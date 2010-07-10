Chavanel races to victory in first mountains stage
Frenchman recaptures yellow
Stage 7: Tournus - Station des Rousses
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won his second stage of this year's Tour de France at Station des Rousses on Saturday, and completed another double, taking over the yellow jersey, just as he also did in Spa at the end of stage 2.
Related Articles
Unlike in Spa, however, the history books will show no asterisk against Chavanel's name after this victory - which, again, he achieved alone.
If his win in Spa carried a hollow ring, with the race neutralised behind him following the crash-marred descent of the Stockeu, at the summit of Station des Rousses, there was only acclaim and admiration after a gutsy and perfectly-timed and executed counterattack.
From Chavanel himself, there was an exuberant, fist-pumping, medallion-kissing celebration along the finishing straight, while, behind him, there were skirmishes and a minor sort out of the overall contenders, but no significant winners or losers.
"We are on a roll on this incredible 2010 Tour," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "We started with the whole team, and it has gone perfectly. What we did in the stage to Spa was extremely rare. But to do it twice - oh, it's wonderful. Now we will try to win a third!"
Indeed, a stage described as a "medium mountain" stage conformed exactly to expectations. The six classified climbs included two long category two-rated ascents towards the end - the Col de la Croix de la Serra and the Côte de Lamoura - and these saw the favourites gather at the front.
"I think next year I will no longer compete for the month of May, considering the form I've currently got at the Tour. I had legs of fire, and I knew I was on climbs that suited me very well - a gradient of four per cent, hills more than a mountain," said Chavenel to Letour.com.
But while the Croix de la Serra acted as the launchpad to Chavanel's victory, and effectively ended Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) spell in yellow, it told us very little about the climbing form of Alberto Contador (Astana), Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) or Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), with last year's top four all present, correct and looking comfortable.
"I was à bloc [flat out]. It was hot, really hot. It was too much for me, I couldn't do it," said Cancellara to AFP. "I've had some nice days in the yellow jersey, and tomorrow I'll go back to my normal one. Things will be quieter, calmer, less stress."
The 14km climb of the Côte de Lamoura, to the finish at Station des Rousses, appeared tough at the bottom, with a series of hairpins, but it proved to be no more revealing.
Contador had two Astana teammates set the pace, and, with the main group now whittled down to around 35 riders, it was enough to drop the day's darkhorse for the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). With Thomas eventually conceding more than three minutes to that group, the white jersey for best young rider passed on to Schleck.
"I am very happy to have the white jersey, I hope that in the coming days, I can get one of another color," said Schleck to AFP. "Fabian (Cancellara) was not on a good day. Now it's my turn to play. I feel fine."
At the finish, as French TV hailed the stage winner's panache, Chavanel embraced his countryman and Quick Step teammate Jérôme Pineau, who completed an outstanding day for the Belgian squad by featuring in the day's main break and significantly increasing his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.
Pineau had said, before the start, that he intended to try and score maximum points on the road from Tournus to Station des Rousses, and he almost succeeded, being first to the top of five out of the six climbs. It was Chavanel, of course, who scored double points at the stage finish, and he now sits second in the King of the Mountains competition, eight points behind Pineau.
"I had to score points to consolidate my polka dot jersey. I've been criticized at times for attacking too much, but it's been paying off at the Tour," said Pineau to AFP. "Rather than trying to make the right break, I attacked and found myself with Samuel (Dumoulin). It worked out well. On the last climb I gave it everything. When I heard that Sylvain was all alone, I picked it up to help, if even for 20 metres."
The man in polka dots first signalled his intent early, attacking in the first kilometre and being joined soon after by Christian Knees (Milram), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis).
By the summit of the first climb, the Côte de l'Aubépin, after 51km, they had a lead of eight minutes, 30 seconds - with Pineau first across the line, of course, ahead of Knees and Perez.
It was the Côte du barrage de Vouglans, the fourth hill of the day - and the first Cat. 2 climb of this year's Tour - that began to inflict the damage. Cancellara began to yo-yo - as, surprisingly, did Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) - as the main group split in two, and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) bridged across to a counterattack that included Thomas Voeckler and Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne).
Up ahead, Pineau took off with Hondo, and they reached the top of the climb together. Knees followed, then Voeckler, Gautier, Cunego, Lloyd and Perget, with the peloton just over a minute behind.
Chavanel, meanwhile, sensed that the group containing Cunego - with the Italian widely fancied for the day's stage - was the one to join, and he set off in pursuit, bridging the gap in no time at all.
On the approach to the final climb Chavanel made another key decision, this time that Cunego's group wasn't going fast enough. And so he launched himself again - and so, at precisely the same time, did Pineau, dropping Hondo, and setting up a Quick Step pursuit race.
It didn't take Chavanel long to catch a spent-looking Pineau. "He tried to lead me," said Chavanel later to Cyclingnews, "but he was really tired, and it wasn't possible for him."
The climb to the finish, Chavanel admitted, was "exactly the type of climb I like." And it showed as he stormed up a gradient that averages five percent, pushing a huge gear.
"I began to think of the yellow jersey on the last climb, and I told myself that after having lost it, it was quite a coup to take it back again," said Chavenel to Letour.com.
Behind him, Pineau predictably dropped like a stone - he came in almost four minutes behind Chavanel - but Chavanel had a surprise pursuer in the form of Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto), who chased him all the way up the climb and came in just 57 seconds down.
As Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) - the winner of last year's penultimate stage to the summit of Mont Ventoux - came in for third, and Voeckler held on for fourth, the main group of 35 came in 1:47 down.
As well as last year's top four, the other favourites were all there - Cadel Evans (BMC), the Liquigas pair of Ivan Basso and Roman Kreuziger and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). In fact, the only loser among those who might be considered top 10 candidates was Armstrong and Leipheimer's teammate, Andreas Kloden, who conceded four minutes to Chavanel.
"It was very hot, it was a very hard day," said Schleck to AFP. "I was surprised by the difficulty of the stage. I am a little disappointed with myself. On the last climb, Contador and his team pushed the pace a bit too high in my opinion, because of the sudden the others would not ride with them then."
Chavanel plans to defend his jersey in Sunday's stage 8, 189km from Station des Rousses to Morzine-Avoriaz. "Tomorrow I will do everything to defend it, but I know that the battle will mainly concern Contador, Schleck and Evans," said Chavenel to Letour.com. "In the midst of it, I'll always give everything, but if I lose, it does not matter. Right now I'm on my little cloud, I'm floating and I don't know how else to describe it. But I see that I have great support on the road and everywhere. It warms my heart."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|4:22:52
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:57
|3
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:01:27
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:40
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:47
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|17
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|23
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|30
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|36
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:07
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:03:55
|45
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:00
|46
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|50
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|60
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|62
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:10:02
|66
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|67
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|72
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|73
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|74
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|77
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:02
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:59
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:12
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|93
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|94
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|97
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:18:57
|98
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|101
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:14
|104
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|108
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|113
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|116
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|117
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|120
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|122
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|124
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|125
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|127
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|128
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|129
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|131
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|132
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|134
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|136
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|139
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:22:17
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|145
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|146
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|150
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|152
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|153
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|154
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|155
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|157
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|158
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|163
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|164
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|165
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|167
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|168
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|169
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|171
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|172
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|174
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|175
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|176
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|178
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|180
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|181
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|182
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|183
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|184
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|185
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|186
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|HD
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|3
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|20
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|9
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|8
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|16
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|17
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|19
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|4
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|6
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|3
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4:23:49
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:50
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|9
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:07
|10
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:05
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:02
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:15
|15
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:17
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:20
|27
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|13:13:37
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:13
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Astana
|0:00:20
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Quick Step
|0:00:41
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:33
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:46
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:28
|15
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:35
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:32
|17
|Footon-Servetto
|0:11:55
|18
|Team Milram
|0:16:50
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:30
|20
|Française Des Jeux
|0:20:00
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:05
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:31:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|33:01:23
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:32
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:55
|5
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:17
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:02:26
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:33
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:35
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:10
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:11
|14
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:16
|15
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:39
|17
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:03:44
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:03:46
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:50
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:03:58
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:02
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:03
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:04
|26
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:05
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:06
|28
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:20
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:35
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:39
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:19
|34
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:31
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:06:00
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:01
|37
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:04
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:05
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:13
|40
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:26
|41
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:30
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:07:41
|44
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:50
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:05
|46
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:08:18
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:19
|48
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:22
|49
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:27
|50
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|51
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:33
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:19
|53
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:25
|54
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:12:27
|55
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:35
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:47
|57
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:11
|59
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:13:45
|60
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:46
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:56
|62
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:12
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:43
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:26
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:16:33
|66
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:16:38
|67
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:44
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:16:54
|69
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:56
|70
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:08
|71
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:13
|72
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:24
|73
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:02
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:15
|75
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:31
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:48
|77
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:56
|78
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:02
|79
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:17
|80
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:21:18
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:21:27
|82
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:21:36
|83
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:38
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:39
|85
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:45
|87
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:21:46
|88
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:54
|90
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:59
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:07
|92
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:23
|93
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:32
|95
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:23:02
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:06
|97
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:10
|98
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:24:05
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:24:21
|100
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:23
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:26
|102
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:54
|103
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:00
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:03
|105
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:17
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:25:47
|107
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:25:57
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|109
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:26:00
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:20
|111
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:49
|112
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:07
|113
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:41
|114
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:52
|116
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:28:57
|117
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:58
|118
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:08
|119
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:09
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:29:11
|121
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:19
|122
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:28
|123
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:29
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:29:32
|125
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:29:34
|127
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:29:36
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:30:24
|129
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:30:30
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:30:31
|131
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:34
|132
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:47
|133
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:18
|134
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:21
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:31:22
|136
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:42
|137
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:11
|138
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:36
|139
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:33:01
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:33:46
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:55
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:57
|143
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:12
|144
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:24
|145
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:34:42
|146
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:35:37
|147
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:03
|148
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:08
|149
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:16
|150
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:23
|151
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:36:44
|152
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:52
|153
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:37:13
|154
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:14
|155
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:34
|156
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:38:58
|157
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:12
|158
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:31
|159
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:40:39
|160
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:42
|161
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:41:28
|162
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:41:32
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:41:36
|164
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:41:43
|165
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:45
|166
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:42:31
|167
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:36
|168
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:06
|169
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:43:15
|170
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:43:16
|171
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:24
|172
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:44:39
|173
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:44:58
|174
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:48:27
|175
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:48:56
|176
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:14
|177
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:49:24
|178
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:50:51
|179
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|180
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:58
|181
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:52:03
|182
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:12
|183
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:55
|184
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:56:59
|185
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:57:01
|186
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|1:01:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|118
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|53
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|17
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|35
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|25
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|27
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|30
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|32
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|33
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|36
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|37
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|38
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|40
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|41
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|20
|42
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|43
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|17
|45
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|46
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|48
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|49
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|50
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|51
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|54
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|55
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|58
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|60
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|62
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|63
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|64
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|11
|66
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|68
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|70
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|71
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|72
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|73
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|76
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|77
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|78
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|79
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|80
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|81
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|82
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|83
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|89
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|91
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|92
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|93
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|95
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|96
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|97
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|98
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|99
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|100
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|101
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|102
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|104
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|105
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|106
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|107
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|108
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|109
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|110
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|111
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|112
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|115
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|116
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|117
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|118
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|119
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|120
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|121
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|122
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|123
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|124
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|125
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|127
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|128
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|129
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|130
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|131
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|132
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|133
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|134
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|135
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|137
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|138
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|140
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|141
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|142
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|143
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|144
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|145
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|146
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|147
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|148
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|149
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|150
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|7
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|8
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|13
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|14
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|17
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|18
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|19
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|21
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|23
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|24
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|25
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|30
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|31
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|33:03:18
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:15
|3
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:44
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:07
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:25
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:44
|8
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:40
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:01
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:17
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:48
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:38
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:53
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:07
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:28
|16
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:21:07
|17
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:28
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:31
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:02
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:24:05
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:46
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:33
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:34
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:27:39
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:29
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:32:00
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:32:29
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:33:42
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:47
|30
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:42:44
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:43:03
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:47:01
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:47:19
|34
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:54:17
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:55:00
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:55:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|99:12:43
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:56
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:24
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|5
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:07
|6
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:40
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:15
|9
|Quick Step
|0:04:33
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:36
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:08
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:51
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:09:17
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:27
|16
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:36
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:54
|18
|Footon-Servetto
|0:19:20
|19
|Team Milram
|0:20:43
|20
|Française Des Jeux
|0:22:49
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:40
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:38:56
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis
This was the first taste of the mountains for the riders and you could see that it was a bit of a shock for everyone: the guys who went on the attack and for the overall contenders who didn't.
If you consider that most of the riders arrived in Holland on the Tuesday before the Tour de France, that means that they haven't done any big climbing for almost two weeks. That's a significant factor and explains why none of the big guys really went for it. The heat was also a factor and it often is in the Jura mountains because it can be a very humid but also very hot area in the summer. It made for tough racing conditions and explains why Cancellara quickly lost contact and the yellow jersey.
Of course, none of the lack of aggression takes anything away from Sylvain Chavanel's ride. He is on form and is using it to spectacular effect. He has always been a gutsy ride and won it will again. Chapeau to him and his team for getting the stage and the yellow jersey again.
Some people thought that Geraint Thomas might have a chance of taking the yellow jersey but while it would have been nice, I think Geraint still needs to develop and gain more experience before he's got a real shot in situations like that. He's super talented but he built his week in the spotlight on his excellent ride in the prologue and then a strong ride on the cobbles. Being able to transfer that to the climbs is a big ask.
He perhaps went a little deep that he planned to this week but it was well worth it for him and Team Sky. His second place overall kept the team car in second place in the race convoy and so was quickly there for punctures, for feeding and back up. With Wiggins also under performing in the prologue, the strong ride by Thomas also kept the pressure off him and allowed him to get into the race. They are little details not everyone sees but they do make a difference. Brad looked good on the climbs and should be up their with the other contenders on Sunday. He is probably now motivated and ready for his own spell in the spotlight.
It's time for the first real show down in the Alps on Sunday and it should be a cracker. I think the last time the Tour went up there from this direction was back in 1985 when Hinault was battling with Luis Herrera. I can remember watching it.
It's a real climb and could produce a real old battle amongst Evans, Armstrong, Contador, Schleck, Basso and Sastre. They all need to be up there if they are to be true overall contenders and may give it absolutely everything because they know they have the first rest day afterwards.
I understand that Evans didn't get his BMC team to go after Chavanel because he didn't want to take the yellow jersey straight away. That's a clever move by Evans and shows he's playing an intelligent and long game. With Chavanel in yellow, it means that Quick Step will be happy to control the first half of the stage and then he can perhaps take the jersey at the finish, enjoy having it on the rest day and BMC will only have to start defending it on Tuesday after they've rested up. Decisions like that can make the difference between and losing the Tour in Paris.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy