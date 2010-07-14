Image 1 of 66 Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) celebrates his stage victory in Gap. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 66 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) remains in the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 66 Stage 10 winner Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 66 Up late last night celebrating the yellow jersey, Andy? (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 66 Andy Schleck has a word with Thor Hushovd on the start line in Chambery. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 66 Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) is a happy man after winning his first Tour stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Vasili Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) speed to Gap having dropped the rest of their breakaway companions. Two French riders in a day-long break, Bastille Day and the Tour de France... it would have been an irresistible mix, except that Sergio Paulinho hadn't read the script. Team RadioShack's Portuguese domestique salvaged something from this year's Tour with victory in Gap this afternoon, dashing the dreams of the locals.

Fairy tales are called so for a reason - they don't happen often - and while a French winner today would have capped what has been thus far a fantastic Tour for local riders, with the exploits of Sylvain Chavanel and yesterday's stage victory for Sandy Casar, Cinderella's pumpkin was used to make soup rather than carry a local rider to a triumph in the shadow of the Alps.

Paulinho's daring in the final 10km of the stage deserved the victory it garnered however, the 30-year-old fighting for line honours with Caisse d'Epargne's Vasili Kiryienka and pipping the Belarusian at the post in what was a tight finish.

"I knew I had to attack to get away from the group, and I actually felt pretty good," Paulinho said after the stage. "I was just a little bit stronger than Kiryienka, and waited until the last moment to make my move."

The victory was an important boost in morale for the American team, whose leader Lance Armstrong had his dreams of an 8th Tour win all but dashed on the road to Morzine on Sunday.

"We did a lot of work for the team in the first week of the race. The last two stages were very important to the team, and we were quite strong. All we really wanted was to get a stage win," Paulinho said.

"In the team meeting this morning, we were told we needed to have someone in the breakaway. We also had to look out for the team classification, so when I saw a rider from Caisse d'Epargne go, that's when I decided I had to be there."

It was the second Grand Tour stage win for the man from Oeiras, whose last taste of glory in the season's biggest races came with victory in stage 10 of the 2006 Vuelta a España in Santillana del Mar whilst riding for a previous incarnation of the Astana outfit.

Now riding for Team RadioShack, the 2004 Athens Olympics road race silver medalist beat Kiryienka, Dries Devenyns (QuickStep), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who rounded out the minor placings respectively.

While there was no change in the general classification, the keen battle for the mountains classification saw Jérôme Pineau regain the ascendancy over countryman Anthony Charteau as Mark Cavendish took ninth at the finish to collect valuable points towards his ambitions of a first points classification win in Paris.

A day to take stock

After the difficulty of yesterday's stage, there was a sense of inevitability to the formula for today's 179km journey from Chambéry to Gap: let the right break take a tonne of time ahead of the peloton, sit back and take what respite was on offer for those who didn't feel like another day of suffering.

That meant there was a real chance at the stage victory for the escape artists, which of course is appealing at the year's biggest race. Consequently, there was plenty of interest early, with numerous attacks from the likes of Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Aitor Perez (Footon-Servetto), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jeremy Roy (Française des Jeux).

None were successful due in part to the early intermediate sprint, although with about 36km of the stage run the ingredients of what was to be the day's main break were finally mixed, shaken a little and let loose. Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Dries Devenyns (QuickStep) instigated the move that saw Paulinho and Kiryienka join in and quickly establish a lead of one minute.

Aerts was best-placed on general classification of the breakaway, beginning the day in 44th, 32:55 behind overall leader Andy Schleck - posing no real threat - and hence the big names down the road were content to let the move fly the coop in the torrid heat.

Meanwhile, down that same road, Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) had missed the break and decided to ride away from the peloton; after about 20km of synchronised toil they joined the leading quartet, just before the cat 1 Côte de Laffrey.

While they were reinforcements for the break's cause, the presence of Rolland posed a threat if the stage came down to a sprint fought out amongst the sextet.

It's a blowout!

As the break approached the day's main climb, it had an advantage in excess of eight minutes, which crept up to nine with 106km of the stage remaining. At the top of the Côte de Laffrey that gap sat at a comfortable 8:40, with no interest in a chase from the main field behind.

The only semblance of racing came from king of the mountains contenders Pineau and Charteau, the French duo tied on points in that classification with the Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider wearing the jersey courtesy of a countback. They scavenged the remaining points on offer, with the Quick Step rider doing enough to take back the polka dot jersey he has worn for much of the last week.

Going through La Mure the gap between break and peloton had been extended to 9:33 and with 77km to go that nudged over 10 minutes as the main field effectively shut down for the day. As the escape hit 69km remaining it had opened the advantage in excess of 11 minutes.

As the break ticked over fifty clicks before the finish in Gap, the advantage stood at 11:13 ahead of the Saxo Bank-controlled peloton, the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Stuart O'Grady and Matti Breschel keeping maillot jaune Schleck out of the wind and any potential trouble.

The opening slopes of the Col du Noyer saw the gap break the 11-minute barrier again and having found himself in difficulty for several kilometres Bouet was dropped from the break with 1.5km remaining on the ascent, 35km from the finish. It required a big effort for the young AG2R-La Mondiale rider to get back in touch with the leading quintet, which he managed to do before the summit in a resumption of the status quo.

Time to think about a win

With 25km to go, at the top of the day's final categorised climb, the gap had blown out to 11:43 and was getting ever closer to 12 minutes with just 23km remaining. A couple of kilometres later it briefly hit that mark, but with Stuart O'Grady guiding the Saxo Bank crew down the mountain the break's advantage remained steady.

On the downhill run into Gap it was time for the desperate bids for victory to begin: Aerts hitting out with 15km to go and shedded the gallant Bouet; having spent 140km on the hard road with these five breakaway companions the experienced Belgian had summed up their weaknesses and strengths. It was then time for Devenyns to take over, the Quick Step rider countering his countryman's attack and quickly opening a gap.

Then it was Paulinho's turn to try his luck with Kiryienka on the wheel, the Russian making himself an ally and enemy with just 13km to go. The pair rapidly distanced the four men behind as hope began to fade of a French victory on the nation's day of celebration, putting 36 seconds into them with 11km remaining.

It seemed that the Belgians' enthusiasm to attack a long way from the finish had backfired, as Devenyns and Aerts were forced to chase hard with Rolland on the lead in to Gap.

Despite its chase, the trailing trio was fighting a losing battle as the three riders found themselves one minute behind with five kilometres remaining. Ahead of them the leading pair continued to work together to make sure line honours would be fought out without the company of Devenyns, Rolland and Aerts.

Having achieved that objective it was time to negotiate the expected two-up sprint, for which Kiryienka was well-equipped given his track background. But the Caisse d'Epargne rider reacted too late to Paulinho's dash for the line in the final 150 metres and paid the price for his error.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 5:10:56 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:29 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:58 8 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:13:57 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:19 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 12 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 24 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 29 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 32 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 33 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 38 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 41 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 42 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 43 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 47 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 51 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 53 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 55 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 56 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 59 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 65 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 67 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 72 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 73 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 74 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 78 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 81 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 82 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 83 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 84 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 85 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 86 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 93 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 94 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 97 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 98 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 100 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 102 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 103 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 105 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 108 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 109 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 110 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 113 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 115 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 117 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:47 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 123 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 125 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 127 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 128 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 130 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 131 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 132 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 133 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 134 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 135 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 138 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 139 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 141 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 142 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 143 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 144 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 145 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 147 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 148 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 149 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 150 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 152 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 153 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 154 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 155 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 156 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 157 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 158 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 159 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 160 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 161 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 162 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 164 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 166 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 167 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 169 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 170 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 171 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 172 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 173 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 174 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 175 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 176 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:15 177 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:27 178 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:16:47 179 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 180 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 181 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Points - Gap, km. 179.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 22 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 20 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 5 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 10 12 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 9 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 16 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 3 19 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 1 - La Buissiere, km. 19.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 4 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 2

Sprint 2 - La Fare-En-Champsaur, km. 158.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Laffrey (Cat. 1), km. 77.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 11 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 9 5 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 8 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 8 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5

Mountain 2 - Côte des Terrasses (Cat. 3), km. 98.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 3 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 4 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Noyer (Cat. 1), km. 145.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 18 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 16 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 14 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5:12:25 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:50 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 10 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 11 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 20 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:18 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 26 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 33 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:15:18

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 16:01:26 2 Team Radioshack 3 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:29 4 Quick Step 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:33 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 7 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:13:57 8 Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:19 9 Lampre - Farnese 10 Rabobank 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 Katusha Team 14 Astana 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Team HTC - Columbia 17 Sky Pro Cycling 18 Team Milram 19 Francaise des Jeux 20 Footon-Servetto 21 BMC Racing Team 0:15:47 22 Garmin - Transitions

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 49:00:56 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 0:00:41 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:58 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:59 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 8 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:41 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:08 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:09 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:42 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 14 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:31 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:04 16 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:13 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:18 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 19 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:03 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:09:05 21 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:48 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:20 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:26 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:46 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:11:06 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:45 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:48 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:13:26 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:30 30 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:15 31 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:17:22 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:50 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:09 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:20:26 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:21:43 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:58 37 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:25:02 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:28 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:18 41 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:30:21 42 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 43 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:46 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:31:29 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:32:59 46 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:33:30 47 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:13 48 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:36:59 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:18 50 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:52 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:38:02 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:38:35 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 0:40:55 54 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:41:51 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:41:53 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:42:05 57 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:26 58 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:44:52 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:01 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:46:25 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:46:58 62 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:23 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:20 64 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:49:53 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:50:09 66 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:50:52 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 68 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:52:19 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:52:50 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:53:14 71 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:21 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:54:04 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:55:03 74 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:55:10 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:33 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 77 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:56:52 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:56:57 79 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:57:32 80 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:01 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:59:12 82 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:59:57 83 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:02:11 84 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:02:37 85 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:23 86 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:48 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:07 88 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:05:37 89 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:07 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 1:06:32 91 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:06:34 92 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:07:07 93 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:07:17 94 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:08:17 95 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:37 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:10:22 97 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:11:09 98 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:34 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:03 100 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:12:59 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:13:05 102 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:18 103 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:16:11 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:39 105 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:16:47 106 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:49 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:16:51 108 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:14 109 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:17:57 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:17:59 112 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:18:06 113 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:18:31 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:18:53 115 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:19:15 116 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:19:43 117 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:19:46 118 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:19:59 119 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 1:20:34 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1:22:13 122 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:16 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:22:23 124 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:27 125 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:28 126 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:22:42 127 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 1:23:21 128 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:23:35 129 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 1:24:42 130 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 1:25:39 132 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 1:26:09 133 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:26:21 134 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 1:27:04 135 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:27:30 136 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:27:49 137 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:28:06 138 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1:28:14 139 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:29:39 140 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:46 141 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 142 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:31:19 143 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:23 144 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:32:02 145 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:32:03 146 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:32:43 147 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 1:34:31 148 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 1:34:34 149 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1:34:41 150 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:35:52 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 152 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:36:21 153 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:36:55 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:35 155 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:37:50 156 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:37:54 157 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:39:31 159 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:40:57 160 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:28 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:41:44 162 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:57 163 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:42:40 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:43:15 165 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:43:20 166 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:43:54 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:45:09 168 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:45:47 169 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:47:05 170 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:00 171 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:48:34 172 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:48:40 173 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:47 174 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 1:49:07 175 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1:50:17 176 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:50:18 177 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:55:00 178 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:56:25 179 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:57:37 180 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:00:46 181 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 138 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 131 3 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 116 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 98 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 97 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 86 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 71 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 69 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 57 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 54 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 52 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 20 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 22 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 23 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 24 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 35 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 32 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 30 33 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 34 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 35 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 26 37 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 38 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 39 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 40 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 25 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 22 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 22 47 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 22 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 49 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 21 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 52 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 20 53 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 19 54 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 55 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 18 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 57 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 59 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 60 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 61 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 62 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 15 63 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 64 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 65 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 68 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 69 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 70 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 73 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 75 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 76 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 77 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 78 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 79 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 80 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 83 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 84 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 85 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 10 86 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 10 87 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 88 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 8 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 90 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 92 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 93 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 7 94 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 97 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 98 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 99 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 100 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 101 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 102 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 103 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 106 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 107 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 108 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 109 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 110 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 111 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 112 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 113 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 114 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 2 115 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 116 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 117 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 119 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 121 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 122 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 123 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 124 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 126 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 127 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2 128 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 129 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 130 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 131 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 132 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 133 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 134 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 135 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 136 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 137 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 138 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 139 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 140 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 141 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 143 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 2 145 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 146 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 148 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2 149 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 150 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 151 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 91 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 90 3 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 62 4 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 50 7 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 8 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 43 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 36 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 32 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 32 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 15 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 26 19 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 22 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 27 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 16 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 34 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 40 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 41 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 44 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 45 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 48 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 49 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 53 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 2 54 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 57 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 49:00:56 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:11 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:30:18 5 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:31:29 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:32:59 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:01 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:51:08 10 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:52:19 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:55:03 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:33 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:55:57 14 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:59:12 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 1:02:11 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:07 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:10:22 18 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:12:59 19 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 1:16:11 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 1:17:34 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:17:59 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:04 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:22:23 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:15 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:26:21 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 1:30:23 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:35:58 28 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:36:55 29 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1:37:54 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1:39:29 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:45:47 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:48:00 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:00:46 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:29

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse d'Epargne 147:07:02 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:31 3 Astana 0:14:54 4 Rabobank 0:15:38 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:19:37 7 Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:42 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:36:55 9 Sky Pro Cycling 0:40:31 10 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:43:24 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:13 12 Quick Step 0:46:16 13 Team Saxo Bank 0:47:42 14 BMC Racing Team 0:49:26 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:51:50 16 Francaise des Jeux 1:16:54 17 Garmin - Transitions 1:29:22 18 Cervelo Test Team 1:31:22 19 Katusha Team 1:44:30 20 Footon-Servetto 1:46:13 21 Team Milram 2:26:14 22 Lampre - Farnese 2:40:10

Today’s stage went pretty much as expected in that a break went clear and Saxo Bank controlled things behind. It’s part and parcel of this time of the race. It was also Bastille Day of course, and everybody knows that on Bastille Day the break will only get clear once it has the right combination of French riders in it.

At the finish, I think Kiryienka possibly wasn’t as alert as he should have been. He probably could have done with winding the pace up a bit so that he was ready to respond when Paulinho jumped. As it was, he lost several bike lengths very quickly and it was always going to be a struggle to make up that ground, although he did come close.

In saying that, Paulinho was very strong, probably the strongest guy in the break. As well as that, he rode very intelligently and closed all the breaks. I thought he might even try to slip away himself in the finale, but he was obviously confident for the sprint.

I felt sorry for Aerts and Devenyns, they both rode hard on the front all day, and they both attacked on the last climb, but it just didn’t come off for them.

In general terms, this is probably the most important part of the Tour. We’re in the second week of the race now, so recovery gets more difficult due to accumulated fatigue and the heat. You have to remember to keep eating and drinking even on a day like today when the pace isn’t high, because it will have a huge impact on how you perform in the third week. Even on a day like today, you can’t afford to sit back and look at the scenery. Stages 10 to 16 are probably the hardest ones to get through in any Tour.