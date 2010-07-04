Image 1 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 81 The peloton speeds through Hoogerheide. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 81 Astana checks on Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 81 At 5km to go, Petacchi was well-positioned in the sprint. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 81 Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara tried to stay out of trouble... (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 81 At the start in Rotterdam, the fans were out in huge numbers. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 81 Astana and Liquigas lead the bunch as they head out of Hoogerheide. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 81 Fans were 10-deep along the course in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 81 Lars Boom (Rabobank), Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made the Tour's first break of the year. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 81 Cavendish after the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 81 A none-to-happy Frank Schleck rolls in. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 81 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 81 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) carries his ruined bike across the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the points classification lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 81 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) is still best young rider. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 81 The group of Lance Armstrong comes across the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 81 Serguei Ivanov (center) helped to the line by his Katusha teammates. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 81 Cavendish and Freire have some words as they cross the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is about to win in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just happy to cross the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was caught up in the crash but was happy to keep the yellow jerey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 81 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) needed some help to make it to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerges from the shadows (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) left everyone behind on the slightly uphill finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Michael Barry (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 81 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lets out his emotions after winning the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 81 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 81 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) finishes the stage in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 81 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) finished alone (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 81 Alberto Contador (Astana) was not too happy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 81 Alberto Contador (Astana) rides to the finish in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 81 Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line after the crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins in Brussels (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 81 Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won a chaotic finale in Brussels. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Brussels. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) to win the stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 81 The finishing sprint in Brussels is disrupted by a crash. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates another day in yellow. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 81 Race leader Fabian Cancellara is congratulated by Belgium's legendary Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 43 of 81 Eddy Merckx assists Fabian Cancellara with his yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 44 of 81 Stage winner Alessandro Petacchi is congratulated by Eddy Merckx and King Albert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 45 of 81 Adam Hansen (HTC - Columbia) feels the effects of riding much of stage one with a broken collarbone. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 46 of 81 Erik Zabel speaks with Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) after stage one. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 47 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survived late-race carnage to win his first Tour stage in seven years. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets some help from Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) collects the yellow jersey from Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 81 Alessandro Petachi, Eddy Merckx and the King of Belgium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) in yellow again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins stage one in Brussels, the Italian's first Tour win since 2003. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 81 Alexandre Vinokourov helps Astana teammate Alberto Contador cross the finish line in Brussels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 81 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) rides to the start of the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 81 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a yellow bike to go with his yellow helmet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 81 Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 81 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 81 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 81 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 81 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) in his Norwegian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 81 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 81 Mauro Santambrogio and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 81 Eddy Merckx and Belgium's King Albert congratulate stage winner Alessandro Petacchi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 81 Eddy Merckx got a stage of the Tour de France for his 65th birthday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 81 Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his hand after the crash in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 81 Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) punches the air to celebrate his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 81 Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 81 Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerged from the chaos to win in Brussels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 81 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) receives assistance from his team car following a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is easy to spot in his yellow ensemble. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is fully color-coordinated on his first day in the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 81 Race leader Fabian Cancellara en route to Brussels on stage one. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi gets some help from Eddy Merckx with the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) to win the Tour's opening road stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 81 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ans Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: AFP) Image 81 of 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) puts his arms up in Brussels (Image credit: AFP)

The Tour de France hasn't even reached the feared cobblestones and massive crashes have already taken down the majority of the peloton, but one rider who has the well-demonstrated ability to dodge the bullets, Alessandro Petacchi, claimed the stage victory.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini sprinter, who also successfully avoided a dramatic Tour de Suisse crash to win there last month, took his first Tour stage win since his record Grand Tour run of 2003

Petacchi bested HTC-Columbia's Mark Renshaw and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) after a crash stopped several of the top sprinters in the final bend, including Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).

"It was a special finale. In the last turn, everybody came in fast and nobody wanted to brake, so there was a crash and a lot of confusion. I did a very risky sprint. I attacked from far out, despite the head wind and the false-flat road," Petacchi said.

"I think I've done a great sprint. I'm not sure that Cavendish would have beat me if he'd been there at the end because I've really done a great sprint."

The first crash in the run-in to the sprint occurred in a turn with 2km to go, when Freire was taken out by a clash between Cavendish and Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, disrupting the front of the peloton and creating chaos for the lead-out men.

Just down the road a much larger crash happened inside the final kilometre and stopped many of the general classification contenders including race leader Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers. Since it happened inside the protected zone, all riders involved were awarded the same time as Petacchi, and Cancellara is able to hold onto the race lead for another day.

"It was really nervous today, and at the end it was just insane," Cancellara said. "At the end, I couldn't do anything. I was also in the chaos. I hit the ground pretty hard. ... Tomorrow I will feel the asphalt that I found at the end."

Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) also fell in the mass pile-up and was helped to the finish line by teammate Alexander Vinokourov, but was later seen smiling and signing autographs. He later stated he had a small bruise to his leg in the fall on Twitter.

Other favourites Lance Armstrong (Radioshack), Cadel Evans (BMC), the Schleck brothers Fränk and Andy (Saxo Bank) and, for once, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) escaped injury and will look to the hilly stage two finish, which follows some of the route from Liège - Bastogne - Liège, to try and shake the nerves out of the peloton.

A calm start

The first full stage kicked off under sunny skies, much in contrast to Rotterdam's rain during the prologue, and with a mammoth 223.5km journey down to Brussels it was a welcome sight for the 195 riders remaining in the Tour's peloton. Huge crowds, even larger than the half-million estimated to have attended the prologue, saw the peloton off.

Mathias Frank (BMC) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) joined pre-race abandon Xavier Florencio (Cervelo) on the sidelines after being injured in dramatic crashes during the prologue. Both finished the stage, but Frank broke his thumb, while Cardoso fractured his jaw and shoulder blade and neither started this morning.

Exiting the Dutch port, the riders briefly paused for a ceremony on the iconic Erasmus bridge before embarking on a trip along the North Sea before the drop down into Belgium. Three riders, perhaps looking to get an unobstructed view of the scenery, rode away from the peloton at the very first kilometre. It was Rabobank's Lars Boom who ignited the move, and he was followed by Quick Step's Maarten Wynants and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for what would be the break of the day.

The trio built up a maximum of lead of over seven minutes as the peloton was delayed by a number of crashes, the first by Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) who fractured his collarbone but finished the stage, and then one involving a dog and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) that also took down David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).

As the teams of the sprinters slowly whittled away at the breakaway's advantage, the peloton was kept busy negotiating roundabouts and avoiding "traffic furniture", suffering only one more minor wreck along the way by Thomas Rohregger (Milram).

The lead reshuffled

With 30km to go, the gap was down below the one-minute mark as the leaders took on one of the cobbled avenues of Mechelen, and Wynants rolled away from his two companions as attacks began to come from the peloton.

Alexander Pliuschin (Katusha), the champion of Moldova, bridged up to Wynants as Perez and Boom were re-absorbed by the bunch. The new help pushed the now two-man breakaway's lead up from 16 seconds to half a minute with 25km to go as Garmin-Transitions took responsibility for the chase.

The Rabobank boys were busy pacing Oscar Freire back to the peloton after their sprinter suffered a flat, and the pair pulled out their lead even more, gaining nearly a minute with 20km to go. But once HTC-Columbia began to pitch in with the work, the gap began to fall again.

With 12km to go the gap had been halved, with HTC-Columbia determined to give Mark Cavendish his 11th Tour de France stage victory and vindication after his controversial crash in the Tour de Suisse.

By 8km to go, the pair were caught and the fight for position intensified, with Lampre, Cervelo, Katusha, Milram and Garmin all pushing forward to assemble their lead-out trains.

A chaotic finish

Lampre swamped the HTC-Columbia train with 3km to go, looking to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to his first stage win since 2003. They had Freire tucked in right behind until Cavendish tapped the back wheel of his teammate and veered straight through the peloton, taking Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, Freire and a Lampre rider down into the barriers and leaving his main lead-out man to assume the role as the team's sprinter.

"After one kilometre and a half the whole race was turned up side down," Renshaw told Cyclingnews. "Once I heard the crash we had to totally rearrange. I moved into the sprinter role and at that stage usually I'm used to going with 500 meters to go and I had to wait. Unfortunately the training I've done isn't going to let me get over Petacchi."

The peloton was further split by a massive crash that happened just inside the final kilometre banner, one that stopped all the GC contenders including race leader Cancellara.

In the ensuring chaos, Garmin-Transitions had a full lead-out train for Farrar, but he got his bike hooked on the fallen machine of AG2R's Lloyd Mondory and had to sit out of the sprint.

"He did a classic Lloyd Mondory move," Farrar told Cyclingnews as he dragged his bike to the team bus. "He decided to try and commit suicide into my back wheel with 300 meters to go when I was with Petacchi and Renshaw."

Caught behind the action, Farrar had to watch as Cervelo's Brett Lancaster launched with 500m to go, too soon for the win and without Hushovd on his wheel, and then Petacchi as he blasted off to the stage win.

Hushovd powered in behind Renshaw to take third, moving him up into the hunt for the green jersey of best sprinter.

"Everyone wants to stay at the front, whether or not you're a sprinter. The roads were very narrow, that's why there were a lot of crashes, but I was able to avoid them and I was still third, so it was OK. It was hard, really hard. I am up there for the green jersey, so I am happy."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5:09:38 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 13 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 20 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 35 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 41 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 43 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 44 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 46 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 47 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 55 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 58 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 59 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 61 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 62 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 64 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 71 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 72 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 73 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 74 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 86 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 87 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 88 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 93 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 95 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 96 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 97 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 98 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 99 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 102 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 105 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 106 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 109 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 110 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 111 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 112 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 113 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 115 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 116 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 117 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 119 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 121 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 122 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 125 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 126 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 127 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 128 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 129 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 131 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 132 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 133 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 134 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 135 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 136 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 137 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 138 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 139 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 141 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 142 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 143 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 144 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 145 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 147 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 148 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 152 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 154 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 155 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 156 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 157 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 158 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 159 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:37 160 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 162 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 163 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 164 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 165 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 167 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 168 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 169 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 170 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 171 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 173 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 174 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 175 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 176 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 177 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 178 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 179 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 180 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:14 182 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 183 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 184 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 185 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:20 186 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 187 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 188 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 189 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:43 190 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 191 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 192 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 193 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:04:06 194 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 195 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 26 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 18 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 14 13 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 10 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 9 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 19 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 7 20 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 22 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 3 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Zeeland Neeltje Jans - 73.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 pts 2 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 2

Sprint 2 - Putte (KAPELLEN) - 149.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 6 pts 2 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 2

Sprint 3 - Ekeren (ANVERS) - 158.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 3 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5:09:38 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 19 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 21 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 33 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:20 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 37 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 31:25:00 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 3 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:00 4 Sky Pro Cycling 0:16:00 5 Astana 0:20:00 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:22:00 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:00 8 BMC Racing Team 0:30:00 9 Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:00 10 Team Milram 11 Lampre - Farnese 0:57:00 12 Rabobank 0:58:00 13 Cervelo Test Team 1:02:00 14 Francaise des Jeux 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1:03:00 16 Quick Step 1:05:00 17 Katusha Team 18 AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:00 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 1:23:00 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:35:00 21 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:43:00 22 Footon-Servetto 1:57:00

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 5:19:38 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 4 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:22 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:27 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:28 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:35 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:36 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:38 19 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:39 22 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:40 25 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:41 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:43 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:44 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:45 34 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:46 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 37 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:47 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:48 39 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:49 41 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 49 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 51 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 52 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:51 55 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 56 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 57 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 59 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 60 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:53 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 62 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 64 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 66 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 68 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 70 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 72 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:56 73 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 76 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 77 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 78 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:58 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 83 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 84 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 85 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 89 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 90 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:01:01 92 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 94 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 96 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 97 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:04 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 99 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 100 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 101 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 102 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 105 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 107 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 108 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 109 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:07 111 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 112 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:08 113 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 115 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 116 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 117 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 118 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:09 119 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 120 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 121 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 122 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 123 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:10 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 125 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 126 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 127 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 128 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 129 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:11 131 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:12 132 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 133 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 134 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 135 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 136 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 137 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 138 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 140 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:14 141 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:15 143 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 144 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 146 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 147 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 148 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:17 149 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:18 150 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 151 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 152 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:19 153 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 154 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 155 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 156 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 157 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 158 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:20 159 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:21 162 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 164 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 165 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:22 166 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 168 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 169 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 170 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 171 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 172 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 173 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 174 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:01:24 175 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 176 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:25 177 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 178 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 179 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 180 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 181 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:29 182 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:31 183 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 184 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:33 185 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:37 186 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:38 187 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 188 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 189 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:42 190 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:26 191 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:04 192 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:20 193 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:29 194 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:07 195 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:05:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 26 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 22 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 18 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 15 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 15 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 15 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 16 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 19 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 12 20 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 10 21 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 10 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 9 25 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 7 27 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 5 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 30 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 31 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 3 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 3 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5:19:48 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:25 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:33 8 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:34 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:35 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:41 15 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 16 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:42 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 18 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 19 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:54 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 23 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:56 24 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:03 29 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:04 30 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:06 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:08 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 33 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:15 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:18 36 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:01:27 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:54