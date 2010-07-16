Trending

Rodriguez powers to victory in Mende

Contador claws back time

Image 1 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) outsprints Alberto Contador (Astana) for victory in Mende.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) outsprints Alberto Contador (Astana) for victory in Mende.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 80

Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) kept it together on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) kept it together on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 80

Spectators in fancy dress, it must be the Tour de France

Spectators in fancy dress, it must be the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 80

The day's break race towards Mende

The day's break race towards Mende
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 80

Liquigas help Saxo Bank

Liquigas help Saxo Bank
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 80

Andy Schleck hangs on to yellow but lost time to Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck hangs on to yellow but lost time to Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wasn't able to follow Contador

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) wasn't able to follow Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 80

Rolling French countryside

Rolling French countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 80

Stage 12 was one of the toughest days in the Tour so far

Stage 12 was one of the toughest days in the Tour so far
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 80

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) started the day in green, but would surrender the jersey to Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) started the day in green, but would surrender the jersey to Thor Hushovd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 80

Andy Shcleck (Saxo Bank)

Andy Shcleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 80

Contador has flown as Schleck tries to follow

Contador has flown as Schleck tries to follow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 80

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) on the podium

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) wins the biggest race of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) wins the biggest race of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) outsprints Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) outsprints Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 80

Contador takes second place, gaining 10 seconds on Andy Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Contador takes second place, gaining 10 seconds on Andy Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 80

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) on the final climb

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 80

Andreas Klöden (Team Radioshack) was in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andreas Klöden (Team Radioshack) was in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 80

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the final climb

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 80

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 80

The dangerous break almost turned the race on its head

The dangerous break almost turned the race on its head
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 80

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) would surrender the polka dot jersey to French rival Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) would surrender the polka dot jersey to French rival Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 80

Stage 10 winner Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)

Stage 10 winner Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 80

US champion George Hincapie (BMC)

US champion George Hincapie (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 80

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 80

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia)

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 80

Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) and Ryder Hesjedal tackle the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) and Ryder Hesjedal tackle the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 80

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 80

Nicolas Roche (Ag2R - La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (Ag2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 80

Sweden's Thomas Löfkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sweden's Thomas Löfkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 80

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Giro champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Giro champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas) on stage 12's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 80

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 80

Robert Gesink (Rababank) wears the young rider's white jersey since classification leader Andy Schleck is in yellow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rababank) wears the young rider's white jersey since classification leader Andy Schleck is in yellow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 80

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) climbs alongside Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) climbs alongside Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 80

Spectacular scenery on the road to Mende

Spectacular scenery on the road to Mende
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 80

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lost his green jersey at the end of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lost his green jersey at the end of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 80

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) put in an impressive ride and was unlucky not to win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) put in an impressive ride and was unlucky not to win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 80

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) at the start

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 80

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) struggles to hold the leaders

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) struggles to hold the leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 80

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 80

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) ascends the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) ascends the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 80

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was awarded most aggressive rider of stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was awarded most aggressive rider of stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) went on the attack and earned enough points to wrest the green jersey from Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) went on the attack and earned enough points to wrest the green jersey from Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 80

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) is back in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) is back in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 80

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) receives plenty of encouragement on the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) receives plenty of encouragement on the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 80

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 80

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) distance themselves from the other GC contenders.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) distance themselves from the other GC contenders.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pursues Jurgen Van Den Broek (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pursues Jurgen Van Den Broek (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 80

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) lost more time. Just when will be go in a break?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) lost more time. Just when will be go in a break?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 80

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost 31 seconds to Contador in Mende

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost 31 seconds to Contador in Mende
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost time today

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost time today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 80

The look: Contador (Astana) stares back

The look: Contador (Astana) stares back
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 80

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) made his team do a lot of work before the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) made his team do a lot of work before the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 12 ahead of compatriot Alberto Contador (Astana).
(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 12 ahead of compatriot Alberto Contador (Astana).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 80

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) leads a group across the finish 3:35 down.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) leads a group across the finish 3:35 down.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 80

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) does a u-turn immediately after finishing.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) does a u-turn immediately after finishing.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 80

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) turns around on the finish line and heads back down the race route.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) turns around on the finish line and heads back down the race route.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his first Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his first Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 80

A beaming Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium for his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A beaming Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium for his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 80

Stage 12 winner Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stage 12 winner Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 80

Andy Schleck arrives on stage for his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck arrives on stage for his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons yellow in Mende.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons yellow in Mende.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) remains in the race lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) remains in the race lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) collects another yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) collects another yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 80

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) finish 16th and 17th respectively.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) finish 16th and 17th respectively.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 80

Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the sprint for 12th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Ruben Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the sprint for 12th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 80

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) finishes fifth and conceded 10 seconds to GC rival Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) finishes fifth and conceded 10 seconds to GC rival Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 80

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) once again leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) once again leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 80

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finishes third, four seconds behind Rodriguez and Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finishes third, four seconds behind Rodriguez and Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 80

A spent Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finished third in Mende after his bid for a stage victory was dashed on the day's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A spent Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) finished third in Mende after his bid for a stage victory was dashed on the day's final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the first Tour de France stage of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the first Tour de France stage of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 80

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) would finish sixth on stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) would finish sixth on stage 12.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 80

Race leader Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) fights to limit his losses to Alberto Contador on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Race leader Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) fights to limit his losses to Alberto Contador on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 80

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) climbs the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) climbs the Montée Laurent Jalabert.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 80

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) en route to 7th place on the day after spending much of the stage in a break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) en route to 7th place on the day after spending much of the stage in a break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 80

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) attack on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) attack on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 80

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) alone in the lead on the Montée Laurent Jalabert ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) alone in the lead on the Montée Laurent Jalabert ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 80

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) powers to the stage victory while runner-up Alberto Contador (Astana) puts time into Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) powers to the stage victory while runner-up Alberto Contador (Astana) puts time into Andy Schleck.
(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Astana) to take a thrilling victory in Mende at the end of stage 12 of the Tour de France. The Spanish duo escaped on the steep slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in the finale to an enthralling day’s racing that saw minor but potentially telling chinks exposed in the armour of yellow jersey Andy Schleck and his Saxo Bank team. The Luxembourg rider lost ten seconds to Contador, who laid down an important psychological marker ahead of the duo’s expected showdown in the Pyrenees.

At the foot of the final climb the peloton trailed the four survivors of the day’s early breakaway by 40 seconds, and the gap remained stable as Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) dropped first Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and then Andreas Kloden (RadioShack), before finally edging clear of Vasily Kyrienka (Caisse d’Epargne).

Accelerations from Jean Gadret (Ag2r) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma – Lotto) made no dent in his lead, and it seemed inevitable that the Kazakh was about to win a stage in his first Tour appearance since returning a positive test for blood doping in 2007.

Two kilometres from the line, however, Rodriguez lit the blue touch paper behind with a tentative attack, and Contador responded with an explosive acceleration of his own. He immediately opened a gap of five bike lengths on Andy Schleck, who appeared caught off guard by the ferocity of the Spaniard’s move. Worse was to follow for the Luxembourger. Having attempted to counter the break, Schleck found that he didn’t have the legs to sustain such a pace. While Rodriguez managed to hold Contador’s wheel, Schleck was forced to let Van den Broeck take up the chase.

For the first time in this year’s Tour, Contador looked like the rider of 2009, and he set about making mincemeat of Vinokourov’s advantage. With Rodriguez clinging on to his wheel for dear life, Contador made up almost forty seconds on his Astana teammate in little over a kilometre, and proceeded to blow straight past him. Behind, Schleck was struggling at 15 seconds, but was joined in his pursuit by Van den Broeck, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank), and managed to limit his losses in the slightly downhill run to the line.

Up front, there was an air of inevitability about the finish. If Rodriguez was unable to contribute to pace-setting duties with Contador on the climb itself, in the final kilometre he was simply unwilling to do so, and he timed his sprint to perfection to come around the double Tour winner on the line. Vinokourov managed to stay within sight to grab third place on the stage, while Schleck crossed the line in 5th place, ten seconds behind his rival. The time gain itself may ultimately have been relatively minimal for Contador, but the manner in which it was yielded will surely weigh heavily on the pretender Schleck’s mind ahead of the Pyrenees.

“A great victory”

Joaquin Rodriguez was thrilled to take his first Tour de France stage victory. "It was a great victory for me today. It was just a question of biding my time and then giving it a push and just avoid panicking, keeping focus," said Rodriguez at the finish.
"I was a bit worried, but in the end I managed it. It was nice for me to compete with the guys on GC and it gives me ambitions. The Pyrenees are coming, so we’ll see if I’m able to do something up there."

How it unfolded

From the drop of the flag, the pace was searing, as opportunists and overall contenders alike looked to slip into the right break on a very testing day. The first attack to yield any significant purchase came on the slopes of the day’s opening climb, the 3rd category Côte de St-Barthélémy-le-Plain, when Ryder Hesjedal shot off the front in the company of Rui Costa (Caisse d’Epargne) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). The trio had 22 seconds at the summit, but the lead was quickly shorn once RadioShack came to the front on the plateau over the top of the climb.

Next to try their luck were Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ). They attempted to snap the elastic on the run-in to the day’s second climb, the Col des Nonières but there was no escaping a bunch that covered a remarkable 49.3 kilometres in the first hour of racing over some quite rugged terrain.

On the climb itself, an acceleration from Sandy Casar (FDJ) stretched things out a little more, and when Alexandre Vinokourov put in a dig near the top, he brought Casar and sixteen others clear with him. They quickly established a two minute lead over the top, thanks in no small part to the presence of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who was keen to clock up more points in the race for the green jersey.

The men in front were Vinokourov, Andreas Klöden, Ryder Hesjedal, Vasili Kiryienka, Sandy Casar, Thor Hushovd, Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Columbia), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Carlow Barredo (Quick Step), Anthony Charteau (Bouygues), M. Perget (Caisse d'Epargne), C. Kern, A. Moinard, R. Pauriol (all Cofidis), G. Verdugo (Euskaltel), Gregor Bole (Lampre)and R. Valls Ferri (Footon), and the presence of so many strongmen allied to a smattering of very solid climbers meant that this break always had a chance of going a long way on a rolling stage like this one.

At the first sprint at Mariac, Bole beat Hushovd for the points, and the group continued to collaborate smoothly, with Casar, Vinokourov and Hushovd particularly active on the front.

Back in the main bunch, Saxo Bank were forced to chase in order to keep tabs on the progress of dangermen Hesjedal, Vinokourov and Kloden, all of whom had the opportunity to move very high up in the overall rankings. Indeed, alarm bells will have been sounded about Saxo Bank’s ability to control the race in the mountains as Vinokourov and co. managed to put more time into the bunch on the 2nd category climb of the Suc de Montivernoux, where Casar out-sprinted Charteau at the summit. The gap was still over two minutes at the second sprint of the day at Langogne, where Hushovd took the full quota of points on offer to move back into green.

Soon afterwards, Andrea Kloden took the initiative and launched a sparkling attack that only Vinokourov, Hesjedal and Kyrienka could match. Behind, Sandy Casar, who had been so prominent on the front of the break, attempted to organise a chase, but it was too little too late for the Frenchman, who saw his hopes of a second stage win in this year’s Tour disappear up the road.

The quartet in front immediately worked well together, containing as it did three riders with much to gain in the overall standings. Remarkably, under the impetus of the controversial Vinokourov’s relentless pressure, Hesjedal moved close to the overall lead on the road as the break’s lead reached four minutes. Suddenly there were shades of Laurent Jalabert’s quixotic bid for yellow on the road to Mende on a similarly torrid afternoon fifteen years ago. The Canadian trailed Schleck’s yellow jersey by 5:42 this morning, and was seeking to make a bold bid to move up the overall standings. As it was, he paid a price for his aggression, and would eventually lose ground on the final push up to the finish.

Meanwhile, back in the bunch, Saxo Bank had managed to enlist the help of first Cervélo and then Lampre in attempting to reel in the break, and eventually started eating into its lead in the last 25km of the stage. Nonetheless, the quartet in front continued to put up fierce resistance on the vertiginous slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in Mende. A number of big names, among them Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), were shed from the main peloton while Vinokourov and company maintained their advantage, and it would eventually take Contador’s show of strength to ultimately bring them to heel. Others to wilt under the Spaniard’s urgency in the finale were Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who each lost 31 seconds.

But when Contador repeatedly looked back after his initial acceleration, he was scanning his slipstream for one man only, Andy Schleck. The Saxo Bank rider still holds the yellow jersey tonight in Mende but will doubtless be concerned that the momentum appears to be swinging back in Contador’s favour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4:58:26
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
3Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:04
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:15
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:17
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:31
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
18Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
19Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
21Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
22Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:48
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:11
29Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
31Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
32Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
33Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:26
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
35Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:39
36Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:43
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:55
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:02:09
43Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:14
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
47Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:17
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:02:47
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:05
54Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:35
56Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
57Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
58Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
59Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
60Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
62Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
69Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:01
70Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:15
71Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
73David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
74Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:18
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:25
76Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
81Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
87Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
88Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
91Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
94Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
97Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
101Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
104Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
106Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
107Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
111Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:05:33
112Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
115Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
117Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
118Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
119Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
120Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
121Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:05:42
122Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:43
123Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:31
124Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:32
125Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
126Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
127Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
129Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:52
131Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
132Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
133Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:02
134Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
136Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:08:18
137Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:29
138Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
139Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:27
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
141Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
142Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
143Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
144Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
145Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:10:12
146Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:20
147Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
149Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
150Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
152Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
153Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
154Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
155Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
156Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
157Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:10:51
158Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:10
159Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
160Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
161David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:12:39
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
163Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
164Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
165David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
166Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
167Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:13:00
168Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
170Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:13:43
171Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:48
172Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:21
173Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:37
174Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:26:18
175Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:47
176Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
DNSSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Points Mende (aérodrôme), km. 210.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana22
3Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank16
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack14
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank13
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank12
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo11
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack4
18Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3
19Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1, km. Mariac, km. 74.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini6pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team4
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia2

Sprint 2 - Langogne, km. 158.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team6pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2

Côte de Saint-Barthélémy-le-Plain (Cat. 3), km. 31.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Col des Nonières (Cat. 3), km. 59.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne2
4Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Suc de Montivernoux (Cat. 2), km. 96.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux10pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step8
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto5

Côte de la Mouline (Cat. 3), km. 133.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux3
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
4Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana1

Côte de la Croix-Neuve (Cat. 2 - Montée Laurent Jalabert), km. 208.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana20pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha18
3Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana16
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank14
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4:58:36
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:43
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:01
6Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:33
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:45
8Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:07
10Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:55
11Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:25
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:15
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
17Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:05:28
21Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:06:22
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
26Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:19
27Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:17
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:10
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:00
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:29
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:50
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack14:56:16
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:52
3Rabobank0:01:06
4Astana0:01:20
5Liquigas-Doimo0:02:02
6Sky Pro Cycling0:02:21
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:49
8Katusha Team0:02:55
9Quick Step0:03:07
10AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
11Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:37
12Francaise des Jeux0:05:25
13Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:32
14Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:06:35
15BMC Racing Team0:06:43
16Team Saxo Bank0:07:02
17Team HTC - Columbia0:07:34
18Cervelo Test Team0:08:52
19Footon-Servetto0:09:13
20Lampre - Farnese0:10:23
21Garmin - Transitions0:11:01
22Team Milram0:11:26

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank58:42:01
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:31
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:58
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:06
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:58
9Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:02
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:16
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:30
12Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:06:25
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:34
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:39
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:47
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:24
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:09:05
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:31
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:41
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:11:27
24Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:56
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:28
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:09
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:11
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:33
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:16:44
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:55
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:54
32Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:21:16
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:21
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:24:02
35Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:35
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:25:08
37Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:24
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:26:03
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:31:01
40Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:31:22
41Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:33:54
42Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:35:42
43Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:45
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:36:55
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:59
46José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:42:14
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:25
48Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:43:42
49Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:36
50Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:44:38
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:13
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:24
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:50:58
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:51:38
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:51:57
56Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:52:57
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:53:10
58Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:53:51
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:07
60Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:01
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
62Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:56:20
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:56:23
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:56:26
65Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:57:34
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:04
67Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:58:08
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:58:29
69Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:58:35
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:39
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:58:58
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:59:27
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:00:57
74Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:01:19
75Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1:02:52
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:03:05
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:17
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:03:45
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:04:27
80Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:27
81George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:02
82Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:06:17
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:07:39
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:09:30
85Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:11:55
86Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:12:22
87Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:12:32
88Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:12:34
89Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:13:32
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:13:43
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:14:48
92Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:15:18
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:18:03
94Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:08
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:21
96Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:20:29
97Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:20:32
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:59
99Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:22:02
100Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:04
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:22:06
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:22:20
103Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:25
104Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:23:54
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:24:08
106Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:24:11
107Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:24:28
108Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:30
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:26:16
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:26:18
111Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo1:27:05
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:27:19
113Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:43
114Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:28:26
115Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:28:29
116Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:19
117Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:29:25
118Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:29:34
119Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:30:30
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1:30:54
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:30:55
122Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:31:21
123Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:32:17
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:32:19
125Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:32:39
126Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux1:32:48
127Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:33:09
128David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:35:07
129Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1:35:12
130Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:35:38
131Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:36:11
132Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:51
133Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:37:41
134Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:38:15
135Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:38:16
136Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo1:38:25
137Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:39:11
138Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:39:30
139Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:39:35
140Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:41:36
141Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1:41:42
142Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank1:42:39
143Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:44:14
144Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:44:59
145Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:45:01
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:46:13
147Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:47:08
148David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1:47:10
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:47:58
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:27
151Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:49:00
152Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:49:10
153Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:50:14
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:51:29
155Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:51:38
156Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:52:28
157Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:52:46
158Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:53:51
159Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:54:26
160Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:55:16
161Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:55:51
162David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:56:02
163Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha1:56:16
164Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:56:38
165Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:57:06
166Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
167Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:59:32
168Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana2:02:03
169Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:49
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:04:02
171Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2:04:20
172Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2:06:35
173Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack2:07:51
174Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:16:59
175Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:19:00
176Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:19:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team167pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini161
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia132
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne122
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom101
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team96
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram87
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana79
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank70
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
15Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi65
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale62
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale59
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
22Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
25Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank39
27Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana38
28Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha37
29Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
30Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank34
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo33
35Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne31
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
37Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank31
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram30
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
40Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack29
41Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions28
42Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
43Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
45Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
47Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne23
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini23
50José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
51Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
53Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
56Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne17
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
58David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
59Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
60Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack16
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
62Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
64Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
65Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
66Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
67Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
68Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
69Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
70Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
71Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
72Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack14
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia14
74Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
76Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
77Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
78Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
79Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
80Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
82Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
85Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux10
86Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
87Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
88Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
89Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
90Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
93Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
94George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
95Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
96Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
98Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
99Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
100Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
101Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
102Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
104Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
105Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
106Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
107Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
108Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
109Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
110Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
112Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
113John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
114Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
115Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
116Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
117Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
118Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
119Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
120Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
121Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
122Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
123Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
124Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
125Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
126Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
127Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
129Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
130Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
131Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
132Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
133Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
134Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
135Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
136Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
137Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
138Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
139Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
140Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
141Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
143Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
144Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
146Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
147Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
148Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
149Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
150Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom107pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank64
4Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne62
5Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
6Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux56
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana52
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi50
10Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne47
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
12Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank32
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto32
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne28
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
19Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
23Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha18
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
25Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
26Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana17
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
29Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step12
36Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
39José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
41Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
42Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
43Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
45Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
49Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
50Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
51Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
52Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
53Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
55Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
57Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
59Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
60Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
63Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
64Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
65Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank58:42:01
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:16
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:31:01
5Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:33:54
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:25
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:44:38
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:07
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:56:23
10Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:57:34
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:04
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:17
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:03:45
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:04:27
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:07:39
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:21
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:20:29
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:20:32
19Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:25
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:30
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:27:19
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:30:30
23Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:33:09
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:35:38
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:39:30
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:47:08
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:47:58
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:27
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:51:29
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:55:51
31Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:57:06
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:16:59
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:19:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack176:11:16
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:21
3Astana0:15:43
4Rabobank0:16:13
5AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:25:38
7Liquigas-Doimo0:32:13
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:41:01
9Sky Pro Cycling0:42:21
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:47:31
11Quick Step0:48:52
12Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:49:28
13BMC Racing Team0:55:38
14Team Saxo Bank0:57:17
15Team HTC - Columbia0:58:53
16Francaise des Jeux1:21:48
17Cervelo Test Team1:39:43
18Garmin - Transitions1:39:52
19Katusha Team1:46:54
20Footon-Servetto2:10:17
21Team Milram2:37:09
22Lampre - Farnese2:50:02

 

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

Watching today's stage, what I noticed is that the psychological blow to Andy Schleck wasn't really dealt by Contador. Andy most likely started the day with an uncomfortable feeling, both a physical and mental aspect.

The fact that Alberto likes this climb and it's not on Andy's list of favourites became a weight that Andy was already carrying around before the start gun even went off.
Always intriguing to be witness to the power of positive thinking, or the lack of it.

Just as expected though, the upcoming Pyrenees will offer a great showdown between Mister Contador and Master Schleck. It should be a splendid spectacle we get served to start with on Sunday. As much excitement as the first couple of weeks of this 2010 Tour de France have had to offer, I am anticipating an even greater 3rd week. The battle for the top spot on the podium is still very much open but I'm equally looking forward to a good fight for the 3rd, 4th and 5th spot in GC.

It will be interesting to see what climbers Sanchez and Van Den Broek can serve up and how the stronger time trialists Leipheimer and Menchov are going to feel with the Pyrenees in the legs. A surprise is on the cards still, a monster break away in which top 5 contenders try to take back the time lost over the last fortnight, or a brave attempt of the pre-race favourites to go for a stage victory and a remount on GC, a lot can happen still and I believe the most dramatic stages are still ahead of us.

The Tour de France always produces a new talent coming to the fore, stepping up to another level and this year I believe that to be Belgium's Jurgen Van Den Broek. He definitely is the new kid on the block and as he seems to have that couple of lesser days already behind him, he might improve day by day and even prove to be a challenger for the podium!
 

