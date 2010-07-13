Casar claims stage win for France
Schleck in yellow after Evans cracks
Stage 9: Morzine-Avoriaz - Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
This year's Tour de France has been a good vintage for French riders; two stage wins and the maillot jaune for Sylvain Chavanel have made it memorable for the local fans, who were treated to more home grown success with a stage win for Française des Jeux's Sandy Casar in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne after another interesting day in the Alps.
The day belonged to the 31-year-old from Mantes-la-Jolie, whose home region is not far from where this race will finish in 12 days' time, and this afternoon in the Savoie department of the Rhône-Alpes region he took a win that will remain with him long after the conclusion of the 97th Tour de France in Paris on July 25.
Having spent much of the day in a high-powered break, Casar climbed the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine ahead of the peloton - by day's end he had outsprinted fellow escapees Luis León Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to add another victory to the one he earned on stage 18 of the 2007 Tour de France in Angoulême.
And in a sign of what to expect over the course of the next 12 days, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) earned himself the overall race lead following his mano-a-mano exploits with Alberto Contador (Astana) that began on the slopes of the Col de la Madeleine. There's no doubt that the touch paper which was ignited today will result in an explosion for the maillot jaune once the race hits the Pyrenees.
One fact became glaringly obvious, however: this year's Tour de France has become a battle between Schleck, winner of Sunday's stage to Morzine-Avoriaz, and reigning champion Alberto Contador. There's already two minutes between second-placed Contador and third-placed Samuel Sanchez, and each has the team to help them remain at the head of proceedings, as evidenced by Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis's post-stage comments.
"The plan was to put on huge pressure if Andy [Schleck] was feeling alright and thankfully, he was flying," said Riis. "Jens [Voigt], Chris [Anker Sørensen] and Jakob [Fuglsang] put in a world class effort and they actually started the massacre on our opponents.
"Jens was ready to work for Andy on the final part of the mountain and when he wasn't able to drop Contador today, he did the right thing and worked together with him. Mission accomplished today, but the Tour de France is far from being over," he said.
While the focus was undoubtedly on the plucky pair making all the big moves, other riders reaping the fruits of their labours were a determined Samuel Sanchez, the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader battling bravely to move into third overall behind the Saxo Bank and Astana captains, plus Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), who all finished 2:06 behind the stage winner and now fill most of the top 10 spots on general classification.
Cadel Evans was one man just happy to make it to the finish, the erstwhile race leader's BMC Racing Team revealing he'd been riding with a fractured elbow. He lost the maillot jaune and suffered immensely on the Col de la Madeleine, eventually finishing more than eight minutes in arrears of the stage winner.
"I wasn't at the same level as I was on stage eight," said Evans, who will continue in the Tour despite the injury. "I had a big crash at the start of that day and I'm really paying for the consequences from that. I suffer on my bike every day but I do it with pleasure. The guys and the team have supported me and believed in me in this whole project. I'm so sorry to have let them all down."
Mega day in the mountains
After 24 hours of requisite respite, today's mountainous menu saw the Tour's peloton tackle the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, the Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine, a veritable feast for fans and 204.5km of torture for riders possibly looking ahead to the Pyrenees in dread.
Almost seven kilometres into the stage the green and polka dot jerseys respectively, Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Jerôme Pineau (Quick Step), were already trying their luck off the front of the peloton, the Norwegian keen to go on a points spree like he did during stage 19 of last year's Tour.
Eventually 10 riders got clear, with Pineau and Hushovd joined by Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Johannes Frohlinger (Milram).
With about 30km on the clock and the Col de la Colombière looming, the break had established a gap of 2:50, as Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved away from the peloton on their own after the main escape had flown the coop. With about 163km remaining, Hushovd was dropped as Cunego and Taaramae continued to make their way up to the break.
As the Italo-Estonian alliance crested the Col de la Colombière the united nations up front remained 40 seconds ahead. With 147km to go the mission was complete and both riders had made it to the break.
Consolidation was the name of the game for the escape group; as the peloton hit the Col de Aravis the advantage was just over four minutes and with 77.5km to go, the gap was 5:56, which meant Sanchez was the maillot jaune virtuel. Five kilometres later and the advantage had stretched to 6:19, with BMC Racing controlling the peloton as it went through the sprint in La Bathie.
Madeleine: A monstrous task
With the break hitting the slopes of the hors catégorie monster that is the Col de la Madeleine, it held an advantage of 6:30, although with 55km remaining that had decreased to 6:15 as Pineau was dropped, a situation seemingly ripe for Sanchez's picking.
Meanwhile, behind the leading group, BMC continued to dictate the pace in pursuit of Sanchez and co; with race leader Evans tucked in safely behind George Hincapie and followed by the Australian's former teammate Jurgen Van Den Broeck, who was flying the general classification flag for Omega Pharma-Lotto and supported by another Australian, Matthew Lloyd.
Another five clicks up the road and a full minute had been wiped off the gap, with just over five minutes separating the leaders and the BMC-led peloton, from which Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had emerged in pursuit of the front group.
Vinokourov quickly established a lead nearing a minute, although with 46km left in the stage he trailed the leaders by 4:39 as he caught and quickly left Cofidis' Rein Taaramae behind. Five kilometres later the gap between the peloton and the remnants of the break - which was quickly tearing apart to just five riders - hovered just over five minutes.
And as the break was down to a quintet, the group containing the overall contenders was also shedding members, with the likes of Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) dropping their speed to survive the climb while Astana again set a spectacular tempo from the likes of Paolo Tiralongo and Daniel Navarro, which had coincidentally brought back Vinokourov.
The 'Andy and Alberto' Show
Shortly after the catch of Vinokourov, the inevitable happened and Andy Schleck hit out with about 40km to go, the attack followed only by Contador although soon the two were joined by Samuel Sanchez, who impressively rode past the pair and with a constant grimace continued on in an attempt to put time into the group behind.
But no sooner had Sanchez rode past and BOOM, it was time for Schleck to go again and again in an attempt to break the elastic between himself and his closest rival, who was content to follow the Luxembourger's wheel as Sanchez was quickly relegated. Ahead of them the leading quartet had opened the gap to 6:20 over the maillot jaune of Evans and 3:37 over the battling duo of Contador and Schleck.
The young pair, which is expected to fill the top places on the general classification, carried on its merry way as those behind, the other overall contenders such as Van Den Broeck, Menchov, Ivan Basso and Leipheimer - assisted ably by Lance Armstrong - maintained a steady rhythm and held the gap between themselves and the Saxo Bank-Astana alliance to 1:30 with about 35km to go.
Ahead of them Cunego, Casar, Sanchez and Charteau maintained their 2:11 advantage over Schleck and Contador as the summit of the Madeleine beckoned; the descent offering respite from the brutal slopes of the previous 25km and the key to a seemingly imminent stage victory for one of them.
Further down the Madeleine's slopes several tales were being played out, one of them featuring Evans, who just 48 hours earlier had been enjoying one of his best days on the bike when he rode to the maillot jaune but was now seeing his Tour unravel with a display of suffering that dashed the hopes of many an Australian cycling fan thanks to the aforementioned broken elbow. The grit he displayed in getting through the day's parcours would make those same fans proud, however.
Ahead of the Australian, the men hitherto below him on general classification - Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Rodriguez - had formed their own group and had left Armstrong and Basso behind in an attempt to limit their losses to the young charges at the head of proceedings.
Holding on to the end
With a fast-charging Schleck and Contador behind them, the four men up front did their best to maintain the crucial two minutes' advantage, which had decreased to 1:56 with about 18km left in the stage. Having battled hard to stay in contact with the pair of GC favourites, Sammy Sanchez held a gap of 30 seconds that was on the decrease as his best efforts on the descent started to pay off.
The battle for the maillot jaune going on behind them, the leading quartet made its way under the 10km-to-go flag and although it was too premature for stage win machinations to begin, the likelihood of Sanchez bursting out of the group in an attempt to secure victory wasn't far from the minds of Casar, Cunego and Charteau, the latter two having never before taken a Tour stage victory, despite the Italian topping the best young rider classification in the 2006 edition of la grande boucle.
And while the gap was down to 36 seconds with three kilometres remaining, the break's advantage seemed purely academic; it was time for the roulette to begin, with each man watching the other inside the final 2,000 metres. As the flamme rouge beckoned it almost cost them dearly however, with Schleck, Contador and the previously dropped Moreau making contact with just a kilometre to race.
To the relief of the break the overall contenders abstained from the sprint, which featured several tricky bends in the final 500 metres, mastered best by Casar, who held on for a win at the end of over 200 brutal kilometres that had a profound effect on the direction of this year's Tour de France.
Sammy Sanchez, who personified purgatory in the final 10km as he struggled to regain time on the men who had dangled the carrot ahead of him for the final 40km, finished over a minute in arrears but earned himself a place in the top three on general classification and undoubtedly a legion of new fans thanks to his determination in the face of an onslaught.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|5:38:10
|2
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:02
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:52
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:07
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:10
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:50
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:48
|20
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|22
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:51
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:53
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:55
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:59
|37
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:07
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:07:42
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:09
|42
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|44
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|46
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:13:21
|52
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:17
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:19
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|59
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|60
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:07
|62
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:39
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|64
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|65
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|71
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|73
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:28
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:56
|82
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|83
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|87
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|90
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|93
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|102
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|107
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|110
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|113
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:30:15
|117
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|118
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|121
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|122
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|123
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|129
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|133
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|134
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|135
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:56
|136
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:57
|137
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|138
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|139
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|140
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|141
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|145
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|146
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|148
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|149
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|151
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|152
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|154
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|155
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|157
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|159
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|162
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|163
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|164
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|166
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|167
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|168
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|169
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|170
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|171
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|172
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|173
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|175
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|176
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|178
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|179
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:09
|180
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:35:14
|181
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:45
|DNF
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|20
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|4
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|10
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|3
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4
|3
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|13
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|9
|5
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|6
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|6
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|7
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|36
|3
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|28
|5
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|16
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5:38:12
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:05
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:46
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:53
|5
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:19
|6
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:15
|7
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:17
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:05
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:37
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:25:54
|17
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:13
|25
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:34:55
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:35:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|16:57:22
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:05:53
|3
|Astana
|0:08:40
|4
|Rabobank
|0:09:34
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:52
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:53
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:55
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:12:39
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:36
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:26
|11
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:29
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:22:44
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:27:49
|14
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:27:59
|15
|Quick Step
|0:28:38
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:43
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:54
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:36:06
|19
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:49:00
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:50:09
|21
|Team Milram
|0:59:02
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|1:14:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|43:35:41
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:41
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:58
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:59
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|8
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:41
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:09
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:42
|13
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:31
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:04
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:13
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:09:05
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:48
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:20
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:26
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:46
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:06
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:45
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:48
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:26
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:30
|30
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:15
|31
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:15:54
|32
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:50
|33
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:30
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:48
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:21:43
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:58
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:25:02
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:28
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:50
|40
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:18
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:30:01
|42
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:21
|43
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|44
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:55
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:33:30
|46
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:13
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:50
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:34
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:36:59
|50
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:52
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:38:35
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:39:27
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:40:37
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:41:53
|55
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:26
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:33
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:44:52
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:44:57
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:49
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:55
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:46:58
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:48:41
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:20
|64
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:49:24
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:49:53
|66
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:51
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|68
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:51:22
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:53:14
|70
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:21
|71
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:54:04
|72
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:05
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:03
|74
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:55:10
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|76
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:56:04
|77
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:56:10
|78
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:56:52
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:56:57
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:57:44
|81
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:58:29
|82
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:00:43
|83
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:20
|84
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:37
|85
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:23
|86
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:03:41
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:07
|88
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:05:04
|89
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:06:34
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:07:07
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:09
|92
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|1:07:17
|93
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:17
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:54
|95
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:09:41
|96
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:35
|97
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:11:31
|98
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:34
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:44
|100
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:12:20
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:13:05
|102
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:15:19
|103
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:46
|104
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:16:11
|105
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:39
|106
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:49
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:51
|108
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:06
|109
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:17:57
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:17:59
|112
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:06
|113
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:18:18
|114
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:18:31
|115
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|116
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:18:53
|117
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:19:06
|118
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:19:15
|119
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:19:43
|120
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:20:45
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:20:55
|122
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:01
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|124
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:16
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:27
|126
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:28
|127
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:22:42
|128
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:23:14
|129
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:23:21
|130
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:24:53
|131
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1:25:39
|133
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:26:09
|134
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1:26:46
|135
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:27:04
|136
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:27:30
|137
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:27:49
|138
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:28:06
|139
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:18
|140
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:29:39
|141
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|142
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:30:34
|143
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:30:35
|144
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:31:15
|145
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:31:19
|146
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:23
|147
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1:32:33
|148
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:34:24
|149
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1:34:31
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:35:27
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|152
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:21
|153
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:36:26
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:35
|155
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:37:50
|156
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:39:31
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:40:16
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:41
|160
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:40:57
|161
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:41:12
|162
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:28
|163
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:57
|164
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:42:26
|165
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:43:20
|166
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:43:41
|167
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:45:47
|168
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:47:05
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:47:06
|170
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:19
|171
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:47:24
|172
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|1:47:39
|173
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:00
|174
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:40
|175
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1:48:49
|176
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:48:50
|177
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:53:32
|178
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:56:25
|179
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:57:37
|180
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:58:18
|181
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|124
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|57
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|19
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|20
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|23
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|26
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|31
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|32
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|26
|34
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|36
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|38
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|39
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|40
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|43
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|44
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|45
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|48
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|20
|49
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|50
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|51
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|52
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|53
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|54
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|55
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|56
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|57
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|58
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|59
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|62
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|63
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|64
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|66
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|67
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|69
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|70
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|72
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|73
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|74
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|76
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|77
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|78
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|80
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|81
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|82
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|84
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|86
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|87
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|88
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|89
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|90
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|93
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|95
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|96
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|99
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|100
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|101
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|102
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|103
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|105
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|106
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|107
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|108
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|109
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|110
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|111
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|112
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|113
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|115
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|116
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|117
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|118
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|119
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|120
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|122
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|123
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|124
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|125
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|126
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|127
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|129
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|130
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|131
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|132
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|133
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|134
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|135
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|136
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|137
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|138
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|139
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|140
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|141
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|143
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|144
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|145
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|146
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|147
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|148
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|149
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|85
|3
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|6
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|43
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|32
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|13
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|17
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|19
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|22
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|32
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|33
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|35
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|36
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|39
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|40
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|44
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|47
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|48
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|51
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|52
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|43:35:41
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:50
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:30:01
|6
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:33
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:49
|9
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:51
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:05
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:03
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|14
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:57:44
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:00:43
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:54
|17
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:11:31
|18
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:16:11
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:06
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:17:59
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:20:55
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:24:53
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:35:27
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|29
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:36:26
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:45:47
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:00
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:58:18
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|131:05:36
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|3
|Astana
|0:00:35
|4
|Rabobank
|0:01:19
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:53
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:23
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:18:04
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:26:12
|9
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:29:27
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:54
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:23
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:39
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:35:26
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:37:31
|15
|Quick Step
|0:44:47
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|1:02:35
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:13:35
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:17:03
|19
|Katusha Team
|1:30:11
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|1:31:54
|21
|Team Milram
|2:11:55
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|2:25:51
Scott Sundeland's stage analysis:
I’ve said from the beginning that Contador and Schleck are the two guys that stand above the rest. For third place and minor placings it's going to be really exciting, but for me Contador is ahead of Andy Schleck in the race for the final yellow jersey.
The Spaniard hasn’t been in the best over the last few days but by doing what he’s done he’s still probably in the driving seat by just following Schleck. It’s an intriguing game but the stages in the Pyrenees are going to be so, so vital.
As for the final place on the podium, I think it's going to be very exciting. Evans, Armstrong and Sastre have been eliminated but you’ve still got Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Basso, who did a lot of work yesterday. Van den Broeck is there too and I’m looking forward to seeing him and Gesink trying to set up. Menchov might be the man though, he’s not done too much so far and he knows how to ride a three week race.
Finally, I have to add that we saw how much of a fighter Cadel is and you could see that he was fighting himself as much as the peloton with the emotions that he was going through on yesterday’s stage. Hopefully now he can have some time to heal but he needs to get advice on whether continuing with a fracture is the right idea. Continuing at 80 per cent in the Tour isn’t really a solution, it’s just prolonging the agony.
