Untouchable. Just 24 hours after taking his first win of this year's Tour de France, Mark Cavendish equalled the record of his sprinting mentor, Erik Zabel, and with a superb sprint in Gueugnon indicated that yesterday was no fluke for the Isle of Man's greatest cycling export, who now has 12 Tour de France stage victories to his name.

As fans witnessed the 'real' Cavendish over the final 200 metres of yesterday's run into Montargis, the Manxman's trademark sprint was again on show - albeit with even more panache, lustre and confidence - following another brilliant dose of team work from HTC-Columbia throughout the day's 227.5km parcours.

With a commanding winning margin of two bike lengths, Cavendish celebrated with contented pleasure after the finish, yesterday's drought breaker giving him the confidence needed to get back on track despite a less-than-ideal start to this year's Tour.

"It's incredible. The guys were perfect today," said Cavendish before heading to the podium. "Kanstantin [Siutsou] has had to do a lot of work the last couple of days so we gave him a rest. Bert Grabsch started riding [in pursuit of the break] then Maxime Monfort took over."

Cavendish explained that although the day's parcours may have appeared simple on paper, the reality was something else; with just a day before the event heads into the first of its mountainous stages, today was a 'climbing hors d'oeuvre', albeit with a sprint finish. Therefore team work was vital. "We did 2,000 feet of climbing and it was up and down all day," said Cavendish.

"My guys kept riding hard on the front because we knew there would be counter attacks, but we hoped there wouldn't be too many and there weren't too many," he added. "We also knew there would be crosswinds so all the big riders' teams were at the front and then we brought the group back."

After catching the breakaway the onus was on HTC-Columbia to fight off the contenders and again deliver its man to the line. The work of Mark Renshaw was again vital in achieving that, his performance in the final kilometre exceptional. Like yesterday, the Australian never panicked despite the attention of all the other lead-out men.

"We [HTC-Columbia] had four guys for the lead-out and we had to jump from behind one of the other teams who were leading it out. [Mark] Renshaw kept his cool and jumped off Lampre's train and took me to about 150 metres to go... it was great," said Cavendish.

As for a run on the green jersey, the battle for which Cavendish has garnered 70 points in just two days, the 24-year-old is maintaining a daily focus rather than one looking at Paris in two weeks' time.

"I'm just concentrating on wins for now," he said. "I didn't push hard enough on the cobbled day because I thought the group up ahead was much bigger. I lost a lot of points and didn't get much out of the next day so I'm quite far behind [in the points classification]; I'll just keep plugging away."

Today's trio takes the loose leash

With the longest parcours of the Tour on offer today, the early break was always going to be vital to the sprinters' teams. Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) was the first to fly the coop very early in proceedings, joined by Germany's Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Spanish rider Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Five kilometres into the stage the leading trio had itself a two-minute lead, adding another minute in the next five kilometres and another five kilometres later. The gap soon opened to a staggering five minutes as the peloton ensured it took in some respite time ahead of tomorrow's first run into some proper climbing.

With a massive 204km left to race the break had already amassed a seven-minute lead which would be extended to eight minutes in quick time; that's as far ahead as the three leading riders got however, the main bunch kicking itself into action and deciding it was time to take back the advantage soon after.

For the next 100km the peloton took an hourglass to the break's lead, whittling it down as Saxo Bank's Stuart O'Grady and Nicki Sorensen could be seen at the front of the peloton in defence of Fabian Cancellara's race lead. Although it was under no serious threat and the Swiss rider remains in yellow for tomorrow's stage, Bjarne Riis's boys maintained appearances and in reality it was again HTC-Columbia driving much of the chase.

With the aforementioned Bert Grabsch and Maxime Monfort on the front for the better part of 100km, the gap was closed to 5:19 as the leading trio passed 100km to go; with 84km remaining that had been whittled down further to 4:25 and with 75km left to race that was reduced further, to a mere four minutes.

The two and one-minute barriers between the peloton and the break were broken with about 50km and 25km remaining in the stage, an indication of the exquisite timing of Bob Stapleton's men. With Rolf Aldag calling the shots in the car the riders in yellow were setting the stage for another well-timed catch.

It's just a matter of time

With almost 20km remaining Perget became the second Caisse d'Epargne rider in two days to try his luck alone near the end of the stage after spending it in an escape group. José Ivan Gutierrez attempted a solo move yesterday but it didn't succeed, and neither did Perget's.

Behind him his breakaway companions - Perez and Lang - were joined by Dmitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom), who jumped from the peloton and quickly reeled Perget back into the fold.

Soon after something unusual happened, however: Team RadioShack came to the front for one of the first times in this year's Tour in an effort to keep Lance Armstrong amongst the action as the crosswinds started buffeting riders. Meanwhile Grega Bole and several of the Lampre-Farnese Vini crew had also made their way to the head of proceedings, as did Liquigas-Doimo and BMC Racing Team.

Contrary to the last two days, today's catch was made earlier in the parcours, coming with 10km remaining and leaving the sprinters' teams with more work to do as some of the general classification contenders continued to make their presence felt throughout the fast final kilometres to avoid any potential crashes.

As the peloton's swarming mass moved rapidly towards Gueugnon, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia, Lampre-Farnese Vini and Cervélo TestTeam were the prominent crews at the pointy end of the race, a familiar sight this week, as have been the Italian team's spoiling tactics - namely, throwing Danilo Hondo into the middle of the leading trio - which again featured today in an attempt to derail the hard work done by Bernhard Eisel and the HTC-Columbia train.

Consequently Cavendish's Australian lieutenant was forced to take another bite at the cherry in the final kilometre and nailed it, delivering his man to the last desperate metres and watch as he doubled the team's win tally in two days.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 5:37:42 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:03 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 24 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 26 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 30 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 31 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 40 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 41 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 55 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 56 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 59 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 61 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 65 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 66 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 67 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 68 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 69 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 70 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 72 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 75 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 76 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 77 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 78 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 80 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 81 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 82 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 84 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 88 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 90 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 95 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 98 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 99 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 102 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 103 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 105 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 107 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 108 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 109 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 110 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 113 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 115 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 116 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 119 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 123 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 125 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 126 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 127 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 128 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 129 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 130 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 131 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 132 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 133 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 138 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 140 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 141 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 143 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 144 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 145 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 146 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 147 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 148 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 151 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 154 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 155 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 157 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 158 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 159 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 160 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 161 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 162 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 164 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 165 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:43 166 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 167 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:19 168 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 170 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 171 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:24 172 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 173 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 174 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:26 175 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 176 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:42 177 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:52 178 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:58 179 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 180 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 181 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:52 182 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:06:19 183 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:08:45 184 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 185 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 186 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 187 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:58 188 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Saint-Fargeau, 47.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Sprint 2 - Moulins-Engilbert, 163.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 3 - Luzy, 195.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Sprint 4 - Gueugnon, 227.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 35 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 30 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 22 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 9 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 17 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 16 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 13 14 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 6 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 24 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bouhy, 69.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de La Chapelle-Saint-André, 91.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 3 - Côte des Montarons, 179.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de la Croix de l'Arbrem 204.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 5:37:42 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:03 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 27 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:43 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:19 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:24 35 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:42 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Transitions 16:53:09 2 Team HTC - Columbia 3 Cervelo Test Team 4 Sky Pro Cycling 5 Team Milram 0:00:03 6 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Lampre - Farnese 9 Katusha Team 10 Caisse d'Epargne 11 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:06 12 Team Radioshack 13 Quick Step 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Française Des Jeux 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Astana 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Liquigas-Doimo 21 Rabobank 22 Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 28:37:30 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:46 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:01 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:09 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:16 8 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:31 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:01:40 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:47 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:49 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:06 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:25 18 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:30 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:32 20 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:34 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:35 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:49 23 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:53 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:03:00 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 31 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:04 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:03:05 33 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:06 35 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:07 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:10 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:03:12 38 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:14 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 40 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 41 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:03:15 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:16 43 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:17 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:18 45 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:19 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:20 48 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:24 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:25 50 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:03:26 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:27 54 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 55 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 56 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:31 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:32 58 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:33 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 60 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:34 63 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 64 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:41 65 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:43 66 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:44 67 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:46 68 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:47 71 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:53 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:54 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:56 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:57 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:27 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:33 78 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:41 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:04:44 81 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:45 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:04:47 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:49 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:53 85 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:04:57 86 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:02 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:04 88 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:20 89 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:07:25 90 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:32 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 92 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:33 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:34 94 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:36 95 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:37 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:07:38 97 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:41 98 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:47 99 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:53 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:06 102 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:07 103 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:16 104 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:08:18 105 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:54 106 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:58 107 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:08 108 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 109 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 110 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:05 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:39 112 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:47 113 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:55 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:11:01 116 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:06 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:11:15 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:23 119 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 120 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:12:17 121 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:34 122 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:12:35 123 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:39 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:41 125 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:05 126 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:26 127 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 128 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:57 129 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:48 130 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:07 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:15:33 132 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:36 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:58 134 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:59 135 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:11 136 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:33 137 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:48 138 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:19 139 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:31 140 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:34 141 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:42 142 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:50 143 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:56 144 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:18:31 145 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:45 146 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:23 147 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:25 148 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:29 149 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:10 150 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:12 151 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:16 152 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:20 153 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:20:27 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:29 155 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:15 156 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:21:20 157 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:21:46 158 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:50 159 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:21:59 160 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:00 161 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:18 162 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:26 163 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:29 164 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:57 165 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:08 166 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:11 167 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:23 168 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:42 169 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:57 170 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:36 171 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:15 172 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:27:40 173 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:27:55 174 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:29:35 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 176 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:42 177 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:30:36 178 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:47 179 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:01 180 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:28 181 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:35:16 182 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:39 183 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:35:45 184 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:27 185 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:59 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:39:03 187 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:04 188 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:42:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 118 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 105 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 85 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 79 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 71 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 44 16 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 30 22 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 27 26 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 26 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 25 28 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 22 31 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 34 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 36 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 37 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 17 39 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 40 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 17 41 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 42 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 43 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 47 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 49 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 50 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 52 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 54 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 55 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 57 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 58 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 59 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 60 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 61 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 62 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 10 63 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 64 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 65 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 10 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 67 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 68 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 70 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 72 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 73 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 74 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 5 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 5 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 78 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 79 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 4 81 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 84 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 86 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 87 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 88 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 89 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 90 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 92 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 93 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2 94 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 95 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 97 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 2 98 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 99 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 100 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 102 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 104 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 105 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 106 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 107 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 109 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 110 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 112 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 113 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 114 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 115 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 116 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 117 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 118 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 119 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 120 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 121 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 122 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 123 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 125 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 2 126 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 127 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 128 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 129 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 130 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 131 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 132 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 133 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 135 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 136 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 137 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 138 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 139 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 140 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 141 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 142 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 143 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 144 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 145 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 146 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 147 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 148 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 149 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 13 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 6 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 10 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 12 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 15 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 16 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 21 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 22 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28:37:50 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:04 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:12 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:15 6 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:29 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:38 8 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:47 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:50 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:54 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:56 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:14 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:23 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:33 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:07 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:21 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:29 18 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:12 19 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 20 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:27 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:07:58 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:48 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:55 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:19 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:15:51 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:11 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:06 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:09 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:03 30 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:22 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:27:20 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:27:35 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:41 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:19 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:35:25 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:39

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 85:56:25 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:05 3 Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Astana 0:02:21 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 6 Cervelo Test Team 0:03:16 7 Rabobank 0:03:37 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:40 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 10 Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:52 11 Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:23 12 Team Radioshack 0:04:28 13 Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:42 14 Katusha Team 0:05:08 15 Française Des Jeux 0:05:30 16 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:31 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:03 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:08 19 Quick Step 0:06:33 20 Team Milram 0:06:34 21 Lampre - Farnese 0:10:05 22 Footon-Servetto 0:10:06

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

The Manx missile strikes again. And whatever nickname people use for Mark Cavendish, it has to be about his speed and his sprinting because that is what makes him so special.

It's been impressive how young Mark has managed to turn his season around with his two sprint victories. He's been through some tough times but what happened has grounded and matured him, both as a person and as a rider. The people in his team have worked hard to help him get things back on track and its all been worth it.

The key to both of Cav's successes was without a doubt Mark Renshaw. So much so, that I'm not sure that Cav would have won either sprint if he had not had Renshaw there to lead him out like he did.

Renshaw is absolutely clinical in the chaos and knows exactly what to do at the exactly the right time. He is probably as good as Giovanni Lombardi was when he used to lead out Mario Cipollini to victory so many times. Cav is the best sprinter in the peloton and Renshaw is the best lead out man in the peloton. It is a perfect combination. They are very different characters but fit together perfectly. Of course the work the rest of the HTC-Columbia team is vital too because they make sure the break is caught at the right time and look after Mark and Mark all day, so they can then do their stuff. All the team deserves to celebrate together for a job well done.

We've had a pretty crazy first week of drama, chaos, crashes and great racing. Some have said it's been the best week of the Tour for years. I'd agree. But now it's time for the overall contenders to take centre stage as the battle for overall success begins.

Trust me, the next three days will be important. They may not decide who wins the Tour de France but some riders are going to have to be aggressive and try and take back the time they lost on the cobbles. It's as if they are one goal down as the second half of the world cup final begins.

It's going to be fascinating watching what Lance Armstrong, Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso and Carlos Sastre do in the Alps. Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans can afford to play a waiting game and let the race come to them, especially Cadel, who should be able to move into yellow. Lance and Contador know they will gain some time in the Bordeaux time trial but Basso and Sastre have pull back time on the mountain finishes. They will have a three-week game plan but will have to be aggressive.

We're only just entering the second week of the Tour. It is the third week in the Pyrenees that will be decisive, But the way the race is balanced now, will make the Alps a lot more important than they seem on paper.

