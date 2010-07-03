Cancellara wins prologue time trial
Armstrong fourth, Contador sixth
Prologue: Rotterdam - Rotterdam
It was a rainy Rotterdam that hosted the prologue time trial of the 2010 Tour de France on Saturday, and a race that, in the end, confounded many pre-race predictions. Except one: Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank), the Swiss time trial specialist, was the winner, beating the long-time leader Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) to claim his fourth Tour prologue.
Cancellara blasted around the 8.9km in a time of 10:00. It was a perfect ten, as he pointed on the podium. With Martin a further ten seconds back and David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 10:20.
Behind Cancellara, though, the results sheet made for fascinating and intriguing reading, partly perhaps, as a consequence of the conditions.
What had been billed beforehand as a straightforward, non-technical course over 8.9km, was made far more testing, and infinitely more dangerous, by the rain that fell consistently throughout. Only the final wave of starters were spared the incessant drizzle, as the sun emerged and the roads dried to allow some of the big hitters a much more comfortable run than the earlier starters.
Of all the surprises, the biggest one - and the big winner among the overall contenders - was Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).
The 38-year old, who awoke to the metaphorical storm of yet more doping allegations from former teammate Floyd Landis, seemed unperturbed by the controversy, and was back to something approaching the form that took him to seven Tours de France. The 38-year old’s fourth place in a time of 10:22, was easily his best performance in a time trial since his comeback last year, and it augurs well for what he confirmed last week will be his final Tour.
Alberto Contador (Astana) finished two places and five seconds behind Armstrong, in sixth, which was by no means a disaster for the defending champion. But the Spaniard, second behind Cancellara on the opening day in Monaco last year, may be mildly concerned not only by the performance of Armstrong, but by that of the American’s team, with RadioShack’s other overall contenders, Levi Leipheimer, Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden, all in the top seventeen.
There were other surprises in the top ten. Millar (Garmin-Transitions) produced his best opening day performance since his Tour debut in 2000, when the Scot won the stage one time trial ahead of Armstrong. And fourth was Team Sky’s Welshman, Geraint Thomas, the Olympic team pursuit gold medalist and newly crowned British champion with his best ever performance on the road, and one that saw him separate Armstrong and Contador.
Early start strategy backfires
But Thomas’s team leader, Bradley Wiggins, was one of the day’s big losers. The British squad gambled on the conditions - on the basis of a forecast for rain later in the afternoon - by nominating Wiggins for an early start. It backfired, with the heavens opening in the early afternoon, and the rain arguably at its heaviest for Wiggins’s ride.
More than two hours later, when Contador finished on virtually dry roads, Wiggins’s performance was only good enough to place him 77th, 56 seconds down on Cancellara. More significantly, the rider who finished third in the equivalent stage last year conceded 34 seconds to Armstrong and 29 to Contador. And perhaps even more significantly, he finished behind climbers such as Ivan Basso (Liquigas - 72nd) and 2008 Tour winner Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team - 70th).
Only Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank - 122nd) was worse, confirming his reputation as a specialist climber, with his brother, Frank, a couple of places behind Wiggins.
Millar’s teammate Tyler Farrar, meanwhile, was best of the sprinters with a strong seventh, just 28 seconds behind Cancellara. And on a good day for German sport - with the national football team qualifying for the World Cup semi final - Linus Gerdemann (Milram) was tenth. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) made up the top ten, with the Norwegian - who also endured treacherous conditions - ninth.
It was a tough end to a long day for Tony Martin, who was the eleventh starter – in decent conditions - and whose time of 10.10 stood for more than three hours before Cancellara, the penultimate starter, shaved ten seconds from it.
Martin, watching the final finishers in the company of his girlfriend, managed a wry smile, and then acknowledged the Swiss maestro’s ability against the clock. “In the first minutes [after Cancellara finished] I was very disappointed, as I had a realistic hope of getting the yellow jersey,” said Martin.
“But then, I expected Fabian to do a great performance here again today, so in the end I’m happy about my second place. I’m very young, I can ride here a few more years, so at some point I hope things will go my way for a victory.”
Cancellara called the Tour opener “a very special day with these weather conditions. It was a hard time in the bus when I came to the start, seeing the rain outside the window. I was praying that the sunshine would come out, and I was lucky.”
Another one fortunate with the conditions was Armstrong, who claimed the result suggests an improvement on his 2009 form. “I think I'm a little ahead,” he said.
“The testing I've been doing, both based on time and on wattage, is where I need to be and we just have to see how the others run."
“Let's not get ahead of ourselves,” added Armstrong. “It was a good ride, I felt good, the team looked good, but this is a long three weeks, beginning tomorrow, into the pave, then into the Alps.”
Wiggins, meanwhile, was forced to look for the positives. “The prologue is insignificant in the three weeks,” he said. “You can lose seconds here, but the difference is going to be minutes in three weeks.
“I didn’t want to chance anything,” added Wiggins. “I said all along the prologue wasn’t the be all and end all for me, so I’m just pleased to have got round in one piece.”
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:00
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|4
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:22
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:27
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:28
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:35
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:36
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:38
|19
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:39
|22
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:40
|25
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:41
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:43
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:45
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:46
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:47
|39
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:48
|40
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:49
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|53
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|57
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|58
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:52
|59
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:53
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|70
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:56
|75
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|80
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:58
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|87
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|90
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|91
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|92
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:01:01
|95
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|99
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:04
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|103
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|105
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|109
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|110
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|111
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|112
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|115
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|116
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|117
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|121
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:09
|122
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|125
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:10
|127
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|128
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|129
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|130
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|132
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|133
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:11
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:12
|135
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|136
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|137
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|138
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|139
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|140
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|142
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|143
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:14
|144
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:15
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|148
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|150
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|151
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|152
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:17
|153
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:18
|154
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|155
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:19
|157
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|159
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|160
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|161
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|162
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:20
|163
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:21
|166
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|169
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:22
|170
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|172
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|173
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|174
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|175
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|177
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|178
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:24
|179
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|180
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|181
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:25
|182
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|183
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|184
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|185
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|186
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|187
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:31
|188
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|189
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:33
|190
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:01:34
|191
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:01:37
|192
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:38
|193
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|194
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:40
|195
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:42
|196
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|197
|Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:00
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|4
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:22
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:27
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:28
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:35
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:36
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:38
|19
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:39
|22
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:40
|25
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:41
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:43
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:45
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:46
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:47
|39
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:48
|40
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:49
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|53
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|57
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|58
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:52
|59
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:53
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|70
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:56
|75
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|80
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:58
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|87
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|90
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|91
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|92
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:01:01
|95
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|99
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:04
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|103
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|105
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|109
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|110
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|111
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|112
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|115
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|116
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|117
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|121
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:09
|122
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|125
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:10
|127
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|128
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|129
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|130
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|132
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|133
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:11
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:12
|135
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|136
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|137
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|138
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|139
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|140
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|142
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|143
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:14
|144
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:15
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|148
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|150
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|151
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|152
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:17
|153
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:18
|154
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|155
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:19
|157
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|159
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|160
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|161
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|162
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:20
|163
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:21
|166
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|169
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:22
|170
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|172
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|173
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|174
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|175
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|177
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|178
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:24
|179
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|180
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|181
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:25
|182
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|183
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|184
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|185
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|186
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|187
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:31
|188
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|189
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:33
|190
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:01:34
|191
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:01:37
|192
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:38
|193
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|194
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:40
|195
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:42
|196
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|197
|Manuel Cardoso (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:20
Scott Sunderland's opinion:
There was a lot of speculation and opinions about how the weather could affect the time trial on that parcours but I think at the end of the day it showed who the best guys were and who's on form.
Some were people were a little unlucky and got the heaviest rain but I think everyone faced difficult conditions and it was tough to judge the corners.
Yet Cancellara showed he's the best in the world. Tony Martin showed he's a huge talent and Farrar showed his speed for the sprints. Lance Armstrong did what he used to do, show his first card in the prologue and strike a psychological blow as well as gaining a few seconds. However Contador did a good ride too, responding well to Armstrong.
It was different for me watching the prologue on television instead of being there but I'm happy to be with my family right now. And I was happy to see the Team Sky guys like Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen do so well.
Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to watching three weeks of great racing.
