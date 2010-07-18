Trending

Riblon stellar in Ax-3 Domaines

AG2R gets a stage win as Contador and Schleck call a truce

Image 1 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins stage 14 of the 2010 Tour de France.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins stage 14 of the 2010 Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't get a gap

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't get a gap
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Contador (Astana)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Contador (Astana)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 89

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 89

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 89

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 89

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished with the group of favourites

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished with the group of favourites
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 89

Samuel Sanchez gained time on Contador and Schleck

Samuel Sanchez gained time on Contador and Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) attacked Contador and Schleck

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) attacked Contador and Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) suffered on the climbs again

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) suffered on the climbs again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 89

Andy Schleck leads Alberto Contador

Andy Schleck leads Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 89

Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)

Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 89

Andy Schleck leads Alberto Contador

Andy Schleck leads Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 89

Wiggins comes up to the finish

Wiggins comes up to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 89

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) had a poor day and was dropped on the final climb

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) had a poor day and was dropped on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 89

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team HTC - Columbia)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team HTC - Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 89

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 89

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team) rode for himself

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team) rode for himself
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 89

Andreas Klöden (Team Radioshack)

Andreas Klöden (Team Radioshack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 89

Luis Leon Sanchez lost crucial seconds

Luis Leon Sanchez lost crucial seconds
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 89

Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)

Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) goes on the attack on the climb to Ax-3 Domaines.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) goes on the attack on the climb to Ax-3 Domaines.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) matched everything Contador could throw at him.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) matched everything Contador could throw at him.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 89

Bernard Hinault happy with the way the race has gone.

Bernard Hinault happy with the way the race has gone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 89

Christophe Riblon doesn't appreciate the taunts of his rival team's fans.

Christophe Riblon doesn't appreciate the taunts of his rival team's fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 89

The green jersey of Alessandro Petacchi wasn't under threat today.

The green jersey of Alessandro Petacchi wasn't under threat today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 89

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) tried to escape, but the final climb bit too hard.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) tried to escape, but the final climb bit too hard.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 89

The leaders head through a huge field of sunflowers.

The leaders head through a huge field of sunflowers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 89

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) at the finish

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 89

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) receives a new teammate

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) receives a new teammate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 89

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the mountains competition

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the mountains competition
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 89

Schleck pulls on another yellow jersey

Schleck pulls on another yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads the race with three mountain stages left

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads the race with three mountain stages left
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pulls on another maillot jaune after stage 14

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pulls on another maillot jaune after stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 89

Andy Schleck looking confident after the first stage in the Pyrenees.

Andy Schleck looking confident after the first stage in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) was emotional after winning at Ax-3 Domaines

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) was emotional after winning at Ax-3 Domaines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) elated at winning his first Tour de France stage.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) elated at winning his first Tour de France stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) was the sole survivor of the day's break.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) was the sole survivor of the day's break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins stage 14.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins stage 14.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 89

Andy Schleck leads the group in for fourth.

Andy Schleck leads the group in for fourth.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 89

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) went on the attack early, but was unable to reproduce his 2003 win.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) went on the attack early, but was unable to reproduce his 2003 win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 89

Samuel Sanchez was forced to react to the attack of Denis Menchov, who threatened third overall.

Samuel Sanchez was forced to react to the attack of Denis Menchov, who threatened third overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is well rehearsed in the yellow jersey podium ceremony by now.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) is well rehearsed in the yellow jersey podium ceremony by now.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 89

A group of cheerleaders gives the guys some motivation.

A group of cheerleaders gives the guys some motivation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 89

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) leads the breakaway.

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was attentive and stayed with Contador on Ax-3 Domaines.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was attentive and stayed with Contador on Ax-3 Domaines.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Alexander Vinokourov shreds the lead group on the base of Ax-3 Domaines.

Alexander Vinokourov shreds the lead group on the base of Ax-3 Domaines.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 89

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) set out to gain time.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) set out to gain time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 89

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost time

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 89

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) put in a courageous ride

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) put in a courageous ride
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 89

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was aggressive all day but couldn't hold on at the end

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was aggressive all day but couldn't hold on at the end
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't lose Schleck

Alberto Contador (Astana) attacked but couldn't lose Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 89

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) struggled at times but finished strongly

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) struggled at times but finished strongly
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 89

Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't drop Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Astana) couldn't drop Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) played a game of cat and mouse with Alberto Contador (Astana)

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) played a game of cat and mouse with Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads home a group of GC contenders

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads home a group of GC contenders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 89

Samuel Sanchez and Denis Menchov cross the line ahead of Contador and Schleck

Samuel Sanchez and Denis Menchov cross the line ahead of Contador and Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 89

Riblon can't believe it but the AG2R La Mondiale rider won stage 14 of the Tour

Riblon can't believe it but the AG2R La Mondiale rider won stage 14 of the Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 89

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) won France's fourth stage this year

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) won France's fourth stage this year
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) takes the biggest win of his career

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 89

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) couldn't handle the accelerations

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) couldn't handle the accelerations
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 89

Menchov put in a couple digs and was closely marked by Contador and Schleck.

Menchov put in a couple digs and was closely marked by Contador and Schleck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 89

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) grits his teeth at the finish

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) grits his teeth at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 89

A group containing Ivan Basso and Andreas Kloden cross the line

A group containing Ivan Basso and Andreas Kloden cross the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 89

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 89

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) put in another consistent performance

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) put in another consistent performance
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 89

Luis León Sánchez Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) is ninth overall

Luis León Sánchez Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) is ninth overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 89

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) rode for Contador today

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) rode for Contador today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 89

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) almost came to a standstill as Menchov and Sanchez attacked ahead.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana) almost came to a standstill as Menchov and Sanchez attacked ahead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 89

The Astana team set a furious pace, ripping the peloton to shreds.

The Astana team set a furious pace, ripping the peloton to shreds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 89

Lance Armstrong lost another 15 minutes "on purpose" in order to be able to go for stage wins.

Lance Armstrong lost another 15 minutes "on purpose" in order to be able to go for stage wins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 89

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost a bit of time.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) lost a bit of time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 89

Wherever Contador went, Schleck was sure to follow.

Wherever Contador went, Schleck was sure to follow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 89

The BMC team's Italians chat with Ivan Basso.

The BMC team's Italians chat with Ivan Basso.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 89

The pain becomes evident on the faces of the riders on the Port de Pailhères

The pain becomes evident on the faces of the riders on the Port de Pailhères
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) had his best career victory in the Tour's 14th stage.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) had his best career victory in the Tour's 14th stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 88 of 89

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins at Ax-3 Domaines

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) wins at Ax-3 Domaines
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 89 of 89

Schleck and Contador cross the line together

Schleck and Contador cross the line together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Pyrenees were always billed as the main battleground of this year's Tour de France, and although Sunday's first of four stages in this mountain range decided nothing, it did confirm what many suspected: that the battle for the yellow jersey is between two riders, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana).

Track star Riblon hits the heights

The impression of this pair riding their own race, almost oblivious to everyone else, was underlined on the final climb to the finish in Ax-3 Domaines, at the end of a day that had seen Contador's Astana team ride as though it was their man, rather than Schelck, in the yellow jersey.

As Contador and Schleck cancelled each other out, it was a day that really belonged to Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), with the Frenchman claiming the host country's fourth stage win of this Tour after an incredible solo effort, made more incredible by his confession afterwards that he had almost abandoned the Tour the previous day.

Riblon's team director, Vincent Lavenu, claimed after the stage that his rider had been so exhausted that he was on the brink of quitting. "But they gave me a pep talk," said Riblon of his team, "and I felt I had to prove myself today. But I wouldn't have bet a single Euro on my chances of winning today."

As Riblon forged on ahead, having attacked from the day's big break, Schleck and Contador were so preoccupied with each other that they didn't seem to notice - or care - when Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rode away from them with 3km left.

Contador looked at Schleck. Schleck looked at Contador. And they came to a virtual halt, like two match sprinters performing a tactical track stand, using the 10% gradient rather than the banking of a velodrome.

Earlier on the climb, as they passed under the 5km banner, Contador - who had his team on the front virtually all day - sprung one of his characteristic attacks, surging up the inside of the nine-man group, but Schleck was equal to him, pouncing after his wheel, and glueing himself to it.

Schleck said later that he had decided earlier in the stage not to attack Contador, for fear of the Spaniard counter-attacking. "On a climb like that I cannot pass him," said Schleck. "I have to stay on his wheel.

"There was a little bit of mind games between us," he continued. "I made a mistake [on Friday's stage to Mende] to pass him, and he dropped me. But I learned from that."

Monday's second day in the Pyrenees, including the lengthy ascent of the Port de Bales, claimed Schleck, represents "a totally different scenario, on a totally different climb."

This one - as Schleck pointed out - ended in a truce: they finished together in the same time, 1.08 behind Riblon, and only 14 seconds behind Menchov and Sanchez. But Schleck claimed to have won the mind games.

"The situation Alberto's in now, it's not bad, but it's not great either," said Schleck. "He could not drop me today, and that gives me a lot of confidence.

"This is just a guess, but I guess he's not happy with how the stage went, because he did not gain time on me. His aim was to take yellow today, and [Alexandre] Vinokourov [Contador's Astana teammate] even announced it yesterday. It didn't work. He didn't gain a single second. I even think I was a little better than him today."

Suicide escape sees sole survivor

The 184.5km fourteenth stage tackled undulating roads until 106km, when the incline began, gently at first, but eventually culminating at the 2,001m summit of the Port de Pailhères at 155.5km .

The day's main escape saw nine men form at the front around 25km into the stage, with Riblon, interestingly, one of the last man to join them. The others were: Geraint Thomas (Sky), Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions), Benoït Vaugrenard (FDJ), Pavel Brutt (Team Katusha), Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Stephane Auge (Cofidis).

None presented any kind of threat to the overall classification, and they were allowed to build a lead of almost ten minutes before Astana began to reel it in. Well before the climb of Port de Pailhères, in fact, they were applying some serious pressure, the peloton strung out in a long line.

All of which only heightened the sense of anticipation around what Contador might do on the climb, as well as giving Saxo Bank - who would normally be expected to ride at the front in defence of the yellow jersey - an unexpected day off.

On the climb, as the group in front began to fracture with their lead down to four minutes, Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) tried his luck, going clear. And up front, Riblon, Van De Walle and Moinard left behind their companions, with Riblon doing the bulk of the work, and Van De Walle bidding adieu before the half-way point.

Schleck, meanwhile, raised the blood pressure with a mid-climb dash back to his team car, giving himself an unnecessary chase back to the front, and leaving himself looking very vulnerable. When asked about that later, he shrugged it off, preferring again to talk about the "mind games" between him and Contador.

A little further up the climb of the Pailheres, he explained, Contador tried to lure him into a trap. "His whole team was surrounding him, Vinokourov also, and I could see their tactic," said Schleck. "They wanted to give me the impression that he wasn't feeling too good today.

"But with my experience I knew that wasn't the case - that it was tactics, to try and get me to attack." He didn't fall for it. Instead, he watched Contador. And Contador watched him.

Riblon, meanwhile, dropped Moinard, crossing the summit alone, and dropping down to the foot of Ax-3 Domaines, with Moinard in pursuit and almost catching him. But Riblon held him off, and went through the 10km banner with 2:46 on the Schleck group. It left him with much still to do on the 9km climb.

Others were trying, though, to bridge the gap to him, among them Damiano Cunego (Lampre), Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto), Vasil Kiryienka (Caisse d'Epargne) - and of course Sastre, the winner at Ax-3 Domaines in 2003, who was joined by the Cunego-led chasing group.

As the brave Riblon found strength from somewhere to survive out front, and as Sastre had several gos on the climb, Vinokourov, the previous day's stage winner, fulfilled his promise to help Contador claim yellow, sitting at the front of the main group and setting a pace that saw bodies fall out the back at an astonishing rate, and all those in front - bar Riblon - gobbled up.

And while Contador watched Schleck, and Schleck watched Contador, Menchov and Sanchez sneaked away, gaining some seconds in their battle for third overall. Sanchez is currently leading that competition, 2:31 behind Schleck and 13 second ahead of Menchov.

This duo's deficit to the leading pair is not much, but, to hear Schleck talk, it might as well be hours. "I don't believe they're dangerous rivals for GC," said Schleck, confirming the general consensus: that this Tour is between two riders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:52:42
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:54
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:08
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:49
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:53
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:00
13Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
14Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:02
15Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
16Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:16
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:26
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
19Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:30
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:51
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:03:01
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:03
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
30Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:17
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:33
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:04
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:12
35Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:59
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
38Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
39Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
41Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:47
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
43Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:56
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:05
45Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:11
46Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:09:29
47Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:48
48Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:10:49
49Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:00
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana0:11:48
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
52Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:29
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
55Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:13:51
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:12
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:15:14
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
67Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
68Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
71George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
73Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
74Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
75Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:58
77Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:19:47
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:43
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
82Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
83David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
84Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
85Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
88Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
90Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:00
92Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:22:43
93Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:07
94Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
96Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
97Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
98Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
100Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
101Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:27:10
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
104Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
105Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
106Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:28:41
107Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
108Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
111Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:09
112Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:30:13
115Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:34:35
116David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:36:19
117Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:36:56
118Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
119Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
120Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
121Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
122Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
124Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
125Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
127Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
128Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
134Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
135Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
138Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
140Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
142Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
143Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
146Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
147Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
149Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
152Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
153Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
154Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
155Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
157Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
158Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
159Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
162Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
163Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
165Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
166Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
167Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
168Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
169Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
170Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
171Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
172Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
173Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
174Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
175Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux0:37:09

Sprint 1 - Mirepoix, km. 51.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux6pts
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step2

Sprint 2 - Campagne-Sur-Aude, km. 102.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Points - Ax-3-Domaines, km. 184.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank17
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank13
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana9
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team6
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack5
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
13Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
14Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
15Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountain 1 - Port de Pailhères (HC), km. 155.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step16
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
5Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team12
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne10
7Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
9Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
10Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank5

Mountain 2 - Ax-3-Domaines (Cat. 1), km. 183.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank26
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank14
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank12
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana10

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank4:53:50
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
3Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:53
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:55
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:51
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:57
7Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:21
8Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:09:41
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:21
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:04
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:06
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:35
15Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
16Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
17Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
18Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:59
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:33
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:35:48
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:43:03
2Caisse d'Epargne0:01:23
3Team Radioshack0:01:52
4Rabobank0:02:44
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:05
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:41
7Quick Step0:05:07
8Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:09:24
9Astana0:09:59
10Liquigas-Doimo0:15:50
11Sky Pro Cycling0:17:46
12Katusha Team0:18:47
13Team Saxo Bank0:20:34
14Francaise des Jeux0:22:49
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:18
16Garmin - Transitions0:31:37
17Team HTC - Columbia0:33:51
18Footon-Servetto0:41:28
19Lampre - Farnese0:41:42
20BMC Racing Team0:45:05
21Cervelo Test Team0:46:17
22Team Milram1:00:36

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank68:02:30
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana0:00:31
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:31
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:44
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:51
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:58
9Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:56
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:52
11Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:07:04
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:11
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:07:17
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
15Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:08:15
16Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:46
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:10:27
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:30
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:39
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:50
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:13:14
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:13:20
23John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:50
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:16:04
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:37
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:53
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:29
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:27:46
29Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:28:17
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:28:28
31Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:29:27
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:30:00
33Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:16
34Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:35:47
35Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:35:56
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:41
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:39:14
38Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:39:44
39Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:40:13
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:55
41Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:43:58
42Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:59
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:45:07
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:54
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:49:50
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:50:22
47Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:55:23
48Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:58:21
49Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:59:24
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:59:50
51Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:01
52José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:03:10
53Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:04:09
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:06:01
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:07:45
56Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:08:24
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:09:07
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:29
59Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:10:44
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:13:44
61Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:14:02
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:14:07
63Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:10
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:28
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:16:36
66Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:16:53
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia1:17:24
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:17:39
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:17:59
70Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:18:30
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:00
72Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram1:19:04
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:19:25
74Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:19:58
75George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:20:08
76Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:26:48
77Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:27:28
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:28:24
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1:29:28
80Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:30:46
81Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:31:03
82Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:36
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1:31:56
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:14
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1:33:50
86Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:36:10
87Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:36:11
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:39:33
89Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:40:11
90Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:41:37
91Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:49
92Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:42:58
93Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1:43:49
94Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:12
95Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:45:34
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:47:13
97Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:48:08
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:49:20
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:49:31
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:51:07
102Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:51:37
103Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram1:53:16
104Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:45
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:54:15
106Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo1:54:26
107Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:56:20
108Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:57:27
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:58:00
110Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:58:18
111Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux1:59:50
112Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:01:01
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:02:33
114Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:03:25
115Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:03:40
116Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:05:07
117Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2:05:15
118Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack2:05:25
119Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2:05:29
120Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:05:49
121Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:06:18
122David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana2:06:47
123Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2:07:03
124Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:08:40
125Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank2:08:41
126Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2:09:15
127Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step2:09:44
128Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:10:46
129Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:10:48
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank2:11:04
131Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:11:31
132Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:12:27
133Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2:12:34
134Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:39
135Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:13:31
136Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:13:34
137Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2:14:04
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux2:15:59
139Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:16:21
140Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:17:24
141Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:18:10
142Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux2:18:17
143Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:18:50
144David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions2:19:59
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step2:20:02
146Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:20:05
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo2:21:04
148Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:21:50
149Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:22:33
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:24:15
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2:24:48
152Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:25:41
153Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:27:17
154Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions2:30:14
155Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:30:37
156David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions2:31:51
157Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:32:08
158Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2:32:53
159Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2:33:51
160Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:34:17
161Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:35:26
162Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:35:44
163Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:36:30
164Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana2:37:07
165Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:37:59
166Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha2:38:55
167Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:39:45
168Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2:44:30
169Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2:45:10
170Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:45:28
171Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:49:20
172Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack2:50:49
173Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:59:38
174Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:01:39
175Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:02:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini187pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team185
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia162
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne144
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha138
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team120
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram102
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom101
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi92
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana89
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank83
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto81
13Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana76
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale75
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team74
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank64
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale62
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto57
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
22Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha49
23Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions49
25Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions48
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom47
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank44
28Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini39
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne39
31Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank37
32Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank37
33Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux35
34Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram35
35Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo33
39Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team31
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
42Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram30
43Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
44Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
45Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne29
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
47Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini27
48Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
49Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom26
50Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
52Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
54Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
55Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne23
56José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
57Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions21
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step19
62Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
63Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack18
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
65David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
67Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
68Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
69Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack16
70Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
71Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
73Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
74Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
75Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
76Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack15
77Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
79Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
80Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia14
81Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
83Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale13
84Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank12
85Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
86Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
87Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step12
88Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
89Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
90Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
92Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
93Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
95Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
96Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
97Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
98Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
99George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
100Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
102Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
104Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
105Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
106Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo5
107David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
109Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
110Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
111Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
112Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
113Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
114Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
115Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
116Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
117Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
118John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
119Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
120Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
121Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
122Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2
123Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2
124Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
125Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
126Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
127Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
129Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
130Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
131Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
132Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
133Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
134Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
135Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
136Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
137Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
138Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
139Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
140Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia2
141Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
142Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
143Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
145Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
147Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank2
148Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
149Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
150Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
152Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
153Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom115pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank76
4Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne68
6Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini63
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana62
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux56
11Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank46
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
16Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
17Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
18Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
21Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
23Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank26
24Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
25Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step22
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom22
27Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
28Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
29Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo18
31Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
37Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team12
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
39Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step12
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
41Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
42José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
43Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
44Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
46Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
50Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
51Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
52Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
53Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
54Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
55Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
58Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
59Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
60Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
62Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
64Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
65Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
67Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
68Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank68:02:30
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:04:27
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:11
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:35:47
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:45:07
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:49:50
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:50:22
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:10:29
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:13:44
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:17:39
11Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:18:30
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:00
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram1:28:24
14Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux1:30:46
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne1:31:36
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:39:33
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo1:51:37
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:45
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:56:20
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha1:58:18
21Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2:03:40
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:06:18
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:08:40
24Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:10:48
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2:16:21
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux2:18:17
27Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:20:05
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:24:15
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:25:41
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram2:27:17
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:30:37
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:59:38
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux3:02:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne204:16:00
2Team Radioshack0:00:08
3Rabobank0:17:13
4AG2R La Mondiale0:18:38
5Astana0:26:32
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:28:35
7Liquigas-Doimo0:48:20
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:49:52
9Quick Step0:52:15
10Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:57:08
11Sky Pro Cycling0:58:23
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:07:35
13Team Saxo Bank1:27:13
14Team HTC - Columbia1:33:47
15BMC Racing Team1:40:20
16Francaise des Jeux1:42:53
17Katusha Team2:05:18
18Garmin - Transitions2:09:45
19Cervelo Test Team2:24:16
20Footon-Servetto2:52:43
21Lampre - Farnese3:30:00
22Team Milram3:37:56

 

Scott Sunderland's race analysis:

What a stage. The tactics and the closeness of this race coming into the third week are making the race so exciting. Contador is good, we knew that, but Schleck has stepped up a level and the Spaniard has given his rival a lot more respect than last year.

Finally, everyone is saying that Schleck needs at least three minutes on Contador before the final time trial. I’m not so sure he needs that much at all. Remember everyone thought that Evans had the measure of Sastre in 2008 and the Spaniard pulled out an amazing ride in the final TT. Wearing the yellow jersey can give you something extra.
 

