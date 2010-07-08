Cavendish vindicated in Montargis!
Manx missile is back in action
Stage 5: Epernay - Montargis
The riders at HTC-Columbia often say that each victory they take belongs to the team and no better was this demonstrated than on Thursday's stage to Montargis. After the disappointment of Wednesday's sprint into Reims, Mark Cavendish took advantage of the perfect work done by his teammates to open his stage win account in this year's Tour.
The Manxman's celebrations said it all as he crossed the line after four and a half hours of racing: arms raised high, full of relief, sweet celebration and redemption. More than usual, Cavendish savoured the embraces of HTC-Columbia staff and Erik Zabel, the six-time green jersey winner and his close advisor. And Cav hugged them all before walking back to the finish with a proud swagger that said: 'I'm back'.
Despite the best efforts of rival teams to derail the HTC-Columbia train in the final kilometres in the Montargis suburbs, the likes of Thor Hushovd, Alessandro Petacchi, Tyler Farrar, Gerald Ciolek and Robbie McEwen couldn't get the better of Renshaw and Cavendish when it counted.
Renshaw elbowed Thor Hushovd out of the way and then dragged Cavendish clear as the finish line loomed. Cavendish did not hesitate as the sprint began and surged clear. This time, he had the power and speed to win. Germany's Gerald Ciolek (Milram) jumped at the same time as Cavendish but was beaten for speed and finished second. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) came from behind Cavendish to take third.
Tears on the podium, reminiscent of his win at last year's Milan-San Remo, were a sure sign of Cavendish hitting the release valve on a pressure cooker that had been building up inside him and HTC-Columbia for months. During the Tour's opening week, a number of factors - crashes, cobbles and circumstances, had conspired against the 24-year-old. But suddenly, all that was forgotten with a convincing return to victory.
"It means everything to win," Cavendish said. "It's incredibly emotional. All the pressure and emotion built up but it's finally over."
"It was hard this year. I always said everything was about the Tour de France. Thing didn't go our way yesterday. I let them down massively and it would have been easy for them to say 'He hasn't got it' like other people did. But they rode for me. Siutsou rode covered in bandages and Rogers was there at the finish and took it on too. Renshaw did an incredible job, fighting with Thor [Hushovd], with Tyler [Farrar] and with Oscar [Freire]. I knew he'd drop me off at the right place."
Thanks to his fifth place, Thor Hushovd maintained his lead in the points classification, while Fabian Cancellara will enjoy another day in the maillot jaune as Jerôme Pineau carries on in the polka dot jersey when the race heads to Gueugnon tomorrow. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) kept the best young rider's white jersey, giving Britain an historic day, with two riders on the podium.
Cavendish is also back in the hunt for the points classification crown, lighting up the battle for the maillot vert when others had written him off. Hushovd is still in green with a total of 102 points but Cavendish has 50 points. And it's always a mistake to write off men of his calibre, as Hushovd knows.
"He's one of the best sprinters in the world. I'm happy with today's stage. I was able to get some more points in the hunt for the maillot vert," Hushovd said. "I was in good position for the final sprint. I used a lot of energy to get on the wheel of Renshaw, and Cavendish was able to win. It's always better to win the stage. I am not racing just for points, I want to win the stages too."
Play it again, Sam
Another sunny day, another favourable parcour, meant the conditions were ripe for another bunch sprint. But this time HTC-Columbia was hoping that Cavendish would finish the job done by Konstantin Siutsou, Maxime Monfort, Tony Martin, Bert Grabsch, Michael Rogers, Bernhard Eisel and Mark Renshaw, who all played such an important role in getting him to the final 200 metres the day before.
But before the finish could be contested - another break was allowed to steal the early glory. The escape group was again let go nice and early. Caisse d'Epargne's José Ivan Gutierrez kicked off proceedings, attacking hard and taking off after six kilometres. With Jurgen van de Walle (Quick Step) and Julian El Fares (Cofidis) in tow, the Spaniard set about accumulating a significant gap which became a minute after seven kilometres of riding off the front.
With 28km of the stage passed, the break gained its maximum advantage of 7:55 as the peloton continued to lick its wounds after that bruising stage three encounter with the cobbles of northern France. However the next 20km saw that gap hover around six minutes until it began to fall with just over 100km left to race. The sprinters were not going to let the break gain too much time.
The likes of Grabsch, Siutsou and Monfort were again pivotal in whittling the break's advantage; when it was down to a manageable 2:27 with 65km remaining, Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to get involved, with Slovenian rider Grega Bole again proving his worth to the Italian team's cause, towing the bunch in pursuit of the leading trio.
As the time board showed the peloton was 1:47 from the break with 40km to go, Cervélo TestTeam also began to get involved in the task of pulling back the Belgian-Franco-Iberian alliance that had worked well to maintain its position off the front of the bunch.
But like yesterday's romp into Reims, it all became mathematical in the finale as the break was again caught late in the stage; with 10km remaining it was time for Tony Martin to kick things back into action for HTC-Columbia, the erstwhile leader of the best young rider classification dragging the main bunch to within sight of the escape group.
Time's up, José
With six kilometres remaining, Gutierrez decided it was time to split from his breakaway companions, who were caught shortly after, while the Spaniard continued to hold out against the inevitable. Whilst a spirited effort, the Spanish national road race champion's attempt to stay away ended two kilometres later as the peloton had four clicks to go before the expected bunch kick. The question on everyone's lips was: Could Cav make a comeback to the winners' circle or would he fail again and the pressure grow even more?
Gutierrez's demise was the cue for Lampre-Farnese Vini and Garmin-Slipstream to come to the front, Martijn Maaskant going head to head with Danilo Hondo for position in the midst of the HTC-Columbia train in an attempt to steal its momentum, the result being Bernhard Eisel's isolation at the head of affairs.
David Millar, Robbie Hunter and Julian Dean then organised themselves brilliantly for Farrar. Behind them sat Hushovd, Renshaw and Cavendish, with all eyes on the latter two. Waiting in the wings for any mistakes and for a gap to dive through, was yesterday's winner Petacchi, plus Gerald Ciolek and Edvald Boasson Hagen.
Unlike yesterday however, when Mark Renshaw swung off with 200 metres to go Cavendish kicked... and kicked hard. The HTC-Columbia sprinter was back to his best, finding victory vindication during a week that has tested the character of the rider who had so dominated the sprints during last year's Tour de France.
The question now becomes: will he have enough of that same character and speed to continue winning and eventually take the green jersey at race's end in Paris? Stay tuned for that intriguing plotline of what has already been a fascinating Tour de France after just six days of racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:30:50
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|27
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|29
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|31
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|37
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|39
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|58
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|64
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|66
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|69
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|75
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|76
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|77
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|81
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|82
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|83
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|85
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|88
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|89
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|91
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|93
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|95
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|97
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|100
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|101
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|102
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|105
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|106
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|109
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|110
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|114
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|115
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|116
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|119
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|121
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|122
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|123
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|124
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|126
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|133
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|134
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|135
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|141
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|142
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|143
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|144
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|147
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|148
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|149
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|150
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:35
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:49
|153
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:16
|154
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:18
|155
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:41
|156
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:44
|157
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:51
|158
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|159
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:27
|160
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|161
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|162
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|163
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|164
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|165
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|170
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|171
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|172
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|173
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|174
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|175
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|176
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|180
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|181
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|182
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|183
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:04:19
|184
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:23
|185
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|186
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|187
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:06:06
|188
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|19
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|16
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|19
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|7
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:30:50
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|18
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Pro Cycling
|13:32:30
|2
|Astana
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Team Milram
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Lampre - Farnese
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Rabobank
|18
|Quick Step
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Francaise des Jeux
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|22:59:45
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:46
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:01
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:09
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:31
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:40
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:47
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:49
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:06
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:25
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:30
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:35
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:49
|23
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:53
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:03:00
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:04
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:03:05
|33
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:06
|35
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:07
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:10
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:03:12
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:14
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|40
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|41
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:03:15
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:16
|43
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:17
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:18
|45
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:19
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:20
|48
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:21
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:24
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:25
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:03:26
|53
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:27
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|56
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:34
|63
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|64
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:41
|65
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|66
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:43
|67
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|68
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:46
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:47
|72
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:53
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:56
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:57
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:33
|79
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:41
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:04:44
|82
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:45
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:04:47
|84
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:53
|86
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:02
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:04
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:07:07
|89
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:20
|90
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:07:25
|91
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:32
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:33
|94
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:34
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:36
|96
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:37
|97
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:41
|98
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:47
|99
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:53
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:56
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:06
|102
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:07
|103
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:16
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:08:18
|105
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:57
|106
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:58
|107
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:11
|108
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|109
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|110
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:05
|111
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:47
|114
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:55
|115
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|116
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:11:01
|117
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:06
|118
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:15
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:23
|120
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|121
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:12:17
|122
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:12:35
|123
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:37
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:41
|125
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:42
|126
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:05
|127
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|128
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:57
|130
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:21
|131
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:38
|132
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:48
|133
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:55
|134
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:07
|135
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:26
|136
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:15:33
|137
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:59
|138
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:48
|139
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:00
|140
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:19
|141
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:30
|142
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:31
|143
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:32
|144
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:50
|145
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:56
|146
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:18:31
|147
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:45
|148
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:47
|149
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:18:57
|150
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:58
|151
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:13
|152
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:23
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:49
|154
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:59
|155
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:12
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:19
|157
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:20:27
|158
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:20:38
|159
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:47
|160
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:15
|161
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:52
|162
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:21:54
|163
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:03
|164
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:18
|165
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:29
|166
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:43
|167
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:57
|168
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:11
|169
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:42
|170
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:50
|171
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:34
|172
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:36
|173
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:27:03
|174
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:15
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:27:40
|176
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:53
|178
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:29:00
|179
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:09
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:35
|181
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:30:21
|182
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:47
|183
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:01
|184
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:28
|185
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:34:13
|186
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:39
|187
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:56
|188
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|102
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|81
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|73
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|59
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|17
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|18
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|27
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|24
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|26
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|27
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|30
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|31
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|33
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|34
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|17
|38
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|39
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|42
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|44
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|45
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|47
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|14
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|50
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|53
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|54
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|11
|55
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|58
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|59
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|60
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|61
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|62
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|65
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|66
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|68
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|69
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|70
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|71
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|72
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|73
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|74
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|75
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|76
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|79
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|81
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|82
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|83
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|84
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|85
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|86
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|87
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|88
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|89
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|90
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|91
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|92
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|93
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|94
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|95
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|96
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|97
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|100
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|101
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|102
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|104
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|105
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|106
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|107
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|108
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|109
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|110
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|112
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|113
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|115
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|116
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|117
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|118
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|119
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|120
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|121
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|122
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|123
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|124
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|126
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|129
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|130
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|131
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|132
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|133
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|134
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|135
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|136
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|137
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|138
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|140
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|141
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|142
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|143
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|144
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|145
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|146
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|147
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|13
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|4
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|6
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|7
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|12
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|16
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|18
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|19
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23:00:08
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:01
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:12
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:26
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:35
|8
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:44
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:51
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:53
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:11
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:20
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:30
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:18
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:26
|18
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:09
|19
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:24
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:07:55
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:48
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:52
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:19
|25
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:24
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:20
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|69:03:10
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:11
|3
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Astana
|0:02:21
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:22
|7
|Rabobank
|0:03:37
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:40
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:55
|11
|Team Radioshack
|0:04:28
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:29
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:42
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:05:11
|15
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:30
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:31
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:03
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:11
|19
|Quick Step
|0:06:33
|20
|Team Milram
|0:06:37
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:10:06
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:10:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy