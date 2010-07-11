Trending

There were two defining images of the eighth stage of the Tour de France. One saw a battered, bruised and decidedly ragged Lance Armstrong, shepherded by his RadioShack teammate Jani Brajkovic, struggling across the line at Morzine-Avoriaz, almost 12 minutes down.

The other saw Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) come of age with a stunning stage win. And it was this second image that should prove more significant in the coming days, since it suggested a shift in the balance of power, from the defending champion and favourite, Alberto Contador (Astana), towards last year's runner-up.

While the story of last year's Tour was of Schleck being unable to respond to Contador's repeated accelerations in the mountains, here it was the other way around.

An elite, 13-man group had just passed under the one-kilometre-to-go kite when the Luxembourg rider made his one, decisive move. Contador, whose Astana teammate Daniel Navarro had led almost the entire way up the 13.6km mountain, reacted quickly to his rival's attack, sprinting after his rear wheel, but he couldn't close the gap.

Indeed, the race was on, prompting Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to pounce after Schleck. Approaching the line, with the Olympic champion having joined Schleck in front, it was Sanchez who led it out and looked as though he had it, but Schleck came around him, glancing across at his rival as he drew level, and then inching ahead to claim his first ever stage win in his third Tour.

"It was my first real victory of the season," said Schleck to TV interviewers after the race. "I took a lot of confidence out of my performance today. It puts me in a very good position right now, but I have to thank my team for being always around me, protecting me."

"I've got to get my head around the position that I'm in now," said Schleck, with a rest day ahead of him tomorrow. "There are still a lot of very hard days, but I am pretty relaxed for the moment. I've done my thing, and I hope I can do a great race and I hope I don't have a bad day."

Ten seconds behind, the group was led in by another of the day's aggressors, Robert Gesink (Rabobank), with Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) fourth and Contador fifth. Sixth, though, was the day's other big winner, Cadel Evans (BMC), who survived an early fall to claim the yellow jersey.

Evans now leads the general classification ahead of Schleck by 20 seconds, with Contador up to third, 1:01 behind the Australian.

Many will expect the overall winner to come from this trio, meaning, inevitably, that one of the day's big stories was the end of Armstrong's challenge - indeed, the definitive end of the Armstrong era.

In the first real mountain stage of this year's race the seven-time winner, riding his final Tour, suffered three crashes, the second of them coming at a crucial stage, just before the climb of the Col de la Ramaz.

"I had a bad day," Armstrong told French TV within seconds of crossing the line. "I came around one roundabout and my pedal touched [the curb], then my front tyre rolled off.

"It's hard to recover from something like that," he said. "They started the Ramaz pretty hard and I was already suffering. Then it went from bad to worse. It was a bad day. Now I'm going to hang in there and enjoy my last Tour."

Schleck offered his sympathy to Armstrong. "Lance had a pretty bad crash - he crashed in front of me, and he could do nothing.

"I almost went down with him," Schleck said. "He came back but he was pretty beaten up. On the [Ramaz], he lost contact with our group. I expected him to be up there in the front.

"To be really honest, I'm a little sorry for him because he really wanted to be good in this last Tour. I think his morale is a little down now."

The new yellow jersey, Evans, also had a scare, crashing after 6km and receiving attention from the race doctor. But he admitted that he wasn't surprised to inherit the yellow jersey from Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

"Chavanel has had a fantastic Tour, but he isn't a climbing specialist," said Evans. "I've got [the yellow jersey] because of the good work we did in preparation for the stage [three] to Arenberg. I think this is the reward for our work."

Going into the first rest day, the Australian said he wasn't sure what his BMC team's approach would be to defending the jersey. "The Pyrenees are very difficult, Astana is very strong and Andy's very strong, so I don't know yet how we'll look to defend, or what we'll do with the yellow jersey."

It was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after around 35km seven men finally got the gap. The seven were Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Koos Moernhout (Rabobank), Benoit Vagrenard (FdJ), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Sebastien Minard (Cofidis) and Amael Moinard (Cofidis).

As this group built a solid lead the overall favourites kept their powder dry until the Ramaz. And as they hit the lower slopes - with Armstrong having just regained contact after his crash - Team Sky hit the front, Juan Antonio Flecha leading, Thomas Lofkvist following, with the British team's leader, Bradley Wiggins, sitting third.

Riders began to fall off the back, including King of the Mountains Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and George Hincapie (BMC). Then, five kilometres from the summit, Chavanel began to lose contact, as Sky was joined at the front by Saxo Bank.

Then came the surprise: Armstrong sliding off the back, with his teammate Chris Horner for company. The news was transmitted at lightening speed to the front, and two Astana riders took it up, injecting more momentum into a main group that numbered around 35 riders.

The gap quickly opened, and with a kilometre to the summit the Astana-led group was 2:12 behind the break, with Armstrong, Horner and Brajkovic 40 seconds in arrears, and Chavanel a further two minutes back.

If Armstrong hoped to rejoin the group on the descent, then he hadn't bargained on a third spill - but that's what happened as he collided with Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) as they went through Les Gets, after a small climb that acted as a stepping stone to the final ascent, to the Avoriaz ski station.

Astana, meanwhile, kept up the pressure at the front. Alexandre Vinokourov put in a big shift on the lower slopes, then dropped back as Navarro took over.

Still in front were three survivors of the early break, but Moerenhout, Moinard and Aerts had about as much chance of fighting out the stage as Armstrong did of rejoining the Contador group.

All eyes were on Contador, of course. The Spaniard sat comfortably behind his teammates - so much for Astana not being strong enough in the mountains - and resembled a coiled spring. The question seemed to be when, rather than if, he would attack.

But Contador was surprisingly quiet, and we didn't see his familiar, dancing style until after the final survivor of the break, Moinard, had been reeled in 5.5km from the summit, and after Wiggins had been dropped, two kilometres later.

Even then, the Spaniard's accelerations were reactive rather than aggressive. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) was the first of the favourites to have a go, with Contador's response instant. A soft attack from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) followed, but it acted only to tee up Gesink.

The tall Dutchman opened a decent gap, but Contador, shadowed all the time by Schleck, brought him back. And as they got their breath, with Gesink still leading, Schleck played Contador at his own game, sprinting clear, and maintaining the effort as the Spaniard tried desperately to get back on terms.

Given the gap that he opened in less than a kilometre, Schleck was asked whether he regretted not attacking earlier. "No, not at all," he said.

"We had a plan, and I had to follow it. I didn't want to change it during the stage. Maybe it was possible to take the yellow jersey today but I want to have it in Paris, so I want to take it step by step.

"I believed this morning this stage was a decisive one," Schleck continued. "I was really nervous this morning. I was 100 percent mentally and physically, and I was surrounded by my team. I'm really motivated now."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4:54:11
2Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
11Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
13Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:39
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:14
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
17Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:37
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:45
19Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:05
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:02:20
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:23
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
28Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:27
30Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
31Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:05
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:04:33
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:46
36Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:47
37Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:05:50
38Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:30
39Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
40Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
41Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
42Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
49Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:59
51Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:48
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:10
53Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
54Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:12
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:09:45
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:16
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:27
58Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:11:40
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
61Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:45
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
63Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
64Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
67Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
68Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
70Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
71Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:58
72Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:12:58
73Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:16:48
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:42
75Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
76Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:32
77Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
85George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
87Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
88Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
90David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
91Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
92Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
93Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
94Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
96Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
97Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
98Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
99Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
103Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
104Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
105Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
106Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:22:04
108Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:24:11
109Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
110Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
111Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
112Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:21
113Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:26:13
114Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:49
115Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
116Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
117Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
121Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
124Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
126Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
128Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
131Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
132Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
133Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
134Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
135Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
137Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
138Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
139Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
140Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
143Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
144Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
145Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
148Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
151Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
152Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:28:00
153Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:30:15
154Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
155David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:31:43
156Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
157Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:34
158Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
160Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
161Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
162Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
163Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
164Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
165Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
167Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
168Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
169Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
170Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
171Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
172Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
173Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
174Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
175Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
176Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
177Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
178Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
179Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
180Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
181Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
182Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
183Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
184Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
185Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
186Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:32:52

Sprint 1 - Vulbens, 84.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2

Sprint 2 - Viuz-En-Sallaz, 129.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank6pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 3 - Morzine, 175.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank6pts
2Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2

Sprint 4 - Morzine-Avoriaz, 189.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20pts
2Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank15
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo13
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana12
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack8
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank6
11Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team5
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions2
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Petite Joux, 24.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
3Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Grésin, 73.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank2
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Ramaz, 154.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15pts
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank13
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto9
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5

Mountain 4 - Les Gets, 168.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank3
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
4Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 5 - Morzine-Avoriaz, 189.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank30pts
2Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi26
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank22
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana16
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4:54:11
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:23
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:05:50
7Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:30
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:10
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:16
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:27
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:42
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:32
13Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
14Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:11
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:27:49
20Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
25Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
30Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:28:00
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:34
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
36Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:32:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank14:46:20
2Astana0:01:06
3Team Radioshack0:01:42
4Liquigas-Doimo0:03:03
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
6Footon-Servetto0:06:49
7Caisse d'Epargne0:07:47
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:56
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:08:33
10Team HTC - Columbia0:09:33
11BMC Racing Team0:10:23
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:31
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:18:13
14Team Saxo Bank0:19:07
15Quick Step0:20:47
16Française Des Jeux0:20:58
17Sky Pro Cycling0:21:15
18Cervelo Test Team0:28:45
19Garmin - Transitions0:31:46
20Katusha Team0:39:56
21Team Milram1:01:21
22Lampre - Farnese1:07:06

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team37:57:09
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:01
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:10
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:11
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:45
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:14
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:15
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:31
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:37
12Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:40
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:41
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:45
15Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:05
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
17Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:23
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:30
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:27
20Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:03
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:05:39
22Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:19
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:33
24John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:12
25Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:07:28
26Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:52
27Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:58
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:15
29Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:08:39
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:53
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:57
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:10:05
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:00
34Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:11:08
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:14
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:13:01
37Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:13:13
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:17
39Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:13:26
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:13:56
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:14:11
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:45
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:45
44Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:30
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:18
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:41
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:57
49Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:09
50Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:23:50
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:24:17
52Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:19
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:48
54Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:08
55Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:25:17
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:25:48
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:01
58Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:27:38
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:27:40
60Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:24
61Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:30
62Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:36
63Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:48
64Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:29:06
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:29:29
66Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:38
67Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:30
68Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:41
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:30:51
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:32:07
71José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:22
72Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:34:06
73Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:34:53
74Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:35:09
75Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:35:40
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:36:35
77Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:36:41
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:37:10
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:38:33
80Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:08
81Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:10
82Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:39:30
83Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:11
84Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:41:15
85Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:41:33
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:35
87Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:39
88Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:41:43
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:41:51
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:04
91George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:20
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:42:47
93Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:42:59
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:43:22
95Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:43:24
96Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:43:56
97Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:44:18
98Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:14
99Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:45:26
100Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:45:57
101Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:00
102Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:46:46
103Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:47:23
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:47:31
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:47:41
106Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:53
107Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:48:00
108Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:48:08
109Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:13
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:48:37
111Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:48:38
112Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:44
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:49:13
114Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:49:22
115Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:49:24
116Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:29
117David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:50:10
118Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:50:37
119Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:40
120Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:51:08
121Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:15
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:51:17
123Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:52:11
124Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:52:34
126Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:52:44
127Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:52:55
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:53:21
129Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:53:31
130Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:54:09
131Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:55:04
132Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:55:12
133Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:55:46
134Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:55:48
135Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:55:59
136Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:56:00
137Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:56:44
138Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:48
139Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:49
140Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:56
141Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:25
142Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:59:51
143Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:59:56
144Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:00:27
145Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:28
146Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:00:35
147Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:00:38
148Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:01:22
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:01:23
150Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:01:30
151Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:01:46
152Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:01:51
153Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:02:20
154Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:04:36
155Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:04:54
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:04:56
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:05:41
158Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:05:54
159Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:06:53
160Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:07:22
161Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:07:42
162Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:07:51
163Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:07:57
164David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:08:24
165Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:08:45
166David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:08:50
167Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:09:06
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:12:31
169Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:44
170Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:14:05
171Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1:14:14
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:14:15
173Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:15:10
174Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:15:23
175Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:15:38
176Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1:16:15
177Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:17:12
178Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:20:13
179Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:21:50
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
181Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:22:26
182Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:23:02
183Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux1:23:26
184Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana1:27:22
185Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:27:54
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:27:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team118pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini114
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha105
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne92
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia85
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team82
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom79
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram71
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team63
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions53
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana47
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank45
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
19Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale38
21Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini33
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne33
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
28Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram30
30Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram26
32Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
34Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions25
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
36Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
37Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto23
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank23
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo22
40Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
41Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
42Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
44Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram20
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
46Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
47Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank17
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
50David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
52Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
53Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
54Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
55Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
57Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
58Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
59Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
60Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
61Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack13
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
63Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
64Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
65Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
66Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
67Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
68Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
69Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
70Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
71Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux11
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
74Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
75Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
76Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
77Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9
79Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
82Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team7
83Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
84Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step6
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
87Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
89Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
90George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
91Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
92Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
96Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
98Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
99Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
100Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
101Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
102Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
103John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
104Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
105Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
106Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
107Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
108Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
109Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
111Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
112Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
113Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
114Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
115Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
116Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
117Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
118Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
119Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
120Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
121Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
122Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
123Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
125Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
126Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
127Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
128Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
129Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
130Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
131Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
132Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
133Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
134Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
135Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
137Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
138Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
139Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
140Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
141Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
142Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
143Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
145Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
146Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
148Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
149Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
150Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step44pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank30
4Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto27
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi26
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank22
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
10Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
12Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana16
14Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
15Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
17Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
18Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
22Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
25Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
26Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
27Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
28Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
30Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
32José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
33Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
35Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
37Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
38Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
42Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
44Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
46Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
47Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
48Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank37:57:29
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:25
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:17
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:07
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:54
6Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:10
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:23:57
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:28
9Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:24:57
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:29:09
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:30:31
12Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:34:49
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:35:20
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:50
15Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:42:27
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:42:39
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:43:04
18Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:45:37
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:48:17
20Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:50:17
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:20
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:51:51
23Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:55:28
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:29
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:00:07
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:00:18
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:01:03
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:01:31
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:04:16
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:04:34
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:14:50
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1:15:55
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:19:53
34Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:22:06
35Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux1:23:06
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:27:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rabobank
2Astana
3Team Radioshack
4Caisse d'Epargne
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Liquigas-Doimo
7Team HTC - Columbia
8BMC Racing Team
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Sky Pro Cycling
14Quick Step
15Footon-Servetto
16Team Saxo Bank
17Française Des Jeux
18Garmin - Transitions
19Katusha Team
20Cervelo Test Team
21Team Milram
22Lampre - Farnese

 

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

As we expected, the big boys came out to play on the stage and really put their cards on the table. And it was fascinating to watch.

As a fellow Australian, it was great to see Cadel Evans pull on the yellow jersey again. He rode another clever stage. Sometimes a crash can knock it out of you and you suffer in the finale, but he was good. Now we'll see how long he can keep it, and if he has the team to keep it. The BMC team at the Tour is a lot stronger than the one at the Giro but they now face a lot of work.

I think Andy Schleck was fantastic in the finale, and I was really happy to see him win. He was strong and to be honest he could have perhaps attacked earlier and earned even more time on the other guys. Saxo Bank has done a lot of work so far in the race and lost Frank Schleck but they will be on a high during the rest day and confident for later in the race.

Bradley Wiggins' confidence has probably taken a bit of hit but his Tour isn't over at all. Some people were surprised Team Sky took up the race on the Col de la Ramaz but you've got to go with your gut feeling and it is often better to take control of the race and set the pace. Wiggins knows his body better than most riders and rightly eased off on the climb to the finish so he didn't blow completely. There's still a long way to go for Wiggo in this Tour.

It was a pity to see Lance Armstrong lose so much time and be out of the race. His over chances are over, and after the first week of racing. He managed to avoid a lot of bad luck (in his Tour career) but it's all caught up with him this week and especially on this stage. He landed on his back on the second crash and that can cause huge problems to your breathing. I hope he can make it to Paris in his last ever Tour.

I'm sure Lance and all the riders will be happy to have reached the first rest day. They've been through a lot to get this far and many of them are battered and bruised. With the heat also a big factor, the second week and especially the stages in the Pyrenees will be about who recovers well.

The classification has been shuffled again and now we'll see what happens in week two. It seems like we've been through a lot already but there's still a long way to go.

