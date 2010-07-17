Trending

Take two: Vinokourov revels in victory

Astana man solos in ahead of sprint

Image 1 of 74

Juan Antonio Flecha leads the breakaway on stage 13.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) wins his first Tour stage since his disqualification in 2007.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 74

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) matching the local flora.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 74

Sylvain Chavanel drives the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 74

TV crew filming photographers taking pictures of riders captured by another photographer.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) celebrates his stage win in Revel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 74

Obligatory sunflower shot.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 74

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) has been riding solidly.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 74

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) pushes the pace in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) had another day in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 74

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 74

Alberto Contador hugs Vinokourov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 74

HTC-Columbia worked hard for Cavendish, but were denied the stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 74

The peloton passes over a scenic bridge.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov celebrates on the podium in Revel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 74

Alberto Contador captured mid-lunch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 74

The photographers get a few last minute start line shots.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 74

Alessandro Petacchi is happy being green.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 74

The French flag flies over the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 74

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the colours of British champion comes across the line in the company of yellow jersey Andy Schleck in Revel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 74

Follow the leader. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) still holds yellow at the Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) was the nail again today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) cuts a forlorn figure at the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the finish in Revel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) lost yet more time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) is not enjoying his last Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 74

2005 seems a lifetime away for Lance Armstrong
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 74

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) had another dismal day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 74

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 74

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at the finish line in Revel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 74

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) has worked hard for Andy Schleck in this Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) won the stage into Revel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) threatens to break a smile
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) earned himself another yellow jersey in Revel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 74

Same time tomorrow? Andy Schleck (Saxo Banks) is in yellow ahead of the first stage in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) takes the plaudits on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 74

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is in pole position to take green to Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 74

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) took back the green jersey today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 74

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 74

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks to see what happened to the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 74

Pavel Brutt (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 74

The bunch crosses an invitingly cool looking river.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 74

The breakaway on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 74

A tender moment between the Astana team leaders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 74

Robbie McEwen has been suffering since he was knocked down by a TV cameraman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 74

Petacchi now leads the points classification by two over Hushovd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 74

Another obligatory sunflower shot.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 74

The peloton on stage 13.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 74

Cavendish beats Petacchi to the line for second.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 74

The stage 13 breakaway: Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Jerome Pineau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) comes in for the end of stage 13.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov wins the stage to Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) wins in Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) got his revenge for the previous day's failure in Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov, winner of stage 13 to Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 74

Vinokourov holds up his trophy for winning stage 13.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov back on the stage in the Tour de France after three years.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets another yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 74

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) still in the maillot jaune after stage 13.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 74

Alessandro Petacchi dons the green jersey once more.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 74

Petacchi back in green after his third place on stage 13.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 74

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the bunch sprint for second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 74

Petacchi put in a great sprint to take third and the green jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) takes the Tour de France stage 13 to Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 74

Alberto Contador congratulates Vinokourov on his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 74

A big hug between the two Astana top men
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 74

Contador gives Vinokourov a congratulatory hug after his win in Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 74

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) reclaimed the green jersey in Revel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov checks to see where the chasing peloton is, plenty far away to celebrate his stage win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 74 of 74

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) solos to a Tour de France stage win in Revel.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Twenty-four hours after being denied a stage win in Mende, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gained his revenge in Revel, thanks to the kind of late, opportunistic attack that has become his trademark.

Vinokourov's move at the summit of the Côte de Saint-Ferréol - a 1.9km category-three climb that ended 7.5km from the line - was perfectly timed, after Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) had been among the riders who tried to go clear.

After Vino had fled, Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) chased, with the gap between the pair hovering between eight and ten seconds, and the peloton another five seconds back. As Voeckler cracked, however, and the gap to the leader stretched to thirty seconds, it became clear that the resurgent Vinokourov would claim his first Tour de France stage win since 2007, when he was expelled from the race after testing positive for blood doping.

By strange coincidence, the first of Vinokourov's two stage wins in that Tour - before they were expunged from the record books - also came on stage thirteen, in a time trial in nearby Albi.

‘Revenge' seemed to be the apposite word at the finish, though it appeared to have nothing to do with any lingering sense of injustice felt by Vinokourov over his positive test and two-year ban - as seemed to be the case after his victory in April at Liège - Bastogne - Liège, which he described as "beautiful revenge" - and everything to do with the previous day's finish at the airfield in Mende.

Twenty-four hours earlier Vino had also been a late escapee after attacking his two breakaway companions. He seemed then to be heading for the stage win until two riders - Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and his Astana team leader, Alberto Contador - bridged the gap, and left him to claim third.

Though that move saw Contador gain a potentially vital ten seconds in his fight with Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) for the yellow jersey, Vinokourov was said to be furious at being denied the stage win.

Which perhaps explains why, when he faced the media after winning in Revel, Vinokourov peppered each and every response with mentions of his "disappointment" and references to "what happened yesterday."

"It wasn't the plan to try today," said Vinokourov, "But I'm going very well, and, after Ballan and Luis Leon Sanchez [Caisse d'Epargne] attacked, I counter-attacked and then decided to press on and try to win.

"I knew I'd be protected by my team behind, and it was important for us [to win] after the disappointment of yesterday."

Contador greeted his teammate with a smile and a high five at the finish, suggesting there were no hard feelings - at least from the Spaniard. "You'd have to ask him," shrugged an impassive Vinokourov when asked about Contador's reaction. "But you could see how happy he was."

Less happy was Mark Cavendish and his HTC-Columbia team, who appeared committed from early in the stage to keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.

They began to mass at the front before 20km had been covered, after three riders - Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), double stage winner and former yellow jersey Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) - had broken clear.

It was a break that was low in numbers but high in quality, with each rider a previous stage winner. The trio rode strongly on the tough, undulating roads, which offered virtually no respite all day, gradually carving out a lead of six minutes.

Yet it was an indication of how highly rated this group was that they were kept on such a tight leash. Lampre joined HTC-Columbia at the front as they began to eat into their lead, bringing it down to a more manageable two-to-three minutes, and down to less than a minute as they entered the final 35km.

On paper - especially with the climb at the end - it wasn't a stage that was necessarily suited to Cavendish, with a bunch sprint far from guaranteed.

But HTC-Columbia's confidence in their sprinter proved to be justified: Cavendish won the sprint for second, thirteen seconds behind Vinokourov, and ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre), with the man in green, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo), back in eighth.

That result saw the green jersey - which has switched between the Italian and the Norwegian - move back on to Petacchi's shoulders. He has two points' lead over Hushovd, and 25 over Cavendish, with only two more stages - next Friday's and the Champs Elysees - expected to finish in a bunch sprint.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," said Cavendish. "The guys rode incredibly today - all day they rode on the front. There was a really strong group of three away and it was always going to be difficult for us.

"But they did an incredible job and delivered me perfectly to the hill," he continued. "It was just about killing myself over the hill - I had to go so, so deep then. But when Vinokourov went, he went so, so fast. It was an incredible ride from Vinokourov. He deserved the win and to hold off the peloton, it was a very impressive ride.

"I had to settle for second. That's bike racing and we'll try again."

Vinokourov, meanwhile, seemed to pledge that, with the stage win in the bag, Contador would now have his full support in the Pyrenees. But he didn't rule out a second stage win. "I have a chance on the Champs Elysees," he said, remembering his win there in 2006, with a similar, late attack.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana4:26:26
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:13
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
7Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
12Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
16Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
22Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
24Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
26George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
33Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
41Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
42Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
46Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
51Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
52Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
53Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
59Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
60Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
68Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
71Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
72Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
73Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:47
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:01:34
75Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
76Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
80Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
81Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
83Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
86Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
87Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:14
88Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
93Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:03:00
94Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
96Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
97Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
98Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:04:35
100Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
102Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
103Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
105Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
106Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
107Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
109Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
111Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
112Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
114Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
116Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
117Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
118Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
119Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
120Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
122Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:05:46
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
124Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
126Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
127Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
129Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
131Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
134Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:04
135Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
136Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
137Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
138Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
139Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
140Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
141Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
142Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
143Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
146Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
148Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
149Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
150Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
151Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
156Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
157Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
158Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
159Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
160Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
161Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:12
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:23
163Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
164Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
165Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
166Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
167Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
170Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
171David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
172Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:12:18
173David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
174Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
175Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Sprint 1 - Saint-Jean-Delnous, km. 47.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2

Sprint 1 - Caraman, km. 158.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2

Points - Revel, km. 196.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana35pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia30
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
6Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions20
7Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux19
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team18
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini17
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram15
12Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions14
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
14Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
15Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne11
16Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank10
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale9
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank8
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
20Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank6
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux5
22Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack4
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step3
24Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mergals, km. 24.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Bégon (Cat. 4), km. 31.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ambialet (Cat. 3), km. 72.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Puylaurens (Cat. 4), km. 125.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Saint-Ferréol (Cat. 3), km. 188.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:26:39
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
11Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:21
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:01
19Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:22
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:33
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:51
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:59
33Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:30

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GARMIN, km. TRANSITIONS13:19:57
2Francaise des Jeux
3Rabobank
4Caisse d'Epargne
5AG2R La Mondiale
6LAMPRE, km. FARNESE
7OMEGA PHARMA, km. LOTTO
8Sky Pro Cycling
9Quick Step
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Team Radioshack
12EUSKALTEL, km. EUSKADI
13Cervelo Test Team
14Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
15BMC Racing Team0:01:21
16Katusha Team
17Team Milram0:01:55
18Liquigas-Doimo0:02:01
19Astana0:02:34
20Footon-Servetto0:02:42
21TEAM HTC, km. COLUMBIA0:02:47
22Team Saxo Bank0:11:06

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank63:08:40
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:31
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:58
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:06
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:58
9Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:02
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:16
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:30
12Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:06:12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:06:25
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:34
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:39
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:47
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:24
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:09:05
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:31
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:41
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:11:27
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:56
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:28
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:09
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:11
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:54
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:16:44
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:21
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:24:02
32Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:35
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:37
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:25:08
35Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:24
36Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:25:38
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:26:03
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:45
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:31:01
40Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:31:22
41Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:33:54
42Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:35:42
43Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:45
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:59
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:41:17
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:25
47José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:43:35
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:13
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:45:59
50Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:09
51Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:50:33
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:51:57
53Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:53:39
54Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:54:18
55Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:55:01
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:15
57Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:56:20
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:56:23
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:57:49
60Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:04
61Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:58:55
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:59:23
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:59:29
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:40
65Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:59:56
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:00:01
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1:02:51
68Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:03:01
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1:03:26
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:03:36
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:03:45
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:03:49
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:05:19
74Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:05:49
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:05:52
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:05:56
77George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:02
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:48
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:39
80Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:10
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:08:49
82Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:39
83Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:10:51
84Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:12:01
85Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:12:22
86Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:13:32
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:13:43
88Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:15:19
89Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:17:28
90Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:17:33
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:08
92Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:19:25
93Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:20:32
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:21:39
95Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:04
96Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:22:06
97Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:25
98Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:22:30
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:20
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:23:23
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:24:21
102Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:25:13
103Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:12
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:27:37
105Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:43
106Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:28:33
107Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:19
108Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:29:27
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:29:41
110Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:30:01
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:30:27
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:30:30
113Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo1:31:27
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:32:52
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:09
116Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:33:56
117Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:34:40
118Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:34:58
119Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:00
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1:35:16
121Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:35:43
122Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:36:39
123Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:51
124Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:31
125Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:37:46
126Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:37:52
127Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:38:15
128Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:38:16
129Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:39:02
130Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1:39:34
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux1:39:58
132Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:40:34
133Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:41:36
134Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1:41:42
135Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:42:22
136Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:42:29
137Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank1:42:39
138Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:02
139Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:44:14
140Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:45:01
141Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo1:45:16
142Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:46:02
143David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:47:12
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:27
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:49:00
146Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:50:32
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:51:29
148Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:53:22
149Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:53:59
150Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:54:26
151Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:54:49
152Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:56:20
153David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1:56:40
154Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:57:05
155Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:57:06
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:58:03
157Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:58:29
158Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:59:38
159Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:59:56
160David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions2:00:24
161Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:00:42
162Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:02:11
163Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:42
164Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha2:03:07
165Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:03:54
166Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:03:57
167Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2:08:42
168Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2:09:22
169Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:40
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:13:32
171Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana2:14:08
172Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack2:15:01
173Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:23:50
174Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:25:51
175Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:26:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini187pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team185
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia162
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne144
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team120
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram102
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom101
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto81
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana80
11Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi77
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale75
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
15Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana73
16Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank70
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale62
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
22Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions48
23Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank47
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
26Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
28Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
29Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha37
30Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
31Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank37
32Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank34
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo33
37Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
38Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne31
39Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
40Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram30
41Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
42Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack29
44Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
45Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini27
46Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom26
48Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
49Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
50Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne23
54Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini23
55José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
56Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
60Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step19
61Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack18
62Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
64David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
65Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
66Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack16
67Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
68Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
69Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
70Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
71Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
72Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
73Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
76Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
77Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia14
78Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale13
81Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
82Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
83Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
84Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
85Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
86Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
88Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
89Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
90Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
91Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
92Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
95Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
96Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
97George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
98Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
99Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
100Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
101Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
102Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
103Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
104Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
105Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
108Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
109Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
110Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
111Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
112Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
114Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
115John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
116Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
117Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
118Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
119Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
121Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
122Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
123Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
125Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
126Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
128Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
129Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
130Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
131Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
132Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
133Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
134Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
135Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
137Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
139Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
140Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
141Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
143Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
144Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2
145Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
147Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
148Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
150Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
151Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
152Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom107pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
3Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank64
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne62
6Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux56
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana52
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi50
10Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
12Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank32
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto32
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne28
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
19Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom22
22Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
23Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha18
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
26Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
29Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
32Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
33Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step12
36Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
39José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
41Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
42Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
44Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
46Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
49Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
50Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
51Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
52Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
54Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
56Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
57Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
58Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
59Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
60Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
61Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
64Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
65Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
66Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank63:08:40
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:16
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:31:01
5Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:33:54
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:25
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:45:59
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:56:23
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:04
10Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:58:55
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:40
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:03:45
13Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:39
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:08:49
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:12:01
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:20:32
17Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:25
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:22:30
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:12
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:30:30
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:32:52
22Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:00
23Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:31
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:42:29
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:27
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:51:29
27Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:53:22
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:53:59
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:54:49
30Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:57:06
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:42
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:23:50
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:26:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack189:31:13
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:21
3Rabobank0:16:13
4Astana0:18:17
5AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
6OMEGA PHARMA, km. LOTTO0:25:38
7Liquigas-Doimo0:34:14
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:41:01
9Sky Pro Cycling0:42:21
10EUSKALTEL, km. EUSKADI0:47:31
11Quick Step0:48:52
12Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:49:28
13BMC Racing Team0:56:59
14TEAM HTC, km. COLUMBIA1:01:40
15Team Saxo Bank1:08:23
16Francaise des Jeux1:21:48
17Cervelo Test Team1:39:43
18GARMIN, km. TRANSITIONS1:39:52
19Katusha Team1:48:15
20Footon-Servetto2:12:59
21Team Milram2:39:04
22LAMPRE, km. FARNESE2:50:02

 

