Trending

Carnage on the cobbles!

Cancellara back in yellow as Hushovd claims the stage

Image 1 of 89

Norwegian national champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates his victory in Porte du Hainaut.

Norwegian national champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates his victory in Porte du Hainaut.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 89

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets medical attention after his crash.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets medical attention after his crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 89

Frank Schleck's Tour de France ended on stage 3.

Frank Schleck's Tour de France ended on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 89

Jens Voigt and Matti Breschel attend to their fallen teammate Frank Schleck.

Jens Voigt and Matti Breschel attend to their fallen teammate Frank Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 89

Lance Armstrong, barely distinguishable in the dust cloud, chases back from his flat tire.

Lance Armstrong, barely distinguishable in the dust cloud, chases back from his flat tire.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 89

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) lost over two minutes on the stage.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) lost over two minutes on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 89

Thor Hushovd has never won Paris-Roubaix, but got the consolation prize of a Tour stage win in Arenberg - inspiration for next year?

Thor Hushovd has never won Paris-Roubaix, but got the consolation prize of a Tour stage win in Arenberg - inspiration for next year?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 89

Fabian Cancellara drills it on the front, pulling Andy Schleck away from his competitors.

Fabian Cancellara drills it on the front, pulling Andy Schleck away from his competitors.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 89

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) chases.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) chases.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) rode well on stage 3.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) rode well on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) learned his lessons well from Classics ace Peter Van Petegem.

Alberto Contador (Astana) learned his lessons well from Classics ace Peter Van Petegem.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 89

Joaquin Rodriguez wasn't too comfortable on the cobbles.

Joaquin Rodriguez wasn't too comfortable on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 89

Jens Voigt stops to check on Frank Schleck, who abandoned the Tour with a broken collarbone after falling on the cobbled sector.

Jens Voigt stops to check on Frank Schleck, who abandoned the Tour with a broken collarbone after falling on the cobbled sector.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 89

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) doesn't do Paris-Roubaix for a good reason.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) doesn't do Paris-Roubaix for a good reason.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 89

Yaroslav Popovych slays himself to pull Lance Armstrong back into the race.

Yaroslav Popovych slays himself to pull Lance Armstrong back into the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 89

Thor Huhovd (Cervelo) gets his revenge in Arenberg.

Thor Huhovd (Cervelo) gets his revenge in Arenberg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) takes the Tour de France's third stage in Arenberg.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) takes the Tour de France's third stage in Arenberg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 89

Best young rider Tony Martin lost time on the cobbles and dropped down in that classification.

Best young rider Tony Martin lost time on the cobbles and dropped down in that classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 89

AG2R's David LeLay crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3.

AG2R's David LeLay crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 89

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) still smarting from yesterday's crash, didn't enjoy the cobbles.

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) still smarting from yesterday's crash, didn't enjoy the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) waved goodbye to the yellow jersey after a pair of flat tires.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) waved goodbye to the yellow jersey after a pair of flat tires.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 89

Lance Armstrong chases amidst the dust cloud kicked up from the cars ahead.

Lance Armstrong chases amidst the dust cloud kicked up from the cars ahead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) had only one day to ride his newly painted Merckx before he lost both green and yellow jerseys.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) had only one day to ride his newly painted Merckx before he lost both green and yellow jerseys.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 89

It was pure, unadulterated chaos on the cobbles.

It was pure, unadulterated chaos on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 89

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) leads Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) leads Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 89

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) is tucked in behind Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank).

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) is tucked in behind Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 89

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) would surrender his green jersey to Hushovd at the end of the stage.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) would surrender his green jersey to Hushovd at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 89

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) on the cobbles.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 89

Russian national champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Russian national champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 89

RadioShack teammates Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner follow the wheel of cobbles veteran George Hincapie (BMC Racing).

RadioShack teammates Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner follow the wheel of cobbles veteran George Hincapie (BMC Racing).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 89

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 89

French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is back on home soil at the Tour.

French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is back on home soil at the Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 89

Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) would hand over the best young rider's jersey to Geraint Thomas (Sky) after the stage.

Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) would hand over the best young rider's jersey to Geraint Thomas (Sky) after the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) had a day to forget on the cobbles of northern France.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) had a day to forget on the cobbles of northern France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 89

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) finished a grueling cobbled stage despite having a broken bone in his wrist.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) finished a grueling cobbled stage despite having a broken bone in his wrist.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 89

The chasing groups had to work quite hard to limit their losses.

The chasing groups had to work quite hard to limit their losses.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) tucked in behind the Lotto train.

Alberto Contador (Astana) tucked in behind the Lotto train.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 89

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) looked at ease on the pavé

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) looked at ease on the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 89

It was a flat out chase for Wiggins' Sky team

It was a flat out chase for Wiggins' Sky team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 89

The front group, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Geraint Thomas (Sky)

The front group, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 89

Fabian Cancellara leads Andy Schleck across the pavé

Fabian Cancellara leads Andy Schleck across the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) loves the pavé so much he was licking his lips in joy.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) loves the pavé so much he was licking his lips in joy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 89

Hushovd helped establish the lead, then allowed Cancellara to take over.

Hushovd helped establish the lead, then allowed Cancellara to take over.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 89

Fabian Cancellara motors his way across the cobbled sector.

Fabian Cancellara motors his way across the cobbled sector.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) pushes the pace.

Alberto Contador (Astana) pushes the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 89

Lance Armstrong made a leading chase group until disaster struck.

Lance Armstrong made a leading chase group until disaster struck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 89

Armstrong tries to distance Contador's group behind.

Armstrong tries to distance Contador's group behind.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 89

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) chasing after the bunch.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) chasing after the bunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 89

Most of the race favourites were over two minutes behind the leaders.

Most of the race favourites were over two minutes behind the leaders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 89

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) returns to the maillot jaune.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) returns to the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 89

Thor Huhovd (Cervelo) gets some face time on the podium

Thor Huhovd (Cervelo) gets some face time on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 89

All the anger from stage 2 was forgotten as Thor Hushovd celebrated his stage win in Arenberg.

All the anger from stage 2 was forgotten as Thor Hushovd celebrated his stage win in Arenberg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Many riders were left chasing behind the race on the cobbled sectors.

Many riders were left chasing behind the race on the cobbled sectors.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Jérémy Roy (Française des Jeux) tries to get back on

Jérémy Roy (Française des Jeux) tries to get back on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 89

Teams had helpers with wheels, waiting for punctures in the race.

Teams had helpers with wheels, waiting for punctures in the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 89

Some riders tried to find smoother lines on the side of the pavé

Some riders tried to find smoother lines on the side of the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) drives the pace across the pavé

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) drives the pace across the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took a bike change, going back to his standard machine.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took a bike change, going back to his standard machine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 89

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) chases back on the pavé after flatting.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) chases back on the pavé after flatting.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 89

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) not looking very comfortable on the pavé

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) not looking very comfortable on the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 89

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 89

The effort shows on the faces of the Tour's peloton on the pavé

The effort shows on the faces of the Tour's peloton on the pavé
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 89

Fabian Cancellara receives word from the team car.

Fabian Cancellara receives word from the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 89

British champion Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in an impressive performance.

British champion Geraint Thomas (Sky) put in an impressive performance.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) at home on the cobbles of northern France.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) at home on the cobbles of northern France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC) made the elite selection on the cobbles.

Cadel Evans (BMC) made the elite selection on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 89

Fabian Cancellara leads Saxo Bank teammate Andy Schleck and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) on the cobbles.

Fabian Cancellara leads Saxo Bank teammate Andy Schleck and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 89

Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) drives a six-man chase group in pursuit of solo leader Ryder Hesjedal.

Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) drives a six-man chase group in pursuit of solo leader Ryder Hesjedal.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) rides alone at the front on the cobbles.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) rides alone at the front on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 89

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is back in yellow at the Tour.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is back in yellow at the Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 89

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) dons the yellow jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) dons the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium after winning the Tour's third stage.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium after winning the Tour's third stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 89

Norway's Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) salutes the crowd following his stage victory.

Norway's Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) salutes the crowd following his stage victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) powers the Contador group over the cobbles.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) powers the Contador group over the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) leads Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Transitions) and Astana teammates Alexandre Vinokourov and Alberto Contador.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) leads Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Transitions) and Astana teammates Alexandre Vinokourov and Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 89

The front group still intact on the early pavé sectors.

The front group still intact on the early pavé sectors.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 89

Fabian Cancellara, happy to be back in yellow.

Fabian Cancellara, happy to be back in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 89

Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) tackles the final section of cobbles at Haveluy/

Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) tackles the final section of cobbles at Haveluy/
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 89

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the Haveluy section of cobblestones in the finale of stage three.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) on the Haveluy section of cobblestones in the finale of stage three.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) drives the chase group through the Haveluy section of cobbles.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) drives the chase group through the Haveluy section of cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 89

Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha would end the day in 92nd place.

Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha would end the day in 92nd place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 89

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is no stranger to the cobblestones.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) is no stranger to the cobblestones.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 89

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) fights to regain contact with the GC contenders after a mechanical on the cobbles.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) fights to regain contact with the GC contenders after a mechanical on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 89

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides alone on the cobbles after a mechanical.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides alone on the cobbles after a mechanical.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 89

Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) rides the cobbles.

Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) rides the cobbles.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 89

After being denied a chance the previous day to sprint for stage glory, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) takes a dramatic win in Porte du Hainaut.

After being denied a chance the previous day to sprint for stage glory, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) takes a dramatic win in Porte du Hainaut.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 89

A triumphant Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) bests Geraint Thomas (Sky) and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) for the stage win.

A triumphant Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) bests Geraint Thomas (Sky) and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) for the stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) crushed the cobbles to win a dramatic stage three.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) crushed the cobbles to win a dramatic stage three.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 89 of 89

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) outsprinted his five breakaway companions to win stage three.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) outsprinted his five breakaway companions to win stage three.
(Image credit: AFP)

It had been a talking point for months and it delivered the spectacle for which everyone had hoped. Cobbles, crashes and a general sense of calamity again turned the Tour de France on its head during stage three after the previous three days had thrown their fair share of mishaps and surprises.

Related Articles

Hesjedal produces epic performance for Vande Velde

Payback time for frustrated Hushovd

And while a Paris-Roubaix victory may have escaped Thor Hushovd over the years, Cervélo TestTeam's big Norwegian sprinter grabbed a fine consolation prize - a Tour stage win that took riders over sectors of pavé that turned the event's third stage, a 213km journey from Wanze to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, into a miniature version of ASO's famed Spring Classic.

It had observers talking about the opening week of this year's Tour being one of the most exciting in years - certainly not formulaic - justifying the inclusion of the stage by the event's organisers. The end result was a new maillot jaune in Fabian Cancellara, the Swiss rider reclaiming the jersey he lost during yesterday's confusion and controversy.

The maillot vert also changed hands, with Hushovd taking over the lead in the points classification as Alessandro Petacchi was far from featuring in the finale. Despite riding in the Norwegian national champion's jersey, he's more than happy to swap the blue cross for green.

After the debacle of yesterday's finish - of which Hushovd made his feelings well known - to take the victory ahead of Cancellara was made even sweeter for the big sprinter, who proved that he'll again be a man to beat for those with aspirations of taking the title of the Tour's fastest man on the flat.

"For me today was perfect; I was really motivated to ride well. I like the cobbles and obviously Paris-Roubaix and it was a meaningful day for me," said Hushovd.

"I had this stage in mind for a long time and I'm really happy to get the win, really happy for the win, especially after yesterday.

"This morning I forgot about yesterday - it's history - I focused on today and I got the win. I hope this is the last time you see me in this jersey [the Norwegian champion's jersey] but of course I'm proud to get a win in the national champion's jersey."

The day's other big winners were Cadel Evans, who moved into third on general classification and proved that his win in stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, which was the Italian equivalent of what we witnessed on today's mini-epic, was no fluke and he's come to France prepared to fight tooth and nail for valuable seconds in the race to Paris.

The reigning UCI road world champion honoured the rainbow stripes with third on the stage and now trails Cancellara overall by just 39 seconds. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old surprise packet in his second Tour de France, Geraint Thomas, sits in second on the overall standings, 29 seconds behind Saxo Bank's Swiss master.

A brilliant spectacle in northern France

Taking riders, fans and viewers back to the northern Spring, the dust of Paris-Roubaix and the fanaticism of that time of year, ASO's miniature version of the famous cobbled Classic certainly provided a spectacle, with great anticipation building ahead of the seven sectors of pavé in store for the peloton when it departed Wanze.

Getting a head start on the task of hitting the cobbles were Steve Cummings (Team Sky), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Roger Kluge (Milram), Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) and Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), who broke away after about 12km and pulled out a gap of 4:10 with 30km of the stage gone.

By kilometre 52 the gap had expanded to 4:40, although with 128km to go the break's advantage had been trimmed to a manageable 3:30 thanks to the work of Sylvain Chavanel's Quick Step teammates, who aimed to keep the Frenchman in the race lead for another day.

On any other day their approach would have worked, but this was no ordinary day, as would be witnessed when the riders stumbled upon - literally, in some cases - the torturous test that lay about 40km from the finish in Arenberg.

With the gap lingering at around three minutes, a pattern emerged as the first sectors of cobbles approached - the peloton would turn the screws leading up to the pavé, sprint across the bumps, before backing off and settling into the rhythm that would keep the escape group at bay.

That worked for the Ormeignies and Hollain sectors, but it would all change when the peloton hit the third section of pavé, that of Sars-et-Rosières, which proved to be race-defining for some riders, as crashes, punctures and a sense of calamity invaded the peloton.

As soon as he hit the cobbles Fränk Schleck went down hard, as did teammate Matti Breschel, RadioShack's Jani Brajkovic and several other riders at the front of the peloton. Hitherto Saxo Bank had been dominating the front of the peloton and turning the screws to set up the brothers Schleck in an attempt at keeping them away from trouble.

It appeared as though the die was cast for who will be the number one in Saxo Bank's general classification arsenal however, as Andy, guided by Cancellara, rode the cobbles like a seasoned Roubaix campaigner while his brother lay sprawled on his back as he received medical attention.

Race within the race

With the break disintegrated save for Hesjedal's heroics off the front of the now-splintered peloton, several distinct groups emerged on the road in the wake of Sars-et-Rosières.

The first group in pursuit of the Canadian included Cancellara, Schleck, Evans, Thomas, Cummings and Hushovd, with Alberto Contador and his teammate, Alexandre Vinokourov, riding intelligently in the subsequent group over the boom-boom-boom-boom of the final four sectors of cobbles that characterised the run in to Arenberg.

The pavé had more madness in store, not least of all for seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong. He suffered a puncture not long after Contador had caught his group and required pacing by experienced teammate Yaroslav Popovych in a 30km stretch that certainly did not go to plan for Team RadioShack. Up ahead meanwhile, the American's rivals on general classification were riding towards gains on the overall standings.

It may be his last Tour but there were no gifts for Armstrong, who could be seen fighting his way alone through the team cars amongst the dust, the pavé and the French fans, while the big names ahead were catching Hesjedal and thinking about the stage win.

Maillot jaune Chavanel was experiencing similar problems on a day to forget - after riding on cloud nine below the rain clouds of Spa yesterday afternoon, the Frenchman required two bike changes en route to losing the race lead. Meanwhile Hesjedal, hitting the final sector of pavé with 10km to go, was keeping the faith for Garmin-Transitions with a 20-second advantage.

After he was caught with 6.5km to go it became an exercise in mathematics for the overall contenders such as Evans, who helped maintain the elite selection's pace to the line while Hushovd shaped up for the sprint; who would bet against the man who has taken second and third in the past two editions of Paris-Roubaix after enjoying an armchair ride to the finish?

And so it was that the Norwegian cantered to the line ahead of Thomas and Evans, with a visibly spent Cancellara putting in an exceptional performance to keep his slight-of-build Luxembourg teammate, Andy Schleck, out of harm's way on another day which made this year's Tour one of the most intriguing in recent history.

Evans: "A little bit is better than nothing"

Apart from Hushovd and Cancellara, Cadel Evans and Andy Schleck were those who gained most today.

Evans was typically understated in his appraisal of the day. "Twenty seconds isn't going to mean much after the Pyrenees," he said. "But a little bit is better than nothing.

"I'm not quite built for the cobbles. With the wind and everything, there wasn't any chance for any big heroics."

Evans felt that the cobbled section of Sars-et-Rosières is where the damage was done. "It was probably the worst [section]," Evans said. "On the shoulders it was all cut up."

Andy Schleck had mixed emotions after the stage. "It wasn't a good day's work because I lost my brother. It's tough even though I'm happy that he's only broken his clavicle, I know how that is. I broke it three times, so I'm happy that's all it is."

However, Schleck recognised he had compensated for an unsteady start to his Tour. "The prologue went badly, yesterday I fell three times, but it was hard for everybody. Today we knew that we could change that. I was well placed on Fabian Cancellara's wheel. I rode flat out with him and I made good gains."

His manager Bjarne Riis was pleased with his day's work. "When you choose to include cobbles in the race, you also choose to include huge risks for the riders," Riis said. "Undoubtedly, we're going to miss Fränk in the mountains. But that's life and that's the way the race is. The whole team did a tremendous job out there today and Fabian and Andy's performance was simply exceptional."

Lance Armstrong was philosophical about his turbulent day in the saddle. "Sometimes you're the hammer, sometimes you're the nail. Today I was the nail. I have 20 days now to be the hammer."

Sylvain Chavanel was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey due to mechanical trouble. "There was that crash that made my chain come off, and then I was the victim of two punctures," he said. "As I didn't have the legs, it became very difficult [to get back on].

"I left a lot of energy on the road to Spa," Chavanel said. "The longer this stage went on, the less good I felt. But nothing will take from my pleasure in having won a stage of the Tour and having spent this day in yellow on the cobbles. It's not serious. I'll try to recover, the Tour isn't over and I'm going to try again to enjoy myself."

Another hit from left field: Awards corner

On an epic day there were several Cyclingnews Tour de France stage awards

'Mr Dependable' - Fabian Cancellara and Alexandre Vinokourov, who both escorted teammates over the tough terrain to help them stay in the race for yellow.
'Mr Surprising' - Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck, who didn't suffer the fate some expected of the slight climbers; rather, they excelled in the conditions given their lack of experience on pavé
'Honouring the jersey' - World champion Cadel Evans and British road champion Geraint Thomas, who helped drive the front group to victory and enhanced their chances of remaining near the top of the general classification.

Stage 4 - Wednesday, July 7 2010, Cambrai - Reims Distance, 150 km

Champagne's plains

Arguably the easiest stage on this year’s route, these 153.5km take the race into the heart of Champagne country to finish in the beautiful cathedral city of Reims.

While not as flat as previous stages, there are no significant lumps and it’s a relatively short distance. That means that there’s barely time for any breakaway riders to build a useful advantage before the sprinters’ teams will gather to chase them down.

A possible complicating factor is the wind on Champagne’s exposed plains, but it would have to be some breeze to trouble the peloton enough to lead to a split. Nevertheless, if it is windy you can expect the riders to be nervous. Ultimately, that’s likely to mean that crashes are a bigger threat to the favourites than the formation of echelons.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team4:49:38
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
7Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:00:53
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:13
14Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:01:46
15Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
18Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
20Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:02:08
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
26Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
27Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
28Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
33Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
35Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
37Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:13
41Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:25
42Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
43Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
45Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
48Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
52Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
53Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
55Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
58Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
64Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
65Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
68Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
69Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
70Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
75Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
76José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
79Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
81Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
82Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
84Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
85Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
86Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
88Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
91Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:37
92Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:43
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:03:58
94Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
95Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
96Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
97Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
99Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
100Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
101Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
102Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
104Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:48
106Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:28
107Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
108Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
110Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
111Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
112Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
113Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
114Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
116Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
118Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
119Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
120Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
121Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
123Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
124Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
126Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
127Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
128Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
129Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
130Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
131Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
132Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
135Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
136Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
137Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
138Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
139Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
140Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:07:03
141Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:41
142Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:49
143Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
144Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
145David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
146Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
147Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
148Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
151Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
152Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
153Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
154Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
155Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
158Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
159Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
160Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:37
161Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:24
162Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
163Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
165Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
166Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
167Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
169Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
170David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
171Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
172Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:13:54
173Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:19
174Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:52
176Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
177Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:03
178Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
179Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
180Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
181Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
182Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
183Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
184Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
185Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
186Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
187Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
188Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
189Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:56
DNFDavid Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
DNSNiki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
DNSChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Points - Arenberg - Porte Du Hainaut - km. 213.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team35pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team30
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team26
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions24
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank22
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank20
7Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions19
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
10Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana16
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank15
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana13
14Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha12
15Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
18Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo7
20Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions5
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram4
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 1 - Saint-Servais, km. 35.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram6pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
3Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2

Sprint 2 - Nivelles, km. 71.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram6pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2

Sprint 3 - Pipaix, km. 151.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram6pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2

KOM 1 - Côte de Bothey - 48.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3pts
2Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:49:38
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:46
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:02:08
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:25
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:58
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:28
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
23Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
25Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:07:03
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:49
28Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
30Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:12:24
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:19
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:03
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:56

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank14:31:02
2Sky Pro Cycling0:00:31
3Garmin - Transitions
4Astana0:02:23
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:39
6Cervelo Test Team0:02:42
7BMC Racing Team
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
9Rabobank
10Caisse D’Epargne0:03:49
11Katusha Team0:04:28
12Liquigas-Doimo
13Lampre - Farnese0:04:38
14Team Radioshack0:04:50
15Team HTC - Columbia
16Francaise des Jeux
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Team Milram0:06:23
21Footon-Servetto0:08:31
22Quick Step0:09:46

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank14:54:00
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:46
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:01
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:09
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:19
8Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:31
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:40
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:47
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:49
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:25
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:30
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:35
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:49
23Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:02:52
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:53
25Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:57
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:00
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:01
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
32Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:03:05
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:06
36Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:10
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:12
39Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:14
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
41Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
42Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:03:15
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:16
44Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:17
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:18
46Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
47Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
48Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:19
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:20
50Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:21
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:24
52Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:25
53Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:26
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
56Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:27
57Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:32
60Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:33
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
63Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:34
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
66Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
67Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:43
69Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:44
70Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
71Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:47
74Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:53
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:56
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:30
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:04:33
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
81Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:44
82Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:45
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:04:47
84Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:49
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:53
86Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:02
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:04
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:07
89Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:20
90Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:24
91Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:07:25
92Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:32
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:33
95Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:34
96Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:36
97Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:37
98Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:07:38
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:41
100Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:47
101Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:53
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:56
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:06
104Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:07
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:16
106Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:08:18
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:42
108Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:57
109Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:58
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:11
111George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
112Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
113Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
115Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:47
116Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:10:48
117Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:55
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:00
119Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:11:01
120Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:06
121Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:11:07
122Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:15
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
124Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:16
125Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:12:17
126Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:12:22
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:12:35
128Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:37
129Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:12:40
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:42
131Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:12:57
132Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:05
133Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:06
134Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
136Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:13:34
137Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:13:40
138Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:46
139Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
140Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:57
141Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:07
142David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:15:24
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:33
144Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:59
145Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:48
146Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:19
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:22
148Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:24
149Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:17:32
150Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
151Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:50
152Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:56
153Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:18:11
154Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:12
155Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:18:21
156Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:18:31
157Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:39
158Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:45
159Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:48
160Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:58
161Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:12
162Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:20:19
163Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:27
164Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:36
165Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:47
166Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:49
167Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:21:50
168Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:22:03
169Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:18
170Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:22:19
171Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:43
172Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:57
173Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:00
174Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:11
175Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:23:25
176Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:27
177Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:23:30
178David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:23:37
179Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:50
180Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:06
181Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:26:04
182Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:27:40
183Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:51
184Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:55
185Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:27:57
186Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:05
187Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:12
188Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:24
189Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team63pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team49
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step44
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha38
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto36
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions30
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne30
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team28
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
13Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux24
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo22
15Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana20
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
18Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram20
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom19
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
22Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram18
23Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16
28Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
29Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
30Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
31Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram14
32Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
33Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
34Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
37Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
38Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
39Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack10
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo9
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step9
42Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
43Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
44Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
46Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step5
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
51Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
52Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
54Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram4
55Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
58Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
62Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
65Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
67Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
68Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
69Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
70Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
71Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux2
72Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
73Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank2
74Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack2
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
76Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
77Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
79Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
81Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
85Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
86Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
87John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
88Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
89Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
91Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
94Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
95Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
96Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
97Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
100Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
101Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
102Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
103Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
104Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
105Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
107Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
109Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
110Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
111Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
112Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
113Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
114Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
115Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
116Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
117Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
118Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
119Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
120Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
121Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank2
122Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
123Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2
124Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
125Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
126Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
127Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
128Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
129Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
130Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
131Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
132Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
133Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
134Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
135Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
136Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
5Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
8Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
9Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
13Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team14:54:23
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:01
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:12
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
8Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:44
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:51
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:53
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:11
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:30
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:07
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:18
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:26
18Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:09
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:24
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:07:55
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:48
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:52
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:53
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:19
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:12:34
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:01
28Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:13
29Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:24
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:21:56
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:20
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:22:37
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:23:02
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:32
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:49
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank44:45:55
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
3Sky Pro Cycling0:00:25
4Astana0:02:21
5Bmc Racing Team0:02:50
6Cervelo Test Team0:03:22
7Rabobank0:03:37
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:40
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:49
10Caisse d'Epargne0:03:55
11Team Radioshack0:04:28
12Team HTC - Columbia0:04:29
13Liquigas-Doimo0:04:42
14Katusha Team0:05:11
15Francaise des Jeux0:05:30
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:31
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:03
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:11
19Quick Step0:06:33
20Team Milram0:06:37
21Footon-Servetto0:10:06
22Lampre - Farnese0:10:08

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

We got what we were hoping for on this stage as the cobbles really lived up to expectations. It was tough, it was difficult, and we saw a reshuffle in a lot of areas. It was a good day for cycling.

Cervelo and Saxo Bank’s tactics were very clear, they wanted to make things as hard as possible and get their men up there, and they certainly achieved their goals. They were the two big winners today. I know Thor Hushovd was upset yesterday, but he made up for that today and he’s taken a big advantage for the green jersey too, so it was a great day for him.

Saxo Bank did very well to get Andy Schleck up the road with Cancellara, although the loss of Frank is a blow. He was a co-leader of sorts with Andy, and had as good a chance as the likes of Lance Armstrong or Cadel Evans of making the podium, but I still think that the race for the yellow jersey is really between Andy and Alberto Contador.

Contador did a good job today on the cobbles and he limited the gap to Andy Schleck quite well. The only mistake Astana made was at the finish, when Vinokourov rode on the front and Contador lost contact. I want to give the benefit of the doubt to Vinokourov and say that it was just a breakdown in communication. You have to remember that the crowds were massive and the riders were on the rivet, so you can see how that might happen. Either way, it’s unfortunate for Contador, you just can’t afford to give time away like that.

So the winners today were Hushovd and Andy Schleck, obviously, and Cadel Evans can be pleased too. Wiggins did well also, and obviously Geraint Thomas did a great ride.

The big losers were definitely Lance Armstrong, Ivan Basso and Carlos Sastre. Armstrong will not be happy, he punctured at a very bad moment and it was very difficult after that for him. Still though, it’s only the third stage, there’s a long, long way to go and anything can happen.
 

Latest on Cyclingnews