Fedrigo prevails in Pau

Frenchman best of nine-man break

Image 1 of 70

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) went on a solo attack from the break.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) went on a solo attack from the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.

Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 70

The riders prepare to start stage 16.

The riders prepare to start stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 70

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) dropped two spots on the GC today.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) dropped two spots on the GC today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium in Pau.

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 70

Okaaaay...

Okaaaay...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the sprint in Pau.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the sprint in Pau.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 70

Thor Hushovd leads the bunch in for 10th and enough points for the green jersey.

Thor Hushovd leads the bunch in for 10th and enough points for the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 70

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 70

The gruppetto comes home.

The gruppetto comes home.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 70

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled, losing big time on stage 16

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled, losing big time on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 70

The breakaway snakes its way up the Col de Peyresourde.

The breakaway snakes its way up the Col de Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 70

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) leads the breakaway.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 70

Lance Armstrong is encouraged by an American fan.

Lance Armstrong is encouraged by an American fan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana) ends his first day in the maillot jaune.

Alberto Contador (Astana) ends his first day in the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 70

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) took an easier day after his breakaway on stage 15

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) took an easier day after his breakaway on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 70

Wherever Andy Schleck went, Alberto Contador was sure to follow.

Wherever Andy Schleck went, Alberto Contador was sure to follow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 70

There were plenty of specators out on the route in stage 16

There were plenty of specators out on the route in stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 70

Geraint Thomas (Sky) chases after being dropped from the peloton.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) chases after being dropped from the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 70

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador called off their war for today.

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador called off their war for today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 70

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 70

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) leads the break on stage 16

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) leads the break on stage 16
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 70

The breakaway on stage 16

The breakaway on stage 16
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 70

Contador stayed out of the action on stage 16.

Contador stayed out of the action on stage 16.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 70

Alberto Contador was never under pressure today.

Alberto Contador was never under pressure today.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 70

The main peloton ascends into the dizzying heights of the Pyrenees

The main peloton ascends into the dizzying heights of the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 70

Geraint Thomas (Sky) went backwards on the Tourmalet.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) went backwards on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 70

A fan helps out JJ Rojas on the Tourmalet.

A fan helps out JJ Rojas on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 70

Andy Schleck was back in the white jersey of best young rider.

Andy Schleck was back in the white jersey of best young rider.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana) is helped to the podium.

Alberto Contador (Astana) is helped to the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 70

Lance Armstrong's bike goes back onto the car.

Lance Armstrong's bike goes back onto the car.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 70

Armstrong digs deep on the climbs.

Armstrong digs deep on the climbs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 70

Lance Armstrong tried to relive his past glories in the breakaway.

Lance Armstrong tried to relive his past glories in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 70

The other riders keep clear of Basso, who has bronchitis.

The other riders keep clear of Basso, who has bronchitis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 70

Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas)

Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 70

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 70

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) back in green after stage 16

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) back in green after stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 70

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) won back the green jersey through his superior climbing skills.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) won back the green jersey through his superior climbing skills.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 70

Fans from different countries converge on the Tour.

Fans from different countries converge on the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 70

Ivan Basso is suffering from bronchitis.

Ivan Basso is suffering from bronchitis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 70

Carlos Barredo sees the rest of his breakaway companions coming.

Carlos Barredo sees the rest of his breakaway companions coming.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 70

Alessandro Petacchi rolls in, losing green to Thor Hushovd.

Alessandro Petacchi rolls in, losing green to Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 70

Alessandro Petacchi lost contact with the main group and the green jersey, too.

Alessandro Petacchi lost contact with the main group and the green jersey, too.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 70

Thomas Lofkvist (Sky)

Thomas Lofkvist (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) powers to the stage win in Pau.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) powers to the stage win in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 70

Alberto Contador finished his first day in yellow.

Alberto Contador finished his first day in yellow.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bouygues Telecom) overjoyed in Pau.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bouygues Telecom) overjoyed in Pau.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 70

Alberto Contador (Astana) in yellow after day two in the Pyrenees.

Alberto Contador (Astana) in yellow after day two in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 70

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) attacked ahead of the Col du Tourmalet and made the main peloton, regaining the green jersey through points at the finish.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) attacked ahead of the Col du Tourmalet and made the main peloton, regaining the green jersey through points at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 70

The day's breakaway starring Lance Armstrong.

The day's breakaway starring Lance Armstrong.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 70

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made a futile bid to reach the breakaway.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made a futile bid to reach the breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 70

The main peloton works its way up the climb.

The main peloton works its way up the climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 70

Alberto Contador came in with the main peloton.

Alberto Contador came in with the main peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 70

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was away solo for 40km only to be caught in the final kilometre.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was away solo for 40km only to be caught in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 70

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was crushed after his failed breakaway.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was crushed after his failed breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 70

The Sky team enjoys the views.

The Sky team enjoys the views.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) tops Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Ruben Perez (Caisse d'Epargne) in the sprint to the line.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) tops Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Ruben Perez (Caisse d'Epargne) in the sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) couldn't believe his good fortune.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) couldn't believe his good fortune.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his third career stage win in Pau.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his third career stage win in Pau.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 70

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looks back to see how his gap is growing.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looks back to see how his gap is growing.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 66 of 70

Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Lance Armstrong in the break on stage 16.

Sandy Casar (FDJ) and Lance Armstrong in the break on stage 16.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 70

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) tried to go it alone on the climb, but was not able to stay clear of the break.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) tried to go it alone on the climb, but was not able to stay clear of the break.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 70

Lance Armstrong causes a stir when he attacks on the Col de Peyresourde

Lance Armstrong causes a stir when he attacks on the Col de Peyresourde
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 69 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) heads to victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) heads to victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 70 of 70

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) claims the stage win in Pau.

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) claims the stage win in Pau.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

He's shown us what he can do in his nation's biggest race and this afternoon in Pau, Pierrick Fedrigo added a third Tour de France stage win to his impressive palmares in equally impressive fashion. The French rider beat illustrious names such as Lance Armstrong, Christophe Moreau and Chris Horner in a sprint along the Place de Verdun after a tough 200km in the Pyrenees.

There's something about three for Fedrigo, the mercurial Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider winning his first Tour stage in a three-lettered city, Gap, in 2006, adding another last year in Tarbes before today's latest addition, his third stage victory in la grande boucle.

"It was a very, very beautiful day, one of the best," said Fedrigo. "I can't say much more. When the group of Contador almost came back to us I attacked because I knew it was my day."

It came at the end of another tough day in the Pyrenees; with four categorised cols on the menu it promised fireworks amongst the favourites but instead turned into an impasse after the drama of the closing 25km of yesterday's stage.

No headlines were created by means of any special events, unlike the scenes of the finish some 24 hours earlier, as the stage was set for an expected showdown on Thursday to the Col du Tourmalet.

And while most eyes were on Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador up each of the day's climbs, French hearts were fluttering because two Frenchman spent half of the 199.5km at the front of the field and at the conclusion of proceedings were the first two riders across the line in Pau.

But it could so easily have been a Spanish success, so close to Spain, with Quick Step's Carlos Barredo animating the final 44km of the day in a style that is likely to have won him new fans; having tried his luck on the day's final climb without success, last year's Clásica San Sebastián champion proved his reputation as an aggressive rider not after the finish - as he did in a scuffle following stage six - but an inspired move that very nearly netted him the win.

But like his effort in Saint-Étienne at the end of stage 18 of the 2008 Tour, the 29-year-old from Oviedo fell agonisingly short, caught under the flamme rouge and limping home, his heart broken but his honour untarnished, having held off an eight-man chasing group for more than an hour.

And while the yellow jersey of another Spaniard, Contador, is considered tarnished by some he displayed the signs that re-taking the race lead will be tough for Schleck as he'll undoubtedly use the welcome rest day to mull over his strategy with Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.

One change that did take place was the transferal of the green jersey, as Thor Hushovd again took charge of the intriguing battle for the points classification. Cervélo TestTeam's big Norwegian did enough to dress himself in green for stage 17, with a day to contemplate how he'll maintain his slender four-point lead in the standings.

"It was an important day. I knew it was a good chance to try to get some more points," said Hushovd after taking the bunch kick for 10th. "The team did a great job helping me get over the climbs. With the break up the road, we knew there were some points waiting at the finish line. It's important to take many whenever you have the opportunity," he said.

"Petacchi is the most dangerous rival. I am feeling better as this Tour goes along and I think I have a good chance to win another stage - I would love to win on the Champs-Elysées. The green jersey always comes down to who is the strongest rider over three weeks."

A unique day

The unique nature of today's parcours called for a departure from the usual formula we've seen over so many stages of this year's Tour -ie- an early break is let go, it gains a wide margin that is eaten down by the peloton but not sufficiently so to avoid the escapees' involvement in the finale.

This was courtesy of the Col de Peyresourde, Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque on the race route, which presented over 60km of climbing on a pair of first category and two hors categorie ascents. On paper it should have represented a day of carnage for the overall contenders but as the stage progressed this looked less likely, the events of yesterday left to simmer for another 48 hours until the final Pyrenean journey on Thursday.

Early groovers rush to make the move

After five kilometres of the stage a group of 11 riders had emerged, boasting some heavy firepower with the likes of Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) - who initiated the aggression - plus Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) getting amongst the early action.

They quickly gathered a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton as latecomers made their way to the early move. A couple of kilometres down the road the group had ballooned to include the aforementioned names plus: Christopher Horner (RadioShack), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Steve Morabito (BMC Racing), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions).

Such was the nature of the stage that by day's end, only Armstrong, Barredo and Horner would be amongst the breakaway group that fought it out for the stage win in Pau, however. The contents of the break fluctuated and flowed like the rivers that ran along the valleys below today's iconic climbs.

This was seen on the latter slopes of the opening climb, the Col de Peyresourde, as Moinard, Siutsou and Martinez lost contact, with Szmyd leading the break over the top while Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) and mountains classification leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) joining the leaders.

With the first of the quartet of cols done and 179km remaining, the break had accumulated a lead in excess of a minute as it headed back down the mountain. At the end of the descent, the break boasted extra members in the form of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam), who joined the leaders with 164.5km remaining while Szmyd was absorbed by the peloton.

Up the Aspin there were problems for Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) courtesy of the pace set by Jurgen Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates. The break was only 24 seconds ahead nearing the crest of the Aspin as Sastre tapped out a useful pace; Sandy Casar decided to hit out alone with the peloton about to absorb what was left of the escape, however, which instigated another ebb for the front runners.

While some of the hitherto leaders decided it was worth finding their place back in the peloton, the likes of Casar, Charteau and Armstrong knew their lot was off the front, so they set off in pursuit of the lone Frenchman, with Lampre-Farnese Vini's Damiano Cunego and Charteau's Bbox Bouygues Telecom teammate Pierrick Fedrigo fleeing the main bunch to avoid missing out on a second-chance opportunity to be a part of an escape.

Honouring Goddet

As Casar approached the Col du Tourmalet alone, it was only a matter of time before the aspiring escapees found their way to the Frenchman and provided him with company up to the highest point of this year's Tour. Intent on not missing the party, Horner returned to the front of the field, as did Barredo, who was joined by countryman Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) at the head of the race with 134km remaining in the stage.

It was then time for Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) to make their way across to the leaders. A late addition to the fearless fighters at the front was Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam), who was dropped early on the climb but managed to make his way back to the front as it neared the zenith.

And after riding on shifting sands for over 60km, the break of RadioShack pair Armstrong and Horner, Casar, QuickStep duo Barredo and Van De Walle, Fedrigo, Caisse d'Epargne crew Moreau and Plaza plus Cunego and Konovalovas proved to be the definitive escape of the day, the 10-rider group that would fight amongst itself for the stage win in Pau.

This year's Souvenir Jacques Goddet went to Moreau at the top of the Tourmalet, the Frenchman taking the mountains classification points ahead of countryman Fedrigo and Cunego; another sign of the break's status as 'the move that would stick' was its lead over the Astana-led peloton, which had been extended during the climb by more than three minutes.

Soul-searching on the Soulor

As the break started the Col du Soulor its advantage had increased to 6:15 with a head count of 10, although Cervélo's representative in the escape was struggling and would later be dropped for good by the men up front.

As the break approached the upper slopes of the Soulor it was time for Armstrong to gas it at the front, splintering the group and indicating that the seven-time Tour champion wasn't there to make up the numbers. Soon after it was time for Barredo and Fedrigo to counter and quickly open a gap.

But by the top of the Soulor it had effectively all come together, albeit with the loss of Casar - who had instigated the move on top of the Aspin - and Konovalovas, although with the Aubisque still to come there were sure to be more machinations amongst the leaders, who enjoyed a lead in excess of nine minutes.

There seemed to be a truce in the final two kilometres of the Aubisque as the expected attacks hadn't eventuated and the fiercest battle being fought was between Moreau and Fedrigo for the 40 points in the mountains classification, with the 39-year-old taking the maximum collection to go with his efforts on the Tourmalet.

After a twisting descent and a stabilisation of the break's advantage, Barredo hit out alone with 44km remaining in what was a brave move; possibly inspired by teammate Sylvain Chavanel's exploits in the first week of the Tour, the Spaniard assuredly put his head down and dreamt of victory in Pau.

Incidentally Casar had caught the break on the descent, adding his weight to the seven other riders who were now confronted with a marauding Barredo and could use the extra horsepower in its pursuit of the Spaniard, who continued to build his lead to nearly 30 seconds.

With 30km to go, that lead was almost 50 seconds although 10 kilometres later it had been eaten down to half a minute, RadioShack's experienced pair of pursuers not panicking in their mission to hunt down the plucky Spaniard.

Eight kilometres and over eight minutes behind them, the peloton - led by Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto's teammates - was keeping the break's advantage in check to ensure no unpleasant surprises greeted the general classification contenders in Pau. There had been no significant attacks on any of the climbs and so it was a loss-minimisation mission on the flat for the likes of Mario Aerts and co.

At five kilometres to go Barredo could continue to believe, the gap between himself and the chasing group sitting at 30 seconds. Three kilometres later that had been reduced to 11 seconds as Horner and Plaza drove the pursuit to the flamme rouge, which brought about the desired effect and set off the jostling for position in the final sprint.

Whilst Armstrong made an effort to get to the front of the group in the last 200m it was a flying Fedrigo who buzzed up the right barriers and on to victory, a significant salute at the end to a significant day of the Tour's Pyrenean adventure.

Full Results
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5:31:43
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
6Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
7Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
8Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
9Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:28
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:06:45
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
14Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
16Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
17Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
23Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
26Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
29Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
31Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
35Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
36Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
39Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
43Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
47Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
53Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
55Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
56Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
58Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
60Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:06:59
61Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:22
62David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:27
63Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:10:01
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:23:42
65Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
69Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
70Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
71Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
74Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
75Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
79Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
81Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
82Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
83Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
85Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
87Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
88Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:34:48
90Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
91Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
94Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
95Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
99Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
101Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
102Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
103Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
104Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
105Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
106Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
107Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
110Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
111Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
112Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
113Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
114Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
116Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
118Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
121Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
122Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
124Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
126Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
127Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
129Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
133Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
135Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
136Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
138Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
139Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
141Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
143Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
145Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
146Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
147Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
148Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
149Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
150David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
151Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
152Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
153Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
154Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
156Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
157Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
159Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
160Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
161Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
162Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
163Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
164Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
165Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
166Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
167Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
169Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
170David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
171Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
172Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
DNSIban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNSBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank

Sprint 1 - Bielle, 164.5km
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step6pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack2

Sprint 2 - Gan (D 934-N 134), 185.5km
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step6pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2

Finish - Pau, 199.5km
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux17
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne15
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack12
6Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack10
7Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step9
8Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne8
9Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step7
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) 11km
1Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo11
4Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
8Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack5

Mountain 2 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1) 42.5km
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux13
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo11
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions9
5Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team8
6Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne7
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
8Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack5

Mountain 3 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) 72km
1Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne20pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack14
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux12
6Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step10
7Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack7
9Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team5

Mountain 4 - Col d'Aubisque (HC) 138km
1Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne40pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom36
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack32
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne28
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack24
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
7Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step16
8Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step14
9Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux12
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team10

Most aggressive rider
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step

Best young riders
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5:38:28
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
5Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
6Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:00:14
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:57
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:03
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
19Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
29Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
30Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
32Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
33Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne16:41:54
2Team Radioshack
3Quick Step0:00:28
4Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:30
5Omega Pharma - Lotto
6Astana
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Rabobank
9Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Cervelo Test Team0:13:44
11Française des Jeux0:23:42
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Liquigas-Doimo0:30:27
14Team Saxo Bank
15BMC Racing Team
16Garmin - Transitions0:33:09
17Footon-Servetto0:41:33
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:47:24
19Team Katusha0:58:30
20Team HTC - Columbia
21Team Milram
22Lampre - Farnese Vini1:02:51

General classification after stage 16
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana78:29:10
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:00
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:13
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:39
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:05:01
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:05:25
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:45
9Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:07:12
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:07:51
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:58
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:02
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:19
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:08:52
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:09:02
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:11:14
17Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:09
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:14:07
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:24
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:44
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:00
23Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:27:54
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:13
25Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:33:46
26Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:35:20
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:18
28Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:41:01
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:44:04
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:29
31Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:45:53
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:47:06
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:48:56
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:49:21
35Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:50
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:52:11
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:53:02
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:58:07
39Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:59:33
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:01:24
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:03:35
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia1:10:19
43Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:12:09
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:12:33
45Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:14:38
46Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step1:15:50
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:15:52
48Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:33
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:21:50
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:22:07
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1:22:38
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:23:27
53José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:25:53
54Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:26:26
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:27:32
56Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:27:50
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:29:47
58George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:55
59Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:27
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:33:12
61Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:33:18
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:33:27
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:33:53
64Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:17
65Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:37:29
66Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:38:50
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:39:05
68Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:42:41
69Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:46:00
70Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:47:13
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:49:31
72Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:54:08
73Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:57:04
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:59:32
75Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:00:21
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:00:51
77Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2:00:55
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:02:16
79Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:06:55
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:37
81Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:08:36
82Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:08:57
83Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:11:36
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2:11:53
85Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:12:56
86Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:14:10
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2:14:21
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:17:07
89Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2:19:54
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2:22:33
91Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:24:02
92Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2:25:18
93Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:37
94Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:30:46
95Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:31:11
96Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:31:41
97Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2:32:47
98Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2:32:58
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:33:18
100Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:33:42
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:34:17
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha2:34:35
103Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:36
104Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2:36:08
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:38:14
106Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2:39:32
107Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:40:06
108Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:40:11
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:41:39
110Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:45:08
111Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:45:48
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2:46:47
113Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:47:06
114Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:47:32
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack2:47:50
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions2:48:09
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo2:48:36
118David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana2:48:38
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:48:46
120Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:49:51
121Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:50:39
122Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:50:58
123Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:51:05
124Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:52:45
125Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step2:54:05
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:54:32
127Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:54:52
128Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:56:19
129Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:56:56
130Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:57:02
131Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:58:12
132Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2:59:00
133Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank2:59:47
134Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team3:00:34
135Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:00:54
136Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:01:56
137Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank3:02:12
138Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3:02:46
139Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana3:03:51
140Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:04:17
141Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:04:19
142Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux3:06:05
143Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:07:02
144Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank3:07:05
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step3:08:45
146Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux3:09:30
147Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:10:55
148Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:11:48
149Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step3:12:02
150Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:12:21
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:15:18
152Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:15:21
153Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3:16:04
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:17:46
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia3:18:19
156Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:12
157Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack3:19:33
158Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions3:23:45
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3:25:22
160Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:26:42
161Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:27:19
162Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3:27:22
163Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:27:48
164Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:29:15
165Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:30:01
166Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha3:32:26
167Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:33:16
168Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3:38:41
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:42:51
170Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:43:02
171Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:53:09
172Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:55:10

Points classification
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team191pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini187
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia162
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne149
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team120
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom107
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram104
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi100
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana98
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale92
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank87
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto81
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana78
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank71
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale65
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
22Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux52
23Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha49
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions49
26Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions48
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
28Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank45
30Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne45
31Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini43
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram42
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
35Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
36Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne38
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
39Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank37
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step34
42Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo33
45Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
46Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
47Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
48Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack30
49Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
50Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
52Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini27
53Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack27
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
55Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions26
56Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
58Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
61Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step23
62José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
63Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step19
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
67Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
68Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
69Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
71David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
72Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
73Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack16
74Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
75Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
76Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
78Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
79Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto15
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
82Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
83Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
84Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia14
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14
86Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
88Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
89Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
90Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
91Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
92Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
93Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step12
94Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
95Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
96Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
97Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
98Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
99Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
101Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
103George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
104Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
106Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
108Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
110Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
111Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
112Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
113Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
116Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
117Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
118David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
119Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
120Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
121Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
122Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
124John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
125Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
126Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
127Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
128Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
129Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
130Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
131Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
132Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
133Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
134Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
135Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
136Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
137Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
139Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
140Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
141Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
142Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
143Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
144Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
145Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
147Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
148Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
149Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
151Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
152Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
153Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
154Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom143pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne128
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini99
4Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux93
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom82
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank76
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana76
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom72
10Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
11Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
14Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack48
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank46
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step42
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
20Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto42
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo40
22Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack39
23Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo39
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank38
25Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step38
26Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
27Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions35
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
31Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
34Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
35Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
37Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
38Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions22
40Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
41Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
42Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team20
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
44Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
49Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo15
50Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team15
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto14
52Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
53Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
56Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
57Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
58José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
59Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne9
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
61Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
62Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
64Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
66Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step5
67Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
68Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
69Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
70Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
71Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
74Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
75Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
76Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
78Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
82Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
84Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
85Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider classification
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank78:29:18
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:53
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:50
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:40:53
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:12:25
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:15:44
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:27:24
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:19
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:33:04
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:38:57
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:56:56
12Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:00:13
13Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:00:43
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:02:08
15Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:08:28
16Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:16:59
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:28
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2:36:00
19Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:45:00
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:49:43
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:50:31
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:50:57
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:52:37
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:56:11
25Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:56:54
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:58:04
27Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:01:48
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:04:11
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:11:40
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:17:38
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:04
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:42:54
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:53:01

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack235:24:46
2Caisse d'Epargne0:04:27
3Rabobank0:30:53
4Ag2R-La Mondiale0:34:26
5Astana0:42:37
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:44:43
7Quick Step0:53:06
8Euskaltel - Euskadi1:12:03
9Liquigas-Doimo1:19:10
10Sky Professional Cycling Team1:32:02
11Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:45:42
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:13:24
13BMC Racing Team2:15:21
14Team Saxo Bank2:19:03
15Française des Jeux2:31:43
16Team HTC - Columbia2:54:17
17Garmin - Transitions3:06:09
18Cervelo Test Team3:07:13
19Team Katusha3:11:52
20Footon-Servetto4:06:30
21Lampre - Farnese Vini5:06:09
22Team Milram5:08:07

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

Today went just how I expected with Saxo Bank resting as much as they could and letting Astana do all the work and take the responsibility that comes with the yellow jersey.

We’ve also seen Armstrong come back and have a go at a stage. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him but the seven-time winner still showed respect for cycling and for the Tour, as well as being competitive. Likewise Cadel Evans who is doing everything to stay in the race and hats off to ASO for giving BMC a wildcard.

The French are having an amazing tour, that’s their sixth stage of the race.

In the battle for yellow we really saw the two top guys take it as easy as possible today. They know that it’s going to be down to the Tourmalet and it’s so exciting that it’s going to come down to that stage. If Schleck wants to win the Tour it’s going to have to happen on that climb. Everything hangs on that.

On another note we saw today that a few of the pre race favourites likes Basso and Rogers went out the back early on. They’re the ones that have been racing hard for a long time this season. They went big in the Giro or California and they’re coming undone now in the third week. It’s been such a tough Tour with so many good contenders and the top five all deserve to be where they are.
 

