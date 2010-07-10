Trending

Chavanel races to victory in first mountains stage

Frenchman recaptures yellow

Image 1 of 65

Stage 2 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) spent the next day in yellow.

Stage 2 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) spent the next day in yellow.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 2 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes back the yellow jersey

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes back the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) celebrates on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) salutes the crowds after a magnificent stage victory

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) salutes the crowds after a magnificent stage victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 65

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) celebrates his teammate Chavanel's victory

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) celebrates his teammate Chavanel's victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) was delighted with his part in Chavanel's win

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) was delighted with his part in Chavanel's win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 65

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) has been one of the most attacking riders in the Tour's first week

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) has been one of the most attacking riders in the Tour's first week
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 65

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) punches the air at the end of the stage

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) punches the air at the end of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) fought hard but didn't have the legs to win the stage

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) fought hard but didn't have the legs to win the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was aiming for stage victory today

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was aiming for stage victory today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 65

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) demonstrates his descending technique.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) demonstrates his descending technique.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 65

The peloton passes some interesting sights.

The peloton passes some interesting sights.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 65

Lance Armstrong sitting in with the rest of the GC men.

Lance Armstrong sitting in with the rest of the GC men.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 65

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) gets a greeting from his former foe, Erik Zabel.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) gets a greeting from his former foe, Erik Zabel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel wanted to keep the yellow jersey until the first mountain stage. Instead, he regained it.

Sylvain Chavanel wanted to keep the yellow jersey until the first mountain stage. Instead, he regained it.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) back in yellow after a superb solo effort.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) back in yellow after a superb solo effort.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) took the best young rider lead from Geraint Thomas of Sky.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) took the best young rider lead from Geraint Thomas of Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) back in the familiar white jersey, but hoping to exchange it for yellow.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) back in the familiar white jersey, but hoping to exchange it for yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was just a little bit happy to have yellow again.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was just a little bit happy to have yellow again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 65

Andreas Klöden (Radioshack)

Andreas Klöden (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 65

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) were the last to survive the early break

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) and Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) were the last to survive the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 65

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) marks Alberto Contador (Astana) closely. The shadow boxing ends tomorrow.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) marks Alberto Contador (Astana) closely. The shadow boxing ends tomorrow.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 65

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) cross the line

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) cross the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 65

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) did the polka dot jersey proud today with a courageous performance

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) did the polka dot jersey proud today with a courageous performance
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was aggressive once again today

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was aggressive once again today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) is always active when the road goes uphill

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) is always active when the road goes uphill
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) was a surprising second place finisher on the stage

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) was a surprising second place finisher on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the French national champion jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the French national champion jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 65

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) showed his attacking spirit on the stage

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) showed his attacking spirit on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 65

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) crosses the finish line at Station des Rousses

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) crosses the finish line at Station des Rousses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) at the end of the day's stage

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) at the end of the day's stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 65

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) chased hard behind Chavanel

Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) chased hard behind Chavanel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) has had a remarkable first week of the Tour

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) has had a remarkable first week of the Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was combative all stage long

Daniel Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was combative all stage long
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes his third ever Tour stage victory

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes his third ever Tour stage victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes the win at Station des Rousses

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) takes the win at Station des Rousses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

Astana leads up the final climb.

Astana leads up the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 65

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in the main favourites group.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was in the main favourites group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 65

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was super happy with his second stage win.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was super happy with his second stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 65

Christophe Le Mevel tried to put pressure on the other favourites.

Christophe Le Mevel tried to put pressure on the other favourites.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) launches his race-winning move.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) launches his race-winning move.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 65

Christophe Le Mevel (FdJ) attacked on the final climb, but eventually got nothing out of it.

Christophe Le Mevel (FdJ) attacked on the final climb, but eventually got nothing out of it.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 65

The Astana boys were pretty tired after drilling it on the finale.

The Astana boys were pretty tired after drilling it on the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 65

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) celebrates his team's great performance.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) celebrates his team's great performance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 65

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the chase group.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the chase group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) on his way to his third career stage win.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) on his way to his third career stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) jubilant on the podium at the Tour.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) jubilant on the podium at the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 65

Robbie McEwen gets medical attention during stage 7.

Robbie McEwen gets medical attention during stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 65

Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom) is cheered on by his compatriots.

Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom) is cheered on by his compatriots.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 65

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 65

Fabian Cancellara melted in the heat, losing his GC lead by many minutes.

Fabian Cancellara melted in the heat, losing his GC lead by many minutes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 65

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was aggressive again, but did not have enough for a stage win.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was aggressive again, but did not have enough for a stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 65

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) pulled away for third.

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) pulled away for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.

Alberto Contador (Astana) had a calm day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 65

The favourites remained together, with no real fireworks on the first mountain stage.

The favourites remained together, with no real fireworks on the first mountain stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 65

It was scorching for the first mountain stage, most riders poured as much water on themselves as iin.

It was scorching for the first mountain stage, most riders poured as much water on themselves as iin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) gets a little encouragement from his countrymen.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) gets a little encouragement from his countrymen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) retook the yellow jersey with his performance

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) retook the yellow jersey with his performance
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) celebrates victory in stage seven of the Tour de France

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) celebrates victory in stage seven of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won his second stage and reclaimed the yellow jersey on the Tour's first mountain stage.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won his second stage and reclaimed the yellow jersey on the Tour's first mountain stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won his second stage of this year's Tour de France at Station des Rousses on Saturday, and completed another double, taking over the yellow jersey, just as he also did in Spa at the end of stage 2.

Unlike in Spa, however, the history books will show no asterisk against Chavanel's name after this victory - which, again, he achieved alone.

If his win in Spa carried a hollow ring, with the race neutralised behind him following the crash-marred descent of the Stockeu, at the summit of Station des Rousses, there was only acclaim and admiration after a gutsy and perfectly-timed and executed counterattack.

From Chavanel himself, there was an exuberant, fist-pumping, medallion-kissing celebration along the finishing straight, while, behind him, there were skirmishes and a minor sort out of the overall contenders, but no significant winners or losers.

"We are on a roll on this incredible 2010 Tour," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "We started with the whole team, and it has gone perfectly. What we did in the stage to Spa was extremely rare. But to do it twice - oh, it's wonderful. Now we will try to win a third!"

Indeed, a stage described as a "medium mountain" stage conformed exactly to expectations. The six classified climbs included two long category two-rated ascents towards the end - the Col de la Croix de la Serra and the Côte de Lamoura - and these saw the favourites gather at the front.

"I think next year I will no longer compete for the month of May, considering the form I've currently got at the Tour. I had legs of fire, and I knew I was on climbs that suited me very well - a gradient of four per cent, hills more than a mountain," said Chavenel to Letour.com.

But while the Croix de la Serra acted as the launchpad to Chavanel's victory, and effectively ended Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) spell in yellow, it told us very little about the climbing form of Alberto Contador (Astana), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) or Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), with last year's top four all present, correct and looking comfortable.

"I was à bloc [flat out]. It was hot, really hot. It was too much for me, I couldn't do it," said Cancellara to AFP. "I've had some nice days in the yellow jersey, and tomorrow I'll go back to my normal one. Things will be quieter, calmer, less stress."

The 14km climb of the Côte de Lamoura, to the finish at Station des Rousses, appeared tough at the bottom, with a series of hairpins, but it proved to be no more revealing.

Contador had two Astana teammates set the pace, and, with the main group now whittled down to around 35 riders, it was enough to drop the day's darkhorse for the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). With Thomas eventually conceding more than three minutes to that group, the white jersey for best young rider passed on to Schleck.

"I am very happy to have the white jersey, I hope that in the coming days, I can get one of another color," said Schleck to AFP. "Fabian (Cancellara) was not on a good day. Now it's my turn to play. I feel fine."

At the finish, as French TV hailed the stage winner's panache, Chavanel embraced his countryman and Quick Step teammate Jérôme Pineau, who completed an outstanding day for the Belgian squad by featuring in the day's main break and significantly increasing his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

Pineau had said, before the start, that he intended to try and score maximum points on the road from Tournus to Station des Rousses, and he almost succeeded, being first to the top of five out of the six climbs. It was Chavanel, of course, who scored double points at the stage finish, and he now sits second in the King of the Mountains competition, eight points behind Pineau.

"I had to score points to consolidate my polka dot jersey. I've been criticized at times for attacking too much, but it's been paying off at the Tour," said Pineau to AFP. "Rather than trying to make the right break, I attacked and found myself with Samuel (Dumoulin). It worked out well. On the last climb I gave it everything. When I heard that Sylvain was all alone, I picked it up to help, if even for 20 metres."

The man in polka dots first signalled his intent early, attacking in the first kilometre and being joined soon after by Christian Knees (Milram), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).

By the summit of the first climb, the Côte de l'Aubépin, after 51km, they had a lead of eight minutes, 30 seconds - with Pineau first across the line, of course, ahead of Knees and Perez.

It was the Côte du barrage de Vouglans, the fourth hill of the day - and the first Cat. 2 climb of this year's Tour - that began to inflict the damage. Cancellara began to yo-yo - as, surprisingly, did Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) - as the main group split in two, and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) bridged across to a counterattack that included Thomas Voeckler and Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne).

Up ahead, Pineau took off with Hondo, and they reached the top of the climb together. Knees followed, then Voeckler, Gautier, Cunego, Lloyd and Perget, with the peloton just over a minute behind.

Chavanel, meanwhile, sensed that the group containing Cunego - with the Italian widely fancied for the day's stage - was the one to join, and he set off in pursuit, bridging the gap in no time at all.

On the approach to the final climb Chavanel made another key decision, this time that Cunego's group wasn't going fast enough. And so he launched himself again - and so, at precisely the same time, did Pineau, dropping Hondo, and setting up a Quick Step pursuit race.

It didn't take Chavanel long to catch a spent-looking Pineau. "He tried to lead me," said Chavanel later to Cyclingnews, "but he was really tired, and it wasn't possible for him."

The climb to the finish, Chavanel admitted, was "exactly the type of climb I like." And it showed as he stormed up a gradient that averages five percent, pushing a huge gear.

"I began to think of the yellow jersey on the last climb, and I told myself that after having lost it, it was quite a coup to take it back again," said Chavenel to Letour.com.

Behind him, Pineau predictably dropped like a stone - he came in almost four minutes behind Chavanel - but Chavanel had a surprise pursuer in the form of Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto), who chased him all the way up the climb and came in just 57 seconds down.

As Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) - the winner of last year's penultimate stage to the summit of Mont Ventoux - came in for third, and Voeckler held on for fourth, the main group of 35 came in 1:47 down.

As well as last year's top four, the other favourites were all there - Cadel Evans (BMC), the Liquigas pair of Ivan Basso and Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). In fact, the only loser among those who might be considered top 10 candidates was Armstrong and Leipheimer's teammate, Andreas Kloden, who conceded four minutes to Chavanel.

"It was very hot, it was a very hard day," said Schleck to AFP. "I was surprised by the difficulty of the stage. I am a little disappointed with myself. On the last climb, Contador and his team pushed the pace a bit too high in my opinion, because of the sudden the others would not ride with them then."

Chavanel plans to defend his jersey in Sunday's stage 8, 189km from Station des Rousses to Morzine-Avoriaz. "Tomorrow I will do everything to defend it, but I know that the battle will mainly concern Contador, Schleck and Evans," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "In the midst of it, I'll always give everything, but if I lose, it does not matter. Right now I'm on my little cloud, I'm floating and I don't know how else to describe it. But I see that I have great support on the road and everywhere. It warms my heart."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step4:22:52
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:57
3Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:01:27
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:40
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:47
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
17Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
23Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
24Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
29Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
30Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
36Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
38Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
42Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:07
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:03:55
45Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:00
46Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
50Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
52Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
54Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
56Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:18
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
60Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
62Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
63Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:10:02
66Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
67Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
71Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
72José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
73Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
74Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
77Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:02
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:59
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:14:12
85Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
86Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
87Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
88Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
89Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
90Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
92Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
93David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
94George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
97Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:18:57
98Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
99Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
103Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:19:14
104Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
106Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
107Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
108Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
110Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
113Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
116Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
117Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
119Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
120Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
122Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
124Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
125Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
127Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
128Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
129Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
131Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
133Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
134Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
135Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
136Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
139Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:22:17
141Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
142Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
144Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
145Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
146Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
149Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
150Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
152Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
153Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
154Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
155Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
157Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
158David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
160Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
162Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
163Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
164Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
165Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
167Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
168Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
169Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
171Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
172Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
173Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
174Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
175Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
176Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
177Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
178Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
179Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
180Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
181Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
182Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
183Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
184Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
185Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
186Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
DNSJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
HDStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 Cormoz - 29.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 2 - Saint-Amour - 44.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram4
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 3 - Molinges - 118.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram4
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 4 - Station Des Rousses - 165.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step25pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto22
3Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank20
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne16
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions13
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana8
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
16Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack5
17Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
19Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 1 - Côte de l'Aubépin - 51.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram3
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Granges - 69.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Arinthod - 84.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 4 - Côte du barrage de Vouglans - 104.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram8
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
6Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix de la Serra - 134.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10pts
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini9
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5

Mountain 6 - Côte de Lamoura - 161.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step20pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto18
3Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne10

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto4:23:49
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:50
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:21
9Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:07
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:09:05
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:02
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:15
15Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:00
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:18:17
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
21Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:20
27Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
28Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank13:13:37
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:13
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Astana0:00:20
5Team Radioshack
6Quick Step0:00:41
7Team HTC - Columbia0:02:33
8BMC Racing Team0:03:35
9Sky Pro Cycling0:03:51
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:46
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
13Katusha Team
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:28
15Liquigas-Doimo0:08:35
16Team Saxo Bank0:11:32
17Footon-Servetto0:11:55
18Team Milram0:16:50
19Garmin - Transitions0:17:30
20Française Des Jeux0:20:00
21Cervelo Test Team0:29:05
22Lampre - Farnese0:31:32

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step33:01:23
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:32
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:55
5Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:02:17
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:02:26
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
9Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:02:33
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:35
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:10
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:11
14Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:16
15Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:20
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:39
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
18Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:03:44
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:46
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
21Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:50
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:58
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:02
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:03
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:04
26Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:04:05
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:06
28Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:19
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:20
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:35
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:37
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:39
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:05:19
34Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:31
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:06:00
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:06:01
37Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:04
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:05
39Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:13
40Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:26
41John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:30
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:07:41
44Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:50
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:05
46Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:08:18
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:08:19
48Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:22
49Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:27
50Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:51
51Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:33
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:12:19
53José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:25
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:12:27
55Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:12:35
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:47
57Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
58Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:13:11
59Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:13:45
60Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:46
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:56
62Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:12
63Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:43
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:26
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:16:33
66Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:16:38
67Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:44
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:16:54
69Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:56
70Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:08
71Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:13
72Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:24
73David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:20:02
74Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:15
75Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:31
76Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:48
77Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:56
78Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:02
79Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:17
80Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:21:18
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:21:27
82Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:21:36
83Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:38
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:39
85Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:42
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:45
87Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:21:46
88Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:54
90Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:59
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:07
92George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:23
93Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:22:32
95Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:23:02
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:06
97Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:10
98Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:24:05
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:24:21
100Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:23
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:26
102Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:24:54
103Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:00
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:03
105Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:17
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:25:47
107Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:25:57
108Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
109Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:26:00
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:20
111Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:49
112Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:07
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:41
114Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:52
116Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:28:57
117Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:58
118Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:08
119Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:09
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:29:11
121Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:19
122Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:29:28
123Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:29
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:29:32
125Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:29:34
127Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:29:36
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:24
129Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:30:30
130Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:30:31
131Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:34
132Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:47
133Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:18
134Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:31:21
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:31:22
136Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:42
137Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:11
138Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:32:36
139Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:33:01
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:33:46
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:33:55
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:57
143Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:12
144Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:34:24
145Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:42
146Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:35:37
147Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:36:03
148Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:08
149Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:16
150Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:36:23
151Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:36:44
152Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:52
153Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:37:13
154Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:37:14
155Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:34
156Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:38:58
157Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:12
158Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:31
159Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:40:39
160Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:42
161Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:41:28
162Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:41:32
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:41:36
164Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:41:43
165Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:45
166Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:42:31
167David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:42:36
168Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:43:06
169Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:43:15
170Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:43:16
171Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:44:24
172Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:44:39
173Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:44:58
174David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:48:27
175Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:48:56
176Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:14
177Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:49:24
178Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:50:51
179Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
180Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:58
181Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:52:03
182Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:12
183Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:55
184Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:56:59
185Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:57:01
186Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana1:01:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team118pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini114
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha105
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne92
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia85
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team82
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom79
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram71
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team53
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions53
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions43
17Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale38
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana35
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini33
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
25Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne33
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram30
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
28Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram26
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
31Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank25
32Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions25
33Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
36Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
37Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
38Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
40Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
41Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram20
42Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
43Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
46David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
47José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
48Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
49Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
50Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
51Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
54Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
55Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
57Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
58Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
59Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
60Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
62Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
63Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
64Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
65Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux11
66Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
68Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
70Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
71Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
72Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
73Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo9
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
76Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
77Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
78Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
79Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
80Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
81Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
82George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
83Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step5
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
89Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
91Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
92Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
94Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
95Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
96Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
97Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
98Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank2
99Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
100Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
101Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
102Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
104Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
105Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
106John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
107Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
108Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
109Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
110Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
111Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
112Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
114Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
115Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
116Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
117Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
118Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
119Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
120Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
121Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
122Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
123Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
124Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
125Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
127Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
129Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
130Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
131Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
132Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
133Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
134Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
135Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
137Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
138Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
140Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
141Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
142Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
143Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
144Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
145Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
146Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
147Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
148Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
149Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
150Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step44pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto18
7Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
13Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
14Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
17Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
18José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
19Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
21Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
23Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
24Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
25Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
29Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
30Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
31Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank33:03:18
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:15
3Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:44
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:07
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:25
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:42
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:44
8Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:40
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:01
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:17
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:48
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:14:38
13Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:53
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:19:07
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:28
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:21:07
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:28
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:31
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:02
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:24:05
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:26:46
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:27:33
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:34
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:27:39
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:28:29
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:32:00
27Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:32:29
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:33:42
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:47
30Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:42:44
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:43:03
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:47:01
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:47:19
34Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:54:17
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:55:00
36Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:55:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana99:12:43
2Rabobank0:00:56
3Caisse d'Epargne0:01:24
4Sky Pro Cycling0:01:29
5Team Radioshack0:02:07
6Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:40
7BMC Racing Team0:03:44
8Team HTC - Columbia0:04:15
9Quick Step0:04:33
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:07:36
11AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:08
13Team Saxo Bank0:08:51
14Katusha Team0:09:17
15Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:27
16Liquigas-Doimo0:10:36
17Garmin - Transitions0:14:54
18Footon-Servetto0:19:20
19Team Milram0:20:43
20Française Des Jeux0:22:49
21Cervelo Test Team0:29:40
22Lampre - Farnese0:38:56

 

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

This was the first taste of the mountains for the riders and you could see that it was a bit of a shock for everyone: the guys who went on the attack and for the overall contenders who didn't.

If you consider that most of the riders arrived in Holland on the Tuesday before the Tour de France, that means that they haven't done any big climbing for almost two weeks. That's a significant factor and explains why none of the big guys really went for it. The heat was also a factor and it often is in the Jura mountains because it can be a very humid but also very hot area in the summer. It made for tough racing conditions and explains why Cancellara quickly lost contact and the yellow jersey.

Of course, none of the lack of aggression takes anything away from Sylvain Chavanel's ride. He is on form and is using it to spectacular effect. He has always been a gutsy ride and won it will again. Chapeau to him and his team for getting the stage and the yellow jersey again.

Some people thought that Geraint Thomas might have a chance of taking the yellow jersey but while it would have been nice, I think Geraint still needs to develop and gain more experience before he's got a real shot in situations like that. He's super talented but he built his week in the spotlight on his excellent ride in the prologue and then a strong ride on the cobbles. Being able to transfer that to the climbs is a big ask.

He perhaps went a little deep that he planned to this week but it was well worth it for him and Team Sky. His second place overall kept the team car in second place in the race convoy and so was quickly there for punctures, for feeding and back up. With Wiggins also under performing in the prologue, the strong ride by Thomas also kept the pressure off him and allowed him to get into the race. They are little details not everyone sees but they do make a difference. Brad looked good on the climbs and should be up their with the other contenders on Sunday. He is probably now motivated and ready for his own spell in the spotlight.

It's time for the first real show down in the Alps on Sunday and it should be a cracker. I think the last time the Tour went up there from this direction was back in 1985 when Hinault was battling with Luis Herrera. I can remember watching it.

It's a real climb and could produce a real old battle amongst Evans, Armstrong, Contador, Schleck, Basso and Sastre. They all need to be up there if they are to be true overall contenders and may give it absolutely everything because they know they have the first rest day afterwards.

I understand that Evans didn't get his BMC team to go after Chavanel because he didn't want to take the yellow jersey straight away. That's a clever move by Evans and shows he's playing an intelligent and long game. With Chavanel in yellow, it means that Quick Step will be happy to control the first half of the stage and then he can perhaps take the jersey at the finish, enjoy having it on the rest day and BMC will only have to start defending it on Tuesday after they've rested up. Decisions like that can make the difference between and losing the Tour in Paris.

