Much has been said of the many 'veterans' riding this year's Tour de France and this afternoon in Reims the 'Aged Brigade' demonstrated they've got the legs to go with their years of experience at the season's biggest race. Fastest of them was Alessandro Petacchi, who turned back the clock and made the 'Youth Brigade' look slow with a sprint reminiscent of his prime.

The 36-year-old from La Spezia proved that his victory in a crash-marred first stage in Brussels, when most of the peloton was held up by incidents in the final kilometre, was no stroke of luck brought on by the lack of competition in the finale. A long, hard sprint against a full compliment of fast men in the middle of the Champagne region was evidence of this.

The champagne would be flowing for Petacchi following his second stage win in this year's Tour. Amongst those other experienced hands animating the finish of stage four were Danilo Hondo, Julian Dean and Robbie McEwen, the latter jumping out of the pack with Petacchi at the 200m mark to ambush Mark Cavendish, who was swamped when lead-out man Mark Renshaw swung off in the finale.

The 'Manx Missile' lacked the speed to which fans became accustomed during last year's Tour and while his HTC-Columbia teammates pulled together well - as they usually do - in the closing kilometres of today's stage, the myriad crashes and unsettled nature of this opening week may have taken their toll on Cavendish.

It's a sign of the open nature of this year's Tour de France that the experienced riders we saw contesting the finale today are in the running for stage wins. Consequently, the result in Reims blows the doors of the points competition wide open. Whilst Thor Hushovd held onto the green jersey courtesy of ninth place in the sprint, his lead remains a slim 10 points over Petacchi and 18 on McEwen.

"I was too early in the front in the sprint. I was on the wheel of Cavendish, but Petacchi started a long sprint, and I had to start my sprint again," said Hushovd. "He was faster today, so chapeau.

"I have good legs. I think I can do what I did last year and pick up some points in the medium mountain stages. Of course I want to win the green jersey again, but first I want to win another stage. The fight to the green jersey is just starting... I have to take it day by day and try to pick up points when I can," he added.

And while some observers may be writing off Cavendish's chances of taking green in Paris, the uncertain nature of this year's Tour thus far may yet have something special in store for the British rider. He demonstrated to doubters that he's capable of coming back from adversity in a less-than-subtle manner during the Tour de Romandie in May and he could yet again prove them wrong in the coming weeks, despite finishing outside the top 10 in Reims.

But today was all about Lampre-Farnese Vini's effort in delivering Petacchi to the right place at the right time. General classification contender Damiano Cunego may have struggled at the back of the peloton over the previous three days - a trend that continued today - but Petacchi, aided by Hondo, Grega Bole and Simon Spilak, turned back the clock to 2003, when he was virtually untouchable during the Tour's first week before he abandoned after securing four stage wins.

For overnight race leader Fabian Cancellara, his run in the maillot jaune will continue tomorrow, the Saxo Bank rider remaining fairly anonymous during today's stage as the efforts of yesterday were sure to have left his legs a little dead. He wasn't alone in that department, as the likes of Hushovd, Cavendish and co. all appeared to be suffering from the effects of a bruising 213 kilometres from Wanze to Arenberg.

This was confirmed by Hushovd after the finish, explaining, "I wanted to do better, but I missed the power in the sprint today. It's the fatigue of the efforts from the past three days catching up with me, especially from yesterday.

"Also, today was our first day in the heat, and I don't do really well in the heat, so I was suffering all day."

A semblance of normality...

After the manic days of the opening week so far, today's 153.5km jaunt from Cambrai to Reims would serve as a chance for riders to lick their wounds and take a little rest amongst friends in the peloton.

That was aided by the early break which went after two kilometres, when Dmitri Champion (AG2R-La Mondiale) sparked a quintet of riders into action and formed the escape group that was allowed to get away early.

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto), Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Inaki Isasi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined Champion ahead of the peloton and they set about establishing a suitable lead, which in fairness was always going to be controlled by the sprinters' teams behind.

With 133km remaining in the stage the gap was 3:13, the most leash the break was given on a day that had to come down to a sprint. Keeping it in check was Kanstantin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), who for the better part of 50km seemed to be at the front of the peloton every time the TV cameras panned over the main bunch.

With 124km remaining in the stage the gap had been reduced to 2:54 although soon after it was cut to about two minutes, and there it remained for much of the afternoon, the sprinters' teams keen to conserve their assets but even more focused on avoiding any mistakes that may cost them the opportunity of a stage win.

As the bunch approached 60km to go it was holding the break at 1:23 and a further 10km down the road that had been cut to 1:10; just three kilometres later the escape group would be in sight of the peloton, although it took 44km to actually catch the plucky quintet, which in reality never stood a chance.

Cervélo TestTeam and HTC-Columbia turned up the volume with about 35km to go, deciding it was time that the break's advantage be slashed. Lampre-Farnese Vini made its presence felt with about 13km remaining, in an attempt to get Alessandro Petacchi into position for the sprint in Reims.

Grega Bole and Danilo Hondo earned their keep for the Italian team, as did Tony Martin for HTC-Columbia, who took over from Siutsou as the American squad's workhorse at the front coming into the final 30km.

HTC-Columbia's control to no avail

With Martin having driven the pace at the front of the peloton in a mission to search-and-destroy the break, it was time for Bob Stapleton's men to do what they do best - control proceedings for their sprinter, Cavendish, as he sought his first stage win at this year's Tour.

As Erik Zabel predicted before the event, most of the sprinters' teams were content to sit back, watch and wait for HTC-Columbia to drag them to the finish line. McEwen, Hushovd, Petacchi, Ciolek... all the big names were there and it was Petacchi's teammate, Hondo, who hit out early and disrupted the yellow train approaching the flamme rouge.

While Bernhard Eisel was swamped during his turn on the front, by the time Mark Renshaw took over pacing duties the order had settled and the green jersey of Hushovd could be seen on Cav's wheel with 200m to go.

When Renshaw swung off and Cavendish was expected to spring out of the slipstream instead it was Petacchi who took his cue to take off down the left side of the road with Robbie McEwen on his wheel and Julian Dean behind the Australian with teammate Robbie Hunter waiting in the wings.

The man known as 'Ale-Jet' surged hard towards the line in the only manner he knows how and it worked to perfection, with the Italian never seriously headed and his margin of victory a comfortable half-bike length.

Despite requiring a visit to the hospital after stage two, along with teammates Farrar and Christian Vande Velde, Dean gave Ale-Jet a run for his money. "I didn't feel super, I've been around a long time and I know how to follow wheels and get in position in the sprints," said Dean. "I didn't quite have it to overcome Petacchi at the finish, but second isn't bad considering I came out of the hospital two days ago. "

A few numbers from the finish:

The top five in today's stage boasted ages of 36 (Petacchi), 34 (Dean), 23 (Boasson Hagen), 38 (McEwen) and 33 (Hunter), with the Norwegian at least a decade younger than the next youngest man in the first five over the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:34:55 2 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 10 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 34 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 37 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 42 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 46 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 49 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 52 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 55 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 59 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 60 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 62 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 63 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 68 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 70 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 74 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 76 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 78 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 80 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 83 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 84 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 85 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 88 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 88 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 93 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 95 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 97 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 99 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 100 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 101 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 102 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 105 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 106 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 107 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 108 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 109 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 111 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 112 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 115 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 116 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 117 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 118 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 119 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 120 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 122 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 123 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 124 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 125 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 126 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 127 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 129 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 130 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 132 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 133 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 134 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 135 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 137 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 138 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 141 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 142 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 143 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 147 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 148 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 151 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 152 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 153 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 156 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 157 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 158 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 159 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 160 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 162 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 163 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 164 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:39 165 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 167 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 168 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 170 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 171 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 172 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 173 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:44 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 175 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 176 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:37 177 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:50 178 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 179 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 180 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 182 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 183 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 184 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 185 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:48 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:03:08 187 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:37 188 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 189 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana

Sprint 1 - Walincourt-Selvigny, km. 12.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 pts 2 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 2 - Flavigny-Et-Beaurin, km. 49.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2

Sprint 3 - Brienne-Sur-Aisne, km. 128.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2

Points - Reims, km. 153.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 pts 2 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 30 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 22 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 17 10 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 16 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 15 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 14 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 14 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 15 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 9 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 20 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 6 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

KOM 1 - Côte de Vadencourt - 40.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 pts 2 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:34:55 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 12 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 17 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 24 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 25 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:39 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:44 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:50 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 34 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:48

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Transitions 10:44:45 2 Sky Pro Cycling 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Caisse d'Epargne 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 7 Team Milram 8 Liquigas-Doimo 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Team HTC - Columbia 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 Quick Step 13 Rabobank 14 Team Radioshack 15 Katusha Team 16 Astana 17 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Francaise des Jeux 19 Cervelo Test Team 20 Footon-Servetto 21 Lampre - Farnese 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 18:28:55 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:46 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:01 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:09 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:19 8 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:31 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:40 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:47 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:49 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:06 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:25 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:30 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:34 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:35 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:49 23 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:02:52 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:53 25 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:57 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:03:00 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 32 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:04 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:03:05 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:06 36 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:07 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:10 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:03:12 39 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:14 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 41 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 42 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:03:15 43 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:17 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:18 45 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:19 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:20 48 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:21 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:24 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:25 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:03:26 53 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:27 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 56 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:32 58 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:33 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 60 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:34 63 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 64 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:41 65 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 66 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:43 67 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:44 68 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:46 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 71 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:47 72 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:53 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:54 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:56 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:57 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:30 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:33 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:41 80 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:04:44 81 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:45 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:04:47 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:49 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:53 85 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:02 86 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:24 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:04 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:07:07 89 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:20 90 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:24 91 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:07:25 92 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:32 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:33 95 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:34 96 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:36 97 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:37 98 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:07:38 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:41 100 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:47 101 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:53 102 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:56 103 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:06 104 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:07 105 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:16 106 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:08:18 107 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:57 108 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:58 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:11 110 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 111 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 112 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 113 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:39 114 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:47 115 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:48 116 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:50 117 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:55 118 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:11:01 119 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:06 120 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:07 121 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:11:15 122 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:23 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:52 124 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:12:17 125 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:12:35 126 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:37 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:42 128 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:05 129 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 130 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 131 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:13:34 132 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:41 133 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:45 134 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:57 135 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:59 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:33 137 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:48 138 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:04 139 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:07 140 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:15:33 141 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:15:48 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:59 143 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:48 144 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:19 145 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:22 146 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:32 147 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 148 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 149 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:50 150 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:56 151 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:18:11 152 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:12 153 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:21 154 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:23 155 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:18:31 156 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:39 157 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:45 158 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:48 159 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:58 160 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:12 162 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:19 163 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:20:27 164 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:47 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:03 166 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:18 167 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:43 168 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:22:44 169 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:57 170 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:11 171 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:23:37 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:42 173 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:50 174 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:24:07 175 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:09 176 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 177 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:48 178 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:24:58 179 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:26 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:26:04 181 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:27:40 182 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:51 183 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:57 184 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:28:07 185 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:34 186 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:47 187 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:12 188 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:29 189 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 80 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 62 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 44 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 40 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 39 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 30 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 15 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 30 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 24 19 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 22 20 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 20 22 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 20 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 19 26 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 18 27 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 28 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 29 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 17 30 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 17 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 16 33 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 34 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 35 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 15 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 39 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 41 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 42 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 14 43 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 45 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 47 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 48 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 49 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 50 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 51 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 52 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 10 53 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 54 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 55 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 56 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 57 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 59 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 60 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 5 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 5 62 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 63 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 66 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 67 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 69 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 72 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 73 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 74 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 75 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 76 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 79 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 80 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 81 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 83 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 84 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 85 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 2 86 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 87 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 88 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 89 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 91 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 92 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 94 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 95 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 96 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 97 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 98 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 99 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 101 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 102 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 104 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 105 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 106 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 108 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 111 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 112 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 113 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 114 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 115 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 2 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 2 118 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 120 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 121 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 122 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 123 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 125 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 126 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 128 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 129 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 130 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 131 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 2 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 133 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 134 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 135 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 136 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 137 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 138 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 139 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 140 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 141 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 142 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 143 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 144 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 145 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 146 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 13 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 5 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 7 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 15 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 16 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18:29:18 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:01 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:12 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:26 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:35 8 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:44 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:51 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:11 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:20 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:30 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:07 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:18 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:26 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:01 18 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:09 19 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:24 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:07:55 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:48 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:52 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:19 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:18 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:41 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:35 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:24 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:20 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:22:21 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:19 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:23:44 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:23:46 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:11 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:49 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:09