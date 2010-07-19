Trending

Voeckler victorious in Bagneres-de-Luchon

Contador back in yellow following Schleck mechanical

Image 1 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates atop the podium

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates atop the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made France proud with another stage win.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made France proud with another stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 100

Stage 15 was time to make hay for some.

Stage 15 was time to make hay for some.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 100

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) races another day in the mountains.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) races another day in the mountains.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 100

Cadel Evans (BMC) nears the finish

Cadel Evans (BMC) nears the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 100

Cadel Evans (BMC) on stage 15

Cadel Evans (BMC) on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 100

Brad Wiggins (Team Sky)

Brad Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) endures another hot day in France

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) endures another hot day in France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) heard some boos from the podium as he received the yellow jersey for the first time in this Tour de France

Alberto Contador (Astana) heard some boos from the podium as he received the yellow jersey for the first time in this Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 100

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 100

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Aitor Perez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) finish second and third in the stage

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Aitor Perez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto) finish second and third in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates a stage 15 win at the Tour de France.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates a stage 15 win at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) finishes after a mechanical and a subsequent long chase.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) finishes after a mechanical and a subsequent long chase.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) will switch to wearing the white jersey of the best young rider

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) will switch to wearing the white jersey of the best young rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) crosses the line in disappointment

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) crosses the line in disappointment
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) knows he's lost yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) knows he's lost yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins a Tour stage as French champion

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins a Tour stage as French champion
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took his team's first win of this year's Tour

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took his team's first win of this year's Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took a fine win into Bagneres-de-Luchon

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took a fine win into Bagneres-de-Luchon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was full value for his win today

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was full value for his win today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was heroic today

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was heroic today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) is pleased to be back in yellow tonight

Alberto Contador (Astana) is pleased to be back in yellow tonight
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) salutes the crowd

Alberto Contador (Astana) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 100

Racers pass through a tunnel

Racers pass through a tunnel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) is closing in on a third Tour victory

Alberto Contador (Astana) is closing in on a third Tour victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) puts on the yellow jersey

Alberto Contador (Astana) puts on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be hard to dispossess

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be hard to dispossess
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be looking to hold yellow to Paris

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be looking to hold yellow to Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) is all smiles on the podium

Alberto Contador (Astana) is all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) wears yellow for the first time in this Tour

Alberto Contador (Astana) wears yellow for the first time in this Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be looking to do something special in the next few days to put another sheen on his Tour

Alberto Contador (Astana) will be looking to do something special in the next few days to put another sheen on his Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) smiles through the jeers

Alberto Contador (Astana) smiles through the jeers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) is back in yellow

Alberto Contador (Astana) is back in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) was jeered by sections of the crowd as he took yellow

Alberto Contador (Astana) was jeered by sections of the crowd as he took yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) lost yellow in controversial circumstances

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) lost yellow in controversial circumstances
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was underwhelmed to be on the podium just to receive the white jersey

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was underwhelmed to be on the podium just to receive the white jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 100

A disconsolate Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium in Bagneres-de-Luchon

A disconsolate Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium in Bagneres-de-Luchon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 100

Laurent Fignon is commenting on the Tour for France Television in spite of his ongoing cancer treatment. He was presented with a special Combativity Prize by Bernard Hinault today

Laurent Fignon is commenting on the Tour for France Television in spite of his ongoing cancer treatment. He was presented with a special Combativity Prize by Bernard Hinault today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 100

Laurent Fignon is joined by Bernard Hinault on the podium

Laurent Fignon is joined by Bernard Hinault on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 100

The last two French Tour winners on the podium, Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault

The last two French Tour winners on the podium, Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 100

An emotional moment as Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault share the podium

An emotional moment as Laurent Fignon and Bernard Hinault share the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 100

Laurent Fignon was presented with a special combativity prize at Bagneres de Luchon

Laurent Fignon was presented with a special combativity prize at Bagneres de Luchon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 100

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is showing that he can get over the mountains of the Tour in good shape

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is showing that he can get over the mountains of the Tour in good shape
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 100

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) holds the green jersey and will want to keep it all the way to Paris

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) holds the green jersey and will want to keep it all the way to Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 100

The peloton labours under serene skies

The peloton labours under serene skies
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 100

Andy Schleck safely ensconced in the peloton

Andy Schleck safely ensconced in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 100

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) has ridden an heroic Tour thus far

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) has ridden an heroic Tour thus far
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 100

The peloton zips through sunflower fields, a recurring scene in the Tour's rich tapestry

The peloton zips through sunflower fields, a recurring scene in the Tour's rich tapestry
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 100

The caravan passed through sunflower country today

The caravan passed through sunflower country today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 100

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) climbs on stage 15

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) climbs on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 100

The Casartelli monument stands at one of the most evocative sites of the Tour's history in the Pyrenees

The Casartelli monument stands at one of the most evocative sites of the Tour's history in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 100

The Casartelli monument

The Casartelli monument
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 100

The Casartelli memorial close up

The Casartelli memorial close up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 100

The Casartelli memorial includes a sundial arranged so that the sun's shadow highlights three dates — his birth and death and the day he won his Olympic gold medal.

The Casartelli memorial includes a sundial arranged so that the sun's shadow highlights three dates — his birth and death and the day he won his Olympic gold medal.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 100

Gone but not forgotten, Fabio Casartelli will always be honoured on the Portet d'Aspet

Gone but not forgotten, Fabio Casartelli will always be honoured on the Portet d'Aspet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 100

Andy Schleck rides past the Fabio Casartelli monument

Andy Schleck rides past the Fabio Casartelli monument
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 100

It was fitting that Fabio Casartelli was honoured on the 100th anniversary of the Tour's entry into the Pyrenees

It was fitting that Fabio Casartelli was honoured on the 100th anniversary of the Tour's entry into the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 100

The Fabio Casartelli monument on the Col de Portet d'Aspet

The Fabio Casartelli monument on the Col de Portet d'Aspet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looked comfortable throughout the stage, making the manner in which he lost yellow all the more galling

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looked comfortable throughout the stage, making the manner in which he lost yellow all the more galling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the yellow jersey on the road to Bagneres de Luchon

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the yellow jersey on the road to Bagneres de Luchon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 100

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) showed mild signs of improvement today, finishing 23rd

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) showed mild signs of improvement today, finishing 23rd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 100

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) lies on the roadside

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) lies on the roadside
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 100

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) was a faller on the descent of the Col des Ares

Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) was a faller on the descent of the Col des Ares
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 100

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes stage 15

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) took over yellow on stage 15

Alberto Contador (Astana) took over yellow on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 100

Alberto Contador (Astana) leads the other favorites, sans Andy Schleck, up the mountain

Alberto Contador (Astana) leads the other favorites, sans Andy Schleck, up the mountain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 100

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) climbs with Alberto Contador (Astana) on his wheel

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) climbs with Alberto Contador (Astana) on his wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 100

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) makes it to the finish after a tough day

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) makes it to the finish after a tough day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 100

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) climbs on stage 15

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) climbs on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 100

The peloton at the 2010 Tour de France

The peloton at the 2010 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 100

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) rails it downhill to make up for lost time.

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) rails it downhill to make up for lost time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 100

The peloton winds its way up the mountains

The peloton winds its way up the mountains
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 100

French National Champion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

French National Champion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes a turn

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes a turn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 100

Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) up the climb

Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) leads Alberto Contador (Astana) up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 100

The devil spurs on the riders

The devil spurs on the riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 100

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) en route to a stage victory

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) en route to a stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 100

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana)

Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 100

The peloton climbs during stage 15

The peloton climbs during stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 100

Andy Schleck dropped his chain in the 2010 Tour de France in a move that almost cost him the race

Andy Schleck dropped his chain in the 2010 Tour de France in a move that almost cost him the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 100

Team Sky's Tour has not gone to plan

Team Sky's Tour has not gone to plan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks back to size up his rivals

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks back to size up his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 100

The peloton negotiates a tunnel during stage 15 of the Tour de France.

The peloton negotiates a tunnel during stage 15 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) brings home the chasing group ahead of Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana).

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) brings home the chasing group ahead of Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 100

Andy Schleck desperately tries to hold onto his yellow jersey.

Andy Schleck desperately tries to hold onto his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 100

Alessandro Ballan just managed to get the better of Aitor Perez in the sprint for second.

Alessandro Ballan just managed to get the better of Aitor Perez in the sprint for second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) bares a little midriff in his victory salute.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) bares a little midriff in his victory salute.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the stage to Luchon.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins the stage to Luchon.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) kisses his lucky French champion's jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) kisses his lucky French champion's jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 100

Alessadro Ballan (BMC) and Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) lead the day's breakaway.

Alessadro Ballan (BMC) and Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) lead the day's breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 100

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) couldn't stay with Voeckler on the Port de Balès.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) couldn't stay with Voeckler on the Port de Balès.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the break.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the break.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 100

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) would concede the yellow jersey.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) would concede the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 100

IMG_4420 - Todays weather is cold,cloudy and rain from the start to finish

IMG_4420 - Todays weather is cold,cloudy and rain from the start to finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 100

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) looks back to check out the situation as Andy Schleck has a mechanical

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) looks back to check out the situation as Andy Schleck has a mechanical
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 100 of 100

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks down to figure out what is wrong.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks down to figure out what is wrong.
(Image credit: AFP)

He soloed into Perpignan during stage five of last year's Tour de France and on a day that changed the direction of the 2010 Tour, Thomas Voeckler celebrated another glorious win alone in Bagnères-de-Luchon, a victory that adds more lustre to French performances at this season's edition of la grande boucle.

Last year he had a hard-charging pack of sprinters breathing down his neck following a late-stage attack that netted him the triumph but today Voeckler could sit up and take more than 90 seconds to celebrate what was a stellar performance that was shaped on the slopes of the Port de Balès.

That same mountain also held the key to the fight for the overall race lead, the battle lines for which had been drawn a week ago in Morzine-Avoriaz and today took a turn in another direction thanks to a mechanical for hitherto maillot jaune Andy Schleck.

An eight-second advantage to Contador was the net result; with two days remaining in the Pyrenees this could prove critical to the outcome of the 2010 Tour, although as we've seen thus far in an incredible race, there's likely to be more twists and turns in the plot too.

But the day belonged to Voeckler. The 31-year-old rose to prominence when he famously wore the maillot jaune at the 2004 Tour and won the aforementioned stage at last year's Tour, winning Classics and significant races in between, although today's triumph will be difficult to match, such was the quality and pomp of the Frenchman's finish along the tree-lined avenues of Luchon.

It came during what was another difficult day at the Tour, at the end of which Alberto Contador was presented the maillot jaune, a jersey with which he's extremely familiar and one he hopes to be wearing on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday afternoon.

While there were boos from sections of the crowd at the post-stage protocol when Contador was presented with his reward, the fact remains that the Spaniard and defending champion did what he had to do when presented with two rivals intent on improving their position in the overall standings and a friend (and rival) who had just experienced a moment of difficulty beyond his control.

While the actions of Contador and others on the Balès were labelled "untraditional" by Saxo Bank, the reality was that Schleck became the unfortunate victim of an untimely mechanical that now has the young Luxembourger determined to come back stronger.

"I was feeling strong and determined throughout the stage and the team really everything to put me in the perfect position for the final climb," said Schleck after the finish. "When I launched my second attack, the chain got stuck and I had to get off the bike to put it back on. Then they attacked.

"I probably wouldn't have done it like that," he said before adding, "I'm just really looking forward to getting another chance of attacking - the jersey deserves honour."

Just another day...in the Pyrenees

The obvious highlight of today's racing was the Port de Balès, the 18.87km, 1,755m high monster with an average gradient nudging over six percent and slopes exceeding 11 percent near the summit. Despite the pain to come, the first hour's average speed was 47.5km/h as the peloton proved to be extremely selective with whom it let take time off the front.

Eventually, with nigh on 100 of the day's 187 kilometres raced, a break finally succeeded. Initiated by Liquigas-Doimo's Brian Vandborg and Milram rider Luke Roberts, a group of 10 formed on the road, including Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Sergei Ivanov (Katusha), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing), Francesco Reda (Quick Step), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R - La Mondiale), Bbox Bouygues Telecom duo Thomas Voeckler and Sebastian Turgot and Euskaltel - Euskadi's Alan Perez.

It may have taken a long time for the break to escape but when it did the flood gates opened; with 88km to go the gap had been extended to four minutes, which was increased further - to 5:40 - four kilometres later. Another two clicks down the road and that advantage had blown out to 6:40.

The break was given a leash of over seven minutes to play with as the riders' speedometers said 80km remaining in the stage. Just eight kilometres later that had expanded to 8:09 and seemed to be growing... and grow it certainly would.

Behind them Saxo Bank assumed its normal position of keeping pace on the front of the peloton and continued to give the escapees time, letting its ascendancy edge closer to nine minutes. With 65km to go it reached that mark, a big effort given that the break had only flown the coop some 30km earlier. The break approached the summit of the Col de Ares with an advantage of 9:25, adding another three seconds by the time they crested the second category climb and piling on the time on the descent.

B is for brutal - and Balès

With 51km remaining and in the shadows of the Port de Balès the break passed through the second intermediate sprint having gathered steam to the tune of 9:54, with it topping 10:11 three kilometres later. Meanwhile, the front of the trailing peloton resembled a two-layered cake, the special Saxo Bank-Astana sponge boasting a Schleck-Contador filling preparing itself for battle on the brutal slopes of Balès.

Recognising the lack of climbing firepower in the front group, the big names continued to give the break plenty of space, with the battlegrounds being prepared further behind in an apparent calm before the storm. This manifested in a gap of 10:44 between peloton and break, recorded with 43.7km before the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.

That was the entire length of the break's rope and soon after, on the lower slopes of the Port de Balès (with the toughest section remaining, of course) the seemingly massive gap began to make its way south. When the peloton hit those lower slopes, many of the riders on its tail also began making their way in a similar direction.

And as we've seen on so many occasions, Stuart O'Grady and Jens Voigt were the reason for the carnage, setting a menacing tempo to set up Saxo Bank's man in yellow, Schleck. An indication of the pace set by the likes of Voigt and co. could be seen in the rapid reduction of the break - with 32km remaining its advantage had been cut to 7:16.

That same break, which had remained a solid unit all afternoon, began to splinter soon after as it began to hit the final 10km of the climb, the strongest of the survivors being Voeckler, who continued in a brave effort alone with an advantage of 5:56 as he had five kilometres to ride before the summit.

When the peloton passed that same point some six minutes later, Contador's Astana teammates had gathered menacingly at the front of the group; a nod from the Spaniard to teammate Dani Navarro the sign that soon it would be time to up the pace and begin the show.

D is for drama - and dodgy drivetrains

But with 24km to go it was Schleck who hit out alone after Saxo Bank's final sacrificial lamb Chris Anker Sorensen dropped off the front. The race leader then took Contador, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with him and in an ideal situation for fans, the top five on general classification had separated themselves from the field which had failed to maintain the hectic pace.

Constantly looking behind, Schleck was conscious of the threat posed by the men on his wheel, first of whom was Contador, who was content to sit on the yellow jersey - he need not do anything else, safe in the knowledge that it would require an earth-shattering event for the Luxembourger to be ridden of him.

Ahead of them Voeckler was making his way through the final 1,000 metres of the climb, the summit beckoning as the French national champion was being wonderfully willed on by his countrymen on the roadside and continued to believe in the chance of victory despite being alone. He still had over five minutes over the groupe maillot jaune by the end of the suffering, with a manic descent to come.

But as Voeckler was dreaming of victory, the biggest drama of the day was unfolding down the mountain as Schleck attacked with just under two kilometres of the climb remaining but was stopped just as suddenly when a dropped chain forced him to get off the bike while Vinokourov, Sanchez, Menchov and Contador rode away.

While TV pundits were calling it a defeat for fair play, Contador couldn't afford to wait for the man who stood 31 seconds between himself and the race lead at the start of the day. Faced with a hard-charging Sanchez and Menchov, Contador was stuck between the proverbial rock and potentially harder place.

The probability seemed to be that the maillot jaune would regain contact with a long downhill run into Bagnères-de-Luchon and at the summit of the Balès that eventuality appeared to be a likelihood as the gap was about 13 seconds between the Contador group and Schleck, who had Van Den Broeck for company. On the descent that advantage grew to 22 seconds as the race lead was slipping from the Saxo Bank captain's grasp.

It was in stark contrast to Voeckler, who up ahead was enjoying the final five kilometres - a frenetic victory parade laced with lactate. The lone survivor of the day's break, the man who throws up his hand at the most opportune moments to capture the hearts of French cycling fans, the rider who bases his entire reputation on days like this... was in a frantic rush to get to the finish as quickly as possible.

Behind him it was even more frantic however, as two distinct groups - one containing Contador, Sanchez, Menchov, plus breakaway leftovers Roberts and Reda, the other Van Den Broeck, Schleck and Vinokourov - were battling for precious seconds.

Eventually that fight proved to be in the favour of Contador, who finished in seventh place, 2:50 behind stage winner Voeckler, having done enough to pull on another maillot jaune while the man in another special jersey, that of the French national road race champion, closed his eyes and savoured the moment on the podium.

Full Results
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:44:51
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
3Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
10Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
11Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:29
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:55
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
18John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:08
20Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
23Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
24Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
25Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:14
26Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:18
27Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:44
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
30Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
31Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
35Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:35
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
40Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
41Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:35
49Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
51Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:01
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:12:41
54Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:04
55Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:13:08
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
58Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
59Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:20
62Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:44
63Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:17:09
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
65Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
66Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
71Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
73David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
74Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
77Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
80Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
81Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
83Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
84Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:19:39
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:24:01
90Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
92Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
95Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
97Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
99Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:04
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
103Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
104Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
106Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
108Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
109Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
111Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:28:40
112Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:28:49
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
114Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
115Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
116Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
117Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
118Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
120Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
122Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
125Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
126Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
127Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
128Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
129Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
131Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
132Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
133Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
134Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
135Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
136Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
137Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
138Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
140Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
143Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
145Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
146Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
150Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
151David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
152Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
153Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
154David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
155Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
156Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
157Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
158Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
159Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
160Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
161Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
162Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
163Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
164Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
165Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
166Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
167Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
168Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
169Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
170Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
171Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
172Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
173Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:29:57
174Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:30:37
DNFMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Clermont, 55km
1Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team6pts
2Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2

Sprint 2 - Fronsac, 136km
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Points - Bagneres-de-Luchon, 187.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20pts
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
3Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana9
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank7
10Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
11Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions5
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Carla-Bayle (Cat. 4) 30km
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 2 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) 105km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo7
5Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
6Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha5

Mountain 3 - Col des Ares (Cat. 2) 126.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
3Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo8
4Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions7
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha6
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step5

Mountain 4 - Port de Balès (HC) 166km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40pts
2Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto36
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team32
4Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions28
5Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo24
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha16
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana14
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank12
10Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10

Most aggressive rider
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Young riders
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4:48:20
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:26
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:39
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:06
5Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:09:39
6Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
7Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:12:15
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:40
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
15Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:10
17Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:20:32
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:35
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:25:11
23Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:20
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
27Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
31Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team

Teams
1Team Radioshack14:26:44
2Rabobank0:00:18
3Quick Step0:00:31
4Liquigas-Doimo
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:26
6Astana0:02:43
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:46
8Caisse d'Epargne0:04:35
9BMC Racing Team0:04:42
10Team Katusha0:08:12
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:49
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:33
13Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:17
14Team Saxo Bank0:21:31
15Team HTC - Columbia0:22:08
16Garmin - Transitions0:23:23
17Française des Jeux0:25:16
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:29:00
19Cervelo Test Team0:29:21
20Team Milram0:31:49
21Footon-Servetto0:32:22
22Lampre - Farnese Vini0:33:26

General classification after stage 15
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana72:50:42
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:00
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:13
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:39
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:05:01
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:05:25
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:45
9Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:07:12
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:07:51
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:58
12Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:19
13Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:09:02
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:15
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:11:14
16Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:09
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:14:07
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:24
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:47
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:15:37
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:16
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:44
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:00
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:21:18
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:27:07
27Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:28:56
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:30:09
29Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:34:39
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:35:14
31Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:40:31
32Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:41:01
33Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:41:10
34Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:42:05
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:42:16
36Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:42:36
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:09
38Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:13
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:53:02
40Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:55:41
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:58:55
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:01:24
43Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:03:35
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:05:10
45Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:05:15
46Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:09:26
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:11:02
48Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:12:09
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:12:33
50Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:14:38
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
52Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:33
53Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:17:57
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:21:33
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:21:50
56Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step1:22:07
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1:22:38
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:23:27
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank1:25:18
60José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:25:53
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:27:32
62Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:27:50
63Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:29:47
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:55
65Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:30:16
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:27
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:31:29
68Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:32:18
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:32:48
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram1:32:52
71Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:33:11
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:33:12
73Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:33:27
74Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:17
75Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:37:11
76Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:40:33
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:40:38
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:40:54
79Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:43:33
80Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:44:53
81Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:46:07
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:49:04
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:49:31
84Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:49:58
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:54:30
86Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1:54:56
87Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:57:04
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1:57:24
89Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:02:16
90Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:03:08
91Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:03:38
92Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2:04:44
93Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2:04:55
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:05:39
95Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:06:14
96Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha2:06:32
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:07:05
98Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:17
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:33
100Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2:08:05
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:40
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:10:11
103Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:12:03
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:08
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:13:36
106Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:13:49
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:16:21
108Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:17:05
109Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:17:45
110Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2:18:44
111Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:19:03
112Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2:19:54
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo2:20:33
114David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana2:20:35
115Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:20:43
116Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:21:48
117Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:22:36
118Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:22:55
119Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2:25:18
120Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step2:26:02
121Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:26:29
122Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:28:53
123Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:28:59
124Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:30:09
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:30:35
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack2:30:53
127Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2:30:57
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank2:31:44
129Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2:32:31
130Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:33:53
131Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:34:08
132Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank2:34:09
133Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2:34:43
134Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:36:14
135Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:36:16
136Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:37:55
137Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2:38:02
138Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:38:59
139Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:39:02
140Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2:39:32
141Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step2:40:42
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux2:41:27
143Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:42:52
144Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux2:43:45
145Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2:43:59
146Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:44:18
147David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions2:45:27
148Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana2:46:54
149Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:47:18
150Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:48:01
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:49:43
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2:50:16
153Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:51:09
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:52:45
155Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions2:55:42
156Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:56:05
157David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions2:57:19
158Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:58:21
159Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:58:39
160Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:59:16
161Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2:59:19
162Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:59:24
163Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:59:45
164Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:00:54
165Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:01:12
166Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:01:58
167Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha3:04:23
168Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:05:13
169Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3:10:38
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:14:48
171Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:14:59
172Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack3:16:17
173Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:25:06
174Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:27:07

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini187pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team185
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia162
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne144
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team120
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom107
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram102
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi100
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana98
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale92
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank87
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto81
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana78
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank71
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale62
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
22Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha49
23Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions49
25Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions48
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank45
28Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
29Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram42
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
32Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
33Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
34Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank37
35Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
36Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
39Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo33
41Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
44Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
45Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
46Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne29
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
48Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini27
49Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom26
51Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
52Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions26
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
54Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
56Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne23
58José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
61Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
62Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step19
63Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
64Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack18
65Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
66David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
67Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
69Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
70Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
71Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack16
73Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
74Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
75Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
77Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
78Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
79Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
81Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
82Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia14
83Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale13
86Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
87Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
88Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
89Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step12
90Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
91Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step12
92Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
93Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
96Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
97Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
98Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
101Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
102George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
103Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
104Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
105Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
108Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
109Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
110Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
111Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
112Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
114David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
115Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
116Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
117Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
118Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
119Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
120Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
121Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
122Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
123Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
124Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
125Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
126Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
127Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
128Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
129Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
130Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
131John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
132Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
133Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
134Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
135Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
136Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
137Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
138Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
139Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
140Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
141Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
142Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
143Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
144Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
147Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
148Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
149Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
150Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
151Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
152Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
153Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
154Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom115pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom82
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank76
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana76
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
7Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne68
8Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini63
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
11Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux56
12Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank46
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
17Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto42
18Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo39
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank38
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
22Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions35
23Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
29Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
31Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
32Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step22
33Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
34Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
39Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
42Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
43Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
44Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team12
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
46Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step12
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
48Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
49Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
50José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
52Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
53Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
57Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step5
58Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
59Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
60Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
61Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
62Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
64Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
66Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
67Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
70Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
71Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
73Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
74Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
76Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
78Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank72:50:50
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:53
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:50
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:40:53
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:58:47
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:10:54
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:12:25
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:27:24
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:19
10Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:32:10
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:32:40
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:33:04
13Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:40:25
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:48:56
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:56:56
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:02:08
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:25
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2:07:57
19Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:16:57
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:21:40
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:22:28
22Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:28:51
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:30:01
24Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:33:45
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:34:00
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:36:08
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux2:43:37
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:49:35
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:51:01
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:52:37
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:55:57
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:14:51
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:24:58

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack218:42:52
2Caisse d'Epargne0:04:27
3Rabobank0:17:23
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:20:56
5Astana0:29:07
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:31:13
7Liquigas-Doimo0:48:43
8Quick Step0:52:38
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:58:33
10Sky Professional Cycling Team1:18:32
11Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:22:00
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1:26:00
13BMC Racing Team1:44:54
14Team Saxo Bank1:48:36
15Team HTC - Columbia1:55:47
16Française des Jeux2:08:01
17Team Katusha2:13:22
18Garmin - Transitions2:33:00
19Cervelo Test Team2:53:29
20Footon-Servetto3:24:57
21Lampre - Farnese Vini4:03:18
22Team Milram4:09:37

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

Let’s cut right to the chase, Contador should have waited for Schleck.

Andy had earmarked this stage as one where he'd open up the afterburners and you saw that in his attack, right up until he had his mechanical and Contador went past him.

Contador probably heard the problem but probably didn't know that Schleck had to stop and get off the bike to fix it himself and then he found himself in a position where he was attacking the yellow jersey during a mechanical and now he's in yellow.

The respect for the yellow jersey goes back a long way, and you heard it with the booing Contador got at the finish. They were not impressed. We've seen it in the past with Armstrong and Ullrich, and they both waited for each other and it showed great camaraderie and sportsmanship.

These guys are friends, they've been on holiday together and they obviously know each other quite well. Contador could have quite easily backed off the pedals and waited. In my book he should have. He would have looked like a man and he would have shown great respect for the yellow jersey. It could come back to bite him. I hope nothing happens to him but what happens if it does? Does Schleck say that he doesn't see it?

Latest on Cyclingnews