Image 1 of 92 Frenchman Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) celebrates the second Tour de France stage win of his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) wins the stage in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 92 The peloton rolls through a pictureseque Alpine village en route to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 92 The peloton faced their most difficult day in the Alps during stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 92 Japan's Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 92 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) rode the ninth stage with a fractured elbow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 92 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) lies in fourth overall after stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) made a heroic effort to defend his yellow jersey on stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 92 US road champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 92 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) powers the day's break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 92 Maillot jaune Cadel Evans surrounded by BMC teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 92 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) attacked the peloton on the early part of the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 92 The peloton faced plenty of climbing on the most arduous stage in the Alps. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 92 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finishes the stage in ninth place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 92 Belgium's Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 92 Alexandre Vinokourov leads former teammate Andreas Klöden. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 92 Team Sky's Thomas Löfkvist paces Bradley Wiggins on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 92 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished 30th on stage 9, nearly five minutes down on stage winner Sandy Casar. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 92 HTC - Columbia's Kanstantsin Siutsou leads teammate Michael Rogers on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 92 Frenchman Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 92 Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 92 2008 Tour champion Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) climbs the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 92 The four remaining members of the day's break included Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 92 The day's break in action during stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) saw his GC hopes come to grief on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 92 Spanish road champion José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 92 Mauro Santambrogio paces teammate and race leader Cadel Evans on the day's final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 92 Yellow jersey holder Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 92 Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) would lose the polka dot jersey to compatriot Anthony Charteau (Bbox). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 92 Sky teammates Thomas Löfkvist and Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 92 Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is urged on by tifosi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 92 Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) rounds the final bend in the lead to take stage honours. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) wins the Tour's ninth stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 92 Defending Tour champion Alberto Contador leads Andy Schleck up the decisive Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 92 A helicopter follows the progress of the break during stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 92 The stunning mountain scenery of stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is the new leader of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 92 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 92 A dejected Cadel Evans (BMC) arrives at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 92 Giro champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas) climbs the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) in action during stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) chats with 7-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 92 BMC teammates Mauro Santambrogio and Cadel Evans after finishing stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 92 It was an emotional day for Cadel Evans as he surrendered the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 92 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) crosses the finish line in 18th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 92 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) would finish 10th on stage 9. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 92 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) rode himself into the top-ten overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 92 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is the Tour's new leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) steps on stage to receive the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 92 Stage winner Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) salutes the crowd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 92 Overnight race leader Cadel Evans and teammate Mauro Santambrogio have an emotional moment at the stage finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 92 BMC Racing teammates Cadel Evans and Mauro Santambrogio embrace after stage 9. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) fought valiantly to defend his yellow jersey, despite a fractured elbow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 92 Yellow jersey holder Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Mauro Santambrogio cross the finish line, 8:09 down on the Casar group. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) bested his breakaway companions to win stage 9 in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 92 Cycling fans abound along the Tour's route. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes over the yellow jersey from Cadel Evans. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 92 Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is the new mountains classification leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 92 Rabobank teammates Robert Gesink and Denis Menchov tackle the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 92 Olympic road champion Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) pursues Schleck and Contador. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 92 Alberto Contador (Astana) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) are urged on by spectators on the upper slopes of the Col de la Madeleine . (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 92 Eventual stage winner Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) heads into a switchback near the Col de la Madeleine summit. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 92 Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) nears the top of the Col de la Madeleine in the leading four-man break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 92 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) ascends the Col de la Madeleine in the lead break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 92 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the break on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 92 Huge crowds lined the ascent stage 9's final climb, the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 92 In addition to the yellow jersey, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) earned another white jersey as leader of the young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) climbs the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Tour rival Alberto Contador (Astana) as the duo put time into all the other GC contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 92 A battered Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) couldn't handle the pace on the ascent of the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) gives it his all on the ninth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) rides into yellow on the Col de la Madeleine ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a comfortable lead in the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons the yellow jersey for the first time in his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 92 An exhausted Denis Menchov (Rabobank) at the finish of the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) lost over 8 minutes on the day. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 79 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) was near tears as he admitted his Tour hopes were over. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 80 of 92 Ivan Basso, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Lance Armstrong try to limit their time gap to Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC) answers questions after losing the maillot jaune (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 82 of 92 A heartbroken Cadel Evans (BMC) has lost the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 92 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and defending Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) put on an impressive display of climbing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 92 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) cracked on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) bested his breakaway companions in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to win the Tour's ninth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 92 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) leads teammate Denis Menchov on the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 92 Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) has signed in at the start of stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 92 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), resplendent in yellow, awaits the start of stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 92 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) finish in a group 2:50 down on Casar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) wins stage 9 ahead of runner-up Luis León Sánchez Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 92 Cadel Evans is assisted by BMC staff after finishing stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 92 Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) outsprints Luis León Sánchez Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) to win stage 9. (Image credit: AFP)

This year's Tour de France has been a good vintage for French riders; two stage wins and the maillot jaune for Sylvain Chavanel have made it memorable for the local fans, who were treated to more home grown success with a stage win for Française des Jeux's Sandy Casar in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne after another interesting day in the Alps.

The day belonged to the 31-year-old from Mantes-la-Jolie, whose home region is not far from where this race will finish in 12 days' time, and this afternoon in the Savoie department of the Rhône-Alpes region he took a win that will remain with him long after the conclusion of the 97th Tour de France in Paris on July 25.

Having spent much of the day in a high-powered break, Casar climbed the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine ahead of the peloton - by day's end he had outsprinted fellow escapees Luis León Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to add another victory to the one he earned on stage 18 of the 2007 Tour de France in Angoulême.

And in a sign of what to expect over the course of the next 12 days, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) earned himself the overall race lead following his mano-a-mano exploits with Alberto Contador (Astana) that began on the slopes of the Col de la Madeleine. There's no doubt that the touch paper which was ignited today will result in an explosion for the maillot jaune once the race hits the Pyrenees.

One fact became glaringly obvious, however: this year's Tour de France has become a battle between Schleck, winner of Sunday's stage to Morzine-Avoriaz, and reigning champion Alberto Contador. There's already two minutes between second-placed Contador and third-placed Samuel Sanchez, and each has the team to help them remain at the head of proceedings, as evidenced by Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis's post-stage comments.

"The plan was to put on huge pressure if Andy [Schleck] was feeling alright and thankfully, he was flying," said Riis. "Jens [Voigt], Chris [Anker Sørensen] and Jakob [Fuglsang] put in a world class effort and they actually started the massacre on our opponents.

"Jens was ready to work for Andy on the final part of the mountain and when he wasn't able to drop Contador today, he did the right thing and worked together with him. Mission accomplished today, but the Tour de France is far from being over," he said.

While the focus was undoubtedly on the plucky pair making all the big moves, other riders reaping the fruits of their labours were a determined Samuel Sanchez, the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader battling bravely to move into third overall behind the Saxo Bank and Astana captains, plus Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), who all finished 2:06 behind the stage winner and now fill most of the top 10 spots on general classification.

Cadel Evans was one man just happy to make it to the finish, the erstwhile race leader's BMC Racing Team revealing he'd been riding with a fractured elbow. He lost the maillot jaune and suffered immensely on the Col de la Madeleine, eventually finishing more than eight minutes in arrears of the stage winner.

"I wasn't at the same level as I was on stage eight," said Evans, who will continue in the Tour despite the injury. "I had a big crash at the start of that day and I'm really paying for the consequences from that. I suffer on my bike every day but I do it with pleasure. The guys and the team have supported me and believed in me in this whole project. I'm so sorry to have let them all down."

Mega day in the mountains

After 24 hours of requisite respite, today's mountainous menu saw the Tour's peloton tackle the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, the Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine, a veritable feast for fans and 204.5km of torture for riders possibly looking ahead to the Pyrenees in dread.

Almost seven kilometres into the stage the green and polka dot jerseys respectively, Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Jerôme Pineau (Quick Step), were already trying their luck off the front of the peloton, the Norwegian keen to go on a points spree like he did during stage 19 of last year's Tour.

Eventually 10 riders got clear, with Pineau and Hushovd joined by Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Johannes Frohlinger (Milram).

With about 30km on the clock and the Col de la Colombière looming, the break had established a gap of 2:50, as Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved away from the peloton on their own after the main escape had flown the coop. With about 163km remaining, Hushovd was dropped as Cunego and Taaramae continued to make their way up to the break.

As the Italo-Estonian alliance crested the Col de la Colombière the united nations up front remained 40 seconds ahead. With 147km to go the mission was complete and both riders had made it to the break.

Consolidation was the name of the game for the escape group; as the peloton hit the Col de Aravis the advantage was just over four minutes and with 77.5km to go, the gap was 5:56, which meant Sanchez was the maillot jaune virtuel. Five kilometres later and the advantage had stretched to 6:19, with BMC Racing controlling the peloton as it went through the sprint in La Bathie.

Madeleine: A monstrous task

With the break hitting the slopes of the hors catégorie monster that is the Col de la Madeleine, it held an advantage of 6:30, although with 55km remaining that had decreased to 6:15 as Pineau was dropped, a situation seemingly ripe for Sanchez's picking.

Meanwhile, behind the leading group, BMC continued to dictate the pace in pursuit of Sanchez and co; with race leader Evans tucked in safely behind George Hincapie and followed by the Australian's former teammate Jurgen Van Den Broeck, who was flying the general classification flag for Omega Pharma-Lotto and supported by another Australian, Matthew Lloyd.

Another five clicks up the road and a full minute had been wiped off the gap, with just over five minutes separating the leaders and the BMC-led peloton, from which Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had emerged in pursuit of the front group.

Vinokourov quickly established a lead nearing a minute, although with 46km left in the stage he trailed the leaders by 4:39 as he caught and quickly left Cofidis' Rein Taaramae behind. Five kilometres later the gap between the peloton and the remnants of the break - which was quickly tearing apart to just five riders - hovered just over five minutes.

And as the break was down to a quintet, the group containing the overall contenders was also shedding members, with the likes of Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) dropping their speed to survive the climb while Astana again set a spectacular tempo from the likes of Paolo Tiralongo and Daniel Navarro, which had coincidentally brought back Vinokourov.

The 'Andy and Alberto' Show

Shortly after the catch of Vinokourov, the inevitable happened and Andy Schleck hit out with about 40km to go, the attack followed only by Contador although soon the two were joined by Samuel Sanchez, who impressively rode past the pair and with a constant grimace continued on in an attempt to put time into the group behind.

But no sooner had Sanchez rode past and BOOM, it was time for Schleck to go again and again in an attempt to break the elastic between himself and his closest rival, who was content to follow the Luxembourger's wheel as Sanchez was quickly relegated. Ahead of them the leading quartet had opened the gap to 6:20 over the maillot jaune of Evans and 3:37 over the battling duo of Contador and Schleck.

The young pair, which is expected to fill the top places on the general classification, carried on its merry way as those behind, the other overall contenders such as Van Den Broeck, Menchov, Ivan Basso and Leipheimer - assisted ably by Lance Armstrong - maintained a steady rhythm and held the gap between themselves and the Saxo Bank-Astana alliance to 1:30 with about 35km to go.

Ahead of them Cunego, Casar, Sanchez and Charteau maintained their 2:11 advantage over Schleck and Contador as the summit of the Madeleine beckoned; the descent offering respite from the brutal slopes of the previous 25km and the key to a seemingly imminent stage victory for one of them.

Further down the Madeleine's slopes several tales were being played out, one of them featuring Evans, who just 48 hours earlier had been enjoying one of his best days on the bike when he rode to the maillot jaune but was now seeing his Tour unravel with a display of suffering that dashed the hopes of many an Australian cycling fan thanks to the aforementioned broken elbow. The grit he displayed in getting through the day's parcours would make those same fans proud, however.

Ahead of the Australian, the men hitherto below him on general classification - Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Rodriguez - had formed their own group and had left Armstrong and Basso behind in an attempt to limit their losses to the young charges at the head of proceedings.

Holding on to the end

With a fast-charging Schleck and Contador behind them, the four men up front did their best to maintain the crucial two minutes' advantage, which had decreased to 1:56 with about 18km left in the stage. Having battled hard to stay in contact with the pair of GC favourites, Sammy Sanchez held a gap of 30 seconds that was on the decrease as his best efforts on the descent started to pay off.

The battle for the maillot jaune going on behind them, the leading quartet made its way under the 10km-to-go flag and although it was too premature for stage win machinations to begin, the likelihood of Sanchez bursting out of the group in an attempt to secure victory wasn't far from the minds of Casar, Cunego and Charteau, the latter two having never before taken a Tour stage victory, despite the Italian topping the best young rider classification in the 2006 edition of la grande boucle.

And while the gap was down to 36 seconds with three kilometres remaining, the break's advantage seemed purely academic; it was time for the roulette to begin, with each man watching the other inside the final 2,000 metres. As the flamme rouge beckoned it almost cost them dearly however, with Schleck, Contador and the previously dropped Moreau making contact with just a kilometre to race.

To the relief of the break the overall contenders abstained from the sprint, which featured several tricky bends in the final 500 metres, mastered best by Casar, who held on for a win at the end of over 200 brutal kilometres that had a profound effect on the direction of this year's Tour de France.

Sammy Sanchez, who personified purgatory in the final 10km as he struggled to regain time on the men who had dangled the carrot ahead of him for the final 40km, finished over a minute in arrears but earned himself a place in the top three on general classification and undoubtedly a legion of new fans thanks to his determination in the face of an onslaught.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 5:38:10 2 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:02 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:52 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:07 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:10 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:50 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:48 20 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 22 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:51 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:53 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:55 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 34 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 36 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:59 37 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:07 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:41 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:07:42 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:09 42 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 44 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 46 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 50 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:13:21 52 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:17 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:19 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 59 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 60 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:07 62 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:39 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 64 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 65 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 67 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 71 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:28 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:56 82 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 83 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 86 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 87 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 90 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 92 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 93 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 97 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 102 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 106 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 107 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 108 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 110 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 112 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 113 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 115 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:30:15 117 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 121 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 122 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 123 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 125 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 129 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 130 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 133 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 134 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 135 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:56 136 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:57 137 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 138 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 139 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 140 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 141 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 142 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 145 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 146 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 148 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 149 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 151 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 152 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 154 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 155 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 157 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 159 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 160 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 162 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 163 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 164 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 165 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 166 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 167 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 168 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 169 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 170 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 171 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 172 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 173 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 176 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 177 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 178 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 179 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:35:09 180 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:35:14 181 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:45 DNF Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto DNS Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNS Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram DNS Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points - Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne, km. 204.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 20 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 4 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 13 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 10 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 5 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 4 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 3 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 2 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint 1 - Cluses, km. 25.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 6 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2

Sprint 2 - La Bathie, km. 135.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 4 3 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châtillon (Cat. 4), km. 18.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Colombière (Cat. 1), km. 46.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 13 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 9 5 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5

Mountain 3 - Col des Aravis (Cat. 2), km. 71.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 6 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Mountain 4 - Col des Saisies (Cat. 1), km. 97.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 13 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 9 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 6 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 7 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 6 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Mountain 5 - Col de la Madeleine (HC), km. 172.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 36 3 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 28 5 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 24 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 16 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 10

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5:38:12 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:05 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:46 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:53 5 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:13:19 6 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:15 7 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:17 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:05 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:37 10 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:25:54 17 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 22 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:13 25 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:34:55 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 33 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:35:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 16:57:22 2 Team Radioshack 0:05:53 3 Astana 0:08:40 4 Rabobank 0:09:34 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:52 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:53 7 Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:55 8 Sky Pro Cycling 0:12:39 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:14:36 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:26 11 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:22:29 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:22:44 13 Cervelo Test Team 0:27:49 14 Francaise des Jeux 0:27:59 15 Quick Step 0:28:38 16 BMC Racing Team 0:28:43 17 Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:54 18 Garmin - Transitions 0:36:06 19 Lampre - Farnese 0:49:00 20 Katusha Team 0:50:09 21 Team Milram 0:59:02 22 Footon-Servetto 1:14:56

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 43:35:41 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:41 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:58 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:59 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 8 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:41 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:08 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:09 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:42 13 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:31 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:04 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:13 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:18 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:03 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:09:05 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:48 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:20 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:26 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:46 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:06 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:45 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:48 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:26 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:30 30 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:15 31 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:15:54 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:50 33 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:30 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:20:48 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:21:43 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:58 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:25:02 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:28 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:50 40 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:18 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:30:01 42 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:21 43 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 44 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:55 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:33:30 46 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:13 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:50 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:36:34 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:36:59 50 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:52 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:38:35 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:39:27 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:40:37 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:41:53 55 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:26 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:33 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:44:52 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:44:57 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:45:49 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:55 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:46:58 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:48:41 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:20 64 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:49:24 65 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:49:53 66 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:50:51 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 68 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:51:22 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:53:14 70 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:21 71 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:54:04 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:05 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:55:03 74 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:55:10 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 76 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:56:04 77 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:56:10 78 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:56:52 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:56:57 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:57:44 81 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:58:29 82 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:00:43 83 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:20 84 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:02:37 85 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:23 86 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:03:41 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:07 88 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1:05:04 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:06:34 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:07:07 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:07:09 92 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:07:17 93 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:08:17 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:08:54 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:09:41 96 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:35 97 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:11:31 98 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:34 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:44 100 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:12:20 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:13:05 102 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:15:19 103 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:46 104 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:16:11 105 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:39 106 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:49 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:16:51 108 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:06 109 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:17:57 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:17:59 112 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:18:06 113 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:18:18 114 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:18:31 115 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 116 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:18:53 117 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 1:19:06 118 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:19:15 119 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:19:43 120 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:20:45 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:20:55 122 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:21:01 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 124 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:16 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:27 126 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:28 127 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:22:42 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 1:23:14 129 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:23:21 130 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:24:53 131 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 132 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1:25:39 133 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:26:09 134 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1:26:46 135 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:27:04 136 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:27:30 137 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:27:49 138 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:28:06 139 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:28:18 140 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:29:39 141 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 142 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:30:34 143 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:30:35 144 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:31:15 145 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:31:19 146 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:23 147 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1:32:33 148 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:34:24 149 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 1:34:31 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:35:27 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 152 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:36:21 153 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:36:26 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:35 155 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:37:50 156 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:39:31 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:40:16 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:40:41 160 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:40:57 161 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:41:12 162 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:28 163 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:57 164 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:42:26 165 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:43:20 166 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:43:41 167 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:45:47 168 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:47:05 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:47:06 170 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:19 171 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:47:24 172 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 1:47:39 173 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:00 174 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:40 175 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1:48:49 176 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:48:50 177 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:53:32 178 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:56:25 179 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:57:37 180 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:58:18 181 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 124 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 105 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 85 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 79 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 71 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 57 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 54 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 19 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 20 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 38 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 23 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 25 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 30 31 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 32 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 26 34 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 36 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 25 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 38 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 39 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 40 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 22 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 22 43 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 44 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 45 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 48 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 49 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 19 50 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 51 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 52 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 53 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 54 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 55 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 56 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 57 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 58 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 59 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 62 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 63 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 64 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 66 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 67 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 69 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 70 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 72 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 73 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 74 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 76 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 77 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 78 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 80 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 81 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 8 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 84 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 86 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 87 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 7 88 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 89 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 90 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 95 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 96 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 100 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 101 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 102 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 103 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 105 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 106 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 107 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 108 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 109 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 110 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 112 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 113 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 115 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 116 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 117 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 118 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 119 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 120 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 122 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 123 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 124 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 125 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 126 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 127 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 129 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 130 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 131 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 132 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 133 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 134 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 135 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 136 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 137 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 138 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 139 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 140 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 141 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 143 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 144 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 145 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 146 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 147 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 148 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 149 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 85 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 85 3 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 62 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 50 6 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 43 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 32 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 32 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 13 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 17 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 19 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 22 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 32 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 33 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 35 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 36 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 39 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 40 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 47 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 48 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 49 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 51 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 52 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 43:35:41 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:50 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:30:01 6 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:33 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:45:49 9 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:50:51 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:05 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:55:03 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:57:44 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:00:43 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:08:54 17 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:11:31 18 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:16:11 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:06 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:17:59 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:20:55 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:24:53 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:35:27 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 29 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:36:26 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:45:47 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:00 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:58:18 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:29

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 131:05:36 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:31 3 Astana 0:00:35 4 Rabobank 0:01:19 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:53 6 Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:23 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:18:04 8 Sky Pro Cycling 0:26:12 9 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:29:27 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:54 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:33:23 12 BMC Racing Team 0:33:39 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:35:26 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:37:31 15 Quick Step 0:44:47 16 Francaise des Jeux 1:02:35 17 Garmin - Transitions 1:13:35 18 Cervelo Test Team 1:17:03 19 Katusha Team 1:30:11 20 Footon-Servetto 1:31:54 21 Team Milram 2:11:55 22 Lampre - Farnese 2:25:51

Scott Sundeland's stage analysis:

I’ve said from the beginning that Contador and Schleck are the two guys that stand above the rest. For third place and minor placings it's going to be really exciting, but for me Contador is ahead of Andy Schleck in the race for the final yellow jersey.

The Spaniard hasn’t been in the best over the last few days but by doing what he’s done he’s still probably in the driving seat by just following Schleck. It’s an intriguing game but the stages in the Pyrenees are going to be so, so vital.

As for the final place on the podium, I think it's going to be very exciting. Evans, Armstrong and Sastre have been eliminated but you’ve still got Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Basso, who did a lot of work yesterday. Van den Broeck is there too and I’m looking forward to seeing him and Gesink trying to set up. Menchov might be the man though, he’s not done too much so far and he knows how to ride a three week race.

Finally, I have to add that we saw how much of a fighter Cadel is and you could see that he was fighting himself as much as the peloton with the emotions that he was going through on yesterday’s stage. Hopefully now he can have some time to heal but he needs to get advice on whether continuing with a fracture is the right idea. Continuing at 80 per cent in the Tour isn’t really a solution, it’s just prolonging the agony.

