He soloed into Perpignan during stage five of last year's Tour de France and on a day that changed the direction of the 2010 Tour, Thomas Voeckler celebrated another glorious win alone in Bagnères-de-Luchon, a victory that adds more lustre to French performances at this season's edition of la grande boucle.

Last year he had a hard-charging pack of sprinters breathing down his neck following a late-stage attack that netted him the triumph but today Voeckler could sit up and take more than 90 seconds to celebrate what was a stellar performance that was shaped on the slopes of the Port de Balès.

That same mountain also held the key to the fight for the overall race lead, the battle lines for which had been drawn a week ago in Morzine-Avoriaz and today took a turn in another direction thanks to a mechanical for hitherto maillot jaune Andy Schleck.

An eight-second advantage to Contador was the net result; with two days remaining in the Pyrenees this could prove critical to the outcome of the 2010 Tour, although as we've seen thus far in an incredible race, there's likely to be more twists and turns in the plot too.

But the day belonged to Voeckler. The 31-year-old rose to prominence when he famously wore the maillot jaune at the 2004 Tour and won the aforementioned stage at last year's Tour, winning Classics and significant races in between, although today's triumph will be difficult to match, such was the quality and pomp of the Frenchman's finish along the tree-lined avenues of Luchon.

It came during what was another difficult day at the Tour, at the end of which Alberto Contador was presented the maillot jaune, a jersey with which he's extremely familiar and one he hopes to be wearing on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday afternoon.

While there were boos from sections of the crowd at the post-stage protocol when Contador was presented with his reward, the fact remains that the Spaniard and defending champion did what he had to do when presented with two rivals intent on improving their position in the overall standings and a friend (and rival) who had just experienced a moment of difficulty beyond his control.

While the actions of Contador and others on the Balès were labelled "untraditional" by Saxo Bank, the reality was that Schleck became the unfortunate victim of an untimely mechanical that now has the young Luxembourger determined to come back stronger.

"I was feeling strong and determined throughout the stage and the team really everything to put me in the perfect position for the final climb," said Schleck after the finish. "When I launched my second attack, the chain got stuck and I had to get off the bike to put it back on. Then they attacked.

"I probably wouldn't have done it like that," he said before adding, "I'm just really looking forward to getting another chance of attacking - the jersey deserves honour."

Just another day...in the Pyrenees

The obvious highlight of today's racing was the Port de Balès, the 18.87km, 1,755m high monster with an average gradient nudging over six percent and slopes exceeding 11 percent near the summit. Despite the pain to come, the first hour's average speed was 47.5km/h as the peloton proved to be extremely selective with whom it let take time off the front.

Eventually, with nigh on 100 of the day's 187 kilometres raced, a break finally succeeded. Initiated by Liquigas-Doimo's Brian Vandborg and Milram rider Luke Roberts, a group of 10 formed on the road, including Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Sergei Ivanov (Katusha), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing), Francesco Reda (Quick Step), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R - La Mondiale), Bbox Bouygues Telecom duo Thomas Voeckler and Sebastian Turgot and Euskaltel - Euskadi's Alan Perez.

It may have taken a long time for the break to escape but when it did the flood gates opened; with 88km to go the gap had been extended to four minutes, which was increased further - to 5:40 - four kilometres later. Another two clicks down the road and that advantage had blown out to 6:40.

The break was given a leash of over seven minutes to play with as the riders' speedometers said 80km remaining in the stage. Just eight kilometres later that had expanded to 8:09 and seemed to be growing... and grow it certainly would.

Behind them Saxo Bank assumed its normal position of keeping pace on the front of the peloton and continued to give the escapees time, letting its ascendancy edge closer to nine minutes. With 65km to go it reached that mark, a big effort given that the break had only flown the coop some 30km earlier. The break approached the summit of the Col de Ares with an advantage of 9:25, adding another three seconds by the time they crested the second category climb and piling on the time on the descent.

B is for brutal - and Balès

With 51km remaining and in the shadows of the Port de Balès the break passed through the second intermediate sprint having gathered steam to the tune of 9:54, with it topping 10:11 three kilometres later. Meanwhile, the front of the trailing peloton resembled a two-layered cake, the special Saxo Bank-Astana sponge boasting a Schleck-Contador filling preparing itself for battle on the brutal slopes of Balès.

Recognising the lack of climbing firepower in the front group, the big names continued to give the break plenty of space, with the battlegrounds being prepared further behind in an apparent calm before the storm. This manifested in a gap of 10:44 between peloton and break, recorded with 43.7km before the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.

That was the entire length of the break's rope and soon after, on the lower slopes of the Port de Balès (with the toughest section remaining, of course) the seemingly massive gap began to make its way south. When the peloton hit those lower slopes, many of the riders on its tail also began making their way in a similar direction.

And as we've seen on so many occasions, Stuart O'Grady and Jens Voigt were the reason for the carnage, setting a menacing tempo to set up Saxo Bank's man in yellow, Schleck. An indication of the pace set by the likes of Voigt and co. could be seen in the rapid reduction of the break - with 32km remaining its advantage had been cut to 7:16.

That same break, which had remained a solid unit all afternoon, began to splinter soon after as it began to hit the final 10km of the climb, the strongest of the survivors being Voeckler, who continued in a brave effort alone with an advantage of 5:56 as he had five kilometres to ride before the summit.

When the peloton passed that same point some six minutes later, Contador's Astana teammates had gathered menacingly at the front of the group; a nod from the Spaniard to teammate Dani Navarro the sign that soon it would be time to up the pace and begin the show.

D is for drama - and dodgy drivetrains

But with 24km to go it was Schleck who hit out alone after Saxo Bank's final sacrificial lamb Chris Anker Sorensen dropped off the front. The race leader then took Contador, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with him and in an ideal situation for fans, the top five on general classification had separated themselves from the field which had failed to maintain the hectic pace.

Constantly looking behind, Schleck was conscious of the threat posed by the men on his wheel, first of whom was Contador, who was content to sit on the yellow jersey - he need not do anything else, safe in the knowledge that it would require an earth-shattering event for the Luxembourger to be ridden of him.

Ahead of them Voeckler was making his way through the final 1,000 metres of the climb, the summit beckoning as the French national champion was being wonderfully willed on by his countrymen on the roadside and continued to believe in the chance of victory despite being alone. He still had over five minutes over the groupe maillot jaune by the end of the suffering, with a manic descent to come.

But as Voeckler was dreaming of victory, the biggest drama of the day was unfolding down the mountain as Schleck attacked with just under two kilometres of the climb remaining but was stopped just as suddenly when a dropped chain forced him to get off the bike while Vinokourov, Sanchez, Menchov and Contador rode away.

While TV pundits were calling it a defeat for fair play, Contador couldn't afford to wait for the man who stood 31 seconds between himself and the race lead at the start of the day. Faced with a hard-charging Sanchez and Menchov, Contador was stuck between the proverbial rock and potentially harder place.

The probability seemed to be that the maillot jaune would regain contact with a long downhill run into Bagnères-de-Luchon and at the summit of the Balès that eventuality appeared to be a likelihood as the gap was about 13 seconds between the Contador group and Schleck, who had Van Den Broeck for company. On the descent that advantage grew to 22 seconds as the race lead was slipping from the Saxo Bank captain's grasp.

It was in stark contrast to Voeckler, who up ahead was enjoying the final five kilometres - a frenetic victory parade laced with lactate. The lone survivor of the day's break, the man who throws up his hand at the most opportune moments to capture the hearts of French cycling fans, the rider who bases his entire reputation on days like this... was in a frantic rush to get to the finish as quickly as possible.

Behind him it was even more frantic however, as two distinct groups - one containing Contador, Sanchez, Menchov, plus breakaway leftovers Roberts and Reda, the other Van Den Broeck, Schleck and Vinokourov - were battling for precious seconds.

Eventually that fight proved to be in the favour of Contador, who finished in seventh place, 2:50 behind stage winner Voeckler, having done enough to pull on another maillot jaune while the man in another special jersey, that of the French national road race champion, closed his eyes and savoured the moment on the podium.

Full Results 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4:44:51 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 3 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 10 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:29 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:55 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 18 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:08 20 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 23 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 24 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 25 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:14 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:18 27 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:44 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 30 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 31 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 35 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:35 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 41 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:35 49 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 51 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:01 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:12:41 54 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:04 55 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:13:08 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 58 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 59 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:20 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:15:44 63 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:17:09 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 66 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 72 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 73 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 74 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 77 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 80 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 81 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 83 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 84 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 86 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:19:39 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:01 90 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 92 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 95 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 97 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 99 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:04 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 103 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 106 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 109 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 111 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:28:40 112 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:28:49 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 114 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 115 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 117 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 118 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 122 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 125 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 127 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 128 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 129 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 131 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 134 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 136 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 137 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 138 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 140 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 143 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 145 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 146 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 148 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 150 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 151 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 152 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 153 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 154 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 155 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 156 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 157 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 158 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 159 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 160 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 161 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 162 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 163 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 164 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 165 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 167 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 168 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 169 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 170 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 171 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 172 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 173 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:29:57 174 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:30:37 DNF Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Clermont, 55km 1 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 6 pts 2 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2

Sprint 2 - Fronsac, 136km 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Points - Bagneres-de-Luchon, 187.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 pts 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 9 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 7 10 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 5 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Carla-Bayle (Cat. 4) 30km 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) 105km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 7 5 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 6 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5

Mountain 3 - Col des Ares (Cat. 2) 126.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 3 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 8 4 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 7 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 5

Mountain 4 - Port de Balès (HC) 166km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 pts 2 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 36 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 4 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 28 5 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 24 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 14 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10

Most aggressive rider 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Young riders 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4:48:20 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:26 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:39 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:06 5 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:09:39 6 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:12:15 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:40 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 15 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:10 17 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:32 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:35 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:25:11 23 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:20 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 31 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 14:26:44 2 Rabobank 0:00:18 3 Quick Step 0:00:31 4 Liquigas-Doimo 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 6 Astana 0:02:43 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:46 8 Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:35 9 BMC Racing Team 0:04:42 10 Team Katusha 0:08:12 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:49 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:33 13 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:17 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:21:31 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:08 16 Garmin - Transitions 0:23:23 17 Française des Jeux 0:25:16 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:00 19 Cervelo Test Team 0:29:21 20 Team Milram 0:31:49 21 Footon-Servetto 0:32:22 22 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:33:26

General classification after stage 15 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 72:50:42 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:00 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:13 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:39 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:01 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:05:25 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:45 9 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:07:12 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:51 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:58 12 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:19 13 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:02 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:15 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:11:14 16 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:09 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:07 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:24 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:47 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:15:37 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:16 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:44 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:00 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:21:18 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:27:07 27 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:56 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:30:09 29 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:34:39 30 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:35:14 31 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:40:31 32 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:41:01 33 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:41:10 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:42:05 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:42:16 36 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:42:36 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:09 38 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:13 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:53:02 40 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:55:41 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:58:55 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:01:24 43 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:03:35 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:05:10 45 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:05:15 46 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:09:26 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:11:02 48 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:12:09 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:12:33 50 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1:14:38 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 52 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:33 53 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:17:57 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:21:33 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:21:50 56 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 1:22:07 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1:22:38 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:23:27 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 1:25:18 60 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:25:53 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:27:32 62 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 1:27:50 63 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:29:47 64 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:55 65 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:30:16 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:31:27 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:31:29 68 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:32:18 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:32:48 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 1:32:52 71 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:33:11 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:33:12 73 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:33:27 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:17 75 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:37:11 76 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:40:33 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:40:38 78 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:40:54 79 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:43:33 80 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:44:53 81 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:46:07 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:49:04 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:49:31 84 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:49:58 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:54:30 86 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1:54:56 87 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:57:04 88 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 1:57:24 89 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:02:16 90 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:03:08 91 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:03:38 92 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2:04:44 93 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2:04:55 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:05:39 95 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:06:14 96 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 2:06:32 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:07:05 98 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:17 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:33 100 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2:08:05 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:40 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:10:11 103 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:12:03 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:08 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:13:36 106 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:13:49 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:16:21 108 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:17:05 109 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:17:45 110 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2:18:44 111 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:19:03 112 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2:19:54 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 2:20:33 114 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 2:20:35 115 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:20:43 116 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:21:48 117 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:22:36 118 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:22:55 119 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:25:18 120 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 2:26:02 121 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:26:29 122 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:28:53 123 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2:28:59 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 2:30:09 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:30:35 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 2:30:53 127 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2:30:57 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 2:31:44 129 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2:32:31 130 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:33:53 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:34:08 132 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 2:34:09 133 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2:34:43 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:36:14 135 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:36:16 136 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:37:55 137 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:38:02 138 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:38:59 139 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:39:02 140 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2:39:32 141 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 2:40:42 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:41:27 143 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:42:52 144 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 2:43:45 145 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2:43:59 146 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:44:18 147 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2:45:27 148 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 2:46:54 149 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:47:18 150 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:48:01 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 2:49:43 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2:50:16 153 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:51:09 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 2:52:45 155 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 2:55:42 156 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:56:05 157 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 2:57:19 158 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2:58:21 159 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:58:39 160 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:59:16 161 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2:59:19 162 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:59:24 163 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:59:45 164 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:00:54 165 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:01:12 166 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:01:58 167 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 3:04:23 168 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:05:13 169 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3:10:38 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:14:48 171 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:14:59 172 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 3:16:17 173 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:25:06 174 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:27:07

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 187 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 185 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 162 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 144 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 102 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 98 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 87 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 78 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 71 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 62 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 22 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 23 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 49 25 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 48 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 45 28 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 29 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 42 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 32 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 33 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 34 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 37 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 37 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 34 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 39 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 33 41 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 44 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 45 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 46 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 29 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 48 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 49 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 51 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 52 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 26 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 54 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 56 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 58 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 60 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 61 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 62 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 19 63 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 64 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 18 65 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 66 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 67 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 69 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 70 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 71 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 16 73 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 74 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 75 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 77 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 78 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 79 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 81 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 82 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 14 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 86 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 87 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 88 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 89 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 12 90 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 91 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 12 92 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 93 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 96 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 97 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 98 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 101 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 102 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 103 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 104 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 105 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 106 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 108 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 110 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 111 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 112 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 114 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 115 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 116 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 117 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 118 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 119 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 120 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 121 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 122 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 123 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 124 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 125 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 126 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 127 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 128 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 129 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 130 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 131 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 132 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 133 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 134 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 135 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 136 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 137 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 138 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 139 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 140 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 141 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 142 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 143 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 144 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 147 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 148 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 149 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 150 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 151 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 152 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 153 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 154 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 155 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 115 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 76 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 76 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 7 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 68 8 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 56 12 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 46 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 46 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 17 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 18 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 39 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 38 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 22 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 23 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 29 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 31 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 32 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 22 33 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 21 34 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 36 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 39 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 42 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 43 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 44 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 12 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 46 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 12 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 48 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 49 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 50 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 52 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 54 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 57 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 5 58 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 59 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 60 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 61 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 62 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 64 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 66 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 67 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 70 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 71 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 73 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 74 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 76 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 78 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 72:50:50 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:53 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:50 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:40:53 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:58:47 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:10:54 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:12:25 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:27:24 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:31:19 10 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:32:10 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:32:40 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:33:04 13 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:40:25 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:48:56 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:56:56 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:02:08 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:25 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2:07:57 19 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:16:57 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:21:40 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:22:28 22 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2:28:51 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 2:30:01 24 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:33:45 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:34:00 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:36:08 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 2:43:37 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 2:49:35 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:51:01 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 2:52:37 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:55:57 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:14:51 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:24:58

Teams classification 1 Team Radioshack 218:42:52 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:27 3 Rabobank 0:17:23 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:20:56 5 Astana 0:29:07 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:31:13 7 Liquigas-Doimo 0:48:43 8 Quick Step 0:52:38 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:58:33 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:18:32 11 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:22:00 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1:26:00 13 BMC Racing Team 1:44:54 14 Team Saxo Bank 1:48:36 15 Team HTC - Columbia 1:55:47 16 Française des Jeux 2:08:01 17 Team Katusha 2:13:22 18 Garmin - Transitions 2:33:00 19 Cervelo Test Team 2:53:29 20 Footon-Servetto 3:24:57 21 Lampre - Farnese Vini 4:03:18 22 Team Milram 4:09:37

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

Let’s cut right to the chase, Contador should have waited for Schleck.

Andy had earmarked this stage as one where he'd open up the afterburners and you saw that in his attack, right up until he had his mechanical and Contador went past him.

Contador probably heard the problem but probably didn't know that Schleck had to stop and get off the bike to fix it himself and then he found himself in a position where he was attacking the yellow jersey during a mechanical and now he's in yellow.

The respect for the yellow jersey goes back a long way, and you heard it with the booing Contador got at the finish. They were not impressed. We've seen it in the past with Armstrong and Ullrich, and they both waited for each other and it showed great camaraderie and sportsmanship.

These guys are friends, they've been on holiday together and they obviously know each other quite well. Contador could have quite easily backed off the pedals and waited. In my book he should have. He would have looked like a man and he would have shown great respect for the yellow jersey. It could come back to bite him. I hope nothing happens to him but what happens if it does? Does Schleck say that he doesn't see it?