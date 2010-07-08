Trending

Cavendish vindicated in Montargis!

Manx missile is back in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: AFP)

The riders at HTC-Columbia often say that each victory they take belongs to the team and no better was this demonstrated than on Thursday's stage to Montargis. After the disappointment of Wednesday's sprint into Reims, Mark Cavendish took advantage of the perfect work done by his teammates to open his stage win account in this year's Tour.

The Manxman's celebrations said it all as he crossed the line after four and a half hours of racing: arms raised high, full of relief, sweet celebration and redemption. More than usual, Cavendish savoured the embraces of HTC-Columbia staff and Erik Zabel, the six-time green jersey winner and his close advisor. And Cav hugged them all before walking back to the finish with a proud swagger that said: 'I'm back'.

Despite the best efforts of rival teams to derail the HTC-Columbia train in the final kilometres in the Montargis suburbs, the likes of Thor Hushovd, Alessandro Petacchi, Tyler Farrar, Gerald Ciolek and Robbie McEwen couldn't get the better of Renshaw and Cavendish when it counted.

Renshaw elbowed Thor Hushovd out of the way and then dragged Cavendish clear as the finish line loomed. Cavendish did not hesitate as the sprint began and surged clear. This time, he had the power and speed to win. Germany's Gerald Ciolek (Milram) jumped at the same time as Cavendish but was beaten for speed and finished second. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) came from behind Cavendish to take third.

Tears on the podium, reminiscent of his win at last year's Milan-San Remo, were a sure sign of Cavendish hitting the release valve on a pressure cooker that had been building up inside him and HTC-Columbia for months. During the Tour's opening week, a number of factors - crashes, cobbles and circumstances, had conspired against the 24-year-old. But suddenly, all that was forgotten with a convincing return to victory.

"It means everything to win," Cavendish said. "It's incredibly emotional. All the pressure and emotion built up but it's finally over."

"It was hard this year. I always said everything was about the Tour de France. Thing didn't go our way yesterday. I let them down massively and it would have been easy for them to say 'He hasn't got it' like other people did. But they rode for me. Siutsou rode covered in bandages and Rogers was there at the finish and took it on too. Renshaw did an incredible job, fighting with Thor [Hushovd], with Tyler [Farrar] and with Oscar [Freire]. I knew he'd drop me off at the right place."

Thanks to his fifth place, Thor Hushovd maintained his lead in the points classification, while Fabian Cancellara will enjoy another day in the maillot jaune as Jerôme Pineau carries on in the polka dot jersey when the race heads to Gueugnon tomorrow. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) kept the best young rider's white jersey, giving Britain an historic day, with two riders on the podium.

Cavendish is also back in the hunt for the points classification crown, lighting up the battle for the maillot vert when others had written him off. Hushovd is still in green with a total of 102 points but Cavendish has 50 points. And it's always a mistake to write off men of his calibre, as Hushovd knows.

"He's one of the best sprinters in the world. I'm happy with today's stage. I was able to get some more points in the hunt for the maillot vert," Hushovd said. "I was in good position for the final sprint. I used a lot of energy to get on the wheel of Renshaw, and Cavendish was able to win. It's always better to win the stage. I am not racing just for points, I want to win the stages too."

Play it again, Sam

Another sunny day, another favourable parcour, meant the conditions were ripe for another bunch sprint. But this time HTC-Columbia was hoping that Cavendish would finish the job done by Konstantin Siutsou, Maxime Monfort, Tony Martin, Bert Grabsch, Michael Rogers, Bernhard Eisel and Mark Renshaw, who all played such an important role in getting him to the final 200 metres the day before.

But before the finish could be contested - another break was allowed to steal the early glory. The escape group was again let go nice and early. Caisse d'Epargne's José Ivan Gutierrez kicked off proceedings, attacking hard and taking off after six kilometres. With Jurgen van de Walle (Quick Step) and Julian El Fares (Cofidis) in tow, the Spaniard set about accumulating a significant gap which became a minute after seven kilometres of riding off the front.

With 28km of the stage passed, the break gained its maximum advantage of 7:55 as the peloton continued to lick its wounds after that bruising stage three encounter with the cobbles of northern France. However the next 20km saw that gap hover around six minutes until it began to fall with just over 100km left to race. The sprinters were not going to let the break gain too much time.

The likes of Grabsch, Siutsou and Monfort were again pivotal in whittling the break's advantage; when it was down to a manageable 2:27 with 65km remaining, Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to get involved, with Slovenian rider Grega Bole again proving his worth to the Italian team's cause, towing the bunch in pursuit of the leading trio.

As the time board showed the peloton was 1:47 from the break with 40km to go, Cervélo TestTeam also began to get involved in the task of pulling back the Belgian-Franco-Iberian alliance that had worked well to maintain its position off the front of the bunch.

But like yesterday's romp into Reims, it all became mathematical in the finale as the break was again caught late in the stage; with 10km remaining it was time for Tony Martin to kick things back into action for HTC-Columbia, the erstwhile leader of the best young rider classification dragging the main bunch to within sight of the escape group.

Time's up, José

With six kilometres remaining, Gutierrez decided it was time to split from his breakaway companions, who were caught shortly after, while the Spaniard continued to hold out against the inevitable. Whilst a spirited effort, the Spanish national road race champion's attempt to stay away ended two kilometres later as the peloton had four clicks to go before the expected bunch kick. The question on everyone's lips was: Could Cav make a comeback to the winners' circle or would he fail again and the pressure grow even more?

Gutierrez's demise was the cue for Lampre-Farnese Vini and Garmin-Slipstream to come to the front, Martijn Maaskant going head to head with Danilo Hondo for position in the midst of the HTC-Columbia train in an attempt to steal its momentum, the result being Bernhard Eisel's isolation at the head of affairs.

David Millar, Robbie Hunter and Julian Dean then organised themselves brilliantly for Farrar. Behind them sat Hushovd, Renshaw and Cavendish, with all eyes on the latter two. Waiting in the wings for any mistakes and for a gap to dive through, was yesterday's winner Petacchi, plus Gerald Ciolek and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Unlike yesterday however, when Mark Renshaw swung off with 200 metres to go Cavendish kicked... and kicked hard. The HTC-Columbia sprinter was back to his best, finding victory vindication during a week that has tested the character of the rider who had so dominated the sprints during last year's Tour de France.

The question now becomes: will he have enough of that same character and speed to continue winning and eventually take the green jersey at race's end in Paris? Stay tuned for that intriguing plotline of what has already been a fascinating Tour de France after just six days of racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:30:50
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
27Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
29Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
31Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
33Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
37Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
39Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
44Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
52Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
58Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
63Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
64Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
66Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
69Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
70Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
72Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
73Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
75Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
76Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
77Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
79Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
81Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
82Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
83Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
84Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
85Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
88Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
89Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
91David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
92Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
93Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
95Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
96Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
97Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
100Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
101Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
102Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
103Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
105Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
106Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
109José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
110Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
111Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
112Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
115Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
116Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
119Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
121Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
122Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
123Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
124Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
125Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
126Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
127Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
129Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
130Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
133Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
134Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
135Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
137Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
140Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
141Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
142Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
143Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
144Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
147Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
148Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
149Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
150Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:35
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:49
153Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:16
154Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:18
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:41
156Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:44
157Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:51
158Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
159Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:27
160Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
161Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
162Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
164Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
165Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
169Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
170Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
171Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
172Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
173David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
174Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
175Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
176Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
177Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
179Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
180Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
181Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
182Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
183Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:04:19
184Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:23
185David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
187Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:06:06
188Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana

Sprint 1 - Vauchamps, km. 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2

Sprint 2 - Ville-Saint-Jacques, km. 126.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step4
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2

Sprint 3 - Prefontaines, km. 169.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2

Points - Montargis, km. 187.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia35pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram30
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team26
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne24
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team22
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha19
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini18
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions16
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom11
16Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
18Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack8
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana7
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 1 - Côte d'Orbais-l'Abbaye, km. 18.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3pts
2José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

KOM 2 - Côte de Mécringes, km. 36.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step3pts
2José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:30:50
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
13Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
18Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
19Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
23Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
24Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
25Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Pro Cycling13:32:30
2Astana
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Team Milram
6Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Lampre - Farnese
8Team Radioshack
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Garmin - Transitions
11Caisse d'Epargne
12Team Saxo Bank
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Katusha Team
17Rabobank
18Quick Step
19BMC Racing Team
20Cervelo Test Team
21Francaise des Jeux
22Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank22:59:45
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:46
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:01
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:09
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:19
8Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:31
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:40
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:47
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:49
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:25
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:30
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:35
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:49
23Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:02:52
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:53
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:00
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:01
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
31Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:03:05
33Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:06
35Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:10
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:12
38Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:14
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
40Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
41Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:03:15
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:16
43Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:17
44Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:18
45Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:19
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:20
48Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:21
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:24
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:25
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:26
53Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
54Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:27
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
56John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:32
58Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:33
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
60Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:34
63Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
64Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
65Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
66Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:43
67Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:44
68Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
71Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:47
72Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:53
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:56
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:57
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:30
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:04:33
79Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:04:41
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:44
82Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:45
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:04:47
84Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:49
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:53
86Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:02
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:04
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:07
89Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:20
90Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:07:25
91Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:32
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:33
94Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:34
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:36
96Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:37
97Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:41
98Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:47
99Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:53
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:56
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:06
102Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:07
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:16
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:08:18
105Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:57
106Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:58
107Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:11
108George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
109Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
110Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:05
111Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:47
114Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:55
115Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
116Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:11:01
117Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:06
118Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:15
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
120Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
121Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:12:17
122Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:12:35
123Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:37
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:41
125Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:42
126Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:05
127Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
129Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:57
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:21
131Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:14:38
132Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:14:48
133Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:14:55
134Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:07
135Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:26
136Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:33
137Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:59
138Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:48
139Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:00
140Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:19
141Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:17:30
142Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:31
143Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:17:32
144Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:50
145Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:56
146Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:18:31
147Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:45
148Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:47
149Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:18:57
150Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:58
151Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:13
152Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:19:23
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:49
154David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:19:59
155Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:12
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:20:19
157Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:27
158Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:20:38
159Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:47
160Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:15
161Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:52
162Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:21:54
163Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:22:03
164Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:18
165Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:29
166Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:43
167Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:57
168Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:11
169Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:42
170Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:50
171Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:26:34
172Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:36
173Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:27:03
174Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:15
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:27:40
176Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
177Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:53
178David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:29:00
179Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:09
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:29:35
181Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:30:21
182Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:47
183Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:01
184Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:28
185Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:34:13
186Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:39
187Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:35:56
188Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team102pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini88
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha81
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne73
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team64
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom59
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team59
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia50
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram49
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step44
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team42
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto36
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia35
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions30
17Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions30
18Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana27
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux24
24Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions23
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram22
26Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions22
27Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne20
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
30Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
31Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram18
33Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
34Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
35David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
38José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
39Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
42Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
44Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
45Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
46Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
47Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram14
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
49Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
50Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
53Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
54Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux11
55Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
57Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
58Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
59Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
60Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
61Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
62Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack10
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo9
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
65Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
66Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
68Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
69Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
70Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
71Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
72Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step5
73Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
74Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
75Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
76Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
79Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
80Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
81Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
82Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
83Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
84Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
85Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
86Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
87Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
88Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
89Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
90Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
91Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank2
92Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
93Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
94Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
95Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
96Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
97Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
100Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
101John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
102Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
104Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
105Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
106Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
107Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
108Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
109Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
110Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
112Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
113Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
114Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
115Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
116Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
117Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
118Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
119Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
120Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
121Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
122Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
123Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
124Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
126Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
129Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
130Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
131Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
132Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
133Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
134Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
135Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
136Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
137Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
138Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
140Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
141Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
142Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
143Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
144Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
145Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
146George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1
147Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
4Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
6José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
7Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
12Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
14Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
16Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
18Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
19Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team23:00:08
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:01
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:12
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
8Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:44
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:51
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:53
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:11
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:30
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:07
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:18
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:26
18Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:09
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:24
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:07:55
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:48
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:52
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:19
25Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:20:24
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:20
27Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank69:03:10
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
3Sky Pro Cycling0:00:25
4Astana0:02:21
5BMC Racing Team0:02:50
6Cervelo Test Team0:03:22
7Rabobank0:03:37
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:40
9AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
10Caisse d'Epargne0:03:55
11Team Radioshack0:04:28
12Team HTC - Columbia0:04:29
13Liquigas-Doimo0:04:42
14Katusha Team0:05:11
15Francaise des Jeux0:05:30
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:31
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:03
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:11
19Quick Step0:06:33
20Team Milram0:06:37
21Footon-Servetto0:10:06
22Lampre - Farnese0:10:08

 

