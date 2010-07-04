Trending

Petacchi emerges from chaos in Brussels

Cancellara remains in yellow

Image 1 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 81

The peloton speeds through Hoogerheide.

The peloton speeds through Hoogerheide.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 81

Astana checks on Alberto Contador.

Astana checks on Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 81

At 5km to go, Petacchi was well-positioned in the sprint.

At 5km to go, Petacchi was well-positioned in the sprint.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 81

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara tried to stay out of trouble...

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara tried to stay out of trouble...
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 81

At the start in Rotterdam, the fans were out in huge numbers.

At the start in Rotterdam, the fans were out in huge numbers.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 81

Astana and Liquigas lead the bunch as they head out of Hoogerheide.

Astana and Liquigas lead the bunch as they head out of Hoogerheide.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 81

Fans were 10-deep along the course in Rotterdam.

Fans were 10-deep along the course in Rotterdam.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 81

Lars Boom (Rabobank), Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made the Tour's first break of the year.

Lars Boom (Rabobank), Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made the Tour's first break of the year.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 81

Cavendish after the stage.

Cavendish after the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 81

A none-to-happy Frank Schleck rolls in.

A none-to-happy Frank Schleck rolls in.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 81

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 81

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) carries his ruined bike across the line.

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) carries his ruined bike across the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the points classification lead.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) claimed the points classification lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 81

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) is still best young rider.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) is still best young rider.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 81

The group of Lance Armstrong comes across the line.

The group of Lance Armstrong comes across the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 81

Serguei Ivanov (center) helped to the line by his Katusha teammates.

Serguei Ivanov (center) helped to the line by his Katusha teammates.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 81

Cavendish and Freire have some words as they cross the line.

Cavendish and Freire have some words as they cross the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at the finish

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is about to win in Brussels

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is about to win in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just happy to cross the line

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Chris Horner (RadioShack) were just happy to cross the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was caught up in the crash but was happy to keep the yellow jerey

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was caught up in the crash but was happy to keep the yellow jerey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 81

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) needed some help to make it to the finish

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) needed some help to make it to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerges from the shadows

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerges from the shadows
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) left everyone behind on the slightly uphill finish

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) left everyone behind on the slightly uphill finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 81

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Michael Barry (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Michael Barry (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 81

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lets out his emotions after winning the sprint

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lets out his emotions after winning the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 81

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank)

Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 81

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) finishes the stage in Brussels

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) finishes the stage in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 81

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) finished alone

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) finished alone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 81

Alberto Contador (Astana) was not too happy

Alberto Contador (Astana) was not too happy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 81

Alberto Contador (Astana) rides to the finish in Brussels

Alberto Contador (Astana) rides to the finish in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 81

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line after the crash

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line after the crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the line

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins in Brussels

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins in Brussels
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 81

Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won a chaotic finale in Brussels.

Italy's Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won a chaotic finale in Brussels.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Brussels.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) celebrates his victory in Brussels.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) to win the stage.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) to win the stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 81

The finishing sprint in Brussels is disrupted by a crash.

The finishing sprint in Brussels is disrupted by a crash.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates another day in yellow.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates another day in yellow.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 81

Race leader Fabian Cancellara is congratulated by Belgium's legendary Eddy Merckx.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara is congratulated by Belgium's legendary Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 81

Eddy Merckx assists Fabian Cancellara with his yellow jersey.

Eddy Merckx assists Fabian Cancellara with his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 81

Stage winner Alessandro Petacchi is congratulated by Eddy Merckx and King Albert.

Stage winner Alessandro Petacchi is congratulated by Eddy Merckx and King Albert.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 81

Adam Hansen (HTC - Columbia) feels the effects of riding much of stage one with a broken collarbone.

Adam Hansen (HTC - Columbia) feels the effects of riding much of stage one with a broken collarbone.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 46 of 81

Erik Zabel speaks with Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) after stage one.

Erik Zabel speaks with Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) after stage one.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 47 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survived late-race carnage to win his first Tour stage in seven years.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survived late-race carnage to win his first Tour stage in seven years.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets some help from Eddy Merckx

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets some help from Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) collects the yellow jersey from Eddy Merckx

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) collects the yellow jersey from Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 81

Alessandro Petachi, Eddy Merckx and the King of Belgium

Alessandro Petachi, Eddy Merckx and the King of Belgium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) in yellow again

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) in yellow again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins stage one in Brussels, the Italian's first Tour win since 2003.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins stage one in Brussels, the Italian's first Tour win since 2003.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 81

Alexandre Vinokourov helps Astana teammate Alberto Contador cross the finish line in Brussels.

Alexandre Vinokourov helps Astana teammate Alberto Contador cross the finish line in Brussels.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 81

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) rides to the start of the stage

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) rides to the start of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 81

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a yellow bike to go with his yellow helmet

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) had a yellow bike to go with his yellow helmet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 81

Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 81

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 81

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 81

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 81

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) in his Norwegian national champion's jersey

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) in his Norwegian national champion's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 81

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 81

Mauro Santambrogio and Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Mauro Santambrogio and Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the points classification.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 81

Eddy Merckx and Belgium's King Albert congratulate stage winner Alessandro Petacchi.

Eddy Merckx and Belgium's King Albert congratulate stage winner Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 81

Eddy Merckx got a stage of the Tour de France for his 65th birthday

Eddy Merckx got a stage of the Tour de France for his 65th birthday
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Eddy Merckx

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 81

Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his hand after the crash in Brussels

Alberto Contador (Astana) checks his hand after the crash in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 81

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) punches the air to celebrate his stage win

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) punches the air to celebrate his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 81

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won in Brussels

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 81

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerged from the chaos to win in Brussels

Alessandro Petachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) emerged from the chaos to win in Brussels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 81

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) receives assistance from his team car following a crash.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) receives assistance from his team car following a crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is easy to spot in his yellow ensemble.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is easy to spot in his yellow ensemble.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is fully color-coordinated on his first day in the race lead.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is fully color-coordinated on his first day in the race lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 81

Race leader Fabian Cancellara en route to Brussels on stage one.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara en route to Brussels on stage one.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi gets some help from Eddy Merckx with the green jersey.

Alessandro Petacchi gets some help from Eddy Merckx with the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage victory.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) to win the Tour's opening road stage.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) outsprinted Mark Renshaw (HTC - Columbia) to win the Tour's opening road stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 81

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ans Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) ans Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 81

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) puts his arms up in Brussels

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) puts his arms up in Brussels
(Image credit: AFP)

The Tour de France hasn't even reached the feared cobblestones and massive crashes have already taken down the majority of the peloton, but one rider who has the well-demonstrated ability to dodge the bullets, Alessandro Petacchi, claimed the stage victory.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini sprinter, who also successfully avoided a dramatic Tour de Suisse crash to win there last month, took his first Tour stage win since his record Grand Tour run of 2003

Petacchi bested HTC-Columbia's Mark Renshaw and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) after a crash stopped several of the top sprinters in the final bend, including Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).

"It was a special finale. In the last turn, everybody came in fast and nobody wanted to brake, so there was a crash and a lot of confusion. I did a very risky sprint. I attacked from far out, despite the head wind and the false-flat road," Petacchi said.

"I think I've done a great sprint. I'm not sure that Cavendish would have beat me if he'd been there at the end because I've really done a great sprint."

The first crash in the run-in to the sprint occurred in a turn with 2km to go, when Freire was taken out by a clash between Cavendish and Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, disrupting the front of the peloton and creating chaos for the lead-out men.

Just down the road a much larger crash happened inside the final kilometre and stopped many of the general classification contenders including race leader Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers. Since it happened inside the protected zone, all riders involved were awarded the same time as Petacchi, and Cancellara is able to hold onto the race lead for another day.

"It was really nervous today, and at the end it was just insane," Cancellara said. "At the end, I couldn't do anything. I was also in the chaos. I hit the ground pretty hard. ... Tomorrow I will feel the asphalt that I found at the end."

Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) also fell in the mass pile-up and was helped to the finish line by teammate Alexander Vinokourov, but was later seen smiling and signing autographs. He later stated he had a small bruise to his leg in the fall on Twitter.

Other favourites Lance Armstrong (Radioshack), Cadel Evans (BMC), the Schleck brothers Fränk and Andy (Saxo Bank) and, for once, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) escaped injury and will look to the hilly stage two finish, which follows some of the route from Liège - Bastogne - Liège, to try and shake the nerves out of the peloton.

A calm start

The first full stage kicked off under sunny skies, much in contrast to Rotterdam's rain during the prologue, and with a mammoth 223.5km journey down to Brussels it was a welcome sight for the 195 riders remaining in the Tour's peloton. Huge crowds, even larger than the half-million estimated to have attended the prologue, saw the peloton off.

Mathias Frank (BMC) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) joined pre-race abandon Xavier Florencio (Cervelo) on the sidelines after being injured in dramatic crashes during the prologue. Both finished the stage, but Frank broke his thumb, while Cardoso fractured his jaw and shoulder blade and neither started this morning.

Exiting the Dutch port, the riders briefly paused for a ceremony on the iconic Erasmus bridge before embarking on a trip along the North Sea before the drop down into Belgium. Three riders, perhaps looking to get an unobstructed view of the scenery, rode away from the peloton at the very first kilometre. It was Rabobank's Lars Boom who ignited the move, and he was followed by Quick Step's Maarten Wynants and Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for what would be the break of the day.

The trio built up a maximum of lead of over seven minutes as the peloton was delayed by a number of crashes, the first by Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) who fractured his collarbone but finished the stage, and then one involving a dog and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) that also took down David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).

As the teams of the sprinters slowly whittled away at the breakaway's advantage, the peloton was kept busy negotiating roundabouts and avoiding "traffic furniture", suffering only one more minor wreck along the way by Thomas Rohregger (Milram).

The lead reshuffled

With 30km to go, the gap was down below the one-minute mark as the leaders took on one of the cobbled avenues of Mechelen, and Wynants rolled away from his two companions as attacks began to come from the peloton.

Alexander Pliuschin (Katusha), the champion of Moldova, bridged up to Wynants as Perez and Boom were re-absorbed by the bunch. The new help pushed the now two-man breakaway's lead up from 16 seconds to half a minute with 25km to go as Garmin-Transitions took responsibility for the chase.

The Rabobank boys were busy pacing Oscar Freire back to the peloton after their sprinter suffered a flat, and the pair pulled out their lead even more, gaining nearly a minute with 20km to go. But once HTC-Columbia began to pitch in with the work, the gap began to fall again.

With 12km to go the gap had been halved, with HTC-Columbia determined to give Mark Cavendish his 11th Tour de France stage victory and vindication after his controversial crash in the Tour de Suisse.

By 8km to go, the pair were caught and the fight for position intensified, with Lampre, Cervelo, Katusha, Milram and Garmin all pushing forward to assemble their lead-out trains.

A chaotic finish

Lampre swamped the HTC-Columbia train with 3km to go, looking to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to his first stage win since 2003. They had Freire tucked in right behind until Cavendish tapped the back wheel of his teammate and veered straight through the peloton, taking Cervelo's Jeremy Hunt, Freire and a Lampre rider down into the barriers and leaving his main lead-out man to assume the role as the team's sprinter.

"After one kilometre and a half the whole race was turned up side down," Renshaw told Cyclingnews. "Once I heard the crash we had to totally rearrange. I moved into the sprinter role and at that stage usually I'm used to going with 500 meters to go and I had to wait. Unfortunately the training I've done isn't going to let me get over Petacchi."

The peloton was further split by a massive crash that happened just inside the final kilometre banner, one that stopped all the GC contenders including race leader Cancellara.

In the ensuring chaos, Garmin-Transitions had a full lead-out train for Farrar, but he got his bike hooked on the fallen machine of AG2R's Lloyd Mondory and had to sit out of the sprint.

"He did a classic Lloyd Mondory move," Farrar told Cyclingnews as he dragged his bike to the team bus. "He decided to try and commit suicide into my back wheel with 300 meters to go when I was with Petacchi and Renshaw."

Caught behind the action, Farrar had to watch as Cervelo's Brett Lancaster launched with 500m to go, too soon for the win and without Hushovd on his wheel, and then Petacchi as he blasted off to the stage win.

Hushovd powered in behind Renshaw to take third, moving him up into the hunt for the green jersey of best sprinter.

"Everyone wants to stay at the front, whether or not you're a sprinter. The roads were very narrow, that's why there were a lot of crashes, but I was able to avoid them and I was still third, so it was OK. It was hard, really hard. I am up there for the green jersey, so I am happy."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5:09:38
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
13Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
20Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
22Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
29Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
35Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
41Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
43Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
44Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
46Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
47Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
53Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
58Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
59Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
61Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
62David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
64Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
71Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
72Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
73Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
74Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
76Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
86Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
87Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
88Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
89Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
90Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
91Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
93Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
95Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
96Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
97Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
98Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
105Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
106Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
108Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
109Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
110Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
111Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
112Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
113Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
115Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
116Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
117Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
118Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
119Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
121Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
122Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
125Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
126David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
127Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
128Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
129Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
131Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
132Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
133Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
134Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
135Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
136Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
137Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
138Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
139Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
141Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
142Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
143Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
144Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
145Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
147Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
148Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
152Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
153Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
154Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
155Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
156Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
157Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
158Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
159Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:37
160Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
162Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
163Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
164Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
165Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
167Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
168Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
169Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
170David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
171Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
172Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
173Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
174Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
175Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
176Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
177Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
178Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
179Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
180Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:03:14
182Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
183Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
184Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
185Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:03:20
186Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
187Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
188Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
189Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:43
190Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
191Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
192Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
193Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:04:06
194Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
195Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSMathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team26
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux22
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram18
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram14
13Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia10
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step9
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step7
20Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
22Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step3
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Zeeland Neeltje Jans - 73.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6pts
2Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step2

Sprint 2 - Putte (KAPELLEN) - 149.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step6pts
2Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2

Sprint 3 - Ekeren (ANVERS) - 158.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4
3Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5:09:38
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
13Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
19Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
21Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
26Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
34Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:03:20
35Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
37Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack31:25:00
2Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
3Garmin - Transitions0:02:00
4Sky Pro Cycling0:16:00
5Astana0:20:00
6Team Saxo Bank0:22:00
7Caisse d'Epargne0:28:00
8BMC Racing Team0:30:00
9Liquigas-Doimo0:36:00
10Team Milram
11Lampre - Farnese0:57:00
12Rabobank0:58:00
13Cervelo Test Team1:02:00
14Francaise des Jeux
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1:03:00
16Quick Step1:05:00
17Katusha Team
18AG2R La Mondiale1:10:00
19Omega Pharma - Lotto1:23:00
20Euskaltel - Euskadi1:35:00
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:43:00
22Footon-Servetto1:57:00

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank5:19:38
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
4Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:22
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:27
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:28
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:35
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:36
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:38
19Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:39
22Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:40
25David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:41
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
30Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:43
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:00:44
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:45
34Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:46
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
37Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:47
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:48
39Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:49
41Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
46Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
48Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
49Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
51Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
52Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
54Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:51
55Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
56Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:52
57David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
59Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
60Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:53
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
62Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
66George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
68Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
70Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
72Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:56
73Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
76Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
77Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
78Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
80Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:58
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
82Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
83José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
84Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
85Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
89Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
90Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:01:01
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
94Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
95Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
96Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
97Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:04
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
99Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
100Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
102Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
105Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
106Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
107Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
108Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
109Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:07
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
112Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:08
113Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
116Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
117Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
118Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:09
119Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
120Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
121Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
122Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
123Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:10
124Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
125Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
126Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
127Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
128Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
129Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:11
131Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:12
132Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
133Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
134Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
135Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
136Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
137Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
138Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
140Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:14
141Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:15
143Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
144Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
146Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
147Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
148Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:17
149Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:18
150Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
151Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
152Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:19
153Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
154Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
155Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
156Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
157Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
158Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:20
159Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:21
162Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
165Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:22
166John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
168Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
169Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
170Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
171Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
172Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
173Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
174Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:01:24
175Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
176Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:25
177Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
178Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
179Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
180Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
181Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:29
182Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:31
183David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
184Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:33
185Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:37
186Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:38
187Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
188Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
189Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:42
190Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:03:26
191Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:04:04
192Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step0:04:20
193Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:29
194Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:07
195Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:05:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia30
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team26
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux22
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram18
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank15
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram15
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
15Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
16Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram12
20Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step10
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia10
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step9
25Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step7
27Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana5
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
30Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
31Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack3
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step3
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia5:19:48
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:25
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:33
8Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:00:34
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:35
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:41
15Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
16Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:42
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
18Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
19Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:54
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
23Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:56
24Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:03
29Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:04
30Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:06
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:08
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
33Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:15
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:18
36Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:01:27
37Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:03:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack16:00:19
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:01
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:02
4Sky Pro Cycling0:00:16
5Astana0:00:20
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
8BMC Racing Team0:00:30
9Team Milram0:00:36
10Liquigas-Doimo
11Lampre - Farnese0:00:57
12Rabobank0:00:58
13Cervelo Test Team0:01:02
14Francaise des Jeux
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:03
16Quick Step0:01:05
17Katusha Team
18AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:23
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:35
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:43
22Footon-Servetto0:01:57

 

