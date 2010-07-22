Schleck takes stage win atop Col du Tourmalet
Contador preserves overall lead
Stage 17: Pau - Col du Tourmalet
Coppi and Bartali, Anquetil and Poulidor, Armstrong and Ullrich... now there's Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck. The talented duo today showed that they are head and shoulders ahead of the Tour de France peloton with a masterful display on the slopes of the col du Tourmalet. While Schleck took stage honours it was Contador who will remain in yellow, the likelihood of wearing it into Paris now even stronger.
Side-by-side, like the great rivals of yesteryear, Schleck and Contador battled over the final 10km of today's 174km parcours, having watched each other closely over the col de Marie-Blanque and col du Soulor, the first category climbs that punctuated proceedings on a misty day in the Pyrenees.
With the weather helping create a mood of forboding, all eyes were on the pair as they hit the final significant climb of this year's Tour de France. While there weren't the expected fireworks, there was a touching embrace as the two riders hit the finish line in the top two places - despite the talk of foul play after stage 15 there remains a mutual respect that should be the backbone of this sporting relationship for years to come.
For Contador, the spoils of staying with his rival up the Tourmalet's slopes is the maillot jaune while Schleck can finish on Sunday safe in the knowledge he may not have done enough to take the title - provided a significant performance in the time trial is not forthcoming - but he's got two stage wins and the potential to go all the way one day.
The Luxembourger isn't giving up on hopes of the win, however. "I'm going to try and do a fast time trial; I'm motivated and my form is better than before. You saw that today on the last climb with Alberto and myself," he said after the finish.
"I don't want to sound arrogant but the battle for the win is between me and Contador, with Sanchez and Menchov going for third.
"But I'm not going to give up until we get to Paris - last year I was four minutes down and this year it's eight seconds - anything is possible."
And of the battle between Samuel Sanchez - third place overall, 3:32 behind Contador - and Denis Menchov, who sits in fourth overall, 21 seconds behind Sanchez, it will come down to the time trial on Saturday.
After suffering a serious fall early in today's stage, the Spaniard fought back to narrowly open the gap to his Russian rival, although it's not likely the buffer is big enough given the disparity in ability between the two when it comes to the time trial. The race for the final podium place is far from over.
Farewell to the Pyrenees
It was a fond farewell to the Pyrenees in this centenary of its mountains featuring on the Tour de France route. and was therefore fitting that one of its most famed climbs, the col du Tourmalet, would host one of the most important chapters in this year's edition of the race.
After days of blistering heat the rain and cooler temperatures were surely a pleasant change, despite the obvious dangers the moist roads posed on the descents. Nevertheless, unlike the first week of this year's Tour there were surprisingly few crashes.
Liquigas' Kristijan Koren attacked in the first few kilometres of racing and after six clicks the break had been established and set to work getting a gap over the peloton. Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha), Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis), Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined him ahead of the peloton - first stop: the category four côte de Renoir.
The minute mark was soon reached and with 159km of the stage remaining the gap had been extended to 3:21, just as Stephane Auge, Jose Ivan Gutierrez and Daniel Lloyd attacked the bunch in an attempt to get over to the break. Team RadioShack was having nothing of it and soon shut down the sortie off the front.
Cervélo's Ignatas Konovalovas was another of those to try his luck in an attack and succeeded, dangling off the front of the peloton but in reality going nowhere - he posed no threat to the big names so was left to fend for himself.
With just under 150km of the stage remaining Samuel Sanchez came down hard and was sprawled on the ground; soon after Carlos Sastre could be seen off the front of the peloton as his countryman finally got to his feet and began the process of being paced back to the bunch, which took almost 10km.
As the speedo indicated 34km gone in the stage the break enjoyed a gap of 5:10 and 10 minutes later that had been extended to nearly seven minutes, with Sastre having put a couple of minutes into the peloton. Like the rain, the break's advantage wasn't letting up and pushed on towards eight minutes.
Sastre springs a surprise
Having ridden off the front of the peloton with teammate Konovalovas for the better part of 20km, Sastre decided it was time to head out solo with 122km to go and build on his lead over the peloton. At this point the break was continuing to gain time and had cracked the eight-minute barrier.
On the first category col de Marie-Blanque the break splintered a little but came back together on the descent and with 88km of the stage remaining the gap had grown to 8:21, approaching its maximum advantage for the day.
As the breakaway headed onto the early slopes of the col du Soulor - at 67km to go - it held an advantage of 7:47, with Sastre 4:46 behind the escape. The peloton started the same climb with that deficit cut to 7:19 as Sastre began eating into the gap between himself and the leading septet - within several kilometres of starting the climb he had wiped 30 seconds off it.
But as Sastre passed the sign indicating five clicks to the summit he still had a deficit of 3:41 to the leaders and with Astana controlling the peloton up the Soulor there were only a couple of minutes separating the solo Spaniard - the 2008 Tour champion. With heavy mist shrouding the riders it seemed only a matter of time before he would be pulled back.
And with a small flock of sheep threatening to disupt proceedings in the peloton - making an unexpected appearance on the mountain's slopes - the break crested the climb with a gap of 3:13 to Sastre and 4:59 to the main field. The peloton then summited the Soulor with a deficit of 4:17 and 52.4km remaining in the stage.
Faced with a 24km descent to the intermediate sprint in Adast it was 'safety first' for the main field while the break took the opportunity to claw some time back as a result. As the escapees hit 30km to go, it enjoyed a gap of 5:27 but with the Tourmalet looming the question remained: would it be enough to net one of them a stage win? It was at this point that Sastre decided to ease up on his endeavours, with the time between himself and the peloton dropping to 25 seconds.
Tourmalet time
Through the towns preceeding the Tourmalet, Rabobank and Saxo Bank dominated the front of the peloton - the Dutch squad working hard for Denis Menchov and Robert Gesink, Bjarne Riis' men breaking up the field for Schleck's expected attack.
Up ahead the escape continued to stay together - with 20km to go the gap remained at 4:04 although with the work done by the aforementioned two teams that became 3:55 as the break began the final climb. Within a kilometre that had dropped a further 40 seconds.
Then the expected happened - Boasson Hagen was the first to pop on the Tourmalet, followed by teammate Flecha, then Pauriol, Perez and Koren, with only Burghardt able to stay with Kolobnev, the gap going from 2:46 to 2:31 as Chris Anker Sorensen buried himself for his illustrious teammate in the best young rider's jersey before it was time for Jakob Fuglsang to take over and lift the tempo, shedding more riders who conceded defeat to the speedsters up front.
With 13.7km to go Kolobnev flew off alone and left Burghardt behind as the speed kicked up a notch in the peloton; Schleck's time was running out for an attack but as the gap between Kolobnev and the chasing group dropped below two minutes with 11km to go, it seemed that the big names were on schedule to catch the Russian and begin hitting out in the finale of the stage.
Instead of a GC contender attacking with 10km to go, it was Carlos Barredo hitting out - no sooner had the Spaniard tried his luck than he was followed 20 seconds later by the inevitable attack from Schleck; with Contador on his wheel, the Luxembourger had given himself a tough task if he was to maintain the foray off the front for the final ten kilometres.
Flying past Barredo, the pair left the remainder of the field flailing and as Samuel Sanchez tried getting across with Menchov, the 'Andy and Alberto Show' kicked into another gear, leaving the likes of the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader, the Rabobank captain and his sidekick Gesink, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer behind.
Eating up the deficit to Kolobnev in chunks, with nine kilometres to go the Katusha rider remained seven seconds in front of the dynamic duo sporting the white and yellow jerseys. He was caught 600m later as the leading pair continued its mission to distance itself from the big names behind.
And after less than four kilometres of attacking Schleck and Contador had put more than a minute into the group containing Sanchez and Menchov, the former battling hard despite obviously being in a mountain of pain up the slopes of the famed slopes of the Tourmalet, the latter hoping to usurp his Spanish opponent with the ultimate goal an appearance on the overall podium in Paris.
Final throes on the final mountain
With five kilometres remaining and 1:16 separating the first two groups on the road, the pace was incessant, Schleck checking behind occasionally to see his 'yellow shadow' - Contador - on his wheel. Sensing this presence the Saxo Bank captain tried kicking again as Astana's numero uno matched him stroke for stroke.
On the nine percent gradient and the climb getting more difficult Contador himself kicked with 3.9km to go; Schleck fought hard to respond, managing to do so and giving his friend and foe a long, piercing look when he sidled up to him amidst the cacophony emanating from the manic roadside fans.
Behind them Gesink was riding a superb race, pulling the chasing bunch with his Russian teammate safely tucked in and conserving energy ahead of an expected flurry of attacks in the final kilometres.
There were no such attacks coming from the leading pair however, the efforts of the final 10,000 metres leaving nothing in the tank of either rider. The mutual respect between each dictated the outcome - Schleck would have the stage honours thanks to the work he had done throughout the course of the Tourmalet whilst Contador would sure up his ascendancy overall courtesy of the response to his young rival.
And so it was that Schleck took his second stage win of this year's race, followed by Contador and 1:18 later, countryman Joaquim Rodriguez finished in third. A fantastic effort from Ryder Hesjedal netted fourth place, 1:27 behind the winner and an exhausted Sanchez rolled over the line five seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5:03:29
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:27
|5
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:32
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:40
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:45
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:48
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:14
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:00
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:03:30
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:44
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|17
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:12
|18
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:04:16
|19
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:27
|20
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:30
|22
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:36
|23
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:59
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:15
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:23
|26
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:30
|27
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:37
|28
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:42
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:44
|30
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:56
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|33
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:35
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:52
|36
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:02
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:36
|38
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:49
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:55
|40
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:27
|41
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:08:53
|42
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:08:59
|43
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:02
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:14
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:12
|48
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:26
|49
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:45
|50
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|51
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|53
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:51
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:11:16
|55
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:35
|57
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:05
|62
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:41
|63
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:00
|64
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:15:35
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|66
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:28
|70
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|72
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:16:48
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:16:52
|74
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:18
|76
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:17:49
|77
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:33
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:19:45
|80
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:08
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|82
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:14
|83
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:22:34
|84
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:19
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|90
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|94
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|95
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:23:29
|96
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:28:10
|97
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|98
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:17
|99
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:28:47
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:28:58
|106
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|110
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|115
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|118
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|119
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|122
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|123
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|125
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|132
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|134
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:05
|135
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|136
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|138
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|140
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|141
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|142
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|143
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:30:10
|145
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|146
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|147
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|148
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:30:17
|149
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:30:23
|151
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:30:26
|152
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:30:35
|153
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:50
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:53
|157
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:31:00
|158
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:31:01
|159
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:31:09
|160
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:17
|161
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:31:39
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:46
|163
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|164
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|166
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|167
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|168
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:29
|169
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:32
|170
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:32:47
|171
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:33:14
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|17
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|5
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|3
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|3
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|4
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|36
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|5
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|20
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5:03:29
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:40
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:14
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:30
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:44
|6
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:02
|7
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:55
|8
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:27
|9
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:59
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:35
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:05
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:49
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:23:19
|15
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:28:10
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:58
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:30:05
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:30:10
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:30:26
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:50
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:31:09
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:46
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|15:19:54
|2
|Rabobank
|0:02:46
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:03
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:12
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:31
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:33
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:24
|9
|Quick Step
|0:12:01
|10
|Astana
|0:12:03
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:13:18
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:43
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:24
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:55
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:31
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|0:26:21
|17
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:37:05
|18
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:40:20
|19
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:40:55
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:46:28
|21
|Team Milram
|0:52:39
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|1:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|83:32:39
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:32
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:53
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:27
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:41
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:03
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:18
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:12
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:10:37
|11
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:46
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:01
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:14:24
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:14:44
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|16
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:57
|17
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:59
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:03
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:23
|21
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:50
|22
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:30
|23
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:37:58
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:03
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:42:56
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:13
|27
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:56
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:27
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:51:56
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:53:46
|31
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:55:07
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:58:22
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:39
|34
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06:39
|35
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:07:09
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:07:11
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:07:23
|38
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1:08:26
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:14:03
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:10
|41
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:17:46
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:18:19
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1:20:06
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:21:36
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|1:22:00
|46
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1:23:37
|47
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:28:18
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:32:35
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:36:05
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:39:07
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:15
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:40:19
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:31
|54
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|1:43:25
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:43:35
|56
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:09
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:44:32
|58
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:45:09
|59
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:45:26
|60
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:30
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:45:57
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:49:02
|63
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:49:45
|64
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:50:27
|65
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:53:05
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:53:16
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:00:25
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:02:10
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:05:02
|70
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:05:43
|71
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:08:29
|72
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:09:09
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:09:50
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:10:58
|75
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2:11:40
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:14:12
|77
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:17:03
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:18:29
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:24:32
|80
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:19
|81
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:45
|82
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:30:14
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:31:14
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:34:27
|85
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:36:22
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2:37:40
|87
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:34
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:41:54
|89
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:43:35
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:47:12
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:48:40
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2:51:20
|93
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:52:10
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:53:03
|95
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:54:16
|96
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:54:24
|97
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:24
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:59:03
|99
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:59:58
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:00:39
|101
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|3:01:56
|102
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3:02:50
|103
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|3:02:57
|104
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:03:15
|105
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:03:47
|106
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:03:58
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:04:40
|108
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:26
|109
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|3:06:27
|110
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:07:54
|111
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|3:09:37
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:09:56
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:10:29
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:11:01
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|3:11:09
|116
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:11:23
|117
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|3:14:13
|118
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:14:46
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3:15:34
|120
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:17:44
|121
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:18:11
|122
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:18:53
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:19:37
|124
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:45
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3:19:56
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:20:03
|127
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|3:20:19
|128
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:21:31
|129
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:08
|130
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:22:50
|131
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:23:30
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|3:24:23
|133
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:25:12
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:26:45
|135
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3:29:23
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:29:25
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3:29:32
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3:29:52
|139
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|3:32:17
|140
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3:32:51
|141
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:33:15
|142
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:36:00
|143
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:36:05
|144
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:36:15
|145
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|3:36:55
|146
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:39:40
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:41:19
|148
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:41:58
|149
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|3:42:52
|150
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:43:27
|151
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|3:43:48
|152
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:44:16
|153
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:44:19
|154
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3:47:05
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:49:32
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:50:05
|157
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3:52:43
|158
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:54:51
|159
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:55:40
|160
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3:57:27
|161
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3:58:09
|162
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:58:13
|164
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:58:23
|165
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4:00:18
|166
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|4:04:05
|167
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:04:09
|168
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4:11:55
|169
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:14:11
|170
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:23:14
|171
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|191
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|187
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|132
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|115
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|104
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|81
|15
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|78
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|48
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|31
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|32
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|42
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|35
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|36
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|38
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|38
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|40
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|41
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|34
|44
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|46
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|47
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|49
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|50
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|53
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|56
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|57
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|58
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|59
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|62
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|64
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|65
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|19
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|68
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|69
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|70
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|71
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|73
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|74
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|75
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|76
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|77
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|79
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|80
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|84
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|88
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|89
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|91
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|92
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|93
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|12
|94
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|95
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|96
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|97
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|99
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|101
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|103
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|104
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|106
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|107
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|108
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|109
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|110
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|111
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|112
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|113
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|114
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|115
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|116
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|119
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|120
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|121
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|122
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|123
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|125
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|126
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|127
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|128
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|129
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|130
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|131
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|132
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|133
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|134
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|135
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|136
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|137
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|138
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|139
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|140
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|141
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|143
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|144
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|145
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|146
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|147
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|148
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|150
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|151
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|152
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|153
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|112
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|93
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|12
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|58
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|53
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|20
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|21
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|48
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|46
|24
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|25
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|27
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|38
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|31
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|33
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|35
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|41
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|42
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|43
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|46
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|47
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|48
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|49
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|53
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|58
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|62
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|63
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|67
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|72
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|73
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|74
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|75
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|79
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|81
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|82
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|83
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|85
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|86
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|88
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|83:32:47
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:33
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:04
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:48
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:21:28
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:38:59
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:23
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:43:27
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:00:17
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:02:02
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:09:01
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:09:42
|13
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:16:55
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:11
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:31:06
|16
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:47:04
|17
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:52:02
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:18
|19
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:07:46
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:10:21
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:19:29
|22
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:37
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:19:55
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:21:23
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:22:42
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:25:04
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:26:37
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:35:57
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:41:50
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:49:24
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:14:03
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:23:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|250:44:40
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:30
|3
|Rabobank
|0:33:39
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:58
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:50:16
|6
|Astana
|0:54:40
|7
|Quick Step
|1:05:07
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:16:15
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|1:24:41
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:52:06
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling
|2:09:07
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:27:48
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|2:32:46
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:33:52
|15
|Française Des Jeux
|2:58:04
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|3:22:04
|17
|Katusha Team
|3:25:10
|18
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3:35:12
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|3:53:41
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|5:10:34
|21
|Lampre - Farnese
|5:46:29
|22
|Team Milram
|6:00:46
Scott Sunderland's analysis
I think Andy Schleck did all he could really, although I did think that Saxo Bank or even Andy himself might have had a dig on the Soulor. As it was Andy was maybe a little isolated on the final climb and he was left one on one with Contador to try and drop him. That was always going to be difficult to do as they are just so equal in this moment.
On the Tourmalet, I don’t know whether from a tactical viewpoint Andy could have done any more than he did. He went to the front when he needed to and he made it hard, and he also dropped back to look and see if Contador was cracking. But he wasn’t, so there really wasn’t much more he could do. They were very evenly matched.
Right now, it looks as though Contador will win the Tour. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for Schleck – the gap is only eight seconds – but the odds are really against him. Schleck’s been very consistent over the three weeks and he is improving in time trials, but whether he has the concentration to beat Contador over 52km is another matter.
That said, I think if Andy still had the 30 second lead that he had over Contador on Monday morning, he’d have a real chance. He’d have been started behind Contador and he would have had his times to aim at. Instead it’s Contador who now will know exactly what he needs to do.
Overall, I think Contador is at about the same level that he was at last year, it’s just that everyone else has closed the gap. Andy in particular has been more consistent this year and that’s made a big difference. As well as that Samuel Sanchez and Denis Menchov have been very impressive and that’s going to be another very interesting battle on Saturday.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy