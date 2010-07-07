Trending

Take two for Ale-Jet

Cancellara remains in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 67

It was hot in the publicity caravan

It was hot in the publicity caravan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 67

Euskaltel-Euskadi line-up for the start

Euskaltel-Euskadi line-up for the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi's mechanic makes sure his bars don't move. They were ok later

Alessandro Petacchi's mechanic makes sure his bars don't move. They were ok later
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 67

Petacchi also wanted his saddle just right

Petacchi also wanted his saddle just right
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 67

The Tour de France peloton is about to roll out of Cambrai

The Tour de France peloton is about to roll out of Cambrai
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

A typical Tour de France landscape on the road to Reims

A typical Tour de France landscape on the road to Reims
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 67

It's time to fuel up for RadioShack

It's time to fuel up for RadioShack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 67

The Tour de France peloton

The Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 67

Watching the race go by

Watching the race go by
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 67

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom)

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 67

The peloton rides through golden fields of grain

The peloton rides through golden fields of grain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 67

The breakaway of the day.

The breakaway of the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 67

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 67

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed the day in the sun

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed the day in the sun
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

The peloton is coming

The peloton is coming
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

A perfect day out: A picnic and the Tour de France

A perfect day out: A picnic and the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

The open, often exposed countryside of northern France

The open, often exposed countryside of northern France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 67

RadioShack lead the peloton

RadioShack lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 67

The Tour de France peloton passes a windmill

The Tour de France peloton passes a windmill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 67

The peloton was moving faster than the windmill

The peloton was moving faster than the windmill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 67

The break with a wind turbine

The break with a wind turbine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 67

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) out of the saddle

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) can't hide his delight on the podium

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) can't hide his delight on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) can't hide his delight

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) can't hide his delight
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) counts them out

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) counts them out
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes two

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes two
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes the sixth Tour stage of his career

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes the sixth Tour stage of his career
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finds another way of showing that this is win number two of the Tour for him

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finds another way of showing that this is win number two of the Tour for him
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) ahead of Garmin-Transitions duo Robbie Hunter and Julian Dean

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) ahead of Garmin-Transitions duo Robbie Hunter and Julian Dean
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sits up after taking the spoils

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sits up after taking the spoils
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates after crossing the line

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates after crossing the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 67

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) holds on to the green jersey in Reims

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) holds on to the green jersey in Reims
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in Reims

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in Reims
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a comfortable day in yellow

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a comfortable day in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 67

Tony Martin (HTC-Colombia) rolls into Reims

Tony Martin (HTC-Colombia) rolls into Reims
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 67

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) crosses the line in Reims

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) crosses the line in Reims
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 67

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) takes a drink on the road the Reims

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) takes a drink on the road the Reims
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 67

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) do battle in the bunch sprint at Reims

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) do battle in the bunch sprint at Reims
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 67

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey after stage four

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey after stage four
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) in yellow at Reims

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) in yellow at Reims
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) brings his tally up to two

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) brings his tally up to two
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is in great shape at this year's Tour de France

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is in great shape at this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was dominant in the sprint in Reims

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was dominant in the sprint in Reims
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his second stage win of the Tour

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his second stage win of the Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) soaks up the applause on the podium

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) soaks up the applause on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) puts on a familiar jersey

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) puts on a familiar jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) hits the line first

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) hits the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) blows a kiss as he crosses the line in Reims

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) blows a kiss as he crosses the line in Reims
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) opened the champagne in Reims

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) opened the champagne in Reims
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 67

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes a drink after a hot day in the saddle

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes a drink after a hot day in the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) heads to the podium, everyone heads to the buses

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) heads to the podium, everyone heads to the buses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates on the podium

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) enjoys an unorthodox celebration after winning into Reims

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) enjoys an unorthodox celebration after winning into Reims
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) showed his sprinting muscle

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) showed his sprinting muscle
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 67 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins in Reims

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins in Reims
(Image credit: AFP)

Much has been said of the many 'veterans' riding this year's Tour de France and this afternoon in Reims the 'Aged Brigade' demonstrated they've got the legs to go with their years of experience at the season's biggest race. Fastest of them was Alessandro Petacchi, who turned back the clock and made the 'Youth Brigade' look slow with a sprint reminiscent of his prime.

The 36-year-old from La Spezia proved that his victory in a crash-marred first stage in Brussels, when most of the peloton was held up by incidents in the final kilometre, was no stroke of luck brought on by the lack of competition in the finale. A long, hard sprint against a full compliment of fast men in the middle of the Champagne region was evidence of this.

The champagne would be flowing for Petacchi following his second stage win in this year's Tour. Amongst those other experienced hands animating the finish of stage four were Danilo Hondo, Julian Dean and Robbie McEwen, the latter jumping out of the pack with Petacchi at the 200m mark to ambush Mark Cavendish, who was swamped when lead-out man Mark Renshaw swung off in the finale.

The 'Manx Missile' lacked the speed to which fans became accustomed during last year's Tour and while his HTC-Columbia teammates pulled together well - as they usually do - in the closing kilometres of today's stage, the myriad crashes and unsettled nature of this opening week may have taken their toll on Cavendish.

It's a sign of the open nature of this year's Tour de France that the experienced riders we saw contesting the finale today are in the running for stage wins. Consequently, the result in Reims blows the doors of the points competition wide open. Whilst Thor Hushovd held onto the green jersey courtesy of ninth place in the sprint, his lead remains a slim 10 points over Petacchi and 18 on McEwen.

"I was too early in the front in the sprint. I was on the wheel of Cavendish, but Petacchi started a long sprint, and I had to start my sprint again," said Hushovd. "He was faster today, so chapeau.

"I have good legs. I think I can do what I did last year and pick up some points in the medium mountain stages. Of course I want to win the green jersey again, but first I want to win another stage. The fight to the green jersey is just starting... I have to take it day by day and try to pick up points when I can," he added.

And while some observers may be writing off Cavendish's chances of taking green in Paris, the uncertain nature of this year's Tour thus far may yet have something special in store for the British rider. He demonstrated to doubters that he's capable of coming back from adversity in a less-than-subtle manner during the Tour de Romandie in May and he could yet again prove them wrong in the coming weeks, despite finishing outside the top 10 in Reims.

But today was all about Lampre-Farnese Vini's effort in delivering Petacchi to the right place at the right time. General classification contender Damiano Cunego may have struggled at the back of the peloton over the previous three days - a trend that continued today - but Petacchi, aided by Hondo, Grega Bole and Simon Spilak, turned back the clock to 2003, when he was virtually untouchable during the Tour's first week before he abandoned after securing four stage wins.

For overnight race leader Fabian Cancellara, his run in the maillot jaune will continue tomorrow, the Saxo Bank rider remaining fairly anonymous during today's stage as the efforts of yesterday were sure to have left his legs a little dead. He wasn't alone in that department, as the likes of Hushovd, Cavendish and co. all appeared to be suffering from the effects of a bruising 213 kilometres from Wanze to Arenberg.

This was confirmed by Hushovd after the finish, explaining, "I wanted to do better, but I missed the power in the sprint today. It's the fatigue of the efforts from the past three days catching up with me, especially from yesterday.

"Also, today was our first day in the heat, and I don't do really well in the heat, so I was suffering all day."

A semblance of normality...

After the manic days of the opening week so far, today's 153.5km jaunt from Cambrai to Reims would serve as a chance for riders to lick their wounds and take a little rest amongst friends in the peloton.

That was aided by the early break which went after two kilometres, when Dmitri Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) sparked a quintet of riders into action and formed the escape group that was allowed to get away early.

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto), Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined Champion ahead of the peloton and they set about establishing a suitable lead, which in fairness was always going to be controlled by the sprinters' teams behind.

With 133km remaining in the stage the gap was 3:13, the most leash the break was given on a day that had to come down to a sprint. Keeping it in check was Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), who for the better part of 50km seemed to be at the front of the peloton every time the TV cameras panned over the main bunch.

With 124km remaining in the stage the gap had been reduced to 2:54 although soon after it was cut to about two minutes, and there it remained for much of the afternoon, the sprinters' teams keen to conserve their assets but even more focused on avoiding any mistakes that may cost them the opportunity of a stage win.

As the bunch approached 60km to go it was holding the break at 1:23 and a further 10km down the road that had been cut to 1:10; just three kilometres later the escape group would be in sight of the peloton, although it took 44km to actually catch the plucky quintet, which in reality never stood a chance.

Cervélo TestTeam and HTC-Columbia turned up the volume with about 35km to go, deciding it was time that the break's advantage be slashed. Lampre-Farnese Vini made its presence felt with about 13km remaining, in an attempt to get Alessandro Petacchi into position for the sprint in Reims.

Grega Bole and Danilo Hondo earned their keep for the Italian team, as did Tony Martin for HTC-Columbia, who took over from Siutsou as the American squad's workhorse at the front coming into the final 30km.

HTC-Columbia's control to no avail

With Martin having driven the pace at the front of the peloton in a mission to search-and-destroy the break, it was time for Bob Stapleton's men to do what they do best - control proceedings for their sprinter, Cavendish, as he sought his first stage win at this year's Tour.

As Erik Zabel predicted before the event, most of the sprinters' teams were content to sit back, watch and wait for HTC-Columbia to drag them to the finish line. McEwen, Hushovd, Petacchi, Ciolek... all the big names were there and it was Petacchi's teammate, Hondo, who hit out early and disrupted the yellow train approaching the flamme rouge.

While Bernhard Eisel was swamped during his turn on the front, by the time Mark Renshaw took over pacing duties the order had settled and the green jersey of Hushovd could be seen on Cav's wheel with 200m to go.

When Renshaw swung off and Cavendish was expected to spring out of the slipstream instead it was Petacchi who took his cue to take off down the left side of the road with Robbie McEwen on his wheel and Julian Dean behind the Australian with teammate Robbie Hunter waiting in the wings.

The man known as 'Ale-Jet' surged hard towards the line in the only manner he knows how and it worked to perfection, with the Italian never seriously headed and his margin of victory a comfortable half-bike length.

Despite requiring a visit to the hospital after stage two, along with teammates Farrar and Christian Vande Velde, Dean gave Ale-Jet a run for his money. "I didn't feel super, I've been around a long time and I know how to follow wheels and get in position in the sprints," said Dean. "I didn't quite have it to overcome Petacchi at the finish, but second isn't bad considering I came out of the hospital two days ago. "

A few numbers from the finish:

The top five in today's stage boasted ages of 36 (Petacchi), 34 (Dean), 23 (Boasson Hagen), 38 (McEwen) and 33 (Hunter), with the Norwegian at least a decade younger than the next youngest man in the first five over the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:34:55
2Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
10Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
34George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
36Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
37Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
42Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
44Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
46Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
47Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
48Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
49Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
50Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
52Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
55Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
58Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
59Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
60Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
62Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
63Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
69Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
70Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
74Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
75Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
76Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
78Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
80Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
81Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
82Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
83José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
84Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
85Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
87Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
88Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
90Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
93John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
95Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
97Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
100Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
101Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
102Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
103Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
105Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
107Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
108Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
109Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
110Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
111Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
112Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
115Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
116Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
117Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
118Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
119Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
120Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
122Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
123David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
124Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
125Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
126Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
127Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
129Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
130Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
132Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
133David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
134Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
135Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
136Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
137Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
138Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
140Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
141Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
142Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
143Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
147Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
148Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
151Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
152Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
153Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
156Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
157Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
158Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
159Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
160Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
161Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
162Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
163Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
164Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:39
165Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
167Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
168Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
169Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
170Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
171Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
172Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
173Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:44
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
175Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
176Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:01:37
177Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:50
178Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
179Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
180Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
181Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
182Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
183Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
184David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
185Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:48
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:03:08
187Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:37
188Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
189Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana

Sprint 1 - Walincourt-Selvigny, km. 12.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto6pts
2Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 2 - Flavigny-Et-Beaurin, km. 49.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2

Sprint 3 - Brienne-Sur-Aisne, km. 128.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2

Points - Reims, km. 153.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35pts
2Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions30
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team26
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions22
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team17
10Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank16
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram15
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia14
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13
14Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
15Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
17Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux9
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
20Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step6
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

KOM 1 - Côte de Vadencourt - 40.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3pts
2Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:34:55
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
12Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
17Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
18Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
25Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:39
28Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
30Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:44
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:50
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
34Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:48

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions10:44:45
2Sky Pro Cycling
3BMC Racing Team
4Caisse d'Epargne
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Omega Pharma - Lotto
7Team Milram
8Liquigas-Doimo
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Team HTC - Columbia
11Team Saxo Bank
12Quick Step
13Rabobank
14Team Radioshack
15Katusha Team
16Astana
17Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Francaise des Jeux
19Cervelo Test Team
20Footon-Servetto
21Lampre - Farnese
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank18:28:55
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:46
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:01
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:09
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:19
8Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:31
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:40
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:47
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:49
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:25
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:30
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:35
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:49
23Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:02:52
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:53
25Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:57
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:00
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:01
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
32Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:03:05
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:06
36Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:10
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:12
39Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:14
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
41Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
42Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:03:15
43Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:17
44Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:18
45Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:19
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:20
48Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:21
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:24
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:25
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:26
53Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
54Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:27
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
56John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:32
58Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:33
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
60Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:34
63Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
64Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
65Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
66Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:43
67Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:44
68Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
71Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:47
72Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:53
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:56
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:57
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:30
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:04:33
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
80Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:44
81Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:45
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:04:47
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:49
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:53
85Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:02
86Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:05:24
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:04
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:07
89Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:20
90Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:24
91Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:07:25
92Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:32
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:33
95Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:34
96Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:36
97Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:37
98Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:07:38
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:41
100Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:47
101Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:53
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:56
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:06
104Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:07
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:16
106Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:08:18
107Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:57
108Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:58
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:11
110George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
111Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
112Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
113Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
114Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:47
115Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:10:48
116Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:50
117Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:55
118Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:11:01
119Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:06
120Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:11:07
121Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:15
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:52
124Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:12:17
125Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:12:35
126Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:37
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:42
128Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:05
129Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
130Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
131Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:13:34
132Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:13:41
133Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:45
134Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:57
135Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:13:59
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:33
137Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:14:48
138Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:04
139Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:07
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:33
141Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:15:48
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:59
143Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:48
144Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:19
145Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:22
146Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:17:32
147Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
148David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
149Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:50
150Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:56
151Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:18:11
152Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:12
153Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:18:21
154Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:23
155Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:18:31
156Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:39
157Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:45
158Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:48
159Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:58
160Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:12
162Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:20:19
163Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:27
164Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:47
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:22:03
166Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:18
167Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:43
168Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:22:44
169Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:57
170Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:11
171David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:23:37
172Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:42
173Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:50
174Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:24:07
175Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:09
176Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
177Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:48
178Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:24:58
179Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:26
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:26:04
181Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:27:40
182Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:51
183Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:27:57
184Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:28:07
185Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:34
186Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:47
187Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:12
188Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:29
189Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team80pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini70
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha62
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team56
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne49
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step44
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo40
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom39
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team38
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team38
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto36
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions30
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
15Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions30
16Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux24
19Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions22
20Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana20
22Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram20
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram19
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram18
27Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
28Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
29Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
30David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
33Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
34Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
35Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia15
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
39Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
40Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
41Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
42Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram14
43Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
44Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
45Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
47Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux11
48Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
49Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
50Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
51Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
52Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack10
53Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo9
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
55Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
56Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
57Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
59Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
60Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step5
62Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
63Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
66Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
67Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
69Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
72Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
73Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
74Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
75Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
76Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
80Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
81Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
84Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
85Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack2
86Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
87Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
88Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
89Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
91Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
92Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
94Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
95Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
96Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
97John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
98Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
101Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
102Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
104Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
105Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
106Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
108Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
111Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
112Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
113Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
114Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
115Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank2
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
117Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
118Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
120Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
121Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
122Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
123Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
125Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
126Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
128Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
129Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
130Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
131Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
133Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
134Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
135Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
136Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
137Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
138Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
139Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
140Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
141Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
142Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
143Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
144Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
145Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
146Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
5Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
7Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
10Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
15Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
16Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18:29:18
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:01
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:12
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
8Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:44
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:51
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:11
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:30
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:07
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:18
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:26
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:05:01
18Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:09
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:24
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:07:55
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:48
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:52
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:19
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:13:18
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:41
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:35
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:24
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:20
30Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:22:21
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:19
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:23:44
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:23:46
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:11
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:49
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank55:30:40
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
3Sky Pro Cycling0:00:25
4Astana0:02:21
5BMC Racing Team0:02:50
6Cervelo Test Team0:03:22
7Rabobank0:03:37
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:40
9AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
10Caisse d'Epargne0:03:55
11Team Radioshack0:04:28
12Team HTC - Columbia0:04:29
13Liquigas-Doimo0:04:42
14Katusha Team0:05:11
15Francaise des Jeux0:05:30
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:31
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:03
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:11
19Quick Step0:06:33
20Team Milram0:06:37
21Footon-Servetto0:10:06
22Lampre - Farnese0:10:08

 

