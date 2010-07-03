Image 1 of 126 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 126 Alberto Contador (astana) on the start ramp (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ruled the prologue, besting Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) by 10 seconds. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 126 Most riders were nervous at the start (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 126 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 126 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 126 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 126 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 126 A prayer before the start (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 126 The riders and the spectators got wet in the rain (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 126 Yellow under the black (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 126 The Tour begins on the start ramp (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 126 Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls away (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 126 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) kicks it off (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 126 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had a poor start to the Tour (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 126 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 126 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 126 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 126 There's a long way to go from here (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 126 Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 126 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is back at the Tour (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 126 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 126 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) raced in the pouring rain (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 126 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 126 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 126 Race judges check riders' bike geometry (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 126 The judges also checked the weight (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 126 Are the bike dimensions legal? (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 126 Alessandro Petacchi finished well down the standings. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 126 Matthias Frank made a mess on his bike after a crash. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 126 A bloodied Matthias Frank made it to the finish. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 126 Frank Schleck is looking lean and mean. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 126 Paolo Tiralongo put in a solid prologue performance. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 126 Mark Cavendish was in conservation mode today. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 126 Fabian Cancellara en route to another prologue victory. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 126 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 126 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 126 Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) pulled out after the prologue due to his crash. (Image credit: Footon-Servetto) Image 41 of 126 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 126 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 126 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 126 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) approaches a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 126 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 126 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 126 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 126 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 126 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 126 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) suffered in the rain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 126 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 126 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 126 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) goes deep (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 126 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the prologue (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 126 Cadel Evans (BMC) gives it everything (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 126 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) won the opening stage of the Tour for his fourth time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 58 of 126 Alberto Contador's helmet has a yellow, pink and red stripe for his 3 Grand Tour wins. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 126 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 126 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) in the Tour de France prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 126 The crowds in Rotterdam were out en force. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 126 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) took fourth on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 126 The UCI checked not only the geometry and weight of each bike, but also x-rayed select machines for hidden motors. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 126 Huge crowds lined Rotterdam for the Tour's depart. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 126 Alberto Contador, the defending champion, finished 6th in the prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 126 Massive crowds lined the course in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 126 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was one of the earlier starters to try and beat the rain, but the plan backfired. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 126 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 126 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 126 German time trial champ Tony Martin held the best time through 184 riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 126 Alberto Contador (Astana) accelerates out of a turn in the Tour prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 126 A crash in the prologue is not how Manuel Cardoso (Footon - Servetto) wanted to make his Tour de France debut. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 73 of 126 Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also rode well in the prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 126 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a good ride for third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) enjoyed drier conditions than the riders who went earlier, but hardly needed the advantage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 76 of 126 Fabian Cancellara has a special gold-trimmed helmet with his Olympic/World titles honoured (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 77 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) prepares to launch for his race-winning prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 78 of 126 There was not much need for hats, unless they were needed to keep the rain off. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 79 of 126 Fabian Cancellara gets the green jersey as points leader after his prologue win in the Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 80 of 126 The first leader of the 97th Tour de France; Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 81 of 126 Fabian Cancellara celebrates his 16th career yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 82 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) dons yellow after the Tour prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 83 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 84 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - 10 minutes is how long it took him to complete the 8.9km prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 85 of 126 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) heads down the start ramp. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 86 of 126 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) goes by in a flash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 126 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) showed good form to claim 4th in the prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 126 The riders are depicted in flags in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 126 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) did not have a brilliant ride, finishing 1:09 down on his teammate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 126 Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) crashed heavily in the prologue but managed to finish. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 91 of 126 Donning the maillot jaune is something Fabian Cancellara is quite familiar with. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 92 of 126 Even the buildings were into the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets the yellow jersey and the cheers from the huge crowds in Rotterdam (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 94 of 126 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) crashed in the prologues and needed medical attention after he finished. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 95 of 126 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) gets medical treatment after his prologue crash. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 96 of 126 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) enters the ambulance. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 97 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) makes the yellow stretch to fit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 98 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 99 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes his fourth Tour opening time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 100 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) gives the look (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 101 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was happy to be back in yellow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 102 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rolls down the start ramp of his last Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 103 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) adjusts his glasses before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 104 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) looks serious and he was (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 105 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is off! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 106 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers away (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 107 of 126 Alberto Contador (Astana) just before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 108 of 126 Alberto Contador (Astana) rolls out of the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 109 of 126 The time trial bike of Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) with the Swiss rider's blood after a crash in the prologue. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 110 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 111 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 112 of 126 Fabian Cancellara rocketed to the prologue win, helped by roads that dried out for the late starters. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - counting the number of days he'll be in yellow? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 126 Fabian Cancellara drapes himself in the maillot jaune. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 126 It's a familiar role for Fabian Cancellara, getting the maillot jaune after winning the Tour prologue/TT - his 4th time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 116 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers to the win, going 10 seconds better than Tony Martin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 117 of 126 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 118 of 126 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in his aero tuck (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 119 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) does it again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 120 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 121 of 126 Alberto Contador (Astana) at speed (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 122 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) close up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 123 of 126 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 124 of 126 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) led for the entire day until Cancellara's finish. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 125 of 126 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a somewhat disappointing time. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 126 of 126 Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) also crashed and was covered in blood. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

It was a rainy Rotterdam that hosted the prologue time trial of the 2010 Tour de France on Saturday, and a race that, in the end, confounded many pre-race predictions. Except one: Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), the Swiss time trial specialist, was the winner, beating the long-time leader Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) to claim his fourth Tour prologue.

Cancellara blasted around the 8.9km in a time of 10:00. It was a perfect ten, as he pointed on the podium. With Martin a further ten seconds back and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 10:20.

Behind Cancellara, though, the results sheet made for fascinating and intriguing reading, partly perhaps, as a consequence of the conditions.

What had been billed beforehand as a straightforward, non-technical course over 8.9km, was made far more testing, and infinitely more dangerous, by the rain that fell consistently throughout. Only the final wave of starters were spared the incessant drizzle, as the sun emerged and the roads dried to allow some of the big hitters a much more comfortable run than the earlier starters.

Of all the surprises, the biggest one - and the big winner among the overall contenders - was Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).

The 38-year old, who awoke to the metaphorical storm of yet more doping allegations from former teammate Floyd Landis, seemed unperturbed by the controversy, and was back to something approaching the form that took him to seven Tours de France. The 38-year old’s fourth place in a time of 10:22, was easily his best performance in a time trial since his comeback last year, and it augurs well for what he confirmed last week will be his final Tour.

Alberto Contador (Astana) finished two places and five seconds behind Armstrong, in sixth, which was by no means a disaster for the defending champion. But the Spaniard, second behind Cancellara on the opening day in Monaco last year, may be mildly concerned not only by the performance of Armstrong, but by that of the American’s team, with RadioShack’s other overall contenders, Levi Leipheimer, Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden, all in the top seventeen.

There were other surprises in the top ten. Millar (Garmin-Transitions) produced his best opening day performance since his Tour debut in 2000, when the Scot won the stage one time trial ahead of Armstrong. And fourth was Team Sky’s Welshman, Geraint Thomas, the Olympic team pursuit gold medalist and newly crowned British champion with his best ever performance on the road, and one that saw him separate Armstrong and Contador.

Early start strategy backfires

But Thomas’s team leader, Bradley Wiggins, was one of the day’s big losers. The British squad gambled on the conditions - on the basis of a forecast for rain later in the afternoon - by nominating Wiggins for an early start. It backfired, with the heavens opening in the early afternoon, and the rain arguably at its heaviest for Wiggins’s ride.

More than two hours later, when Contador finished on virtually dry roads, Wiggins’s performance was only good enough to place him 77th, 56 seconds down on Cancellara. More significantly, the rider who finished third in the equivalent stage last year conceded 34 seconds to Armstrong and 29 to Contador. And perhaps even more significantly, he finished behind climbers such as Ivan Basso (Liquigas - 72nd) and 2008 Tour winner Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team - 70th).

Only Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank - 122nd) was worse, confirming his reputation as a specialist climber, with his brother, Frank, a couple of places behind Wiggins.

Millar’s teammate Tyler Farrar, meanwhile, was best of the sprinters with a strong seventh, just 28 seconds behind Cancellara. And on a good day for German sport - with the national football team qualifying for the World Cup semi final - Linus Gerdemann (Milram) was tenth. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) made up the top ten, with the Norwegian - who also endured treacherous conditions - ninth.

It was a tough end to a long day for Tony Martin, who was the eleventh starter – in decent conditions - and whose time of 10.10 stood for more than three hours before Cancellara, the penultimate starter, shaved ten seconds from it.

Martin, watching the final finishers in the company of his girlfriend, managed a wry smile, and then acknowledged the Swiss maestro’s ability against the clock. “In the first minutes [after Cancellara finished] I was very disappointed, as I had a realistic hope of getting the yellow jersey,” said Martin.

“But then, I expected Fabian to do a great performance here again today, so in the end I’m happy about my second place. I’m very young, I can ride here a few more years, so at some point I hope things will go my way for a victory.”

Cancellara called the Tour opener “a very special day with these weather conditions. It was a hard time in the bus when I came to the start, seeing the rain outside the window. I was praying that the sunshine would come out, and I was lucky.”

Another one fortunate with the conditions was Armstrong, who claimed the result suggests an improvement on his 2009 form. “I think I'm a little ahead,” he said.

“The testing I've been doing, both based on time and on wattage, is where I need to be and we just have to see how the others run."





“Let's not get ahead of ourselves,” added Armstrong. “It was a good ride, I felt good, the team looked good, but this is a long three weeks, beginning tomorrow, into the pave, then into the Alps.”

Wiggins, meanwhile, was forced to look for the positives. “The prologue is insignificant in the three weeks,” he said. “You can lose seconds here, but the difference is going to be minutes in three weeks.

“I didn’t want to chance anything,” added Wiggins. “I said all along the prologue wasn’t the be all and end all for me, so I’m just pleased to have got round in one piece.”



Full Results 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:00 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:22 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:27 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:28 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:35 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:36 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:38 19 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:39 22 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:40 25 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:41 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:43 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:44 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:45 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:46 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 38 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:47 39 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:48 40 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:49 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 43 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 53 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:51 57 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 58 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 59 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 62 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:53 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 64 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 68 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 70 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 74 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:56 75 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 79 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 80 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:58 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 87 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 90 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 91 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 92 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:01:01 95 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 98 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 99 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:04 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 103 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 105 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 108 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 109 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 110 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 111 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 112 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:07 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 115 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:08 116 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 117 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 121 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:09 122 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 123 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 125 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 126 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:10 127 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 128 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 129 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 130 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 131 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 132 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 133 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:11 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:12 135 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 136 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 137 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 138 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 139 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 140 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 142 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 143 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:14 144 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:15 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 147 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 148 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 150 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 151 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 152 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:17 153 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:18 154 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 155 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 156 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:19 157 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 158 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 159 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 160 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 162 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:20 163 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:21 166 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 169 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:22 170 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 172 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 173 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 174 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 176 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 177 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 178 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:24 179 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 180 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 181 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:25 182 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 183 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 184 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 185 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 186 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:29 187 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:31 188 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 189 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:33 190 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:01:34 191 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:37 192 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:38 193 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 194 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 195 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:42 196 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 197 Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:20

Points 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 5 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1

Best young rider 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:10 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:25 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:33 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:34 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:35 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:41 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 20 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:54 22 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:56 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:03 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:04 31 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:06 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:08 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 34 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:15 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:18 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:27 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 0:31:25 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:01 3 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:02 4 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 Astana 0:00:20 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:28 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 9 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 10 Team Milram 11 Lampre - Farnese 0:00:57 12 Rabobank 0:00:58 13 Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:02 14 Française des Jeux 15 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:03 16 Quick Step 0:01:05 17 Team Katusha 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:23 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:35 21 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:43 22 Footon-Servetto 0:01:57

General classification after prologue 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:00 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:22 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:27 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:28 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:35 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:36 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:38 19 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:39 22 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:40 25 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:41 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:43 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:44 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:45 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:46 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 38 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:47 39 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:48 40 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:49 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 43 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 53 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:51 57 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 58 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 59 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 62 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:53 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 64 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 68 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 70 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 74 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:56 75 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 79 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 80 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:58 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 87 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 90 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 91 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 92 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:01:01 95 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 98 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 99 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:04 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 103 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 105 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 108 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 109 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 110 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 111 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 112 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:07 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 115 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:08 116 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 117 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 121 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:09 122 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 123 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 125 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 126 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:10 127 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 128 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 129 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 130 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 131 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 132 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 133 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:11 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:12 135 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 136 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 137 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 138 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 139 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 140 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 142 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 143 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:14 144 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:15 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 147 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 148 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 150 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 151 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 152 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:17 153 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:18 154 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 155 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 156 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:19 157 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 158 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 159 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 160 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 162 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:20 163 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:21 166 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 169 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:22 170 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 172 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 173 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 174 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 176 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 177 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 178 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:24 179 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 180 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 181 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:25 182 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 183 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 184 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 185 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 186 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:29 187 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:31 188 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 189 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:33 190 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:01:34 191 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:37 192 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:38 193 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 194 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 195 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:42 196 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 197 Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:20

Points classification 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 5 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1

Best young rider classification 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:10 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:25 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:33 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:34 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:35 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:41 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 20 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:54 22 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:56 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:03 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:04 31 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:06 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:08 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 34 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:15 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:18 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:27 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22

Teams classification 1 Team Radioshack 0:31:25 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:01 3 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:02 4 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 Astana 0:00:20 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:28 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 9 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 10 Team Milram 11 Lampre - Farnese 0:00:57 12 Rabobank 0:00:58 13 Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:02 14 Française des Jeux 15 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:03 16 Quick Step 0:01:05 17 Team Katusha 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:23 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:35 21 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:43 22 Footon-Servetto 0:01:57

Scott Sunderland's opinion:

There was a lot of speculation and opinions about how the weather could affect the time trial on that parcours but I think at the end of the day it showed who the best guys were and who's on form.

Some were people were a little unlucky and got the heaviest rain but I think everyone faced difficult conditions and it was tough to judge the corners.

Yet Cancellara showed he's the best in the world. Tony Martin showed he's a huge talent and Farrar showed his speed for the sprints. Lance Armstrong did what he used to do, show his first card in the prologue and strike a psychological blow as well as gaining a few seconds. However Contador did a good ride too, responding well to Armstrong.

It was different for me watching the prologue on television instead of being there but I'm happy to be with my family right now. And I was happy to see the Team Sky guys like Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen do so well.

Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to watching three weeks of great racing.

