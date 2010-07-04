Petacchi emerges from chaos in Brussels
Cancellara remains in yellow
Stage 1: Rotterdam - Brussels
The Tour de France hasn't even reached the feared cobblestones and massive crashes have already taken down the majority of the peloton, but one rider who has the well-demonstrated ability to dodge the bullets, Alessandro Petacchi, claimed the stage victory.
The Lampre-Farnese Vini sprinter, who also successfully avoided a dramatic Tour de Suisse crash to win there last month, took his first Tour stage win since his record Grand Tour run of 2003
Petacchi bested HTC-Columbia's Mark Renshaw and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) after a crash stopped several of the top sprinters in the final bend, including Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).
"It was a special finale. In the last turn, everybody came in fast and nobody wanted to brake, so there was a crash and a lot of confusion. I did a very risky sprint. I attacked from far out, despite the head wind and the false-flat road," Petacchi said.
"I think I've done a great sprint. I'm not sure that Cavendish would have beat me if he'd been there at the end because I've really done a great sprint."
The first crash in the run-in to the sprint occurred in a turn with 2km to go, when Freire was taken out by a clash between Cavendish and Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, disrupting the front of the peloton and creating chaos for the lead-out men.
Just down the road a much larger crash happened inside the final kilometre and stopped many of the general classification contenders including race leader Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers. Since it happened inside the protected zone, all riders involved were awarded the same time as Petacchi, and Cancellara is able to hold onto the race lead for another day.
"It was really nervous today, and at the end it was just insane," Cancellara said. "At the end, I couldn't do anything. I was also in the chaos. I hit the ground pretty hard. ... Tomorrow I will feel the asphalt that I found at the end."
Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) also fell in the mass pile-up and was helped to the finish line by teammate Alexander Vinokourov, but was later seen smiling and signing autographs. He later stated he had a small bruise to his leg in the fall on Twitter.
Other favourites Lance Armstrong (Radioshack), Cadel Evans (BMC), the Schleck brothers Fränk and Andy (Saxo Bank) and, for once, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) escaped injury and will look to the hilly stage two finish, which follows some of the route from Liège - Bastogne - Liège, to try and shake the nerves out of the peloton.
A calm start
The first full stage kicked off under sunny skies, much in contrast to Rotterdam's rain during the prologue, and with a mammoth 223.5km journey down to Brussels it was a welcome sight for the 195 riders remaining in the Tour's peloton. Huge crowds, even larger than the half-million estimated to have attended the prologue, saw the peloton off.
Mathias Frank (BMC) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) joined pre-race abandon Xavier Florencio (Cervelo) on the sidelines after being injured in dramatic crashes during the prologue. Both finished the stage, but Frank broke his thumb, while Cardoso fractured his jaw and shoulder blade and neither started this morning.
Exiting the Dutch port, the riders briefly paused for a ceremony on the iconic Erasmus bridge before embarking on a trip along the North Sea before the drop down into Belgium. Three riders, perhaps looking to get an unobstructed view of the scenery, rode away from the peloton at the very first kilometre. It was Rabobank's Lars Boom who ignited the move, and he was followed by Quick Step's Maarten Wynants and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for what would be the break of the day.
The trio built up a maximum of lead of over seven minutes as the peloton was delayed by a number of crashes, the first by Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) who fractured his collarbone but finished the stage, and then one involving a dog and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) that also took down David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).
As the teams of the sprinters slowly whittled away at the breakaway's advantage, the peloton was kept busy negotiating roundabouts and avoiding "traffic furniture", suffering only one more minor wreck along the way by Thomas Rohregger (Milram).
The lead reshuffled
With 30km to go, the gap was down below the one-minute mark as the leaders took on one of the cobbled avenues of Mechelen, and Wynants rolled away from his two companions as attacks began to come from the peloton.
Alexander Pliuschin (Katusha), the champion of Moldova, bridged up to Wynants as Perez and Boom were re-absorbed by the bunch. The new help pushed the now two-man breakaway's lead up from 16 seconds to half a minute with 25km to go as Garmin-Transitions took responsibility for the chase.
The Rabobank boys were busy pacing Oscar Freire back to the peloton after their sprinter suffered a flat, and the pair pulled out their lead even more, gaining nearly a minute with 20km to go. But once HTC-Columbia began to pitch in with the work, the gap began to fall again.
With 12km to go the gap had been halved, with HTC-Columbia determined to give Mark Cavendish his 11th Tour de France stage victory and vindication after his controversial crash in the Tour de Suisse.
By 8km to go, the pair were caught and the fight for position intensified, with Lampre, Cervelo, Katusha, Milram and Garmin all pushing forward to assemble their lead-out trains.
A chaotic finish
Lampre swamped the HTC-Columbia train with 3km to go, looking to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to his first stage win since 2003. They had Freire tucked in right behind until Cavendish tapped the back wheel of his teammate and veered straight through the peloton, taking Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, Freire and a Lampre rider down into the barriers and leaving his main lead-out man to assume the role as the team's sprinter.
"After one kilometre and a half the whole race was turned up side down," Renshaw told Cyclingnews. "Once I heard the crash we had to totally rearrange. I moved into the sprinter role and at that stage usually I'm used to going with 500 meters to go and I had to wait. Unfortunately the training I've done isn't going to let me get over Petacchi."
The peloton was further split by a massive crash that happened just inside the final kilometre banner, one that stopped all the GC contenders including race leader Cancellara.
In the ensuring chaos, Garmin-Transitions had a full lead-out train for Farrar, but he got his bike hooked on the fallen machine of AG2R's Lloyd Mondory and had to sit out of the sprint.
"He did a classic Lloyd Mondory move," Farrar told Cyclingnews as he dragged his bike to the team bus. "He decided to try and commit suicide into my back wheel with 300 meters to go when I was with Petacchi and Renshaw."
Caught behind the action, Farrar had to watch as Cervelo's Brett Lancaster launched with 500m to go, too soon for the win and without Hushovd on his wheel, and then Petacchi as he blasted off to the stage win.
Hushovd powered in behind Renshaw to take third, moving him up into the hunt for the green jersey of best sprinter.
"Everyone wants to stay at the front, whether or not you're a sprinter. The roads were very narrow, that's why there were a lot of crashes, but I was able to avoid them and I was still third, so it was OK. It was hard, really hard. I am up there for the green jersey, so I am happy."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5:09:38
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|20
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|35
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|46
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|58
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|59
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|61
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|64
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|72
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|74
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|87
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|88
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|93
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|95
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|96
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|98
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|105
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|106
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|109
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|110
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|111
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|112
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|113
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|117
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|121
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|122
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|125
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|126
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|128
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|132
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|133
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|134
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|137
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|138
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|139
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|141
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|142
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|143
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|144
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|145
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|147
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|148
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|154
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|155
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|156
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|157
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|158
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|159
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:37
|160
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|162
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|163
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|164
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|165
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|168
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|169
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|170
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|171
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|174
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|175
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|176
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|177
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|178
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|180
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|181
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:14
|182
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|183
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|184
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|185
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:20
|186
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|187
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|188
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|189
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:43
|190
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|191
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|192
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|193
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:04:06
|194
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|195
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNS
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|13
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|9
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|7
|20
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|22
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|pts
|2
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5:09:38
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:20
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|31:25:00
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:00
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:00
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:16:00
|5
|Astana
|0:20:00
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:00
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:00
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:00
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:00
|10
|Team Milram
|11
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:57:00
|12
|Rabobank
|0:58:00
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:02:00
|14
|Francaise des Jeux
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1:03:00
|16
|Quick Step
|1:05:00
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:00
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:23:00
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:35:00
|21
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:43:00
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|1:57:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|5:19:38
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|4
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:22
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:27
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:28
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:35
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:36
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:38
|19
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:39
|22
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:40
|25
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:41
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:43
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:44
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:45
|34
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:46
|35
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|37
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:47
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:48
|39
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:49
|41
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|49
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|51
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|55
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|56
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:52
|57
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|59
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:53
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|68
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|70
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|72
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:56
|73
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|77
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|78
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:58
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|83
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|84
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|85
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|88
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|89
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|90
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:01:01
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|94
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|95
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|96
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:04
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|99
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|100
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|102
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|105
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|107
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|108
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|109
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|112
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|113
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|116
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|117
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|118
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:09
|119
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|121
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|122
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|123
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:10
|124
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|125
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|126
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|127
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|129
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:11
|131
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:12
|132
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|133
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|134
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|135
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|136
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|137
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|138
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:14
|141
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:15
|143
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|144
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|146
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|147
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|148
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:17
|149
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:18
|150
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|151
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|152
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:19
|153
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|154
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|155
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|156
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|157
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|158
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:20
|159
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:21
|162
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|163
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|164
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:22
|166
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|168
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|169
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|170
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|171
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|173
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:24
|175
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|176
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:25
|177
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|178
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|179
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|180
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|181
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|182
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:31
|183
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|184
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:33
|185
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:01:37
|186
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:38
|187
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|188
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:40
|189
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:42
|190
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:26
|191
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:04
|192
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:20
|193
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:29
|194
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:07
|195
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|15
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|16
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|19
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|12
|20
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|9
|25
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|7
|27
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|5
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|30
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|31
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|3
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|5:19:48
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:25
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|6
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:32
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:33
|8
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:35
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:41
|15
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|16
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:42
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|18
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|19
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:54
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|23
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:56
|24
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:00
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:03
|29
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:04
|30
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:06
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:08
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:09
|33
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:15
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:18
|36
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:01:27
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|16:00:19
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:01
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:02
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Astana
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:28
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Team Milram
|0:00:36
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:00:57
|12
|Rabobank
|0:00:58
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:02
|14
|Francaise des Jeux
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:03
|16
|Quick Step
|0:01:05
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:23
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:35
|21
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:43
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|0:01:57
