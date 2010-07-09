Cavendish sprints for second consecutive stage win
Cancellara retains his yellow jersey
Stage 6: Montargis - Gueugnon
Untouchable. Just 24 hours after taking his first win of this year's Tour de France, Mark Cavendish equalled the record of his sprinting mentor, Erik Zabel, and with a superb sprint in Gueugnon indicated that yesterday was no fluke for the Isle of Man's greatest cycling export, who now has 12 Tour de France stage victories to his name.
As fans witnessed the 'real' Cavendish over the final 200 metres of yesterday's run into Montargis, the Manxman's trademark sprint was again on show - albeit with even more panache, lustre and confidence - following another brilliant dose of team work from HTC-Columbia throughout the day's 227.5km parcours.
With a commanding winning margin of two bike lengths, Cavendish celebrated with contented pleasure after the finish, yesterday's drought breaker giving him the confidence needed to get back on track despite a less-than-ideal start to this year's Tour.
"It's incredible. The guys were perfect today," said Cavendish before heading to the podium. "Kanstantin [Siutsou] has had to do a lot of work the last couple of days so we gave him a rest. Bert Grabsch started riding [in pursuit of the break] then Maxime Monfort took over."
Cavendish explained that although the day's parcours may have appeared simple on paper, the reality was something else; with just a day before the event heads into the first of its mountainous stages, today was a 'climbing hors d'oeuvre', albeit with a sprint finish. Therefore team work was vital. "We did 2,000 feet of climbing and it was up and down all day," said Cavendish.
"My guys kept riding hard on the front because we knew there would be counter attacks, but we hoped there wouldn't be too many and there weren't too many," he added. "We also knew there would be crosswinds so all the big riders' teams were at the front and then we brought the group back."
After catching the breakaway the onus was on HTC-Columbia to fight off the contenders and again deliver its man to the line. The work of Mark Renshaw was again vital in achieving that, his performance in the final kilometre exceptional. Like yesterday, the Australian never panicked despite the attention of all the other lead-out men.
"We [HTC-Columbia] had four guys for the lead-out and we had to jump from behind one of the other teams who were leading it out. [Mark] Renshaw kept his cool and jumped off Lampre's train and took me to about 150 metres to go... it was great," said Cavendish.
As for a run on the green jersey, the battle for which Cavendish has garnered 70 points in just two days, the 24-year-old is maintaining a daily focus rather than one looking at Paris in two weeks' time.
"I'm just concentrating on wins for now," he said. "I didn't push hard enough on the cobbled day because I thought the group up ahead was much bigger. I lost a lot of points and didn't get much out of the next day so I'm quite far behind [in the points classification]; I'll just keep plugging away."
Today's trio takes the loose leash
With the longest parcours of the Tour on offer today, the early break was always going to be vital to the sprinters' teams. Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) was the first to fly the coop very early in proceedings, joined by Germany's Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Spanish rider Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
Five kilometres into the stage the leading trio had itself a two-minute lead, adding another minute in the next five kilometres and another five kilometres later. The gap soon opened to a staggering five minutes as the peloton ensured it took in some respite time ahead of tomorrow's first run into some proper climbing.
With a massive 204km left to race the break had already amassed a seven-minute lead which would be extended to eight minutes in quick time; that's as far ahead as the three leading riders got however, the main bunch kicking itself into action and deciding it was time to take back the advantage soon after.
For the next 100km the peloton took an hourglass to the break's lead, whittling it down as Saxo Bank's Stuart O'Grady and Nicki Sorensen could be seen at the front of the peloton in defence of Fabian Cancellara's race lead. Although it was under no serious threat and the Swiss rider remains in yellow for tomorrow's stage, Bjarne Riis's boys maintained appearances and in reality it was again HTC-Columbia driving much of the chase.
With the aforementioned Bert Grabsch and Maxime Monfort on the front for the better part of 100km, the gap was closed to 5:19 as the leading trio passed 100km to go; with 84km remaining that had been whittled down further to 4:25 and with 75km left to race that was reduced further, to a mere four minutes.
The two and one-minute barriers between the peloton and the break were broken with about 50km and 25km remaining in the stage, an indication of the exquisite timing of Bob Stapleton's men. With Rolf Aldag calling the shots in the car the riders in yellow were setting the stage for another well-timed catch.
It's just a matter of time
With almost 20km remaining Perget became the second Caisse d'Epargne rider in two days to try his luck alone near the end of the stage after spending it in an escape group. José Ivan Gutierrez attempted a solo move yesterday but it didn't succeed, and neither did Perget's.
Behind him his breakaway companions - Perez and Lang - were joined by Dmitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom), who jumped from the peloton and quickly reeled Perget back into the fold.
Soon after something unusual happened, however: Team RadioShack came to the front for one of the first times in this year's Tour in an effort to keep Lance Armstrong amongst the action as the crosswinds started buffeting riders. Meanwhile Grega Bole and several of the Lampre-Farnese Vini crew had also made their way to the head of proceedings, as did Liquigas-Doimo and BMC Racing Team.
Contrary to the last two days, today's catch was made earlier in the parcours, coming with 10km remaining and leaving the sprinters' teams with more work to do as some of the general classification contenders continued to make their presence felt throughout the fast final kilometres to avoid any potential crashes.
As the peloton's swarming mass moved rapidly towards Gueugnon, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia, Lampre-Farnese Vini and Cervélo TestTeam were the prominent crews at the pointy end of the race, a familiar sight this week, as have been the Italian team's spoiling tactics - namely, throwing Danilo Hondo into the middle of the leading trio - which again featured today in an attempt to derail the hard work done by Bernhard Eisel and the HTC-Columbia train.
Consequently Cavendish's Australian lieutenant was forced to take another bite at the cherry in the final kilometre and nailed it, delivering his man to the last desperate metres and watch as he doubled the team's win tally in two days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|5:37:42
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:03
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|21
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|29
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|30
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|31
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|40
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|41
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|51
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|54
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|55
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|59
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|65
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|66
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|68
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|75
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|76
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|81
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|82
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|84
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|88
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|91
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|93
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|95
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|98
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|99
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|102
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|105
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|107
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|108
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|109
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|113
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|115
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|116
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|119
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|121
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|123
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|128
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|130
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|133
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|138
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|140
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|141
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|143
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|144
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|145
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|146
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|147
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|148
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|154
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|155
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|157
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|158
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|159
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|160
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|162
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|164
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|165
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:43
|166
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|167
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:19
|168
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|170
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|171
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:24
|172
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|173
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:26
|175
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|176
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:42
|177
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:52
|178
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:58
|179
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|180
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|181
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:52
|182
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:06:19
|183
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:08:45
|184
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|185
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|186
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|187
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:58
|188
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|9
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|14
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|6
|21
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|24
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|5:37:42
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:03
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|27
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:43
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:19
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:24
|35
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:42
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|16:53:09
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Milram
|0:00:03
|6
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Lampre - Farnese
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:06
|12
|Team Radioshack
|13
|Quick Step
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Astana
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Rabobank
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|28:37:30
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:46
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:01
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:09
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:31
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:01:40
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:47
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:49
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:06
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:25
|18
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:30
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:32
|20
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:35
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:49
|23
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:53
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:03:00
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:04
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:03:05
|33
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:06
|35
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:07
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:10
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:03:12
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:14
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|40
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|41
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:03:15
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:16
|43
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:17
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:18
|45
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:19
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:20
|48
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:24
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:25
|50
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:03:26
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:27
|54
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|55
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|56
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:31
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:34
|63
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|64
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:41
|65
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:43
|66
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|67
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:46
|68
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:47
|71
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:53
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:56
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:57
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:33
|78
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:41
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:04:44
|81
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:45
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:04:47
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:53
|85
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:57
|86
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:02
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:04
|88
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:20
|89
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:07:25
|90
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:32
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|92
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:33
|93
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:34
|94
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:36
|95
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:37
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:07:38
|97
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:41
|98
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:47
|99
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:53
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:06
|102
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:07
|103
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:16
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:08:18
|105
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:54
|106
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:58
|107
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:08
|108
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|109
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|110
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:05
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|112
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:47
|113
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:55
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:11:01
|116
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:06
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:15
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:23
|119
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|120
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:12:17
|121
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:34
|122
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:12:35
|123
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:39
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:41
|125
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:05
|126
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:26
|127
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|128
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:57
|129
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:48
|130
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:07
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:15:33
|132
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:36
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:58
|134
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:59
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:11
|136
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:33
|137
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:48
|138
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:19
|139
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:31
|140
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:34
|141
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:42
|142
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:50
|143
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:56
|144
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:18:31
|145
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:45
|146
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:23
|147
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:25
|148
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:29
|149
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:10
|150
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:12
|151
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:16
|152
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:20
|153
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:20:27
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:29
|155
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:15
|156
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:20
|157
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:21:46
|158
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:50
|159
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:21:59
|160
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:00
|161
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:18
|162
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:26
|163
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:29
|164
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:57
|165
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:08
|166
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:11
|167
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:23
|168
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:42
|169
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:57
|170
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:36
|171
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:15
|172
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:27:40
|173
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:55
|174
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:29:35
|175
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|176
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:42
|177
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:30:36
|178
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:47
|179
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:01
|180
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:28
|181
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:35:16
|182
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:39
|183
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:35:45
|184
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:27
|185
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:59
|186
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:39:03
|187
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:04
|188
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:42:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|118
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|44
|16
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|22
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|27
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|28
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|29
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|31
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|34
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|20
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|36
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|37
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|17
|39
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|40
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|41
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|42
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|43
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|44
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|45
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|47
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|49
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|50
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|52
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|54
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|55
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|11
|58
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|59
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|60
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|61
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|62
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|63
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|64
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|67
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|68
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|70
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|72
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|73
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|74
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|5
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|77
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|78
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|79
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|81
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|83
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|84
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|86
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|87
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|88
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|89
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|90
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|92
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|93
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|94
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|95
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|97
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|98
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|99
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|100
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|102
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|104
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|105
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|106
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|107
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|109
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|110
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|112
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|113
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|114
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|115
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|116
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|117
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|118
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|119
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|120
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|121
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|122
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|123
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|125
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|126
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|127
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|128
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|129
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|130
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|131
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|132
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|133
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|135
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|136
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|137
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|138
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|139
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|140
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|141
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|142
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|143
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|144
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|145
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|146
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|147
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|148
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|149
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|13
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|6
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|10
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|12
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|16
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|21
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|22
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28:37:50
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:04
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:12
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:15
|6
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:29
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:38
|8
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:47
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:50
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:54
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:56
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:14
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:23
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:33
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:21
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:29
|18
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:12
|19
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:27
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:07:58
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:48
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:55
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:19
|25
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:15:51
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:11
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:06
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:09
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:03
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:22
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:27:20
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:35
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:41
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:19
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:35:25
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|85:56:25
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:05
|3
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Astana
|0:02:21
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:16
|7
|Rabobank
|0:03:37
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:40
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:52
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:23
|12
|Team Radioshack
|0:04:28
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:42
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|15
|Française Des Jeux
|0:05:30
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:31
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:03
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:08
|19
|Quick Step
|0:06:33
|20
|Team Milram
|0:06:34
|21
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:10:05
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|0:10:06
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:
The Manx missile strikes again. And whatever nickname people use for Mark Cavendish, it has to be about his speed and his sprinting because that is what makes him so special.
It's been impressive how young Mark has managed to turn his season around with his two sprint victories. He's been through some tough times but what happened has grounded and matured him, both as a person and as a rider. The people in his team have worked hard to help him get things back on track and its all been worth it.
The key to both of Cav's successes was without a doubt Mark Renshaw. So much so, that I'm not sure that Cav would have won either sprint if he had not had Renshaw there to lead him out like he did.
Renshaw is absolutely clinical in the chaos and knows exactly what to do at the exactly the right time. He is probably as good as Giovanni Lombardi was when he used to lead out Mario Cipollini to victory so many times. Cav is the best sprinter in the peloton and Renshaw is the best lead out man in the peloton. It is a perfect combination. They are very different characters but fit together perfectly. Of course the work the rest of the HTC-Columbia team is vital too because they make sure the break is caught at the right time and look after Mark and Mark all day, so they can then do their stuff. All the team deserves to celebrate together for a job well done.
We've had a pretty crazy first week of drama, chaos, crashes and great racing. Some have said it's been the best week of the Tour for years. I'd agree. But now it's time for the overall contenders to take centre stage as the battle for overall success begins.
Trust me, the next three days will be important. They may not decide who wins the Tour de France but some riders are going to have to be aggressive and try and take back the time they lost on the cobbles. It's as if they are one goal down as the second half of the world cup final begins.
It's going to be fascinating watching what Lance Armstrong, Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso and Carlos Sastre do in the Alps. Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans can afford to play a waiting game and let the race come to them, especially Cadel, who should be able to move into yellow. Lance and Contador know they will gain some time in the Bordeaux time trial but Basso and Sastre have pull back time on the mountain finishes. They will have a three-week game plan but will have to be aggressive.
We're only just entering the second week of the Tour. It is the third week in the Pyrenees that will be decisive, But the way the race is balanced now, will make the Alps a lot more important than they seem on paper.
