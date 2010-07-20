Fedrigo prevails in Pau
Frenchman best of nine-man break
Stage 16: Bagneres-de-Luchon - Pau
He's shown us what he can do in his nation's biggest race and this afternoon in Pau, Pierrick Fedrigo added a third Tour de France stage win to his impressive palmares in equally impressive fashion. The French rider beat illustrious names such as Lance Armstrong, Christophe Moreau and Chris Horner in a sprint along the Place de Verdun after a tough 200km in the Pyrenees.
There's something about three for Fedrigo, the mercurial Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider winning his first Tour stage in a three-lettered city, Gap, in 2006, adding another last year in Tarbes before today's latest addition, his third stage victory in la grande boucle.
"It was a very, very beautiful day, one of the best," said Fedrigo. "I can't say much more. When the group of Contador almost came back to us I attacked because I knew it was my day."
It came at the end of another tough day in the Pyrenees; with four categorised cols on the menu it promised fireworks amongst the favourites but instead turned into an impasse after the drama of the closing 25km of yesterday's stage.
No headlines were created by means of any special events, unlike the scenes of the finish some 24 hours earlier, as the stage was set for an expected showdown on Thursday to the Col du Tourmalet.
And while most eyes were on Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador up each of the day's climbs, French hearts were fluttering because two Frenchman spent half of the 199.5km at the front of the field and at the conclusion of proceedings were the first two riders across the line in Pau.
But it could so easily have been a Spanish success, so close to Spain, with Quick Step's Carlos Barredo animating the final 44km of the day in a style that is likely to have won him new fans; having tried his luck on the day's final climb without success, last year's Clásica San Sebastián champion proved his reputation as an aggressive rider not after the finish - as he did in a scuffle following stage six - but an inspired move that very nearly netted him the win.
But like his effort in Saint-Étienne at the end of stage 18 of the 2008 Tour, the 29-year-old from Oviedo fell agonisingly short, caught under the flamme rouge and limping home, his heart broken but his honour untarnished, having held off an eight-man chasing group for more than an hour.
And while the yellow jersey of another Spaniard, Contador, is considered tarnished by some he displayed the signs that re-taking the race lead will be tough for Schleck as he'll undoubtedly use the welcome rest day to mull over his strategy with Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis.
One change that did take place was the transferal of the green jersey, as Thor Hushovd again took charge of the intriguing battle for the points classification. Cervélo TestTeam's big Norwegian did enough to dress himself in green for stage 17, with a day to contemplate how he'll maintain his slender four-point lead in the standings.
"It was an important day. I knew it was a good chance to try to get some more points," said Hushovd after taking the bunch kick for 10th. "The team did a great job helping me get over the climbs. With the break up the road, we knew there were some points waiting at the finish line. It's important to take many whenever you have the opportunity," he said.
"Petacchi is the most dangerous rival. I am feeling better as this Tour goes along and I think I have a good chance to win another stage - I would love to win on the Champs-Elysées. The green jersey always comes down to who is the strongest rider over three weeks."
A unique day
The unique nature of today's parcours called for a departure from the usual formula we've seen over so many stages of this year's Tour -ie- an early break is let go, it gains a wide margin that is eaten down by the peloton but not sufficiently so to avoid the escapees' involvement in the finale.
This was courtesy of the Col de Peyresourde, Col d'Aspin, Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque on the race route, which presented over 60km of climbing on a pair of first category and two hors categorie ascents. On paper it should have represented a day of carnage for the overall contenders but as the stage progressed this looked less likely, the events of yesterday left to simmer for another 48 hours until the final Pyrenean journey on Thursday.
Early groovers rush to make the move
After five kilometres of the stage a group of 11 riders had emerged, boasting some heavy firepower with the likes of Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) - who initiated the aggression - plus Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) getting amongst the early action.
They quickly gathered a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton as latecomers made their way to the early move. A couple of kilometres down the road the group had ballooned to include the aforementioned names plus: Christopher Horner (RadioShack), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Siutsou (HTC-Columbia), Steve Morabito (BMC Racing), Amael Moinard (Cofidis), Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions).
Such was the nature of the stage that by day's end, only Armstrong, Barredo and Horner would be amongst the breakaway group that fought it out for the stage win in Pau, however. The contents of the break fluctuated and flowed like the rivers that ran along the valleys below today's iconic climbs.
This was seen on the latter slopes of the opening climb, the Col de Peyresourde, as Moinard, Siutsou and Martinez lost contact, with Szmyd leading the break over the top while Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) and mountains classification leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) joining the leaders.
With the first of the quartet of cols done and 179km remaining, the break had accumulated a lead in excess of a minute as it headed back down the mountain. At the end of the descent, the break boasted extra members in the form of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam), who joined the leaders with 164.5km remaining while Szmyd was absorbed by the peloton.
Up the Aspin there were problems for Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) courtesy of the pace set by Jurgen Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates. The break was only 24 seconds ahead nearing the crest of the Aspin as Sastre tapped out a useful pace; Sandy Casar decided to hit out alone with the peloton about to absorb what was left of the escape, however, which instigated another ebb for the front runners.
While some of the hitherto leaders decided it was worth finding their place back in the peloton, the likes of Casar, Charteau and Armstrong knew their lot was off the front, so they set off in pursuit of the lone Frenchman, with Lampre-Farnese Vini's Damiano Cunego and Charteau's Bbox Bouygues Telecom teammate Pierrick Fedrigo fleeing the main bunch to avoid missing out on a second-chance opportunity to be a part of an escape.
Honouring Goddet
As Casar approached the Col du Tourmalet alone, it was only a matter of time before the aspiring escapees found their way to the Frenchman and provided him with company up to the highest point of this year's Tour. Intent on not missing the party, Horner returned to the front of the field, as did Barredo, who was joined by countryman Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) at the head of the race with 134km remaining in the stage.
It was then time for Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) to make their way across to the leaders. A late addition to the fearless fighters at the front was Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam), who was dropped early on the climb but managed to make his way back to the front as it neared the zenith.
And after riding on shifting sands for over 60km, the break of RadioShack pair Armstrong and Horner, Casar, QuickStep duo Barredo and Van De Walle, Fedrigo, Caisse d'Epargne crew Moreau and Plaza plus Cunego and Konovalovas proved to be the definitive escape of the day, the 10-rider group that would fight amongst itself for the stage win in Pau.
This year's Souvenir Jacques Goddet went to Moreau at the top of the Tourmalet, the Frenchman taking the mountains classification points ahead of countryman Fedrigo and Cunego; another sign of the break's status as 'the move that would stick' was its lead over the Astana-led peloton, which had been extended during the climb by more than three minutes.
Soul-searching on the Soulor
As the break started the Col du Soulor its advantage had increased to 6:15 with a head count of 10, although Cervélo's representative in the escape was struggling and would later be dropped for good by the men up front.
As the break approached the upper slopes of the Soulor it was time for Armstrong to gas it at the front, splintering the group and indicating that the seven-time Tour champion wasn't there to make up the numbers. Soon after it was time for Barredo and Fedrigo to counter and quickly open a gap.
But by the top of the Soulor it had effectively all come together, albeit with the loss of Casar - who had instigated the move on top of the Aspin - and Konovalovas, although with the Aubisque still to come there were sure to be more machinations amongst the leaders, who enjoyed a lead in excess of nine minutes.
There seemed to be a truce in the final two kilometres of the Aubisque as the expected attacks hadn't eventuated and the fiercest battle being fought was between Moreau and Fedrigo for the 40 points in the mountains classification, with the 39-year-old taking the maximum collection to go with his efforts on the Tourmalet.
After a twisting descent and a stabilisation of the break's advantage, Barredo hit out alone with 44km remaining in what was a brave move; possibly inspired by teammate Sylvain Chavanel's exploits in the first week of the Tour, the Spaniard assuredly put his head down and dreamt of victory in Pau.
Incidentally Casar had caught the break on the descent, adding his weight to the seven other riders who were now confronted with a marauding Barredo and could use the extra horsepower in its pursuit of the Spaniard, who continued to build his lead to nearly 30 seconds.
With 30km to go, that lead was almost 50 seconds although 10 kilometres later it had been eaten down to half a minute, RadioShack's experienced pair of pursuers not panicking in their mission to hunt down the plucky Spaniard.
Eight kilometres and over eight minutes behind them, the peloton - led by Van Den Broeck's Omega Pharma-Lotto's teammates - was keeping the break's advantage in check to ensure no unpleasant surprises greeted the general classification contenders in Pau. There had been no significant attacks on any of the climbs and so it was a loss-minimisation mission on the flat for the likes of Mario Aerts and co.
At five kilometres to go Barredo could continue to believe, the gap between himself and the chasing group sitting at 30 seconds. Three kilometres later that had been reduced to 11 seconds as Horner and Plaza drove the pursuit to the flamme rouge, which brought about the desired effect and set off the jostling for position in the final sprint.
Whilst Armstrong made an effort to get to the front of the group in the last 200m it was a flying Fedrigo who buzzed up the right barriers and on to victory, a significant salute at the end to a significant day of the Tour's Pyrenean adventure.
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5:31:43
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:28
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|23
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|31
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|39
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|53
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|55
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|60
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:59
|61
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:22
|62
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:27
|63
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:10:01
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:23:42
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|66
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|69
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|70
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|74
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|75
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|79
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|81
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|88
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:48
|90
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|91
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|94
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|95
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|97
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|101
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|103
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|104
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|105
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|106
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|112
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|116
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|118
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|127
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|129
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|133
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|138
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|141
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|143
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|145
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|146
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|147
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|148
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|149
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|150
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|151
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|152
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|153
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|154
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|156
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|157
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|159
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|160
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|161
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|162
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|163
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|164
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|165
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|166
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|169
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|170
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|171
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|172
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|17
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|12
|6
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|8
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|9
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|7
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|4
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|13
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|5
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|8
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|1
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|4
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|12
|6
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|10
|7
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|9
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|1
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|32
|4
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|24
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|7
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|16
|8
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|12
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5:38:28
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:14
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:57
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:03
|16
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|16:41:54
|2
|Team Radioshack
|3
|Quick Step
|0:00:28
|4
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:30
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|Astana
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Rabobank
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:44
|11
|Française des Jeux
|0:23:42
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:27
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:09
|17
|Footon-Servetto
|0:41:33
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:47:24
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:58:30
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Team Milram
|22
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1:02:51
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|78:29:10
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:00
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:13
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:39
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:01
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:05:25
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|9
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:12
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:51
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:58
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:02
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:19
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:08:52
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:02
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:11:14
|17
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:07
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:24
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:00
|23
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:27:54
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:13
|25
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:33:46
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:35:20
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:18
|28
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:41:01
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:44:04
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:29
|31
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:45:53
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:47:06
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:48:56
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:49:21
|35
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:50
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:52:11
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:53:02
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:58:07
|39
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:59:33
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01:24
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:03:35
|42
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:10:19
|43
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:12:09
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:33
|45
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1:14:38
|46
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1:15:50
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:15:52
|48
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:33
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:21:50
|50
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:22:07
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:22:38
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:23:27
|53
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:25:53
|54
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:26:26
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:27:32
|56
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|1:27:50
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:29:47
|58
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:55
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:31:27
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:33:12
|61
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:33:18
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:33:27
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:33:53
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:17
|65
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:37:29
|66
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:38:50
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:39:05
|68
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:42:41
|69
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:46:00
|70
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:47:13
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:49:31
|72
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:54:08
|73
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:57:04
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:59:32
|75
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:00:21
|76
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:00:51
|77
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2:00:55
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:02:16
|79
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:06:55
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:37
|81
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:08:36
|82
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:08:57
|83
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:36
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:11:53
|85
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:12:56
|86
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:14:10
|87
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2:14:21
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:17:07
|89
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:19:54
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2:22:33
|91
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:24:02
|92
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:25:18
|93
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:37
|94
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:30:46
|95
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:31:11
|96
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:31:41
|97
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2:32:47
|98
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2:32:58
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:33:18
|100
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:33:42
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:34:17
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:34:35
|103
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:36
|104
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2:36:08
|105
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:38:14
|106
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2:39:32
|107
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:40:06
|108
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:11
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:41:39
|110
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:45:08
|111
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:45:48
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:46:47
|113
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:47:06
|114
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:47:32
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|2:47:50
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2:48:09
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:48:36
|118
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|2:48:38
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:48:46
|120
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:49:51
|121
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:50:39
|122
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:50:58
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:51:05
|124
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|2:52:45
|125
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|2:54:05
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:54:32
|127
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:54:52
|128
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:56:19
|129
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:56:56
|130
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|2:57:02
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2:58:12
|132
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2:59:00
|133
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|2:59:47
|134
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:34
|135
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:00:54
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:01:56
|137
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|3:02:12
|138
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3:02:46
|139
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|3:03:51
|140
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:04:17
|141
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:04:19
|142
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:06:05
|143
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:07:02
|144
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|3:07:05
|145
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|3:08:45
|146
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:09:30
|147
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:10:55
|148
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:11:48
|149
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|3:12:02
|150
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:21
|151
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:15:18
|152
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:15:21
|153
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3:16:04
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:17:46
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:18:19
|156
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:12
|157
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|3:19:33
|158
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3:23:45
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3:25:22
|160
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:26:42
|161
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:19
|162
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3:27:22
|163
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:27:48
|164
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:29:15
|165
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:30:01
|166
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|3:32:26
|167
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:33:16
|168
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3:38:41
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:42:51
|170
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:43:02
|171
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:53:09
|172
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:55:10
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|191
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|187
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|104
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|98
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|78
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|71
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|26
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|28
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|30
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|31
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|43
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|42
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|35
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|36
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|37
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|39
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|41
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|34
|42
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|45
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|46
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|47
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|48
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|30
|49
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|50
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|53
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|55
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|56
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|58
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|61
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|62
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|63
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|64
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|67
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|68
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|69
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|71
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|72
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|73
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|16
|74
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|75
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|76
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|77
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|78
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|81
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|82
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|83
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|84
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|88
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|89
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|91
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|92
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|93
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|12
|94
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|95
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|96
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|97
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|98
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|99
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|101
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|103
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|104
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|106
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|108
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|109
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|110
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|111
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|112
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|113
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|114
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|117
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|118
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|119
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|120
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|121
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|122
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|123
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|124
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|125
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|126
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|127
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|128
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|129
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|130
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|131
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|132
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|133
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|134
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|135
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|136
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|137
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|138
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|139
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|140
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|141
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|142
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|143
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|144
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|145
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|147
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|148
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|149
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|151
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|152
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|153
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|154
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|155
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|93
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|76
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|10
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|11
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|14
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|48
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|46
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|20
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|39
|23
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|25
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|38
|26
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|27
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|30
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|31
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|34
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|35
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|37
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|38
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|40
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|41
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|42
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|43
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|44
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|49
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|50
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|52
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|53
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|56
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|57
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|58
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|61
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|62
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|63
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|64
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|66
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|68
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|69
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|70
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|71
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|74
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|75
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|76
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|78
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|81
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|82
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|84
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|85
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|78:29:18
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:53
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:50
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:40:53
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:25
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:15:44
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:27:24
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:31:19
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:33:04
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:38:57
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:56:56
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:00:13
|13
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:00:43
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:02:08
|15
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:08:28
|16
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:16:59
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:28
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2:36:00
|19
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:45:00
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:49:43
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:50:31
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:50:57
|23
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|2:52:37
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:56:11
|25
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|2:56:54
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2:58:04
|27
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:01:48
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:04:11
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:11:40
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:17:38
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:04
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:42:54
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:53:01
|1
|Team Radioshack
|235:24:46
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:27
|3
|Rabobank
|0:30:53
|4
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:34:26
|5
|Astana
|0:42:37
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:44:43
|7
|Quick Step
|0:53:06
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:12:03
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|1:19:10
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:32:02
|11
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:45:42
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:13:24
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|2:15:21
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|2:19:03
|15
|Française des Jeux
|2:31:43
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|2:54:17
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|3:06:09
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|3:07:13
|19
|Team Katusha
|3:11:52
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|4:06:30
|21
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|5:06:09
|22
|Team Milram
|5:08:07
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:
Today went just how I expected with Saxo Bank resting as much as they could and letting Astana do all the work and take the responsibility that comes with the yellow jersey.
We’ve also seen Armstrong come back and have a go at a stage. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him but the seven-time winner still showed respect for cycling and for the Tour, as well as being competitive. Likewise Cadel Evans who is doing everything to stay in the race and hats off to ASO for giving BMC a wildcard.
The French are having an amazing tour, that’s their sixth stage of the race.
In the battle for yellow we really saw the two top guys take it as easy as possible today. They know that it’s going to be down to the Tourmalet and it’s so exciting that it’s going to come down to that stage. If Schleck wants to win the Tour it’s going to have to happen on that climb. Everything hangs on that.
On another note we saw today that a few of the pre race favourites likes Basso and Rogers went out the back early on. They’re the ones that have been racing hard for a long time this season. They went big in the Giro or California and they’re coming undone now in the third week. It’s been such a tough Tour with so many good contenders and the top five all deserve to be where they are.
