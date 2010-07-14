Trending

Image 1 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) celebrates his stage victory in Gap.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 66

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) remains in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 66

Stage 10 winner Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 66

Up late last night celebrating the yellow jersey, Andy?

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 66

Andy Schleck has a word with Thor Hushovd on the start line in Chambery.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) is a happy man after winning his first Tour stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 66

Vasili Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) speed to Gap having dropped the rest of their breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 66

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox) try in vain to regain contact with Paulinho and Kiryienka.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 66

Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) was part of the day's breakaway and finished alone in 6th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 66

Nicolas Roche (Ag2R - La Mondiale) escaped from the peloton late in the stage and soloed to the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 66

Andy Schleck and his Saxo Bank teammates on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) follows the wheels of his teammates.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 66

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck had a relaxed first stage in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) resplendent in yellow.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 66

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 66

It was a tight finish for stage honours between Vasili Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 66

A relaxed Andy Schleck awaits the start of stage 10.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) gave his team its first Tour victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 66

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) won the field sprint for 9th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 66

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 11th on the stage and remains in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) on the podium following his stage victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) remains in the overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) adds another yellow jersey to his collection.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 66

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) once again leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) also leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 66

Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) outsprints Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) for third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) puts his chain back on after a crash early in stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 66

Fabian Cancellara has a look at the map for today's stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 66

Russian road champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 66

Saxo Bank rolled out a yellow bike and helmet for Andy Schleck's first day in the maillot jaune.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 66

Stage 10 winner Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 66

In the early days of the Tour, the peloton may have stopped to cool off at this fountain.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 66

Tour leader Andy Schleck on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 66

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 10.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 66

The peloton en route to Gap in stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 66

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) at the finish in Gap.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is all smiles in yellow.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 66

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Michael Barry chat during stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 66

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) narrowed the points deficit to green jersey holder Thor Hushovd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 66

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) rides at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 66

The Tour peloton rolls through farmland on stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 66

Maillot jaune Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has a word with Giro winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 66

Andy Schleck awaits the start of stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 66

Ivan Basso meets some fans prior to the start of stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 66

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) remains atop the points classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 66

It's another day in the Alps for the Tour peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 66

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) spent most of the Tour's 10th stage off the front.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 66

Don't overshoot that switchback!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 66

The peloton negotiates the technical descent off the Col du Noyer.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 66

Team Saxo Bank sets tempo at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 66

Mark Cavendish outkicked Alessandro Petacchi and Thor Hushovd in the field sprint for ninth place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 66

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) climbs during stage 10.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 66

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) rounds a bend.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 66

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) are locked in a tight battle for the green jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 66

A helicopter hovers over the peloton on its descent of the Col du Noyer.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 66

The peloton is stretched out in a long line on the switchbacks of the Col du Noyer descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 66

Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) escaped the peloton to finish alone in 8th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 66

Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) crashed early in stage 10, but finished the stage in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 66

The Tour's jersey holders await the start of stage 10 (l-r): Anthony Charteau, Andy Schleck and Thor Hushovd.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 66

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) is happy to be back in the polka dot jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) celebrates his first ever Tour de France stage victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) wins stage 10 on Bastille Day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 66

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) starts his first stage in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) narrowly outsprinted Vasili Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne) to win stage 10.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 66 of 66

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) won stage 10 of the Tour de France in Gap.

(Image credit: AFP)

Two French riders in a day-long break, Bastille Day and the Tour de France... it would have been an irresistible mix, except that Sergio Paulinho hadn't read the script. Team RadioShack's Portuguese domestique salvaged something from this year's Tour with victory in Gap this afternoon, dashing the dreams of the locals.

Fairy tales are called so for a reason - they don't happen often - and while a French winner today would have capped what has been thus far a fantastic Tour for local riders, with the exploits of Sylvain Chavanel and yesterday's stage victory for Sandy Casar, Cinderella's pumpkin was used to make soup rather than carry a local rider to a triumph in the shadow of the Alps.

Paulinho's daring in the final 10km of the stage deserved the victory it garnered however, the 30-year-old fighting for line honours with Caisse d'Epargne's Vasili Kiryienka and pipping the Belarusian at the post in what was a tight finish.

"I knew I had to attack to get away from the group, and I actually felt pretty good," Paulinho said after the stage. "I was just a little bit stronger than Kiryienka, and waited until the last moment to make my move."

The victory was an important boost in morale for the American team, whose leader Lance Armstrong had his dreams of an 8th Tour win all but dashed on the road to Morzine on Sunday.

"We did a lot of work for the team in the first week of the race. The last two stages were very important to the team, and we were quite strong. All we really wanted was to get a stage win," Paulinho said.

"In the team meeting this morning, we were told we needed to have someone in the breakaway. We also had to look out for the team classification, so when I saw a rider from Caisse d'Epargne go, that's when I decided I had to be there."

It was the second Grand Tour stage win for the man from Oeiras, whose last taste of glory in the season's biggest races came with victory in stage 10 of the 2006 Vuelta a España in Santillana del Mar whilst riding for a previous incarnation of the Astana outfit.

Now riding for Team RadioShack, the 2004 Athens Olympics road race silver medalist beat Kiryienka, Dries Devenyns (QuickStep), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who rounded out the minor placings respectively.

While there was no change in the general classification, the keen battle for the mountains classification saw Jérôme Pineau regain the ascendancy over countryman Anthony Charteau as Mark Cavendish took ninth at the finish to collect valuable points towards his ambitions of a first points classification win in Paris.

A day to take stock

After the difficulty of yesterday's stage, there was a sense of inevitability to the formula for today's 179km journey from Chambéry to Gap: let the right break take a tonne of time ahead of the peloton, sit back and take what respite was on offer for those who didn't feel like another day of suffering.

That meant there was a real chance at the stage victory for the escape artists, which of course is appealing at the year's biggest race. Consequently, there was plenty of interest early, with numerous attacks from the likes of Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Aitor Perez (Footon-Servetto), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux).

None were successful due in part to the early intermediate sprint, although with about 36km of the stage run the ingredients of what was to be the day's main break were finally mixed, shaken a little and let loose. Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Dries Devenyns (QuickStep) instigated the move that saw Paulinho and Kiryienka join in and quickly establish a lead of one minute.

Aerts was best-placed on general classification of the breakaway, beginning the day in 44th, 32:55 behind overall leader Andy Schleck - posing no real threat - and hence the big names down the road were content to let the move fly the coop in the torrid heat.

Meanwhile, down that same road, Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) had missed the break and decided to ride away from the peloton; after about 20km of synchronised toil they joined the leading quartet, just before the cat 1 Côte de Laffrey.

While they were reinforcements for the break's cause, the presence of Rolland posed a threat if the stage came down to a sprint fought out amongst the sextet.

It's a blowout!

As the break approached the day's main climb, it had an advantage in excess of eight minutes, which crept up to nine with 106km of the stage remaining. At the top of the Côte de Laffrey that gap sat at a comfortable 8:40, with no interest in a chase from the main field behind.

The only semblance of racing came from king of the mountains contenders Pineau and Charteau, the French duo tied on points in that classification with the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider wearing the jersey courtesy of a countback. They scavenged the remaining points on offer, with the Quick Step rider doing enough to take back the polka dot jersey he has worn for much of the last week.

Going through La Mure the gap between break and peloton had been extended to 9:33 and with 77km to go that nudged over 10 minutes as the main field effectively shut down for the day. As the escape hit 69km remaining it had opened the advantage in excess of 11 minutes.

As the break ticked over fifty clicks before the finish in Gap, the advantage stood at 11:13 ahead of the Saxo Bank-controlled peloton, the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Stuart O'Grady and Matti Breschel keeping maillot jaune Schleck out of the wind and any potential trouble.

The opening slopes of the Col du Noyer saw the gap break the 11-minute barrier again and having found himself in difficulty for several kilometres Bouet was dropped from the break with 1.5km remaining on the ascent, 35km from the finish. It required a big effort for the young AG2R-La Mondiale rider to get back in touch with the leading quintet, which he managed to do before the summit in a resumption of the status quo.

Time to think about a win

With 25km to go, at the top of the day's final categorised climb, the gap had blown out to 11:43 and was getting ever closer to 12 minutes with just 23km remaining. A couple of kilometres later it briefly hit that mark, but with Stuart O'Grady guiding the Saxo Bank crew down the mountain the break's advantage remained steady.

On the downhill run into Gap it was time for the desperate bids for victory to begin: Aerts hitting out with 15km to go and shedded the gallant Bouet; having spent 140km on the hard road with these five breakaway companions the experienced Belgian had summed up their weaknesses and strengths. It was then time for Devenyns to take over, the Quick Step rider countering his countryman's attack and quickly opening a gap.

Then it was Paulinho's turn to try his luck with Kiryienka on the wheel, the Russian making himself an ally and enemy with just 13km to go. The pair rapidly distanced the four men behind as hope began to fade of a French victory on the nation's day of celebration, putting 36 seconds into them with 11km remaining.

It seemed that the Belgians' enthusiasm to attack a long way from the finish had backfired, as Devenyns and Aerts were forced to chase hard with Rolland on the lead in to Gap.

Despite its chase, the trailing trio was fighting a losing battle as the three riders found themselves one minute behind with five kilometres remaining. Ahead of them the leading pair continued to work together to make sure line honours would be fought out without the company of Devenyns, Rolland and Aerts.

Having achieved that objective it was time to negotiate the expected two-up sprint, for which Kiryienka was well-equipped given his track background. But the Caisse d'Epargne rider reacted too late to Paulinho's dash for the line in the final 150 metres and paid the price for his error.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack5:10:56
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:29
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:58
8Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:13:57
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:19
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
12Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
16Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
19Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
24Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
29Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
32Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
33David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
35Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
38Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
41Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
42Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
43Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
45Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
47Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
50Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
51Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
53Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
54Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
55Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
59Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
63Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
65Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
67Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
72Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
73Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
74Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
76Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
77Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
78George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
80Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
81Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
82Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
84Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
85Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
93Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
94Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
97José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
98Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
99Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
100Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
102Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
103Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
104Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
105Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
106Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
108Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
109Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
110Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
113John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
115Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
117Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
118Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
120Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
121Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:15:47
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
123Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
125Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
126Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
127Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
128Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
130Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
131Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
132Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
133Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
134Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
135Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
138Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
139Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
141Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
142Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
143Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
144Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
145Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
147Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
148Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
149Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
150Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
152Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
153Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
154Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
155Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
156Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
157Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
158Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
159Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
160Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
161Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
162Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
164Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
166Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
167Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
168Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
169Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
170Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
171Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
172Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
173Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
174Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
175Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
176Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:15
177David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:16:27
178Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:16:47
179Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
180Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
181Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Points - Gap, km. 179.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne22
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step20
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
5Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia12
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team10
12Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha9
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
16Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo3
19Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
20Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 1 - La Buissiere, km. 19.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team4
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha2

Sprint 2 - La Fare-En-Champsaur, km. 158.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Laffrey (Cat. 1), km. 77.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step11
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne9
5Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack8
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
8Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5

Mountain 2 - Côte des Terrasses (Cat. 3), km. 98.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne3
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
4Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1

Mountain 3 - Col du Noyer (Cat. 1), km. 145.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step18
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack16
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne14
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5:12:25
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:50
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
10Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
11Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:14:18
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
26Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
30Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
33Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
34Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux0:15:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne16:01:26
2Team Radioshack
3Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:29
4Quick Step
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:33
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
7Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:13:57
8Liquigas-Doimo0:14:19
9Lampre - Farnese
10Rabobank
11Team Saxo Bank
12Cervelo Test Team
13Katusha Team
14Astana
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Team HTC - Columbia
17Sky Pro Cycling
18Team Milram
19Francaise des Jeux
20Footon-Servetto
21BMC Racing Team0:15:47
22Garmin - Transitions

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank49:00:56
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:41
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:58
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:59
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
8Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:41
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:08
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:09
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:05:42
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
14Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:06:31
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:04
16Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:13
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:18
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:03
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:09:05
21Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:48
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:20
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:10:26
24Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:46
25Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:11:06
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:45
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:48
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:13:26
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:30
30Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:15:15
31Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:17:22
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:50
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:09
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:20:26
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:21:43
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:21:58
37Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:25:02
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:28
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:18
41Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:30:21
42Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
43Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:46
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:31:29
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:32:59
46Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:33:30
47Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:34:13
48José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:36:59
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:18
50Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:52
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:38:02
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:38:35
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:40:55
54Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:41:51
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:41:53
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:42:05
57Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:26
58Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:44:52
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:01
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:46:25
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:46:58
62Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:23
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:20
64Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:49:53
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:50:09
66Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:50:52
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
68Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:52:19
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:52:50
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:53:14
71Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:21
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:54:04
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:55:03
74Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:55:10
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:33
76Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
77Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:56:52
78Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:56:57
79Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:57:32
80Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:01
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:59:12
82Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:59:57
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:02:11
84George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:37
85Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:23
86Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:03:48
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:04:07
88Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:05:37
89Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:07
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:06:32
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:06:34
92Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:07:07
93Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:07:17
94Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:08:17
95Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:37
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:22
97Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:11:09
98Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:11:34
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:03
100Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:12:59
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:13:05
102Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:14:18
103Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:16:11
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:39
105Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:16:47
106Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:49
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:16:51
108Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:14
109Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:17:57
111Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:17:59
112Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:18:06
113Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:18:31
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:18:53
115Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:19:15
116Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:19:43
117Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:19:46
118Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux1:19:59
119Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo1:20:34
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:22:13
122Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:16
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:22:23
124Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:27
125Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:28
126Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:22:42
127David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana1:23:21
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:23:35
129Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions1:24:42
130Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank1:25:39
132Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step1:26:09
133Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:26:21
134Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack1:27:04
135Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:27:30
136Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:27:49
137Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:28:06
138Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1:28:14
139Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha1:29:39
140Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:46
141Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
142Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:31:19
143Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:23
144Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:32:02
145Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:32:03
146Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:32:43
147Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank1:34:31
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step1:34:34
149David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1:34:41
150David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:35:52
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
152Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:21
153Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:36:55
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:35
155Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux1:37:50
156Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:37:54
157Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:39:31
159Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:40:57
160Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:28
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:41:44
162Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:57
163Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:42:40
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:43:15
165Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:43:20
166Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:43:54
167Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:45:09
168Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:45:47
169Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:47:05
170Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:00
171Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:48:34
172Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:48:40
173Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:47
174Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana1:49:07
175Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1:50:17
176Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:50:18
177Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:55:00
178Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:56:25
179Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:57:37
180Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:00:46
181Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team138pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini131
3Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha116
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne98
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia97
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom86
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team82
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram71
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step69
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team63
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana57
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank54
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions53
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale52
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia48
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions45
20Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
22Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
23Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi39
24Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions39
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini33
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne33
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
32Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram30
33Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
34Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne29
35Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank26
37Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
38Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
39Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
40Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions25
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank22
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo22
47Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank22
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
49Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
52Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram20
53Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack19
54Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
55Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank18
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
57Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne17
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
59David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
60Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
62Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
63Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
64Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini15
65Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
68Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
69Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
70Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
71Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
73Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
74Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
75Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
76Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
77Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia12
78Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
79Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
80Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
83Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
84Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
85Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack10
86Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step10
87Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
88Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step8
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
90Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
92Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
93Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team7
94Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
97Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
98Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
99George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
100Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
101Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
102Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
103Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
106Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
107Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
108Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
109Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
110Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
111John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
112Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
113Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
114Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
115Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
116Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
117Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
119Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
121Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
122Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
123Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
124Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
126Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
127Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
128Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
129Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
130Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
131Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
132Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
133Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
134Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
135Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
136Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
137Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
138Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
139Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
140Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
141Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
143Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
145Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
146Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
148Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
149Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
150Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step91pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom90
3Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne62
4Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank50
7Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne47
8Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux43
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step36
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana32
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank32
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
15Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne28
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto27
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne26
19Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
22Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
27Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank16
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
33Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
34Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
40Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
41Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
44Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
45Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
48Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
49Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
53Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step2
54Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
57Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank49:00:56
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:11
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:30:18
5Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:31:29
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:32:59
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:01
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:51:08
10Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:52:19
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:55:03
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:33
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:55:57
14Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:59:12
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:02:11
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:07
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:22
18Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:12:59
19Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:16:11
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:17:34
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:17:59
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:04
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:22:23
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:15
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:26:21
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux1:30:23
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:35:58
28Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:36:55
29Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1:37:54
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1:39:29
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:45:47
32Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:48:00
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux2:00:46
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne147:07:02
2Team Radioshack0:00:31
3Astana0:14:54
4Rabobank0:15:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:19:37
7Liquigas-Doimo0:30:42
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:36:55
9Sky Pro Cycling0:40:31
10Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:43:24
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:13
12Quick Step0:46:16
13Team Saxo Bank0:47:42
14BMC Racing Team0:49:26
15Team HTC - Columbia0:51:50
16Francaise des Jeux1:16:54
17Garmin - Transitions1:29:22
18Cervelo Test Team1:31:22
19Katusha Team1:44:30
20Footon-Servetto1:46:13
21Team Milram2:26:14
22Lampre - Farnese2:40:10

Today’s stage went pretty much as expected in that a break went clear and Saxo Bank controlled things behind. It’s part and parcel of this time of the race. It was also Bastille Day of course, and everybody knows that on Bastille Day the break will only get clear once it has the right combination of French riders in it.

At the finish, I think Kiryienka possibly wasn’t as alert as he should have been. He probably could have done with winding the pace up a bit so that he was ready to respond when Paulinho jumped. As it was, he lost several bike lengths very quickly and it was always going to be a struggle to make up that ground, although he did come close.

In saying that, Paulinho was very strong, probably the strongest guy in the break. As well as that, he rode very intelligently and closed all the breaks. I thought he might even try to slip away himself in the finale, but he was obviously confident for the sprint.
I felt sorry for Aerts and Devenyns, they both rode hard on the front all day, and they both attacked on the last climb, but it just didn’t come off for them.

In general terms, this is probably the most important part of the Tour. We’re in the second week of the race now, so recovery gets more difficult due to accumulated fatigue and the heat. You have to remember to keep eating and drinking even on a day like today when the pace isn’t high, because it will have a huge impact on how you perform in the third week. Even on a day like today, you can’t afford to sit back and look at the scenery. Stages 10 to 16 are probably the hardest ones to get through in any Tour.

