For most people, 13 is an unlucky number. Fabian Cancellara famously wears the dossard bearing that numeral upside down to avoid its potential misfortune. This afternoon in Bourg-lès-Valence however, it was a lucky number for Mark Cavendish as he took his 13th win and went into the history books - he has now won the most Tour de France stages of any current sprinter. The stage was overshadowed when Cavendish's teammate, Mark Renshaw, was thrown out of the race for head-butting Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions)

However, by winning Cavendish has beaten the record held by his mentor, Erik Zabel, who previously held the record whilst a professional, with 12 stage wins in la grande boucle. Cavendish did it in the style to which we've become accustomed, the HTC-Columbia sprinter continuing to gain confidence in this year's race after a shaky start.

He had to go from a long way out to earn the victory though, courtesy of a coming together between Antipodean duo Mark Renshaw and Julian Dean in the final 500 metres. In a sign of his increasing sprinting maturity, Cavendish saw the opportunity to dash for double the distance he normally would - almost 400 metres - and backed himself to get the job done.

"Julian came and he was fighting with Mark at the finish and it left me boxed in - if he'd have pushed him across, as soon as I saw a gap I had to go," said Cavendish after the finish.

"Normally I go with 200 or 250 [metres] maximum and at 375 metres to go I saw a gap... it wasn't so much a sprint but a little breakaway, well, by my standards anyway! It was hard, actually... It was a really, really long way to the finish - I thought somebody would be on my wheel and come around, but they didn't," he explained.

And while both Dean and Renshaw are laid back guys off the bike, they gnashed their teeth with some mutual head butting preventing the pair heading too close to the barriers as the New Zealander came towards his Australian counterpart with Cavendish on the wheel.

"I don't know whether Tyler [Farrar] was with Julian, maybe he thought Tyler was with him... otherwise he was just trying to put Mark off," continued Cavendish, who had a back seat view of the incident before jetting off for the stage win. "Like I said, if Julian was [coming across intentionally] it shut the door and I could't go - maybe that's what he was doing: trying to shut the door for me."

After another day of toil from Bob Stapleton's men that reaped the ultimate reward - another stage win - Cavendish paid tribute to the riders who displayed an amazing amount of calmness under fire this afternoon and helped him to his record-breaking victory. "We can just see how good Mark is - he's fighting [for me] and he's an incredible guy, a great guy and I'm so lucky to have him and all the guys, actually," he said.

Yet Cavendish will be without his brother-in-arms for the remainder of the race. The judges saw the incident with Dean quite differently, and disqualified Renshaw from the race for head-butting Dean in the sprint. This leaves HTC-Columbia lacking an important weapon in the battle for the green jersey.

While there were no changes to the overall standings, the complexion of the points classification changed significantly, with Alessandro Petacchi reclaiming the maillot vert and Cavendish now trailing the Italian by a mere 29 points. Thor Hushovd drops to second in the battle for green. Surely this is a sub plot of this year's Tour that will be altered all the way to the final day in Paris.

Like a bird on the wire...

After yesterday's unofficial rest day the peloton would be looking to take a little more respite from this transitional stage that shuffled riders along from Sisteron to Bourg-lès-Valence over 184.5km. Therefore the plan was simple: give the break an early start, leave it enough rope (so to speak) and shoot it down when the time was right.

Knowing that this would likely be the plan, Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux), Stephane Augé (Cofidis) and Jose-Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) attacked from the first kilometre of racing and established a lead of 4:15 after 40km. Unlike yesterday's stage however, there was no real chance it would survive to the finish but the leading trio was happy with the status quo, it seemed.

Keen to make what he could of the day's only categorised climb, mountains classification leader Jérôme Pineau added a single point to his lead in the standings, taking the last available point on offer with the break 3:16 ahead and ensuring he's be on the podium at day's end with a polka dot jersey on his back.

Having survived the Alpine onslaught of the past five days, HTC-Columbia's usual express service was resumed on the journey into the Drôme department of the Rhône-Alpes region and despite the break's advantage rarely dropping below two minutes for much of the stage it never reached any great heights.

The escape enjoyed a gap that hovered between two and three minutes thanks largely to the work done by the aforementioned workhorses of HTC-Columbia and the planning from their team car.

With 84km to go and the riders heading through Die the gap had been reduced to 1:32, although that shot back up to two minutes eight kilometres later when it was realised the break would be caught too soon at this rate.

David Zabriskie could be seen supplementing HTC-Columbia's work in the second half of the stage; it was all hands on deck for Jonathan Vaughters' team as Garmin-Transitions and Tyler Farrar had lost another ally before the start in Sisteron, with Robbie Hunter withdrawing due to injuries suffered in a crash yesterday.

Managing the minute margin

To avoid potential counter attacks and a disrupted lead in to Valence, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia and Lampre-Farnese Vini were maintaining the break's advantage to a manageable minute as the leaders had 45km left to race. Five kilometres later an attempted counter attack, in sight of the leading trio, forced the break's advantage below a minute and put the sprinters' teams on notice that they may not have everything their own way in the final part of the stage.

The final 30 kilometres were punctuated by a significant headwind, the perfect ground for a former time trial world champion to pull along the peloton, and that's exactly what Bert Grabsch did for his British sprinting star behind. Meanwhile, ahead of them attacks were beginning amongst the leading trio as Augé tried his luck, although Benitez and Geslin were having nothing of it, the former launching his own sortie with the main field breathing down the escapees' necks.

It only served to delay the inevitable and shortly after the main field passed the 25km-to-go banner it was lights out for Augé and Benitez with Geslin conceding defeat, his job of playing promo guy done for the day. It wasn't the earliest catch of any sprint stage at this year's Tour, giving the opportunists ample time to disrupt the best laid plans of those who were hoping to lead out their sprinter in the fast finale.

Fierce crosswinds on the final 17km meant that Saxo Bank got to the front of the field quickly to protect Andy Schleck as RadioShack did likewise for its man Levi Leipheimer. The protective custody for some of the leading general classification riders worked in favour of the sprinters' teams as it kept affairs together to avoid any dangerous moves from those who had their hearts set on glory.

Flying into Bourg-lès-Valence, the strung out peloton was still led by Saxo Bank with 10km remaining, the likes of Cancellara, Fuglsang and Voigt doing what was required to keep their man safe; four kiometres later, their jobs completed, they handed over the reins of the peloton to HTC-Columbia, whose time it was to take over and begin the lead out for Cavendish.

Again the spoiling tactics employed by Lampre-Farnese Vini during the Tour's opening week sprints were used by the Italian squad, putting men in front of the American team shortly before the five-to-go banner. Petacchi's men, plus Team Sky and Garmin-Transitions were all were hoping to disrupt the 'Yellow Train' but to his credit, engine driver Bernhard Eisel maintained the momentum of his charges with a massive tailwind not assisting their cause because the high speeds involved kept the contenders in with a chance.

When it counted, like so many times in recent history however, HTC-Columbia held its nerve and delivered Cavendish to the line thanks to Eisel and Renshaw in the final kilometres. Winding their way through the best passages that emerged at the head of proceedings - through the middle, to the left, to the right... wherever a gap appeared, the men in yellow and white seemed to be there to get the job done.

All that was required to finish the tale was a long sprint from the Manxman, and he turned on the gas for almost 400 metres - his most confident and accomplished performance of this year's Tour - to easily see off any challenge from Petacchi, Farrar and José Rojas, who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:42:29 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 14 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 19 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 22 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 23 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 27 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 28 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 35 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 38 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 40 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 41 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 43 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 46 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 47 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 53 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 56 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 57 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 58 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 61 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 62 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 63 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 64 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 69 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 76 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 79 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 82 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 83 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 84 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 86 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 87 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 91 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 92 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 93 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 95 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 96 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 97 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 99 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 101 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 104 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 106 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 107 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 108 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 109 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 110 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 111 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:22 112 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 113 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:29 114 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 115 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 116 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 117 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:47 119 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:59 121 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:02 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:09 123 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 124 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:01:39 125 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:40 126 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:44 127 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:02:10 128 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 129 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:04 130 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:43 131 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:41 133 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 135 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 137 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 138 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 139 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:05:05 140 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:41 141 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 142 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 143 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 146 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 148 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 149 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 150 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 151 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 152 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 153 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 154 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 155 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 156 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 157 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 158 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 159 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 160 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 161 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 162 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 163 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 164 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 165 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 166 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 167 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 168 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 169 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 170 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 171 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 173 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 174 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 176 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 177 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 178 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DSQ Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions

Points - Bourg-Les-Valence, km. 184.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 35 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 26 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 22 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 19 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 16 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 13 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 13 14 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 15 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 9 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 8 19 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 5 22 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 23 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 1 - Montlaur-En-Diois, km. 83.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 6 pts 2 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2

Sprint 2 - Mirabel-Et-Blacons, km. 130.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 4 3 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2

Mountain 1 - Col de Cabre (Cat. 4), 56.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 pts 2 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:42:29 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 7 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 10 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:29 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:47 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:09 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:40 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:41 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:05:05 27 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:41 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 31 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 14:07:27 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Cervelo Test Team 5 Garmin - Transitions 6 Team HTC - Columbia 7 Rabobank 8 Katusha Team 9 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Lampre - Farnese 11 Sky Pro Cycling 12 Caisse d'Epargne 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Astana 15 Quick Step 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 18 Team Radioshack 19 Francaise des Jeux 20 Liquigas-Doimo 21 Team Saxo Bank 0:03:04 22 Footon-Servetto 0:15:22

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 53:43:25 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:41 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:58 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:59 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 8 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:41 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:08 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:09 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:42 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:31 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:04 16 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:13 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:18 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:03 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:09:05 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:48 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:20 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:26 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:46 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:35 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:45 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:48 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:26 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:30 30 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:15 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:50 32 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:17:51 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:09 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:20:26 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:21:43 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:58 37 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:25:02 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:28 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:18 41 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:21 42 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 43 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:33:30 44 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:13 45 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:36:59 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:52 47 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:38:27 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:39:10 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:40:40 50 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:26 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:44:52 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:59 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:45:43 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:46:16 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:46:58 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:48:36 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:20 58 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:49:32 59 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:49:34 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:49:46 61 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:49:53 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:42 63 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:50:52 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:51:06 65 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 66 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:52:19 67 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:52:50 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:53:14 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:54:04 70 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:55:10 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:04 73 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:56:52 74 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:57:32 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:57:50 76 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:01 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:02 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:59:12 79 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:01:02 80 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:02:11 81 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:02:37 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:02:44 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:23 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:07 85 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:04:38 86 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1:06:32 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:06:34 88 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:07:07 89 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:07:17 90 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 1:07:38 91 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:08:17 92 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:08:29 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:03 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:10:22 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:12:48 96 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:13:18 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:48 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:39 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:44 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:16:47 101 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:49 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:16:51 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:17:22 104 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:17:57 106 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:18:06 107 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:18:31 108 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:18:53 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:19:08 110 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:19:15 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:19:59 112 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:20:13 113 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:20:17 114 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:20:40 115 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:20:46 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 117 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:22:13 118 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:27 119 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:28 120 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:22:52 121 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:23:11 122 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:23:52 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1:25:39 125 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:26:09 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:27:04 127 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:27:24 128 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:27:30 129 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:28:06 130 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 1:28:15 131 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1:29:13 132 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:29:39 133 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:46 134 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:29:57 135 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 136 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:31:02 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:31:16 138 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:23 139 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:32:02 140 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:32:43 141 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:34:02 142 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 1:34:31 143 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1:34:41 144 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:30 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 146 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:36:21 147 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:38:19 148 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:39:00 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:39:31 151 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:39:44 152 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:40:57 153 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:28 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:36 155 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:42:15 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:42:16 157 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:43:33 158 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:43:41 159 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:44:16 160 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:45:09 161 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:45:35 162 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:46:34 163 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:47:03 164 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:47:05 165 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:47:21 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:48:34 167 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:47 168 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:50:18 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:50:56 170 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:52:23 171 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:56:25 172 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:28 173 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 1:56:48 174 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:57:10 175 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1:57:58 176 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:04:09 177 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:05:18 178 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:05:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 157 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 132 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 122 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 87 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 79 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 61 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 57 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 54 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 19 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 23 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 26 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 27 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 28 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 32 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 34 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 31 35 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 30 36 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 37 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 38 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 28 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 40 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 26 41 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 42 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 43 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 44 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 47 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 22 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 22 50 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 52 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 53 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 19 55 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 57 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 59 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 60 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 63 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 64 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 65 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 66 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 67 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 70 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 72 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 73 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 75 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 77 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 78 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 79 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 80 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 82 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 83 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 87 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 88 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 89 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 91 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 92 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 94 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 95 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 7 96 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 98 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 100 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 102 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 103 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 104 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 108 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 109 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 110 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 111 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 112 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 114 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 115 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 116 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 117 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 118 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 119 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 120 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 121 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 122 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 123 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 125 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 126 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 127 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 128 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 129 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 130 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 131 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 132 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 133 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 134 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 135 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 136 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 137 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 138 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 139 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 140 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 141 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 142 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 143 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 144 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 145 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 146 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 147 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 149 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 150 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 151 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 152 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 153 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 154 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 90 3 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 62 4 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 50 7 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 8 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 43 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 32 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 32 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 15 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 26 19 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 23 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 26 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 28 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 34 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 40 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 41 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 44 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 45 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 46 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 48 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 50 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 51 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 53 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 54 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 57 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 59 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 53:43:25 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:18 5 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:39:10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:40:40 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:42 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 10 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:52:19 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:02 13 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:59:12 14 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:02:11 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:02:44 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:10:22 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:48 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:19:08 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:20:40 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:22:52 23 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:23:52 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 25 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:34:02 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:36 30 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:45:35 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:46:34 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:47 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:04:09 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:05:51

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 161:14:29 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:31 3 Astana 0:14:54 4 Rabobank 0:15:38 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:19:37 7 Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:42 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:36:55 9 Sky Pro Cycling 0:40:31 10 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:43:24 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:13 12 Quick Step 0:46:16 13 BMC Racing Team 0:49:26 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:50:46 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:51:50 16 Francaise des Jeux 1:16:54 17 Garmin - Transitions 1:29:22 18 Cervelo Test Team 1:31:22 19 Katusha Team 1:44:30 20 Footon-Servetto 2:01:35 21 Team Milram 2:26:14 22 Lampre - Farnese 2:40:10

Scott Sunderland's analysis:

The talk of the town is all about the final 500 meters.

My view is that Renshaw shouldn't have been kicked out of the race. He was doing his job, he had the barrier on his left, Julian Dean challenging on the right and he had no room to move. We know that sprints are dangerous and are competed at shoulder to shoulder but the head-butting was just him pushing on Dean’s shoulder.

For the integrity of the sport he deserved a yellow card but certainly not a red. He didn’t move his hands, he didn’t pull anyone so it was wrong to kick him out of the race.

The second incident where he appears to cut up Farrar is really difficult to call as well. It’s so hard to tell if it was intentional or if he even knew Farrar was there.

Either way we have a really exciting battle for the green jersey.