Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won his second stage of this year's Tour de France at Station des Rousses on Saturday, and completed another double, taking over the yellow jersey, just as he also did in Spa at the end of stage 2.

Unlike in Spa, however, the history books will show no asterisk against Chavanel's name after this victory - which, again, he achieved alone.

If his win in Spa carried a hollow ring, with the race neutralised behind him following the crash-marred descent of the Stockeu, at the summit of Station des Rousses, there was only acclaim and admiration after a gutsy and perfectly-timed and executed counterattack.

From Chavanel himself, there was an exuberant, fist-pumping, medallion-kissing celebration along the finishing straight, while, behind him, there were skirmishes and a minor sort out of the overall contenders, but no significant winners or losers.

"We are on a roll on this incredible 2010 Tour," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "We started with the whole team, and it has gone perfectly. What we did in the stage to Spa was extremely rare. But to do it twice - oh, it's wonderful. Now we will try to win a third!"

Indeed, a stage described as a "medium mountain" stage conformed exactly to expectations. The six classified climbs included two long category two-rated ascents towards the end - the Col de la Croix de la Serra and the Côte de Lamoura - and these saw the favourites gather at the front.

"I think next year I will no longer compete for the month of May, considering the form I've currently got at the Tour. I had legs of fire, and I knew I was on climbs that suited me very well - a gradient of four per cent, hills more than a mountain," said Chavenel to Letour.com.

But while the Croix de la Serra acted as the launchpad to Chavanel's victory, and effectively ended Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) spell in yellow, it told us very little about the climbing form of Alberto Contador (Astana), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) or Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), with last year's top four all present, correct and looking comfortable.

"I was à bloc [flat out]. It was hot, really hot. It was too much for me, I couldn't do it," said Cancellara to AFP. "I've had some nice days in the yellow jersey, and tomorrow I'll go back to my normal one. Things will be quieter, calmer, less stress."

The 14km climb of the Côte de Lamoura, to the finish at Station des Rousses, appeared tough at the bottom, with a series of hairpins, but it proved to be no more revealing.

Contador had two Astana teammates set the pace, and, with the main group now whittled down to around 35 riders, it was enough to drop the day's darkhorse for the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). With Thomas eventually conceding more than three minutes to that group, the white jersey for best young rider passed on to Schleck.

"I am very happy to have the white jersey, I hope that in the coming days, I can get one of another color," said Schleck to AFP. "Fabian (Cancellara) was not on a good day. Now it's my turn to play. I feel fine."

At the finish, as French TV hailed the stage winner's panache, Chavanel embraced his countryman and Quick Step teammate Jérôme Pineau, who completed an outstanding day for the Belgian squad by featuring in the day's main break and significantly increasing his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Pineau had said, before the start, that he intended to try and score maximum points on the road from Tournus to Station des Rousses, and he almost succeeded, being first to the top of five out of the six climbs. It was Chavanel, of course, who scored double points at the stage finish, and he now sits second in the King of the Mountains competition, eight points behind Pineau.

"I had to score points to consolidate my polka dot jersey. I've been criticized at times for attacking too much, but it's been paying off at the Tour," said Pineau to AFP. "Rather than trying to make the right break, I attacked and found myself with Samuel (Dumoulin). It worked out well. On the last climb I gave it everything. When I heard that Sylvain was all alone, I picked it up to help, if even for 20 metres."

The man in polka dots first signalled his intent early, attacking in the first kilometre and being joined soon after by Christian Knees (Milram), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).

By the summit of the first climb, the Côte de l'Aubépin, after 51km, they had a lead of eight minutes, 30 seconds - with Pineau first across the line, of course, ahead of Knees and Perez.

It was the Côte du barrage de Vouglans, the fourth hill of the day - and the first Cat. 2 climb of this year's Tour - that began to inflict the damage. Cancellara began to yo-yo - as, surprisingly, did Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) - as the main group split in two, and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) bridged across to a counterattack that included Thomas Voeckler and Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne).

Up ahead, Pineau took off with Hondo, and they reached the top of the climb together. Knees followed, then Voeckler, Gautier, Cunego, Lloyd and Perget, with the peloton just over a minute behind.

Chavanel, meanwhile, sensed that the group containing Cunego - with the Italian widely fancied for the day's stage - was the one to join, and he set off in pursuit, bridging the gap in no time at all.

On the approach to the final climb Chavanel made another key decision, this time that Cunego's group wasn't going fast enough. And so he launched himself again - and so, at precisely the same time, did Pineau, dropping Hondo, and setting up a Quick Step pursuit race.

It didn't take Chavanel long to catch a spent-looking Pineau. "He tried to lead me," said Chavanel later to Cyclingnews, "but he was really tired, and it wasn't possible for him."

The climb to the finish, Chavanel admitted, was "exactly the type of climb I like." And it showed as he stormed up a gradient that averages five percent, pushing a huge gear.

"I began to think of the yellow jersey on the last climb, and I told myself that after having lost it, it was quite a coup to take it back again," said Chavenel to Letour.com.

Behind him, Pineau predictably dropped like a stone - he came in almost four minutes behind Chavanel - but Chavanel had a surprise pursuer in the form of Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto), who chased him all the way up the climb and came in just 57 seconds down.

As Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) - the winner of last year's penultimate stage to the summit of Mont Ventoux - came in for third, and Voeckler held on for fourth, the main group of 35 came in 1:47 down.

As well as last year's top four, the other favourites were all there - Cadel Evans (BMC), the Liquigas pair of Ivan Basso and Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). In fact, the only loser among those who might be considered top 10 candidates was Armstrong and Leipheimer's teammate, Andreas Kloden, who conceded four minutes to Chavanel.

"It was very hot, it was a very hard day," said Schleck to AFP. "I was surprised by the difficulty of the stage. I am a little disappointed with myself. On the last climb, Contador and his team pushed the pace a bit too high in my opinion, because of the sudden the others would not ride with them then."

Chavanel plans to defend his jersey in Sunday's stage 8, 189km from Station des Rousses to Morzine-Avoriaz. "Tomorrow I will do everything to defend it, but I know that the battle will mainly concern Contador, Schleck and Evans," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "In the midst of it, I'll always give everything, but if I lose, it does not matter. Right now I'm on my little cloud, I'm floating and I don't know how else to describe it. But I see that I have great support on the road and everywhere. It warms my heart."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 4:22:52 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:57 3 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:27 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:40 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:47 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 17 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 23 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 24 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 30 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 34 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 38 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:07 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:03:55 45 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:00 46 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 48 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 50 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 52 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:18 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 60 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 62 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:10:02 66 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 67 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 71 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 72 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 73 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 74 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 77 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:02 78 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:59 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:12 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 86 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 88 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 90 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 91 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 92 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 93 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 94 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 97 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:18:57 98 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 99 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 103 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:14 104 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 106 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 108 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 110 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 113 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 116 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 117 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 119 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 120 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 122 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 124 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 125 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 127 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 128 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 129 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 131 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 132 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 134 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 135 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 136 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 139 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:22:17 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 145 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 146 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 150 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 152 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 153 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 154 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 155 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 157 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 158 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 162 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 163 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 164 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 165 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 167 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 168 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 169 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 171 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 172 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 173 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 174 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 175 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 176 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 177 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 178 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 179 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 180 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 181 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 182 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 183 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 184 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 185 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 186 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step DNS Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi HD Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 Cormoz - 29.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 2 - Saint-Amour - 44.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 4 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 3 - Molinges - 118.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 4 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 4 - Station Des Rousses - 165.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 25 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 3 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 20 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 16 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 13 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 8 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 16 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 5 17 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 19 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de l'Aubépin - 51.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 3 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Granges - 69.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Arinthod - 84.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 4 - Côte du barrage de Vouglans - 104.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 8 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 6 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix de la Serra - 134.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 pts 2 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5

Mountain 6 - Côte de Lamoura - 161.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 20 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 3 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 10

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4:23:49 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:50 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:21 9 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:07 10 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:05 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:02 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:15 15 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:00 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:18:17 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:20 27 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 29 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 13:13:37 2 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:13 3 Caisse d'Epargne 4 Astana 0:00:20 5 Team Radioshack 6 Quick Step 0:00:41 7 Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:33 8 BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 9 Sky Pro Cycling 0:03:51 10 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:46 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 13 Katusha Team 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:28 15 Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:35 16 Team Saxo Bank 0:11:32 17 Footon-Servetto 0:11:55 18 Team Milram 0:16:50 19 Garmin - Transitions 0:17:30 20 Française Des Jeux 0:20:00 21 Cervelo Test Team 0:29:05 22 Lampre - Farnese 0:31:32

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 33:01:23 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:32 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:55 5 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:17 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:02:26 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:28 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:33 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:35 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:10 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:11 14 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:16 15 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:20 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:39 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 18 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:03:44 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:03:46 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:50 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:03:58 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:02 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:03 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:04 26 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:05 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:06 28 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:19 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:20 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:35 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:37 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:39 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:19 34 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:31 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:06:00 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:01 37 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:04 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:05 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:13 40 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:26 41 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:29 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:30 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:07:41 44 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:50 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:05 46 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:08:18 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:19 48 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:22 49 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:27 50 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:51 51 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:33 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:19 53 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:25 54 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:12:27 55 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:12:35 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:47 57 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 58 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:11 59 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:13:45 60 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:46 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:56 62 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:12 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:43 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:26 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:16:33 66 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:16:38 67 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:44 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:16:54 69 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:56 70 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:08 71 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:13 72 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:24 73 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:02 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:15 75 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:31 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:48 77 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:56 78 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:02 79 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:17 80 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:21:18 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:21:27 82 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:21:36 83 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:38 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:39 85 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:42 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:45 87 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:21:46 88 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:54 90 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:59 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:07 92 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:23 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:32 95 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:23:02 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:06 97 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:10 98 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:24:05 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:24:21 100 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:23 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:26 102 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:24:54 103 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:00 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:03 105 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:17 106 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:25:47 107 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:25:57 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 109 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:26:00 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:20 111 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:49 112 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:07 113 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:41 114 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:52 116 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:28:57 117 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:58 118 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:08 119 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:09 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:29:11 121 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:19 122 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:29:28 123 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:29 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:32 125 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:29:34 127 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:29:36 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:24 129 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:30:30 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:30:31 131 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:34 132 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:47 133 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:18 134 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:31:21 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:31:22 136 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:42 137 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:11 138 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:36 139 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:33:01 140 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:33:46 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:55 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:57 143 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:12 144 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:34:24 145 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:42 146 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:35:37 147 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:36:03 148 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:08 149 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:16 150 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:23 151 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:36:44 152 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:52 153 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:37:13 154 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:37:14 155 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:34 156 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:38:58 157 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:12 158 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:31 159 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:40:39 160 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:42 161 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:41:28 162 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:41:32 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:41:36 164 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:41:43 165 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:45 166 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:42:31 167 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:36 168 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:43:06 169 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:43:15 170 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:43:16 171 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:24 172 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:44:39 173 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:44:58 174 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:48:27 175 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:48:56 176 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:14 177 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:24 178 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:50:51 179 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 180 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:58 181 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:52:03 182 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:12 183 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:55 184 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:56:59 185 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:57:01 186 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 1:01:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 118 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 105 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 85 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 79 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 71 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 53 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 43 17 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 38 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 35 22 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 23 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 25 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 30 27 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 26 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 25 32 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 25 33 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 36 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 37 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 38 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 41 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 42 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 43 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 17 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 46 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 47 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 48 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 49 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 50 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 51 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 54 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 55 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 58 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 60 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 62 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 63 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 64 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 66 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 68 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 70 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 71 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 72 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 73 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 76 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 77 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 78 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 79 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 80 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 81 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 82 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 83 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 5 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 5 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 89 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 91 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 92 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 95 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 96 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 97 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 98 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 2 99 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 100 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 101 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 102 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 104 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 105 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 106 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 107 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 108 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 109 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 110 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 111 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 112 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 114 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 115 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 116 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 117 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 118 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 119 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 120 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 121 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 122 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 123 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 124 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 125 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 127 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 128 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 129 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 130 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 131 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 132 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 133 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 134 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 135 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 137 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 138 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 140 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 141 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 142 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 143 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 144 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 145 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 146 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 147 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 2 148 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 149 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 150 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 44 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 7 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 13 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 14 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 17 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 18 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 19 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 21 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 23 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 24 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 25 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 30 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 31 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 33:03:18 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:15 3 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:44 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:07 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:25 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:42 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:44 8 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:40 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:01 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:17 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:48 12 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:38 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:53 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:19:07 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:28 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:21:07 17 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:28 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:31 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:02 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:24:05 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:26:46 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:27:33 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:34 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:27:39 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:28:29 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:32:00 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:32:29 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:33:42 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:47 30 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:42:44 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:43:03 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:47:01 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:47:19 34 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:54:17 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:55:00 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:55:06

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 99:12:43 2 Rabobank 0:00:56 3 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:24 4 Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:29 5 Team Radioshack 0:02:07 6 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:40 7 BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 8 Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:15 9 Quick Step 0:04:33 10 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:36 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:55 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:08 13 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:51 14 Katusha Team 0:09:17 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:27 16 Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:36 17 Garmin - Transitions 0:14:54 18 Footon-Servetto 0:19:20 19 Team Milram 0:20:43 20 Française Des Jeux 0:22:49 21 Cervelo Test Team 0:29:40 22 Lampre - Farnese 0:38:56

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

This was the first taste of the mountains for the riders and you could see that it was a bit of a shock for everyone: the guys who went on the attack and for the overall contenders who didn't.

If you consider that most of the riders arrived in Holland on the Tuesday before the Tour de France, that means that they haven't done any big climbing for almost two weeks. That's a significant factor and explains why none of the big guys really went for it. The heat was also a factor and it often is in the Jura mountains because it can be a very humid but also very hot area in the summer. It made for tough racing conditions and explains why Cancellara quickly lost contact and the yellow jersey.

Of course, none of the lack of aggression takes anything away from Sylvain Chavanel's ride. He is on form and is using it to spectacular effect. He has always been a gutsy ride and won it will again. Chapeau to him and his team for getting the stage and the yellow jersey again.

Some people thought that Geraint Thomas might have a chance of taking the yellow jersey but while it would have been nice, I think Geraint still needs to develop and gain more experience before he's got a real shot in situations like that. He's super talented but he built his week in the spotlight on his excellent ride in the prologue and then a strong ride on the cobbles. Being able to transfer that to the climbs is a big ask.

He perhaps went a little deep that he planned to this week but it was well worth it for him and Team Sky. His second place overall kept the team car in second place in the race convoy and so was quickly there for punctures, for feeding and back up. With Wiggins also under performing in the prologue, the strong ride by Thomas also kept the pressure off him and allowed him to get into the race. They are little details not everyone sees but they do make a difference. Brad looked good on the climbs and should be up their with the other contenders on Sunday. He is probably now motivated and ready for his own spell in the spotlight.

It's time for the first real show down in the Alps on Sunday and it should be a cracker. I think the last time the Tour went up there from this direction was back in 1985 when Hinault was battling with Luis Herrera. I can remember watching it.

It's a real climb and could produce a real old battle amongst Evans, Armstrong, Contador, Schleck, Basso and Sastre. They all need to be up there if they are to be true overall contenders and may give it absolutely everything because they know they have the first rest day afterwards.

I understand that Evans didn't get his BMC team to go after Chavanel because he didn't want to take the yellow jersey straight away. That's a clever move by Evans and shows he's playing an intelligent and long game. With Chavanel in yellow, it means that Quick Step will be happy to control the first half of the stage and then he can perhaps take the jersey at the finish, enjoy having it on the rest day and BMC will only have to start defending it on Tuesday after they've rested up. Decisions like that can make the difference between and losing the Tour in Paris.