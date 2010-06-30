Tour de France 2010 index
Cyclingnews' clearinghouse for Tour content
July means one thing and one thing only to cycling aficionados: it's Tour de France time. The Grand Boucle is professional cycling's marquee event and Cyclingnews is the place to be to catch all the drama from the first pedal stroke in anger out of the Rotterdam start house on July 3 through to the peloton's triumphant arrival on the Champs-Élysées in Paris 22 days later.
Will Alberto Contador win his third Tour? How many stages will Mark Cavendish claim in 2010? Does Lance Armstrong have another podium performance in him? The answers to those and many, many more questions are awaiting on the roads of the Netherlands, Belgium and France.
Who's riding the 2010 Tour de France? Official start list
In addition to comprehensive stage reports, abundant photography and news from each day's racing, Cyclingnews is your source for in-depth Features by our crack crew of editors and reporters. Pre-Tour content has already been created to whet the appetite, and expect more to come while the race is in progress.
July 27: Where the Tour was won, by Peter Hymas and Stephen Farrand
July 22: Robert Millar talks about the Tour, the Tourmalet and Team Sky, by Stephen Farrand
July 21: A day in the Tour de France with Quick Step, by Brecht Decaluwé
July 21: Contador key to transfer market, by Stephen Farrand
July 21: Tour de France jerseys: Cultural icons, by Les Clarke
July 18: Rabobank holds the cards for podium spot, by Brecht Decaluwé
July 16: Tour gallery: Alessandro Petacchi
July 12: Tour gallery: Mark Cavendish
July 10: Post-race recovery the Garmin way, by Daniel Benson
July 7: The winners and losers after the cobbles, by Stephen Farrand
July 7: Tour gallery: Thor Hushovd
July 7: Tour gallery: Andy Schleck
July 7: Tour gallery: Cadel Evans
July 6: Tour gallery: Alberto Contador
July 6: Tour gallery: Lance Armstrong
July 5: Inside the Garmin-Transitions bus, by Daniel Benson
July 5: Memorable moments: Cyclingnews' selection of unforgettable Tour de France events, by Cyclingnews staff
July 2: Zabel talks maillot vert contenders, by Les Clarke
July 1: Vande Velde counting on change of fortune in Tour de France, by Shane Stokes
June 30: 30 facts about the Col du Tourmalet, by Peter Hymas
June 29: Can Contador deliver another Tour win?, by Peter Cossins
June 25: The Tour through the decades, Part I, by Les Clarke
June 24: 2010 Tour de France: Cobbled Stages, by Stephen Farrand
June 23: Tour de France: 10 riders who need a result, by Greg Johnson
June 21: Top Twelve Tour Contenders, by Daniel Benson
For those of you enamoured by our audio insights and witticisms, Podcasts will be on tap daily from the Tour. Check out our archive of previous podcasts here, or you can subscribe to the podcasts on iTunes.
Five Tour de France insiders will be writing Blogs for Cyclingnews, providing key insights to the unfolding action throughout the race.
Greg LeMond
A three-time Tour de France winner and double World Champion, LeMond not only reached the pinnacle of his sport, but changed it forever. Greg will provide his unique perspective into this year's Tour action.
July 26: Data of optimism?
July 23: Bravo to the new generation
July 14: Surviving off days and racing to Paris
July 9: Cobblestones, crashes, and potential winners of the Tour
July 2: The art of peaking for the Tour de France
Scott Sunderland
Scott competed in all of the Grand Tours and was a director sportif for both Ivan Basso and Carlos Sastre during two Grand Tour wins. Every day Scott will give his insight into the Tour tactics.
Michael Rogers
Could this be the year that Rogers finally fulfils his Tour de France potential? After a great start to the year the Australian will be bubbling with confidence and you can follow his new Cyclingnews blog throughout the Tour de France.
July 23: On the verge of breaking
July 17: Letting the breaks go
July 12: Quietly confident approaching the Pyrenees
July 6: Turning the Tour on its head
July 3: Time for the patience game
Andy Schleck
Second last year, can Schleck the younger usurp Alberto Contador and win his first Tour de France? A Cyclingnews blogger for nearly two years, Andy will continue to bring us his witty, entertaining blogs during the race.
July 2: My thoughts on my Tour de France rivals
Steve Cummings
The 29-year-old Briton is eager to make his own as well as Team Sky's Tour de France debut a success. Cummings, an Olympic silver medalist and world champion on the track, has successfully made the transition to road and will ride in support of compatriot Bradley Wiggins.
July 22: Tired tensions rise in the gruppetto
July 14: No switching off for riders in the gruppetto
July 7: Controlling the chaos
July 3: Looking after Wiggo
Procycling's daily Tour de France dispatch
July 24: Stage 19
July 23: Stage 18
July 22: Stage 17
July 20: Stage 16
July 19: Stage 15
July 18: Stage 14
July 17: Stage 13
July 16: Stage 12
July 15: Stage 11
July 14: Stage 10
July 13: Stage 9
July 11: Stage 8
July 10: Stage 7
July 9: Stage 6
July 8: Stage 5
July 7: Stage 4
July 6: Stage 3
July 5: Stage 2
July 4: Stage 1
