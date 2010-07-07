Take two for Ale-Jet
Cancellara remains in yellow jersey
Stage 4: Cambrai - Reims
Much has been said of the many 'veterans' riding this year's Tour de France and this afternoon in Reims the 'Aged Brigade' demonstrated they've got the legs to go with their years of experience at the season's biggest race. Fastest of them was Alessandro Petacchi, who turned back the clock and made the 'Youth Brigade' look slow with a sprint reminiscent of his prime.
The 36-year-old from La Spezia proved that his victory in a crash-marred first stage in Brussels, when most of the peloton was held up by incidents in the final kilometre, was no stroke of luck brought on by the lack of competition in the finale. A long, hard sprint against a full compliment of fast men in the middle of the Champagne region was evidence of this.
The champagne would be flowing for Petacchi following his second stage win in this year's Tour. Amongst those other experienced hands animating the finish of stage four were Danilo Hondo, Julian Dean and Robbie McEwen, the latter jumping out of the pack with Petacchi at the 200m mark to ambush Mark Cavendish, who was swamped when lead-out man Mark Renshaw swung off in the finale.
The 'Manx Missile' lacked the speed to which fans became accustomed during last year's Tour and while his HTC-Columbia teammates pulled together well - as they usually do - in the closing kilometres of today's stage, the myriad crashes and unsettled nature of this opening week may have taken their toll on Cavendish.
It's a sign of the open nature of this year's Tour de France that the experienced riders we saw contesting the finale today are in the running for stage wins. Consequently, the result in Reims blows the doors of the points competition wide open. Whilst Thor Hushovd held onto the green jersey courtesy of ninth place in the sprint, his lead remains a slim 10 points over Petacchi and 18 on McEwen.
"I was too early in the front in the sprint. I was on the wheel of Cavendish, but Petacchi started a long sprint, and I had to start my sprint again," said Hushovd. "He was faster today, so chapeau.
"I have good legs. I think I can do what I did last year and pick up some points in the medium mountain stages. Of course I want to win the green jersey again, but first I want to win another stage. The fight to the green jersey is just starting... I have to take it day by day and try to pick up points when I can," he added.
And while some observers may be writing off Cavendish's chances of taking green in Paris, the uncertain nature of this year's Tour thus far may yet have something special in store for the British rider. He demonstrated to doubters that he's capable of coming back from adversity in a less-than-subtle manner during the Tour de Romandie in May and he could yet again prove them wrong in the coming weeks, despite finishing outside the top 10 in Reims.
But today was all about Lampre-Farnese Vini's effort in delivering Petacchi to the right place at the right time. General classification contender Damiano Cunego may have struggled at the back of the peloton over the previous three days - a trend that continued today - but Petacchi, aided by Hondo, Grega Bole and Simon Spilak, turned back the clock to 2003, when he was virtually untouchable during the Tour's first week before he abandoned after securing four stage wins.
For overnight race leader Fabian Cancellara, his run in the maillot jaune will continue tomorrow, the Saxo Bank rider remaining fairly anonymous during today's stage as the efforts of yesterday were sure to have left his legs a little dead. He wasn't alone in that department, as the likes of Hushovd, Cavendish and co. all appeared to be suffering from the effects of a bruising 213 kilometres from Wanze to Arenberg.
This was confirmed by Hushovd after the finish, explaining, "I wanted to do better, but I missed the power in the sprint today. It's the fatigue of the efforts from the past three days catching up with me, especially from yesterday.
"Also, today was our first day in the heat, and I don't do really well in the heat, so I was suffering all day."
A semblance of normality...
After the manic days of the opening week so far, today's 153.5km jaunt from Cambrai to Reims would serve as a chance for riders to lick their wounds and take a little rest amongst friends in the peloton.
That was aided by the early break which went after two kilometres, when Dmitri Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) sparked a quintet of riders into action and formed the escape group that was allowed to get away early.
Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto), Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined Champion ahead of the peloton and they set about establishing a suitable lead, which in fairness was always going to be controlled by the sprinters' teams behind.
With 133km remaining in the stage the gap was 3:13, the most leash the break was given on a day that had to come down to a sprint. Keeping it in check was Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), who for the better part of 50km seemed to be at the front of the peloton every time the TV cameras panned over the main bunch.
With 124km remaining in the stage the gap had been reduced to 2:54 although soon after it was cut to about two minutes, and there it remained for much of the afternoon, the sprinters' teams keen to conserve their assets but even more focused on avoiding any mistakes that may cost them the opportunity of a stage win.
As the bunch approached 60km to go it was holding the break at 1:23 and a further 10km down the road that had been cut to 1:10; just three kilometres later the escape group would be in sight of the peloton, although it took 44km to actually catch the plucky quintet, which in reality never stood a chance.
Cervélo TestTeam and HTC-Columbia turned up the volume with about 35km to go, deciding it was time that the break's advantage be slashed. Lampre-Farnese Vini made its presence felt with about 13km remaining, in an attempt to get Alessandro Petacchi into position for the sprint in Reims.
Grega Bole and Danilo Hondo earned their keep for the Italian team, as did Tony Martin for HTC-Columbia, who took over from Siutsou as the American squad's workhorse at the front coming into the final 30km.
HTC-Columbia's control to no avail
With Martin having driven the pace at the front of the peloton in a mission to search-and-destroy the break, it was time for Bob Stapleton's men to do what they do best - control proceedings for their sprinter, Cavendish, as he sought his first stage win at this year's Tour.
As Erik Zabel predicted before the event, most of the sprinters' teams were content to sit back, watch and wait for HTC-Columbia to drag them to the finish line. McEwen, Hushovd, Petacchi, Ciolek... all the big names were there and it was Petacchi's teammate, Hondo, who hit out early and disrupted the yellow train approaching the flamme rouge.
While Bernhard Eisel was swamped during his turn on the front, by the time Mark Renshaw took over pacing duties the order had settled and the green jersey of Hushovd could be seen on Cav's wheel with 200m to go.
When Renshaw swung off and Cavendish was expected to spring out of the slipstream instead it was Petacchi who took his cue to take off down the left side of the road with Robbie McEwen on his wheel and Julian Dean behind the Australian with teammate Robbie Hunter waiting in the wings.
The man known as 'Ale-Jet' surged hard towards the line in the only manner he knows how and it worked to perfection, with the Italian never seriously headed and his margin of victory a comfortable half-bike length.
Despite requiring a visit to the hospital after stage two, along with teammates Farrar and Christian Vande Velde, Dean gave Ale-Jet a run for his money. "I didn't feel super, I've been around a long time and I know how to follow wheels and get in position in the sprints," said Dean. "I didn't quite have it to overcome Petacchi at the finish, but second isn't bad considering I came out of the hospital two days ago. "
A few numbers from the finish:
The top five in today's stage boasted ages of 36 (Petacchi), 34 (Dean), 23 (Boasson Hagen), 38 (McEwen) and 33 (Hunter), with the Norwegian at least a decade younger than the next youngest man in the first five over the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:34:55
|2
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|37
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|42
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|46
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|54
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|56
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|60
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|62
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|63
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|70
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|74
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|84
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|85
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|88
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|88
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|93
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|95
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|96
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|100
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|101
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|102
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|105
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|106
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|107
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|108
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|111
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|112
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|115
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|116
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|118
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|119
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|120
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|122
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|123
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|124
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|125
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|127
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|129
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|130
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|131
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|132
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|133
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|134
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|135
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|137
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|138
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|141
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|142
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|143
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|148
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|151
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|152
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|153
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|157
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|159
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|160
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|162
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|163
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|164
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:39
|165
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|167
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:42
|168
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|170
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|171
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|172
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|173
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|175
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|176
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:37
|177
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:50
|178
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|179
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|180
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|182
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|183
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|184
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|185
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:48
|186
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:03:08
|187
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:37
|188
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|189
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|3
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|pts
|2
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|10
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|14
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|9
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|6
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|pts
|2
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:34:55
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|25
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:39
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:42
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:50
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|34
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|10:44:45
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|7
|Team Milram
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|Rabobank
|14
|Team Radioshack
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Astana
|17
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Francaise des Jeux
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|21
|Lampre - Farnese
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|18:28:55
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:46
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:01
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:09
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:31
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:40
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:47
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:49
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:06
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:25
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:30
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:35
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:49
|23
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:53
|25
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:57
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:03:00
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:04
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:03:05
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:06
|36
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:07
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:10
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:03:12
|39
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:14
|40
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|41
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|42
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:03:15
|43
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:17
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:18
|45
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:19
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:20
|48
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:21
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:24
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:25
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:03:26
|53
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:27
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|56
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:34
|63
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|64
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:41
|65
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|66
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:43
|67
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|68
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:46
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:47
|72
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:53
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:56
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:57
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:33
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:41
|80
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:04:44
|81
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:45
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:04:47
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:53
|85
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:02
|86
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:24
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:04
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:07:07
|89
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:20
|90
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:24
|91
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:07:25
|92
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:32
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|94
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:33
|95
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:34
|96
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:36
|97
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:37
|98
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:38
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:41
|100
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:47
|101
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:53
|102
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:56
|103
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:06
|104
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:07
|105
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:16
|106
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:08:18
|107
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:57
|108
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:58
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:11
|110
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|111
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|113
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|114
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:47
|115
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:48
|116
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:50
|117
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:55
|118
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:11:01
|119
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:06
|120
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:07
|121
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:15
|122
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:23
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:52
|124
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:12:17
|125
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:12:35
|126
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:37
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:42
|128
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:05
|129
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|130
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|131
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:13:34
|132
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:41
|133
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:45
|134
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:57
|135
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:59
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:33
|137
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:48
|138
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:04
|139
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:07
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:15:33
|141
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:15:48
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:59
|143
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:48
|144
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:19
|145
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:22
|146
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:32
|147
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|149
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:50
|150
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:56
|151
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:18:11
|152
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:12
|153
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:21
|154
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:23
|155
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:18:31
|156
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:39
|157
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:45
|158
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:48
|159
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:58
|160
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:12
|162
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:19
|163
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:20:27
|164
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:47
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:03
|166
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:18
|167
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:43
|168
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:22:44
|169
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:57
|170
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:11
|171
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:23:37
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:42
|173
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:50
|174
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:07
|175
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:09
|176
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:48
|178
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:24:58
|179
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:26
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:26:04
|181
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:27:40
|182
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:51
|183
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:57
|184
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:28:07
|185
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:34
|186
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:47
|187
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:12
|188
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:29
|189
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|62
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|39
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|15
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|19
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|20
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|20
|22
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|27
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|28
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|29
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|17
|30
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|33
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|34
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|35
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|39
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|41
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|42
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|14
|43
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|45
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|46
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|47
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|11
|48
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|49
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|50
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|51
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|52
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|53
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|55
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|56
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|57
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|59
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|60
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|62
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|63
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|66
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|67
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|69
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|72
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|73
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|74
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|75
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|76
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|79
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|80
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|81
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|84
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|85
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|86
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|87
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|88
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|89
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|91
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|92
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|94
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|95
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|96
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|97
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|98
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|101
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|102
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|104
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|105
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|106
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|108
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|111
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|112
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|113
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|114
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|115
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|118
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|119
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|120
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|121
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|122
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|123
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|125
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|126
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|128
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|129
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|130
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|131
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|133
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|134
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|135
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|136
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|137
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|138
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|139
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|140
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|141
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|142
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|143
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|144
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|145
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|146
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|13
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|5
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|7
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|15
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|16
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18:29:18
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:01
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:12
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:26
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:35
|8
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:44
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:51
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:11
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:20
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:30
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:18
|16
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:26
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:01
|18
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:09
|19
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:24
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:07:55
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:48
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:52
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:19
|25
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:18
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:41
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:35
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:24
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:20
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:22:21
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:19
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:23:44
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:23:46
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:11
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:49
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|55:30:40
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:11
|3
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Astana
|0:02:21
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:22
|7
|Rabobank
|0:03:37
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:40
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:55
|11
|Team Radioshack
|0:04:28
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:29
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:42
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:05:11
|15
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:30
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:31
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:03
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:11
|19
|Quick Step
|0:06:33
|20
|Team Milram
|0:06:37
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:10:06
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:10:08
