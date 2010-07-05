Image 1 of 108 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes an emotional victory in Spa. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 108 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) grins ear to ear after being presented with the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 108 The polka dot jersey went to Chavanel's teammate Jerome Pineau. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 108 Green jersey holder Alessandro Petacchi lost 13 minutes, but will get to keep wearing that jersey on stage 3. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 108 The group comes in without the expected sprint. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 108 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) held onto white as best young rider. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 108 Christophe Le Mevel looking a bit scuffed up after stage 2. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 108 More huge crowds greeted the riders in Spa. Spa is Belgium's home of speed - the city's world-renowned motor racing circuit has hosted daring feats over the decades - and there was plenty of bravado during today's 201km journey from Brussels to the Wallonne region, so it was fitting that a man known for his bravado take line honours.

Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel put in what will likely be one of the best performances of the this year's Tour de France - on just the third day of the event - to win in Spa and put himself in the maillot jaune ahead of the race's entry to French soil, which will come during tomorrow's stage to Porte du Hainaut.

The peloton, coming in nearly four minutes behind, failed to fulfil the city's need for speed, instead staging a 'go-slow' protest to the line after most of the race favourites crashed on the slippery descent with 30km to go.

Chavanel: "My most beautiful day on the bike"

Having spent much of the day in a break, Lady Luck finally shone on Chavanel, who has experienced a terrible run of fortune thus far in 2010. He hung tough at crucial moments in the stage and when he was thrown a moment of opportunity - another significant crash in the peloton - he took it like the proverbial dog with a bone and capitalised with a magnificent victory.

A fractured skull suffered during this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège had been the highlight of Chavanel's season for all the wrong reasons but today's stage win will go a long way to rectifying the misfortunes suffered in what has been a fairly forgettable 2010 thus far for the affable Frenchman.

After the stage, Sylvain Chavanel was ecstatic at his double strike. "The wheel is always turning. I have had so much bad luck, so many times. I've been caught a kilometre, two kilometres from the line. That's life. I've learned from it. This is my most beautiful day on the bike."

"20km from the line, I knew that I had a great chance of winning the stage, but I wasn't thinking of the yellow jersey. I only knew I'd take the yellow jersey 5km from the line."

As for his defence of the jersey, Chavanel said, "Now I want to keep it until Paris! [laughs] No, I just want to keep it as long as possible. It's something that I don't want to let pass by. I have a reasonable chance [of keeping the jersey] as far as Rousses, why not?"

The peloton's neutralising of the sprint behind did little to detract from his day, however. "That's part of racing, but it doesn't take from my victory. It's something that I don't understand."

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) was considerably more upset by the decision not to sprint. "I feel frustrated by what happened today. Our team was working hard and we would have had a good chance for victory. I feel like they have taken something away from us today. There were a few sprinters who did not make it to the front group, but there was no reason to not contest the sprint today. Everyone made a gentleman's agreement not to sprint, but I lost an important opportunity to try to win the stage and gain points."

His teammate Jeremy Hunt was similarly frustrated. "We pulled at the front all day. We all managed to get through. It was just chaos. In the end, they didn't want to sprint. I cannot understand why."

Other riders found the conditions more troublesome, however. "It was like skating on ice, and the bike was uncontrollable," said Alberto Contador.

Meanwhile, Milram leader Linus Gerdeman defended the peloton's decision. "That wasn't a strike. With this action we wanted to show our solidarity with the many crash victims."

Andy Schleck was glad of such solidarity after his torrid descent of the Stockeu. "I fell twice in 200 metres, I couldn't really control the bike. I thank everybody for the fair play shown, and I think it can be said that fair play won today."

The points jersey passed to Chavanel, but Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) will be consoled by being able to keep wearing his green outfit as the runner up in the classification.

If at first you don't succeed...

The day's breakaway, instigated by Chavanel, made its way off the front of the peloton after 17 of the day's 201 kilometres. Quick Step's mercurial Frenchman was joined by countryman and teammate Jérôme Pineau in a group of eight that settled in for the long haul with 179km to ride.

The other members of the escaping octet were Omega Pharma-Lotto riders Matthew Lloyd and Jürgen Roelandts, Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

With 167km remaining the gap had grown to 4:25, but seemingly in control by the peloton. The catch in theory would be a mere formality as some undulating terrain toward the finish offered plenty of territory for the peloton to flex its muscles. Pineau, Taaramae and Lloyd were fighting amongst each other for the mountains points on offer while the big guns behind negotiated wet Belgian roads as the race made its way further south.

A crash of portent came in the peloton with just under 60km remaining, as Mickäel Delage (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) came off, their battered bikes and bodies sitting on the side of the road. And after yesterday's shenanigans, a sense of déjà vu pervaded amongst observers. But more of that a little later...

Meanwhile, on the Côte de Aissomont, the break began to splinter as it hit the Wallonian hills, with Turgot and Lloyd contemplating life back in the peloton, a thought that became reality several kilometres later when, with 40km to go, the Franco-Australian duo was caught as the pace increased amongst the big hitters in the main bunch.

The Côte de Stockeu, next on the list of côtes on the menu, was Roelandts' time to make a move. Joined by Chavanel he tried his luck, although it was the Frenchman who made the most of the confusion in the break, which had disintegrated by this point in time.

And while the ascent of the Stockeu offered the perfect place for a pent up peloton to pounce, with only Chavanel and a labouring Roelandts offering any meaningful resistance, what was in store on its descent was the trump card the Frenchman had been hoping for.

Myriad splits opened in the bunch courtesy of crashes that followed a spill from Gavazzi, who had hitherto been amongst the eight escapees; the likes of Andy Schleck, Christian Vande Velde and Alessandro Petacchi all came down hard, the latter two eventually rolling into the finish many minutes down on the front group, making it a day to forget for the Italian who had experienced the heights the Tour has to offer just 24 hours earlier.

Andy Schleck looked dazed after the crash, but after being given a bike by teammate Matti Breschel, he remounted and set about chasing back to his teammates.

"We knew that crashes were unavoidable so we tried to set the pace at the front of the pack but the surface was simply as slippery as soap and bikes and motor bikes were scattered everywhere in the chaos on the descent," said Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.

For a second consecutive day, the teams of the general classification favourites were performing rapid roll calls to determine where their big names were. Three distinct groups emerged on the road behind Chavanel, who continued his run ahead unabated: Jens Voigt worked his legs to the bone in order to get the brothers Schleck back to a group boasting the likes of Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador, who had managed to escape the carnage relatively untouched. Ahead, the group of yellow jersey Cancellara kept the pace under control to allow the Schlecks to rejoin.

Today was all about Chavanel, however, who increased his lead at the head of proceedings to an insurmountable margin nearing three minutes, and with less than 20km remaining it appeared that southern Belgium was going to be a more fruitful hunting ground than his last outing on these roads. His solo win was confirmation of this, with a well-savoured celebration exorcising the demons of several months ago.

Behind him the peloton, controlled by Fabian Cancellara, finished en masse with no sprint, apparently in protest at the day's route, which was perceived as dangerous by the big names of the race. It ended what was another eventful stage for all the wrong reasons but with a memorable result to take into the event's homeland tomorrow.

And now for something completely different

Putting a lighter spin on what was another serious day on the Tour, the first of this year's Cyclingnews Tour de France 'stage awards' are presented to:

'Mr Perpetual Motion' - Sylvain Chavanel, who showed what it means to be a baroudeur and go for broke, even with only a faint hope of winning something.

'Mr Tough' - Andy Schleck, who demonstrated that skinny guys can hang tough with the best of them and not every fall results in a broken collarbone.

'Mr Unlucky' - Christian Vande Velde, who managed to lack a shred of luck once again and came down in the day's main crash ,finishing a long way behind the other general classification favourites.

'Mr Diplomacy' - Fabian Cancellara, who organised what appeared to be a show of rider solidarity seemingly about the stage's conditions.

Stage 3: Wanze - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut 213km

Here come the cobbles

After a nod to Liège-Bastogne-Liège today, Tour organisers ASO pay homage to another race in their portfolio by taking the field over several of the cobbled sections from Paris-Roubaix. There are 13.2km of pavé hell for the riders to deal with in seven separate sections. The last four are in France and particularly nasty, the final one just 10km from the finish.

It’s been six years since the Tour last encountered the cobbles. Back in 2004 the hopes of principal Spanish contender Iban Mayo were blown away in the dust. The sylph-like Alberto Contador will be hoping he doesn’t suffer the same fate. The finish is at the entrance to Roubaix’s infamous Arenberg Forest.

Full results

1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4:40:48 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 13 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 22 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 24 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 26 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 30 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 33 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 34 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 40 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 42 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 45 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 46 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 49 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 55 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 56 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 57 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 59 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 61 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 63 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 66 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 67 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 68 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 73 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 74 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 75 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 76 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 77 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 81 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 82 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 84 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 85 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 92 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 93 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 94 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 98 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 99 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 101 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 105 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 106 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 108 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 109 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 114 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 115 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 116 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 118 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 119 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 122 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 123 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 124 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 125 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:04:09 126 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 127 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:12 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 129 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:58 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:08:51 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 132 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 133 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 134 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 135 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 136 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 137 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 138 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 139 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 140 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:58 143 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:49 145 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 146 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 150 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 154 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 155 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:32 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:37 157 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 158 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 159 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 162 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:38 163 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 164 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 165 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 168 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 169 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 171 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 172 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 173 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 174 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 175 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 176 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 177 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 178 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 179 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 180 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 181 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:35 182 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:19:03 183 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 184 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 185 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 186 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 187 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 188 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 189 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 190 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 191 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 192 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 193 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNS Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia

Points 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 25 pts

Sprint 1 - Perwez , 39.5km 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2

Sprint 2 - Seny (Tinlot), 112.0km 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2

Sprint 3 - Coo (Stavelot), 177.0km 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de France (Cat. 4) 98.0km 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Filot (Cat. 4) 128.5km 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Werbomont (Cat. 4) 136.0km 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Aisomont (Cat. 3) 161.5km 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 5 - Col de Stockeu (Cat. 3) 167.5km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 6 - Col du Rosier (Cat. 3) 189.0km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:44:44 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 12 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:00:13 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:55 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:53 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:09:41 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:42 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:07 35 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Most combative rider 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step

Teams 1 Quick Step 14:10:16 2 Team Milram 0:03:56 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 Team Katusha 5 Cervelo Test Team 6 Liquigas-Doimo 7 Garmin - Transitions 8 Team Saxo Bank 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Rabobank 11 Caisse D’Epargne 12 Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Team Radioshack 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Team HTC - Columbia 17 Astana 18 Française des Jeux 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Footon-Servetto 22 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:51

General classification after stage 2 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 10:01:25 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:57 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:07 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:17 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:19 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:20 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:03:24 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:25 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:32 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:33 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 16 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:35 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:36 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:03:37 21 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:38 23 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:39 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:40 25 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:03:43 26 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:44 29 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:45 30 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:46 31 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:47 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:48 42 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 43 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:49 44 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:50 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 49 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 51 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 52 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:52 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:53 55 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 57 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 59 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:54 60 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 61 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:55 62 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:56 63 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:57 64 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:03:58 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:59 68 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 69 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:00 70 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:01 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 72 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 73 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:02 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 77 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:03 78 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 79 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:04 80 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:05 81 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 82 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 83 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:06 86 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 88 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:04:07 89 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 90 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:08 92 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:04:09 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 94 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 95 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:11 97 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:13 98 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 99 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:14 101 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:15 102 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:16 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 105 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 106 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:17 107 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:18 108 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 110 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 111 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:20 114 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:21 115 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:22 116 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:23 118 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 119 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:25 120 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:26 121 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:28 122 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:30 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:31 124 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:35 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:36 126 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:39 127 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:04:47 128 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:24 129 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:17 130 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:32 131 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:37 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:41 133 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:45 134 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:08:46 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:48 136 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:51 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:09:04 138 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:05 139 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:07 140 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:09 141 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:12 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:14 143 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:29 144 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 145 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:44 146 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:50 147 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 148 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:58 149 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:00 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 151 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:09 152 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:10 153 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:56 154 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:13 155 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:17 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:20 157 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:26 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:27 159 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:31 160 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:34 161 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:37 162 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:38 163 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 164 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:44 165 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:45 166 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:13:48 167 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:49 168 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:51 169 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 170 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:55 171 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:57 172 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:13:58 173 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:00 174 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:01 175 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 176 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 177 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:14:03 178 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:14:10 179 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:19 180 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:43 181 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:18:19 182 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:32 183 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:18:40 184 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:18:48 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:18:54 186 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:19:03 187 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:10 188 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:18 189 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:19:20 190 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:23 191 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:19:26 192 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 193 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:33

Points classification 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 44 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 26 6 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 18 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 15 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 15 16 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 17 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 21 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 10 22 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 10 25 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 7 27 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 5 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 30 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 31 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 3 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 35 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 13 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 5 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider classification 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10:04:32 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 5 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:33 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:41 11 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 13 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:53 14 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:54 15 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:08 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:09 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:16 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:18 23 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:40 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:30 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:53 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:49 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:06 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:24 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:37 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:42 32 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:48 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:51 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:41 35 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:47 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:11

Teams classification 1 Quick Step 30:11:40 2 Team Radioshack 0:02:51 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:52 4 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:53 5 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:07 6 Astana 0:03:11 7 Team Saxo Bank 0:03:13 8 Caisse D’Epargne 0:03:19 9 BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 10 Team Milram 0:03:27 11 Liquigas-Doimo 12 Rabobank 0:03:49 13 Cervelo Test Team 0:03:53 14 Française des Jeux 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 16 Team Katusha 0:03:56 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 18 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:14 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:26 20 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:34 21 Footon-Servetto 0:04:48 22 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:43

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

There is a lot of debate about if the riders in the peloton did the right thing by waiting for the riders who had crashed and then protesting about the conditions. I can understand both sides of the argument and trying to analyze what happened is like walking a tightrope.

As a former rider I can understand the solidarity the riders showed and the fears they had about the conditions. I was involved in a nasty crash that almost ended my career - I was hit by a team car during a race - so I always feel it in my bones and my stomach turns when riders go down. Yet watching the race as a spectator, I can understand that people feel they were deprived of seeing some great racing.

It's not easy to say who is right or wrong. Personally I think the riders were right to wait after the crash but they should have contested sprint at the finish. No points were awarded at the finish and I hope that doesn’t affects who eventually wins the points jersey in Paris.

Some riders have criticized the race organiser ASO, but I think they're wrong. ASO are always very careful about safety. The descent and roads covered during the stage are all used in other races. Teams and riders had plenty of time to study then in the spring.

The riders have to remember that they're racing on public roads. I feel for them but they also have to toughen up a little. Some of them need some cement in their breakfast cereal.

It will now be interesting to see what happens on the cobbles on stage three. Who knows, perhaps the riders who didn't crash today, will go down tomorrow. Cycling is not held in a controlled environment like a football stadium and the unpredictability and the inherent risks are in many ways, what makes cycling so thrilling to watch and so unique as a sport.

I hope nobody crashes on the sections of pave and that we have a great day of bike racing and most of all a deserved winner.