Mark Cavendish of HTC-Columbia put his stamp on the sprint finishes of this year's Tour, with his fourth mass sprint victory in Bordeaux looking easier than ever. He had a five-bike length gap over Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The Italian didn't win the stage but was able to reclaim the green jersey.

There were no changes in the overall rankings, as Alberto Contador (Astana) continues to lead by eight seconds over Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) third.

In the battle for the green jersey, Petacchi had the upper hand. His third place finish gave him enough points to snatch it off the shoulders of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam), who was went too early in the wind and finished a disappointing 13th.

"I only want to win, not matter by how much," Cavendish said. "When Petacchi went, I thought, that's it. But then it was pretty easy."

It was Cavendish's 14th career Tour stage win, all gathered within only three years. He has now outdistanced his mentor Erik Zabel, who himself won in Bordeaux in 1995 and 1997. "I have never seen anyone like Mark," said the old master, who gave his protégé several hugs after the stage.

Cavendish returned the compliment, saying Zabel "tells me exactly what I have to do and I trust him 100 percent. When he tells me the details of a sprint finale, it is as exact as a photograph to me."

"I have been sick the last few days with bronchitis. I had a fever last night and didn't know if I would even start today," Cavendish said. "But I wanted to do it for the team."

Sprinting for the green

The closing sprint was the only excitement on an otherwise dull day, and even it was pretty much of a foregone conclusion. Sky led the way into the final kilometre, hoping to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian couldn't hold his own against the top sprinters.

Hushovd went into the finale far back in the field, and moved up to Cavendish' rear wheel before passing the Manx rider. But he lacked the final kick, and faded back out of the day's top 10. The Manxman blasted to the front and no one was able to keep pace with him.

That opens up the green jersey race even more, with Petacchi leading only by 10 points over Hushovd, with Cavendish a mere 16 points down in third. The Champs Elysées will be the deciding factor in this year's points classification.

A quiet day in the peloton

The day's break was established within about the first 12km. Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step), Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas) made their way to the front and moved away. The peloton had had enough of escapees building up large gaps, so it kept this group under close observation, not letting the leaders get more than three and a half minutes.

The sprinters' teams kept the pace up, with Lampre and HTC-Columbia doing most of the work. Milram moved in to also lend a hand.

Second-placed Andy Schleck made an extended visit to the race doctor's car with about 50km to go. He tried to wave the TV cameras away, but it appeared that his problem was something like saddle sores - not the kind of ailment he really wants to cope with going into tomorrow's time trial trailing by such a narrow margin.

Cervelo was rather notably absent from the front of the peloton and the lead work. Hushovd had said he would ask his team to ride at the front if needed, but the big Norwegian must have found the other teams' work satisfactory.

With about 30km to go, the field turned up the speed and started cutting the gap. With only 30 seconds between the two groups, Oss took off at 14km in a solo effort, and his companions were caught.

The peloton let the 23-year-old Tour debutante dangle at 30 seconds, but his escape, which earned him the day's most combative rider title, was over with 3.5km to go. Linus Gerdemann of Milram took off in an apparent escape attempt, but was immediately reeled back in. The mass sprint was thus set up.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:37:09 2 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 15 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 31 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 33 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 37 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 38 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 39 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 45 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 48 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 50 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 51 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 52 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 53 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 55 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 56 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 59 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 60 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 64 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 66 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 67 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 70 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 71 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 76 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 78 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 80 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 87 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 89 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 91 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 92 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 94 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 95 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 96 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 97 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 100 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 101 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 103 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 105 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 108 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 110 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 111 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 112 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 113 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 114 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 116 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 117 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 118 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 119 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 123 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 125 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 126 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 128 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 130 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 131 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 133 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 134 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 135 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 138 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 139 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 140 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:22 141 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:24 142 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:31 143 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 144 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 145 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 147 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 148 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 149 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 150 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:39 152 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 154 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 155 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 156 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:41 157 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 158 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 160 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 161 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 162 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 164 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 165 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 166 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 167 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 168 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 170 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 0:06:31 DNF Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Castelnau-Chalosse, km. 29.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2

Sprint 2 - Hostens, km. 150.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4:37:09 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 10 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 20 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 22 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 23 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:31 28 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:39 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:41 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Farnese 13:51:27 2 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 Garmin - Transitions 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Rabobank 6 Katusha Team 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Caisse d'Epargne 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Cervelo Test Team 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 12 Sky Pro Cycling 13 Team Milram 14 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 Francaise des Jeux 16 Astana 17 Team Saxo Bank 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Quick Step 20 Team Radioshack 21 Liquigas-Doimo 22 Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 88:09:48 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:08 3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:32 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:53 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:27 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:41 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:03 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:18 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:12 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:10:37 11 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:46 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:01 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:14:24 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:14:44 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:00 16 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:17:57 17 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:59 18 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:30 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:03 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:23 21 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:50 22 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:30 23 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:37:58 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:34 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:42:56 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:45:13 27 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:48:56 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:27 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:51:56 30 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:55:07 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:55:25 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:58:22 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:39 34 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:06:39 35 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 1:07:09 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:07:11 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:07:23 38 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1:08:26 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:14:03 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:15:10 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:18:19 42 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:19:27 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 1:20:06 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:21:36 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 1:22:00 46 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1:23:37 47 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:28:18 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:34:16 49 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:36:05 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:39:07 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:40:15 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:31 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:42:00 54 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 1:43:25 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:43:35 56 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:44:09 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:44:32 58 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:45:09 59 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:45:26 60 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:30 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 1:45:57 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:49:33 63 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:50:27 64 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:51:26 65 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:53:05 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:54:57 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:00:25 68 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:02:10 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:05:02 70 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:05:43 71 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:08:29 72 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:09:09 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:09:50 74 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2:11:40 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:12:39 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:12 77 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:17:03 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:18:29 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:24:32 80 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:19 81 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:45 82 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:30:14 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:31:45 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2:34:51 85 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2:36:22 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2:38:11 87 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:40:34 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:41:54 89 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:43:35 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:47:12 91 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:48:40 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2:51:20 93 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:52:41 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:53:03 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:54:24 96 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:55:57 97 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:05 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:59:03 99 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:59:58 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:00:39 101 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 3:01:56 102 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 3:02:57 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:03:47 104 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:03:58 105 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3:04:31 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3:04:40 107 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:04:54 108 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:26 109 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 3:06:27 110 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:07:54 111 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 3:09:37 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:09:56 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:10:29 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:11:01 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 3:11:09 116 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:11:23 117 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 3:14:13 118 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:14:46 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3:15:34 120 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:17:44 121 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:18:11 122 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:19:37 123 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:45 124 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:19:56 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 3:20:32 126 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:21:31 127 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:21:42 128 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:22:08 129 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:22:50 130 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:23:30 131 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:25:12 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 3:25:26 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:26:45 134 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 3:26:50 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3:29:23 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:29:25 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3:29:32 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3:29:52 139 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 3:32:17 140 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3:32:51 141 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:34:18 142 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:36:00 143 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:36:15 144 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:36:36 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 3:38:36 146 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:39:40 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:41:19 148 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 3:42:52 149 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:43:27 150 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:43:39 151 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:44:16 152 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:44:19 153 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3:47:05 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:49:32 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 3:50:05 156 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3:52:43 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:55:40 158 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:57:07 159 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3:57:27 160 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3:58:09 161 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:58:23 162 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:59:50 163 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:59:52 164 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4:00:18 165 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 4:04:05 166 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:04:31 167 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4:12:26 168 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:14:11 169 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:24:55 170 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:26:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 213 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 203 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 197 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 167 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 162 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 152 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 122 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 115 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 107 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 106 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 81 15 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 78 16 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 78 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 77 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 23 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 64 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 62 26 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 59 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 57 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 54 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 52 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 48 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 32 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 45 33 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 44 34 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 35 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 42 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 41 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 39 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 39 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 39 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 42 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 37 43 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 35 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 34 45 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 34 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 47 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 48 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 50 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 51 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 52 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 54 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 27 55 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 56 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 57 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 26 58 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 59 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 60 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 61 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 25 62 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 64 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 23 65 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 67 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 20 69 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 19 70 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 71 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 72 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 73 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 75 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 76 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 77 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 78 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 80 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 15 81 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 84 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 14 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 90 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 12 91 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 93 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 94 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 95 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 96 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 97 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 12 98 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 100 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 9 101 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 102 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 103 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 105 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 106 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 107 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 108 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 111 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 112 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 6 116 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 5 117 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 118 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 119 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 120 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 122 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 123 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 124 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 125 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 126 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 127 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 128 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 129 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 130 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 131 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 132 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 133 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 134 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 135 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 136 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 137 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 138 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 139 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 140 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 141 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 142 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 143 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 144 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 145 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 146 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 148 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 149 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 150 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 151 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 152 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 153 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 154 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 143 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 128 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 116 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 112 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 93 8 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 66 12 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 62 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 58 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 53 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 50 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 50 20 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 21 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 48 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 46 24 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 42 25 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 27 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 39 28 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 38 29 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 38 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 31 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 33 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 35 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 30 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 40 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 42 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 26 43 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 46 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 21 47 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 48 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 49 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 50 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 15 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 58 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 62 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 63 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 64 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 65 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 9 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 67 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 69 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 72 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 5 73 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 74 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 75 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 80 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 82 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 84 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 85 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 88 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 88:09:56 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:33 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:04 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:48:48 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:21:28 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:38:59 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:23 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:43:27 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:00:17 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:02:02 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:09:01 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:09:42 13 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:16:55 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:11 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:31:37 16 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:47:04 17 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:52:33 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:18 19 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:07:46 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:10:21 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:19:29 22 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:19:37 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:21:23 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:21:34 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:22:42 26 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:25:04 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:26:37 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:36:28 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:43:31 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:49:24 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:14:03 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:24:47

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 264:36:07 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:30 3 Rabobank 0:33:39 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:58 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:50:16 6 Astana 0:54:40 7 Quick Step 1:05:07 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:16:15 9 Liquigas-Doimo 1:24:41 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:52:06 11 Sky Pro Cycling 2:09:07 12 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:27:48 13 Team Saxo Bank 2:32:46 14 BMC Racing Team 2:33:52 15 Francaise des Jeux 2:58:04 16 Garmin - Transitions 3:22:04 17 Katusha Team 3:25:10 18 Team HTC - Columbia 3:35:12 19 Cervelo Test Team 3:53:41 20 Footon-Servetto 5:10:34 21 Lampre - Farnese 5:46:29 22 Team Milram 6:00:46

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

Today we saw a very happy Mark Cavendish and a very disappointed Thor Hushovd. Thor was left in the perfect position today for the sprint but it just seems like the turbo isn’t working. It’s going to be very difficult for him to take the green jersey now. Petacchi seems to be going quite well so Thor’s really going to have to pull something out of the bag to get it off him.

From day one, Thor hasn’t been sprinting well in this Tour. On the first stage he was left off in a good position and if he was at 100% he would have won but he clearly wasn’t. Because of his broken collarbone in May he could only do endurance training before the Tour rather than specific sprint work and he’s paid for that. I thought he might have improved in that regard during the Tour, but if anything things have got worse unfortunately.

Cavendish’s situation is the opposite of Thor’s in that he’s got faster and faster as the Tour’s gone on and now he’s looking at winning five stages because unless there’s a crash or a puncture, Cav’s going to win on Sunday. The way he was riding today, everybody else was lucky that he’s got a fever, because he was almost looking around to say, “come on, come on, where are you?”

I think Cavendish’s team have really helped him. His management have really been superb. He had his problems earlier in the season and earlier in the Tour and people were writing him off a little bit, but within the HTC-Columbia team and management everybody kept believing in him and they’re all getting their rewards. They never doubted him and they kept fighting for him and working for him even when his form wasn’t as good as it is now. They created a very positive atmosphere around him and it shows how important that aspect of the sport is.

As for the overall situation, today was just a question of avoiding stupid crashes and recuperating for tomorrow by trying to keep the legs spinning. From this evening, both Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador will be already in time trial mode, getting the bikes ready and getting themselves tuned in to tomorrow’s important day.

For the sport, I’d like to think that it’ll be close and I believe it will. We saw from Andy’s effort on the Tourmalet that he can push out the watts when it’s needed and put in a big sustained effort like the one he’ll need tomorrow. On paper and technically Contador is a better time triallist, but Andy – like his brother Frank – has worked very, very hard on his time trialling this winter.

I’m anticipating that with the form that Andy has shown in this year’s Tour that he will get close to Contador, but can he get close enough? We’ll have to wait and see.