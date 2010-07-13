Trending

This year's Tour de France has been a good vintage for French riders; two stage wins and the maillot jaune for Sylvain Chavanel have made it memorable for the local fans, who were treated to more home grown success with a stage win for Française des Jeux's Sandy Casar in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne after another interesting day in the Alps.

The day belonged to the 31-year-old from Mantes-la-Jolie, whose home region is not far from where this race will finish in 12 days' time, and this afternoon in the Savoie department of the Rhône-Alpes region he took a win that will remain with him long after the conclusion of the 97th Tour de France in Paris on July 25.

Having spent much of the day in a high-powered break, Casar climbed the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine ahead of the peloton - by day's end he had outsprinted fellow escapees Luis León Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to add another victory to the one he earned on stage 18 of the 2007 Tour de France in Angoulême.

And in a sign of what to expect over the course of the next 12 days, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) earned himself the overall race lead following his mano-a-mano exploits with Alberto Contador (Astana) that began on the slopes of the Col de la Madeleine. There's no doubt that the touch paper which was ignited today will result in an explosion for the maillot jaune once the race hits the Pyrenees.

One fact became glaringly obvious, however: this year's Tour de France has become a battle between Schleck, winner of Sunday's stage to Morzine-Avoriaz, and reigning champion Alberto Contador. There's already two minutes between second-placed Contador and third-placed Samuel Sanchez, and each has the team to help them remain at the head of proceedings, as evidenced by Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis's post-stage comments.

"The plan was to put on huge pressure if Andy [Schleck] was feeling alright and thankfully, he was flying," said Riis. "Jens [Voigt], Chris [Anker Sørensen] and Jakob [Fuglsang] put in a world class effort and they actually started the massacre on our opponents.

"Jens was ready to work for Andy on the final part of the mountain and when he wasn't able to drop Contador today, he did the right thing and worked together with him. Mission accomplished today, but the Tour de France is far from being over," he said.

While the focus was undoubtedly on the plucky pair making all the big moves, other riders reaping the fruits of their labours were a determined Samuel Sanchez, the Euskaltel-Euskadi leader battling bravely to move into third overall behind the Saxo Bank and Astana captains, plus Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), who all finished 2:06 behind the stage winner and now fill most of the top 10 spots on general classification.

Cadel Evans was one man just happy to make it to the finish, the erstwhile race leader's BMC Racing Team revealing he'd been riding with a fractured elbow. He lost the maillot jaune and suffered immensely on the Col de la Madeleine, eventually finishing more than eight minutes in arrears of the stage winner.

"I wasn't at the same level as I was on stage eight," said Evans, who will continue in the Tour despite the injury. "I had a big crash at the start of that day and I'm really paying for the consequences from that. I suffer on my bike every day but I do it with pleasure. The guys and the team have supported me and believed in me in this whole project. I'm so sorry to have let them all down."

Mega day in the mountains

After 24 hours of requisite respite, today's mountainous menu saw the Tour's peloton tackle the Col de la Colombière, Col de Aravis, the Col des Saisies and the Col de la Madeleine, a veritable feast for fans and 204.5km of torture for riders possibly looking ahead to the Pyrenees in dread.

Almost seven kilometres into the stage the green and polka dot jerseys respectively, Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Jerôme Pineau (Quick Step), were already trying their luck off the front of the peloton, the Norwegian keen to go on a points spree like he did during stage 19 of last year's Tour.

Eventually 10 riders got clear, with Pineau and Hushovd joined by Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Johannes Frohlinger (Milram).

With about 30km on the clock and the Col de la Colombière looming, the break had established a gap of 2:50, as Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved away from the peloton on their own after the main escape had flown the coop. With about 163km remaining, Hushovd was dropped as Cunego and Taaramae continued to make their way up to the break.

As the Italo-Estonian alliance crested the Col de la Colombière the united nations up front remained 40 seconds ahead. With 147km to go the mission was complete and both riders had made it to the break.

Consolidation was the name of the game for the escape group; as the peloton hit the Col de Aravis the advantage was just over four minutes and with 77.5km to go, the gap was 5:56, which meant Sanchez was the maillot jaune virtuel. Five kilometres later and the advantage had stretched to 6:19, with BMC Racing controlling the peloton as it went through the sprint in La Bathie.

Madeleine: A monstrous task

With the break hitting the slopes of the hors catégorie monster that is the Col de la Madeleine, it held an advantage of 6:30, although with 55km remaining that had decreased to 6:15 as Pineau was dropped, a situation seemingly ripe for Sanchez's picking.

Meanwhile, behind the leading group, BMC continued to dictate the pace in pursuit of Sanchez and co; with race leader Evans tucked in safely behind George Hincapie and followed by the Australian's former teammate Jurgen Van Den Broeck, who was flying the general classification flag for Omega Pharma-Lotto and supported by another Australian, Matthew Lloyd.

Another five clicks up the road and a full minute had been wiped off the gap, with just over five minutes separating the leaders and the BMC-led peloton, from which Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had emerged in pursuit of the front group.

Vinokourov quickly established a lead nearing a minute, although with 46km left in the stage he trailed the leaders by 4:39 as he caught and quickly left Cofidis' Rein Taaramae behind. Five kilometres later the gap between the peloton and the remnants of the break - which was quickly tearing apart to just five riders - hovered just over five minutes.

And as the break was down to a quintet, the group containing the overall contenders was also shedding members, with the likes of Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) dropping their speed to survive the climb while Astana again set a spectacular tempo from the likes of Paolo Tiralongo and Daniel Navarro, which had coincidentally brought back Vinokourov.

The 'Andy and Alberto' Show

Shortly after the catch of Vinokourov, the inevitable happened and Andy Schleck hit out with about 40km to go, the attack followed only by Contador although soon the two were joined by Samuel Sanchez, who impressively rode past the pair and with a constant grimace continued on in an attempt to put time into the group behind.

But no sooner had Sanchez rode past and BOOM, it was time for Schleck to go again and again in an attempt to break the elastic between himself and his closest rival, who was content to follow the Luxembourger's wheel as Sanchez was quickly relegated. Ahead of them the leading quartet had opened the gap to 6:20 over the maillot jaune of Evans and 3:37 over the battling duo of Contador and Schleck.

The young pair, which is expected to fill the top places on the general classification, carried on its merry way as those behind, the other overall contenders such as Van Den Broeck, Menchov, Ivan Basso and Leipheimer - assisted ably by Lance Armstrong - maintained a steady rhythm and held the gap between themselves and the Saxo Bank-Astana alliance to 1:30 with about 35km to go.

Ahead of them Cunego, Casar, Sanchez and Charteau maintained their 2:11 advantage over Schleck and Contador as the summit of the Madeleine beckoned; the descent offering respite from the brutal slopes of the previous 25km and the key to a seemingly imminent stage victory for one of them.

Further down the Madeleine's slopes several tales were being played out, one of them featuring Evans, who just 48 hours earlier had been enjoying one of his best days on the bike when he rode to the maillot jaune but was now seeing his Tour unravel with a display of suffering that dashed the hopes of many an Australian cycling fan thanks to the aforementioned broken elbow. The grit he displayed in getting through the day's parcours would make those same fans proud, however.

Ahead of the Australian, the men hitherto below him on general classification - Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Rodriguez - had formed their own group and had left Armstrong and Basso behind in an attempt to limit their losses to the young charges at the head of proceedings.

Holding on to the end

With a fast-charging Schleck and Contador behind them, the four men up front did their best to maintain the crucial two minutes' advantage, which had decreased to 1:56 with about 18km left in the stage. Having battled hard to stay in contact with the pair of GC favourites, Sammy Sanchez held a gap of 30 seconds that was on the decrease as his best efforts on the descent started to pay off.

The battle for the maillot jaune going on behind them, the leading quartet made its way under the 10km-to-go flag and although it was too premature for stage win machinations to begin, the likelihood of Sanchez bursting out of the group in an attempt to secure victory wasn't far from the minds of Casar, Cunego and Charteau, the latter two having never before taken a Tour stage victory, despite the Italian topping the best young rider classification in the 2006 edition of la grande boucle.

And while the gap was down to 36 seconds with three kilometres remaining, the break's advantage seemed purely academic; it was time for the roulette to begin, with each man watching the other inside the final 2,000 metres. As the flamme rouge beckoned it almost cost them dearly however, with Schleck, Contador and the previously dropped Moreau making contact with just a kilometre to race.

To the relief of the break the overall contenders abstained from the sprint, which featured several tricky bends in the final 500 metres, mastered best by Casar, who held on for a win at the end of over 200 brutal kilometres that had a profound effect on the direction of this year's Tour de France.

Sammy Sanchez, who personified purgatory in the final 10km as he struggled to regain time on the men who had dangled the carrot ahead of him for the final 40km, finished over a minute in arrears but earned himself a place in the top three on general classification and undoubtedly a legion of new fans thanks to his determination in the face of an onslaught.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux5:38:10
2Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:52
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:07
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:10
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:02:50
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:48
20Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
22Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:51
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:04:53
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:55
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
33Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
34Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
36José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:59
37Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:05:07
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:41
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:07:42
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:09
42Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
44Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
46Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
48Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
50Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:13:21
52Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:17
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:15:19
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
59David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
60Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:20:07
62Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:39
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
64Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
65Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
67George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
71Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
76Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
78Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
79Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:28
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:56
82Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
83Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
85Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
87Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
90Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
92Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
93Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
94Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
97David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
102Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
105Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
106Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
107Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
108Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
110Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
111Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
112Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
113Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
115Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:30:15
117Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
121Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
122Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
123Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
124Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
125Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
127Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
129Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
130Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
133Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
134Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
135Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:56
136Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:57
137Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
138Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
139Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
140Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
141Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
145Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
146Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
148Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
149Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
150Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
151Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
152Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
154Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
155Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
157Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
158Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
159Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
160Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
161Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
162Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
163Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
164Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
165Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
166Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
167Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
168Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
169Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
170Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
171Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
172Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
173Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
175Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
176Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
177Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
178Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
179Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:35:09
180Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:35:14
181David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:42:45
DNFMarkus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
DNSFabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNSRoger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
DNSVladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points - Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne, km. 204.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux20pts
2Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne17
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
4Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne13
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana10
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank9
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank5
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank4
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank3
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step2
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint 1 - Cluses, km. 25.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team6pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2

Sprint 2 - La Bathie, km. 135.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux4
3Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châtillon (Cat. 4), km. 18.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Colombière (Cat. 1), km. 46.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne15pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom11
4Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux9
5Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5

Mountain 3 - Col des Aravis (Cat. 2), km. 71.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne9
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux6
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Mountain 4 - Col des Saisies (Cat. 1), km. 97.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step15pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne13
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom11
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank9
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
6Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram6
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Mountain 5 - Col de la Madeleine (HC), km. 172.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini36
3Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne32
4Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux28
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne24
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana16
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank12
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank10

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5:38:12
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:05
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:46
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:53
5Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:13:19
6Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:15
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:15:17
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:20:05
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:37
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
16Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:25:54
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
22Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
23Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:30:13
25Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:34:55
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
31Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
33Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
34Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:35:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne16:57:22
2Team Radioshack0:05:53
3Astana0:08:40
4Rabobank0:09:34
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:52
6AG2R La Mondiale0:11:53
7Liquigas-Doimo0:11:55
8Sky Pro Cycling0:12:39
9Team Saxo Bank0:14:36
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:26
11Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:22:29
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:22:44
13Cervelo Test Team0:27:49
14Francaise des Jeux0:27:59
15Quick Step0:28:38
16BMC Racing Team0:28:43
17Team HTC - Columbia0:32:54
18Garmin - Transitions0:36:06
19Lampre - Farnese0:49:00
20Katusha Team0:50:09
21Team Milram0:59:02
22Footon-Servetto1:14:56

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank43:35:41
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:41
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:58
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:59
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
8Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:41
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:08
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:09
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:05:42
13Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:06:31
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:04
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:13
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:18
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:03
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:09:05
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:48
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:20
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:10:26
24Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:46
25Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:06
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:45
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:48
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:26
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:30
30Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:15:15
31Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:15:54
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:50
33Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:20:30
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:20:48
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:21:43
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:21:58
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:25:02
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:28
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:50
40Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:18
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:30:01
42Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:21
43Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
44Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:55
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:33:30
46Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:34:13
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:50
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:36:34
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:36:59
50Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:52
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:38:35
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:39:27
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:40:37
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:41:53
55Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:26
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:44:33
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:44:52
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:44:57
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:45:49
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:55
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:46:58
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:48:41
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:20
64Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:49:24
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:49:53
66Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:50:51
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
68Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:51:22
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:53:14
70Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:21
71Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:54:04
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:05
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:55:03
74Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:55:10
75Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
76Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:56:04
77Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:56:10
78Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:56:52
79Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:56:57
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:57:44
81Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:58:29
82Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:00:43
83Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:02:20
84George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:37
85Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:23
86Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:03:41
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:04:07
88Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:05:04
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:06:34
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:07:07
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:07:09
92Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:07:17
93Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:08:17
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:08:54
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:09:41
96Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:35
97Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:11:31
98Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:11:34
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:11:44
100Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:12:20
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:13:05
102Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:15:19
103Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:46
104Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:16:11
105Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:39
106Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:49
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:16:51
108Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:06
109Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:17:57
111Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:17:59
112Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:18:06
113Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:18:18
114Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:18:31
115Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
116Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:18:53
117Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo1:19:06
118Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:19:15
119Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:19:43
120Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:20:45
121Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:20:55
122Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:21:01
123Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
124Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:16
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:27
126Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:28
127Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:22:42
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions1:23:14
129David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:23:21
130Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:24:53
131Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1:25:39
133Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:26:09
134Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1:26:46
135Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:27:04
136Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:27:30
137Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:27:49
138Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:28:06
139Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:28:18
140Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha1:29:39
141Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
142Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:30:34
143Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:30:35
144Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:31:15
145Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:31:19
146Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:23
147David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1:32:33
148David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:34:24
149Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank1:34:31
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:35:27
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
152Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:21
153Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:36:26
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:35
155Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:37:50
156Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:39:31
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:40:16
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:40:41
160Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:40:57
161Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:41:12
162Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:28
163Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:57
164Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:42:26
165Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:43:20
166Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:43:41
167Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:45:47
168Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:47:05
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:47:06
170Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:19
171Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:47:24
172Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana1:47:39
173Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:00
174Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:40
175Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1:48:49
176Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:48:50
177Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:53:32
178Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:56:25
179Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:57:37
180Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux1:58:18
181Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team124pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini114
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha105
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne92
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia85
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team82
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom79
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram71
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team63
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana57
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank54
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions53
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
19Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi39
20Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale38
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
23Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
24Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini33
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne33
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram30
31Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
32Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne29
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank26
34Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
36Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions25
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
38Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
39Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto23
40José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank22
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo22
43Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
44Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
45Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
47Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
48Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram20
49Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack19
50Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
51Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
52Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
53Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne17
54David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
55Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
57Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
58Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
59Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
62Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
63Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
64Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
66Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
67Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
68Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
69Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
70Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
72Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
73Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
74Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
76Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
77Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
78Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
80Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
81Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step8
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
84Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
86Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
87Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team7
88Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
89Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
90Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
95George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
96Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
100Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
101Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
102Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
103Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
105Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
106John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
107Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
108Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
109Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
110Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
112Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
113Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
115Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
117Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
118Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
119Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
120Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
122Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
123Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
124Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
125Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
126Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
127Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
129Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
130Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
131Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
132Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
133Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
134Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
135Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
136Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
137Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
138Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
139Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
140Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
141Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
143Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
144Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
145Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
146Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
147Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
148Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
149Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom85pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step85
3Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne62
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank50
6Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne47
7Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux43
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana32
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank32
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
13Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto27
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
17Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
19Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
22Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
32José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
33Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
35Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
36Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
39Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
40Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
44Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
47Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
48Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
49Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
51Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
52Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank43:35:41
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:50
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:30:01
6Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:44:33
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:45:49
9Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:50:51
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:05
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:55:03
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:57:44
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:00:43
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:08:54
17Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:11:31
18Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:16:11
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:06
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:17:59
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:20:55
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:24:53
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:35:27
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
29Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:36:26
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:45:47
32Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:00
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux1:58:18
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne131:05:36
2Team Radioshack0:00:31
3Astana0:00:35
4Rabobank0:01:19
5AG2R La Mondiale0:14:53
6Liquigas-Doimo0:16:23
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:18:04
8Sky Pro Cycling0:26:12
9Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:29:27
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:54
11Team Saxo Bank0:33:23
12BMC Racing Team0:33:39
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:35:26
14Team HTC - Columbia0:37:31
15Quick Step0:44:47
16Francaise des Jeux1:02:35
17Garmin - Transitions1:13:35
18Cervelo Test Team1:17:03
19Katusha Team1:30:11
20Footon-Servetto1:31:54
21Team Milram2:11:55
22Lampre - Farnese2:25:51

Scott Sundeland's stage analysis:

I’ve said from the beginning that Contador and Schleck are the two guys that stand above the rest. For third place and minor placings it's going to be really exciting, but for me Contador is ahead of Andy Schleck in the race for the final yellow jersey.

The Spaniard hasn’t been in the best over the last few days but by doing what he’s done he’s still probably in the driving seat by just following Schleck. It’s an intriguing game but the stages in the Pyrenees are going to be so, so vital.

As for the final place on the podium, I think it's going to be very exciting. Evans, Armstrong and Sastre have been eliminated but you’ve still got Menchov, Gesink, Leipheimer and Basso, who did a lot of work yesterday. Van den Broeck is there too and I’m looking forward to seeing him and Gesink trying to set up. Menchov might be the man though, he’s not done too much so far and he knows how to ride a three week race.

Finally, I have to add that we saw how much of a fighter Cadel is and you could see that he was fighting himself as much as the peloton with the emotions that he was going through on yesterday’s stage. Hopefully now he can have some time to heal but he needs to get advice on whether continuing with a fracture is the right idea. Continuing at 80 per cent in the Tour isn’t really a solution, it’s just prolonging the agony.
 

