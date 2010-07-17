Take two: Vinokourov revels in victory
Astana man solos in ahead of sprint
Stage 13: Rodez - Revel
Twenty-four hours after being denied a stage win in Mende, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gained his revenge in Revel, thanks to the kind of late, opportunistic attack that has become his trademark.
Vinokourov's move at the summit of the Côte de Saint-Ferréol - a 1.9km category-three climb that ended 7.5km from the line - was perfectly timed, after Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) had been among the riders who tried to go clear.
After Vino had fled, Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) chased, with the gap between the pair hovering between eight and ten seconds, and the peloton another five seconds back. As Voeckler cracked, however, and the gap to the leader stretched to thirty seconds, it became clear that the resurgent Vinokourov would claim his first Tour de France stage win since 2007, when he was expelled from the race after testing positive for blood doping.
By strange coincidence, the first of Vinokourov's two stage wins in that Tour - before they were expunged from the record books - also came on stage thirteen, in a time trial in nearby Albi.
‘Revenge' seemed to be the apposite word at the finish, though it appeared to have nothing to do with any lingering sense of injustice felt by Vinokourov over his positive test and two-year ban - as seemed to be the case after his victory in April at Liège - Bastogne - Liège, which he described as "beautiful revenge" - and everything to do with the previous day's finish at the airfield in Mende.
Twenty-four hours earlier Vino had also been a late escapee after attacking his two breakaway companions. He seemed then to be heading for the stage win until two riders - Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and his Astana team leader, Alberto Contador - bridged the gap, and left him to claim third.
Though that move saw Contador gain a potentially vital ten seconds in his fight with Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) for the yellow jersey, Vinokourov was said to be furious at being denied the stage win.
Which perhaps explains why, when he faced the media after winning in Revel, Vinokourov peppered each and every response with mentions of his "disappointment" and references to "what happened yesterday."
"It wasn't the plan to try today," said Vinokourov, "But I'm going very well, and, after Ballan and Luis Leon Sanchez [Caisse d'Epargne] attacked, I counter-attacked and then decided to press on and try to win.
"I knew I'd be protected by my team behind, and it was important for us [to win] after the disappointment of yesterday."
Contador greeted his teammate with a smile and a high five at the finish, suggesting there were no hard feelings - at least from the Spaniard. "You'd have to ask him," shrugged an impassive Vinokourov when asked about Contador's reaction. "But you could see how happy he was."
Less happy was Mark Cavendish and his HTC-Columbia team, who appeared committed from early in the stage to keeping the race together for a bunch sprint.
They began to mass at the front before 20km had been covered, after three riders - Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), double stage winner and former yellow jersey Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) - had broken clear.
It was a break that was low in numbers but high in quality, with each rider a previous stage winner. The trio rode strongly on the tough, undulating roads, which offered virtually no respite all day, gradually carving out a lead of six minutes.
Yet it was an indication of how highly rated this group was that they were kept on such a tight leash. Lampre joined HTC-Columbia at the front as they began to eat into their lead, bringing it down to a more manageable two-to-three minutes, and down to less than a minute as they entered the final 35km.
On paper - especially with the climb at the end - it wasn't a stage that was necessarily suited to Cavendish, with a bunch sprint far from guaranteed.
But HTC-Columbia's confidence in their sprinter proved to be justified: Cavendish won the sprint for second, thirteen seconds behind Vinokourov, and ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre), with the man in green, Thor Hushovd (Cervelo), back in eighth.
That result saw the green jersey - which has switched between the Italian and the Norwegian - move back on to Petacchi's shoulders. He has two points' lead over Hushovd, and 25 over Cavendish, with only two more stages - next Friday's and the Champs Elysees - expected to finish in a bunch sprint.
"Obviously I'm disappointed," said Cavendish. "The guys rode incredibly today - all day they rode on the front. There was a really strong group of three away and it was always going to be difficult for us.
"But they did an incredible job and delivered me perfectly to the hill," he continued. "It was just about killing myself over the hill - I had to go so, so deep then. But when Vinokourov went, he went so, so fast. It was an incredible ride from Vinokourov. He deserved the win and to hold off the peloton, it was a very impressive ride.
"I had to settle for second. That's bike racing and we'll try again."
Vinokourov, meanwhile, seemed to pledge that, with the stage win in the bag, Contador would now have his full support in the Pyrenees. But he didn't rule out a second stage win. "I have a chance on the Champs Elysees," he said, remembering his win there in 2006, with a similar, late attack.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|4:26:26
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:13
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|24
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|26
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|41
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|42
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|43
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|53
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|65
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|68
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|72
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|73
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:47
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:34
|75
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|76
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|80
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|81
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|87
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:14
|88
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|92
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|93
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:03:00
|94
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|96
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|97
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:04:35
|100
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|102
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|107
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|109
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|113
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|114
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|116
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|117
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|118
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|119
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|122
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:05:46
|123
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|124
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|126
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|127
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|134
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:04
|135
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|136
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|138
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|139
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|141
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|143
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|146
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|148
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|149
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|150
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|151
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|156
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|157
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|159
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:12
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:23
|163
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|164
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|165
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|166
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|167
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|170
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|171
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|172
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:12:18
|173
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|175
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|35
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|6
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|7
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|19
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|12
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|14
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|15
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|16
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|10
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|8
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|20
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|5
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|24
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:26:39
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|16
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:21
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:01
|19
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:22
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:33
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:51
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:59
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GARMIN, km. TRANSITIONS
|13:19:57
|2
|Francaise des Jeux
|3
|Rabobank
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|LAMPRE, km. FARNESE
|7
|OMEGA PHARMA, km. LOTTO
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Team Radioshack
|12
|EUSKALTEL, km. EUSKADI
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Team Milram
|0:01:55
|18
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:01
|19
|Astana
|0:02:34
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:02:42
|21
|TEAM HTC, km. COLUMBIA
|0:02:47
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|63:08:40
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:31
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:58
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:06
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:27
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|9
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:02
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:16
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:30
|12
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:25
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:34
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:47
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:09:05
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:31
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:41
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:27
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:56
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:28
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:09
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:11
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:54
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:44
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:21
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:02
|32
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:35
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:37
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:25:08
|35
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:24
|36
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:25:38
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:26:03
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:45
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:01
|40
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:31:22
|41
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:54
|42
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:35:42
|43
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:45
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:59
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:41:17
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:25
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:43:35
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:13
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:45:59
|50
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:09
|51
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:50:33
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:57
|53
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:53:39
|54
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:54:18
|55
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:55:01
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:15
|57
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:56:20
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:56:23
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:57:49
|60
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:04
|61
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:58:55
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:59:23
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:59:29
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:40
|65
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:59:56
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:00:01
|67
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|1:02:51
|68
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:03:01
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:03:26
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:03:36
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:45
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:03:49
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:05:19
|74
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:05:49
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:05:52
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:05:56
|77
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:02
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:48
|79
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:39
|80
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:10
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:08:49
|82
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:39
|83
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:10:51
|84
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:12:01
|85
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:12:22
|86
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:13:32
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:13:43
|88
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|1:15:19
|89
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:17:28
|90
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:33
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:08
|92
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:19:25
|93
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:20:32
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:21:39
|95
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:04
|96
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:06
|97
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:25
|98
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:22:30
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:20
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:23:23
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:24:21
|102
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:25:13
|103
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:12
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:27:37
|105
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:43
|106
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:28:33
|107
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:19
|108
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:29:27
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:29:41
|110
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30:01
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:30:27
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:30:30
|113
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:31:27
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:32:52
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:09
|116
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:33:56
|117
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:34:40
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:34:58
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:00
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1:35:16
|121
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:35:43
|122
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:36:39
|123
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:51
|124
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:31
|125
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:37:46
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:37:52
|127
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:38:15
|128
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:38:16
|129
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:02
|130
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:39:34
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:39:58
|132
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:40:34
|133
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:41:36
|134
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1:41:42
|135
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:42:22
|136
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:42:29
|137
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1:42:39
|138
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:02
|139
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:44:14
|140
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:45:01
|141
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:45:16
|142
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:46:02
|143
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:47:12
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:27
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:49:00
|146
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:50:32
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:51:29
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:53:22
|149
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:53:59
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:54:26
|151
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:54:49
|152
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:56:20
|153
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1:56:40
|154
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:57:05
|155
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:57:06
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:58:03
|157
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:58:29
|158
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:59:38
|159
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:59:56
|160
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2:00:24
|161
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:00:42
|162
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:02:11
|163
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:42
|164
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|2:03:07
|165
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:03:54
|166
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:03:57
|167
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2:08:42
|168
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2:09:22
|169
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:40
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:13:32
|171
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|2:14:08
|172
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|2:15:01
|173
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:23:50
|174
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:25:51
|175
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|187
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|185
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|144
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|80
|11
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|15
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|73
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|22
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|23
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|47
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|26
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|28
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|30
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|31
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|32
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|37
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|38
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|39
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|40
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|30
|41
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|42
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|43
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|29
|44
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|46
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|48
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|49
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|50
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|54
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|56
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|60
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|61
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|62
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|64
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|65
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|66
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|16
|67
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|68
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|69
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|70
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|71
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|72
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|73
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|76
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|77
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|78
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|81
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|82
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|83
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|84
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|85
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|86
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|88
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|89
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|90
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|91
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|92
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|95
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|96
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|97
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|98
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|99
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|100
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|101
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|102
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|103
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|104
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|105
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|109
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|110
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|111
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|112
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|114
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|115
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|116
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|117
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|118
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|119
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|120
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|121
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|122
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|123
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|125
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|126
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|128
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|129
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|130
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|131
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|132
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|133
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|134
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|135
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|136
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|137
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|138
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|139
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|140
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|141
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|143
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|144
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|145
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|147
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|148
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|150
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|151
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|152
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|3
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|5
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|56
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|52
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|10
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|12
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|32
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|19
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|22
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|23
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|26
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|29
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|32
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|33
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|12
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|41
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|42
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|44
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|46
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|49
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|50
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|51
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|52
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|53
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|54
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|56
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|57
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|58
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|60
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|61
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|64
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|65
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|66
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|63:08:40
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:27
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:16
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:01
|5
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:54
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:25
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:45:59
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:56:23
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:04
|10
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:58:55
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:40
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:45
|13
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:39
|14
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:08:49
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:12:01
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:20:32
|17
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:25
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:22:30
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:12
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:30:30
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:32:52
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:00
|23
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:31
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:42:29
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:27
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:51:29
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:53:22
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:53:59
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:54:49
|30
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:57:06
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:42
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:23:50
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|189:31:13
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:21
|3
|Rabobank
|0:16:13
|4
|Astana
|0:18:17
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|6
|OMEGA PHARMA, km. LOTTO
|0:25:38
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:34:14
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:41:01
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:42:21
|10
|EUSKALTEL, km. EUSKADI
|0:47:31
|11
|Quick Step
|0:48:52
|12
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:49:28
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:56:59
|14
|TEAM HTC, km. COLUMBIA
|1:01:40
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:08:23
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|1:21:48
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:39:43
|18
|GARMIN, km. TRANSITIONS
|1:39:52
|19
|Katusha Team
|1:48:15
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|2:12:59
|21
|Team Milram
|2:39:04
|22
|LAMPRE, km. FARNESE
|2:50:02
