Trending

Schleck takes stage win atop Col du Tourmalet

Contador preserves overall lead

Image 1 of 67

Alberto Contador shadows GC rival Andy Schleck.

Alberto Contador shadows GC rival Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 67

It was a victory, but not a defeat of Contador for Andy Schleck.

It was a victory, but not a defeat of Contador for Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 67

Contador did not contest the sprint.

Contador did not contest the sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 67

Schleck checks to see how Contador is looking.

Schleck checks to see how Contador is looking.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 67

The Sky team was well represented in today's breakaway.

The Sky team was well represented in today's breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 67

The Andy and Alberto show on the Tourmalet.

The Andy and Alberto show on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 67

Schleck and Contador thread their way through the fans.

Schleck and Contador thread their way through the fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) went on the attack but gained nothing in the end.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) went on the attack but gained nothing in the end.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 67

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 67

Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck celebrates his stage victory on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Alberto Contador (Astana).

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Alberto Contador (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins his second stage of the 2010 Tour.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins his second stage of the 2010 Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 67

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked Andy Schleck inside of 4km to the finish.

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked Andy Schleck inside of 4km to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) through the clouds.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) through the clouds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 67

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador embrace after riding to a stalemate on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador embrace after riding to a stalemate on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 67

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) attacked the yellow jersey group early on the Tourmalet.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) attacked the yellow jersey group early on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 67

Alberto Contador (Astana) remained in yellow after stage 17.

Alberto Contador (Astana) remained in yellow after stage 17.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey.

Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

Andy Schleck checks to see how Alberto Contador is faring on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck checks to see how Alberto Contador is faring on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) was the last rider of the early break to be caught on the Tourmalet.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) was the last rider of the early break to be caught on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) put in a fine performance to finish fourth.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) put in a fine performance to finish fourth.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 67

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) earned the most aggressive rider award for stage 17.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) earned the most aggressive rider award for stage 17.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 67

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) salutes the crowd.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 67

Contador puts in his sole attack on the Tourmalet.

Contador puts in his sole attack on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 27 of 67

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) on the Tourmalet summit.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) on the Tourmalet summit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 67

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finds it tough to maneuver around Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the narrow Tourmalet ascent.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finds it tough to maneuver around Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the narrow Tourmalet ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) would finish third on the stage.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) would finish third on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 67

The look of pure determination on Andy Schleck's face - if Contador could have seen it, he might have been intimidated.

The look of pure determination on Andy Schleck's face - if Contador could have seen it, he might have been intimidated.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 31 of 67

Schleck puts in an attack, one of many.

Schleck puts in an attack, one of many.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 32 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) finished fourth on the stage and climbed to eighth overall

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) finished fourth on the stage and climbed to eighth overall
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 33 of 67

Nicholas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got changed after finishing 12th on the stage

Nicholas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got changed after finishing 12th on the stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 67

Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck shake hands after the finish.

Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck shake hands after the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 67

Alberto Contador seemed pretty happy to have exited the mountains with the maillot jaune.

Alberto Contador seemed pretty happy to have exited the mountains with the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 36 of 67

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador ride to a stalemate.

Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador ride to a stalemate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 67

Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky)

Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage 17 at the Col du Tourmalet summit.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage 17 at the Col du Tourmalet summit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 67

Schleck takes his second Tour stage win on the Tourmalet.

Schleck takes his second Tour stage win on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 67

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) shows who's team boss on the Tourmalet.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) shows who's team boss on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 67

Damien Monier (Cofidis)

Damien Monier (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 67

Contador and Schleck approach the finish line on the Tourmalet.

Contador and Schleck approach the finish line on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 67

Schleck led nearly the entire way up the Tourmalet.

Schleck led nearly the entire way up the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 67

Andy Schleck set a furious pace, and succeeded in gaining a bigger buffer over the likes of Menchov, who is the stronger time trialist.

Andy Schleck set a furious pace, and succeeded in gaining a bigger buffer over the likes of Menchov, who is the stronger time trialist.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 67

Contador and Schleck were so evenly matched on the climb that neither gained an advantage.

Contador and Schleck were so evenly matched on the climb that neither gained an advantage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and his yellow shadow approach the line on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and his yellow shadow approach the line on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 67

Rodriguez leaves Hesjedal behind as the top of the climb nears.

Rodriguez leaves Hesjedal behind as the top of the climb nears.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides to third on the Tourmalet.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides to third on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) suffers his way to 4th on the stage.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) suffers his way to 4th on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 67

Robert Gesink buries himself for team captain Denis Menchov.

Robert Gesink buries himself for team captain Denis Menchov.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 67

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 67

Chris Horner (Radioshack) rode himself into the Tour's top 10 with a strong ascent of the col du Tourmalet.

Chris Horner (Radioshack) rode himself into the Tour's top 10 with a strong ascent of the col du Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 67

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 67

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) en route to a 10th place finish.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) en route to a 10th place finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 67

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbs the Tourmalet for the final time in his career.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbs the Tourmalet for the final time in his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 67

Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo) started the break of the day and remained off the front until the Tourmalet.

Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo) started the break of the day and remained off the front until the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 67

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) will take his polka-dot jersey through to Paris.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) will take his polka-dot jersey through to Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 67

Heavy fog enshrouds the Col du Tourmalet.

Heavy fog enshrouds the Col du Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 67

US champion George Hincapie (BMC) ascends through the fog.

US champion George Hincapie (BMC) ascends through the fog.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 67

Denis Menchov (Rababank) and Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) suffer on the Tourmalet.

Denis Menchov (Rababank) and Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) suffer on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were locked in a head-to-head duel on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were locked in a head-to-head duel on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 67

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heads the chase of Schleck and Contador.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heads the chase of Schleck and Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) digs deep.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) digs deep.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) set a furious tempo on the Tourmalet, but could not drop Contador.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) set a furious tempo on the Tourmalet, but could not drop Contador.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) reach to shake hands after the finish.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) reach to shake hands after the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 67

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes his second mountain top stage victory on the Tourmalet.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes his second mountain top stage victory on the Tourmalet.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 67

Schleck won the stage, but did not gain any time on Contador in the Tour's last summit finish.

Schleck won the stage, but did not gain any time on Contador in the Tour's last summit finish.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Coppi and Bartali, Anquetil and Poulidor, Armstrong and Ullrich... now there's Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck. The talented duo today showed that they are head and shoulders ahead of the Tour de France peloton with a masterful display on the slopes of the col du Tourmalet. While Schleck took stage honours it was Contador who will remain in yellow, the likelihood of wearing it into Paris now even stronger.

Side-by-side, like the great rivals of yesteryear, Schleck and Contador battled over the final 10km of today's 174km parcours, having watched each other closely over the col de Marie-Blanque and col du Soulor, the first category climbs that punctuated proceedings on a misty day in the Pyrenees.

With the weather helping create a mood of forboding, all eyes were on the pair as they hit the final significant climb of this year's Tour de France. While there weren't the expected fireworks, there was a touching embrace as the two riders hit the finish line in the top two places - despite the talk of foul play after stage 15 there remains a mutual respect that should be the backbone of this sporting relationship for years to come.

For Contador, the spoils of staying with his rival up the Tourmalet's slopes is the maillot jaune while Schleck can finish on Sunday safe in the knowledge he may not have done enough to take the title - provided a significant performance in the time trial is not forthcoming - but he's got two stage wins and the potential to go all the way one day.

The Luxembourger isn't giving up on hopes of the win, however. "I'm going to try and do a fast time trial; I'm motivated and my form is better than before. You saw that today on the last climb with Alberto and myself," he said after the finish.

"I don't want to sound arrogant but the battle for the win is between me and Contador, with Sanchez and Menchov going for third.

"But I'm not going to give up until we get to Paris - last year I was four minutes down and this year it's eight seconds - anything is possible."

And of the battle between Samuel Sanchez - third place overall, 3:32 behind Contador - and Denis Menchov, who sits in fourth overall, 21 seconds behind Sanchez, it will come down to the time trial on Saturday.

After suffering a serious fall early in today's stage, the Spaniard fought back to narrowly open the gap to his Russian rival, although it's not likely the buffer is big enough given the disparity in ability between the two when it comes to the time trial. The race for the final podium place is far from over.

Farewell to the Pyrenees

It was a fond farewell to the Pyrenees in this centenary of its mountains featuring on the Tour de France route. and was therefore fitting that one of its most famed climbs, the col du Tourmalet, would host one of the most important chapters in this year's edition of the race.

After days of blistering heat the rain and cooler temperatures were surely a pleasant change, despite the obvious dangers the moist roads posed on the descents. Nevertheless, unlike the first week of this year's Tour there were surprisingly few crashes.

Liquigas' Kristijan Koren attacked in the first few kilometres of racing and after six clicks the break had been established and set to work getting a gap over the peloton. Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha), Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis), Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) joined him ahead of the peloton - first stop: the category four côte de Renoir.

The minute mark was soon reached and with 159km of the stage remaining the gap had been extended to 3:21, just as Stephane Auge, Jose Ivan Gutierrez and Daniel Lloyd attacked the bunch in an attempt to get over to the break. Team RadioShack was having nothing of it and soon shut down the sortie off the front.

Cervélo's Ignatas Konovalovas was another of those to try his luck in an attack and succeeded, dangling off the front of the peloton but in reality going nowhere - he posed no threat to the big names so was left to fend for himself.

With just under 150km of the stage remaining Samuel Sanchez came down hard and was sprawled on the ground; soon after Carlos Sastre could be seen off the front of the peloton as his countryman finally got to his feet and began the process of being paced back to the bunch, which took almost 10km.

As the speedo indicated 34km gone in the stage the break enjoyed a gap of 5:10 and 10 minutes later that had been extended to nearly seven minutes, with Sastre having put a couple of minutes into the peloton. Like the rain, the break's advantage wasn't letting up and pushed on towards eight minutes.

Sastre springs a surprise

Having ridden off the front of the peloton with teammate Konovalovas for the better part of 20km, Sastre decided it was time to head out solo with 122km to go and build on his lead over the peloton. At this point the break was continuing to gain time and had cracked the eight-minute barrier.

On the first category col de Marie-Blanque the break splintered a little but came back together on the descent and with 88km of the stage remaining the gap had grown to 8:21, approaching its maximum advantage for the day.

As the breakaway headed onto the early slopes of the col du Soulor - at 67km to go - it held an advantage of 7:47, with Sastre 4:46 behind the escape. The peloton started the same climb with that deficit cut to 7:19 as Sastre began eating into the gap between himself and the leading septet - within several kilometres of starting the climb he had wiped 30 seconds off it.

But as Sastre passed the sign indicating five clicks to the summit he still had a deficit of 3:41 to the leaders and with Astana controlling the peloton up the Soulor there were only a couple of minutes separating the solo Spaniard - the 2008 Tour champion. With heavy mist shrouding the riders it seemed only a matter of time before he would be pulled back.

And with a small flock of sheep threatening to disupt proceedings in the peloton - making an unexpected appearance on the mountain's slopes - the break crested the climb with a gap of 3:13 to Sastre and 4:59 to the main field. The peloton then summited the Soulor with a deficit of 4:17 and 52.4km remaining in the stage.

Faced with a 24km descent to the intermediate sprint in Adast it was 'safety first' for the main field while the break took the opportunity to claw some time back as a result. As the escapees hit 30km to go, it enjoyed a gap of 5:27 but with the Tourmalet looming the question remained: would it be enough to net one of them a stage win? It was at this point that Sastre decided to ease up on his endeavours, with the time between himself and the peloton dropping to 25 seconds.

Tourmalet time

Through the towns preceeding the Tourmalet, Rabobank and Saxo Bank dominated the front of the peloton - the Dutch squad working hard for Denis Menchov and Robert Gesink, Bjarne Riis' men breaking up the field for Schleck's expected attack.

Up ahead the escape continued to stay together - with 20km to go the gap remained at 4:04 although with the work done by the aforementioned two teams that became 3:55 as the break began the final climb. Within a kilometre that had dropped a further 40 seconds.

Then the expected happened - Boasson Hagen was the first to pop on the Tourmalet, followed by teammate Flecha, then Pauriol, Perez and Koren, with only Burghardt able to stay with Kolobnev, the gap going from 2:46 to 2:31 as Chris Anker Sorensen buried himself for his illustrious teammate in the best young rider's jersey before it was time for Jakob Fuglsang to take over and lift the tempo, shedding more riders who conceded defeat to the speedsters up front.

With 13.7km to go Kolobnev flew off alone and left Burghardt behind as the speed kicked up a notch in the peloton; Schleck's time was running out for an attack but as the gap between Kolobnev and the chasing group dropped below two minutes with 11km to go, it seemed that the big names were on schedule to catch the Russian and begin hitting out in the finale of the stage.

Instead of a GC contender attacking with 10km to go, it was Carlos Barredo hitting out - no sooner had the Spaniard tried his luck than he was followed 20 seconds later by the inevitable attack from Schleck; with Contador on his wheel, the Luxembourger had given himself a tough task if he was to maintain the foray off the front for the final ten kilometres.

Flying past Barredo, the pair left the remainder of the field flailing and as Samuel Sanchez tried getting across with Menchov, the 'Andy and Alberto Show' kicked into another gear, leaving the likes of the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader, the Rabobank captain and his sidekick Gesink, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer behind.

Eating up the deficit to Kolobnev in chunks, with nine kilometres to go the Katusha rider remained seven seconds in front of the dynamic duo sporting the white and yellow jerseys. He was caught 600m later as the leading pair continued its mission to distance itself from the big names behind.

And after less than four kilometres of attacking Schleck and Contador had put more than a minute into the group containing Sanchez and Menchov, the former battling hard despite obviously being in a mountain of pain up the slopes of the famed slopes of the Tourmalet, the latter hoping to usurp his Spanish opponent with the ultimate goal an appearance on the overall podium in Paris.

Final throes on the final mountain

With five kilometres remaining and 1:16 separating the first two groups on the road, the pace was incessant, Schleck checking behind occasionally to see his 'yellow shadow' - Contador - on his wheel. Sensing this presence the Saxo Bank captain tried kicking again as Astana's numero uno matched him stroke for stroke.

On the nine percent gradient and the climb getting more difficult Contador himself kicked with 3.9km to go; Schleck fought hard to respond, managing to do so and giving his friend and foe a long, piercing look when he sidled up to him amidst the cacophony emanating from the manic roadside fans.

Behind them Gesink was riding a superb race, pulling the chasing bunch with his Russian teammate safely tucked in and conserving energy ahead of an expected flurry of attacks in the final kilometres.

There were no such attacks coming from the leading pair however, the efforts of the final 10,000 metres leaving nothing in the tank of either rider. The mutual respect between each dictated the outcome - Schleck would have the stage honours thanks to the work he had done throughout the course of the Tourmalet whilst Contador would sure up his ascendancy overall courtesy of the response to his young rival.

And so it was that Schleck took his second stage win of this year's race, followed by Contador and 1:18 later, countryman Joaquim Rodriguez finished in third. A fantastic effort from Ryder Hesjedal netted fourth place, 1:27 behind the winner and an exhausted Sanchez rolled over the line five seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5:03:29
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:18
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:27
5Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:32
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:40
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:45
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:14
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:00
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:30
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:44
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
17Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:12
18Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:16
19Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:27
20Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:30
22Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:36
23Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:59
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:15
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:23
26Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:30
27Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:37
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:42
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:44
30Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:52
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:05:56
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
33Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:21
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:35
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:52
36Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:02
37Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:36
38Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:49
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:55
40Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:27
41Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:08:53
42Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:08:59
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:09:02
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:09:14
47José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:12
48Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:26
49Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:10:45
50Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
51Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
53Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:51
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:11:16
55Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:35
57Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:05
62David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:14:41
63Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:00
64Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:15:35
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
66Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
67George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
69Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:28
70Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
71Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
72Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:16:48
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:16:52
74Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:17:18
76David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:17:49
77Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:33
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:19:45
80Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:20:08
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:38
82Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:14
83Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:22:34
84Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:19
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
86Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
90Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
91Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
93Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
94Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
95Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:23:29
96Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:28:10
97Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:17
99Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:28:47
102Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
103Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
104Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:28:58
106Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
107Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
108Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
110Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
111Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
118Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
119Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
122Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
123Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
125Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
126Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
127Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
132Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
133Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
134Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:30:05
135Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
136Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
138Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
140Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
141Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
142Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
143Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:30:10
145Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
146Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
147Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
148Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:30:17
149Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
150Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:30:23
151Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:30:26
152Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:30:35
153Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:50
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:53
157Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:31:00
158Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:31:01
159Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:31:09
160Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:17
161Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:31:39
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:31:46
163Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
164Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
166Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
167Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
168Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:29
169Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:32
170David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:32:47
171Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:33:14
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Bidos, 33.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2

Sprint 2 - Adast, 141.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2

Sprint 3 - Col Du Tourmalet, 174.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana17
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions13
5Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank9
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo6
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack3
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Renoir, 13.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Col de Marie-Blanque, 56.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo13
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha8
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
8Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team5

Mountain 3 - Col du Soulor, 117.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo13
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
4Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha7
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
8Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team5

Mountain 4 - Col Du Tourmalet (Souvenir Henri Desgrange), 174.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank40pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana36
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha32
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions28
5Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi24
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank20
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank16
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack14
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10

Most Combative Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5:03:29
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:40
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:14
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:30
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:44
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:02
7Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:55
8Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:27
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:59
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:35
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:05
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:49
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:38
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:23:19
15Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:28:10
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:58
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:30:05
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:30:10
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:30:26
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:50
29Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:31:09
30Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:31:46
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
32Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack15:19:54
2Rabobank0:02:46
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
4Caisse d'Epargne0:04:03
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:12
6Liquigas-Doimo0:05:31
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:33
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:24
9Quick Step0:12:01
10Astana0:12:03
11Katusha Team0:13:18
12Team Saxo Bank0:13:43
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:14:24
14Garmin - Transitions0:15:55
15BMC Racing Team0:18:31
16Française Des Jeux0:26:21
17Sky Pro Cycling0:37:05
18Lampre - Farnese0:40:20
19Team HTC - Columbia0:40:55
20Cervelo Test Team0:46:28
21Team Milram0:52:39
22Footon-Servetto1:04:04

General classifiation after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana83:32:39
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:32
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:53
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:27
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:06:41
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:03
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:09:18
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:12
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:10:37
11Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:46
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:01
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:14:24
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:14:44
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
16Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:17:57
17John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:59
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:30
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:20:03
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:23
21Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:25:50
22Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:30
23Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:37:58
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:03
25Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:42:56
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:45:13
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:48:56
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:27
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:51:56
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:53:46
31Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:55:07
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:58:22
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:39
34Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:06:39
35Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team1:07:09
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:07:11
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:07:23
38Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1:08:26
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia1:14:03
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:15:10
41Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:17:46
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux1:18:19
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step1:20:06
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:21:36
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack1:22:00
46Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:23:37
47Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:28:18
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:32:35
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:36:05
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:39:07
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:40:15
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:40:19
53Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:31
54Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:43:25
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:43:35
56Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:44:09
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:44:32
58Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:45:09
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:45:26
60George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:30
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1:45:57
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:49:02
63Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:49:45
64Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:50:27
65Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:53:05
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:53:16
67Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:00:25
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:02:10
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:05:02
70Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:05:43
71Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:08:29
72Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:09:09
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:09:50
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:10:58
75Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2:11:40
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:12
77Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:17:03
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:18:29
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:24:32
80Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:19
81Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:45
82Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:30:14
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:31:14
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2:34:27
85Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2:36:22
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2:37:40
87Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:40:34
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:41:54
89Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:43:35
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:47:12
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:48:40
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2:51:20
93Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:52:10
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:53:03
95Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2:54:16
96Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:54:24
97Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:24
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:59:03
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:59:58
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:00:39
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana3:01:56
102David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions3:02:50
103Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram3:02:57
104Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:03:15
105Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:03:47
106Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:03:58
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3:04:40
108Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:26
109David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana3:06:27
110Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:07:54
111Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team3:09:37
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:09:56
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:10:29
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:11:01
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack3:11:09
116Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:11:23
117Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step3:14:13
118Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:14:46
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3:15:34
120Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:17:44
121Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:18:11
122Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo3:18:53
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:19:37
124Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:45
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:19:56
126Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:20:03
127Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana3:20:19
128Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:21:31
129Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:22:08
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:22:50
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:23:30
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank3:24:23
133Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:25:12
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:26:45
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana3:29:23
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:29:25
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team3:29:32
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3:29:52
139Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank3:32:17
140Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3:32:51
141Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:33:15
142Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:36:00
143Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:36:05
144Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux3:36:15
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step3:36:55
146Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux3:39:40
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:41:19
148Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:41:58
149Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack3:42:52
150Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:43:27
151Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step3:43:48
152Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:44:16
153Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:44:19
154Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3:47:05
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:49:32
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia3:50:05
157Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions3:52:43
158Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:54:51
159Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:55:40
160Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3:57:27
161David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3:58:09
162Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:58:13
164Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:58:23
165Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4:00:18
166Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha4:04:05
167Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:04:09
168Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4:11:55
169Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:14:11
170Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:23:14
171Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:26:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team191pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini187
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia162
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne149
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team132
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana115
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi112
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank107
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom107
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram104
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale92
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto81
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank81
15Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana78
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale69
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha64
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions62
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank54
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
25Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux52
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini48
28Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions48
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
31Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne45
32Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram42
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
35Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
36Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo39
38Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack38
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne38
40Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
41Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank37
42Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step34
44Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
46Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
47Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
49Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
50Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
52Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini27
53Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack27
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team26
56Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions26
57Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
59Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
62Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step23
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
65Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack19
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step19
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
68Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
70Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne17
71Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
73David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
74Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
75Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
76Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
77Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
79Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia15
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto15
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
84Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14
86Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
88Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
89Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
90Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
91Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
92Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
93Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step12
94Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
95Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
96Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
97Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha8
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
101Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
103George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
104Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
107Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
108Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
110Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
111Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
112John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
113Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
114Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
115David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
116Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
118Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
119Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
120Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
121Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
122Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
123Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
125Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
126Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
127Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
128Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
129Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
130Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
131Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
132Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
133Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
134Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
135Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
136Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
137Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
139Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
140Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
141Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
143Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
144Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
145Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
146Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
147Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
148Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
150Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
152Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
153Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom143pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne128
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank116
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana112
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini99
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
7Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux93
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom82
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom72
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha66
12Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank62
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank58
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack53
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions50
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo50
20Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
21Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack48
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
24Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step42
25Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto42
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
27Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo39
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step38
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
31Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions35
33Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
35Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team30
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team29
37Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
41Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
42Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo26
43Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne22
46Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
47Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
48Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
49Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo15
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team15
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto14
58Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
62Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
63Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
64José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
65Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne9
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
67Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
72Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step5
73Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
74Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
75Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
81Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
82Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
83Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
84Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
85Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
86Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
88Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank83:32:47
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:06:33
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:04
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:48:48
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:21:28
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:38:59
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:23
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:43:27
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:00:17
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:02:02
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:09:01
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:09:42
13Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:16:55
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:11
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:31:06
16Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:47:04
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:52:02
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:18
19Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:07:46
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:10:21
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:19:29
22Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:37
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:19:55
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:21:23
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:22:42
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:25:04
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:26:37
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:35:57
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:41:50
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:49:24
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:14:03
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:23:06

Teams classifiation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack250:44:40
2Caisse d'Epargne0:08:30
3Rabobank0:33:39
4AG2R La Mondiale0:37:58
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:50:16
6Astana0:54:40
7Quick Step1:05:07
8Euskaltel - Euskadi1:16:15
9Liquigas-Doimo1:24:41
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:52:06
11Sky Pro Cycling2:09:07
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:27:48
13Team Saxo Bank2:32:46
14BMC Racing Team2:33:52
15Française Des Jeux2:58:04
16Garmin - Transitions3:22:04
17Katusha Team3:25:10
18Team HTC - Columbia3:35:12
19Cervelo Test Team3:53:41
20Footon-Servetto5:10:34
21Lampre - Farnese5:46:29
22Team Milram6:00:46

 

Scott Sunderland's analysis

I think Andy Schleck did all he could really, although I did think that Saxo Bank or even Andy himself might have had a dig on the Soulor. As it was Andy was maybe a little isolated on the final climb and he was left one on one with Contador to try and drop him. That was always going to be difficult to do as they are just so equal in this moment.

On the Tourmalet, I don’t know whether from a tactical viewpoint Andy could have done any more than he did. He went to the front when he needed to and he made it hard, and he also dropped back to look and see if Contador was cracking. But he wasn’t, so there really wasn’t much more he could do. They were very evenly matched.

Right now, it looks as though Contador will win the Tour. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for Schleck – the gap is only eight seconds – but the odds are really against him. Schleck’s been very consistent over the three weeks and he is improving in time trials, but whether he has the concentration to beat Contador over 52km is another matter.

That said, I think if Andy still had the 30 second lead that he had over Contador on Monday morning, he’d have a real chance. He’d have been started behind Contador and he would have had his times to aim at. Instead it’s Contador who now will know exactly what he needs to do.

Overall, I think Contador is at about the same level that he was at last year, it’s just that everyone else has closed the gap. Andy in particular has been more consistent this year and that’s made a big difference. As well as that Samuel Sanchez and Denis Menchov have been very impressive and that’s going to be another very interesting battle on Saturday.

Latest on Cyclingnews