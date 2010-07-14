Paulinho gives Radioshack something to celebrate
Kiryienka denied in two-man sprint
Stage 10: Chambery - Gap
Two French riders in a day-long break, Bastille Day and the Tour de France... it would have been an irresistible mix, except that Sergio Paulinho hadn't read the script. Team RadioShack's Portuguese domestique salvaged something from this year's Tour with victory in Gap this afternoon, dashing the dreams of the locals.
Fairy tales are called so for a reason - they don't happen often - and while a French winner today would have capped what has been thus far a fantastic Tour for local riders, with the exploits of Sylvain Chavanel and yesterday's stage victory for Sandy Casar, Cinderella's pumpkin was used to make soup rather than carry a local rider to a triumph in the shadow of the Alps.
Paulinho's daring in the final 10km of the stage deserved the victory it garnered however, the 30-year-old fighting for line honours with Caisse d'Epargne's Vasili Kiryienka and pipping the Belarusian at the post in what was a tight finish.
"I knew I had to attack to get away from the group, and I actually felt pretty good," Paulinho said after the stage. "I was just a little bit stronger than Kiryienka, and waited until the last moment to make my move."
The victory was an important boost in morale for the American team, whose leader Lance Armstrong had his dreams of an 8th Tour win all but dashed on the road to Morzine on Sunday.
"We did a lot of work for the team in the first week of the race. The last two stages were very important to the team, and we were quite strong. All we really wanted was to get a stage win," Paulinho said.
"In the team meeting this morning, we were told we needed to have someone in the breakaway. We also had to look out for the team classification, so when I saw a rider from Caisse d'Epargne go, that's when I decided I had to be there."
It was the second Grand Tour stage win for the man from Oeiras, whose last taste of glory in the season's biggest races came with victory in stage 10 of the 2006 Vuelta a España in Santillana del Mar whilst riding for a previous incarnation of the Astana outfit.
Now riding for Team RadioShack, the 2004 Athens Olympics road race silver medalist beat Kiryienka, Dries Devenyns (QuickStep), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who rounded out the minor placings respectively.
While there was no change in the general classification, the keen battle for the mountains classification saw Jérôme Pineau regain the ascendancy over countryman Anthony Charteau as Mark Cavendish took ninth at the finish to collect valuable points towards his ambitions of a first points classification win in Paris.
A day to take stock
After the difficulty of yesterday's stage, there was a sense of inevitability to the formula for today's 179km journey from Chambéry to Gap: let the right break take a tonne of time ahead of the peloton, sit back and take what respite was on offer for those who didn't feel like another day of suffering.
That meant there was a real chance at the stage victory for the escape artists, which of course is appealing at the year's biggest race. Consequently, there was plenty of interest early, with numerous attacks from the likes of Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Aitor Perez (Footon-Servetto), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux).
None were successful due in part to the early intermediate sprint, although with about 36km of the stage run the ingredients of what was to be the day's main break were finally mixed, shaken a little and let loose. Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Dries Devenyns (QuickStep) instigated the move that saw Paulinho and Kiryienka join in and quickly establish a lead of one minute.
Aerts was best-placed on general classification of the breakaway, beginning the day in 44th, 32:55 behind overall leader Andy Schleck - posing no real threat - and hence the big names down the road were content to let the move fly the coop in the torrid heat.
Meanwhile, down that same road, Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) had missed the break and decided to ride away from the peloton; after about 20km of synchronised toil they joined the leading quartet, just before the cat 1 Côte de Laffrey.
While they were reinforcements for the break's cause, the presence of Rolland posed a threat if the stage came down to a sprint fought out amongst the sextet.
It's a blowout!
As the break approached the day's main climb, it had an advantage in excess of eight minutes, which crept up to nine with 106km of the stage remaining. At the top of the Côte de Laffrey that gap sat at a comfortable 8:40, with no interest in a chase from the main field behind.
The only semblance of racing came from king of the mountains contenders Pineau and Charteau, the French duo tied on points in that classification with the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider wearing the jersey courtesy of a countback. They scavenged the remaining points on offer, with the Quick Step rider doing enough to take back the polka dot jersey he has worn for much of the last week.
Going through La Mure the gap between break and peloton had been extended to 9:33 and with 77km to go that nudged over 10 minutes as the main field effectively shut down for the day. As the escape hit 69km remaining it had opened the advantage in excess of 11 minutes.
As the break ticked over fifty clicks before the finish in Gap, the advantage stood at 11:13 ahead of the Saxo Bank-controlled peloton, the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Stuart O'Grady and Matti Breschel keeping maillot jaune Schleck out of the wind and any potential trouble.
The opening slopes of the Col du Noyer saw the gap break the 11-minute barrier again and having found himself in difficulty for several kilometres Bouet was dropped from the break with 1.5km remaining on the ascent, 35km from the finish. It required a big effort for the young AG2R-La Mondiale rider to get back in touch with the leading quintet, which he managed to do before the summit in a resumption of the status quo.
Time to think about a win
With 25km to go, at the top of the day's final categorised climb, the gap had blown out to 11:43 and was getting ever closer to 12 minutes with just 23km remaining. A couple of kilometres later it briefly hit that mark, but with Stuart O'Grady guiding the Saxo Bank crew down the mountain the break's advantage remained steady.
On the downhill run into Gap it was time for the desperate bids for victory to begin: Aerts hitting out with 15km to go and shedded the gallant Bouet; having spent 140km on the hard road with these five breakaway companions the experienced Belgian had summed up their weaknesses and strengths. It was then time for Devenyns to take over, the Quick Step rider countering his countryman's attack and quickly opening a gap.
Then it was Paulinho's turn to try his luck with Kiryienka on the wheel, the Russian making himself an ally and enemy with just 13km to go. The pair rapidly distanced the four men behind as hope began to fade of a French victory on the nation's day of celebration, putting 36 seconds into them with 11km remaining.
It seemed that the Belgians' enthusiasm to attack a long way from the finish had backfired, as Devenyns and Aerts were forced to chase hard with Rolland on the lead in to Gap.
Despite its chase, the trailing trio was fighting a losing battle as the three riders found themselves one minute behind with five kilometres remaining. Ahead of them the leading pair continued to work together to make sure line honours would be fought out without the company of Devenyns, Rolland and Aerts.
Having achieved that objective it was time to negotiate the expected two-up sprint, for which Kiryienka was well-equipped given his track background. But the Caisse d'Epargne rider reacted too late to Paulinho's dash for the line in the final 150 metres and paid the price for his error.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|5:10:56
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:29
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:58
|8
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:57
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:19
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|24
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|32
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|33
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|38
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|41
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|42
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|47
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|55
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|56
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|65
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|67
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|74
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|78
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|81
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|82
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|83
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|85
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|93
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|94
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|97
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|98
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|100
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|102
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|103
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|108
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|109
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|110
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|113
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|115
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|117
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:47
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|123
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|127
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|128
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|130
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|131
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|133
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|134
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|138
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|139
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|141
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|142
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|143
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|144
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|145
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|147
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|149
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|150
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|152
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|153
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|155
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|156
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|157
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|158
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|159
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|161
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|162
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|163
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|164
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|166
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|167
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|169
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|171
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|172
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|173
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|174
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|175
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:15
|177
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:27
|178
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:16:47
|179
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:53
|180
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|181
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|5
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|12
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|9
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|16
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|19
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|4
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|5
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|8
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|8
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|4
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|16
|4
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5:12:25
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:50
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|11
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:18
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|33
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|16:01:26
|2
|Team Radioshack
|3
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:29
|4
|Quick Step
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:33
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|7
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:57
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:19
|9
|Lampre - Farnese
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Astana
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Sky Pro Cycling
|18
|Team Milram
|19
|Francaise des Jeux
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:47
|22
|Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|49:00:56
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|0:00:41
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:58
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:59
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|8
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:41
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:09
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:42
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|14
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:31
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:04
|16
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:13
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|19
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:09:05
|21
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:48
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:20
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:26
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:46
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:11:06
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:45
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:48
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:13:26
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:30
|30
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:15
|31
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:17:22
|32
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:50
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:09
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:26
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:21:43
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:58
|37
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:25:02
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:28
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:18
|41
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:30:21
|42
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|43
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:46
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:29
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:32:59
|46
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:33:30
|47
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:13
|48
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:36:59
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:18
|50
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:52
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:38:02
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:38:35
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|0:40:55
|54
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:41:51
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:41:53
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:42:05
|57
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:26
|58
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:44:52
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:01
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:46:25
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:46:58
|62
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:23
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:20
|64
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:49:53
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:50:09
|66
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:50:52
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|68
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:52:19
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:52:50
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:53:14
|71
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:21
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:54:04
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:03
|74
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:55:10
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:33
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|77
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:56:52
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:56:57
|79
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:57:32
|80
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:01
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:59:12
|82
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:59:57
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:02:11
|84
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:37
|85
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:23
|86
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:48
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:07
|88
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:05:37
|89
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:07
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|1:06:32
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:06:34
|92
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:07:07
|93
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|1:07:17
|94
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:17
|95
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:37
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:10:22
|97
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:11:09
|98
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:34
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:03
|100
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:12:59
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:13:05
|102
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:18
|103
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:16:11
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:39
|105
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:47
|106
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:49
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:51
|108
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:14
|109
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:17:57
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:17:59
|112
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:06
|113
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:18:31
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:18:53
|115
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:19:15
|116
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:19:43
|117
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:19:46
|118
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:19:59
|119
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:20:34
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:22:13
|122
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:16
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:22:23
|124
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:27
|125
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:28
|126
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:22:42
|127
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|1:23:21
|128
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:35
|129
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:24:42
|130
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|1:25:39
|132
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:26:09
|133
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:26:21
|134
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|1:27:04
|135
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:27:30
|136
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:27:49
|137
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:28:06
|138
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1:28:14
|139
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:29:39
|140
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:46
|141
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|142
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:31:19
|143
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:23
|144
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:32:02
|145
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:32:03
|146
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:32:43
|147
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1:34:31
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|1:34:34
|149
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1:34:41
|150
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:35:52
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|152
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:21
|153
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:36:55
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:35
|155
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:37:50
|156
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:37:54
|157
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:39:31
|159
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:40:57
|160
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:28
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:41:44
|162
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:57
|163
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:42:40
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:15
|165
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:43:20
|166
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:43:54
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:45:09
|168
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:45:47
|169
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:47:05
|170
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:00
|171
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:48:34
|172
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:48:40
|173
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:47
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|1:49:07
|175
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1:50:17
|176
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:50:18
|177
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:55:00
|178
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:56:25
|179
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:57:37
|180
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:00:46
|181
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|138
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|131
|3
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|116
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|98
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|97
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|86
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|69
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|57
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|20
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|22
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|23
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|24
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|35
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|32
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|33
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|34
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|35
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|26
|37
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|38
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|39
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|40
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|41
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|42
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|44
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|47
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|49
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|52
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|20
|53
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|54
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|55
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|18
|56
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|57
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|59
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|60
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|61
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|62
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|63
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|64
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|65
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|68
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|69
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|70
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|71
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|73
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|74
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|75
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|76
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|77
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|78
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|79
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|80
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|83
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|84
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|85
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|86
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|87
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|88
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|89
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|90
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|92
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|93
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|94
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|97
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|98
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|99
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|100
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|101
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|102
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|103
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|106
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|107
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|108
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|109
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|110
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|111
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|112
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|113
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|114
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|115
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|116
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|117
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|119
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|121
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|122
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|123
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|124
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|126
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|127
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|128
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|129
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|130
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|131
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|132
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|133
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|134
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|135
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|136
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|137
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|138
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|139
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|140
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|141
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|143
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|145
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|146
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|148
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|149
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|150
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|151
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|91
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|90
|3
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|4
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|7
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|8
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|43
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|36
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|32
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|15
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|19
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|22
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|26
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|27
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|34
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|40
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|41
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|44
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|45
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|48
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|49
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|53
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|2
|54
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|57
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|49:00:56
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:11
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:18
|5
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:29
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:32:59
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:01
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|10
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:52:19
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:03
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:33
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:55:57
|14
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:59:12
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:02:11
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:07
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:10:22
|18
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:12:59
|19
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:16:11
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|1:17:34
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:17:59
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:04
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1:22:23
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:15
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:26:21
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|1:30:23
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:35:58
|28
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:36:55
|29
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1:37:54
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:39:29
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:45:47
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:48:00
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:00:46
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|147:07:02
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|3
|Astana
|0:14:54
|4
|Rabobank
|0:15:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:52
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:19:37
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:42
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:55
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:40:31
|10
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:43:24
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:13
|12
|Quick Step
|0:46:16
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:42
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:49:26
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:51:50
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|1:16:54
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:29:22
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:31:22
|19
|Katusha Team
|1:44:30
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|1:46:13
|21
|Team Milram
|2:26:14
|22
|Lampre - Farnese
|2:40:10
Today’s stage went pretty much as expected in that a break went clear and Saxo Bank controlled things behind. It’s part and parcel of this time of the race. It was also Bastille Day of course, and everybody knows that on Bastille Day the break will only get clear once it has the right combination of French riders in it.
At the finish, I think Kiryienka possibly wasn’t as alert as he should have been. He probably could have done with winding the pace up a bit so that he was ready to respond when Paulinho jumped. As it was, he lost several bike lengths very quickly and it was always going to be a struggle to make up that ground, although he did come close.
In saying that, Paulinho was very strong, probably the strongest guy in the break. As well as that, he rode very intelligently and closed all the breaks. I thought he might even try to slip away himself in the finale, but he was obviously confident for the sprint.
I felt sorry for Aerts and Devenyns, they both rode hard on the front all day, and they both attacked on the last climb, but it just didn’t come off for them.
In general terms, this is probably the most important part of the Tour. We’re in the second week of the race now, so recovery gets more difficult due to accumulated fatigue and the heat. You have to remember to keep eating and drinking even on a day like today when the pace isn’t high, because it will have a huge impact on how you perform in the third week. Even on a day like today, you can’t afford to sit back and look at the scenery. Stages 10 to 16 are probably the hardest ones to get through in any Tour.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy