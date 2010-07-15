Trending

Cavendish takes win number three

Renshaw kicked out of race

Image 1 of 68

It was win number 3 for the 2010 Tour de France for Mark Cavendish.

It was win number 3 for the 2010 Tour de France for Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 68

Andy Schleck is all smiles at the start of stage 11

Andy Schleck is all smiles at the start of stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 68

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is getting used to putting on yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is getting used to putting on yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) slips into green

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) slips into green
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 68

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) is riding his last Tour

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) is riding his last Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 68

Longo and Hinault are part of France's long cycling history

Longo and Hinault are part of France's long cycling history
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 68

Chris Horner (Radioschack) crosses the line

Chris Horner (Radioschack) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 68

Out of the shadows: The bunch appear from a tunnel

Out of the shadows: The bunch appear from a tunnel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 68

The bunch ride over a bridge on a warm stage 11 of the Tour de France

The bunch ride over a bridge on a warm stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 68

Flecha and Wiggins during stage 11

Flecha and Wiggins during stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 68

The peloton pass along French fields

The peloton pass along French fields
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rode into green

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rode into green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 68

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes a bottle

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes a bottle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 68

Liquigas set the tempo early on

Liquigas set the tempo early on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 68

Tour scenery at its best

Tour scenery at its best
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 68

Astana riders come over the line

Astana riders come over the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 68

Erik Zabel on the startline

Erik Zabel on the startline
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is the new leader of the points competition

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is the new leader of the points competition
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 68

Cavendish hugs teammate Tony Martin after his win

Cavendish hugs teammate Tony Martin after his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 68

Cavendish hugs teammate Tony Martin after his win

Cavendish hugs teammate Tony Martin after his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 68

Cavendish surges for the line

Cavendish surges for the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) pulls on the green jersey

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) pulls on the green jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins stage 11

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins stage 11
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 68

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 68

George Hincapie (BMC) and Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions

George Hincapie (BMC) and Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 68

Barredo and Barry finish together

Barredo and Barry finish together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) checks riders at the finish

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) checks riders at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 68

Two French greats: Longo and Hinault

Two French greats: Longo and Hinault
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 68

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 68

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Thomas Löfkvist (both Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Thomas Löfkvist (both Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 68

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) cools down

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) cools down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 68

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador share a word

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador share a word
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) is waiting for the Pyrenees

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) is waiting for the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 68

Ivan Basso rides in the bunch

Ivan Basso rides in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 68

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) talk

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) talk
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 68

Cadel Evans (BMC) had an easy day today

Cadel Evans (BMC) had an easy day today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 68

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks happy in yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks happy in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 68

Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 68

The peloton race by the French countryside

The peloton race by the French countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 68

The peloton race towards the finish in Bourg-les-Valence

The peloton race towards the finish in Bourg-les-Valence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 68

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 68

The day's break away

The day's break away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes stage 11 to Bourg-les-Valence

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes stage 11 to Bourg-les-Valence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 68

Andy Schleck had another easy day in yellow

Andy Schleck had another easy day in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 68

No contest: Cavendish went early but stayed clear to take the win

No contest: Cavendish went early but stayed clear to take the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes second

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 68

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) took fifth

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) took fifth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 68

Samuel Sanchez finished in the bunch

Samuel Sanchez finished in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 68

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) kept out of trouble

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) kept out of trouble
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 68

Lance Armstrong finished in the bunch

Lance Armstrong finished in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 68

Mark Cavendish: 13 Tour de France stages and counting

Mark Cavendish: 13 Tour de France stages and counting
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 68

Cavendish waves to the crowd

Cavendish waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins stage 11

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins stage 11
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 68

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 68

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador chat during the race

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador chat during the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 68

Fans show their support at le Tour

Fans show their support at le Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 68

Fans cheer on the bunch in the soaring heat

Fans cheer on the bunch in the soaring heat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 68

Cavendish holds off Petacchi and Farrar for the win

Cavendish holds off Petacchi and Farrar for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 68

Back to his best: Cavendish takes another stage

Back to his best: Cavendish takes another stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 68

Mark Cavendish wins stage 11 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish wins stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 68

Cavendish takes his third win of the race

Cavendish takes his third win of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won by a length in Bourg-lès-Valence

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won by a length in Bourg-lès-Valence
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 68

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) speeds to his 13th career win in the Tour.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) speeds to his 13th career win in the Tour.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

For most people, 13 is an unlucky number. Fabian Cancellara famously wears the dossard bearing that numeral upside down to avoid its potential misfortune. This afternoon in Bourg-lès-Valence however, it was a lucky number for Mark Cavendish as he took his 13th win and went into the history books - he has now won the most Tour de France stages of any current sprinter. The stage was overshadowed when Cavendish's teammate, Mark Renshaw, was thrown out of the race for head-butting Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions)

However, by winning Cavendish has beaten the record held by his mentor, Erik Zabel, who previously held the record whilst a professional, with 12 stage wins in la grande boucle. Cavendish did it in the style to which we've become accustomed, the HTC-Columbia sprinter continuing to gain confidence in this year's race after a shaky start.

He had to go from a long way out to earn the victory though, courtesy of a coming together between Antipodean duo Mark Renshaw and Julian Dean in the final 500 metres. In a sign of his increasing sprinting maturity, Cavendish saw the opportunity to dash for double the distance he normally would - almost 400 metres - and backed himself to get the job done.

"Julian came and he was fighting with Mark at the finish and it left me boxed in - if he'd have pushed him across, as soon as I saw a gap I had to go," said Cavendish after the finish.

"Normally I go with 200 or 250 [metres] maximum and at 375 metres to go I saw a gap... it wasn't so much a sprint but a little breakaway, well, by my standards anyway! It was hard, actually... It was a really, really long way to the finish - I thought somebody would be on my wheel and come around, but they didn't," he explained.

And while both Dean and Renshaw are laid back guys off the bike, they gnashed their teeth with some mutual head butting preventing the pair heading too close to the barriers as the New Zealander came towards his Australian counterpart with Cavendish on the wheel.

"I don't know whether Tyler [Farrar] was with Julian, maybe he thought Tyler was with him... otherwise he was just trying to put Mark off," continued Cavendish, who had a back seat view of the incident before jetting off for the stage win. "Like I said, if Julian was [coming across intentionally] it shut the door and I could't go - maybe that's what he was doing: trying to shut the door for me."

After another day of toil from Bob Stapleton's men that reaped the ultimate reward - another stage win - Cavendish paid tribute to the riders who displayed an amazing amount of calmness under fire this afternoon and helped him to his record-breaking victory. "We can just see how good Mark is - he's fighting [for me] and he's an incredible guy, a great guy and I'm so lucky to have him and all the guys, actually," he said.

Yet Cavendish will be without his brother-in-arms for the remainder of the race. The judges saw the incident with Dean quite differently, and disqualified Renshaw from the race for head-butting Dean in the sprint. This leaves HTC-Columbia lacking an important weapon in the battle for the green jersey.

While there were no changes to the overall standings, the complexion of the points classification changed significantly, with Alessandro Petacchi reclaiming the maillot vert and Cavendish now trailing the Italian by a mere 29 points. Thor Hushovd drops to second in the battle for green. Surely this is a sub plot of this year's Tour that will be altered all the way to the final day in Paris.

Like a bird on the wire...

After yesterday's unofficial rest day the peloton would be looking to take a little more respite from this transitional stage that shuffled riders along from Sisteron to Bourg-lès-Valence over 184.5km. Therefore the plan was simple: give the break an early start, leave it enough rope (so to speak) and shoot it down when the time was right.

Knowing that this would likely be the plan, Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux), Stephane Augé (Cofidis) and Jose-Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) attacked from the first kilometre of racing and established a lead of 4:15 after 40km. Unlike yesterday's stage however, there was no real chance it would survive to the finish but the leading trio was happy with the status quo, it seemed.

Keen to make what he could of the day's only categorised climb, mountains classification leader Jérôme Pineau added a single point to his lead in the standings, taking the last available point on offer with the break 3:16 ahead and ensuring he's be on the podium at day's end with a polka dot jersey on his back.

Having survived the Alpine onslaught of the past five days, HTC-Columbia's usual express service was resumed on the journey into the Drôme department of the Rhône-Alpes region and despite the break's advantage rarely dropping below two minutes for much of the stage it never reached any great heights.

The escape enjoyed a gap that hovered between two and three minutes thanks largely to the work done by the aforementioned workhorses of HTC-Columbia and the planning from their team car.

With 84km to go and the riders heading through Die the gap had been reduced to 1:32, although that shot back up to two minutes eight kilometres later when it was realised the break would be caught too soon at this rate.

David Zabriskie could be seen supplementing HTC-Columbia's work in the second half of the stage; it was all hands on deck for Jonathan Vaughters' team as Garmin-Transitions and Tyler Farrar had lost another ally before the start in Sisteron, with Robbie Hunter withdrawing due to injuries suffered in a crash yesterday.

Managing the minute margin

To avoid potential counter attacks and a disrupted lead in to Valence, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia and Lampre-Farnese Vini were maintaining the break's advantage to a manageable minute as the leaders had 45km left to race. Five kilometres later an attempted counter attack, in sight of the leading trio, forced the break's advantage below a minute and put the sprinters' teams on notice that they may not have everything their own way in the final part of the stage.

The final 30 kilometres were punctuated by a significant headwind, the perfect ground for a former time trial world champion to pull along the peloton, and that's exactly what Bert Grabsch did for his British sprinting star behind. Meanwhile, ahead of them attacks were beginning amongst the leading trio as Augé tried his luck, although Benitez and Geslin were having nothing of it, the former launching his own sortie with the main field breathing down the escapees' necks.

It only served to delay the inevitable and shortly after the main field passed the 25km-to-go banner it was lights out for Augé and Benitez with Geslin conceding defeat, his job of playing promo guy done for the day. It wasn't the earliest catch of any sprint stage at this year's Tour, giving the opportunists ample time to disrupt the best laid plans of those who were hoping to lead out their sprinter in the fast finale.

Fierce crosswinds on the final 17km meant that Saxo Bank got to the front of the field quickly to protect Andy Schleck as RadioShack did likewise for its man Levi Leipheimer. The protective custody for some of the leading general classification riders worked in favour of the sprinters' teams as it kept affairs together to avoid any dangerous moves from those who had their hearts set on glory.

Flying into Bourg-lès-Valence, the strung out peloton was still led by Saxo Bank with 10km remaining, the likes of Cancellara, Fuglsang and Voigt doing what was required to keep their man safe; four kiometres later, their jobs completed, they handed over the reins of the peloton to HTC-Columbia, whose time it was to take over and begin the lead out for Cavendish.

Again the spoiling tactics employed by Lampre-Farnese Vini during the Tour's opening week sprints were used by the Italian squad, putting men in front of the American team shortly before the five-to-go banner. Petacchi's men, plus Team Sky and Garmin-Transitions were all were hoping to disrupt the 'Yellow Train' but to his credit, engine driver Bernhard Eisel maintained the momentum of his charges with a massive tailwind not assisting their cause because the high speeds involved kept the contenders in with a chance.

When it counted, like so many times in recent history however, HTC-Columbia held its nerve and delivered Cavendish to the line thanks to Eisel and Renshaw in the final kilometres. Winding their way through the best passages that emerged at the head of proceedings - through the middle, to the left, to the right... wherever a gap appeared, the men in yellow and white seemed to be there to get the job done.

All that was required to finish the tale was a long sprint from the Manxman, and he turned on the gas for almost 400 metres - his most confident and accomplished performance of this year's Tour - to easily see off any challenge from Petacchi, Farrar and José Rojas, who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:42:29
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
14Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
19Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
22Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
23Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
28Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
29Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
35Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
38Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
40Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
41Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
43Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
46Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
47Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
52Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
53Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
56Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
57Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
58Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
60Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
61Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
62Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
63Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
64Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
69José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
72Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
76Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
77Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
79Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
82Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
83Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
84Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
85Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
86Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
87Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
89Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
90Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
91Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
92Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
93Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
95Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
96Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
97Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
99Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
103Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
104Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
105Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
106Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
107Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
108Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
109Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
110Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
111Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:22
112Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
113Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:29
114Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
115Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
116Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
117Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:47
119Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:59
121Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:02
122Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:09
123Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
124Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:01:39
125Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:40
126Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:44
127Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:02:10
128Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
129Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:03:04
130Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:43
131Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
133Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
135Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
137Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
138Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
139Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:05:05
140Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:41
141Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
142Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
143Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
146Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
148Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
149Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
150David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
151Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
152Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
153Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
154Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
155Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
156Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
157Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
158Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
159Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
160Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
161Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
162Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
163Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
164David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
165Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
166Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
167Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
168Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
169Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
170Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
171Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
173Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
174Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
176Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
177Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
178Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DSQMark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSCharles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions

Points - Bourg-Les-Valence, km. 184.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia35pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions26
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne24
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha22
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team19
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram16
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
13Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank13
14Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
15Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale9
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step8
19Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram5
22Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
23Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions3
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 1 - Montlaur-En-Diois, km. 83.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux6pts
2Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2

Sprint 2 - Mirabel-Et-Blacons, km. 130.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux4
3Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2

Mountain 1 - Col de Cabre (Cat. 4), 56.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4pts
2Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:42:29
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
7Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
10Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
11Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
17Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:29
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:47
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:09
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:40
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:41
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
26Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:05:05
27Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:41
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram14:07:27
2Euskaltel - Euskadi
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Cervelo Test Team
5Garmin - Transitions
6Team HTC - Columbia
7Rabobank
8Katusha Team
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Lampre - Farnese
11Sky Pro Cycling
12Caisse d'Epargne
13Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Astana
15Quick Step
16BMC Racing Team
17Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
18Team Radioshack
19Francaise des Jeux
20Liquigas-Doimo
21Team Saxo Bank0:03:04
22Footon-Servetto0:15:22

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank53:43:25
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:41
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:58
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:59
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
8Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:41
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:08
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:09
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:05:42
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:06:31
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:04
16Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:13
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:18
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:03
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:09:05
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:48
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:20
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:10:26
24Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:46
25Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:35
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:45
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:48
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:26
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:30
30Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:15:15
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:50
32Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:17:51
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:09
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:20:26
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:21:43
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:21:58
37Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:25:02
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:28
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:18
41Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:21
42Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
43Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:33:30
44Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:34:13
45José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:36:59
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:52
47Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:38:27
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:39:10
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:40:40
50Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:26
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:44:52
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:59
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:45:43
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:46:16
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:46:58
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:48:36
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:20
58Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:49:32
59Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:49:34
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:49:46
61Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:49:53
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:50:42
63Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:50:52
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:51:06
65Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
66Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:52:19
67Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:52:50
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:53:14
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:54:04
70Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:55:10
71Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:04
73Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:56:52
74Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:57:32
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:57:50
76Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:01
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:02
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:59:12
79Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:01:02
80Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:02:11
81George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:37
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:02:44
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:23
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:04:07
85Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:04:38
86Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:06:32
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:06:34
88Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:07:07
89Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:07:17
90Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo1:07:38
91Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:08:17
92Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:08:29
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:03
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:22
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:12:48
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:13:18
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:48
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:39
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:44
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:16:47
101Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:49
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:16:51
103Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:17:22
104Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:17:57
106Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:18:06
107Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:18:31
108Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:18:53
109Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:19:08
110Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:19:15
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux1:19:59
112Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:20:13
113Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:20:17
114Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:20:40
115Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:20:46
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:22:13
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:27
119Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:28
120Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:22:52
121Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:23:11
122Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:23:52
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1:25:39
125Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:26:09
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:27:04
127Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:27:24
128Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:27:30
129Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:28:06
130Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo1:28:15
131Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1:29:13
132Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha1:29:39
133Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:46
134Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1:29:57
135Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
136David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:31:02
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:31:16
138Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:23
139Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:32:02
140Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:32:43
141Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:34:02
142Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank1:34:31
143David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1:34:41
144Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:30
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
146Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:21
147Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:38:19
148Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:39:00
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:39:31
151Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:39:44
152Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:40:57
153Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:28
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:41:36
155Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:42:15
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:42:16
157David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:43:33
158Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:43:41
159Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:44:16
160Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:45:09
161Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:45:35
162Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:46:34
163Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:47:03
164Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:47:05
165Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:47:21
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:48:34
167Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:47
168Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:50:18
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:50:56
170Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:52:23
171Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:56:25
172Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:28
173Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana1:56:48
174Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:57:10
175Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1:57:58
176Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:04:09
177Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:05:18
178Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:05:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini161pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team157
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia132
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne122
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom101
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team96
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram87
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions79
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team63
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale61
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale59
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana57
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank54
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
19Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi50
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
23Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
26Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
27Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
28Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
29Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
32Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne33
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
34Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank31
35Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram30
36Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne29
38Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions28
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
40Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank26
41Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
42Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
43Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
44Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
47José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank22
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo22
50Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
52Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
53Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack19
55Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
57Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne17
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
59David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
60Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
63Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
64Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
66Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
67Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
70Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
72Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
73Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
75Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
76Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
77Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
78Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
79Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
80Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
82Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
83Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux10
87Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
88Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
89Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
91Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
92Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
94Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
95Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team7
96George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
98Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
100Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
101Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
102Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
103Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
104Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
105Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
108Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
109Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
110Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
111Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
112Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
114Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
115Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
116John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
117Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
118Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
119Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
120Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
121Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
122Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
123Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
125Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
126Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
127Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
128Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
129Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
130Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
131Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
132Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
133Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
134Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
135Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
136Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
137Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
138Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
139Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
140Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
141Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
142Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
143Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
144Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
145Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
146Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
147Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
149Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
150Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
151Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
152Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
153Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
154Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom90
3Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne62
4Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank50
7Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne47
8Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux43
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana32
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank32
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
15Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto27
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne26
19Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
23Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
26Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
34Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
40Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
41Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
44Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
45Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
46Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
48Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
50Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
51Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
53Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
54Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
57Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
59Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank53:43:25
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:18
5Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:39:10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:40:40
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:50:42
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
10Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:52:19
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:02
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:59:12
14Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:02:11
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:02:44
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:22
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:48
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
19Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:19:08
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:20:40
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:22:52
23Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:23:52
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
25Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:34:02
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:41:36
30Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:45:35
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:46:34
32Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:47
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:04:09
34Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:05:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne161:14:29
2Team Radioshack0:00:31
3Astana0:14:54
4Rabobank0:15:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:19:37
7Liquigas-Doimo0:30:42
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:36:55
9Sky Pro Cycling0:40:31
10Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:43:24
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:13
12Quick Step0:46:16
13BMC Racing Team0:49:26
14Team Saxo Bank0:50:46
15Team HTC - Columbia0:51:50
16Francaise des Jeux1:16:54
17Garmin - Transitions1:29:22
18Cervelo Test Team1:31:22
19Katusha Team1:44:30
20Footon-Servetto2:01:35
21Team Milram2:26:14
22Lampre - Farnese2:40:10

 

Scott Sunderland's analysis:

The talk of the town is all about the final 500 meters.

My view is that Renshaw shouldn't have been kicked out of the race. He was doing his job, he had the barrier on his left, Julian Dean challenging on the right and he had no room to move. We know that sprints are dangerous and are competed at shoulder to shoulder but the head-butting was just him pushing on Dean’s shoulder.

For the integrity of the sport he deserved a yellow card but certainly not a red. He didn’t move his hands, he didn’t pull anyone so it was wrong to kick him out of the race.

The second incident where he appears to cut up Farrar is really difficult to call as well. It’s so hard to tell if it was intentional or if he even knew Farrar was there.

Either way we have a really exciting battle for the green jersey.

