Coppi and Bartali, Anquetil and Poulidor, Armstrong and Ullrich... now there's Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck. The talented duo today showed that they are head and shoulders ahead of the Tour de France peloton with a masterful display on the slopes of the col du Tourmalet. While Schleck took stage honours it was Contador who will remain in yellow, the likelihood of wearing it into Paris now even stronger.

Side-by-side, like the great rivals of yesteryear, Schleck and Contador battled over the final 10km of today's 174km parcours, having watched each other closely over the col de Marie-Blanque and col du Soulor, the first category climbs that punctuated proceedings on a misty day in the Pyrenees.

With the weather helping create a mood of forboding, all eyes were on the pair as they hit the final significant climb of this year's Tour de France. While there weren't the expected fireworks, there was a touching embrace as the two riders hit the finish line in the top two places - despite the talk of foul play after stage 15 there remains a mutual respect that should be the backbone of this sporting relationship for years to come.

For Contador, the spoils of staying with his rival up the Tourmalet's slopes is the maillot jaune while Schleck can finish on Sunday safe in the knowledge he may not have done enough to take the title - provided a significant performance in the time trial is not forthcoming - but he's got two stage wins and the potential to go all the way one day.

The Luxembourger isn't giving up on hopes of the win, however. "I'm going to try and do a fast time trial; I'm motivated and my form is better than before. You saw that today on the last climb with Alberto and myself," he said after the finish.

"I don't want to sound arrogant but the battle for the win is between me and Contador, with Sanchez and Menchov going for third.

"But I'm not going to give up until we get to Paris - last year I was four minutes down and this year it's eight seconds - anything is possible."

And of the battle between Samuel Sanchez - third place overall, 3:32 behind Contador - and Denis Menchov, who sits in fourth overall, 21 seconds behind Sanchez, it will come down to the time trial on Saturday.

After suffering a serious fall early in today's stage, the Spaniard fought back to narrowly open the gap to his Russian rival, although it's not likely the buffer is big enough given the disparity in ability between the two when it comes to the time trial. The race for the final podium place is far from over.

Farewell to the Pyrenees

It was a fond farewell to the Pyrenees in this centenary of its mountains featuring on the Tour de France route. and was therefore fitting that one of its most famed climbs, the col du Tourmalet, would host one of the most important chapters in this year's edition of the race.

After days of blistering heat the rain and cooler temperatures were surely a pleasant change, despite the obvious dangers the moist roads posed on the descents. Nevertheless, unlike the first week of this year's Tour there were surprisingly few crashes.

Liquigas' Kristijan Koren attacked in the first few kilometres of racing and after six clicks the break had been established and set to work getting a gap over the peloton. Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha), Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis), Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined him ahead of the peloton - first stop: the category four côte de Renoir.

The minute mark was soon reached and with 159km of the stage remaining the gap had been extended to 3:21, just as Stephane Auge, Jose Ivan Gutierrez and Daniel Lloyd attacked the bunch in an attempt to get over to the break. Team RadioShack was having nothing of it and soon shut down the sortie off the front.

Cervélo's Ignatas Konovalovas was another of those to try his luck in an attack and succeeded, dangling off the front of the peloton but in reality going nowhere - he posed no threat to the big names so was left to fend for himself.

With just under 150km of the stage remaining Samuel Sanchez came down hard and was sprawled on the ground; soon after Carlos Sastre could be seen off the front of the peloton as his countryman finally got to his feet and began the process of being paced back to the bunch, which took almost 10km.

As the speedo indicated 34km gone in the stage the break enjoyed a gap of 5:10 and 10 minutes later that had been extended to nearly seven minutes, with Sastre having put a couple of minutes into the peloton. Like the rain, the break's advantage wasn't letting up and pushed on towards eight minutes.

Sastre springs a surprise

Having ridden off the front of the peloton with teammate Konovalovas for the better part of 20km, Sastre decided it was time to head out solo with 122km to go and build on his lead over the peloton. At this point the break was continuing to gain time and had cracked the eight-minute barrier.

On the first category col de Marie-Blanque the break splintered a little but came back together on the descent and with 88km of the stage remaining the gap had grown to 8:21, approaching its maximum advantage for the day.

As the breakaway headed onto the early slopes of the col du Soulor - at 67km to go - it held an advantage of 7:47, with Sastre 4:46 behind the escape. The peloton started the same climb with that deficit cut to 7:19 as Sastre began eating into the gap between himself and the leading septet - within several kilometres of starting the climb he had wiped 30 seconds off it.

But as Sastre passed the sign indicating five clicks to the summit he still had a deficit of 3:41 to the leaders and with Astana controlling the peloton up the Soulor there were only a couple of minutes separating the solo Spaniard - the 2008 Tour champion. With heavy mist shrouding the riders it seemed only a matter of time before he would be pulled back.

And with a small flock of sheep threatening to disupt proceedings in the peloton - making an unexpected appearance on the mountain's slopes - the break crested the climb with a gap of 3:13 to Sastre and 4:59 to the main field. The peloton then summited the Soulor with a deficit of 4:17 and 52.4km remaining in the stage.

Faced with a 24km descent to the intermediate sprint in Adast it was 'safety first' for the main field while the break took the opportunity to claw some time back as a result. As the escapees hit 30km to go, it enjoyed a gap of 5:27 but with the Tourmalet looming the question remained: would it be enough to net one of them a stage win? It was at this point that Sastre decided to ease up on his endeavours, with the time between himself and the peloton dropping to 25 seconds.

Tourmalet time

Through the towns preceeding the Tourmalet, Rabobank and Saxo Bank dominated the front of the peloton - the Dutch squad working hard for Denis Menchov and Robert Gesink, Bjarne Riis' men breaking up the field for Schleck's expected attack.

Up ahead the escape continued to stay together - with 20km to go the gap remained at 4:04 although with the work done by the aforementioned two teams that became 3:55 as the break began the final climb. Within a kilometre that had dropped a further 40 seconds.

Then the expected happened - Boasson Hagen was the first to pop on the Tourmalet, followed by teammate Flecha, then Pauriol, Perez and Koren, with only Burghardt able to stay with Kolobnev, the gap going from 2:46 to 2:31 as Chris Anker Sorensen buried himself for his illustrious teammate in the best young rider's jersey before it was time for Jakob Fuglsang to take over and lift the tempo, shedding more riders who conceded defeat to the speedsters up front.

With 13.7km to go Kolobnev flew off alone and left Burghardt behind as the speed kicked up a notch in the peloton; Schleck's time was running out for an attack but as the gap between Kolobnev and the chasing group dropped below two minutes with 11km to go, it seemed that the big names were on schedule to catch the Russian and begin hitting out in the finale of the stage.

Instead of a GC contender attacking with 10km to go, it was Carlos Barredo hitting out - no sooner had the Spaniard tried his luck than he was followed 20 seconds later by the inevitable attack from Schleck; with Contador on his wheel, the Luxembourger had given himself a tough task if he was to maintain the foray off the front for the final ten kilometres.

Flying past Barredo, the pair left the remainder of the field flailing and as Samuel Sanchez tried getting across with Menchov, the 'Andy and Alberto Show' kicked into another gear, leaving the likes of the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader, the Rabobank captain and his sidekick Gesink, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer behind.

Eating up the deficit to Kolobnev in chunks, with nine kilometres to go the Katusha rider remained seven seconds in front of the dynamic duo sporting the white and yellow jerseys. He was caught 600m later as the leading pair continued its mission to distance itself from the big names behind.

And after less than four kilometres of attacking Schleck and Contador had put more than a minute into the group containing Sanchez and Menchov, the former battling hard despite obviously being in a mountain of pain up the slopes of the famed slopes of the Tourmalet, the latter hoping to usurp his Spanish opponent with the ultimate goal an appearance on the overall podium in Paris.

Final throes on the final mountain

With five kilometres remaining and 1:16 separating the first two groups on the road, the pace was incessant, Schleck checking behind occasionally to see his 'yellow shadow' - Contador - on his wheel. Sensing this presence the Saxo Bank captain tried kicking again as Astana's numero uno matched him stroke for stroke.

On the nine percent gradient and the climb getting more difficult Contador himself kicked with 3.9km to go; Schleck fought hard to respond, managing to do so and giving his friend and foe a long, piercing look when he sidled up to him amidst the cacophony emanating from the manic roadside fans.

Behind them Gesink was riding a superb race, pulling the chasing bunch with his Russian teammate safely tucked in and conserving energy ahead of an expected flurry of attacks in the final kilometres.

There were no such attacks coming from the leading pair however, the efforts of the final 10,000 metres leaving nothing in the tank of either rider. The mutual respect between each dictated the outcome - Schleck would have the stage honours thanks to the work he had done throughout the course of the Tourmalet whilst Contador would sure up his ascendancy overall courtesy of the response to his young rival.

And so it was that Schleck took his second stage win of this year's race, followed by Contador and 1:18 later, countryman Joaquim Rodriguez finished in third. A fantastic effort from Ryder Hesjedal netted fourth place, 1:27 behind the winner and an exhausted Sanchez rolled over the line five seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5:03:29 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:18 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:27 5 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:32 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:40 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:45 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:48 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:14 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:00 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:03:30 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:44 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 17 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:12 18 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:04:16 19 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:27 20 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:30 22 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:36 23 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:59 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:15 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:23 26 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:30 27 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:37 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:42 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:44 30 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:52 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:56 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 33 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:21 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:35 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:52 36 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:02 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:36 38 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:49 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:55 40 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:27 41 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:08:53 42 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:08:59 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:02 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:14 47 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:12 48 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:26 49 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:45 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 51 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 53 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:51 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:11:16 55 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:35 57 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:05 62 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:14:41 63 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:00 64 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:15:35 65 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 66 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 69 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:28 70 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 71 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 72 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:16:48 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:16:52 74 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:18 76 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:17:49 77 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:33 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:19:45 80 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:08 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:38 82 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:14 83 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:22:34 84 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:19 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 90 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 93 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 94 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 95 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:23:29 96 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:28:10 97 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:17 99 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:28:47 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 103 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:28:58 106 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 107 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 108 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 118 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 119 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 122 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 123 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 125 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 126 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 127 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 132 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 133 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 134 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:05 135 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 136 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 138 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 140 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 142 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 143 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:30:10 145 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 146 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 147 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 148 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:30:17 149 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 150 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:30:23 151 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:30:26 152 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:30:35 153 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:50 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:53 157 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:31:00 158 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:31:01 159 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:31:09 160 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:17 161 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:31:39 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:46 163 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 164 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 166 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 167 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 168 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:29 169 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:32 170 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:32:47 171 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:33:14 DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Bidos, 33.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Sprint 2 - Adast, 141.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2

Sprint 3 - Col Du Tourmalet, 174.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 17 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 13 5 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 6 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 3 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Renoir, 13.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Marie-Blanque, 56.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 13 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 8 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 5

Mountain 3 - Col du Soulor, 117.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 13 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 4 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 8 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 5

Mountain 4 - Col Du Tourmalet (Souvenir Henri Desgrange), 174.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 40 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 36 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 5 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 20 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10

Most Combative Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5:03:29 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:40 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:14 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:30 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:44 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:02 7 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:55 8 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:27 9 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:59 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:35 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:05 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:49 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:38 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:23:19 15 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:28:10 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:58 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:30:05 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:30:10 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:30:26 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:50 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:31:09 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:46 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 15:19:54 2 Rabobank 0:02:46 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:32 4 Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:03 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:12 6 Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:31 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:33 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:24 9 Quick Step 0:12:01 10 Astana 0:12:03 11 Katusha Team 0:13:18 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:13:43 13 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:24 14 Garmin - Transitions 0:15:55 15 BMC Racing Team 0:18:31 16 Française Des Jeux 0:26:21 17 Sky Pro Cycling 0:37:05 18 Lampre - Farnese 0:40:20 19 Team HTC - Columbia 0:40:55 20 Cervelo Test Team 0:46:28 21 Team Milram 0:52:39 22 Footon-Servetto 1:04:04

General classifiation after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 83:32:39 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:32 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:53 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:27 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:41 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:03 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:18 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:12 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:10:37 11 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:46 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:01 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:14:24 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:14:44 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 16 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:17:57 17 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:59 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:30 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:03 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:23 21 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:50 22 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:30 23 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:37:58 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:03 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:42:56 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:45:13 27 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:48:56 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:27 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:51:56 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:53:46 31 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:55:07 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:58:22 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:39 34 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:06:39 35 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 1:07:09 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:07:11 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:07:23 38 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1:08:26 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:14:03 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:15:10 41 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:17:46 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:18:19 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 1:20:06 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:21:36 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 1:22:00 46 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1:23:37 47 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:28:18 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:32:35 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:36:05 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:39:07 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:40:15 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:40:19 53 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:31 54 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 1:43:25 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:43:35 56 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:44:09 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:44:32 58 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:45:09 59 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:45:26 60 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:30 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1:45:57 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:49:02 63 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:49:45 64 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:50:27 65 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:53:05 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:53:16 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:00:25 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:02:10 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:05:02 70 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:05:43 71 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:08:29 72 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:09:09 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:09:50 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:10:58 75 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2:11:40 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:12 77 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:17:03 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:18:29 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:24:32 80 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:19 81 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:45 82 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:30:14 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:31:14 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2:34:27 85 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2:36:22 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2:37:40 87 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:40:34 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:41:54 89 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:43:35 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:47:12 91 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:48:40 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2:51:20 93 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:52:10 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:53:03 95 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:54:16 96 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:54:24 97 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:24 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:59:03 99 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:59:58 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:00:39 101 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 3:01:56 102 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3:02:50 103 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 3:02:57 104 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:03:15 105 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:03:47 106 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:03:58 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3:04:40 108 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:26 109 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 3:06:27 110 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:07:54 111 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 3:09:37 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:09:56 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:10:29 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:11:01 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 3:11:09 116 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:11:23 117 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 3:14:13 118 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:14:46 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3:15:34 120 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:17:44 121 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:18:11 122 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 3:18:53 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:19:37 124 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:45 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:19:56 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:20:03 127 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 3:20:19 128 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:21:31 129 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:22:08 130 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:22:50 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:23:30 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 3:24:23 133 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:25:12 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:26:45 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3:29:23 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:29:25 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3:29:32 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3:29:52 139 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 3:32:17 140 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3:32:51 141 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:33:15 142 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:36:00 143 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:36:05 144 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:36:15 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 3:36:55 146 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:39:40 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:41:19 148 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:41:58 149 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 3:42:52 150 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:43:27 151 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 3:43:48 152 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:44:16 153 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:44:19 154 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3:47:05 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:49:32 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 3:50:05 157 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3:52:43 158 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:54:51 159 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:55:40 160 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3:57:27 161 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3:58:09 162 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:58:13 164 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:58:23 165 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4:00:18 166 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 4:04:05 167 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:04:09 168 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4:11:55 169 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:14:11 170 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:23:14 171 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:26:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 191 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 187 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 162 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 132 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 115 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 107 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 104 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 81 15 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 78 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 69 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 64 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 62 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 54 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 48 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 48 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 30 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 31 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 45 32 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 42 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 35 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 36 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 39 38 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 38 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 40 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 41 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 37 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 34 44 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 34 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 46 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 47 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 49 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 50 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 52 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 53 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 27 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 56 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 26 57 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 58 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 59 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 62 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 23 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 64 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 65 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 19 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 19 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 68 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 70 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 71 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 73 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 74 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 75 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 76 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 77 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 79 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 15 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 84 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 88 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 89 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 91 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 92 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 93 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 12 94 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 95 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 96 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 97 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 99 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 101 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 103 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 104 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 107 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 108 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 109 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 110 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 111 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 112 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 113 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 114 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 115 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 116 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 117 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 119 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 120 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 121 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 122 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 123 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 125 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 126 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 127 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 128 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 129 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 130 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 131 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 132 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 133 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 134 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 135 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 136 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 137 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 138 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 139 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 140 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 141 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 143 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 144 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 145 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 146 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 147 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 148 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 150 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 151 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 152 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 153 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 143 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 128 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 116 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 112 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 93 8 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 66 12 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 62 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 58 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 53 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 50 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 50 20 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 21 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 48 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 46 24 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 42 25 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 27 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 39 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 38 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 38 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 31 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 33 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 35 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 30 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 41 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 42 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 26 43 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 46 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 21 47 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 48 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 49 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 15 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 58 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 62 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 63 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 64 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 65 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 9 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 67 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 72 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 5 73 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 74 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 75 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 81 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 82 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 83 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 84 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 85 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 86 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 87 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 88 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 83:32:47 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:33 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:04 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:48:48 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:21:28 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:38:59 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:23 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:43:27 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:00:17 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:02:02 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:09:01 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:09:42 13 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:16:55 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:11 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:31:06 16 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:47:04 17 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:52:02 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:18 19 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:07:46 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:10:21 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:19:29 22 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:37 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:19:55 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:21:23 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:22:42 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:25:04 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:26:37 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:35:57 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:41:50 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:49:24 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:14:03 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:23:06

Teams classifiation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 250:44:40 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:30 3 Rabobank 0:33:39 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:58 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:50:16 6 Astana 0:54:40 7 Quick Step 1:05:07 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:16:15 9 Liquigas-Doimo 1:24:41 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:52:06 11 Sky Pro Cycling 2:09:07 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2:27:48 13 Team Saxo Bank 2:32:46 14 BMC Racing Team 2:33:52 15 Française Des Jeux 2:58:04 16 Garmin - Transitions 3:22:04 17 Katusha Team 3:25:10 18 Team HTC - Columbia 3:35:12 19 Cervelo Test Team 3:53:41 20 Footon-Servetto 5:10:34 21 Lampre - Farnese 5:46:29 22 Team Milram 6:00:46

Scott Sunderland's analysis

I think Andy Schleck did all he could really, although I did think that Saxo Bank or even Andy himself might have had a dig on the Soulor. As it was Andy was maybe a little isolated on the final climb and he was left one on one with Contador to try and drop him. That was always going to be difficult to do as they are just so equal in this moment.

On the Tourmalet, I don’t know whether from a tactical viewpoint Andy could have done any more than he did. He went to the front when he needed to and he made it hard, and he also dropped back to look and see if Contador was cracking. But he wasn’t, so there really wasn’t much more he could do. They were very evenly matched.

Right now, it looks as though Contador will win the Tour. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for Schleck – the gap is only eight seconds – but the odds are really against him. Schleck’s been very consistent over the three weeks and he is improving in time trials, but whether he has the concentration to beat Contador over 52km is another matter.

That said, I think if Andy still had the 30 second lead that he had over Contador on Monday morning, he’d have a real chance. He’d have been started behind Contador and he would have had his times to aim at. Instead it’s Contador who now will know exactly what he needs to do.

Overall, I think Contador is at about the same level that he was at last year, it’s just that everyone else has closed the gap. Andy in particular has been more consistent this year and that’s made a big difference. As well as that Samuel Sanchez and Denis Menchov have been very impressive and that’s going to be another very interesting battle on Saturday.