The riders at HTC-Columbia often say that each victory they take belongs to the team and no better was this demonstrated than on Thursday's stage to Montargis. After the disappointment of Wednesday's sprint into Reims, Mark Cavendish took advantage of the perfect work done by his teammates to open his stage win account in this year's Tour.

The Manxman's celebrations said it all as he crossed the line after four and a half hours of racing: arms raised high, full of relief, sweet celebration and redemption. More than usual, Cavendish savoured the embraces of HTC-Columbia staff and Erik Zabel, the six-time green jersey winner and his close advisor. And Cav hugged them all before walking back to the finish with a proud swagger that said: 'I'm back'.

Despite the best efforts of rival teams to derail the HTC-Columbia train in the final kilometres in the Montargis suburbs, the likes of Thor Hushovd, Alessandro Petacchi, Tyler Farrar, Gerald Ciolek and Robbie McEwen couldn't get the better of Renshaw and Cavendish when it counted.

Renshaw elbowed Thor Hushovd out of the way and then dragged Cavendish clear as the finish line loomed. Cavendish did not hesitate as the sprint began and surged clear. This time, he had the power and speed to win. Germany's Gerald Ciolek (Milram) jumped at the same time as Cavendish but was beaten for speed and finished second. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) came from behind Cavendish to take third.

Tears on the podium, reminiscent of his win at last year's Milan-San Remo, were a sure sign of Cavendish hitting the release valve on a pressure cooker that had been building up inside him and HTC-Columbia for months. During the Tour's opening week, a number of factors - crashes, cobbles and circumstances, had conspired against the 24-year-old. But suddenly, all that was forgotten with a convincing return to victory.

"It means everything to win," Cavendish said. "It's incredibly emotional. All the pressure and emotion built up but it's finally over."

"It was hard this year. I always said everything was about the Tour de France. Thing didn't go our way yesterday. I let them down massively and it would have been easy for them to say 'He hasn't got it' like other people did. But they rode for me. Siutsou rode covered in bandages and Rogers was there at the finish and took it on too. Renshaw did an incredible job, fighting with Thor [Hushovd], with Tyler [Farrar] and with Oscar [Freire]. I knew he'd drop me off at the right place."

Thanks to his fifth place, Thor Hushovd maintained his lead in the points classification, while Fabian Cancellara will enjoy another day in the maillot jaune as Jerôme Pineau carries on in the polka dot jersey when the race heads to Gueugnon tomorrow. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) kept the best young rider's white jersey, giving Britain an historic day, with two riders on the podium.

Cavendish is also back in the hunt for the points classification crown, lighting up the battle for the maillot vert when others had written him off. Hushovd is still in green with a total of 102 points but Cavendish has 50 points. And it's always a mistake to write off men of his calibre, as Hushovd knows.

"He's one of the best sprinters in the world. I'm happy with today's stage. I was able to get some more points in the hunt for the maillot vert," Hushovd said. "I was in good position for the final sprint. I used a lot of energy to get on the wheel of Renshaw, and Cavendish was able to win. It's always better to win the stage. I am not racing just for points, I want to win the stages too."

Play it again, Sam

Another sunny day, another favourable parcour, meant the conditions were ripe for another bunch sprint. But this time HTC-Columbia was hoping that Cavendish would finish the job done by Konstantin Siutsou, Maxime Monfort, Tony Martin, Bert Grabsch, Michael Rogers, Bernhard Eisel and Mark Renshaw, who all played such an important role in getting him to the final 200 metres the day before.

But before the finish could be contested - another break was allowed to steal the early glory. The escape group was again let go nice and early. Caisse d'Epargne's José Ivan Gutierrez kicked off proceedings, attacking hard and taking off after six kilometres. With Jurgen van de Walle (Quick Step) and Julian El Fares (Cofidis) in tow, the Spaniard set about accumulating a significant gap which became a minute after seven kilometres of riding off the front.

With 28km of the stage passed, the break gained its maximum advantage of 7:55 as the peloton continued to lick its wounds after that bruising stage three encounter with the cobbles of northern France. However the next 20km saw that gap hover around six minutes until it began to fall with just over 100km left to race. The sprinters were not going to let the break gain too much time.

The likes of Grabsch, Siutsou and Monfort were again pivotal in whittling the break's advantage; when it was down to a manageable 2:27 with 65km remaining, Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to get involved, with Slovenian rider Grega Bole again proving his worth to the Italian team's cause, towing the bunch in pursuit of the leading trio.

As the time board showed the peloton was 1:47 from the break with 40km to go, Cervélo TestTeam also began to get involved in the task of pulling back the Belgian-Franco-Iberian alliance that had worked well to maintain its position off the front of the bunch.

But like yesterday's romp into Reims, it all became mathematical in the finale as the break was again caught late in the stage; with 10km remaining it was time for Tony Martin to kick things back into action for HTC-Columbia, the erstwhile leader of the best young rider classification dragging the main bunch to within sight of the escape group.

Time's up, José

With six kilometres remaining, Gutierrez decided it was time to split from his breakaway companions, who were caught shortly after, while the Spaniard continued to hold out against the inevitable. Whilst a spirited effort, the Spanish national road race champion's attempt to stay away ended two kilometres later as the peloton had four clicks to go before the expected bunch kick. The question on everyone's lips was: Could Cav make a comeback to the winners' circle or would he fail again and the pressure grow even more?

Gutierrez's demise was the cue for Lampre-Farnese Vini and Garmin-Slipstream to come to the front, Martijn Maaskant going head to head with Danilo Hondo for position in the midst of the HTC-Columbia train in an attempt to steal its momentum, the result being Bernhard Eisel's isolation at the head of affairs.

David Millar, Robbie Hunter and Julian Dean then organised themselves brilliantly for Farrar. Behind them sat Hushovd, Renshaw and Cavendish, with all eyes on the latter two. Waiting in the wings for any mistakes and for a gap to dive through, was yesterday's winner Petacchi, plus Gerald Ciolek and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Unlike yesterday however, when Mark Renshaw swung off with 200 metres to go Cavendish kicked... and kicked hard. The HTC-Columbia sprinter was back to his best, finding victory vindication during a week that has tested the character of the rider who had so dominated the sprints during last year's Tour de France.

The question now becomes: will he have enough of that same character and speed to continue winning and eventually take the green jersey at race's end in Paris? Stay tuned for that intriguing plotline of what has already been a fascinating Tour de France after just six days of racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:30:50 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 27 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 29 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 31 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 33 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 37 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 39 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 43 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 52 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 58 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 64 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 66 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 69 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 72 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 73 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 75 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 76 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 77 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 79 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 81 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 82 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 83 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 84 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 85 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 88 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 89 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 91 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 92 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 93 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 95 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 96 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 97 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 100 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 101 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 102 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 105 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 106 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 109 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 110 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 112 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 115 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 116 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 119 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 121 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 122 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 123 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 124 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 126 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 127 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 129 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 133 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 134 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 135 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 137 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 141 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 142 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 143 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 144 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 147 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 148 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 149 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 150 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:35 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:49 153 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:16 154 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:18 155 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:41 156 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:44 157 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:51 158 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 159 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:27 160 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 161 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 162 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 164 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 165 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 170 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 171 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 172 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 173 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 174 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 175 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 176 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 177 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 179 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 180 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 181 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 182 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 183 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:04:19 184 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:23 185 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 187 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:06:06 188 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana

Sprint 1 - Vauchamps, km. 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 2

Sprint 2 - Ville-Saint-Jacques, km. 126.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 4 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Sprint 3 - Prefontaines, km. 169.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 2

Points - Montargis, km. 187.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 35 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 30 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 22 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 7 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 19 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 16 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 15 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 16 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 8 19 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 7 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 1 - Côte d'Orbais-l'Abbaye, km. 18.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 pts 2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

KOM 2 - Côte de Mécringes, km. 36.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 3 pts 2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:30:50 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 18 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 23 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Pro Cycling 13:32:30 2 Astana 3 Team HTC - Columbia 4 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Team Milram 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Lampre - Farnese 8 Team Radioshack 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Garmin - Transitions 11 Caisse d'Epargne 12 Team Saxo Bank 13 Liquigas-Doimo 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Katusha Team 17 Rabobank 18 Quick Step 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Cervelo Test Team 21 Francaise des Jeux 22 Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 22:59:45 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:46 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:01 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:09 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:19 8 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:31 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:40 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:47 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:49 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:06 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:25 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:30 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:34 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:35 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:49 23 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:02:52 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:53 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:03:00 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 31 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:04 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:03:05 33 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:06 35 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:07 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:10 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:03:12 38 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:14 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 40 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 41 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:03:15 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:16 43 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:17 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:18 45 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:19 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:20 48 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:21 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:24 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:25 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:03:26 53 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:27 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 56 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:32 58 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:33 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 60 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:34 63 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 64 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:41 65 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 66 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:43 67 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:44 68 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:46 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 71 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:47 72 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:53 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:54 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:56 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:57 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:30 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:33 79 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:41 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:04:44 82 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:45 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:04:47 84 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:49 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:53 86 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:02 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:04 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:07:07 89 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:20 90 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:07:25 91 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:32 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:33 94 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:34 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:36 96 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:37 97 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:41 98 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:47 99 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:53 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:56 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:06 102 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:07 103 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:16 104 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:08:18 105 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:57 106 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:58 107 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:11 108 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 109 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 110 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:05 111 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:39 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:47 114 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:55 115 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 116 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:11:01 117 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:06 118 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:11:15 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:23 120 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 121 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:12:17 122 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:12:35 123 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:37 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:41 125 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:42 126 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:05 127 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:57 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:21 131 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:38 132 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:48 133 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:55 134 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:07 135 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:26 136 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:15:33 137 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:59 138 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:48 139 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:00 140 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:19 141 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:30 142 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:31 143 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:32 144 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:50 145 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:56 146 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:18:31 147 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:45 148 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:47 149 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:18:57 150 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:58 151 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:13 152 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:23 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:49 154 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:59 155 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:12 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:19 157 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:20:27 158 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:20:38 159 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:47 160 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:15 161 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:52 162 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:21:54 163 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:03 164 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:18 165 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:29 166 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:43 167 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:57 168 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:11 169 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:42 170 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:50 171 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:26:34 172 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:36 173 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:27:03 174 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:15 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:27:40 176 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 177 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:53 178 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:29:00 179 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:09 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:29:35 181 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:30:21 182 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:47 183 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:01 184 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:28 185 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:34:13 186 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:39 187 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:56 188 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 102 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 81 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 73 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 59 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 50 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 49 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 44 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 35 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 30 17 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 30 18 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 27 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 24 24 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 22 26 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 22 27 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 30 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 31 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 18 33 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 34 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 35 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 17 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 17 38 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 39 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 40 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 42 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 44 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 45 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 47 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 14 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 49 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 50 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 52 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 53 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 54 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 55 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 58 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 59 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 60 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 61 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 62 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 10 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 65 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 66 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 68 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 69 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 70 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 71 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 5 72 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 5 73 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 74 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 75 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 76 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 80 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 81 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 82 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 83 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 84 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 85 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 86 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 87 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 88 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 89 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 90 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 91 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 2 92 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 93 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 94 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 95 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 96 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 97 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 2 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 100 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 101 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 102 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 104 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 105 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 106 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 107 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 108 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 109 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 110 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 112 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 113 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 114 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 115 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 116 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 117 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 118 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 119 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 120 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 121 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 122 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 123 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 124 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 126 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 129 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 130 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 131 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 132 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 133 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 134 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 135 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 136 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 137 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 138 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 140 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 141 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 142 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 143 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 144 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 145 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 146 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 147 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 13 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 4 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 6 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 7 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 12 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 16 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 18 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 19 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23:00:08 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:01 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:12 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:26 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:35 8 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:44 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:51 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:53 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:11 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:20 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:30 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:07 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:18 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:26 18 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:09 19 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:24 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:07:55 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:48 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:52 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:19 25 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:24 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:20 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:19