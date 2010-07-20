Image 1 of 70 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) went on a solo attack from the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 70 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 70 Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 70 The riders prepare to start stage 16. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 70 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) dropped two spots on the GC today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 70 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 70 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium in Pau. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 70 Okaaaay... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 70 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the sprint in Pau. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 70 Thor Hushovd leads the bunch in for 10th and enough points for the green jersey. He's shown us what he can do in his nation's biggest race and this afternoon in Pau, Pierrick Fedrigo added a third Tour de France stage win to his impressive palmares in equally impressive fashion. The French rider beat illustrious names such as Lance Armstrong, Christophe Moreau and Chris Horner in a sprint along the Place de Verdun after a tough 200km in the Pyrenees.

There's something about three for Fedrigo, the mercurial Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider winning his first Tour stage in a three-lettered city, Gap, in 2006, adding another last year in Tarbes before today's latest addition, his third stage victory in la grande boucle.

"It was a very, very beautiful day, one of the best," said Fedrigo. "I can't say much more. When the group of Contador almost came back to us I attacked because I knew it was my day."

It came at the end of another tough day in the Pyrenees; with four categorised cols on the menu it promised fireworks amongst the favourites but instead turned into an impasse after the drama of the closing 25km of yesterday's stage.

No headlines were created by means of any special events, unlike the scenes of the finish some 24 hours earlier, as the stage was set for an expected showdown on Thursday to the Col du Tourmalet.

And while most eyes were on Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador up each of the day's climbs, French hearts were fluttering because two Frenchman spent half of the 199.5km at the front of the field and at the conclusion of proceedings were the first two riders across the line in Pau.

But it could so easily have been a Spanish success, so close to Spain, with Quick Step's Carlos Barredo animating the final 44km of the day in a style that is likely to have won him new fans; having tried his luck on the day's final climb without success, last year's Clásica San Sebastián champion proved his reputation as an aggressive rider not after the finish - as he did in a scuffle following stage six - but an inspired move that very nearly netted him the win.

But like his effort in Saint-Étienne at the end of stage 18 of the 2008 Tour, the 29-year-old from Oviedo fell agonisingly short, caught under the flamme rouge and limping home, his heart broken but his honour untarnished, having held off an eight-man chasing group for more than an hour.

And while the yellow jersey of another Spaniard, Contador, is considered tarnished by some he displayed the signs that re-taking the race lead will be tough for Schleck as he'll undoubtedly use the welcome rest day to mull over his strategy with Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.

One change that did take place was the transferal of the green jersey, as Thor Hushovd again took charge of the intriguing battle for the points classification. Cervélo TestTeam's big Norwegian did enough to dress himself in green for stage 17, with a day to contemplate how he'll maintain his slender four-point lead in the standings.

"It was an important day. I knew it was a good chance to try to get some more points," said Hushovd after taking the bunch kick for 10th. "The team did a great job helping me get over the climbs. With the break up the road, we knew there were some points waiting at the finish line. It's important to take many whenever you have the opportunity," he said.

"Petacchi is the most dangerous rival. I am feeling better as this Tour goes along and I think I have a good chance to win another stage - I would love to win on the Champs-Elysées. The green jersey always comes down to who is the strongest rider over three weeks."

A unique day

The unique nature of today's parcours called for a departure from the usual formula we've seen over so many stages of this year's Tour -ie- an early break is let go, it gains a wide margin that is eaten down by the peloton but not sufficiently so to avoid the escapees' involvement in the finale.

This was courtesy of the Col de Peyresourde, Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque on the race route, which presented over 60km of climbing on a pair of first category and two hors categorie ascents. On paper it should have represented a day of carnage for the overall contenders but as the stage progressed this looked less likely, the events of yesterday left to simmer for another 48 hours until the final Pyrenean journey on Thursday.

Early groovers rush to make the move

After five kilometres of the stage a group of 11 riders had emerged, boasting some heavy firepower with the likes of Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) - who initiated the aggression - plus Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) getting amongst the early action.

They quickly gathered a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton as latecomers made their way to the early move. A couple of kilometres down the road the group had ballooned to include the aforementioned names plus: Christopher Horner (RadioShack), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Steve Morabito (BMC Racing), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions).

Such was the nature of the stage that by day's end, only Armstrong, Barredo and Horner would be amongst the breakaway group that fought it out for the stage win in Pau, however. The contents of the break fluctuated and flowed like the rivers that ran along the valleys below today's iconic climbs.

This was seen on the latter slopes of the opening climb, the Col de Peyresourde, as Moinard, Siutsou and Martinez lost contact, with Szmyd leading the break over the top while Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) and mountains classification leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) joining the leaders.

With the first of the quartet of cols done and 179km remaining, the break had accumulated a lead in excess of a minute as it headed back down the mountain. At the end of the descent, the break boasted extra members in the form of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam), who joined the leaders with 164.5km remaining while Szmyd was absorbed by the peloton.

Up the Aspin there were problems for Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) courtesy of the pace set by Jurgen Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates. The break was only 24 seconds ahead nearing the crest of the Aspin as Sastre tapped out a useful pace; Sandy Casar decided to hit out alone with the peloton about to absorb what was left of the escape, however, which instigated another ebb for the front runners.

While some of the hitherto leaders decided it was worth finding their place back in the peloton, the likes of Casar, Charteau and Armstrong knew their lot was off the front, so they set off in pursuit of the lone Frenchman, with Lampre-Farnese Vini's Damiano Cunego and Charteau's Bbox Bouygues Telecom teammate Pierrick Fedrigo fleeing the main bunch to avoid missing out on a second-chance opportunity to be a part of an escape.

Honouring Goddet

As Casar approached the Col du Tourmalet alone, it was only a matter of time before the aspiring escapees found their way to the Frenchman and provided him with company up to the highest point of this year's Tour. Intent on not missing the party, Horner returned to the front of the field, as did Barredo, who was joined by countryman Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) at the head of the race with 134km remaining in the stage.

It was then time for Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) to make their way across to the leaders. A late addition to the fearless fighters at the front was Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam), who was dropped early on the climb but managed to make his way back to the front as it neared the zenith.

And after riding on shifting sands for over 60km, the break of RadioShack pair Armstrong and Horner, Casar, QuickStep duo Barredo and Van De Walle, Fedrigo, Caisse d'Epargne crew Moreau and Plaza plus Cunego and Konovalovas proved to be the definitive escape of the day, the 10-rider group that would fight amongst itself for the stage win in Pau.

This year's Souvenir Jacques Goddet went to Moreau at the top of the Tourmalet, the Frenchman taking the mountains classification points ahead of countryman Fedrigo and Cunego; another sign of the break's status as 'the move that would stick' was its lead over the Astana-led peloton, which had been extended during the climb by more than three minutes.

Soul-searching on the Soulor

As the break started the Col du Soulor its advantage had increased to 6:15 with a head count of 10, although Cervélo's representative in the escape was struggling and would later be dropped for good by the men up front.

As the break approached the upper slopes of the Soulor it was time for Armstrong to gas it at the front, splintering the group and indicating that the seven-time Tour champion wasn't there to make up the numbers. Soon after it was time for Barredo and Fedrigo to counter and quickly open a gap.

But by the top of the Soulor it had effectively all come together, albeit with the loss of Casar - who had instigated the move on top of the Aspin - and Konovalovas, although with the Aubisque still to come there were sure to be more machinations amongst the leaders, who enjoyed a lead in excess of nine minutes.

There seemed to be a truce in the final two kilometres of the Aubisque as the expected attacks hadn't eventuated and the fiercest battle being fought was between Moreau and Fedrigo for the 40 points in the mountains classification, with the 39-year-old taking the maximum collection to go with his efforts on the Tourmalet.

After a twisting descent and a stabilisation of the break's advantage, Barredo hit out alone with 44km remaining in what was a brave move; possibly inspired by teammate Sylvain Chavanel's exploits in the first week of the Tour, the Spaniard assuredly put his head down and dreamt of victory in Pau.

Incidentally Casar had caught the break on the descent, adding his weight to the seven other riders who were now confronted with a marauding Barredo and could use the extra horsepower in its pursuit of the Spaniard, who continued to build his lead to nearly 30 seconds.

With 30km to go, that lead was almost 50 seconds although 10 kilometres later it had been eaten down to half a minute, RadioShack's experienced pair of pursuers not panicking in their mission to hunt down the plucky Spaniard.

Eight kilometres and over eight minutes behind them, the peloton - led by Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto's teammates - was keeping the break's advantage in check to ensure no unpleasant surprises greeted the general classification contenders in Pau. There had been no significant attacks on any of the climbs and so it was a loss-minimisation mission on the flat for the likes of Mario Aerts and co.

At five kilometres to go Barredo could continue to believe, the gap between himself and the chasing group sitting at 30 seconds. Three kilometres later that had been reduced to 11 seconds as Horner and Plaza drove the pursuit to the flamme rouge, which brought about the desired effect and set off the jostling for position in the final sprint.

Whilst Armstrong made an effort to get to the front of the group in the last 200m it was a flying Fedrigo who buzzed up the right barriers and on to victory, a significant salute at the end to a significant day of the Tour's Pyrenean adventure.

Full Results 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5:31:43 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 6 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 8 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:28 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:45 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 23 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 29 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 31 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 39 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 43 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 53 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 55 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 56 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 58 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 60 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:59 61 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:22 62 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:27 63 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:10:01 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:23:42 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 69 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 70 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 74 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 75 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 79 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 81 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 82 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 83 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 85 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 88 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:34:48 90 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 91 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 94 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 95 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 101 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 102 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 103 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 104 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 105 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 106 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 107 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 111 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 112 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 114 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 115 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 116 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 118 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 121 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 122 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 124 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 126 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 127 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 129 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 133 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 134 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 135 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 136 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 138 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 141 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 143 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 145 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 146 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 147 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 148 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 149 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 150 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 151 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 152 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 153 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 154 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 156 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 157 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 159 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 160 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 161 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 162 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 163 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 164 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 165 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 166 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 169 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 170 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 171 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 172 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNS Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNS Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank

Sprint 1 - Bielle, 164.5km 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 6 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 2

Sprint 2 - Gan (D 934-N 134), 185.5km 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 6 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 2

Finish - Pau, 199.5km 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 17 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 12 6 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 10 7 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 9 8 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 8 9 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 7 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 2 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) 11km 1 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 11 4 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 8 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 5

Mountain 2 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1) 42.5km 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 13 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 11 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 9 5 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 8 6 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 7 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 8 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 5

Mountain 3 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) 72km 1 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 20 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 14 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 12 6 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 10 7 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 7 9 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 10 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 5

Mountain 4 - Col d'Aubisque (HC) 138km 1 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 40 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 32 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 24 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 7 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 16 8 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 14 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 12 10 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 10

Most aggressive rider 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step

Best young riders 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5:38:28 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:14 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:57 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:03 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 19 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 28 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 29 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 30 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 16:41:54 2 Team Radioshack 3 Quick Step 0:00:28 4 Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:30 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 Astana 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Rabobank 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Cervelo Test Team 0:13:44 11 Française des Jeux 0:23:42 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:27 14 Team Saxo Bank 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Garmin - Transitions 0:33:09 17 Footon-Servetto 0:41:33 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:47:24 19 Team Katusha 0:58:30 20 Team HTC - Columbia 21 Team Milram 22 Lampre - Farnese Vini 1:02:51

General classification after stage 16 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 78:29:10 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:00 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:13 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:39 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:01 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:05:25 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:45 9 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:07:12 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:51 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:58 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:02 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:19 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:08:52 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:02 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:11:14 17 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:09 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:07 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:24 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:44 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:00 23 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:27:54 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:13 25 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:33:46 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:35:20 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:37:18 28 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:41:01 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:44:04 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:29 31 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:45:53 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:47:06 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:48:56 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:49:21 35 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:50 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:52:11 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:53:02 38 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:58:07 39 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:59:33 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:01:24 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:03:35 42 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:10:19 43 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:12:09 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:12:33 45 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1:14:38 46 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 1:15:50 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:15:52 48 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:33 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:21:50 50 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:22:07 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1:22:38 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:23:27 53 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:25:53 54 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:26:26 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:27:32 56 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 1:27:50 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:29:47 58 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:55 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:31:27 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:33:12 61 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:33:18 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:33:27 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:33:53 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:17 65 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:37:29 66 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:38:50 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:39:05 68 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:42:41 69 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:46:00 70 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:47:13 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:49:31 72 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:54:08 73 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:57:04 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:59:32 75 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:00:21 76 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:00:51 77 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2:00:55 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:02:16 79 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:06:55 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:37 81 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:08:36 82 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:08:57 83 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:11:36 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2:11:53 85 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:12:56 86 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:14:10 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2:14:21 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:17:07 89 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2:19:54 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2:22:33 91 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:24:02 92 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:25:18 93 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:37 94 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:30:46 95 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:31:11 96 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:31:41 97 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2:32:47 98 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2:32:58 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:33:18 100 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:33:42 101 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:34:17 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 2:34:35 103 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:36 104 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2:36:08 105 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:38:14 106 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2:39:32 107 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:40:06 108 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:11 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:41:39 110 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:45:08 111 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:45:48 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2:46:47 113 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:47:06 114 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:47:32 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 2:47:50 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2:48:09 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 2:48:36 118 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 2:48:38 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:48:46 120 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:49:51 121 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:50:39 122 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:50:58 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:51:05 124 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 2:52:45 125 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 2:54:05 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:54:32 127 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:54:52 128 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:56:19 129 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:56:56 130 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2:57:02 131 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 2:58:12 132 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2:59:00 133 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 2:59:47 134 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3:00:34 135 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:00:54 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:01:56 137 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 3:02:12 138 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3:02:46 139 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 3:03:51 140 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:04:17 141 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:04:19 142 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:06:05 143 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:07:02 144 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 3:07:05 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 3:08:45 146 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:09:30 147 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:10:55 148 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:11:48 149 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 3:12:02 150 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:12:21 151 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:15:18 152 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:15:21 153 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3:16:04 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:17:46 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 3:18:19 156 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:12 157 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 3:19:33 158 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3:23:45 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3:25:22 160 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:26:42 161 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:27:19 162 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3:27:22 163 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:27:48 164 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:29:15 165 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:30:01 166 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 3:32:26 167 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:33:16 168 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3:38:41 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:42:51 170 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:43:02 171 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:53:09 172 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:55:10

Points classification 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 191 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 187 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 162 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 104 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 98 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 87 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 78 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 71 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 65 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 23 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 49 26 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 48 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 28 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 45 30 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 45 31 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 43 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 42 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 35 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 36 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 39 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 37 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 41 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 34 42 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 34 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 33 45 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 46 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 47 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 48 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 30 49 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 50 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 53 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 27 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 55 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 26 56 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 57 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 58 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 61 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 23 62 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 63 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 64 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 19 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 67 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 68 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 69 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 71 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 72 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 73 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 16 74 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 75 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 76 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 78 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 79 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 82 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 83 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 84 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 14 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 88 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 89 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 91 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 92 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 93 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 12 94 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 95 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 96 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 97 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 98 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 99 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 101 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 103 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 104 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 106 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 108 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 109 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 110 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 111 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 112 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 113 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 114 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 117 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 118 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 119 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 120 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 121 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 122 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 124 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 125 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 126 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 127 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 128 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 129 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 130 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 131 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 132 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 133 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 134 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 135 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 136 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 137 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 138 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 139 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 140 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 141 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 142 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 143 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 144 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 145 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 147 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 148 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 149 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 151 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 152 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 153 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 154 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 155 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 143 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 128 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 93 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 76 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 76 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 10 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 11 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 14 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 48 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 46 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 46 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 42 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 20 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 40 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 39 23 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 39 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 25 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 38 26 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 38 27 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 31 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 35 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 37 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 38 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 22 40 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 21 41 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 42 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 20 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 44 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 49 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 50 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 15 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 52 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 53 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 56 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 57 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 58 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 59 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 9 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 61 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 62 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 63 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 64 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 66 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 5 67 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 68 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 69 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 70 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 71 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 74 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 75 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 76 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 78 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 82 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 84 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 85 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider classification 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 78:29:18 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:53 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:50 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:40:53 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:12:25 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:15:44 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:27:24 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:31:19 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:33:04 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:38:57 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:56:56 12 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:00:13 13 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:00:43 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:02:08 15 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:08:28 16 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:16:59 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:28 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2:36:00 19 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:45:00 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:49:43 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:50:31 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:50:57 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 2:52:37 24 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:56:11 25 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2:56:54 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 2:58:04 27 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:01:48 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:04:11 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:11:40 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:17:38 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:04 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:42:54 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:53:01

Teams classification 1 Team Radioshack 235:24:46 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:27 3 Rabobank 0:30:53 4 Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:34:26 5 Astana 0:42:37 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:44:43 7 Quick Step 0:53:06 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:12:03 9 Liquigas-Doimo 1:19:10 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:32:02 11 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:45:42 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2:13:24 13 BMC Racing Team 2:15:21 14 Team Saxo Bank 2:19:03 15 Française des Jeux 2:31:43 16 Team HTC - Columbia 2:54:17 17 Garmin - Transitions 3:06:09 18 Cervelo Test Team 3:07:13 19 Team Katusha 3:11:52 20 Footon-Servetto 4:06:30 21 Lampre - Farnese Vini 5:06:09 22 Team Milram 5:08:07

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

Today went just how I expected with Saxo Bank resting as much as they could and letting Astana do all the work and take the responsibility that comes with the yellow jersey.

We’ve also seen Armstrong come back and have a go at a stage. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him but the seven-time winner still showed respect for cycling and for the Tour, as well as being competitive. Likewise Cadel Evans who is doing everything to stay in the race and hats off to ASO for giving BMC a wildcard.

The French are having an amazing tour, that’s their sixth stage of the race.

In the battle for yellow we really saw the two top guys take it as easy as possible today. They know that it’s going to be down to the Tourmalet and it’s so exciting that it’s going to come down to that stage. If Schleck wants to win the Tour it’s going to have to happen on that climb. Everything hangs on that.

On another note we saw today that a few of the pre race favourites likes Basso and Rogers went out the back early on. They’re the ones that have been racing hard for a long time this season. They went big in the Giro or California and they’re coming undone now in the third week. It’s been such a tough Tour with so many good contenders and the top five all deserve to be where they are.

