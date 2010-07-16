Image 1 of 80 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) outsprints Alberto Contador (Astana) for victory in Mende. Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Astana) to take a thrilling victory in Mende at the end of stage 12 of the Tour de France. The Spanish duo escaped on the steep slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in the finale to an enthralling day’s racing that saw minor but potentially telling chinks exposed in the armour of yellow jersey Andy Schleck and his Saxo Bank team. The Luxembourg rider lost ten seconds to Contador, who laid down an important psychological marker ahead of the duo’s expected showdown in the Pyrenees.

At the foot of the final climb the peloton trailed the four survivors of the day’s early breakaway by 40 seconds, and the gap remained stable as Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) dropped first Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and then Andreas Kloden (RadioShack), before finally edging clear of Vasily Kyrienka (Caisse d’Epargne).

Accelerations from Jean Gadret (Ag2r) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma – Lotto) made no dent in his lead, and it seemed inevitable that the Kazakh was about to win a stage in his first Tour appearance since returning a positive test for blood doping in 2007.

Two kilometres from the line, however, Rodriguez lit the blue touch paper behind with a tentative attack, and Contador responded with an explosive acceleration of his own. He immediately opened a gap of five bike lengths on Andy Schleck, who appeared caught off guard by the ferocity of the Spaniard’s move. Worse was to follow for the Luxembourger. Having attempted to counter the break, Schleck found that he didn’t have the legs to sustain such a pace. While Rodriguez managed to hold Contador’s wheel, Schleck was forced to let Van den Broeck take up the chase.

For the first time in this year’s Tour, Contador looked like the rider of 2009, and he set about making mincemeat of Vinokourov’s advantage. With Rodriguez clinging on to his wheel for dear life, Contador made up almost forty seconds on his Astana teammate in little over a kilometre, and proceeded to blow straight past him. Behind, Schleck was struggling at 15 seconds, but was joined in his pursuit by Van den Broeck, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank), and managed to limit his losses in the slightly downhill run to the line.

Up front, there was an air of inevitability about the finish. If Rodriguez was unable to contribute to pace-setting duties with Contador on the climb itself, in the final kilometre he was simply unwilling to do so, and he timed his sprint to perfection to come around the double Tour winner on the line. Vinokourov managed to stay within sight to grab third place on the stage, while Schleck crossed the line in 5th place, ten seconds behind his rival. The time gain itself may ultimately have been relatively minimal for Contador, but the manner in which it was yielded will surely weigh heavily on the pretender Schleck’s mind ahead of the Pyrenees.

“A great victory”

Joaquin Rodriguez was thrilled to take his first Tour de France stage victory. "It was a great victory for me today. It was just a question of biding my time and then giving it a push and just avoid panicking, keeping focus," said Rodriguez at the finish.

"I was a bit worried, but in the end I managed it. It was nice for me to compete with the guys on GC and it gives me ambitions. The Pyrenees are coming, so we’ll see if I’m able to do something up there."

How it unfolded

From the drop of the flag, the pace was searing, as opportunists and overall contenders alike looked to slip into the right break on a very testing day. The first attack to yield any significant purchase came on the slopes of the day’s opening climb, the 3rd category Côte de St-Barthélémy-le-Plain, when Ryder Hesjedal shot off the front in the company of Rui Costa (Caisse d’Epargne) and Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). The trio had 22 seconds at the summit, but the lead was quickly shorn once RadioShack came to the front on the plateau over the top of the climb.

Next to try their luck were Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ). They attempted to snap the elastic on the run-in to the day’s second climb, the Col des Nonières but there was no escaping a bunch that covered a remarkable 49.3 kilometres in the first hour of racing over some quite rugged terrain.

On the climb itself, an acceleration from Sandy Casar (FDJ) stretched things out a little more, and when Alexandre Vinokourov put in a dig near the top, he brought Casar and sixteen others clear with him. They quickly established a two minute lead over the top, thanks in no small part to the presence of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who was keen to clock up more points in the race for the green jersey.

The men in front were Vinokourov, Andreas Klöden, Ryder Hesjedal, Vasili Kiryienka, Sandy Casar, Thor Hushovd, Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Columbia), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Carlow Barredo (Quick Step), Anthony Charteau (Bouygues), M. Perget (Caisse d'Epargne), C. Kern, A. Moinard, R. Pauriol (all Cofidis), G. Verdugo (Euskaltel), Gregor Bole (Lampre)and R. Valls Ferri (Footon), and the presence of so many strongmen allied to a smattering of very solid climbers meant that this break always had a chance of going a long way on a rolling stage like this one.

At the first sprint at Mariac, Bole beat Hushovd for the points, and the group continued to collaborate smoothly, with Casar, Vinokourov and Hushovd particularly active on the front.

Back in the main bunch, Saxo Bank were forced to chase in order to keep tabs on the progress of dangermen Hesjedal, Vinokourov and Kloden, all of whom had the opportunity to move very high up in the overall rankings. Indeed, alarm bells will have been sounded about Saxo Bank’s ability to control the race in the mountains as Vinokourov and co. managed to put more time into the bunch on the 2nd category climb of the Suc de Montivernoux, where Casar out-sprinted Charteau at the summit. The gap was still over two minutes at the second sprint of the day at Langogne, where Hushovd took the full quota of points on offer to move back into green.

Soon afterwards, Andrea Kloden took the initiative and launched a sparkling attack that only Vinokourov, Hesjedal and Kyrienka could match. Behind, Sandy Casar, who had been so prominent on the front of the break, attempted to organise a chase, but it was too little too late for the Frenchman, who saw his hopes of a second stage win in this year’s Tour disappear up the road.

The quartet in front immediately worked well together, containing as it did three riders with much to gain in the overall standings. Remarkably, under the impetus of the controversial Vinokourov’s relentless pressure, Hesjedal moved close to the overall lead on the road as the break’s lead reached four minutes. Suddenly there were shades of Laurent Jalabert’s quixotic bid for yellow on the road to Mende on a similarly torrid afternoon fifteen years ago. The Canadian trailed Schleck’s yellow jersey by 5:42 this morning, and was seeking to make a bold bid to move up the overall standings. As it was, he paid a price for his aggression, and would eventually lose ground on the final push up to the finish.

Meanwhile, back in the bunch, Saxo Bank had managed to enlist the help of first Cervélo and then Lampre in attempting to reel in the break, and eventually started eating into its lead in the last 25km of the stage. Nonetheless, the quartet in front continued to put up fierce resistance on the vertiginous slopes of the Montée Laurent Jalabert in Mende. A number of big names, among them Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), were shed from the main peloton while Vinokourov and company maintained their advantage, and it would eventually take Contador’s show of strength to ultimately bring them to heel. Others to wilt under the Spaniard’s urgency in the finale were Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who each lost 31 seconds.

But when Contador repeatedly looked back after his initial acceleration, he was scanning his slipstream for one man only, Andy Schleck. The Saxo Bank rider still holds the yellow jersey tonight in Mende but will doubtless be concerned that the momentum appears to be swinging back in Contador’s favour.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:58:26 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 3 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:04 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:15 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:31 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 18 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 19 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:48 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:11 29 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 31 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:20 33 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:26 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 35 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:39 36 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:43 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:55 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:09 43 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:14 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:17 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:47 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:05 54 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:03:35 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 57 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 58 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 59 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 60 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 62 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 69 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:01 70 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:15 71 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 73 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 74 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:18 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:25 76 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 81 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 87 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 88 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 91 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 94 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 101 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 104 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 106 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 107 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:33 112 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 115 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 117 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 118 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 119 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 120 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 121 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:05:42 122 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:43 123 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:31 124 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:32 125 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 127 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 128 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 129 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:52 131 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 132 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 133 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:02 134 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 136 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:08:18 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:29 138 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 139 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:27 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 141 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 143 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 144 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 145 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:12 146 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:20 147 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 148 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 150 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 152 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 153 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 154 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 155 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 156 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 157 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:10:51 158 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:10 159 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 160 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 161 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:39 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 163 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 164 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 165 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 166 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 167 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:13:00 168 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 170 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:43 171 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:48 172 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:21 173 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:37 174 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:18 175 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:47 176 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha DNS Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Points Mende (aérodrôme), km. 210.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 22 3 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 14 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 13 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 12 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 11 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 4 18 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 19 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1, km. Mariac, km. 74.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 4 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 2

Sprint 2 - Langogne, km. 158.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 6 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2

Côte de Saint-Barthélémy-le-Plain (Cat. 3), km. 31.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Col des Nonières (Cat. 3), km. 59.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 2 4 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Suc de Montivernoux (Cat. 2), km. 96.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 8 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5

Côte de la Mouline (Cat. 3), km. 133.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 3 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 4 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 1

Côte de la Croix-Neuve (Cat. 2 - Montée Laurent Jalabert), km. 208.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 20 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18 3 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 16 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 4:58:36 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:05 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:43 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:01 6 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:33 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:45 8 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:07 10 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:55 11 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:25 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:15 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 17 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:05:28 21 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 24 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:22 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:19 27 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:17 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:10 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:00 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:29 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:50 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:38

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 14:56:16 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:52 3 Rabobank 0:01:06 4 Astana 0:01:20 5 Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:02 6 Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:21 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:49 8 Katusha Team 0:02:55 9 Quick Step 0:03:07 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 11 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:37 12 Francaise des Jeux 0:05:25 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:32 14 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:06:35 15 BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 16 Team Saxo Bank 0:07:02 17 Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:34 18 Cervelo Test Team 0:08:52 19 Footon-Servetto 0:09:13 20 Lampre - Farnese 0:10:23 21 Garmin - Transitions 0:11:01 22 Team Milram 0:11:26

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 58:42:01 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:31 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:58 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:06 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:27 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:58 9 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:02 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:16 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:30 12 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:25 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 15 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:34 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:39 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:47 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:24 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:09:05 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:31 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:41 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:27 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:56 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:28 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:09 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:11 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:33 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:44 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:55 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:54 32 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:21:16 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:21 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:02 35 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:35 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:25:08 37 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:24 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:26:03 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:31:01 40 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:31:22 41 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:33:54 42 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:35:42 43 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:45 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:36:55 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:59 46 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:42:14 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:25 48 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:43:42 49 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:36 50 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:44:38 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:13 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:24 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:50:58 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:51:38 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:51:57 56 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:52:57 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:53:10 58 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:53:51 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:07 60 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:01 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 62 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:56:20 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:56:23 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:56:26 65 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:57:34 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:04 67 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:58:08 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:58:29 69 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:58:35 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:39 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:58:58 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:59:27 73 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:00:57 74 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:01:19 75 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1:02:52 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:03:05 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:17 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:03:45 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:27 80 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:27 81 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:02 82 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:06:17 83 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:07:39 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:09:30 85 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1:11:55 86 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:12:22 87 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:12:32 88 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:12:34 89 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:13:32 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:13:43 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:48 92 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:15:18 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:18:03 94 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:08 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:21 96 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:20:29 97 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:20:32 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:59 99 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:22:02 100 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:22:04 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:22:06 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:22:20 103 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:25 104 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:23:54 105 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:24:08 106 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:24:11 107 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:24:28 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:30 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:26:16 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:26:18 111 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 1:27:05 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:27:19 113 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:43 114 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:28:26 115 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:28:29 116 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:29:19 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:29:25 118 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:29:34 119 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:30:30 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1:30:54 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:30:55 122 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:31:21 123 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:32:17 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:32:19 125 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:32:39 126 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:32:48 127 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:33:09 128 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:35:07 129 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:35:12 130 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:35:38 131 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:36:11 132 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:51 133 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:37:41 134 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:38:15 135 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:38:16 136 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 1:38:25 137 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:39:11 138 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:39:30 139 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:39:35 140 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:41:36 141 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1:41:42 142 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 1:42:39 143 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:44:14 144 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:44:59 145 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:45:01 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:46:13 147 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:47:08 148 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1:47:10 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:47:58 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:27 151 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:49:00 152 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:49:10 153 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:50:14 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:51:29 155 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:51:38 156 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:52:28 157 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:52:46 158 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:53:51 159 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:54:26 160 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:55:16 161 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:55:51 162 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:56:02 163 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:56:16 164 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:56:38 165 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:57:06 166 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 167 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:59:32 168 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 2:02:03 169 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:49 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:04:02 171 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2:04:20 172 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2:06:35 173 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 2:07:51 174 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:16:59 175 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:19:00 176 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:19:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 167 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 138 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 132 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 122 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 87 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 79 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 70 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 15 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 62 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 19 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 22 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 23 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 25 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 39 27 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 38 28 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 29 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 34 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 33 35 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 31 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 37 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 31 38 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 30 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 40 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 29 41 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 28 42 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 43 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 45 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 47 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 50 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 51 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 53 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 56 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 58 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 59 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 60 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 16 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 62 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 64 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 65 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 66 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 67 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 68 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 69 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 70 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 71 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 72 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 14 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 14 74 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 75 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 76 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 77 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 78 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 79 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 80 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 82 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 85 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 86 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 87 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 88 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 89 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 90 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 93 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 94 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 95 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 96 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 98 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 100 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 101 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 102 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 104 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 105 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 106 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 107 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 108 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 109 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 110 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 111 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 112 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 113 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 114 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 115 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 116 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 117 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 118 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 119 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 120 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 121 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 122 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 123 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 124 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 125 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 126 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 127 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 129 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 130 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 131 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 132 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 133 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 134 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 135 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 136 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 137 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 138 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 139 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 140 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 141 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 143 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 144 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 146 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 147 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 148 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 149 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 150 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 151 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 64 4 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 62 5 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 56 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 52 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 10 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 12 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 32 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 32 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 28 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 19 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 23 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 25 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 26 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 17 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 29 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 35 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 12 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 41 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 42 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 43 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 45 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 49 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 50 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 51 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 52 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 53 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 55 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 57 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 59 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 60 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 63 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 64 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 65 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 58:42:01 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:27 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:16 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:31:01 5 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:33:54 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:25 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:44:38 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:07 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:56:23 10 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:57:34 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:04 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:17 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:03:45 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:27 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:07:39 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:21 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:20:29 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:20:32 19 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:25 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:30 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:27:19 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:30:30 23 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:33:09 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:35:38 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:39:30 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:47:08 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:47:58 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:27 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:51:29 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:55:51 31 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:57:06 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:16:59 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:19:49

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 176:11:16 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:21 3 Astana 0:15:43 4 Rabobank 0:16:13 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:22 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:25:38 7 Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:13 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:41:01 9 Sky Pro Cycling 0:42:21 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:47:31 11 Quick Step 0:48:52 12 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:49:28 13 BMC Racing Team 0:55:38 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:57:17 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:58:53 16 Francaise des Jeux 1:21:48 17 Cervelo Test Team 1:39:43 18 Garmin - Transitions 1:39:52 19 Katusha Team 1:46:54 20 Footon-Servetto 2:10:17 21 Team Milram 2:37:09 22 Lampre - Farnese 2:50:02

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis

Watching today's stage, what I noticed is that the psychological blow to Andy Schleck wasn't really dealt by Contador. Andy most likely started the day with an uncomfortable feeling, both a physical and mental aspect.

The fact that Alberto likes this climb and it's not on Andy's list of favourites became a weight that Andy was already carrying around before the start gun even went off.

Always intriguing to be witness to the power of positive thinking, or the lack of it.

Just as expected though, the upcoming Pyrenees will offer a great showdown between Mister Contador and Master Schleck. It should be a splendid spectacle we get served to start with on Sunday. As much excitement as the first couple of weeks of this 2010 Tour de France have had to offer, I am anticipating an even greater 3rd week. The battle for the top spot on the podium is still very much open but I'm equally looking forward to a good fight for the 3rd, 4th and 5th spot in GC.

It will be interesting to see what climbers Sanchez and Van Den Broek can serve up and how the stronger time trialists Leipheimer and Menchov are going to feel with the Pyrenees in the legs. A surprise is on the cards still, a monster break away in which top 5 contenders try to take back the time lost over the last fortnight, or a brave attempt of the pre-race favourites to go for a stage victory and a remount on GC, a lot can happen still and I believe the most dramatic stages are still ahead of us.

The Tour de France always produces a new talent coming to the fore, stepping up to another level and this year I believe that to be Belgium's Jurgen Van Den Broek. He definitely is the new kid on the block and as he seems to have that couple of lesser days already behind him, he might improve day by day and even prove to be a challenger for the podium!

