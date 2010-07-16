Rodriguez powers to victory in Mende
Contador claws back time
Stage 12: Bourg-de-Peage - Mende
Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Astana) to take a thrilling victory in Mende at the end of stage 12 of the Tour de France. The Spanish duo escaped on the steep slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in the finale to an enthralling day’s racing that saw minor but potentially telling chinks exposed in the armour of yellow jersey Andy Schleck and his Saxo Bank team. The Luxembourg rider lost ten seconds to Contador, who laid down an important psychological marker ahead of the duo’s expected showdown in the Pyrenees.
At the foot of the final climb the peloton trailed the four survivors of the day’s early breakaway by 40 seconds, and the gap remained stable as Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) dropped first Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and then Andreas Kloden (RadioShack), before finally edging clear of Vasily Kyrienka (Caisse d’Epargne).
Accelerations from Jean Gadret (Ag2r) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma – Lotto) made no dent in his lead, and it seemed inevitable that the Kazakh was about to win a stage in his first Tour appearance since returning a positive test for blood doping in 2007.
Two kilometres from the line, however, Rodriguez lit the blue touch paper behind with a tentative attack, and Contador responded with an explosive acceleration of his own. He immediately opened a gap of five bike lengths on Andy Schleck, who appeared caught off guard by the ferocity of the Spaniard’s move. Worse was to follow for the Luxembourger. Having attempted to counter the break, Schleck found that he didn’t have the legs to sustain such a pace. While Rodriguez managed to hold Contador’s wheel, Schleck was forced to let Van den Broeck take up the chase.
For the first time in this year’s Tour, Contador looked like the rider of 2009, and he set about making mincemeat of Vinokourov’s advantage. With Rodriguez clinging on to his wheel for dear life, Contador made up almost forty seconds on his Astana teammate in little over a kilometre, and proceeded to blow straight past him. Behind, Schleck was struggling at 15 seconds, but was joined in his pursuit by Van den Broeck, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank), and managed to limit his losses in the slightly downhill run to the line.
Up front, there was an air of inevitability about the finish. If Rodriguez was unable to contribute to pace-setting duties with Contador on the climb itself, in the final kilometre he was simply unwilling to do so, and he timed his sprint to perfection to come around the double Tour winner on the line. Vinokourov managed to stay within sight to grab third place on the stage, while Schleck crossed the line in 5th place, ten seconds behind his rival. The time gain itself may ultimately have been relatively minimal for Contador, but the manner in which it was yielded will surely weigh heavily on the pretender Schleck’s mind ahead of the Pyrenees.
“A great victory”
Joaquin Rodriguez was thrilled to take his first Tour de France stage victory. "It was a great victory for me today. It was just a question of biding my time and then giving it a push and just avoid panicking, keeping focus," said Rodriguez at the finish.
"I was a bit worried, but in the end I managed it. It was nice for me to compete with the guys on GC and it gives me ambitions. The Pyrenees are coming, so we’ll see if I’m able to do something up there."
How it unfolded
From the drop of the flag, the pace was searing, as opportunists and overall contenders alike looked to slip into the right break on a very testing day. The first attack to yield any significant purchase came on the slopes of the day’s opening climb, the 3rd category Côte de St-Barthélémy-le-Plain, when Ryder Hesjedal shot off the front in the company of Rui Costa (Caisse d’Epargne) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). The trio had 22 seconds at the summit, but the lead was quickly shorn once RadioShack came to the front on the plateau over the top of the climb.
Next to try their luck were Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ). They attempted to snap the elastic on the run-in to the day’s second climb, the Col des Nonières but there was no escaping a bunch that covered a remarkable 49.3 kilometres in the first hour of racing over some quite rugged terrain.
On the climb itself, an acceleration from Sandy Casar (FDJ) stretched things out a little more, and when Alexandre Vinokourov put in a dig near the top, he brought Casar and sixteen others clear with him. They quickly established a two minute lead over the top, thanks in no small part to the presence of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who was keen to clock up more points in the race for the green jersey.
The men in front were Vinokourov, Andreas Klöden, Ryder Hesjedal, Vasili Kiryienka, Sandy Casar, Thor Hushovd, Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Columbia), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Carlow Barredo (Quick Step), Anthony Charteau (Bouygues), M. Perget (Caisse d'Epargne), C. Kern, A. Moinard, R. Pauriol (all Cofidis), G. Verdugo (Euskaltel), Gregor Bole (Lampre)and R. Valls Ferri (Footon), and the presence of so many strongmen allied to a smattering of very solid climbers meant that this break always had a chance of going a long way on a rolling stage like this one.
At the first sprint at Mariac, Bole beat Hushovd for the points, and the group continued to collaborate smoothly, with Casar, Vinokourov and Hushovd particularly active on the front.
Back in the main bunch, Saxo Bank were forced to chase in order to keep tabs on the progress of dangermen Hesjedal, Vinokourov and Kloden, all of whom had the opportunity to move very high up in the overall rankings. Indeed, alarm bells will have been sounded about Saxo Bank’s ability to control the race in the mountains as Vinokourov and co. managed to put more time into the bunch on the 2nd category climb of the Suc de Montivernoux, where Casar out-sprinted Charteau at the summit. The gap was still over two minutes at the second sprint of the day at Langogne, where Hushovd took the full quota of points on offer to move back into green.
Soon afterwards, Andrea Kloden took the initiative and launched a sparkling attack that only Vinokourov, Hesjedal and Kyrienka could match. Behind, Sandy Casar, who had been so prominent on the front of the break, attempted to organise a chase, but it was too little too late for the Frenchman, who saw his hopes of a second stage win in this year’s Tour disappear up the road.
The quartet in front immediately worked well together, containing as it did three riders with much to gain in the overall standings. Remarkably, under the impetus of the controversial Vinokourov’s relentless pressure, Hesjedal moved close to the overall lead on the road as the break’s lead reached four minutes. Suddenly there were shades of Laurent Jalabert’s quixotic bid for yellow on the road to Mende on a similarly torrid afternoon fifteen years ago. The Canadian trailed Schleck’s yellow jersey by 5:42 this morning, and was seeking to make a bold bid to move up the overall standings. As it was, he paid a price for his aggression, and would eventually lose ground on the final push up to the finish.
Meanwhile, back in the bunch, Saxo Bank had managed to enlist the help of first Cervélo and then Lampre in attempting to reel in the break, and eventually started eating into its lead in the last 25km of the stage. Nonetheless, the quartet in front continued to put up fierce resistance on the vertiginous slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in Mende. A number of big names, among them Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), were shed from the main peloton while Vinokourov and company maintained their advantage, and it would eventually take Contador’s show of strength to ultimately bring them to heel. Others to wilt under the Spaniard’s urgency in the finale were Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who each lost 31 seconds.
But when Contador repeatedly looked back after his initial acceleration, he was scanning his slipstream for one man only, Andy Schleck. The Saxo Bank rider still holds the yellow jersey tonight in Mende but will doubtless be concerned that the momentum appears to be swinging back in Contador’s favour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:58:26
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|3
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:04
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:15
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:31
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|18
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:48
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:11
|29
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|31
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:20
|33
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:26
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|35
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:39
|36
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:43
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:55
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:09
|43
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:14
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:47
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:05
|54
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:03:35
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|57
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|58
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|59
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|69
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:01
|70
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:15
|71
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|74
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:18
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:25
|76
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|81
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|88
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|89
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|91
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|101
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|104
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|106
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|107
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:33
|112
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|115
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|117
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|118
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|119
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|120
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|121
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:05:42
|122
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:43
|123
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:31
|124
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:32
|125
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|127
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|128
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|129
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:52
|131
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|133
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:02
|134
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|136
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:08:18
|137
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:29
|138
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|139
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:27
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|143
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|144
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|145
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:12
|146
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|147
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|152
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|153
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|154
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|156
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:10:51
|158
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|159
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|160
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|161
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:39
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|163
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|164
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|165
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|166
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|167
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:13:00
|168
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:16
|170
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:43
|171
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:48
|172
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:21
|173
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:37
|174
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:18
|175
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:47
|176
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|22
|3
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|14
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|13
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|18
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|19
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|4
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|8
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|4
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|20
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|4:58:36
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:43
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:01
|6
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:33
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:45
|8
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:07
|10
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:55
|11
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:25
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:15
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:28
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:22
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:19
|27
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:17
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:00
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:29
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:50
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|14:56:16
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:52
|3
|Rabobank
|0:01:06
|4
|Astana
|0:01:20
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:02
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:49
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|9
|Quick Step
|0:03:07
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|11
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:37
|12
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:25
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:32
|14
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:35
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:02
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:34
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:52
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|0:09:13
|20
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:10:23
|21
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:01
|22
|Team Milram
|0:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|58:42:01
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:31
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:58
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:06
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:27
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|9
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:02
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:16
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:30
|12
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:25
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|15
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:34
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:47
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:09:05
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:31
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:41
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:27
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:56
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:28
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:09
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:11
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:33
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:44
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:55
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:54
|32
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:21:16
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:21
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:02
|35
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:35
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:25:08
|37
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:24
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:26:03
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:01
|40
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:31:22
|41
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:54
|42
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:35:42
|43
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:45
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:36:55
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:59
|46
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:42:14
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:25
|48
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:43:42
|49
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:36
|50
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:44:38
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:13
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:24
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:50:58
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:51:38
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:57
|56
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:52:57
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:53:10
|58
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:53:51
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:07
|60
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:01
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|62
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:56:20
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:56:23
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:56:26
|65
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:57:34
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:04
|67
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:58:08
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:58:29
|69
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:58:35
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:39
|71
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:58:58
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:59:27
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:00:57
|74
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:19
|75
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:02:52
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:03:05
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:17
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:45
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:27
|80
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:27
|81
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:02
|82
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:06:17
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:07:39
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:09:30
|85
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:11:55
|86
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:12:22
|87
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|1:12:32
|88
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:12:34
|89
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:13:32
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:13:43
|91
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:48
|92
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:18
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:18:03
|94
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:08
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:21
|96
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:20:29
|97
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:20:32
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:59
|99
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:02
|100
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:04
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:06
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:22:20
|103
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:25
|104
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:23:54
|105
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:24:08
|106
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:24:11
|107
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:24:28
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:30
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:26:16
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:26:18
|111
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:27:05
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:27:19
|113
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:43
|114
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:28:26
|115
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:28:29
|116
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:19
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:29:25
|118
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:29:34
|119
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:30:30
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1:30:54
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:30:55
|122
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:31:21
|123
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:32:17
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:32:19
|125
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:32:39
|126
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:32:48
|127
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:33:09
|128
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:35:07
|129
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:35:12
|130
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:35:38
|131
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:11
|132
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:51
|133
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:41
|134
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:38:15
|135
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:38:16
|136
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:38:25
|137
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:39:11
|138
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:39:30
|139
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:39:35
|140
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:41:36
|141
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1:41:42
|142
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1:42:39
|143
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:44:14
|144
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:44:59
|145
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:45:01
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:46:13
|147
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:47:08
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1:47:10
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:47:58
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:27
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:49:00
|152
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:49:10
|153
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:50:14
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:51:29
|155
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:51:38
|156
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:52:28
|157
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:52:46
|158
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:53:51
|159
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:54:26
|160
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:55:16
|161
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:55:51
|162
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:56:02
|163
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:56:16
|164
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:56:38
|165
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:57:06
|166
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|167
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:59:32
|168
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|2:02:03
|169
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:49
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:02
|171
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2:04:20
|172
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2:06:35
|173
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|2:07:51
|174
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:16:59
|175
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:19:00
|176
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|167
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|138
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|122
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|79
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|15
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|22
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|23
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|25
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|39
|27
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|38
|28
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|29
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|35
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|37
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|31
|38
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|30
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|40
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|29
|41
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|42
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|43
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|44
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|45
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|47
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|50
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|51
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|53
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|56
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|58
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|59
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|60
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|16
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|62
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|64
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|65
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|66
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|67
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|68
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|69
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|70
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|71
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|72
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|74
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|76
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|77
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|78
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|79
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|80
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|82
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|85
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|86
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|88
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|89
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|90
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|93
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|94
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|95
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|96
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|98
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|100
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|101
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|102
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|104
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|105
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|106
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|107
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|108
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|109
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|110
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|112
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|113
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|114
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|115
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|116
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|117
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|118
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|119
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|120
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|121
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|122
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|123
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|124
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|125
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|126
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|127
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|129
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|130
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|131
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|132
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|133
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|134
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|135
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|136
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|137
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|138
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|139
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|140
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|141
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|143
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|144
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|146
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|147
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|148
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|149
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|150
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|151
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|4
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|5
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|56
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|52
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|10
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|12
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|32
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|19
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|25
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|26
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|17
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|29
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|12
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|41
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|42
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|43
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|45
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|49
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|50
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|51
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|52
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|53
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|55
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|57
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|59
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|63
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|64
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|65
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|58:42:01
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:27
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:16
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:31:01
|5
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:33:54
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:25
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:44:38
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:07
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:56:23
|10
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:57:34
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:04
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:17
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:45
|14
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:27
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:07:39
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:21
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:20:29
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:20:32
|19
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:25
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:30
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:27:19
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:30:30
|23
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:33:09
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:35:38
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:39:30
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:47:08
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:47:58
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:27
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:51:29
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:55:51
|31
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:57:06
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:16:59
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|176:11:16
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:21
|3
|Astana
|0:15:43
|4
|Rabobank
|0:16:13
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:25:38
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:13
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:41:01
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:42:21
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:47:31
|11
|Quick Step
|0:48:52
|12
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:49:28
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:38
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:17
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:58:53
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|1:21:48
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:39:43
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:39:52
|19
|Katusha Team
|1:46:54
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|2:10:17
|21
|Team Milram
|2:37:09
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|2:50:02
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis
Watching today's stage, what I noticed is that the psychological blow to Andy Schleck wasn't really dealt by Contador. Andy most likely started the day with an uncomfortable feeling, both a physical and mental aspect.
The fact that Alberto likes this climb and it's not on Andy's list of favourites became a weight that Andy was already carrying around before the start gun even went off.
Always intriguing to be witness to the power of positive thinking, or the lack of it.
Just as expected though, the upcoming Pyrenees will offer a great showdown between Mister Contador and Master Schleck. It should be a splendid spectacle we get served to start with on Sunday. As much excitement as the first couple of weeks of this 2010 Tour de France have had to offer, I am anticipating an even greater 3rd week. The battle for the top spot on the podium is still very much open but I'm equally looking forward to a good fight for the 3rd, 4th and 5th spot in GC.
It will be interesting to see what climbers Sanchez and Van Den Broek can serve up and how the stronger time trialists Leipheimer and Menchov are going to feel with the Pyrenees in the legs. A surprise is on the cards still, a monster break away in which top 5 contenders try to take back the time lost over the last fortnight, or a brave attempt of the pre-race favourites to go for a stage victory and a remount on GC, a lot can happen still and I believe the most dramatic stages are still ahead of us.
The Tour de France always produces a new talent coming to the fore, stepping up to another level and this year I believe that to be Belgium's Jurgen Van Den Broek. He definitely is the new kid on the block and as he seems to have that couple of lesser days already behind him, he might improve day by day and even prove to be a challenger for the podium!
