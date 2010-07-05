Chavanel takes stage and yellow in Spa
Emotional comeback victory for Frenchman
Stage 2: Brussels - Spa
Spa is Belgium's home of speed - the city's world-renowned motor racing circuit has hosted daring feats over the decades - and there was plenty of bravado during today's 201km journey from Brussels to the Wallonne region, so it was fitting that a man known for his bravado take line honours.
Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel put in what will likely be one of the best performances of the this year's Tour de France - on just the third day of the event - to win in Spa and put himself in the maillot jaune ahead of the race's entry to French soil, which will come during tomorrow's stage to Porte du Hainaut.
The peloton, coming in nearly four minutes behind, failed to fulfil the city's need for speed, instead staging a 'go-slow' protest to the line after most of the race favourites crashed on the slippery descent with 30km to go.
Chavanel: "My most beautiful day on the bike"
Having spent much of the day in a break, Lady Luck finally shone on Chavanel, who has experienced a terrible run of fortune thus far in 2010. He hung tough at crucial moments in the stage and when he was thrown a moment of opportunity - another significant crash in the peloton - he took it like the proverbial dog with a bone and capitalised with a magnificent victory.
A fractured skull suffered during this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège had been the highlight of Chavanel's season for all the wrong reasons but today's stage win will go a long way to rectifying the misfortunes suffered in what has been a fairly forgettable 2010 thus far for the affable Frenchman.
After the stage, Sylvain Chavanel was ecstatic at his double strike. "The wheel is always turning. I have had so much bad luck, so many times. I've been caught a kilometre, two kilometres from the line. That's life. I've learned from it. This is my most beautiful day on the bike."
"20km from the line, I knew that I had a great chance of winning the stage, but I wasn't thinking of the yellow jersey. I only knew I'd take the yellow jersey 5km from the line."
As for his defence of the jersey, Chavanel said, "Now I want to keep it until Paris! [laughs] No, I just want to keep it as long as possible. It's something that I don't want to let pass by. I have a reasonable chance [of keeping the jersey] as far as Rousses, why not?"
The peloton's neutralising of the sprint behind did little to detract from his day, however. "That's part of racing, but it doesn't take from my victory. It's something that I don't understand."
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) was considerably more upset by the decision not to sprint. "I feel frustrated by what happened today. Our team was working hard and we would have had a good chance for victory. I feel like they have taken something away from us today. There were a few sprinters who did not make it to the front group, but there was no reason to not contest the sprint today. Everyone made a gentleman's agreement not to sprint, but I lost an important opportunity to try to win the stage and gain points."
His teammate Jeremy Hunt was similarly frustrated. "We pulled at the front all day. We all managed to get through. It was just chaos. In the end, they didn't want to sprint. I cannot understand why."
Other riders found the conditions more troublesome, however. "It was like skating on ice, and the bike was uncontrollable," said Alberto Contador.
Meanwhile, Milram leader Linus Gerdeman defended the peloton's decision. "That wasn't a strike. With this action we wanted to show our solidarity with the many crash victims."
Andy Schleck was glad of such solidarity after his torrid descent of the Stockeu. "I fell twice in 200 metres, I couldn't really control the bike. I thank everybody for the fair play shown, and I think it can be said that fair play won today."
The points jersey passed to Chavanel, but Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) will be consoled by being able to keep wearing his green outfit as the runner up in the classification.
If at first you don't succeed...
The day's breakaway, instigated by Chavanel, made its way off the front of the peloton after 17 of the day's 201 kilometres. Quick Step's mercurial Frenchman was joined by countryman and teammate Jérôme Pineau in a group of eight that settled in for the long haul with 179km to ride.
The other members of the escaping octet were Omega Pharma-Lotto riders Matthew Lloyd and Jürgen Roelandts, Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
With 167km remaining the gap had grown to 4:25, but seemingly in control by the peloton. The catch in theory would be a mere formality as some undulating terrain toward the finish offered plenty of territory for the peloton to flex its muscles. Pineau, Taaramae and Lloyd were fighting amongst each other for the mountains points on offer while the big guns behind negotiated wet Belgian roads as the race made its way further south.
A crash of portent came in the peloton with just under 60km remaining, as Mickäel Delage (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) came off, their battered bikes and bodies sitting on the side of the road. And after yesterday's shenanigans, a sense of déjà vu pervaded amongst observers. But more of that a little later...
Meanwhile, on the Côte de Aissomont, the break began to splinter as it hit the Wallonian hills, with Turgot and Lloyd contemplating life back in the peloton, a thought that became reality several kilometres later when, with 40km to go, the Franco-Australian duo was caught as the pace increased amongst the big hitters in the main bunch.
The Côte de Stockeu, next on the list of côtes on the menu, was Roelandts' time to make a move. Joined by Chavanel he tried his luck, although it was the Frenchman who made the most of the confusion in the break, which had disintegrated by this point in time.
And while the ascent of the Stockeu offered the perfect place for a pent up peloton to pounce, with only Chavanel and a labouring Roelandts offering any meaningful resistance, what was in store on its descent was the trump card the Frenchman had been hoping for.
Myriad splits opened in the bunch courtesy of crashes that followed a spill from Gavazzi, who had hitherto been amongst the eight escapees; the likes of Andy Schleck, Christian Vande Velde and Alessandro Petacchi all came down hard, the latter two eventually rolling into the finish many minutes down on the front group, making it a day to forget for the Italian who had experienced the heights the Tour has to offer just 24 hours earlier.
Andy Schleck looked dazed after the crash, but after being given a bike by teammate Matti Breschel, he remounted and set about chasing back to his teammates.
"We knew that crashes were unavoidable so we tried to set the pace at the front of the pack but the surface was simply as slippery as soap and bikes and motor bikes were scattered everywhere in the chaos on the descent," said Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.
For a second consecutive day, the teams of the general classification favourites were performing rapid roll calls to determine where their big names were. Three distinct groups emerged on the road behind Chavanel, who continued his run ahead unabated: Jens Voigt worked his legs to the bone in order to get the brothers Schleck back to a group boasting the likes of Lance Armstrong and Alberto Contador, who had managed to escape the carnage relatively untouched. Ahead, the group of yellow jersey Cancellara kept the pace under control to allow the Schlecks to rejoin.
Today was all about Chavanel, however, who increased his lead at the head of proceedings to an insurmountable margin nearing three minutes, and with less than 20km remaining it appeared that southern Belgium was going to be a more fruitful hunting ground than his last outing on these roads. His solo win was confirmation of this, with a well-savoured celebration exorcising the demons of several months ago.
Behind him the peloton, controlled by Fabian Cancellara, finished en masse with no sprint, apparently in protest at the day's route, which was perceived as dangerous by the big names of the race. It ended what was another eventful stage for all the wrong reasons but with a memorable result to take into the event's homeland tomorrow.
And now for something completely different
Putting a lighter spin on what was another serious day on the Tour, the first of this year's Cyclingnews Tour de France 'stage awards' are presented to:
'Mr Perpetual Motion' - Sylvain Chavanel, who showed what it means to be a baroudeur and go for broke, even with only a faint hope of winning something.
'Mr Tough' - Andy Schleck, who demonstrated that skinny guys can hang tough with the best of them and not every fall results in a broken collarbone.
'Mr Unlucky' - Christian Vande Velde, who managed to lack a shred of luck once again and came down in the day's main crash ,finishing a long way behind the other general classification favourites.
'Mr Diplomacy' - Fabian Cancellara, who organised what appeared to be a show of rider solidarity seemingly about the stage's conditions.
Stage 3: Wanze - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut 213km
Here come the cobbles
After a nod to Liège-Bastogne-Liège today, Tour organisers ASO pay homage to another race in their portfolio by taking the field over several of the cobbled sections from Paris-Roubaix. There are 13.2km of pavé hell for the riders to deal with in seven separate sections. The last four are in France and particularly nasty, the final one just 10km from the finish.
It’s been six years since the Tour last encountered the cobbles. Back in 2004 the hopes of principal Spanish contender Iban Mayo were blown away in the dust. The sylph-like Alberto Contador will be hoping he doesn’t suffer the same fate. The finish is at the entrance to Roubaix’s infamous Arenberg Forest.
Full results
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4:40:48
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|22
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|24
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|33
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|40
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|45
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|55
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|56
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|57
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|59
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|63
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|66
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|68
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|74
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|75
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|76
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|77
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|82
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|84
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|92
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|93
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|94
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|98
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|99
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|101
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|105
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|106
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|108
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|114
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|115
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|118
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|120
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|122
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|123
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|124
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:04:09
|126
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:12
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|129
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:58
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:08:51
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|133
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|134
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|135
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|137
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|138
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|140
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:58
|143
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:49
|145
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|150
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|155
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:32
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:37
|157
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|158
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|159
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|162
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:38
|163
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|165
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|168
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|169
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|171
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|172
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|173
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|174
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|175
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|176
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|177
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|178
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|179
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|180
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|181
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:35
|182
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:19:03
|183
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|184
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|185
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|186
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|187
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|188
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|189
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|190
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|191
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|192
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|193
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNS
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|25
|pts
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:44:44
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|12
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:00:13
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:55
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:53
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:09:41
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:42
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:07
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|Quick Step
|14:10:16
|2
|Team Milram
|0:03:56
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Caisse D’Epargne
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Team Radioshack
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Astana
|18
|Française des Jeux
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|22
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:51
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|10:01:25
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:57
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:07
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:17
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:19
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:03:24
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:25
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:32
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:33
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|16
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:35
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:36
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:03:37
|21
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:38
|23
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:39
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:40
|25
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:03:43
|26
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:44
|29
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:46
|31
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:47
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:48
|42
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|43
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:49
|44
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:50
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|49
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:52
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:53
|55
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:54
|60
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|61
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:55
|62
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:56
|63
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:57
|64
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:03:58
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:59
|68
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|69
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:00
|70
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:01
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|72
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|73
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:02
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|77
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:03
|78
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|79
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|80
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|81
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|82
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|83
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:06
|86
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|88
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:04:07
|89
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:08
|92
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:04:09
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|94
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|95
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:11
|97
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:13
|98
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|99
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:14
|101
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:15
|102
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|103
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:16
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|105
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|106
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:17
|107
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:18
|108
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|111
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|114
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|115
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:22
|116
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:23
|118
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|119
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:25
|120
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:26
|121
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:28
|122
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:30
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:31
|124
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:35
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:36
|126
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:39
|127
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:04:47
|128
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:24
|129
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:17
|130
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:32
|131
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:37
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:41
|133
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:45
|134
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:08:46
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:48
|136
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:51
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:09:04
|138
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:05
|139
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:07
|140
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:09
|141
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:12
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:14
|143
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:29
|144
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|145
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:44
|146
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:50
|147
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|148
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:58
|149
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:00
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|151
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:09
|152
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|153
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:56
|154
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:13
|155
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:17
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:20
|157
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:26
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:27
|159
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:31
|160
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:34
|161
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:37
|162
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:38
|163
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|164
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:44
|165
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:45
|166
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:48
|167
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:49
|168
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:51
|169
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|170
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:55
|171
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:57
|172
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:58
|173
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:00
|174
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:01
|175
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|176
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:14:03
|178
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:14:10
|179
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:19
|180
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:43
|181
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:18:19
|182
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:32
|183
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:18:40
|184
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:48
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:18:54
|186
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:19:03
|187
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:10
|188
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:18
|189
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:20
|190
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:23
|191
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:19:26
|192
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|193
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:33
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|6
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|16
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|17
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|21
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|25
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|7
|27
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|5
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|30
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|31
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|36
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|13
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|5
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10:04:32
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|5
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:32
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:33
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:41
|11
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|13
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:53
|14
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:54
|15
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:08
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:09
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:16
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:18
|23
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:01:40
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:30
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:53
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:49
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:06
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:24
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:37
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:42
|32
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:48
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:51
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:41
|35
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:47
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:11
|1
|Quick Step
|30:11:40
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:51
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:52
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:53
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|6
|Astana
|0:03:11
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:13
|8
|Caisse D’Epargne
|0:03:19
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|10
|Team Milram
|0:03:27
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Rabobank
|0:03:49
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:53
|14
|Française des Jeux
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:03:56
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:14
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:26
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:34
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:04:48
|22
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:43
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:
There is a lot of debate about if the riders in the peloton did the right thing by waiting for the riders who had crashed and then protesting about the conditions. I can understand both sides of the argument and trying to analyze what happened is like walking a tightrope.
As a former rider I can understand the solidarity the riders showed and the fears they had about the conditions. I was involved in a nasty crash that almost ended my career - I was hit by a team car during a race - so I always feel it in my bones and my stomach turns when riders go down. Yet watching the race as a spectator, I can understand that people feel they were deprived of seeing some great racing.
It's not easy to say who is right or wrong. Personally I think the riders were right to wait after the crash but they should have contested sprint at the finish. No points were awarded at the finish and I hope that doesn’t affects who eventually wins the points jersey in Paris.
Some riders have criticized the race organiser ASO, but I think they're wrong. ASO are always very careful about safety. The descent and roads covered during the stage are all used in other races. Teams and riders had plenty of time to study then in the spring.
The riders have to remember that they're racing on public roads. I feel for them but they also have to toughen up a little. Some of them need some cement in their breakfast cereal.
It will now be interesting to see what happens on the cobbles on stage three. Who knows, perhaps the riders who didn't crash today, will go down tomorrow. Cycling is not held in a controlled environment like a football stadium and the unpredictability and the inherent risks are in many ways, what makes cycling so thrilling to watch and so unique as a sport.
I hope nobody crashes on the sections of pave and that we have a great day of bike racing and most of all a deserved winner.
