2009

1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana





Note: Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.

Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admited to its use on October 15, 2008.

Best Teams

2009 Astana

2008 Team CSC Saxo Bank

2007 Discovery Channel

2006 T-Mobile

2005 T-Mobile

2004 T-Mobile

2003 Team CSC

2002 ONCE-Eroski

2001 Kelme-Costa Blanca

2000 Kelme-Costa Blanca

1999 Banesto

1998 Cofidis

1997 Team Deutsche Telekom

1996 Festina

1995 ONCE

1994 Festina

1993 Carrera

1992 Carrera

1991 Banesto

1990 Z

1989 PDM

1988 PDM

1987 Systeme U

1986 La Vie Claire

1985 La Vie Claire

1984 Renault

1983 Peugot

1982 Coop-Mercier

1981 Peugot

1980 Miko-Mercier

1979 Renault

1978 Miko-Mercier

1977 TI-Raleigh

1976 Kas

1975 Gan-Mercier

1974 Kas

1973 Bic

1972 Gan-Mercier

1971 Bic

1970 Salvarini

1969 Faema

1968 Spain

1967 France

1966 Kas

1965 Kas

1964 Pelforth-Lejeune-Sauvage

1963 Saint Rapael-Gitane

1962 Saint Raphael-Helyett

1961 France

1960 France

1959 Belgium

1958 Belgium

1957 France

1956 Belgium

1955 France

1954 Switzerland

1953 Netherlands

1952 Italy

1951 France

1950 Belgium

1949 Italy

1948 Belgium

1947 Italy

1939 Belgium

1938 Belgium

1937 France

1936 Belgium

1935 Belgium

1934 France

1933 France

1932 Italy

1931 Belgium

1930 France

1929 Alcyon

1928 Alcyon

1927 Alcyon

1926 Automoto-Hutchinson

1925 Automoto-Hutchinson

1924 Automoto-Hutchinson

1923 Automoto-Hutchinson

1922 Peugot-PneusLion

1921 La Sportive

1920 La Sportive

1919 La Sportive

1914 Peugot

1913 Peugot

1912 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop

1911 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop

1910 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop

1909 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop

1908 Peugot

1907 Peugot

1906 Peugot

1905 Peugot

1904 La Francaise Dunlop

1903 La Francaise Dunlop



Points classification

2009 Thor Hushovd (Nor)

2008 Oscar Freire (Spa)

2007 Tom Boonen (Bel)

2006 Robbie McEwen (Aus)

2005 Thor Hushovd (Nor)

2004 Robbie McEwen (Aus)

2003 Baden Cooke (Aus)

2002 Robbie McEwen (Aus)

2001 Erik Zabel (Ger)

2000 Erik Zabel (Ger)

1999 Erik Zabel (Ger)

1998 Erik Zabel (Ger)

1997 Erik Zabel (Ger)

1996 Erik Zabel (Ger)

1995 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)

1994 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)

1993 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)

1992 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)

1991 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)

1990 Olaf Ludwig (Ger)

1989 Sean Kelly (Ire)

1988 Eddy Planckaert (Bel)

1987 Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)

1986 Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)

1985 Sean Kelly (Ire)

1984 Frank Hoste (Bel)

1983 Sean Kelly (Ire)

1982 Sean Kelly (Ire)

1981 Freddy Maertens (Bel)

1980 Rudy Pevange (Bel)

1979 Bernard Hinault (Fra)

1978 Freddy Maertens (Bel)

1977 Jean Escalssan (Fra)

1976 Freddy Maertens (Bel)

1975 Rik van Linden (Bel)

1974 Patrick Sercu (Fra)

1973 Herman Vanspringel (Bel)

1972 Eddy Merckx (Bel)

1971 Eddy Merckx (Bel)

1970 Walter Godefroot (Bel)

1969 Eddy Merckx (Bel)

1968 Franco Bitossi (Ita)

1967 Jan Janssen (Ned)

1966 Walter Planckaert (Bel)

1965 Jan Janssen (Ned)

1964 Jan Janssen (Ned)

1963 Rik van Looy (Bel)

1962 Rudi Altig (Ger)

1961 Andre Darrigade (Fra)

1960 Jean Graczyck (Fra)

1959 Andre Darrigade (Fra)

1958 Jean Graczyck (Fra)

1957 Jean Forestier (Fra)

1956 Stan Ockers (Bel)

1955 Stan Ockers (Bel)

1954 Ferdi Kubler (Swi)

1953 Fritz Shaer (Swi)

1952 Fausto Coppi (Ita)

1951 Raphael Geminiani (Fra)

1950 Louison Bobet (Fra)

1949 Fausto Coppi (Ita)

1948 Gino Bartali (Ita)

1947 Pierre Brambilla (Ita)

1946 No race

1945 No race

1944 No race

1943 No race

1942 No race

1941 No race

1940 No race

1939 Sylvere Maes (Bel)

1938 Gino Bartali (Ita)

1937 Felicien Vervaecke (Bel)

1936 Julio Berrendero (Spa)

1935 Felicien Vervaecke (Bel)

1934 Rene Vietto (Fra)

1933 Vicente Treuba (Spa)

King of the Mountains

2009 Franco Pellizotti (Ita)

2008 Bernhard Kohl (Aut) [note]

2007 Mauricio Soler (Col)

2006 Michael Rasmussen (Den)

2005 Michael Rasmussen (Den)

2004 Richard Virenque (Fra)

2003 Richard Virenque (Fra)

2002 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)

2001 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)

2000 Santiago Botero (Col)

1999 Richard Virenque (Fra)

1998 Christophe Rinero (Fra)

1997 Richard Virenque (Fra)

1996 Richard Virenque (Fra)

1995 Richard Virenque (Fra)

1994 Richard Virenque (Fra)

1993 Tony Rominger (Swi)

1992 Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)

1991 Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)

1990 Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)

1989 Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)

1988 Steven Rooks (Ned)

1987 Luis Herrera (Col)

1986 Bernard Hinault (Fra)

1985 Luis Herrera (Col)

1984 Robert Miller (GB)

1983 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1982 B Vallet (Fra)

1981 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1980 Raymond Martin (Fra)

1979 Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)

1978 Mariano Martinez (Fra)

1977 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1976 G Bellini (Ita)

1975 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1974 Domingo Perurena (Spa)

1973 Pedro Torres (Spa)

1972 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1971 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)

1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel)

1969 Eddy Merckx (Bel)

1968 A Gonzalez (Spa)

1967 J Jiminez (Spa)

1966 J Jiminez (Spa)

1965 J Jiminez (Spa)

1964 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1963 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1962 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1961 Imerio Massignan (Ita)

1960 Imerio Massignan (Ita)

1959 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1958 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1957 Gastone Nencini (Ita)

1956 Charly Gaul (Lux)

1955 Charly Gaul (Lux)

1954 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)

1953 Jesus Lorono (Spa)

Best young rider

2009 Andy Schleck (Lux)

2008 Andy Schleck (Lux)

2007 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa)

2006 Damiano Cunego (Ita)

2005 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)

2004 Vladimir Karpets (Rus)

2003 Denis Menchov (Rus)

2002 Ivan Basso (Ita)

2001 Oscar Sevilla (Spa)

2000 Francesco Mancebo (Spa)

1999 Benoit Salmon (Fra)

1998 Jan Ullrich (Ger)

1997 Jan Ullrich (Ger)

1996 Jan Ullrich (Ger)

1995 Marco Pantani (Ita)

1994 Marco Pantani (Ita)

1993 Antonio Martin (Spa)

1992 Eddy Bouwmans (Ned)

1991 Alvaro Meija (Col)

1990 Gilles Delion (Fra)

1989 not awarded

1988 Eric Breukink (Ned)

1987 Raul Alcala (Mex)

1986 Andy Hampsten (USA)

1985 Fabio Parra (Col)

1984 Greg LeMond (USA)

1983 Laurent Fignon (Fra)

1982 Phil Anderson (Aus)

1981 Peter Winnen (Ned)

1980 Johan Van De Velde (Ned)

1979 Jean-Rene Bernaudeau (Fra)

1978 Henk Lubberding (Ned)

1977 Dietrich Thurau (Ger)

1976 Enrique Martinez-Heredia (Spa)

1975 Francesco Moser (Ita)