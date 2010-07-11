Image 1 of 58 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) bests Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the stage win in Morzine-Avoriaz (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 58 The group of favorites kept getting smaller as one rider dropped of after another. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 58 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) stands up on the pedals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 58 Teammates try to take care of Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 58 Lots of fans cheered on the peloton during the Tour's first day in the big mountains. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 58 Crowds were huge on the climbs. There were two defining images of the eighth stage of the Tour de France. One saw a battered, bruised and decidedly ragged Lance Armstrong, shepherded by his RadioShack teammate Jani Brajkovic, struggling across the line at Morzine-Avoriaz, almost 12 minutes down.

The other saw Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) come of age with a stunning stage win. And it was this second image that should prove more significant in the coming days, since it suggested a shift in the balance of power, from the defending champion and favourite, Alberto Contador (Astana), towards last year's runner-up.

While the story of last year's Tour was of Schleck being unable to respond to Contador's repeated accelerations in the mountains, here it was the other way around.

An elite, 13-man group had just passed under the one-kilometre-to-go kite when the Luxembourg rider made his one, decisive move. Contador, whose Astana teammate Daniel Navarro had led almost the entire way up the 13.6km mountain, reacted quickly to his rival's attack, sprinting after his rear wheel, but he couldn't close the gap.

Indeed, the race was on, prompting Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to pounce after Schleck. Approaching the line, with the Olympic champion having joined Schleck in front, it was Sanchez who led it out and looked as though he had it, but Schleck came around him, glancing across at his rival as he drew level, and then inching ahead to claim his first ever stage win in his third Tour.

"It was my first real victory of the season," said Schleck to TV interviewers after the race. "I took a lot of confidence out of my performance today. It puts me in a very good position right now, but I have to thank my team for being always around me, protecting me."

"I've got to get my head around the position that I'm in now," said Schleck, with a rest day ahead of him tomorrow. "There are still a lot of very hard days, but I am pretty relaxed for the moment. I've done my thing, and I hope I can do a great race and I hope I don't have a bad day."

Ten seconds behind, the group was led in by another of the day's aggressors, Robert Gesink (Rabobank), with Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) fourth and Contador fifth. Sixth, though, was the day's other big winner, Cadel Evans (BMC), who survived an early fall to claim the yellow jersey.

Evans now leads the general classification ahead of Schleck by 20 seconds, with Contador up to third, 1:01 behind the Australian.

Many will expect the overall winner to come from this trio, meaning, inevitably, that one of the day's big stories was the end of Armstrong's challenge - indeed, the definitive end of the Armstrong era.

In the first real mountain stage of this year's race the seven-time winner, riding his final Tour, suffered three crashes, the second of them coming at a crucial stage, just before the climb of the Col de la Ramaz.

"I had a bad day," Armstrong told French TV within seconds of crossing the line. "I came around one roundabout and my pedal touched [the curb], then my front tyre rolled off.

"It's hard to recover from something like that," he said. "They started the Ramaz pretty hard and I was already suffering. Then it went from bad to worse. It was a bad day. Now I'm going to hang in there and enjoy my last Tour."

Schleck offered his sympathy to Armstrong. "Lance had a pretty bad crash - he crashed in front of me, and he could do nothing.

"I almost went down with him," Schleck said. "He came back but he was pretty beaten up. On the [Ramaz], he lost contact with our group. I expected him to be up there in the front.

"To be really honest, I'm a little sorry for him because he really wanted to be good in this last Tour. I think his morale is a little down now."

The new yellow jersey, Evans, also had a scare, crashing after 6km and receiving attention from the race doctor. But he admitted that he wasn't surprised to inherit the yellow jersey from Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

"Chavanel has had a fantastic Tour, but he isn't a climbing specialist," said Evans. "I've got [the yellow jersey] because of the good work we did in preparation for the stage [three] to Arenberg. I think this is the reward for our work."

Going into the first rest day, the Australian said he wasn't sure what his BMC team's approach would be to defending the jersey. "The Pyrenees are very difficult, Astana is very strong and Andy's very strong, so I don't know yet how we'll look to defend, or what we'll do with the yellow jersey."

It was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after around 35km seven men finally got the gap. The seven were Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Koos Moernhout (Rabobank), Benoit Vagrenard (FdJ), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Amael Moinard (Cofidis).

As this group built a solid lead the overall favourites kept their powder dry until the Ramaz. And as they hit the lower slopes - with Armstrong having just regained contact after his crash - Team Sky hit the front, Juan Antonio Flecha leading, Thomas Lofkvist following, with the British team's leader, Bradley Wiggins, sitting third.

Riders began to fall off the back, including King of the Mountains Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and George Hincapie (BMC). Then, five kilometres from the summit, Chavanel began to lose contact, as Sky was joined at the front by Saxo Bank.

Then came the surprise: Armstrong sliding off the back, with his teammate Chris Horner for company. The news was transmitted at lightening speed to the front, and two Astana riders took it up, injecting more momentum into a main group that numbered around 35 riders.

The gap quickly opened, and with a kilometre to the summit the Astana-led group was 2:12 behind the break, with Armstrong, Horner and Brajkovic 40 seconds in arrears, and Chavanel a further two minutes back.

If Armstrong hoped to rejoin the group on the descent, then he hadn't bargained on a third spill - but that's what happened as he collided with Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) as they went through Les Gets, after a small climb that acted as a stepping stone to the final ascent, to the Avoriaz ski station.

Astana, meanwhile, kept up the pressure at the front. Alexandre Vinokourov put in a big shift on the lower slopes, then dropped back as Navarro took over.

Still in front were three survivors of the early break, but Moerenhout, Moinard and Aerts had about as much chance of fighting out the stage as Armstrong did of rejoining the Contador group.

All eyes were on Contador, of course. The Spaniard sat comfortably behind his teammates - so much for Astana not being strong enough in the mountains - and resembled a coiled spring. The question seemed to be when, rather than if, he would attack.

But Contador was surprisingly quiet, and we didn't see his familiar, dancing style until after the final survivor of the break, Moinard, had been reeled in 5.5km from the summit, and after Wiggins had been dropped, two kilometres later.

Even then, the Spaniard's accelerations were reactive rather than aggressive. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) was the first of the favourites to have a go, with Contador's response instant. A soft attack from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) followed, but it acted only to tee up Gesink.

The tall Dutchman opened a decent gap, but Contador, shadowed all the time by Schleck, brought him back. And as they got their breath, with Gesink still leading, Schleck played Contador at his own game, sprinting clear, and maintaining the effort as the Spaniard tried desperately to get back on terms.

Given the gap that he opened in less than a kilometre, Schleck was asked whether he regretted not attacking earlier. "No, not at all," he said.

"We had a plan, and I had to follow it. I didn't want to change it during the stage. Maybe it was possible to take the yellow jersey today but I want to have it in Paris, so I want to take it step by step.

"I believed this morning this stage was a decisive one," Schleck continued. "I was really nervous this morning. I was 100 percent mentally and physically, and I was surrounded by my team. I'm really motivated now."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4:54:11 2 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 11 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:39 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:14 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 17 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:37 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:45 19 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:05 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:02:20 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:23 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 28 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:27 30 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 31 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:05 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:33 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:46 36 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:47 37 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:05:50 38 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:30 39 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 40 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 41 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 42 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 49 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:59 51 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:48 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:10 53 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 54 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:12 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:45 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:16 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:27 58 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:11:40 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 61 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:45 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 63 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 64 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 67 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 71 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:58 72 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:12:58 73 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:16:48 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:42 75 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:32 77 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 80 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 87 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 88 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 89 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 90 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 91 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 92 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 93 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 94 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 96 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 99 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 103 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 104 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 106 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:22:04 108 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:24:11 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 111 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 112 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:21 113 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:26:13 114 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:49 115 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 116 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 117 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 118 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 121 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 124 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 125 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 128 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 133 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 134 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 135 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 137 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 138 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 139 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 140 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 143 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 144 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 145 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 148 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 151 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 152 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:28:00 153 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:30:15 154 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 155 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:43 156 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 157 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:34 158 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 162 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 163 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 164 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 165 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 167 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 168 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 169 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 170 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 171 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 172 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 173 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 174 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 175 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 176 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 177 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 178 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 179 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 180 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 181 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 182 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 183 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 184 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 185 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 186 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:32:52

Sprint 1 - Vulbens, 84.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Sprint 2 - Viuz-En-Sallaz, 129.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 6 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 3 - Morzine, 175.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 6 pts 2 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2

Sprint 4 - Morzine-Avoriaz, 189.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 pts 2 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 15 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 13 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 12 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 6 11 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 5 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4 13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Petite Joux, 24.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Grésin, 73.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Ramaz, 154.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 pts 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 13 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5

Mountain 4 - Les Gets, 168.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 3 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 4 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 5 - Morzine-Avoriaz, 189.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 30 pts 2 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 22 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 16 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4:54:11 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:23 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:05:50 7 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:30 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:10 9 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:16 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:27 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:42 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:32 13 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 14 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:11 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:27:49 20 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 25 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:28:00 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:34 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:32:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 14:46:20 2 Astana 0:01:06 3 Team Radioshack 0:01:42 4 Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:03 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 6 Footon-Servetto 0:06:49 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:47 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:56 9 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:33 10 Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:33 11 BMC Racing Team 0:10:23 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:31 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:13 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:19:07 15 Quick Step 0:20:47 16 Française Des Jeux 0:20:58 17 Sky Pro Cycling 0:21:15 18 Cervelo Test Team 0:28:45 19 Garmin - Transitions 0:31:46 20 Katusha Team 0:39:56 21 Team Milram 1:01:21 22 Lampre - Farnese 1:07:06

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37:57:09 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:01 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:10 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:11 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:45 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:14 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:15 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:31 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:37 12 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:40 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:41 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:45 15 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:05 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 17 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:23 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:30 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:27 20 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:03 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:05:39 22 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:19 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:33 24 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:12 25 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:28 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:52 27 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:58 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:15 29 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:08:39 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:53 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:57 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:10:05 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:00 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:11:08 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:14 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:13:01 37 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:13:13 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:17 39 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:13:26 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:13:56 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:11 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:45 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:45 44 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:30 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:18 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:41 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:57 49 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:09 50 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:23:50 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:24:17 52 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:19 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:48 54 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:08 55 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:25:17 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:25:48 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:01 58 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:27:38 59 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:27:40 60 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:24 61 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:30 62 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:36 63 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:48 64 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:29:06 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:29:29 66 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:38 67 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:30 68 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:41 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:30:51 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:32:07 71 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:22 72 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:34:06 73 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:34:53 74 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:35:09 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:35:40 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:36:35 77 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:36:41 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:37:10 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:38:33 80 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:08 81 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:10 82 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:30 83 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:11 84 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:41:15 85 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:41:33 86 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:35 87 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:39 88 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:41:43 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:51 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:04 91 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:42:20 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:42:47 93 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:42:59 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:43:22 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:43:24 96 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:43:56 97 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:44:18 98 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:14 99 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:45:26 100 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:45:57 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:00 102 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:46:46 103 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:23 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:47:31 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:47:41 106 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:53 107 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:48:00 108 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:48:08 109 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:13 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:48:37 111 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:48:38 112 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:44 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:49:13 114 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:49:22 115 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:49:24 116 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:29 117 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:50:10 118 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:50:37 119 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:40 120 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:51:08 121 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:15 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:51:17 123 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:52:11 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:52:34 126 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:52:44 127 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:52:55 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:53:21 129 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:53:31 130 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:54:09 131 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:55:04 132 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:55:12 133 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:55:46 134 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:55:48 135 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:55:59 136 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:56:00 137 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:56:44 138 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:48 139 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:49 140 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:56 141 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:25 142 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:59:51 143 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:59:56 144 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:00:27 145 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:28 146 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:00:35 147 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:00:38 148 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:01:22 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:01:23 150 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:01:30 151 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:01:46 152 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:01:51 153 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:02:20 154 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:04:36 155 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:54 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:04:56 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:05:41 158 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:05:54 159 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:06:53 160 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:07:22 161 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:07:42 162 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:07:51 163 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:07:57 164 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:08:24 165 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:08:45 166 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:08:50 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:09:06 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:12:31 169 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:44 170 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:14:05 171 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1:14:14 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:14:15 173 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:15:10 174 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:15:23 175 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:15:38 176 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1:16:15 177 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:17:12 178 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:20:13 179 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:21:50 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:22:26 182 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:23:02 183 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:23:26 184 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 1:27:22 185 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:27:54 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:27:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 118 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 105 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 85 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 79 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 71 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 47 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 45 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 19 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 38 21 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 28 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 30 30 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 26 32 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 34 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 25 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 36 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 37 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 23 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 22 40 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 41 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 42 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 44 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 46 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 47 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 17 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 50 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 51 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 52 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 53 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 54 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 55 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 57 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 58 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 59 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 61 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 13 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 63 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 64 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 66 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 67 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 68 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 69 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 70 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 71 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 74 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 75 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 76 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 77 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 79 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 82 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 7 83 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 84 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 6 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 87 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 89 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 90 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 91 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 92 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 93 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 96 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 98 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 99 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 100 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 102 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 103 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 104 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 105 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 106 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 107 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 108 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 109 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 110 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 111 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 112 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 113 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 114 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 115 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 116 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 117 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 118 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 119 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 120 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 121 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 122 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 123 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 125 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 126 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 127 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 128 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 129 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 130 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 131 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 132 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 133 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 134 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 135 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 137 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 138 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 139 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 140 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 141 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 142 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 143 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 145 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 146 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 148 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 149 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 150 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 151 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 44 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 30 4 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 22 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 10 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 12 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 16 14 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 15 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 17 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 18 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 22 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 25 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 26 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 27 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 28 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 30 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 32 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 33 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 35 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 37 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 38 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 42 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 44 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 46 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 47 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 48 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 37:57:29 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:25 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:17 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:07 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:54 6 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:10 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:23:57 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:28 9 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:24:57 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:29:09 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:30:31 12 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:34:49 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:35:20 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:50 15 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:42:27 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:42:39 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:43:04 18 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:45:37 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:48:17 20 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:50:17 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:20 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:51:51 23 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:55:28 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:29 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:00:07 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:00:18 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:01:03 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:01:31 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:04:16 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:34 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:14:50 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1:15:55 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:19:53 34 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:22:06 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:23:06 36 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:27:34

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rabobank 2 Astana 3 Team Radioshack 4 Caisse d'Epargne 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Liquigas-Doimo 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Sky Pro Cycling 14 Quick Step 15 Footon-Servetto 16 Team Saxo Bank 17 Française Des Jeux 18 Garmin - Transitions 19 Katusha Team 20 Cervelo Test Team 21 Team Milram 22 Lampre - Farnese

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

As we expected, the big boys came out to play on the stage and really put their cards on the table. And it was fascinating to watch.

As a fellow Australian, it was great to see Cadel Evans pull on the yellow jersey again. He rode another clever stage. Sometimes a crash can knock it out of you and you suffer in the finale, but he was good. Now we'll see how long he can keep it, and if he has the team to keep it. The BMC team at the Tour is a lot stronger than the one at the Giro but they now face a lot of work.

I think Andy Schleck was fantastic in the finale, and I was really happy to see him win. He was strong and to be honest he could have perhaps attacked earlier and earned even more time on the other guys. Saxo Bank has done a lot of work so far in the race and lost Frank Schleck but they will be on a high during the rest day and confident for later in the race.

Bradley Wiggins' confidence has probably taken a bit of hit but his Tour isn't over at all. Some people were surprised Team Sky took up the race on the Col de la Ramaz but you've got to go with your gut feeling and it is often better to take control of the race and set the pace. Wiggins knows his body better than most riders and rightly eased off on the climb to the finish so he didn't blow completely. There's still a long way to go for Wiggo in this Tour.

It was a pity to see Lance Armstrong lose so much time and be out of the race. His over chances are over, and after the first week of racing. He managed to avoid a lot of bad luck (in his Tour career) but it's all caught up with him this week and especially on this stage. He landed on his back on the second crash and that can cause huge problems to your breathing. I hope he can make it to Paris in his last ever Tour.

I'm sure Lance and all the riders will be happy to have reached the first rest day. They've been through a lot to get this far and many of them are battered and bruised. With the heat also a big factor, the second week and especially the stages in the Pyrenees will be about who recovers well.

The classification has been shuffled again and now we'll see what happens in week two. It seems like we've been through a lot already but there's still a long way to go.