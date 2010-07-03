Trending

Cancellara wins prologue time trial

Armstrong fourth, Contador sixth

Image 1 of 126

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne).

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 126

Alberto Contador (astana) on the start ramp

Alberto Contador (astana) on the start ramp
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ruled the prologue, besting Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) by 10 seconds.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ruled the prologue, besting Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) by 10 seconds.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 126

Most riders were nervous at the start

Most riders were nervous at the start
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 126

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 126

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 126

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 126

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 126

A prayer before the start

A prayer before the start
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 126

The riders and the spectators got wet in the rain

The riders and the spectators got wet in the rain
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 126

Yellow under the black

Yellow under the black
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 126

The Tour begins on the start ramp

The Tour begins on the start ramp
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 126

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls away

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls away
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 126

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) kicks it off

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) kicks it off
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 126

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had a poor start to the Tour

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) had a poor start to the Tour
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 126

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 126

George Hincapie (BMC)

George Hincapie (BMC)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 126

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank)

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 126

There's a long way to go from here

There's a long way to go from here
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 126

Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 126

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is back at the Tour

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is back at the Tour
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 126

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 126

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) raced in the pouring rain

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) raced in the pouring rain
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 126

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 126

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 126

Race judges check riders' bike geometry

Race judges check riders' bike geometry
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 126

The judges also checked the weight

The judges also checked the weight
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 126

Are the bike dimensions legal?

Are the bike dimensions legal?
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 126

Alessandro Petacchi finished well down the standings.

Alessandro Petacchi finished well down the standings.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 126

Matthias Frank made a mess on his bike after a crash.

Matthias Frank made a mess on his bike after a crash.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 126

A bloodied Matthias Frank made it to the finish.

A bloodied Matthias Frank made it to the finish.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 33 of 126

Frank Schleck is looking lean and mean.

Frank Schleck is looking lean and mean.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 34 of 126

Paolo Tiralongo put in a solid prologue performance.

Paolo Tiralongo put in a solid prologue performance.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 35 of 126

Mark Cavendish was in conservation mode today.

Mark Cavendish was in conservation mode today.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 36 of 126

Fabian Cancellara en route to another prologue victory.

Fabian Cancellara en route to another prologue victory.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 37 of 126

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 38 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 39 of 126

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 40 of 126

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) pulled out after the prologue due to his crash.

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) pulled out after the prologue due to his crash.
(Image credit: Footon-Servetto)
Image 41 of 126

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack)

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 126

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 126

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 126

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) approaches a corner

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) approaches a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 126

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo)

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 126

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 126

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 126

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 126

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 126

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) suffered in the rain

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) suffered in the rain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 126

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 126

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 126

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) goes deep

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) goes deep
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 126

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the prologue

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) in the prologue
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 126

Cadel Evans (BMC) gives it everything

Cadel Evans (BMC) gives it everything
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 126

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) won the opening stage of the Tour for his fourth time.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) won the opening stage of the Tour for his fourth time.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 58 of 126

Alberto Contador's helmet has a yellow, pink and red stripe for his 3 Grand Tour wins.

Alberto Contador's helmet has a yellow, pink and red stripe for his 3 Grand Tour wins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 126

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 126

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) in the Tour de France prologue.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) in the Tour de France prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 126

The crowds in Rotterdam were out en force.

The crowds in Rotterdam were out en force.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 126

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) took fourth on the day.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) took fourth on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 126

The UCI checked not only the geometry and weight of each bike, but also x-rayed select machines for hidden motors.

The UCI checked not only the geometry and weight of each bike, but also x-rayed select machines for hidden motors.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 126

Huge crowds lined Rotterdam for the Tour's depart.

Huge crowds lined Rotterdam for the Tour's depart.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 126

Alberto Contador, the defending champion, finished 6th in the prologue.

Alberto Contador, the defending champion, finished 6th in the prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 126

Massive crowds lined the course in Rotterdam.

Massive crowds lined the course in Rotterdam.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 126

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was one of the earlier starters to try and beat the rain, but the plan backfired.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was one of the earlier starters to try and beat the rain, but the plan backfired.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 126

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 126

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 126

German time trial champ Tony Martin held the best time through 184 riders.

German time trial champ Tony Martin held the best time through 184 riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 126

Alberto Contador (Astana) accelerates out of a turn in the Tour prologue.

Alberto Contador (Astana) accelerates out of a turn in the Tour prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 126

A crash in the prologue is not how Manuel Cardoso (Footon - Servetto) wanted to make his Tour de France debut.

A crash in the prologue is not how Manuel Cardoso (Footon - Servetto) wanted to make his Tour de France debut.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 73 of 126

Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also rode well in the prologue.

Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also rode well in the prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 126

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a good ride for third.

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a good ride for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) enjoyed drier conditions than the riders who went earlier, but hardly needed the advantage.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) enjoyed drier conditions than the riders who went earlier, but hardly needed the advantage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 76 of 126

Fabian Cancellara has a special gold-trimmed helmet with his Olympic/World titles honoured

Fabian Cancellara has a special gold-trimmed helmet with his Olympic/World titles honoured
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 77 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) prepares to launch for his race-winning prologue.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) prepares to launch for his race-winning prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 78 of 126

There was not much need for hats, unless they were needed to keep the rain off.

There was not much need for hats, unless they were needed to keep the rain off.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 79 of 126

Fabian Cancellara gets the green jersey as points leader after his prologue win in the Tour.

Fabian Cancellara gets the green jersey as points leader after his prologue win in the Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 80 of 126

The first leader of the 97th Tour de France; Fabian Cancellara

The first leader of the 97th Tour de France; Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 81 of 126

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his 16th career yellow jersey.

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his 16th career yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 82 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) dons yellow after the Tour prologue.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) dons yellow after the Tour prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 83 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 84 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - 10 minutes is how long it took him to complete the 8.9km prologue.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - 10 minutes is how long it took him to complete the 8.9km prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 85 of 126

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) heads down the start ramp.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) heads down the start ramp.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 86 of 126

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) goes by in a flash.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) goes by in a flash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 126

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) showed good form to claim 4th in the prologue.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) showed good form to claim 4th in the prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 126

The riders are depicted in flags in Rotterdam.

The riders are depicted in flags in Rotterdam.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 126

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) did not have a brilliant ride, finishing 1:09 down on his teammate.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) did not have a brilliant ride, finishing 1:09 down on his teammate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 126

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) crashed heavily in the prologue but managed to finish.

Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) crashed heavily in the prologue but managed to finish.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 91 of 126

Donning the maillot jaune is something Fabian Cancellara is quite familiar with.

Donning the maillot jaune is something Fabian Cancellara is quite familiar with.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 92 of 126

Even the buildings were into the Tour de France.

Even the buildings were into the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets the yellow jersey and the cheers from the huge crowds in Rotterdam

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets the yellow jersey and the cheers from the huge crowds in Rotterdam
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 126

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) crashed in the prologues and needed medical attention after he finished.

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) crashed in the prologues and needed medical attention after he finished.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 95 of 126

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) gets medical treatment after his prologue crash.

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) gets medical treatment after his prologue crash.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 96 of 126

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) enters the ambulance.

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) enters the ambulance.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 97 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) makes the yellow stretch to fit

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) makes the yellow stretch to fit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) pulls on the yellow jersey

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes his fourth Tour opening time trial

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes his fourth Tour opening time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) gives the look

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) gives the look
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was happy to be back in yellow

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was happy to be back in yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rolls down the start ramp of his last Tour de France

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rolls down the start ramp of his last Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) adjusts his glasses before the start

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) adjusts his glasses before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) looks serious and he was

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) looks serious and he was
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is off!

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is off!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 106 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers away

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers away
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 107 of 126

Alberto Contador (Astana) just before the start

Alberto Contador (Astana) just before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 108 of 126

Alberto Contador (Astana) rolls out of the start

Alberto Contador (Astana) rolls out of the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 109 of 126

The time trial bike of Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) with the Swiss rider's blood after a crash in the prologue.

The time trial bike of Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) with the Swiss rider's blood after a crash in the prologue.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 110 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on the podium

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 111 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 112 of 126

Fabian Cancellara rocketed to the prologue win, helped by roads that dried out for the late starters.

Fabian Cancellara rocketed to the prologue win, helped by roads that dried out for the late starters.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - counting the number of days he'll be in yellow?

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) - counting the number of days he'll be in yellow?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 126

Fabian Cancellara drapes himself in the maillot jaune.

Fabian Cancellara drapes himself in the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 126

It's a familiar role for Fabian Cancellara, getting the maillot jaune after winning the Tour prologue/TT - his 4th time.

It's a familiar role for Fabian Cancellara, getting the maillot jaune after winning the Tour prologue/TT - his 4th time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers to the win, going 10 seconds better than Tony Martin.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) powers to the win, going 10 seconds better than Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 126

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 118 of 126

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in his aero tuck

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in his aero tuck
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 119 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) does it again

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) does it again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 120 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 121 of 126

Alberto Contador (Astana) at speed

Alberto Contador (Astana) at speed
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 122 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) close up

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) close up
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 123 of 126

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes a corner

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) takes a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 124 of 126

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) led for the entire day until Cancellara's finish.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) led for the entire day until Cancellara's finish.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 125 of 126

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a somewhat disappointing time.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a somewhat disappointing time.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 126 of 126

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) also crashed and was covered in blood.

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) also crashed and was covered in blood.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

It was a rainy Rotterdam that hosted the prologue time trial of the 2010 Tour de France on Saturday, and a race that, in the end, confounded many pre-race predictions. Except one: Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), the Swiss time trial specialist, was the winner, beating the long-time leader Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) to claim his fourth Tour prologue.

Cancellara blasted around the 8.9km in a time of 10:00. It was a perfect ten, as he pointed on the podium. With Martin a further ten seconds back and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 10:20.

Behind Cancellara, though, the results sheet made for fascinating and intriguing reading, partly perhaps, as a consequence of the conditions.

What had been billed beforehand as a straightforward, non-technical course over 8.9km, was made far more testing, and infinitely more dangerous, by the rain that fell consistently throughout. Only the final wave of starters were spared the incessant drizzle, as the sun emerged and the roads dried to allow some of the big hitters a much more comfortable run than the earlier starters.

Of all the surprises, the biggest one - and the big winner among the overall contenders - was Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).

The 38-year old, who awoke to the metaphorical storm of yet more doping allegations from former teammate Floyd Landis, seemed unperturbed by the controversy, and was back to something approaching the form that took him to seven Tours de France. The 38-year old’s fourth place in a time of 10:22, was easily his best performance in a time trial since his comeback last year, and it augurs well for what he confirmed last week will be his final Tour.

Alberto Contador (Astana) finished two places and five seconds behind Armstrong, in sixth, which was by no means a disaster for the defending champion. But the Spaniard, second behind Cancellara on the opening day in Monaco last year, may be mildly concerned not only by the performance of Armstrong, but by that of the American’s team, with RadioShack’s other overall contenders, Levi Leipheimer, Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden, all in the top seventeen.

There were other surprises in the top ten. Millar (Garmin-Transitions) produced his best opening day performance since his Tour debut in 2000, when the Scot won the stage one time trial ahead of Armstrong. And fourth was Team Sky’s Welshman, Geraint Thomas, the Olympic team pursuit gold medalist and newly crowned British champion with his best ever performance on the road, and one that saw him separate Armstrong and Contador.

Early start strategy backfires

But Thomas’s team leader, Bradley Wiggins, was one of the day’s big losers. The British squad gambled on the conditions - on the basis of a forecast for rain later in the afternoon - by nominating Wiggins for an early start. It backfired, with the heavens opening in the early afternoon, and the rain arguably at its heaviest for Wiggins’s ride.

More than two hours later, when Contador finished on virtually dry roads, Wiggins’s performance was only good enough to place him 77th, 56 seconds down on Cancellara. More significantly, the rider who finished third in the equivalent stage last year conceded 34 seconds to Armstrong and 29 to Contador. And perhaps even more significantly, he finished behind climbers such as Ivan Basso (Liquigas - 72nd) and 2008 Tour winner Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team - 70th).

Only Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank - 122nd) was worse, confirming his reputation as a specialist climber, with his brother, Frank, a couple of places behind Wiggins.

Millar’s teammate Tyler Farrar, meanwhile, was best of the sprinters with a strong seventh, just 28 seconds behind Cancellara. And on a good day for German sport - with the national football team qualifying for the World Cup semi final - Linus Gerdemann (Milram) was tenth. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) made up the top ten, with the Norwegian - who also endured treacherous conditions - ninth.

It was a tough end to a long day for Tony Martin, who was the eleventh starter – in decent conditions - and whose time of 10.10 stood for more than three hours before Cancellara, the penultimate starter, shaved ten seconds from it.

Martin, watching the final finishers in the company of his girlfriend, managed a wry smile, and then acknowledged the Swiss maestro’s ability against the clock. “In the first minutes [after Cancellara finished] I was very disappointed, as I had a realistic hope of getting the yellow jersey,” said Martin.

“But then, I expected Fabian to do a great performance here again today, so in the end I’m happy about my second place. I’m very young, I can ride here a few more years, so at some point I hope things will go my way for a victory.”

Cancellara called the Tour opener “a very special day with these weather conditions. It was a hard time in the bus when I came to the start, seeing the rain outside the window. I was praying that the sunshine would come out, and I was lucky.”

Another one fortunate with the conditions was Armstrong, who claimed the result suggests an improvement on his 2009 form. “I think I'm a little ahead,” he said.

“The testing I've been doing, both based on time and on wattage, is where I need to be and we just have to see how the others run."

“Let's not get ahead of ourselves,” added Armstrong. “It was a good ride, I felt good, the team looked good, but this is a long three weeks, beginning tomorrow, into the pave, then into the Alps.”

Wiggins, meanwhile, was forced to look for the positives. “The prologue is insignificant in the three weeks,” he said. “You can lose seconds here, but the difference is going to be minutes in three weeks.

“I didn’t want to chance anything,” added Wiggins. “I said all along the prologue wasn’t the be all and end all for me, so I’m just pleased to have got round in one piece.”
 

Full Results
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:10:00
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:22
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:27
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:28
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:35
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:36
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:38
19Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:39
22Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:40
25David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:41
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
30Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:43
32Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:44
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:45
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:46
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
38Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:47
39Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:48
40Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:49
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
43Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
48Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
53Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:51
57Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
58Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:52
59David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
61Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
62Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:53
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
64Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
68George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
70Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
74Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:56
75Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
77Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
79Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
80Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
82Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:58
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
86Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
87Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
90Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
91Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
92Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:01:01
95Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
98Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
99Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:04
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
103Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
105Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
108Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
109Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
110Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
111Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
112Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:07
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
115Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:08
116Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
117Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
119Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
120Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
121Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:09
122Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
123Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
125Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
126Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:10
127Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
128Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
129Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
130Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
131Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
132Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
133Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:11
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:12
135Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
136Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
138Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
139Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
140Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
142Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
143Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:14
144Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:15
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
147Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
148Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
150Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
151Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
152Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:17
153Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:18
154Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
155Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
156Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:19
157Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
158Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
159Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
160Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
162Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:20
163Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:21
166Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
169Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:22
170John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
172Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
173Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
174Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
176Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
177Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
178Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:24
179Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
180Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
181Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:25
182Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
183Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
184Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
185Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
186Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:29
187Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:31
188David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
189Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:33
190Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:01:34
191Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:37
192Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:38
193Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
194Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
195Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:42
196Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
197Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:20

Points
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana5
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1

Best young rider
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:10
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:25
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:33
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:34
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:35
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:41
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
19Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
20Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:54
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
24Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:56
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:03
30Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:04
31Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:06
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:08
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
34Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:15
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:18
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:27
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22

Teams
1Team Radioshack0:31:25
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:01
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:02
4Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Astana0:00:20
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
8BMC Racing Team0:00:30
9Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
10Team Milram
11Lampre - Farnese0:00:57
12Rabobank0:00:58
13Cervelo TestTeam0:01:02
14Française des Jeux
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:03
16Quick Step0:01:05
17Team Katusha
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:10
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:23
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:35
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:43
22Footon-Servetto0:01:57

General classification after prologue
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:10:00
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:22
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:27
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:28
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:35
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:36
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:38
19Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:39
22Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:40
25David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:41
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
30Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:43
32Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:44
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:45
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:46
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
38Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:47
39Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:48
40Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:49
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
43Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
48Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
53Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:51
57Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
58Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:52
59David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
61Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
62Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:53
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
64Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
68George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
70Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
74Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:56
75Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
77Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
79Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
80Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
82Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:58
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
84Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
86Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
87Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
90Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
91Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
92Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:01:01
95Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
98Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
99Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:04
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
103Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
105Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
108Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
109Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
110Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
111Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
112Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:07
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
115Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:08
116Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
117Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
119Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
120Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
121Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:09
122Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
123Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
125Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
126Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:10
127Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
128Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
129Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
130Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
131Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
132Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
133Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:11
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:12
135Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
136Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
138Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
139Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
140Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
142Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
143Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:14
144Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:15
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
147Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
148Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
150Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
151Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
152Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:17
153Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:18
154Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
155Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
156Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:19
157Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
158Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
159Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
160Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
162Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:20
163Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:21
166Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
169Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:22
170John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
172Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
173Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
174Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
176Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
177Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
178Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:24
179Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
180Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
181Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:25
182Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
183Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
184Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
185Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
186Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:29
187Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:31
188David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
189Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:33
190Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:01:34
191Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:37
192Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:38
193Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
194Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
195Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:42
196Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
197Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:20

Points classification
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana5
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1

Best young rider classification
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:10
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:25
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:33
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:34
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:35
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:41
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
19Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
20Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:54
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
24Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:56
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:03
30Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:04
31Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:06
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:08
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
34Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:15
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:18
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:27
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack0:31:25
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:01
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:02
4Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Astana0:00:20
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
8BMC Racing Team0:00:30
9Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
10Team Milram
11Lampre - Farnese0:00:57
12Rabobank0:00:58
13Cervelo TestTeam0:01:02
14Française des Jeux
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:03
16Quick Step0:01:05
17Team Katusha
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:10
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:23
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:35
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:43
22Footon-Servetto0:01:57

 

Scott Sunderland's opinion:

There was a lot of speculation and opinions about how the weather could affect the time trial on that parcours but I think at the end of the day it showed who the best guys were and who's on form.

Some were people were a little unlucky and got the heaviest rain but I think everyone faced difficult conditions and it was tough to judge the corners.

Yet Cancellara showed he's the best in the world. Tony Martin showed he's a huge talent and Farrar showed his speed for the sprints. Lance Armstrong did what he used to do, show his first card in the prologue and strike a psychological blow as well as gaining a few seconds. However Contador did a good ride too, responding well to Armstrong.

It was different for me watching the prologue on television instead of being there but I'm happy to be with my family right now. And I was happy to see the Team Sky guys like Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen do so well.

Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to watching three weeks of great racing.
 

