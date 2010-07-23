Cavendish rockets to stage win in Bordeaux
Contador keeps his yellow jersey; Petacchi back in green
Stage 18: Salies-de-Bearn - Bordeaux
Mark Cavendish of HTC-Columbia put his stamp on the sprint finishes of this year's Tour, with his fourth mass sprint victory in Bordeaux looking easier than ever. He had a five-bike length gap over Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The Italian didn't win the stage but was able to reclaim the green jersey.
There were no changes in the overall rankings, as Alberto Contador (Astana) continues to lead by eight seconds over Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) third.
In the battle for the green jersey, Petacchi had the upper hand. His third place finish gave him enough points to snatch it off the shoulders of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam), who was went too early in the wind and finished a disappointing 13th.
"I only want to win, not matter by how much," Cavendish said. "When Petacchi went, I thought, that's it. But then it was pretty easy."
It was Cavendish's 14th career Tour stage win, all gathered within only three years. He has now outdistanced his mentor Erik Zabel, who himself won in Bordeaux in 1995 and 1997. "I have never seen anyone like Mark," said the old master, who gave his protégé several hugs after the stage.
Cavendish returned the compliment, saying Zabel "tells me exactly what I have to do and I trust him 100 percent. When he tells me the details of a sprint finale, it is as exact as a photograph to me."
"I have been sick the last few days with bronchitis. I had a fever last night and didn't know if I would even start today," Cavendish said. "But I wanted to do it for the team."
Sprinting for the green
The closing sprint was the only excitement on an otherwise dull day, and even it was pretty much of a foregone conclusion. Sky led the way into the final kilometre, hoping to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian couldn't hold his own against the top sprinters.
Hushovd went into the finale far back in the field, and moved up to Cavendish' rear wheel before passing the Manx rider. But he lacked the final kick, and faded back out of the day's top 10. The Manxman blasted to the front and no one was able to keep pace with him.
That opens up the green jersey race even more, with Petacchi leading only by 10 points over Hushovd, with Cavendish a mere 16 points down in third. The Champs Elysées will be the deciding factor in this year's points classification.
A quiet day in the peloton
The day's break was established within about the first 12km. Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step), Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas) made their way to the front and moved away. The peloton had had enough of escapees building up large gaps, so it kept this group under close observation, not letting the leaders get more than three and a half minutes.
The sprinters' teams kept the pace up, with Lampre and HTC-Columbia doing most of the work. Milram moved in to also lend a hand.
Second-placed Andy Schleck made an extended visit to the race doctor's car with about 50km to go. He tried to wave the TV cameras away, but it appeared that his problem was something like saddle sores - not the kind of ailment he really wants to cope with going into tomorrow's time trial trailing by such a narrow margin.
Cervelo was rather notably absent from the front of the peloton and the lead work. Hushovd had said he would ask his team to ride at the front if needed, but the big Norwegian must have found the other teams' work satisfactory.
With about 30km to go, the field turned up the speed and started cutting the gap. With only 30 seconds between the two groups, Oss took off at 14km in a solo effort, and his companions were caught.
The peloton let the 23-year-old Tour debutante dangle at 30 seconds, but his escape, which earned him the day's most combative rider title, was over with 3.5km to go. Linus Gerdemann of Milram took off in an apparent escape attempt, but was immediately reeled back in. The mass sprint was thus set up.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:37:09
|2
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|31
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|56
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|59
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|60
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|66
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|67
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|71
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|76
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|77
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|78
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|80
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|87
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|89
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|91
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|94
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|95
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|96
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|97
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|100
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|101
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|103
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|105
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|108
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|110
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|111
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|112
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|113
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|114
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|115
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|117
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|118
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|119
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|123
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|125
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|128
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|130
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|133
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|134
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|135
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|138
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|139
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|140
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|141
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:24
|142
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:31
|143
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|144
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|145
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|148
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|149
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|150
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:39
|152
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|154
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|155
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|156
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:41
|157
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|160
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|161
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|162
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|164
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|165
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|166
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|167
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|168
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|170
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|0:06:31
|DNF
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:37:09
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|22
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:31
|28
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:39
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:41
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Farnese
|13:51:27
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|12
|Sky Pro Cycling
|13
|Team Milram
|14
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Francaise des Jeux
|16
|Astana
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Quick Step
|20
|Team Radioshack
|21
|Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|88:09:48
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:08
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:32
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:53
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:27
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:41
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:03
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:18
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:12
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:10:37
|11
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:46
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:01
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:14:24
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:14:44
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:00
|16
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:57
|17
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:59
|18
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:03
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:23
|21
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:50
|22
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:30
|23
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:37:58
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:34
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:42:56
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:13
|27
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:56
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:27
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:51:56
|30
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:55:07
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:55:25
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:58:22
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:39
|34
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06:39
|35
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:07:09
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:07:11
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:07:23
|38
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1:08:26
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:14:03
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:10
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:18:19
|42
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:19:27
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1:20:06
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:21:36
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|1:22:00
|46
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1:23:37
|47
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:28:18
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:34:16
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:36:05
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:39:07
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:15
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:31
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:42:00
|54
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|1:43:25
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:43:35
|56
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:09
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:44:32
|58
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:45:09
|59
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:45:26
|60
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:30
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:45:57
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:49:33
|63
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:50:27
|64
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:51:26
|65
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:53:05
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:54:57
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:00:25
|68
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:02:10
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:05:02
|70
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:05:43
|71
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:08:29
|72
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:09:09
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:09:50
|74
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2:11:40
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:12:39
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:14:12
|77
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:17:03
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:18:29
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:24:32
|80
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:19
|81
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:45
|82
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:30:14
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:31:45
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:34:51
|85
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:36:22
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2:38:11
|87
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:34
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:41:54
|89
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:43:35
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:47:12
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:48:40
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2:51:20
|93
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:52:41
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:53:03
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:54:24
|96
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:55:57
|97
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57:05
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:59:03
|99
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:59:58
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:00:39
|101
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|3:01:56
|102
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|3:02:57
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:03:47
|104
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:03:58
|105
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3:04:31
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:04:40
|107
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:04:54
|108
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:26
|109
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|3:06:27
|110
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:07:54
|111
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|3:09:37
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:09:56
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:10:29
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:11:01
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|3:11:09
|116
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:11:23
|117
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|3:14:13
|118
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:14:46
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3:15:34
|120
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:17:44
|121
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:18:11
|122
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:19:37
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:45
|124
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3:19:56
|125
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:20:32
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:21:31
|127
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:21:42
|128
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:08
|129
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:22:50
|130
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:23:30
|131
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:25:12
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|3:25:26
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:26:45
|134
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|3:26:50
|135
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3:29:23
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:29:25
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3:29:32
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3:29:52
|139
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|3:32:17
|140
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3:32:51
|141
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:34:18
|142
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:36:00
|143
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:36:15
|144
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:36:36
|145
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|3:38:36
|146
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:39:40
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:41:19
|148
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|3:42:52
|149
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:43:27
|150
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:43:39
|151
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:44:16
|152
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:44:19
|153
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3:47:05
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:49:32
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:50:05
|156
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3:52:43
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:55:40
|158
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:57:07
|159
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3:57:27
|160
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3:58:09
|161
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:58:23
|162
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:59:50
|163
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:59:52
|164
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4:00:18
|165
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|4:04:05
|166
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:04:31
|167
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4:12:26
|168
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:14:11
|169
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:24:55
|170
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|213
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|203
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|197
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|167
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|162
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|152
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|122
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|115
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|81
|15
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|78
|16
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|26
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|59
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|52
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|48
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|32
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|33
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44
|34
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|35
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|42
|36
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|41
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|39
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|42
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|44
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|34
|45
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|47
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|48
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|50
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|51
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|52
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|54
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|55
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|56
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|58
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|59
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|60
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|61
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|64
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|65
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|67
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|69
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|19
|70
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|71
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|72
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|73
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|75
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|76
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|77
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|78
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|80
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|81
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|84
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|14
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|89
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|90
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|91
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|93
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|94
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|95
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|96
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|97
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|12
|98
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|100
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|101
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|102
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|103
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|105
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|106
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|107
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|108
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|111
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|112
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|116
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|117
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|118
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|119
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|120
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|122
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|123
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|124
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|125
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|126
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|127
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|128
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|129
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|130
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|131
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|132
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|133
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|134
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|135
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|136
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|137
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|138
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|139
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|140
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|141
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|142
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|143
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|144
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|145
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|146
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|148
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|150
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|151
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|152
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|153
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|154
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|112
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|93
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|12
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|58
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|53
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|20
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|21
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|48
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|46
|24
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|25
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|27
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|28
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|29
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|38
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|31
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|33
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|35
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|40
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|42
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|43
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|46
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|47
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|48
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|49
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|50
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|53
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|58
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|62
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|63
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|67
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|69
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|72
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|73
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|74
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|75
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|79
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|80
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|82
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|84
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|85
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|86
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|88
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|88:09:56
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:33
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:04
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:48
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:21:28
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:38:59
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:23
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:43:27
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:00:17
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:02:02
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:09:01
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:09:42
|13
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:16:55
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:11
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:31:37
|16
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:47:04
|17
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:52:33
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:18
|19
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:07:46
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:10:21
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:19:29
|22
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:19:37
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:21:23
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:21:34
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:22:42
|26
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:25:04
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:26:37
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:36:28
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:43:31
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:49:24
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:14:03
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:24:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|264:36:07
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:30
|3
|Rabobank
|0:33:39
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:58
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:50:16
|6
|Astana
|0:54:40
|7
|Quick Step
|1:05:07
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:16:15
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|1:24:41
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:52:06
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling
|2:09:07
|12
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:27:48
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|2:32:46
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:33:52
|15
|Francaise des Jeux
|2:58:04
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|3:22:04
|17
|Katusha Team
|3:25:10
|18
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3:35:12
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|3:53:41
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|5:10:34
|21
|Lampre - Farnese
|5:46:29
|22
|Team Milram
|6:00:46
Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:
Today we saw a very happy Mark Cavendish and a very disappointed Thor Hushovd. Thor was left in the perfect position today for the sprint but it just seems like the turbo isn’t working. It’s going to be very difficult for him to take the green jersey now. Petacchi seems to be going quite well so Thor’s really going to have to pull something out of the bag to get it off him.
From day one, Thor hasn’t been sprinting well in this Tour. On the first stage he was left off in a good position and if he was at 100% he would have won but he clearly wasn’t. Because of his broken collarbone in May he could only do endurance training before the Tour rather than specific sprint work and he’s paid for that. I thought he might have improved in that regard during the Tour, but if anything things have got worse unfortunately.
Cavendish’s situation is the opposite of Thor’s in that he’s got faster and faster as the Tour’s gone on and now he’s looking at winning five stages because unless there’s a crash or a puncture, Cav’s going to win on Sunday. The way he was riding today, everybody else was lucky that he’s got a fever, because he was almost looking around to say, “come on, come on, where are you?”
I think Cavendish’s team have really helped him. His management have really been superb. He had his problems earlier in the season and earlier in the Tour and people were writing him off a little bit, but within the HTC-Columbia team and management everybody kept believing in him and they’re all getting their rewards. They never doubted him and they kept fighting for him and working for him even when his form wasn’t as good as it is now. They created a very positive atmosphere around him and it shows how important that aspect of the sport is.
As for the overall situation, today was just a question of avoiding stupid crashes and recuperating for tomorrow by trying to keep the legs spinning. From this evening, both Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador will be already in time trial mode, getting the bikes ready and getting themselves tuned in to tomorrow’s important day.
For the sport, I’d like to think that it’ll be close and I believe it will. We saw from Andy’s effort on the Tourmalet that he can push out the watts when it’s needed and put in a big sustained effort like the one he’ll need tomorrow. On paper and technically Contador is a better time triallist, but Andy – like his brother Frank – has worked very, very hard on his time trialling this winter.
I’m anticipating that with the form that Andy has shown in this year’s Tour that he will get close to Contador, but can he get close enough? We’ll have to wait and see.
