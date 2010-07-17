Image 1 of 74 Juan Antonio Flecha leads the breakaway on stage 13. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 74 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) wins his first Tour stage since his disqualification in 2007. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 74 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 74 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) matching the local flora. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 74 Sylvain Chavanel drives the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 74 TV crew filming photographers taking pictures of riders captured by another photographer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 74 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) celebrates his stage win in Revel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 74 Obligatory sunflower shot. Twenty-four hours after being denied a stage win in Mende, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gained his revenge in Revel, thanks to the kind of late, opportunistic attack that has become his trademark.

Vinokourov's move at the summit of the Côte de Saint-Ferréol - a 1.9km category-three climb that ended 7.5km from the line - was perfectly timed, after Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) had been among the riders who tried to go clear.

After Vino had fled, Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) chased, with the gap between the pair hovering between eight and ten seconds, and the peloton another five seconds back. As Voeckler cracked, however, and the gap to the leader stretched to thirty seconds, it became clear that the resurgent Vinokourov would claim his first Tour de France stage win since 2007, when he was expelled from the race after testing positive for blood doping.

By strange coincidence, the first of Vinokourov's two stage wins in that Tour - before they were expunged from the record books - also came on stage thirteen, in a time trial in nearby Albi.

‘Revenge' seemed to be the apposite word at the finish, though it appeared to have nothing to do with any lingering sense of injustice felt by Vinokourov over his positive test and two-year ban - as seemed to be the case after his victory in April at Liège - Bastogne - Liège, which he described as "beautiful revenge" - and everything to do with the previous day's finish at the airfield in Mende.

Twenty-four hours earlier Vino had also been a late escapee after attacking his two breakaway companions. He seemed then to be heading for the stage win until two riders - Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and his Astana team leader, Alberto Contador - bridged the gap, and left him to claim third.

Though that move saw Contador gain a potentially vital ten seconds in his fight with Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) for the yellow jersey, Vinokourov was said to be furious at being denied the stage win.

Which perhaps explains why, when he faced the media after winning in Revel, Vinokourov peppered each and every response with mentions of his "disappointment" and references to "what happened yesterday."

"It wasn't the plan to try today," said Vinokourov, "But I'm going very well, and, after Ballan and Luis Leon Sanchez [Caisse d'Epargne] attacked, I counter-attacked and then decided to press on and try to win.

"I knew I'd be protected by my team behind, and it was important for us [to win] after the disappointment of yesterday."

Contador greeted his teammate with a smile and a high five at the finish, suggesting there were no hard feelings - at least from the Spaniard. "You'd have to ask him," shrugged an impassive Vinokourov when asked about Contador's reaction. "But you could see how happy he was."

Less happy was Mark Cavendish and his HTC-Columbia team, who appeared committed from early in the stage to keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.

They began to mass at the front before 20km had been covered, after three riders - Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), double stage winner and former yellow jersey Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) - had broken clear.

It was a break that was low in numbers but high in quality, with each rider a previous stage winner. The trio rode strongly on the tough, undulating roads, which offered virtually no respite all day, gradually carving out a lead of six minutes.

Yet it was an indication of how highly rated this group was that they were kept on such a tight leash. Lampre joined HTC-Columbia at the front as they began to eat into their lead, bringing it down to a more manageable two-to-three minutes, and down to less than a minute as they entered the final 35km.

On paper - especially with the climb at the end - it wasn't a stage that was necessarily suited to Cavendish, with a bunch sprint far from guaranteed.

But HTC-Columbia's confidence in their sprinter proved to be justified: Cavendish won the sprint for second, thirteen seconds behind Vinokourov, and ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre), with the man in green, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo), back in eighth.

That result saw the green jersey - which has switched between the Italian and the Norwegian - move back on to Petacchi's shoulders. He has two points' lead over Hushovd, and 25 over Cavendish, with only two more stages - next Friday's and the Champs Elysees - expected to finish in a bunch sprint.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," said Cavendish. "The guys rode incredibly today - all day they rode on the front. There was a really strong group of three away and it was always going to be difficult for us.

"But they did an incredible job and delivered me perfectly to the hill," he continued. "It was just about killing myself over the hill - I had to go so, so deep then. But when Vinokourov went, he went so, so fast. It was an incredible ride from Vinokourov. He deserved the win and to hold off the peloton, it was a very impressive ride.

"I had to settle for second. That's bike racing and we'll try again."

Vinokourov, meanwhile, seemed to pledge that, with the stage win in the bag, Contador would now have his full support in the Pyrenees. But he didn't rule out a second stage win. "I have a chance on the Champs Elysees," he said, remembering his win there in 2006, with a similar, late attack.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 4:26:26 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:13 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 12 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 24 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 26 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 33 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 41 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 42 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 46 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 48 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 51 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 52 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 53 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 59 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 65 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 66 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 68 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 71 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 72 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 73 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:47 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:34 75 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 76 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 80 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 81 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 83 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 87 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:14 88 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 93 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:03:00 94 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 96 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 97 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:04:35 100 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 102 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 105 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 107 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 109 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 112 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 114 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 115 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 116 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 117 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 118 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 119 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 120 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 122 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:05:46 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 124 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 125 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 127 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 131 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 134 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:04 135 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 136 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 137 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 138 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 139 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 140 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 141 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 142 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 143 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 146 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 148 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 149 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 150 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 151 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 156 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 157 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 158 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 159 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 160 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 161 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:12 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:23 163 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 164 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 165 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 166 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 167 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 170 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 171 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 172 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:12:18 173 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 174 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 175 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Sprint 1 - Saint-Jean-Delnous, km. 47.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2

Sprint 1 - Caraman, km. 158.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2

Points - Revel, km. 196.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 35 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 30 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 6 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 20 7 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 19 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 18 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 15 12 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 14 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 14 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 15 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 16 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 10 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 8 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 20 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 6 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 5 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 4 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 3 24 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mergals, km. 24.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Bégon (Cat. 4), km. 31.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ambialet (Cat. 3), km. 72.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Puylaurens (Cat. 4), km. 125.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Saint-Ferréol (Cat. 3), km. 188.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:26:39 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 11 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 16 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:21 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:01 19 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:22 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:33 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:51 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:59 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:30

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GARMIN, km. TRANSITIONS 13:19:57 2 Francaise des Jeux 3 Rabobank 4 Caisse d'Epargne 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 LAMPRE, km. FARNESE 7 OMEGA PHARMA, km. LOTTO 8 Sky Pro Cycling 9 Quick Step 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Team Radioshack 12 EUSKALTEL, km. EUSKADI 13 Cervelo Test Team 14 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 16 Katusha Team 17 Team Milram 0:01:55 18 Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:01 19 Astana 0:02:34 20 Footon-Servetto 0:02:42 21 TEAM HTC, km. COLUMBIA 0:02:47 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:11:06

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 63:08:40 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:31 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:58 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:06 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:27 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:58 9 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:02 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:16 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:30 12 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:25 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:34 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:39 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:47 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:24 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:09:05 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:31 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:41 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:27 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:56 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:28 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:09 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:11 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:54 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:44 30 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:21 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:02 32 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:35 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:37 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:25:08 35 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:24 36 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:25:38 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:26:03 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:45 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:31:01 40 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:31:22 41 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:33:54 42 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:35:42 43 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:45 44 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:59 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:41:17 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:25 47 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:43:35 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:13 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:45:59 50 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:09 51 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:50:33 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:51:57 53 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:53:39 54 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:54:18 55 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:55:01 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:15 57 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:56:20 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:56:23 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:57:49 60 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:04 61 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:58:55 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:59:23 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:59:29 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:40 65 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:59:56 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:00:01 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 1:02:51 68 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:03:01 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1:03:26 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:03:36 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:03:45 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:03:49 73 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:05:19 74 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:05:49 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:05:52 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:05:56 77 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:02 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:48 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:39 80 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:10 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:08:49 82 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:10:39 83 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:10:51 84 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:12:01 85 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:12:22 86 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:13:32 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:13:43 88 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:15:19 89 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1:17:28 90 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:17:33 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:08 92 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:19:25 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:20:32 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:21:39 95 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:22:04 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:22:06 97 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:25 98 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:22:30 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:20 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:23:23 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:24:21 102 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:25:13 103 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:12 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:27:37 105 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:43 106 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:28:33 107 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:29:19 108 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:29:27 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:29:41 110 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:30:01 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:30:27 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:30:30 113 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 1:31:27 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:32:52 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:09 116 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:33:56 117 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:34:40 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:34:58 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:00 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1:35:16 121 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:35:43 122 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:36:39 123 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:51 124 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:31 125 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:37:46 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:37:52 127 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:38:15 128 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:38:16 129 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:39:02 130 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:39:34 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:39:58 132 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:40:34 133 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:41:36 134 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1:41:42 135 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:42:22 136 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:42:29 137 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 1:42:39 138 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:02 139 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:44:14 140 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:45:01 141 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 1:45:16 142 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:46:02 143 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:47:12 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:27 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:49:00 146 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:50:32 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:51:29 148 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:53:22 149 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:53:59 150 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:54:26 151 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:54:49 152 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:56:20 153 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1:56:40 154 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:57:05 155 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:57:06 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:58:03 157 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:58:29 158 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:59:38 159 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:59:56 160 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2:00:24 161 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:00:42 162 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:02:11 163 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:42 164 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 2:03:07 165 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:03:54 166 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:03:57 167 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2:08:42 168 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2:09:22 169 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:40 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:13:32 171 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 2:14:08 172 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 2:15:01 173 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:23:50 174 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:25:51 175 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:26:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 187 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 185 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 162 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 144 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 102 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 80 11 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 15 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 73 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 70 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 62 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 22 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 48 23 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 47 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 26 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 28 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 29 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 30 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 31 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 37 32 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 34 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 33 37 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 38 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 31 39 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 40 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 30 41 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 42 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 29 44 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 45 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 46 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 48 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 49 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 50 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 54 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 55 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 56 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 59 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 60 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 19 61 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 18 62 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 64 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 65 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 16 67 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 68 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 69 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 70 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 71 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 72 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 73 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 76 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 77 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 14 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 79 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 81 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 82 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 83 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 84 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 85 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 86 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 88 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 89 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 90 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 91 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 92 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 95 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 96 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 97 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 98 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 99 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 100 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 101 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 102 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 103 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 104 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 105 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 109 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 110 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 111 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 112 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 114 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 115 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 116 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 117 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 118 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 119 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 121 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 122 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 123 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 125 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 126 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 128 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 129 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 130 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 131 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 132 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 133 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 134 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 135 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 137 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 139 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 140 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 141 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 143 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 144 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 145 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 147 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 148 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 150 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 151 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 152 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 3 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 64 5 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 62 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 56 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 52 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 10 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 12 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 32 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 32 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 28 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 19 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 22 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 23 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 26 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 29 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 32 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 33 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 12 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 41 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 42 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 44 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 46 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 49 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 50 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 51 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 52 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 53 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 54 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 56 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 57 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 58 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 59 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 60 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 61 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 64 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 65 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 66 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 63:08:40 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:27 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:16 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:31:01 5 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:33:54 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:25 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:45:59 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:56:23 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:04 10 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:58:55 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:40 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:03:45 13 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:39 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:08:49 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:12:01 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:20:32 17 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:25 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:22:30 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:12 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:30:30 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:32:52 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:00 23 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:31 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:42:29 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:27 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:51:29 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:53:22 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:53:59 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:54:49 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:57:06 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:42 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:23:50 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:26:48