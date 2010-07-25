Trending

Tres victorias de Francia para Contador!

And a fabulous five for Cav’

Image 1 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) has a few sips of bubbly to celebrate his third Tour victory.

Alberto Contador (Astana) has a few sips of bubbly to celebrate his third Tour victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 65

The four jersey classification winners: Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox)

The four jersey classification winners: Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 65

RadioShack won the teams competition and took to the rostrum in their outlawed Livestrong jerseys

RadioShack won the teams competition and took to the rostrum in their outlawed Livestrong jerseys
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 65

To the winner the spoils: Alberto Contador (Astana) ahead of a glum-faced Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

To the winner the spoils: Alberto Contador (Astana) ahead of a glum-faced Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 65

The Spanish anthem plays for Alberto Contador (Astana), who stands along Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

The Spanish anthem plays for Alberto Contador (Astana), who stands along Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the podium in Paris

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) on the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) is embraced by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Astana) is embraced by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) accepts the congratulations of the gallant Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Astana) accepts the congratulations of the gallant Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) hugs Maxim Iglinsky at the finish

Alberto Contador (Astana) hugs Maxim Iglinsky at the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) had far more support from his Astana team this time around

Alberto Contador (Astana) had far more support from his Astana team this time around
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won easing up

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won easing up
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 65

The phenomenal Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) has won fifteen stages in the last three Tours

The phenomenal Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) has won fifteen stages in the last three Tours
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won the final sprints in this Tour without his favoured pilot Mark Renshaw

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won the final sprints in this Tour without his favoured pilot Mark Renshaw
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) distances Petacchi to take the win

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) distances Petacchi to take the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox) on the podium in Paris

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox) on the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won by a boulevard for the second year running

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won by a boulevard for the second year running
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 65

No one could match the speed of Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) in the finishing straight.

No one could match the speed of Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) in the finishing straight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 65

Tour champion Alberto Contador relishes his victory.

Tour champion Alberto Contador relishes his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 65

Alberto Contador can't wait to don the yellow jersey for the final time this Tour.

Alberto Contador can't wait to don the yellow jersey for the final time this Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 65

Alberto Contador triumphed in a difficult Tour de France.

Alberto Contador triumphed in a difficult Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 65

Alberto Contador was easy to spot in his yellow kit.

Alberto Contador was easy to spot in his yellow kit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 65

The Tour's jersey winners (l-r): Andy Schleck, Alberto Contador, Alessandro Petacchi and Anthony Charteau.

The Tour's jersey winners (l-r): Andy Schleck, Alberto Contador, Alessandro Petacchi and Anthony Charteau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 65

Alberto Contador partakes in a celebratory sip of bubbly en route to Paris.

Alberto Contador partakes in a celebratory sip of bubbly en route to Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 65

The Tour's final podium in Paris: (l-r): Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank).

The Tour's final podium in Paris: (l-r): Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) soaks up the adulation in Paris

Alberto Contador (Astana) soaks up the adulation in Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana), flanked by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)

Alberto Contador (Astana), flanked by Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line on the Champs-Elysees

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line on the Champs-Elysees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) can't hide his delight at winning another Tour

Alberto Contador (Astana) can't hide his delight at winning another Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) has already joined the pantheon of the greatest sprinters the Tour has ever seen

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) has already joined the pantheon of the greatest sprinters the Tour has ever seen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes Paris

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) takes Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 65

Gimme five! Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) clocks up another win

Gimme five! Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) clocks up another win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins. Dean, Petacchi, Ciolek and McEwen are well beaten

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins. Dean, Petacchi, Ciolek and McEwen are well beaten
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was unstoppable in the finishing sprint

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was unstoppable in the finishing sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 65

A finish line photographer's eye view of the biggest sprint of them all on the Champs-Elysees

A finish line photographer's eye view of the biggest sprint of them all on the Champs-Elysees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Keller Rohrback's Amy Dearden duels with Trek Red Truck Racing's Leah Kirchmann during Sunday's road race. Both would claim podium positions.

Keller Rohrback's Amy Dearden duels with Trek Red Truck Racing's Leah Kirchmann during Sunday's road race. Both would claim podium positions.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his third Tour win

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his third Tour win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the finish line in Paris to win his third Tour de France.

Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the finish line in Paris to win his third Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 65

Katusha teammates Alexandr Pliuschin and Alexandr Kolobnev drive the pace.

Katusha teammates Alexandr Pliuschin and Alexandr Kolobnev drive the pace.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) on the podium in Paris for the second straight year for winning the final stage.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) on the podium in Paris for the second straight year for winning the final stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 65

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wins the green jersey for the first time in his career.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) wins the green jersey for the first time in his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 65

Frenchman Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won the mountains classification.

Frenchman Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 65

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) won the young rider classification.

Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) won the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 65

An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France.

An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 65

Three-time Tour champion Alberto Contador holds the winner's trophy high.

Three-time Tour champion Alberto Contador holds the winner's trophy high.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 65

Three fingers aloft for three Tour victories by Alberto Contador.

Three fingers aloft for three Tour victories by Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 65

Spain's Alberto Contador (Astana) repeats as Tour de France champion.

Spain's Alberto Contador (Astana) repeats as Tour de France champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Astana leads the maillot jaune onto the finishing circuit in Paris.

Astana leads the maillot jaune onto the finishing circuit in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

The peloton turns onto the finishing straight.

The peloton turns onto the finishing straight.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

The peloton is dwarfed by the Arc de Triomphe.

The peloton is dwarfed by the Arc de Triomphe.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

Alberto Contador's Astana teammates were always near the yellow jersey holder.

Alberto Contador's Astana teammates were always near the yellow jersey holder.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

The Tour de France peloton races on the streets of Paris..

The Tour de France peloton races on the streets of Paris..
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) defended his green jersey in Paris.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) defended his green jersey in Paris.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides in Paris for the final time in his career.

Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides in Paris for the final time in his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

For the third time in his career, Alberto Contador arrived in Paris wearing the maillot jaune.

For the third time in his career, Alberto Contador arrived in Paris wearing the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) resplendent in yellow on the Tour's final day.

Alberto Contador (Astana) resplendent in yellow on the Tour's final day.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 65

Green jersey wearer Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) at the head of affairs with his team.

Green jersey wearer Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) at the head of affairs with his team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 65

Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Tour champion Alberto Contador (Astana) shakes hands with runner-up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) lets everyone know this is his fifth stage victory of the Tour.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) lets everyone know this is his fifth stage victory of the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) powers to the finish line, besting Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Julian Dean (Garmin - Transitions).

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) powers to the finish line, besting Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Julian Dean (Garmin - Transitions).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins his second consecutive stage on the Champs-Élysées.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins his second consecutive stage on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 65

Alberto Contador (Astana) in action on the streets of Paris.

Alberto Contador (Astana) in action on the streets of Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) made it look easy in the sprint for stage honours.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) made it look easy in the sprint for stage honours.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 65

The final podium (l-r): Andy Schleck, Alberto Contador and Denis Menchov

The final podium (l-r): Andy Schleck, Alberto Contador and Denis Menchov
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 65

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won the final stage in Paris, his fifth of the 2010 Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) won the final stage in Paris, his fifth of the 2010 Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)

After the biggest fight in his cycling life, Alberto Contador has won a third Tour de France.

Related Articles

Manx missile fires again on Champs Élysées

Seventh overall repays Hesjedal for three weeks of suffering

Lissavetzky lavishes "legend" status on Contador

Contador moves to top of world rankings

2011 Tour de France to celebrate the Alps

Contador plays down chance of Vuelta appearance

"This victory cost me a lot," he said, "and I'm very moved. I suffered a lot, but that's what you have to do to win the Tour."

And when the fat lady was warming up her vocal cords, readying her wide-berthed-self to sing to the tune of the Spanish national anthem, with all his might and power, down came HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées, proving for a fifth time this race, he still is the world's best sprinter.

"Bernie Eisel and Tony Martin were with me at the finish. Bernie took me to the tunnel the last time and Tony did a really good job to drop me on the wheel of Petacchi in the last kilometre," said the once-in-a-lifetime speedster from the Isle of Man.

"Once I was on Petacchi's wheel, I knew I could win the stage," said the 25-year-old, who holds a future as bright as the star of Sirius. "We came out of that last corner and I just jumped... Every sprint in the Tour you try and save as much energy as possible, but the Champs-Élysées, you've got nothing to save your energy for - you just go balls-out to the line, and that's kind of what I did today."

But perhaps the best story of this Tour is the legacy it leaves.

Three weeks ago on July 3, so many automatically assumed a Contador victory was a done deal. Few thought 27-year-old 'Pistolero' would come so close to defeat at the hands of a boyish-faced, slightly naïve Luxembourger 18 months his junior - the man we know as Andy Schleck of Team Saxo Bank.

If this race has proven anything, it is that Contador, contrary to what most originally thought after his dominating ride 12 months ago, does not have a virtual stranglehold on La Grande Boucle for years to come, as much as his Astana team don't have a vice-like grip on his signature.

"Maybe I wasn't in the best shape...there were days I was not at my best. I won't say when the bad days were," Contador said, eternally reluctant to give anything away.

"Just before the Tour started, I was on antibiotics because I had a cold just before the Spanish championships, so this might have influenced my performance. Cycling is not like mathematics; there are moments when you are well prepared and everything runs smoothly, and there are times when you are well prepared and everything does not."

The era of Miguel Induráin, characterised by a monotonous level of superiority and a personality so likeable you wanted to hate him just for the sake of it, is unlikely to recur in the next decade. Not from Contador, anyway.

Yesterday in Pauillac, when the Spaniard wept uncontrollably like a child who'd lost his mother, it was because, as he admitted himself, the hardest day he'd ever ridden on the bike. The race of truth never lies, and over those 52 kilometres, had Contador's legs been two or three percent weaker, he may not have been standing where he was around 6 p.m. is Sunday, flanked by Schleck on his right and on the left, Russian Denis Menchov of Rabobank, who, for the first time, stepped on the Paris podium as quietly as he got there - with little fanfare and less of a trace.

"Yesterday [in the time trial], I thought I was still a few seconds behind Andy," said Contador, "so I never gave up till the finish line. I had a stomach ache before, but eventually things went okay."

Most pundits have said the 2010 Tour was one of the hardest in years. To find a comparatively similar race, one may have to go all the way back to the 1986 Tour that witnessed the famous Battle Royale between Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond; a race that turned teammates into bitter rivals, with the rift remaining so till this day.

A Tour de France won by less than a minute - 39 seconds to be precise - is a great prelude to what may come a year or two from now, when Schleck will be stronger still and Contador likely back to his 2009 Tour-winning form. "I'm sure he will keep improving," Contador said.

Still, in order to win cycling's blue riband prize, one feels Schleck the younger needs to do one of two things, or both.

First, increase his cadence when climbing to allow him to attack with greater bite. Four days ago on the Col du Tourmalet, Contador responded to each of Schleck's attacks with apparent ease, looking more like a shadow than a rival. Most of all, though, the 25-year-old must take steps to eliminate what many feel remains his albatross - the time trial.

Unlike Lance, Petacchi defies the clock

The strategic game played by Norwegian Thor Hushovd, noticeably slower than last year when he took the maillot vert, did not work this time. Certainly, at the start three weeks ago in Rotterdam, Hushovd would never have thought Alessandro Petacchi - who most believed to be well past his prime - would turn out to be his greatest adversary.

Hushovd wasn't the only one taken aback by the La Spezia sprinter.

Cavendish truly felt this 93rd edition was the year he would win the classification that continues to elude him. That the best sprinter - which, by some margin, Cav' was at this Tour and the last - is rarely the one who ends with the most points reinforces the message that consistency and cunning prevails over outright speed in this competition.

Aside from his two stage wins - one ostensibly gifted due to a crash, one truly earned - it was Petacchi's uniformity over three weeks that proved the greatest surprise, including his ability to get through the Pyrénées and Alps unscathed and with speed to spare.

A poor race for polka-dots

With respect, the mountains competition was not really a competition. Because if it was, it would be like the war we saw for green: the best riders of that genre fighting tooth-and-nail as if they were fighting for the maillot jaune.

Not once did we see the Tour's best climbers - Schleck, Contador, Damiano Cunego, Samuel Sanchez, Robert Gesink - go for a mountain prime with the intention of building their lead in the polka-dot classification. Instead, it was Frenchman Anthony Charteau, an all-rounder but certainly no grimpeur, that took advantage of the lackadaisical attitude of the aforementioned and walked away with the third most prestigious (and remunerated) prize at the Tour.

Perhaps it's time for a rethink from messieurs Prudhomme and Pescheux. Time, perhaps, to introduce time bonuses for mountain primes to create a better contest and encourage attacks - which, over time, may lead to another pure climber winning the Tour, à la Marco Pantani in 1998.

You wouldn't go to school wearing the wrong uniform, would you?

At 14:30 p.m., the final stage of the Tour de France began - slowly.

But what normally begins with frolicking and frivolities turned ugly when the RadioShack nine donned some custom-made jerseys, all bearing the number 28 - referring to the 28 million people around the world suffering from cancer - after they had signed in with their standard-issue 'Shack garb. Unsurprisingly, the commissaires wouldn't have a bar of it - which, embarrassingly for Lance Armstrong et al., led to the team changing back to their real kit on the roadside.

Then, with ridiculous irony, Contador and Schleck staged a faux-sprint for the cameras - and the latter's chain got caught up, requiring a bike change! This time, however, Contador waited.

And so, with the day's drama out of the way, the peloton hit the Place de la Concorde ensemble for their final 50-odd kilometres in what has been a most arduous Tour de France. However, when it came to the inevitable sprint finish, one man possessed a pair of legs fresher, stronger and faster than those he came with three weeks ago, Cavendish making a virtual mockery of his fast-twitched rivals as he put five bike-lengths between he and Petacchi, second, and Garmin's Julian Dean, who placed third.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:42:21
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
27Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
30Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
31Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
32Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
34Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
39Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
40Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
42Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
43Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
47Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
50Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
51Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
52Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
54Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
61Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
63Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
66Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
68David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
70Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
74Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
75Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
77Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
81Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
84Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
85Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
88Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
89Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
90Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
92Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
95Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
96Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
97Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
100Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
106Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
107Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
108Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
110Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
111Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
112Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
113Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
115Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
116Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
117Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
118Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
119Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
122Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
123Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
124Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
125Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
126Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
129Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
130Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
131Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
132Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
133Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
134Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
135Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
138Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
139Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
140David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
141Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
142Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
144Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
146Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
147Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
148Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
149Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
150Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
152Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
153Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
154Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
155Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
156Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
157Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
158Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
159Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
161Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
162Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
163Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
165Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
166Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:35
167Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:37
168Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
169Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
170Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Haut des Champs-Eysées, 58km
1Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo6pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 2 - Haut des Champs-Elysées, 77.5km
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux4
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2

Sprint 3 - Champs-Elysées, 102.5km
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia35pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
3Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions26
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank22
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram20
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team19
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank18
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha17
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions15
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank8
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
22Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo4
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram3
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Young riders
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia2:42:21
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
8Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
12Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
17Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
18Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
23Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
29Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:37
32Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Lotto8:07:03
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Garmin - Transitions
4Liquigas-Doimo
5Team Milram
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Rabobank
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Lampre - Farnese Vini
11Team Katusha
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
13BMC Racing Team
14Cervelo Test Team
15Française des Jeux
16Team Saxo Bank
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Quick Step
19Team Radioshack
20Team HTC - Columbia
21Astana
22Footon-Servetto

Final general classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana91:58:48
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:02:01
4Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:40
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:54
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:09:31
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:10:15
8Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:37
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:54
10Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:12:02
11Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:21
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:29
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:14:40
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:16:36
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:59
16Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:17:46
17Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:46
18Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:21:54
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:04
20Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:26:37
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:38
22Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:34:01
23Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:39:20
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:39:24
25Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:45:52
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:50:27
27Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:53:22
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:13
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:53
30Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:58:53
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:59:17
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:59:33
33Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:02:36
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team1:09:51
35Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1:10:03
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:10:09
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:10:11
38Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:10:52
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia1:13:19
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:19:09
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step1:20:11
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux1:22:38
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack1:23:26
44Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:24:12
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:25:12
46Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack1:25:43
47Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:30:02
48José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:38:26
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana1:38:30
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:38:32
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:39:11
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank1:40:45
53Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:42:27
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana1:45:01
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
56Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:46:32
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:46:37
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:46:42
59George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:46:50
60Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:47:54
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:48:02
62Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:49:57
63Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1:51:33
64Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:53:39
65Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:55:13
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:57:58
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:00:05
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:01:58
69Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:04:46
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:05:10
71Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:09:33
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:12:22
73Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:12:28
74Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2:12:57
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:33
76Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:16:07
77Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:19:15
78Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:21:34
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:27:19
80Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:29:38
81Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:49
82Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:32:17
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:34:38
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2:36:15
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2:37:56
86Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo2:39:40
87Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:42:38
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:42:42
89Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:43:40
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:49:23
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2:53:38
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:54:30
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux2:55:36
94Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:57:11
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:57:17
96Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux2:58:05
97Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:58:34
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:09
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:01:34
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:01:40
101David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions3:01:48
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3:03:12
103Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram3:04:07
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana3:05:22
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:06:44
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:40
107Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:08:48
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:09:05
109Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:09:10
110David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana3:11:04
111Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team3:12:57
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:13:20
113Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:14:05
114Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack3:14:11
115Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:14:30
116Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:14:57
117Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step3:15:19
118Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:16:20
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3:17:53
120Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:18:27
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank3:19:43
122Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:20:26
123Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:21:49
124Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:22:19
125Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:23:07
126Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:23:31
127Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:23:36
128Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo3:24:17
129Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:24:50
130Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:26:18
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:26:28
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3:27:30
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:27:36
134Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:29:01
135Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:29:12
136Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana3:30:06
137Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:31:10
138Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team3:31:38
139Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3:31:56
140Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana3:32:02
141Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank3:33:45
142Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:35:31
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux3:37:57
144Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step3:38:36
145Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto3:39:12
146Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux3:39:37
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:41:37
148Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack3:41:47
149Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:42:39
150Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:44:38
151Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:45:47
152Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:46:59
153Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3:49:50
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:51:23
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:54:12
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia3:54:16
157Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions3:56:13
158David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3:56:46
159Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3:57:00
160Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:59:45
161Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:00:47
162Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:01:02
163Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4:02:21
164Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4:02:59
165Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha4:08:28
166Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:09:12
167Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:13:37
168Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4:17:16
169Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:23:01
170Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:27:03

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini243pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia232
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team222
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne179
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha179
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team161
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom135
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram126
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto124
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale119
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana115
12Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi112
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank107
14Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions104
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank81
16Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank81
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo80
18Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana78
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi78
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale77
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team75
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step73
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team69
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom67
26Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha64
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions62
28Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux56
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank54
30Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank52
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini48
32Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
33Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini45
34Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne45
35Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram45
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini44
37Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto43
38Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne43
39Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack41
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom40
41Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions40
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo39
43Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne38
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team37
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram37
46Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step34
47Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack34
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux34
49Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne33
50Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team33
51Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank32
52Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
53Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank30
54Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne29
55Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux29
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
57Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack27
58Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team26
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions26
60Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram26
62Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia26
63Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
64Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto24
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
66Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step23
67José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step22
69Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
70Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank20
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step20
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack19
73Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18
74Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
75Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank17
76Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne17
77Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto17
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
79David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions17
80Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
81Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
82Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
83Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo15
84Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia15
86Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto15
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
91Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14
92Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux14
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
94Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step12
95Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
96Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
97Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
98Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana11
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10
101David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions10
102Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo9
103Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux8
104Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team8
105Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
106Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha8
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
108Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team8
110Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux7
111George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
112Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
113Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
116Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
117Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank6
118Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo6
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia6
120John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
121Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
122Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
123Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
124Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
125Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
126Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
128Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4
129Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
130Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram3
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank3
132Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team2
133Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
134Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack2
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana2
136Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
137Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
138Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank2
139Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
140Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
141Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2
142Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
143Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2
144Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack2
145Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
146Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
147Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana2
148Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
149Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha2
150Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
151Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
152Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
153Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2
154Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
155Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne-3
156Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountains classification
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom143pts
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne128
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank116
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana112
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini99
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
7Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux93
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step92
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom82
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom72
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha66
12Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank62
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank58
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack53
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions50
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo50
20Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne48
21Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack48
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step47
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto46
24Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step42
25Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto42
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi40
27Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo39
28Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step38
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne38
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
31Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions35
33Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne34
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
35Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team30
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team29
37Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank29
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step29
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
41Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
42Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo26
43Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack25
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne22
46Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank21
47Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
48Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
49Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank18
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo15
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team15
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto14
58Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
62Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack10
63Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram10
64José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
65Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne9
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
67Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana5
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
72Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
73Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
74Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
77Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
80Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux2
82Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
83Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
84Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
85Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
87Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank91:59:27
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:08:52
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:15
4Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:52:43
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:24:33
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:37:53
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:48
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:46:03
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:59:26
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:01:19
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:11:43
12Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne2:11:49
13Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux2:20:55
14Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:29:10
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:33:59
16Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2:48:44
17Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo2:56:32
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:01
19Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha3:08:26
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:14:18
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:17:48
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:21:40
23Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:22:28
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team3:22:57
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3:25:39
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram3:26:57
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step3:28:22
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:30:31
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux3:46:20
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia3:50:44
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux4:12:58
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:26:24

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack276:02:03
2Caisse d'Epargne0:09:15
3Rabobank0:27:49
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:41:10
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:51:01
6Astana0:56:16
7Quick Step1:06:23
8Euskaltel - Euskadi1:23:02
9Liquigas-Doimo1:29:14
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:54:18
11Sky Professional Cycling Team2:05:28
12Team Saxo Bank2:25:02
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:29:35
14BMC Racing Team2:35:30
15Française des Jeux2:58:59
16Garmin - Transitions3:18:07
17Team HTC - Columbia3:25:26
18Team Katusha3:28:05
19Cervelo Test Team3:51:56
20Footon-Servetto5:15:36
21Lampre - Farnese Vini5:50:02
22Team Milram6:05:41

Latest on Cyclingnews