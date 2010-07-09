Trending

Image 1 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) leaves everyone behind

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) leaves everyone behind
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) makes it two-in-a-row at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) makes it two-in-a-row at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 46

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 46

Alessandro Petacchi was beaten in Gueugnon

Alessandro Petacchi was beaten in Gueugnon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 46

A nice to see sign of respect between Cavendish and Farrar

A nice to see sign of respect between Cavendish and Farrar
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 46

Lunch time for Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo).

Lunch time for Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wrests a front wheel away from Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) after the Spaniard hit Costa with it following the stage 6 finish.

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wrests a front wheel away from Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) after the Spaniard hit Costa with it following the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) rumble in Gueugnon after the stage finish.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) rumble in Gueugnon after the stage finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) brawl after the stage finish.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) brawl after the stage finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow after stage 6, can he defend his lead in the mountains tomorrow?

Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow after stage 6, can he defend his lead in the mountains tomorrow?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 46

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes in the peloton

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finishes in the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 46

Thomas Lövkvist (Team Sky)

Thomas Lövkvist (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 46

Post-stage shenanigans courtesy of Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne).

Post-stage shenanigans courtesy of Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

A Liquigas-Doimo rider collects his musette in the feed zone.

A Liquigas-Doimo rider collects his musette in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) unloads his musette.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) unloads his musette.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) leads Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in the break of the day.

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) leads Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in the break of the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) hits the front and turns on the jets.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) hits the front and turns on the jets.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 46

All hail Mark Cavendish

All hail Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 46

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) is the oldest rider in this year's Tour de France

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) is the oldest rider in this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 46

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) is happy to finish another stage safely

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) is happy to finish another stage safely
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 46

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) after the finish of stage 6 in Gueugnon.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) after the finish of stage 6 in Gueugnon.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finishes stage 6.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finishes stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

A peek nside the Lampre - Farnese Vini bus.

A peek nside the Lampre - Farnese Vini bus.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) attacked Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) after stage 6.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) attacked Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) after stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins in Gueugnon

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins in Gueugnon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 46

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) cross the line together

Alberto Contador (Astana) and Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) cross the line together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 46

There's only one guy with his arms up: Mark Cavendish

There's only one guy with his arms up: Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 46

It was crazy after the finish line, just like it was before it

It was crazy after the finish line, just like it was before it
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 46

No tears today from Mark Cavendish

No tears today from Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 46

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) pulls on yellow

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) pulls on yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 46

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) kept the green jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 46

Here they come!

Here they come!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 46

The sprinters just before the line

The sprinters just before the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates again

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 46

Mark Cavendish takes his second straight stage victory at the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish takes his second straight stage victory at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) bested Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) in the sprint for stage 6 honours.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) bested Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) in the sprint for stage 6 honours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins stage 6 in Gueugnon, the longest of the Tour.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins stage 6 in Gueugnon, the longest of the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his stage win in Gueugnon.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his stage win in Gueugnon.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Race leader Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) rides alongside 2010 Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) rides alongside 2010 Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) outkicked Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) to win stage 6.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) outkicked Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) to win stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) adds another yellow jersey to his collection.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) adds another yellow jersey to his collection.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Mark Cavendish emerges from the shadows

Mark Cavendish emerges from the shadows
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 46

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) hits the line first

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) hits the line first
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 46

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) crashed after finishing stage 6, having collided with an ASO staff member.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) crashed after finishing stage 6, having collided with an ASO staff member.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Untouchable. Just 24 hours after taking his first win of this year's Tour de France, Mark Cavendish equalled the record of his sprinting mentor, Erik Zabel, and with a superb sprint in Gueugnon indicated that yesterday was no fluke for the Isle of Man's greatest cycling export, who now has 12 Tour de France stage victories to his name.

As fans witnessed the 'real' Cavendish over the final 200 metres of yesterday's run into Montargis, the Manxman's trademark sprint was again on show - albeit with even more panache, lustre and confidence - following another brilliant dose of team work from HTC-Columbia throughout the day's 227.5km parcours.

With a commanding winning margin of two bike lengths, Cavendish celebrated with contented pleasure after the finish, yesterday's drought breaker giving him the confidence needed to get back on track despite a less-than-ideal start to this year's Tour.

"It's incredible. The guys were perfect today," said Cavendish before heading to the podium. "Kanstantin [Siutsou] has had to do a lot of work the last couple of days so we gave him a rest. Bert Grabsch started riding [in pursuit of the break] then Maxime Monfort took over."

Cavendish explained that although the day's parcours may have appeared simple on paper, the reality was something else; with just a day before the event heads into the first of its mountainous stages, today was a 'climbing hors d'oeuvre', albeit with a sprint finish. Therefore team work was vital. "We did 2,000 feet of climbing and it was up and down all day," said Cavendish.

"My guys kept riding hard on the front because we knew there would be counter attacks, but we hoped there wouldn't be too many and there weren't too many," he added. "We also knew there would be crosswinds so all the big riders' teams were at the front and then we brought the group back."

After catching the breakaway the onus was on HTC-Columbia to fight off the contenders and again deliver its man to the line. The work of Mark Renshaw was again vital in achieving that, his performance in the final kilometre exceptional. Like yesterday, the Australian never panicked despite the attention of all the other lead-out men.

"We [HTC-Columbia] had four guys for the lead-out and we had to jump from behind one of the other teams who were leading it out. [Mark] Renshaw kept his cool and jumped off Lampre's train and took me to about 150 metres to go... it was great," said Cavendish.

As for a run on the green jersey, the battle for which Cavendish has garnered 70 points in just two days, the 24-year-old is maintaining a daily focus rather than one looking at Paris in two weeks' time.

"I'm just concentrating on wins for now," he said. "I didn't push hard enough on the cobbled day because I thought the group up ahead was much bigger. I lost a lot of points and didn't get much out of the next day so I'm quite far behind [in the points classification]; I'll just keep plugging away."

Today's trio takes the loose leash

With the longest parcours of the Tour on offer today, the early break was always going to be vital to the sprinters' teams. Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) was the first to fly the coop very early in proceedings, joined by Germany's Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Spanish rider Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Five kilometres into the stage the leading trio had itself a two-minute lead, adding another minute in the next five kilometres and another five kilometres later. The gap soon opened to a staggering five minutes as the peloton ensured it took in some respite time ahead of tomorrow's first run into some proper climbing.

With a massive 204km left to race the break had already amassed a seven-minute lead which would be extended to eight minutes in quick time; that's as far ahead as the three leading riders got however, the main bunch kicking itself into action and deciding it was time to take back the advantage soon after.

For the next 100km the peloton took an hourglass to the break's lead, whittling it down as Saxo Bank's Stuart O'Grady and Nicki Sorensen could be seen at the front of the peloton in defence of Fabian Cancellara's race lead. Although it was under no serious threat and the Swiss rider remains in yellow for tomorrow's stage, Bjarne Riis's boys maintained appearances and in reality it was again HTC-Columbia driving much of the chase.

With the aforementioned Bert Grabsch and Maxime Monfort on the front for the better part of 100km, the gap was closed to 5:19 as the leading trio passed 100km to go; with 84km remaining that had been whittled down further to 4:25 and with 75km left to race that was reduced further, to a mere four minutes.

The two and one-minute barriers between the peloton and the break were broken with about 50km and 25km remaining in the stage, an indication of the exquisite timing of Bob Stapleton's men. With Rolf Aldag calling the shots in the car the riders in yellow were setting the stage for another well-timed catch.

It's just a matter of time

With almost 20km remaining Perget became the second Caisse d'Epargne rider in two days to try his luck alone near the end of the stage after spending it in an escape group. José Ivan Gutierrez attempted a solo move yesterday but it didn't succeed, and neither did Perget's.

Behind him his breakaway companions - Perez and Lang - were joined by Dmitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Anthony Charteau (BBox Bouygues Telecom), who jumped from the peloton and quickly reeled Perget back into the fold.

Soon after something unusual happened, however: Team RadioShack came to the front for one of the first times in this year's Tour in an effort to keep Lance Armstrong amongst the action as the crosswinds started buffeting riders. Meanwhile Grega Bole and several of the Lampre-Farnese Vini crew had also made their way to the head of proceedings, as did Liquigas-Doimo and BMC Racing Team.

Contrary to the last two days, today's catch was made earlier in the parcours, coming with 10km remaining and leaving the sprinters' teams with more work to do as some of the general classification contenders continued to make their presence felt throughout the fast final kilometres to avoid any potential crashes.

As the peloton's swarming mass moved rapidly towards Gueugnon, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia, Lampre-Farnese Vini and Cervélo TestTeam were the prominent crews at the pointy end of the race, a familiar sight this week, as have been the Italian team's spoiling tactics - namely, throwing Danilo Hondo into the middle of the leading trio - which again featured today in an attempt to derail the hard work done by Bernhard Eisel and the HTC-Columbia train.

Consequently Cavendish's Australian lieutenant was forced to take another bite at the cherry in the final kilometre and nailed it, delivering his man to the last desperate metres and watch as he doubled the team's win tally in two days.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia5:37:42
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
14Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:03
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
24Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
26Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
30Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
31Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
32Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
34Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
38Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
40Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
41Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
51Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
54Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
55Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
56Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
59Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
65Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
66Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
67Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
68Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
69Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
70Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
72Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
75Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
76Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
78Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
80Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
81Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
84Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
86Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
88Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
89Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
90Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
95Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
97Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
98Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
99Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
101Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
102Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
103John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
105Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
106Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
107Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
108Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
109Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
110Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
111Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
113Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
115Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
116Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
117Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
119Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
122Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
123Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
125Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
126Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
127Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
129Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
130Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
131Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
132Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
133Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
134Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
137Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
138Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
140Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
141Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
142Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
143Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
144Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
145Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
146Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
147Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
148Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
151Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
154Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
155Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
157David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
158Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
159Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
160Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
161Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
162Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
164Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
165Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:43
166Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
167Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:19
168Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
170Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
171David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:24
172Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
173Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
174Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:26
175Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
176Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:42
177Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:52
178Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:58
179Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
180Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
181Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:02:52
182David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:06:19
183Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:08:45
184Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
185Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
186Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
187Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:58
188Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Saint-Fargeau, 47.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2

Sprint 2 - Moulins-Engilbert, 163.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 3 - Luzy, 195.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2

Sprint 4 - Gueugnon, 227.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia35pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions30
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram22
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne19
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
9Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions17
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team16
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia13
14Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux10
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram6
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
23Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
24Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bouhy, 69.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Côte de La Chapelle-Saint-André, 91.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 3 - Côte des Montarons, 179.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 4 - Côte de la Croix de l'Arbrem 204.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia5:37:42
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:03
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
27Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:43
33Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:19
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:24
35Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:42
36Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions16:53:09
2Team HTC - Columbia
3Cervelo Test Team
4Sky Pro Cycling
5Team Milram0:00:03
6Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Lampre - Farnese
9Katusha Team
10Caisse d'Epargne
11Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:06
12Team Radioshack
13Quick Step
14Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Team Saxo Bank
16Française Des Jeux
17BMC Racing Team
18Astana
19Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Liquigas-Doimo
21Rabobank
22Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank28:37:30
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:46
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:01
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:09
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:16
8Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:31
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:01:40
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:01:47
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:49
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:25
18Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:30
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:32
20Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:35
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:49
23Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:53
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:03:00
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:03:01
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
31Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:03:05
33Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:06
35Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:10
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:12
38Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:14
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
40Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
41Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:03:15
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:16
43Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:17
44Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:03:18
45Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:19
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:20
48José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:24
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:25
50Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:03:26
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
53Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:27
54Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
55John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
56Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:31
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:32
58Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:33
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
60Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:34
63Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
64Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
65Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:43
66Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:44
67Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
68Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:47
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:53
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:56
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:57
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:27
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:04:33
78Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:04:41
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
80Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:44
81Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:45
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:04:47
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:49
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:53
85Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:04:57
86Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:02
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:04
88Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:20
89Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:07:25
90Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:32
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
92Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:33
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:34
94Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:36
95Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:07:37
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:07:38
97Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:41
98Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:47
99Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:53
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:06
102Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:07
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:08:16
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:08:18
105Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:54
106Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:58
107Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:08
108George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
109Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
110Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:05
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:39
112Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:47
113Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:55
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:11:01
116Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:06
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:15
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
119Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
120Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:12:17
121Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:34
122Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:12:35
123Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:39
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:41
125Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:05
126Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:26
127Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
128Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:57
129Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:14:48
130Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:07
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:33
132Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:36
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:58
134Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:59
135Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:16:11
136Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:16:33
137Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:48
138Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:19
139Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:31
140Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:34
141Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:17:42
142Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:50
143Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:56
144Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:18:31
145Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:45
146Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:19:23
147Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:19:25
148Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:29
149Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:10
150Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:12
151Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:20:16
152Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:20
153Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:20:27
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:29
155Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:15
156David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:21:20
157Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:21:46
158Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:50
159Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:21:59
160Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:22:00
161Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:18
162Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:22:26
163Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:29
164Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:22:57
165Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:23:08
166Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:11
167Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:23
168Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:42
169Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:57
170Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:36
171Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:15
172Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:27:40
173Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:27:55
174Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:29:35
175Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
176Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:42
177Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:30:36
178Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:47
179Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:01
180Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:28
181David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:35:16
182Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:39
183Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:35:45
184Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:36:27
185Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:59
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:39:03
187Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:04
188Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:42:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team118pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini114
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha105
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne92
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia85
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team82
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom79
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram71
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions53
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team46
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step44
16Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions30
22Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana27
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram26
27Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions25
28Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram22
31Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
34Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram20
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19
36Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
37Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
39David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
40Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17
41José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
42Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
43Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
44Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
47Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
48Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
49Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
50Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
51Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
52Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
54Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
55Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
57Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux11
58Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
59Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
60Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
61Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
62Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack10
63Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
64Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne10
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo9
67Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9
68Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
70Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
72Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
73George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
74Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step5
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
78Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
79Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram4
81Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
84Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
85Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
86Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
87Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
88Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
89Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
90Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
92Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
93Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2
94Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
95Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
97Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank2
98Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
99Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
100Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
102Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
104Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
105Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
106John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
107Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
109Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
110Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
112Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
113Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
114Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
115Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
116Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
117Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
118Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
119Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
120Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
121Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
122Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
123Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
125Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
126Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
127Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
128Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
129Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
130Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
131Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
132Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
133Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
135Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
136Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
137Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
138Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
139Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
140Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
141Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
142Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
143Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
144Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
145Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
146Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
147Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
148Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
149Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step13pts
2Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne12
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
6Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
10Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
12Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
15Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
16Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
21Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
22Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team28:37:50
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:04
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:12
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:15
6Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:29
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:38
8Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:47
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:50
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:54
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:56
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:14
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:23
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:33
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:07
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:21
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:29
18Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:12
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:27
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:07:58
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:48
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:55
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:12:19
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:15:51
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:11
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:22:06
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:09
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:03
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:23:22
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:27:20
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:27:35
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:41
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:19
35Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:35:25
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank85:56:25
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:05
3Sky Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Astana0:02:21
5BMC Racing Team0:02:50
6Cervelo Test Team0:03:16
7Rabobank0:03:37
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:40
9AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
10Caisse d'Epargne0:03:52
11Team HTC - Columbia0:04:23
12Team Radioshack0:04:28
13Liquigas-Doimo0:04:42
14Katusha Team0:05:08
15Française Des Jeux0:05:30
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:31
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:03
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:08
19Quick Step0:06:33
20Team Milram0:06:34
21Lampre - Farnese0:10:05
22Footon-Servetto0:10:06

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

The Manx missile strikes again. And whatever nickname people use for Mark Cavendish, it has to be about his speed and his sprinting because that is what makes him so special.

It's been impressive how young Mark has managed to turn his season around with his two sprint victories. He's been through some tough times but what happened has grounded and matured him, both as a person and as a rider. The people in his team have worked hard to help him get things back on track and its all been worth it.

The key to both of Cav's successes was without a doubt Mark Renshaw. So much so, that I'm not sure that Cav would have won either sprint if he had not had Renshaw there to lead him out like he did.

Renshaw is absolutely clinical in the chaos and knows exactly what to do at the exactly the right time. He is probably as good as Giovanni Lombardi was when he used to lead out Mario Cipollini to victory so many times. Cav is the best sprinter in the peloton and Renshaw is the best lead out man in the peloton. It is a perfect combination. They are very different characters but fit together perfectly. Of course the work the rest of the HTC-Columbia team is vital too because they make sure the break is caught at the right time and look after Mark and Mark all day, so they can then do their stuff. All the team deserves to celebrate together for a job well done.

We've had a pretty crazy first week of drama, chaos, crashes and great racing. Some have said it's been the best week of the Tour for years. I'd agree. But now it's time for the overall contenders to take centre stage as the battle for overall success begins.

Trust me, the next three days will be important. They may not decide who wins the Tour de France but some riders are going to have to be aggressive and try and take back the time they lost on the cobbles. It's as if they are one goal down as the second half of the world cup final begins.

It's going to be fascinating watching what Lance Armstrong, Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso and Carlos Sastre do in the Alps. Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans can afford to play a waiting game and let the race come to them, especially Cadel, who should be able to move into yellow. Lance and Contador know they will gain some time in the Bordeaux time trial but Basso and Sastre have pull back time on the mountain finishes. They will have a three-week game plan but will have to be aggressive.

We're only just entering the second week of the Tour. It is the third week in the Pyrenees that will be decisive, But the way the race is balanced now, will make the Alps a lot more important than they seem on paper.
 

