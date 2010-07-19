Voeckler victorious in Bagneres-de-Luchon
Contador back in yellow following Schleck mechanical
Stage 15: Pamiers - Bagneres-de-Luchon
He soloed into Perpignan during stage five of last year's Tour de France and on a day that changed the direction of the 2010 Tour, Thomas Voeckler celebrated another glorious win alone in Bagnères-de-Luchon, a victory that adds more lustre to French performances at this season's edition of la grande boucle.
Last year he had a hard-charging pack of sprinters breathing down his neck following a late-stage attack that netted him the triumph but today Voeckler could sit up and take more than 90 seconds to celebrate what was a stellar performance that was shaped on the slopes of the Port de Balès.
That same mountain also held the key to the fight for the overall race lead, the battle lines for which had been drawn a week ago in Morzine-Avoriaz and today took a turn in another direction thanks to a mechanical for hitherto maillot jaune Andy Schleck.
An eight-second advantage to Contador was the net result; with two days remaining in the Pyrenees this could prove critical to the outcome of the 2010 Tour, although as we've seen thus far in an incredible race, there's likely to be more twists and turns in the plot too.
But the day belonged to Voeckler. The 31-year-old rose to prominence when he famously wore the maillot jaune at the 2004 Tour and won the aforementioned stage at last year's Tour, winning Classics and significant races in between, although today's triumph will be difficult to match, such was the quality and pomp of the Frenchman's finish along the tree-lined avenues of Luchon.
It came during what was another difficult day at the Tour, at the end of which Alberto Contador was presented the maillot jaune, a jersey with which he's extremely familiar and one he hopes to be wearing on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday afternoon.
While there were boos from sections of the crowd at the post-stage protocol when Contador was presented with his reward, the fact remains that the Spaniard and defending champion did what he had to do when presented with two rivals intent on improving their position in the overall standings and a friend (and rival) who had just experienced a moment of difficulty beyond his control.
While the actions of Contador and others on the Balès were labelled "untraditional" by Saxo Bank, the reality was that Schleck became the unfortunate victim of an untimely mechanical that now has the young Luxembourger determined to come back stronger.
"I was feeling strong and determined throughout the stage and the team really everything to put me in the perfect position for the final climb," said Schleck after the finish. "When I launched my second attack, the chain got stuck and I had to get off the bike to put it back on. Then they attacked.
"I probably wouldn't have done it like that," he said before adding, "I'm just really looking forward to getting another chance of attacking - the jersey deserves honour."
Just another day...in the Pyrenees
The obvious highlight of today's racing was the Port de Balès, the 18.87km, 1,755m high monster with an average gradient nudging over six percent and slopes exceeding 11 percent near the summit. Despite the pain to come, the first hour's average speed was 47.5km/h as the peloton proved to be extremely selective with whom it let take time off the front.
Eventually, with nigh on 100 of the day's 187 kilometres raced, a break finally succeeded. Initiated by Liquigas-Doimo's Brian Vandborg and Milram rider Luke Roberts, a group of 10 formed on the road, including Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Sergei Ivanov (Katusha), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing), Francesco Reda (Quick Step), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Footon-Servetto), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R - La Mondiale), Bbox Bouygues Telecom duo Thomas Voeckler and Sebastian Turgot and Euskaltel - Euskadi's Alan Perez.
It may have taken a long time for the break to escape but when it did the flood gates opened; with 88km to go the gap had been extended to four minutes, which was increased further - to 5:40 - four kilometres later. Another two clicks down the road and that advantage had blown out to 6:40.
The break was given a leash of over seven minutes to play with as the riders' speedometers said 80km remaining in the stage. Just eight kilometres later that had expanded to 8:09 and seemed to be growing... and grow it certainly would.
Behind them Saxo Bank assumed its normal position of keeping pace on the front of the peloton and continued to give the escapees time, letting its ascendancy edge closer to nine minutes. With 65km to go it reached that mark, a big effort given that the break had only flown the coop some 30km earlier. The break approached the summit of the Col de Ares with an advantage of 9:25, adding another three seconds by the time they crested the second category climb and piling on the time on the descent.
B is for brutal - and Balès
With 51km remaining and in the shadows of the Port de Balès the break passed through the second intermediate sprint having gathered steam to the tune of 9:54, with it topping 10:11 three kilometres later. Meanwhile, the front of the trailing peloton resembled a two-layered cake, the special Saxo Bank-Astana sponge boasting a Schleck-Contador filling preparing itself for battle on the brutal slopes of Balès.
Recognising the lack of climbing firepower in the front group, the big names continued to give the break plenty of space, with the battlegrounds being prepared further behind in an apparent calm before the storm. This manifested in a gap of 10:44 between peloton and break, recorded with 43.7km before the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.
That was the entire length of the break's rope and soon after, on the lower slopes of the Port de Balès (with the toughest section remaining, of course) the seemingly massive gap began to make its way south. When the peloton hit those lower slopes, many of the riders on its tail also began making their way in a similar direction.
And as we've seen on so many occasions, Stuart O'Grady and Jens Voigt were the reason for the carnage, setting a menacing tempo to set up Saxo Bank's man in yellow, Schleck. An indication of the pace set by the likes of Voigt and co. could be seen in the rapid reduction of the break - with 32km remaining its advantage had been cut to 7:16.
That same break, which had remained a solid unit all afternoon, began to splinter soon after as it began to hit the final 10km of the climb, the strongest of the survivors being Voeckler, who continued in a brave effort alone with an advantage of 5:56 as he had five kilometres to ride before the summit.
When the peloton passed that same point some six minutes later, Contador's Astana teammates had gathered menacingly at the front of the group; a nod from the Spaniard to teammate Dani Navarro the sign that soon it would be time to up the pace and begin the show.
D is for drama - and dodgy drivetrains
But with 24km to go it was Schleck who hit out alone after Saxo Bank's final sacrificial lamb Chris Anker Sorensen dropped off the front. The race leader then took Contador, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with him and in an ideal situation for fans, the top five on general classification had separated themselves from the field which had failed to maintain the hectic pace.
Constantly looking behind, Schleck was conscious of the threat posed by the men on his wheel, first of whom was Contador, who was content to sit on the yellow jersey - he need not do anything else, safe in the knowledge that it would require an earth-shattering event for the Luxembourger to be ridden of him.
Ahead of them Voeckler was making his way through the final 1,000 metres of the climb, the summit beckoning as the French national champion was being wonderfully willed on by his countrymen on the roadside and continued to believe in the chance of victory despite being alone. He still had over five minutes over the groupe maillot jaune by the end of the suffering, with a manic descent to come.
But as Voeckler was dreaming of victory, the biggest drama of the day was unfolding down the mountain as Schleck attacked with just under two kilometres of the climb remaining but was stopped just as suddenly when a dropped chain forced him to get off the bike while Vinokourov, Sanchez, Menchov and Contador rode away.
While TV pundits were calling it a defeat for fair play, Contador couldn't afford to wait for the man who stood 31 seconds between himself and the race lead at the start of the day. Faced with a hard-charging Sanchez and Menchov, Contador was stuck between the proverbial rock and potentially harder place.
The probability seemed to be that the maillot jaune would regain contact with a long downhill run into Bagnères-de-Luchon and at the summit of the Balès that eventuality appeared to be a likelihood as the gap was about 13 seconds between the Contador group and Schleck, who had Van Den Broeck for company. On the descent that advantage grew to 22 seconds as the race lead was slipping from the Saxo Bank captain's grasp.
It was in stark contrast to Voeckler, who up ahead was enjoying the final five kilometres - a frenetic victory parade laced with lactate. The lone survivor of the day's break, the man who throws up his hand at the most opportune moments to capture the hearts of French cycling fans, the rider who bases his entire reputation on days like this... was in a frantic rush to get to the finish as quickly as possible.
Behind him it was even more frantic however, as two distinct groups - one containing Contador, Sanchez, Menchov, plus breakaway leftovers Roberts and Reda, the other Van Den Broeck, Schleck and Vinokourov - were battling for precious seconds.
Eventually that fight proved to be in the favour of Contador, who finished in seventh place, 2:50 behind stage winner Voeckler, having done enough to pull on another maillot jaune while the man in another special jersey, that of the French national road race champion, closed his eyes and savoured the moment on the podium.
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:44:51
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|3
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|10
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:29
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:55
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:08
|20
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|23
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|24
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:14
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:18
|27
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:44
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|30
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|35
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:35
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|41
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|49
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|51
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:01
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:12:41
|54
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:04
|55
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:13:08
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|58
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|59
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:20
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:15:44
|63
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:17:09
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|66
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|74
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|77
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|80
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|81
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|83
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|84
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:19:39
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:01
|90
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|92
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|95
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:04
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|103
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|109
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|111
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:28:40
|112
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:28:49
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|114
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|115
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|118
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|122
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|125
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|131
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|134
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|136
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|137
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|138
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|145
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|146
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|150
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|152
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|153
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|154
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|155
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|156
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|157
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|159
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|161
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|162
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|163
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|165
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|167
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|168
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|169
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|170
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|171
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|172
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|173
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:29:57
|174
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:30:37
|DNF
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|9
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|7
|10
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|11
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|5
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|6
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|3
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|4
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|pts
|2
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|36
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|5
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|14
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4:48:20
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:26
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:39
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:06
|5
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:09:39
|6
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:12:15
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:40
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:10
|17
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:32
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:25:11
|23
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:20
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|Team Radioshack
|14:26:44
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:18
|3
|Quick Step
|0:00:31
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|6
|Astana
|0:02:43
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:46
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:35
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:08:12
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:49
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:33
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:31
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:08
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:23
|17
|Française des Jeux
|0:25:16
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:00
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:21
|20
|Team Milram
|0:31:49
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:32:22
|22
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:33:26
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|72:50:42
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:00
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:13
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:39
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:01
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:05:25
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|9
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:12
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:51
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:58
|12
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:19
|13
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:02
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:15
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:11:14
|16
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:07
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:24
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:47
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:15:37
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:16
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:00
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:21:18
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:27:07
|27
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:56
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:30:09
|29
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:34:39
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:35:14
|31
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:40:31
|32
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:41:01
|33
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:41:10
|34
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:42:05
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:42:16
|36
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:42:36
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:09
|38
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:13
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:53:02
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:55:41
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:58:55
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01:24
|43
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:03:35
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:05:10
|45
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05:15
|46
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:09:26
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:11:02
|48
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:12:09
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:33
|50
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1:14:38
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:33
|53
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:17:57
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:21:33
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:21:50
|56
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1:22:07
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:22:38
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:23:27
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|1:25:18
|60
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:25:53
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:27:32
|62
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|1:27:50
|63
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:29:47
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:55
|65
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:30:16
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:31:27
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:31:29
|68
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:32:18
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:32:48
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|1:32:52
|71
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:33:11
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:33:12
|73
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:33:27
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:17
|75
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:37:11
|76
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:40:33
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:40:38
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:40:54
|79
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:33
|80
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:44:53
|81
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:46:07
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:49:04
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:49:31
|84
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:49:58
|85
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:54:30
|86
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:54:56
|87
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:57:04
|88
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|1:57:24
|89
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:02:16
|90
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:03:08
|91
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:03:38
|92
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2:04:44
|93
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2:04:55
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:05:39
|95
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:06:14
|96
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:06:32
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:07:05
|98
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:17
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:33
|100
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2:08:05
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:40
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:10:11
|103
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:12:03
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:08
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:13:36
|106
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:13:49
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:16:21
|108
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:17:05
|109
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:17:45
|110
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:18:44
|111
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:19:03
|112
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:19:54
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:20:33
|114
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|2:20:35
|115
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:20:43
|116
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:21:48
|117
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:22:36
|118
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:22:55
|119
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:25:18
|120
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|2:26:02
|121
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:26:29
|122
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:28:53
|123
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|2:28:59
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2:30:09
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:30:35
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|2:30:53
|127
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2:30:57
|128
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|2:31:44
|129
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:31
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:33:53
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:34:08
|132
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2:34:09
|133
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2:34:43
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:36:14
|135
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:36:16
|136
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:37:55
|137
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:38:02
|138
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:38:59
|139
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:39:02
|140
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2:39:32
|141
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|2:40:42
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:41:27
|143
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:42:52
|144
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2:43:45
|145
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2:43:59
|146
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:18
|147
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2:45:27
|148
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|2:46:54
|149
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:47:18
|150
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:48:01
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:49:43
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:50:16
|153
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:51:09
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|2:52:45
|155
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|2:55:42
|156
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:56:05
|157
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|2:57:19
|158
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2:58:21
|159
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:58:39
|160
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:59:16
|161
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|2:59:19
|162
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:59:24
|163
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:59:45
|164
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:00:54
|165
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:01:12
|166
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:01:58
|167
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|3:04:23
|168
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:05:13
|169
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3:10:38
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:14:48
|171
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:14:59
|172
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|3:16:17
|173
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:25:06
|174
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:27:07
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|187
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|185
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|144
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|98
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|78
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|71
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|22
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|23
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|25
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|28
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|29
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|42
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|32
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|34
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|37
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|39
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|41
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|44
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|45
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|46
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|48
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|49
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|51
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|52
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|54
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|56
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|58
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|61
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|63
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|64
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|65
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|66
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|67
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|69
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|70
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|71
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|16
|73
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|74
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|75
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|76
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|77
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|78
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|79
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|81
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|82
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|86
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|87
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|88
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|89
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|90
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|91
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|12
|92
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|93
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|96
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|97
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|98
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|101
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|102
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|103
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|104
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|105
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|106
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|108
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|110
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|111
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|112
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|114
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|115
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|116
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|117
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|118
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|119
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|120
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|121
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|122
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|123
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|124
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|125
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|126
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|127
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|128
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|129
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|130
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|131
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|132
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|133
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|134
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|135
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|136
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|137
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|138
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|139
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|140
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|141
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|142
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|143
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|144
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|147
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|148
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|149
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|150
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|151
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|152
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|153
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|154
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|155
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|115
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|76
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|7
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|8
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|56
|12
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|46
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|17
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|18
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|22
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|23
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|29
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|31
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|32
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|33
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|34
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|38
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|39
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|42
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|43
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|44
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|45
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|46
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|12
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|48
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|49
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|50
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|52
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|53
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|54
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|57
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|58
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|59
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|60
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|61
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|62
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|64
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|66
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|67
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|70
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|71
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|73
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|74
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|76
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|78
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|72:50:50
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:53
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:50
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:40:53
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:58:47
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:10:54
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:25
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:27:24
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:31:19
|10
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:32:10
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:32:40
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:33:04
|13
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:40:25
|14
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:48:56
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:56:56
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:02:08
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:25
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2:07:57
|19
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:16:57
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:21:40
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:22:28
|22
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|2:28:51
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2:30:01
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:33:45
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:34:00
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:36:08
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2:43:37
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:49:35
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:51:01
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|2:52:37
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:55:57
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:14:51
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:24:58
|1
|Team Radioshack
|218:42:52
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:27
|3
|Rabobank
|0:17:23
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:20:56
|5
|Astana
|0:29:07
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:31:13
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:48:43
|8
|Quick Step
|0:52:38
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:58:33
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:18:32
|11
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:00
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1:26:00
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:44:54
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:48:36
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:55:47
|16
|Française des Jeux
|2:08:01
|17
|Team Katusha
|2:13:22
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|2:33:00
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|2:53:29
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|3:24:57
|21
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4:03:18
|22
|Team Milram
|4:09:37
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis
Let’s cut right to the chase, Contador should have waited for Schleck.
Andy had earmarked this stage as one where he'd open up the afterburners and you saw that in his attack, right up until he had his mechanical and Contador went past him.
Contador probably heard the problem but probably didn't know that Schleck had to stop and get off the bike to fix it himself and then he found himself in a position where he was attacking the yellow jersey during a mechanical and now he's in yellow.
The respect for the yellow jersey goes back a long way, and you heard it with the booing Contador got at the finish. They were not impressed. We've seen it in the past with Armstrong and Ullrich, and they both waited for each other and it showed great camaraderie and sportsmanship.
These guys are friends, they've been on holiday together and they obviously know each other quite well. Contador could have quite easily backed off the pedals and waited. In my book he should have. He would have looked like a man and he would have shown great respect for the yellow jersey. It could come back to bite him. I hope nothing happens to him but what happens if it does? Does Schleck say that he doesn't see it?
