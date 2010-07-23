Trending

Cavendish rockets to stage win in Bordeaux

Contador keeps his yellow jersey; Petacchi back in green

Image 1 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates a stage win at the end of stage 18

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates a stage win at the end of stage 18
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 60

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) in green before the start of the stage

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) in green before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 60

Alessandro Petacchi and Ivan Basso chat at the start

Alessandro Petacchi and Ivan Basso chat at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 60

Alberto Contador and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start

Alberto Contador and Joaquin Rodriguez before the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 60

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) was the most aggressive rider of stage 18

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) was the most aggressive rider of stage 18
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 60

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons the white jersey.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) dons the white jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 60

Mountains leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Mountains leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 60

Mountains leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) puts on the polka dots

Mountains leader Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) puts on the polka dots
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 60

Alberto Contador with his stuffed lion

Alberto Contador with his stuffed lion
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 60

Bernard Hinault congratulates Mark Cavendish

Bernard Hinault congratulates Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 60

Photographers await the awards ceremony

Photographers await the awards ceremony
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 60

Part of the pre-race Tour caravan

Part of the pre-race Tour caravan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 60

The pre-race Tour caravan signals racers will come through eventually

The pre-race Tour caravan signals racers will come through eventually
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 60

The L'Equipe cars come through in the caravan at the Tour de France

The L'Equipe cars come through in the caravan at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 60

Fans await the racers

Fans await the racers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 60

Cadel Evans (BMC) battles through another stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) battles through another stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Mark Cavendish took his fourth stage in race

Mark Cavendish took his fourth stage in race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Petacchi (Lampre) moved back into green

Petacchi (Lampre) moved back into green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

Cavendish looks back but no one can stop him

Cavendish looks back but no one can stop him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Never in doubt: Another winning performance from the Manxman

Never in doubt: Another winning performance from the Manxman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

Take four: Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins again

Take four: Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) in his final Tour

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) in his final Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 60

Crazy Horse: The bunch had a relaxing day after yesterday's stage in the mountains

Crazy Horse: The bunch had a relaxing day after yesterday's stage in the mountains
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 60

Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) opens up his sprint

Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) opens up his sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 60

The day's break drives towards Bordeaux

The day's break drives towards Bordeaux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 60

Daniel Oss (Liquigas) was the most aggressive rider

Daniel Oss (Liquigas) was the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 60

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) had another day in yellow

Alberto Contador (Astana) had another day in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 60

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 60

The force is strong with these two fans

The force is strong with these two fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 60

The bunch head towards the finish for the sprint finish

The bunch head towards the finish for the sprint finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 60

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) liked green so much he took the jersey back.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) liked green so much he took the jersey back.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) after stage win #4

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) after stage win #4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) adjusts his maillot jaune

Alberto Contador (Astana) adjusts his maillot jaune
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) in yellow

Alberto Contador (Astana) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) practices his salute from the podium.

Alberto Contador (Astana) practices his salute from the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana) poses with Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise on the podium.

Alberto Contador (Astana) poses with Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 60

Actor Tom Cruise was there, too.

Actor Tom Cruise was there, too.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 60

Actor Cameron Diaz was at the finish on stage 18

Actor Cameron Diaz was at the finish on stage 18
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 60

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) pulls on the green jersey

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) pulls on the green jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) en route to victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) en route to victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) has time to sit up and celebrate his win

Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) has time to sit up and celebrate his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 60

A happy Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia)

A happy Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 60

American actor Tom Cruise made an appearance at the end of stage 18

American actor Tom Cruise made an appearance at the end of stage 18
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) at the front of the mad dash to the finish line of stage 18

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) at the front of the mad dash to the finish line of stage 18
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 60

Mark Cavendish takes the win in Bordeaux

Mark Cavendish takes the win in Bordeaux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins his fourth stage of the race

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins his fourth stage of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 60

Erik Zabel and Mark Cavendish

Erik Zabel and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 60

Erik Zabel and Mark Cavendish

Erik Zabel and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 60

The peloton ride towards Bordeaux

The peloton ride towards Bordeaux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 60

Alberto, you can be my wing man any time

Alberto, you can be my wing man any time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 60

Alberto flanked by a couple of movie stars

Alberto flanked by a couple of movie stars
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 60

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) makes it four stage wins for the 2010 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) makes it four stage wins for the 2010 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish of HTC-Columbia put his stamp on the sprint finishes of this year's Tour, with his fourth mass sprint victory in Bordeaux looking easier than ever. He had a five-bike length gap over Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The Italian didn't win the stage but was able to reclaim the green jersey.

There were no changes in the overall rankings, as Alberto Contador (Astana) continues to lead by eight seconds over Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) third.

In the battle for the green jersey, Petacchi had the upper hand. His third place finish gave him enough points to snatch it off the shoulders of Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam), who was went too early in the wind and finished a disappointing 13th.

"I only want to win, not matter by how much," Cavendish said. "When Petacchi went, I thought, that's it. But then it was pretty easy."

It was Cavendish's 14th career Tour stage win, all gathered within only three years. He has now outdistanced his mentor Erik Zabel, who himself won in Bordeaux in 1995 and 1997. "I have never seen anyone like Mark," said the old master, who gave his protégé several hugs after the stage.

Cavendish returned the compliment, saying Zabel "tells me exactly what I have to do and I trust him 100 percent. When he tells me the details of a sprint finale, it is as exact as a photograph to me."

"I have been sick the last few days with bronchitis. I had a fever last night and didn't know if I would even start today," Cavendish said. "But I wanted to do it for the team."

Sprinting for the green

The closing sprint was the only excitement on an otherwise dull day, and even it was pretty much of a foregone conclusion. Sky led the way into the final kilometre, hoping to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian couldn't hold his own against the top sprinters.

Hushovd went into the finale far back in the field, and moved up to Cavendish' rear wheel before passing the Manx rider. But he lacked the final kick, and faded back out of the day's top 10.  The Manxman blasted to the front and no one was able to keep pace with him.

That opens up the green jersey race even more, with Petacchi leading only by 10 points over Hushovd, with Cavendish a mere 16 points down in third. The Champs Elysées will be the deciding factor in this year's points classification.

A quiet day in the peloton

The day's break was established within about the first 12km. Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step), Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas) made their way to the front and moved away. The peloton had had enough of escapees building up large gaps, so it kept this group under close observation, not letting the leaders get more than three and a half minutes.

The sprinters' teams kept the pace up, with Lampre and HTC-Columbia doing most of the work.  Milram moved in to also lend a hand.

Second-placed Andy Schleck made an extended visit to the race doctor's car with about 50km to go.  He tried to wave the TV cameras away, but it appeared that his problem was something like saddle sores - not the kind of ailment he really wants to cope with going into tomorrow's time trial trailing by such a narrow margin.

Cervelo was rather notably absent from the front of the peloton and the lead work.  Hushovd had said he would ask his team to ride at the front if needed, but the big Norwegian must have found the other teams' work satisfactory.

With about 30km to go, the field turned up the speed and started cutting the gap.  With only 30 seconds between the two groups, Oss took off at 14km in a solo effort, and his companions were caught.

The peloton let the 23-year-old Tour debutante dangle at 30 seconds, but his escape, which earned him the day's most combative rider title, was over with 3.5km to go. Linus Gerdemann of Milram took off in an apparent escape attempt, but was immediately reeled back in. The mass sprint was thus set up.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:37:09
2Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
15Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
19Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
20Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
30Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
31Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
33Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
37Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
38Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
39Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
44Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
45Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
47Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
50Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
51Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
52Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
53Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
55Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
56Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
58Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
59Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
60David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
64José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
65Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
66Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
67Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
69Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
70Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
76Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
78Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
80John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
87Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
88Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
89Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
90Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
91Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
94Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
95Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
96Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
97Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
100Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
101Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
103Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
105Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
108Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
110Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
111Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
112Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
113Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
114Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
116Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
117Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
118Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
119Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
120Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
123Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
125Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
126Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
128Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
130Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
131Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
132Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
133Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
134Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
135Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
138David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
139Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
140Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:22
141Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:24
142Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:31
143Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
144Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
145Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
147Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
148Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
149Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
150Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:39
152Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
154Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
155Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
156Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:41
157Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
158Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
160Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
161Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
162Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
163Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
164Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
165Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
166Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
167Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
168David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
170Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana0:06:31
DNFFrancesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Castelnau-Chalosse, km. 29.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2

Sprint 2 - Hostens, km. 150.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4:37:09
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
10Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
12Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
21Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
22Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
23Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:31
28Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
29Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:39
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:41
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Farnese13:51:27
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Garmin - Transitions
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Rabobank
6Katusha Team
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Caisse d'Epargne
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Cervelo Test Team
11Omega Pharma - Lotto
12Sky Pro Cycling
13Team Milram
14Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
15Francaise des Jeux
16Astana
17Team Saxo Bank
18BMC Racing Team
19Quick Step
20Team Radioshack
21Liquigas-Doimo
22Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana88:09:48
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:08
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:32
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:53
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:27
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:06:41
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:03
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:09:18
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:12
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:10:37
11Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:46
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:01
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:14:24
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:14:44
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:00
16Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:17:57
17John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:59
18Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:30
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:20:03
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:23
21Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:25:50
22Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:30
23Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:37:58
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:34
25Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:42:56
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:45:13
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:48:56
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:27
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:51:56
30Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:55:07
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:55:25
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:58:22
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:39
34Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:06:39
35Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team1:07:09
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:07:11
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:07:23
38Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1:08:26
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia1:14:03
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:15:10
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux1:18:19
42Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:19:27
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step1:20:06
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:21:36
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack1:22:00
46Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:23:37
47Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:28:18
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:34:16
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:36:05
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:39:07
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:40:15
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:31
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:42:00
54Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:43:25
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:43:35
56Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:44:09
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:44:32
58Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:45:09
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:45:26
60George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:30
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1:45:57
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:49:33
63Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:50:27
64Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:51:26
65Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:53:05
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:54:57
67Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:00:25
68Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:02:10
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:05:02
70Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:05:43
71Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:08:29
72Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:09:09
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:09:50
74Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2:11:40
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:12:39
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:12
77Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:17:03
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:18:29
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:24:32
80Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:19
81Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:45
82Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:30:14
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:31:45
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2:34:51
85Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2:36:22
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2:38:11
87Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:40:34
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:41:54
89Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:43:35
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:47:12
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:48:40
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2:51:20
93Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:52:41
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:53:03
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:54:24
96Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2:55:57
97Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:05
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:59:03
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:59:58
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:00:39
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana3:01:56
102Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram3:02:57
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:03:47
104Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:03:58
105David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions3:04:31
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3:04:40
107Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:04:54
108Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:26
109David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana3:06:27
110Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:07:54
111Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team3:09:37
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:09:56
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:10:29
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:11:01
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack3:11:09
116Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:11:23
117Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step3:14:13
118Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:14:46
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3:15:34
120Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:17:44
121Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:18:11
122Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:19:37
123Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:45
124Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:19:56
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo3:20:32
126Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:21:31
127Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:21:42
128Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:22:08
129Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:22:50
130Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:23:30
131Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:25:12
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank3:25:26
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:26:45
134Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana3:26:50
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana3:29:23
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:29:25
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team3:29:32
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3:29:52
139Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank3:32:17
140Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3:32:51
141Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:34:18
142Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:36:00
143Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux3:36:15
144Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:36:36
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step3:38:36
146Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux3:39:40
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:41:19
148Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack3:42:52
149Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:43:27
150Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:43:39
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:44:16
152Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:44:19
153Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3:47:05
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:49:32
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia3:50:05
156Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions3:52:43
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:55:40
158Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:57:07
159Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3:57:27
160David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3:58:09
161Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:58:23
162Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:59:50
163Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:59:52
164Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4:00:18
165Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha4:04:05
166Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:04:31
167Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4:12:26
168Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:14:11
169Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:24:55
170Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:26:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini213pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team203
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia197
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne167
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha162
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team152
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom122
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana115
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi112
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank107
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram106
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale105
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto100
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank81
15Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana78
16Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions78
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale77
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi65
23Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha64
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo64
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions62
26Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank59
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom57
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank54
29Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux52
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini48
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
32Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne45
33Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini44
34Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
35Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram42
36Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack41
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
39Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo39
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne38
42Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
44Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step34
45Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
47Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
48Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
50Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team30
51Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
52Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
54Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack27
55Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
56Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team26
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions26
58Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
59Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
60Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
61Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions25
62Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
64Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step23
65José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
67Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step20
69Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack19
70Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
71Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
72Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne17
73Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
75David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
76Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
77Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
78Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
80Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia15
81Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto15
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
84Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14
86Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
87Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux14
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
90Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
91Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
92Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
93Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
94Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
95Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
96Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
97Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step12
98Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10
100Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo9
101Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
102Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
103Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha8
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
105Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
106Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
107George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
108Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
111Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
112Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
114Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia6
116Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
117John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
118Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
119David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
120Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
122Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
123Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
124Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
125Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
126Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
127Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
128Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
129Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
130Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
131Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
132Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
133Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
134Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
135Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
136Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
137Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
138Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
139Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
140Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
141Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
142Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
143Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
144Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
145Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
146Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
148Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
150Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
151Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
152Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
153Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
154Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom143pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne128
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank116
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana112
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini99
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
7Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux93
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom82
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom72
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha66
12Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank62
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank58
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack53
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions50
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo50
20Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
21Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack48
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
24Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step42
25Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto42
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
27Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo39
28Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
29Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step38
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
31Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions35
33Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
35Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team30
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team29
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
38Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
40Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
42Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo26
43Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne22
46Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
47Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
48Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
49Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
50Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo15
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team15
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto14
58Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
62Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
63Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
64José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
65Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne9
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
67Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
69Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
72Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step5
73Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
74Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
75Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
80Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
82Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
84Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
85Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
88Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank88:09:56
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:06:33
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:04
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:48:48
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:21:28
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:38:59
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:23
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:43:27
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:00:17
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:02:02
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:09:01
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:09:42
13Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:16:55
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:11
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:31:37
16Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:47:04
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:52:33
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:18
19Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:07:46
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:10:21
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:19:29
22Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:19:37
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:21:23
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:21:34
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:22:42
26Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:25:04
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:26:37
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:36:28
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:43:31
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:49:24
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:14:03
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:24:47

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack264:36:07
2Caisse d'Epargne0:08:30
3Rabobank0:33:39
4AG2R La Mondiale0:37:58
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:50:16
6Astana0:54:40
7Quick Step1:05:07
8Euskaltel - Euskadi1:16:15
9Liquigas-Doimo1:24:41
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:52:06
11Sky Pro Cycling2:09:07
12Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:27:48
13Team Saxo Bank2:32:46
14BMC Racing Team2:33:52
15Francaise des Jeux2:58:04
16Garmin - Transitions3:22:04
17Katusha Team3:25:10
18Team HTC - Columbia3:35:12
19Cervelo Test Team3:53:41
20Footon-Servetto5:10:34
21Lampre - Farnese5:46:29
22Team Milram6:00:46

 

Scott Sunderland's stage analysis:

Today we saw a very happy Mark Cavendish and a very disappointed Thor Hushovd. Thor was left in the perfect position today for the sprint but it just seems like the turbo isn’t working. It’s going to be very difficult for him to take the green jersey now. Petacchi seems to be going quite well so Thor’s really going to have to pull something out of the bag to get it off him.

From day one, Thor hasn’t been sprinting well in this Tour. On the first stage he was left off in a good position and if he was at 100% he would have won but he clearly wasn’t. Because of his broken collarbone in May he could only do endurance training before the Tour rather than specific sprint work and he’s paid for that. I thought he might have improved in that regard during the Tour, but if anything things have got worse unfortunately.

Cavendish’s situation is the opposite of Thor’s in that he’s got faster and faster as the Tour’s gone on and now he’s looking at winning five stages because unless there’s a crash or a puncture, Cav’s going to win on Sunday. The way he was riding today, everybody else was lucky that he’s got a fever, because he was almost looking around to say, “come on, come on, where are you?”

I think Cavendish’s team have really helped him. His management have really been superb. He had his problems earlier in the season and earlier in the Tour and people were writing him off a little bit, but within the HTC-Columbia team and management everybody kept believing in him and they’re all getting their rewards. They never doubted him and they kept fighting for him and working for him even when his form wasn’t as good as it is now. They created a very positive atmosphere around him and it shows how important that aspect of the sport is.

As for the overall situation, today was just a question of avoiding stupid crashes and recuperating for tomorrow by trying to keep the legs spinning. From this evening, both Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador will be already in time trial mode, getting the bikes ready and getting themselves tuned in to tomorrow’s important day.

For the sport, I’d like to think that it’ll be close and I believe it will. We saw from Andy’s effort on the Tourmalet that he can push out the watts when it’s needed and put in a big sustained effort like the one he’ll need tomorrow. On paper and technically Contador is a better time triallist, but Andy – like his brother Frank – has worked very, very hard on his time trialling this winter.

I’m anticipating that with the form that Andy has shown in this year’s Tour that he will get close to Contador, but can he get close enough? We’ll have to wait and see.

