|67
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|71
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:58
|72
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:12:58
|73
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:16:48
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:42
|75
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:32
|77
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|87
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|88
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|90
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|91
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|92
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|94
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|96
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|99
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|103
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|104
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|106
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:22:04
|108
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:24:11
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|111
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|112
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:21
|113
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:26:13
|114
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:49
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|116
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|117
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|121
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|124
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|133
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|134
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|135
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|137
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|138
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|139
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|140
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|143
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|144
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|145
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|148
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:28:00
|153
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:15
|154
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|155
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:43
|156
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|157
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:34
|158
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|162
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|163
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|164
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|165
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|167
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|168
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|169
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|170
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|171
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|172
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|173
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|174
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|175
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|176
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|178
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|179
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|180
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|181
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|182
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|183
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|184
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|185
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|186
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:32:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|pts
|2
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|12
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|6
|11
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|pts
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|4
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|16
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4:54:11
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:23
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:50
|7
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:30
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:10
|9
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:16
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:27
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:42
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:32
|13
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|14
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:24:11
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:27:49
|20
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:28:00
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:34
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:32:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|14:46:20
|2
|Astana
|0:01:06
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:42
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:03
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|6
|Footon-Servetto
|0:06:49
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:47
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:56
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:33
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:33
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:23
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:31
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:13
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:07
|15
|Quick Step
|0:20:47
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|0:20:58
|17
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:21:15
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:28:45
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:46
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:39:56
|21
|Team Milram
|1:01:21
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|1:07:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37:57:09
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:01
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:10
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:11
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:45
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:14
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:15
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:31
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:37
|12
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:40
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:41
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|15
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:05
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:23
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:27
|20
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:03
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:05:39
|22
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:19
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:33
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|25
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:28
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:52
|27
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:58
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:15
|29
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:08:39
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:53
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:57
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:10:05
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:00
|34
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:11:08
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:14
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:01
|37
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:13:13
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:17
|39
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:13:26
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:13:56
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:11
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:45
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:45
|44
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:30
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:18
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:41
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:57
|49
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:09
|50
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:23:50
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:24:17
|52
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:19
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:48
|54
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:08
|55
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:17
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:25:48
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:01
|58
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:27:38
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:27:40
|60
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:24
|61
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:30
|62
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:36
|63
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:48
|64
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:29:06
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:29
|66
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:38
|67
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:30
|68
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:41
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:51
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:32:07
|71
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:22
|72
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:34:06
|73
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:53
|74
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:35:09
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:35:40
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:36:35
|77
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:36:41
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:37:10
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:38:33
|80
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:08
|81
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:10
|82
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:39:30
|83
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:11
|84
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:41:15
|85
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:41:33
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:35
|87
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|88
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:41:43
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:51
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:04
|91
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:20
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:42:47
|93
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:42:59
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:43:22
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:24
|96
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:43:56
|97
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:44:18
|98
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:14
|99
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:26
|100
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:45:57
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:00
|102
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:46:46
|103
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:23
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:47:31
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:47:41
|106
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:53
|107
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:00
|108
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:48:08
|109
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:13
|110
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:37
|111
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:48:38
|112
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:44
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:49:13
|114
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:49:22
|115
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:49:24
|116
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:29
|117
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:50:10
|118
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:50:37
|119
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:40
|120
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:08
|121
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:15
|122
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:17
|123
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:52:11
|124
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:52:34
|126
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:52:44
|127
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:52:55
|128
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:53:21
|129
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:53:31
|130
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:54:09
|131
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:55:04
|132
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:55:12
|133
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:55:46
|134
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:55:48
|135
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:55:59
|136
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:56:00
|137
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:56:44
|138
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:48
|139
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:49
|140
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:56
|141
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:25
|142
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:59:51
|143
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:59:56
|144
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:27
|145
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:28
|146
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:00:35
|147
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:00:38
|148
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:01:22
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:01:23
|150
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:01:30
|151
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:01:46
|152
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:01:51
|153
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:02:20
|154
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:04:36
|155
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:54
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:04:56
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:05:41
|158
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:54
|159
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:06:53
|160
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:07:22
|161
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:07:42
|162
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:07:51
|163
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:07:57
|164
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:08:24
|165
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:08:45
|166
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:08:50
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:09:06
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:12:31
|169
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:44
|170
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:14:05
|171
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1:14:14
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:14:15
|173
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:15:10
|174
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:15:23
|175
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:15:38
|176
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1:16:15
|177
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:17:12
|178
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:20:13
|179
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:21:50
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:22:26
|182
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:23:02
|183
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:23:26
|184
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|1:27:22
|185
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:27:54
|186
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:27:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|118
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|47
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|19
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|21
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|28
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|29
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|30
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|32
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|34
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|36
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|37
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|23
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|40
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|41
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|42
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|44
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|20
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|46
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|47
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|50
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|51
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|52
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|53
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|54
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|55
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|57
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|58
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|59
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|61
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|13
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|63
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|64
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|66
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|67
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|68
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|69
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|70
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|71
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|11
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|74
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|75
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|76
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|77
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|82
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|83
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|84
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|87
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|89
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|90
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|91
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|92
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|93
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|96
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|97
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|98
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|99
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|100
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|102
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|104
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|105
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|106
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|107
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|108
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|109
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|110
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|111
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|112
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|113
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|114
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|115
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|116
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|117
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|118
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|119
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|120
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|121
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|122
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|123
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|125
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|126
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|127
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|128
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|129
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|130
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|131
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|132
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|133
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|134
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|135
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|137
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|138
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|139
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|140
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|141
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|142
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|143
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|145
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|146
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|148
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|149
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|150
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|151
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|4
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|10
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|12
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|16
|14
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|15
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|17
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|18
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|22
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|25
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|26
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|27
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|28
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|30
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|32
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|33
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|35
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|37
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|38
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|42
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|44
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|46
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|47
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|48
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|37:57:29
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:25
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:17
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:07
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:54
|6
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:10
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:23:57
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:28
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:57
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:09
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:34:49
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:35:20
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:50
|15
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:42:27
|16
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:42:39
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:04
|18
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:45:37
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:17
|20
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:50:17
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:20
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:51:51
|23
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:55:28
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:29
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:07
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:00:18
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:01:03
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:01:31
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:04:16
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:34
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:14:50
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1:15:55
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:19:53
|34
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:22:06
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:23:06
|36
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:27:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rabobank
|2
|Astana
|3
|Team Radioshack
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling
|14
|Quick Step
|15
|Footon-Servetto
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Team Milram
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis
As we expected, the big boys came out to play on the stage and really put their cards on the table. And it was fascinating to watch.
As a fellow Australian, it was great to see Cadel Evans pull on the yellow jersey again. He rode another clever stage. Sometimes a crash can knock it out of you and you suffer in the finale, but he was good. Now we'll see how long he can keep it, and if he has the team to keep it. The BMC team at the Tour is a lot stronger than the one at the Giro but they now face a lot of work.
I think Andy Schleck was fantastic in the finale, and I was really happy to see him win. He was strong and to be honest he could have perhaps attacked earlier and earned even more time on the other guys. Saxo Bank has done a lot of work so far in the race and lost Frank Schleck but they will be on a high during the rest day and confident for later in the race.
Bradley Wiggins' confidence has probably taken a bit of hit but his Tour isn't over at all. Some people were surprised Team Sky took up the race on the Col de la Ramaz but you've got to go with your gut feeling and it is often better to take control of the race and set the pace. Wiggins knows his body better than most riders and rightly eased off on the climb to the finish so he didn't blow completely. There's still a long way to go for Wiggo in this Tour.
It was a pity to see Lance Armstrong lose so much time and be out of the race. His over chances are over, and after the first week of racing. He managed to avoid a lot of bad luck (in his Tour career) but it's all caught up with him this week and especially on this stage. He landed on his back on the second crash and that can cause huge problems to your breathing. I hope he can make it to Paris in his last ever Tour.
I'm sure Lance and all the riders will be happy to have reached the first rest day. They've been through a lot to get this far and many of them are battered and bruised. With the heat also a big factor, the second week and especially the stages in the Pyrenees will be about who recovers well.
The classification has been shuffled again and now we'll see what happens in week two. It seems like we've been through a lot already but there's still a long way to go.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy