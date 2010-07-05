Trending

Chavanel takes stage and yellow in Spa

Emotional comeback victory for Frenchman

Spa is Belgium's home of speed - the city's world-renowned motor racing circuit has hosted daring feats over the decades - and there was plenty of bravado during today's 201km journey from Brussels to the Wallonne region, so it was fitting that a man known for his bravado take line honours.

Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel put in what will likely be one of the best performances of the this year's Tour de France - on just the third day of the event - to win in Spa and put himself in the maillot jaune ahead of the race's entry to French soil, which will come during tomorrow's stage to Porte du Hainaut.

The peloton, coming in nearly four minutes behind, failed to fulfil the city's need for speed, instead staging a 'go-slow' protest to the line after most of the race favourites crashed on the slippery descent with 30km to go.

Chavanel: "My most beautiful day on the bike"

Having spent much of the day in a break, Lady Luck finally shone on Chavanel, who has experienced a terrible run of fortune thus far in 2010. He hung tough at crucial moments in the stage and when he was thrown a moment of opportunity - another significant crash in the peloton - he took it like the proverbial dog with a bone and capitalised with a magnificent victory.

A fractured skull suffered during this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège had been the highlight of Chavanel's season for all the wrong reasons but today's stage win will go a long way to rectifying the misfortunes suffered in what has been a fairly forgettable 2010 thus far for the affable Frenchman.

After the stage, Sylvain Chavanel was ecstatic at his double strike. "The wheel is always turning. I have had so much bad luck, so many times. I've been caught a kilometre, two kilometres from the line. That's life. I've learned from it. This is my most beautiful day on the bike."

"20km from the line, I knew that I had a great chance of winning the stage, but I wasn't thinking of the yellow jersey. I only knew I'd take the yellow jersey 5km from the line."

As for his defence of the jersey, Chavanel said, "Now I want to keep it until Paris! [laughs] No, I just want to keep it as long as possible. It's something that I don't want to let pass by. I have a reasonable chance [of keeping the jersey] as far as Rousses, why not?"

The peloton's neutralising of the sprint behind did little to detract from his day, however. "That's part of racing, but it doesn't take from my victory. It's something that I don't understand."

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) was considerably more upset by the decision not to sprint. "I feel frustrated by what happened today. Our team was working hard and we would have had a good chance for victory. I feel like they have taken something away from us today. There were a few sprinters who did not make it to the front group, but there was no reason to not contest the sprint today. Everyone made a gentleman's agreement not to sprint, but I lost an important opportunity to try to win the stage and gain points."

His teammate Jeremy Hunt was similarly frustrated. "We pulled at the front all day. We all managed to get through. It was just chaos. In the end, they didn't want to sprint. I cannot understand why."

Other riders found the conditions more troublesome, however. "It was like skating on ice, and the bike was uncontrollable," said Alberto Contador.

Meanwhile, Milram leader Linus Gerdeman defended the peloton's decision. "That wasn't a strike. With this action we wanted to show our solidarity with the many crash victims."

Andy Schleck was glad of such solidarity after his torrid descent of the Stockeu. "I fell twice in 200 metres, I couldn't really control the bike. I thank everybody for the fair play shown, and I think it can be said that fair play won today."

The points jersey passed to Chavanel, but Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) will be consoled by being able to keep wearing his green outfit as the runner up in the classification.

If at first you don't succeed...

The day's breakaway, instigated by Chavanel, made its way off the front of the peloton after 17 of the day's 201 kilometres. Quick Step's mercurial Frenchman was joined by countryman and teammate Jérôme Pineau in a group of eight that settled in for the long haul with 179km to ride.

The other members of the escaping octet were Omega Pharma-Lotto riders Matthew Lloyd and Jürgen Roelandts, Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

With 167km remaining the gap had grown to 4:25, but seemingly in control by the peloton. The catch in theory would be a mere formality as some undulating terrain toward the finish offered plenty of territory for the peloton to flex its muscles. Pineau, Taaramae and Lloyd were fighting amongst each other for the mountains points on offer while the big guns behind negotiated wet Belgian roads as the race made its way further south.

A crash of portent came in the peloton with just under 60km remaining, as Mickäel Delage (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) came off, their battered bikes and bodies sitting on the side of the road. And after yesterday's shenanigans, a sense of déjà vu pervaded amongst observers. But more of that a little later...

Meanwhile, on the Côte de Aissomont, the break began to splinter as it hit the Wallonian hills, with Turgot and Lloyd contemplating life back in the peloton, a thought that became reality several kilometres later when, with 40km to go, the Franco-Australian duo was caught as the pace increased amongst the big hitters in the main bunch.

The Côte de Stockeu, next on the list of côtes on the menu, was Roelandts' time to make a move. Joined by Chavanel he tried his luck, although it was the Frenchman who made the most of the confusion in the break, which had disintegrated by this point in time.

And while the ascent of the Stockeu offered the perfect place for a pent up peloton to pounce, with only Chavanel and a labouring Roelandts offering any meaningful resistance, what was in store on its descent was the trump card the Frenchman had been hoping for.

Myriad splits opened in the bunch courtesy of crashes that followed a spill from Gavazzi, who had hitherto been amongst the eight escapees; the likes of Andy Schleck, Christian Vande Velde and Alessandro Petacchi all came down hard, the latter two eventually rolling into the finish many minutes down on the front group, making it a day to forget for the Italian who had experienced the heights the Tour has to offer just 24 hours earlier.

Andy Schleck looked dazed after the crash, but after being given a bike by teammate Matti Breschel, he remounted and set about chasing back to his teammates.

"We knew that crashes were unavoidable so we tried to set the pace at the front of the pack but the surface was simply as slippery as soap and bikes and motor bikes were scattered everywhere in the chaos on the descent," said Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.

For a second consecutive day, the teams of the general classification favourites were performing rapid roll calls to determine where their big names were. Three distinct groups emerged on the road behind Chavanel, who continued his run ahead unabated: Jens Voigt worked his legs to the bone in order to get the brothers Schleck back to a group boasting the likes of Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador, who had managed to escape the carnage relatively untouched. Ahead, the group of yellow jersey Cancellara kept the pace under control to allow the Schlecks to rejoin.

Today was all about Chavanel, however, who increased his lead at the head of proceedings to an insurmountable margin nearing three minutes, and with less than 20km remaining it appeared that southern Belgium was going to be a more fruitful hunting ground than his last outing on these roads. His solo win was confirmation of this, with a well-savoured celebration exorcising the demons of several months ago.

Behind him the peloton, controlled by Fabian Cancellara, finished en masse with no sprint, apparently in protest at the day's route, which was perceived as dangerous by the big names of the race. It ended what was another eventful stage for all the wrong reasons but with a memorable result to take into the event's homeland tomorrow.

And now for something completely different

Putting a lighter spin on what was another serious day on the Tour, the first of this year's Cyclingnews Tour de France 'stage awards' are presented to:

'Mr Perpetual Motion' - Sylvain Chavanel, who showed what it means to be a baroudeur and go for broke, even with only a faint hope of winning something.
'Mr Tough' - Andy Schleck, who demonstrated that skinny guys can hang tough with the best of them and not every fall results in a broken collarbone.
'Mr Unlucky' - Christian Vande Velde, who managed to lack a shred of luck once again and came down in the day's main crash ,finishing a long way behind the other general classification favourites.
'Mr Diplomacy' - Fabian Cancellara, who organised what appeared to be a show of rider solidarity seemingly about the stage's conditions.

Stage 3: Wanze - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut 213km

Here come the cobbles

After a nod to Liège-Bastogne-Liège today, Tour organisers ASO pay homage to another race in their portfolio by taking the field over several of the cobbled sections from Paris-Roubaix. There are 13.2km of pavé hell for the riders to deal with in seven separate sections. The last four are in France and particularly nasty, the final one just 10km from the finish.

It’s been six years since the Tour last encountered the cobbles. Back in 2004 the hopes of principal Spanish contender Iban Mayo were blown away in the dust. The sylph-like Alberto Contador will be hoping he doesn’t suffer the same fate. The finish is at the entrance to Roubaix’s infamous Arenberg Forest.

Full results

1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4:40:48
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
13Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
14Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
18Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
22Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
24Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
26Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
27Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
30Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
31Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
33Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
34Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
40Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
42Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
45Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
46Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
49Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
55Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
56Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
57Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
59Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
61Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
63Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
65Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
66José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
67Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
68Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
71Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
72Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
73Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
74Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
75Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
76Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
77Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
81Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
82Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
84Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
85Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
92Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
93Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
94David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
97Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
98Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
99Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
101Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
104Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
105Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
106Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
107Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
108Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
109Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
110Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
113Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
114David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
115Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
116John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
118Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
119Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
122Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
123Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
124Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
125Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:04:09
126Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
127Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:12
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
129Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:58
130Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:08:51
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
132Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
133Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
134Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
135David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
136Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
137Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
138Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
139Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
140Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:58
143Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:49
145Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
146Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
150Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
154Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
155Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:32
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:13:37
157Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
158Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
159Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
161Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
162Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:13:38
163Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
164Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
165Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
168Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
169Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
170Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
171Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
172Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
173Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
174Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
175Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
176Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
177Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
178David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
179Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
180Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
181Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:35
182Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:19:03
183Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
184Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
185Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
186Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
187Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
188Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
189Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
190Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
191Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
192Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
193Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNSAdam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia

Points
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step25pts

Sprint 1 - Perwez , 39.5km
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2

Sprint 2 - Seny (Tinlot), 112.0km
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2

Sprint 3 - Coo (Stavelot), 177.0km
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2

Mountain 1 - Côte de France (Cat. 4) 98.0km
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Filot (Cat. 4) 128.5km
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Werbomont (Cat. 4) 136.0km
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Aisomont (Cat. 3) 161.5km
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 5 - Col de Stockeu (Cat. 3) 167.5km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 6 - Col du Rosier (Cat. 3) 189.0km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:44:44
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
11Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
12Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
21Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:00:13
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:55
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:53
28Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:09:41
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:09:42
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:15:07
35Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Most combative rider
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step

Teams
1Quick Step14:10:16
2Team Milram0:03:56
3Omega Pharma - Lotto
4Team Katusha
5Cervelo Test Team
6Liquigas-Doimo
7Garmin - Transitions
8Team Saxo Bank
9BMC Racing Team
10Rabobank
11Caisse D’Epargne
12Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Team Radioshack
14Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Team HTC - Columbia
17Astana
18Française des Jeux
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Footon-Servetto
22Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:51

General classification after stage 2
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step10:01:25
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:02:57
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:07
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:03:17
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:19
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:20
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:03:24
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:25
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:03:32
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:33
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
16Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:35
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
18Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:36
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:03:37
21Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:38
23Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:39
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:40
25Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:03:43
26Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
28Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:44
29Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:45
30Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:46
31Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
35Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
37Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:47
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:48
42Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
43Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:49
44David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
46Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:50
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
49Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
51Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
52Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:52
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:53
55Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
57Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
59Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:54
60Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
61Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:55
62José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:56
63Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:57
64Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:58
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:59
68Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
69Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:00
70Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:01
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
72Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
73Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
74Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:02
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
77Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:03
78Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
79Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:04
80Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:05
81Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
82Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
83Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
84Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
85Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:04:06
86Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
88Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:04:07
89Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
90Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:08
92Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:04:09
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
94Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
95Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:11
97Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:13
98Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
99Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:14
101Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:04:15
102Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
103Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:04:16
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
105Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
106Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:17
107Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:18
108Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
110John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
111Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:20
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:21
115Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:22
116Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:23
118Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
119Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:25
120Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:26
121Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:28
122Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:30
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:31
124Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:35
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:36
126Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:39
127Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:04:47
128Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:24
129Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:07:17
130David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:32
131Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:37
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:41
133Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:45
134Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:08:46
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:48
136Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:08:51
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:09:04
138Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:05
139Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:07
140Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:09:09
141Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:12
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:14
143Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:29
144Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:31
145George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:44
146Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:50
147Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:55
148Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:58
149Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:00
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
151Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:09
152Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
153Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:11:56
154Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:13
155Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:17
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:20
157Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:26
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:13:27
159Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:13:31
160Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:13:34
161Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:37
162Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:38
163Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
164Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:44
165Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:45
166Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:13:48
167Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:49
168Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:51
169Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
170Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:13:55
171Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:57
172Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:13:58
173Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:00
174Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:01
175Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
176Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
177Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:14:03
178David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:14:10
179Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:19
180Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:43
181Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:18:19
182Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:18:32
183Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:18:40
184Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:18:48
185Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:18:54
186Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:19:03
187Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:19:10
188Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:18
189Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:19:20
190Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:19:23
191Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:19:26
192Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
193Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:22:33

Points classification
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step44pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team26
6Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux22
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom19
11Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram18
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank15
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram15
16Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
17Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
19Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
21Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step10
22David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia10
25Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step7
27Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana5
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
30Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
31Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step3
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
36Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
5Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider classification
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10:04:32
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
5Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:33
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:41
11Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
13Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:53
14Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:54
15Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:08
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:09
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:16
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:18
23Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:40
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:30
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:53
27Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:08:49
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:06
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:10:24
30Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:37
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:42
32Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:10:48
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:51
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:15:41
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:15:47
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:11

Teams classification
1Quick Step30:11:40
2Team Radioshack0:02:51
3Team HTC - Columbia0:02:52
4Garmin - Transitions0:02:53
5Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:07
6Astana0:03:11
7Team Saxo Bank0:03:13
8Caisse D’Epargne0:03:19
9BMC Racing Team0:03:21
10Team Milram0:03:27
11Liquigas-Doimo
12Rabobank0:03:49
13Cervelo Test Team0:03:53
14Française des Jeux
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
16Team Katusha0:03:56
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:01
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:14
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:26
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:34
21Footon-Servetto0:04:48
22Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:43

 

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

There is a lot of debate about if the riders in the peloton did the right thing by waiting for the riders who had crashed and then protesting about the conditions. I can understand both sides of the argument and trying to analyze what happened is like walking a tightrope.

As a former rider I can understand the solidarity the riders showed and the fears they had about the conditions. I was involved in a nasty crash that almost ended my career - I was hit by a team car during a race - so I always feel it in my bones and my stomach turns when riders go down. Yet watching the race as a spectator, I can understand that people feel they were deprived of seeing some great racing.

It's not easy to say who is right or wrong. Personally I think the riders were right to wait after the crash but they should have contested sprint at the finish. No points were awarded at the finish and I hope that doesn’t affects who eventually wins the points jersey in Paris.

Some riders have criticized the race organiser ASO, but I think they're wrong. ASO are always very careful about safety. The descent and roads covered during the stage are all used in other races. Teams and riders had plenty of time to study then in the spring.

The riders have to remember that they're racing on public roads. I feel for them but they also have to toughen up a little. Some of them need some cement in their breakfast cereal.

It will now be interesting to see what happens on the cobbles on stage three. Who knows, perhaps the riders who didn't crash today, will go down tomorrow. Cycling is not held in a controlled environment like a football stadium and the unpredictability and the inherent risks are in many ways, what makes cycling so thrilling to watch and so unique as a sport.

I hope nobody crashes on the sections of pave and that we have a great day of bike racing and most of all a deserved winner.

