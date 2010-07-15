Cavendish takes win number three
Renshaw kicked out of race
Stage 11: Sisteron - Bourg-les-Valence
For most people, 13 is an unlucky number. Fabian Cancellara famously wears the dossard bearing that numeral upside down to avoid its potential misfortune. This afternoon in Bourg-lès-Valence however, it was a lucky number for Mark Cavendish as he took his 13th win and went into the history books - he has now won the most Tour de France stages of any current sprinter. The stage was overshadowed when Cavendish's teammate, Mark Renshaw, was thrown out of the race for head-butting Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions)
However, by winning Cavendish has beaten the record held by his mentor, Erik Zabel, who previously held the record whilst a professional, with 12 stage wins in la grande boucle. Cavendish did it in the style to which we've become accustomed, the HTC-Columbia sprinter continuing to gain confidence in this year's race after a shaky start.
He had to go from a long way out to earn the victory though, courtesy of a coming together between Antipodean duo Mark Renshaw and Julian Dean in the final 500 metres. In a sign of his increasing sprinting maturity, Cavendish saw the opportunity to dash for double the distance he normally would - almost 400 metres - and backed himself to get the job done.
"Julian came and he was fighting with Mark at the finish and it left me boxed in - if he'd have pushed him across, as soon as I saw a gap I had to go," said Cavendish after the finish.
"Normally I go with 200 or 250 [metres] maximum and at 375 metres to go I saw a gap... it wasn't so much a sprint but a little breakaway, well, by my standards anyway! It was hard, actually... It was a really, really long way to the finish - I thought somebody would be on my wheel and come around, but they didn't," he explained.
And while both Dean and Renshaw are laid back guys off the bike, they gnashed their teeth with some mutual head butting preventing the pair heading too close to the barriers as the New Zealander came towards his Australian counterpart with Cavendish on the wheel.
"I don't know whether Tyler [Farrar] was with Julian, maybe he thought Tyler was with him... otherwise he was just trying to put Mark off," continued Cavendish, who had a back seat view of the incident before jetting off for the stage win. "Like I said, if Julian was [coming across intentionally] it shut the door and I could't go - maybe that's what he was doing: trying to shut the door for me."
After another day of toil from Bob Stapleton's men that reaped the ultimate reward - another stage win - Cavendish paid tribute to the riders who displayed an amazing amount of calmness under fire this afternoon and helped him to his record-breaking victory. "We can just see how good Mark is - he's fighting [for me] and he's an incredible guy, a great guy and I'm so lucky to have him and all the guys, actually," he said.
Yet Cavendish will be without his brother-in-arms for the remainder of the race. The judges saw the incident with Dean quite differently, and disqualified Renshaw from the race for head-butting Dean in the sprint. This leaves HTC-Columbia lacking an important weapon in the battle for the green jersey.
While there were no changes to the overall standings, the complexion of the points classification changed significantly, with Alessandro Petacchi reclaiming the maillot vert and Cavendish now trailing the Italian by a mere 29 points. Thor Hushovd drops to second in the battle for green. Surely this is a sub plot of this year's Tour that will be altered all the way to the final day in Paris.
Like a bird on the wire...
After yesterday's unofficial rest day the peloton would be looking to take a little more respite from this transitional stage that shuffled riders along from Sisteron to Bourg-lès-Valence over 184.5km. Therefore the plan was simple: give the break an early start, leave it enough rope (so to speak) and shoot it down when the time was right.
Knowing that this would likely be the plan, Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux), Stephane Augé (Cofidis) and Jose-Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) attacked from the first kilometre of racing and established a lead of 4:15 after 40km. Unlike yesterday's stage however, there was no real chance it would survive to the finish but the leading trio was happy with the status quo, it seemed.
Keen to make what he could of the day's only categorised climb, mountains classification leader Jérôme Pineau added a single point to his lead in the standings, taking the last available point on offer with the break 3:16 ahead and ensuring he's be on the podium at day's end with a polka dot jersey on his back.
Having survived the Alpine onslaught of the past five days, HTC-Columbia's usual express service was resumed on the journey into the Drôme department of the Rhône-Alpes region and despite the break's advantage rarely dropping below two minutes for much of the stage it never reached any great heights.
The escape enjoyed a gap that hovered between two and three minutes thanks largely to the work done by the aforementioned workhorses of HTC-Columbia and the planning from their team car.
With 84km to go and the riders heading through Die the gap had been reduced to 1:32, although that shot back up to two minutes eight kilometres later when it was realised the break would be caught too soon at this rate.
David Zabriskie could be seen supplementing HTC-Columbia's work in the second half of the stage; it was all hands on deck for Jonathan Vaughters' team as Garmin-Transitions and Tyler Farrar had lost another ally before the start in Sisteron, with Robbie Hunter withdrawing due to injuries suffered in a crash yesterday.
Managing the minute margin
To avoid potential counter attacks and a disrupted lead in to Valence, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia and Lampre-Farnese Vini were maintaining the break's advantage to a manageable minute as the leaders had 45km left to race. Five kilometres later an attempted counter attack, in sight of the leading trio, forced the break's advantage below a minute and put the sprinters' teams on notice that they may not have everything their own way in the final part of the stage.
The final 30 kilometres were punctuated by a significant headwind, the perfect ground for a former time trial world champion to pull along the peloton, and that's exactly what Bert Grabsch did for his British sprinting star behind. Meanwhile, ahead of them attacks were beginning amongst the leading trio as Augé tried his luck, although Benitez and Geslin were having nothing of it, the former launching his own sortie with the main field breathing down the escapees' necks.
It only served to delay the inevitable and shortly after the main field passed the 25km-to-go banner it was lights out for Augé and Benitez with Geslin conceding defeat, his job of playing promo guy done for the day. It wasn't the earliest catch of any sprint stage at this year's Tour, giving the opportunists ample time to disrupt the best laid plans of those who were hoping to lead out their sprinter in the fast finale.
Fierce crosswinds on the final 17km meant that Saxo Bank got to the front of the field quickly to protect Andy Schleck as RadioShack did likewise for its man Levi Leipheimer. The protective custody for some of the leading general classification riders worked in favour of the sprinters' teams as it kept affairs together to avoid any dangerous moves from those who had their hearts set on glory.
Flying into Bourg-lès-Valence, the strung out peloton was still led by Saxo Bank with 10km remaining, the likes of Cancellara, Fuglsang and Voigt doing what was required to keep their man safe; four kiometres later, their jobs completed, they handed over the reins of the peloton to HTC-Columbia, whose time it was to take over and begin the lead out for Cavendish.
Again the spoiling tactics employed by Lampre-Farnese Vini during the Tour's opening week sprints were used by the Italian squad, putting men in front of the American team shortly before the five-to-go banner. Petacchi's men, plus Team Sky and Garmin-Transitions were all were hoping to disrupt the 'Yellow Train' but to his credit, engine driver Bernhard Eisel maintained the momentum of his charges with a massive tailwind not assisting their cause because the high speeds involved kept the contenders in with a chance.
When it counted, like so many times in recent history however, HTC-Columbia held its nerve and delivered Cavendish to the line thanks to Eisel and Renshaw in the final kilometres. Winding their way through the best passages that emerged at the head of proceedings - through the middle, to the left, to the right... wherever a gap appeared, the men in yellow and white seemed to be there to get the job done.
All that was required to finish the tale was a long sprint from the Manxman, and he turned on the gas for almost 400 metres - his most confident and accomplished performance of this year's Tour - to easily see off any challenge from Petacchi, Farrar and José Rojas, who finished second, third and fourth respectively.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:42:29
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|14
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|23
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|28
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|35
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|37
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|40
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|41
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|46
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|47
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|57
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|62
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|63
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|64
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|76
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|79
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|83
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|84
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|86
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|87
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|91
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|93
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|95
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|96
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|97
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|99
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|104
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|106
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|107
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|108
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|110
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|111
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|112
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|113
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:29
|114
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|115
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:47
|119
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:59
|121
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:02
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:09
|123
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|124
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:39
|125
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:40
|126
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:44
|127
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:02:10
|128
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|129
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:04
|130
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:43
|131
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:41
|133
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|138
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|139
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:05:05
|140
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:41
|141
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|143
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|146
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|148
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|149
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|151
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|152
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|153
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|154
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|155
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|157
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|158
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|159
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|160
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|161
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|163
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|164
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|165
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|166
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|168
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|169
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|170
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|171
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|173
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|174
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|176
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|177
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|178
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DSQ
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|22
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|14
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|15
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|19
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|22
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|23
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|6
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4
|3
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:42:29
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:47
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:09
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:40
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:41
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:05:05
|27
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:41
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|14:07:27
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Lampre - Farnese
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Astana
|15
|Quick Step
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Team Radioshack
|19
|Francaise des Jeux
|20
|Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:04
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|0:15:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|53:43:25
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:41
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:58
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:59
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|8
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:41
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:09
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:42
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:31
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:04
|16
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:13
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:09:05
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:48
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:20
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:26
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:46
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:35
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:45
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:48
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:26
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:30
|30
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:15
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:50
|32
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:17:51
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:09
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:26
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:21:43
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:58
|37
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:25:02
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:28
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:18
|41
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:21
|42
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|43
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:33:30
|44
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:13
|45
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:36:59
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:52
|47
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:38:27
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:10
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:40:40
|50
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:26
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:44:52
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:59
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:45:43
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:46:16
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:46:58
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:48:36
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:20
|58
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:49:32
|59
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:49:34
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:49:46
|61
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:49:53
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:42
|63
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:50:52
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:51:06
|65
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|66
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:52:19
|67
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:52:50
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:53:14
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:54:04
|70
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:55:10
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:04
|73
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:56:52
|74
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:57:32
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:57:50
|76
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:01
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:02
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:59:12
|79
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:01:02
|80
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:02:11
|81
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:37
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:02:44
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:23
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:07
|85
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:04:38
|86
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:06:32
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:06:34
|88
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:07:07
|89
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|1:07:17
|90
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:07:38
|91
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:17
|92
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:08:29
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:03
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:10:22
|95
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:12:48
|96
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:13:18
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:48
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:39
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:44
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:47
|101
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:49
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:51
|103
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:22
|104
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:17:57
|106
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:06
|107
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:18:31
|108
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:18:53
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:19:08
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:19:15
|111
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:19:59
|112
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:20:13
|113
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:20:17
|114
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:20:40
|115
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:20:46
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:22:13
|118
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:27
|119
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:28
|120
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:22:52
|121
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:23:11
|122
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:23:52
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1:25:39
|125
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:26:09
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:27:04
|127
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:27:24
|128
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:27:30
|129
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:28:06
|130
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:28:15
|131
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1:29:13
|132
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:29:39
|133
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:46
|134
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:29:57
|135
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|136
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:31:02
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:16
|138
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:23
|139
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:32:02
|140
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:32:43
|141
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:34:02
|142
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1:34:31
|143
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1:34:41
|144
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:30
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|146
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:21
|147
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:38:19
|148
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:39:00
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:39:31
|151
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:39:44
|152
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:40:57
|153
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:28
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:36
|155
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:42:15
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:42:16
|157
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:43:33
|158
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:43:41
|159
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:44:16
|160
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:45:09
|161
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:45:35
|162
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:46:34
|163
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:47:03
|164
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:47:05
|165
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:47:21
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:48:34
|167
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:47
|168
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:50:18
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:56
|170
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:52:23
|171
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:56:25
|172
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:28
|173
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|1:56:48
|174
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:57:10
|175
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1:57:58
|176
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:04:09
|177
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:05:18
|178
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|122
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|79
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|57
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|19
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|23
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|26
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|27
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|28
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|32
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|34
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|31
|35
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|30
|36
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|37
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|38
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|40
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|26
|41
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|42
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|43
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|44
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|50
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|51
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|52
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|53
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|55
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|56
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|57
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|59
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|60
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|63
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|64
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|66
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|67
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|70
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|72
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|75
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|77
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|78
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|79
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|80
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|82
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|83
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|87
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|88
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|89
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|91
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|92
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|94
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|95
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|96
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|97
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|98
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|100
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|102
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|103
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|104
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|108
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|109
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|110
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|111
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|112
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|114
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|115
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|116
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|117
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|118
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|119
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|120
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|121
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|122
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|123
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|125
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|126
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|127
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|128
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|129
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|130
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|131
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|132
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|133
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|134
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|135
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|136
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|137
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|138
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|139
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|140
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|141
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|142
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|143
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|144
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|145
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|146
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|147
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|149
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|150
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|151
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|152
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|153
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|154
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|90
|3
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|4
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|7
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|8
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|43
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|32
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|15
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|19
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|23
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|26
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|34
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|40
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|41
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|44
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|45
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|46
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|48
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|50
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|51
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|53
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|56
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|57
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|59
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|53:43:25
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:18
|5
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:40:40
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:42
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|10
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:52:19
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:02
|13
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:59:12
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:02:11
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:02:44
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:10:22
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:48
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:19:08
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:20:40
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:22:52
|23
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:23:52
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|25
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:34:02
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:36
|30
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:45:35
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:46:34
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:47
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:04:09
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|161:14:29
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|3
|Astana
|0:14:54
|4
|Rabobank
|0:15:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:52
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:19:37
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:42
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:55
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:40:31
|10
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:43:24
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:13
|12
|Quick Step
|0:46:16
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:49:26
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:46
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:51:50
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|1:16:54
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:29:22
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:31:22
|19
|Katusha Team
|1:44:30
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|2:01:35
|21
|Team Milram
|2:26:14
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|2:40:10
Scott Sunderland's analysis:
The talk of the town is all about the final 500 meters.
My view is that Renshaw shouldn't have been kicked out of the race. He was doing his job, he had the barrier on his left, Julian Dean challenging on the right and he had no room to move. We know that sprints are dangerous and are competed at shoulder to shoulder but the head-butting was just him pushing on Dean’s shoulder.
For the integrity of the sport he deserved a yellow card but certainly not a red. He didn’t move his hands, he didn’t pull anyone so it was wrong to kick him out of the race.
The second incident where he appears to cut up Farrar is really difficult to call as well. It’s so hard to tell if it was intentional or if he even knew Farrar was there.
Either way we have a really exciting battle for the green jersey.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy