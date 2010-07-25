Image 1 of 65 Alberto Contador (Astana) has a few sips of bubbly to celebrate his third Tour victory. After the biggest fight in his cycling life, Alberto Contador has won a third Tour de France.

"This victory cost me a lot," he said, "and I'm very moved. I suffered a lot, but that's what you have to do to win the Tour."

And when the fat lady was warming up her vocal cords, readying her wide-berthed-self to sing to the tune of the Spanish national anthem, with all his might and power, down came HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées, proving for a fifth time this race, he still is the world's best sprinter.

"Bernie Eisel and Tony Martin were with me at the finish. Bernie took me to the tunnel the last time and Tony did a really good job to drop me on the wheel of Petacchi in the last kilometre," said the once-in-a-lifetime speedster from the Isle of Man.

"Once I was on Petacchi's wheel, I knew I could win the stage," said the 25-year-old, who holds a future as bright as the star of Sirius. "We came out of that last corner and I just jumped... Every sprint in the Tour you try and save as much energy as possible, but the Champs-Élysées, you've got nothing to save your energy for - you just go balls-out to the line, and that's kind of what I did today."

But perhaps the best story of this Tour is the legacy it leaves.

Three weeks ago on July 3, so many automatically assumed a Contador victory was a done deal. Few thought 27-year-old 'Pistolero' would come so close to defeat at the hands of a boyish-faced, slightly naïve Luxembourger 18 months his junior - the man we know as Andy Schleck of Team Saxo Bank.

If this race has proven anything, it is that Contador, contrary to what most originally thought after his dominating ride 12 months ago, does not have a virtual stranglehold on La Grande Boucle for years to come, as much as his Astana team don't have a vice-like grip on his signature.

"Maybe I wasn't in the best shape...there were days I was not at my best. I won't say when the bad days were," Contador said, eternally reluctant to give anything away.

"Just before the Tour started, I was on antibiotics because I had a cold just before the Spanish championships, so this might have influenced my performance. Cycling is not like mathematics; there are moments when you are well prepared and everything runs smoothly, and there are times when you are well prepared and everything does not."

The era of Miguel Induráin, characterised by a monotonous level of superiority and a personality so likeable you wanted to hate him just for the sake of it, is unlikely to recur in the next decade. Not from Contador, anyway.

Yesterday in Pauillac, when the Spaniard wept uncontrollably like a child who'd lost his mother, it was because, as he admitted himself, the hardest day he'd ever ridden on the bike. The race of truth never lies, and over those 52 kilometres, had Contador's legs been two or three percent weaker, he may not have been standing where he was around 6 p.m. is Sunday, flanked by Schleck on his right and on the left, Russian Denis Menchov of Rabobank, who, for the first time, stepped on the Paris podium as quietly as he got there - with little fanfare and less of a trace.

"Yesterday [in the time trial], I thought I was still a few seconds behind Andy," said Contador, "so I never gave up till the finish line. I had a stomach ache before, but eventually things went okay."

Most pundits have said the 2010 Tour was one of the hardest in years. To find a comparatively similar race, one may have to go all the way back to the 1986 Tour that witnessed the famous Battle Royale between Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond; a race that turned teammates into bitter rivals, with the rift remaining so till this day.

A Tour de France won by less than a minute - 39 seconds to be precise - is a great prelude to what may come a year or two from now, when Schleck will be stronger still and Contador likely back to his 2009 Tour-winning form. "I'm sure he will keep improving," Contador said.

Still, in order to win cycling's blue riband prize, one feels Schleck the younger needs to do one of two things, or both.

First, increase his cadence when climbing to allow him to attack with greater bite. Four days ago on the Col du Tourmalet, Contador responded to each of Schleck's attacks with apparent ease, looking more like a shadow than a rival. Most of all, though, the 25-year-old must take steps to eliminate what many feel remains his albatross - the time trial.

Unlike Lance, Petacchi defies the clock

The strategic game played by Norwegian Thor Hushovd, noticeably slower than last year when he took the maillot vert, did not work this time. Certainly, at the start three weeks ago in Rotterdam, Hushovd would never have thought Alessandro Petacchi - who most believed to be well past his prime - would turn out to be his greatest adversary.

Hushovd wasn't the only one taken aback by the La Spezia sprinter.

Cavendish truly felt this 93rd edition was the year he would win the classification that continues to elude him. That the best sprinter - which, by some margin, Cav' was at this Tour and the last - is rarely the one who ends with the most points reinforces the message that consistency and cunning prevails over outright speed in this competition.

Aside from his two stage wins - one ostensibly gifted due to a crash, one truly earned - it was Petacchi's uniformity over three weeks that proved the greatest surprise, including his ability to get through the Pyrénées and Alps unscathed and with speed to spare.

A poor race for polka-dots

With respect, the mountains competition was not really a competition. Because if it was, it would be like the war we saw for green: the best riders of that genre fighting tooth-and-nail as if they were fighting for the maillot jaune.

Not once did we see the Tour's best climbers - Schleck, Contador, Damiano Cunego, Samuel Sanchez, Robert Gesink - go for a mountain prime with the intention of building their lead in the polka-dot classification. Instead, it was Frenchman Anthony Charteau, an all-rounder but certainly no grimpeur, that took advantage of the lackadaisical attitude of the aforementioned and walked away with the third most prestigious (and remunerated) prize at the Tour.

Perhaps it's time for a rethink from messieurs Prudhomme and Pescheux. Time, perhaps, to introduce time bonuses for mountain primes to create a better contest and encourage attacks - which, over time, may lead to another pure climber winning the Tour, à la Marco Pantani in 1998.

You wouldn't go to school wearing the wrong uniform, would you?

At 14:30 p.m., the final stage of the Tour de France began - slowly.

But what normally begins with frolicking and frivolities turned ugly when the RadioShack nine donned some custom-made jerseys, all bearing the number 28 - referring to the 28 million people around the world suffering from cancer - after they had signed in with their standard-issue 'Shack garb. Unsurprisingly, the commissaires wouldn't have a bar of it - which, embarrassingly for Lance Armstrong et al., led to the team changing back to their real kit on the roadside.

Then, with ridiculous irony, Contador and Schleck staged a faux-sprint for the cameras - and the latter's chain got caught up, requiring a bike change! This time, however, Contador waited.

And so, with the day's drama out of the way, the peloton hit the Place de la Concorde ensemble for their final 50-odd kilometres in what has been a most arduous Tour de France. However, when it came to the inevitable sprint finish, one man possessed a pair of legs fresher, stronger and faster than those he came with three weeks ago, Cavendish making a virtual mockery of his fast-twitched rivals as he put five bike-lengths between he and Petacchi, second, and Garmin's Julian Dean, who placed third.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 2:42:21 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 27 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 30 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 31 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 32 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 34 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 35 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 39 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 40 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 42 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 47 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 52 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 66 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 68 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 70 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 73 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 74 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 81 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 84 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 85 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 90 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 95 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 96 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 97 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 100 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 101 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 103 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 106 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 108 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 110 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 112 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 113 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 115 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 116 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 117 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 118 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 119 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 121 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 122 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 123 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 124 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 125 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 126 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 129 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 131 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 132 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 133 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 134 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 135 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 138 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 139 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 140 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 141 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 142 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 146 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 147 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 149 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 150 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 151 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 152 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 153 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 154 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 156 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 157 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 158 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 159 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 161 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 162 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 163 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 165 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 166 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 167 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:37 168 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 169 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 170 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Haut des Champs-Eysées, 58km 1 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 6 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 2 - Haut des Champs-Elysées, 77.5km 1 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 4 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2

Sprint 3 - Champs-Elysées, 102.5km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 35 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 3 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 26 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 22 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 20 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 19 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 17 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 15 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 13 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 22 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 4 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 3 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Young riders 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 2:42:21 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 18 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 23 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:37 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 8:07:03 2 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 Garmin - Transitions 4 Liquigas-Doimo 5 Team Milram 6 Caisse d'Epargne 7 Rabobank 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Lampre - Farnese Vini 11 Team Katusha 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Cervelo Test Team 15 Française des Jeux 16 Team Saxo Bank 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Quick Step 19 Team Radioshack 20 Team HTC - Columbia 21 Astana 22 Footon-Servetto

Final general classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 91:58:48 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:01 4 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:40 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:54 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:31 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:15 8 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:37 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:54 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:12:02 11 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:21 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:29 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:14:40 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:16:36 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:59 16 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:17:46 17 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:46 18 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:21:54 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:04 20 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:26:37 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:38 22 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:34:01 23 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:39:20 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:39:24 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:45:52 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:50:27 27 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:53:22 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:13 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:53 30 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:58:53 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:59:17 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:59:33 33 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:02:36 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 1:09:51 35 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1:10:03 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:10:09 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:10:11 38 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:10:52 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:13:19 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:19:09 41 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 1:20:11 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 1:22:38 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 1:23:26 44 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:24:12 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:25:12 46 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 1:25:43 47 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:30:02 48 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:38:26 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 1:38:30 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:38:32 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:39:11 52 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 1:40:45 53 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:42:27 54 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 1:45:01 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:46:32 57 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:46:37 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:46:42 59 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:46:50 60 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:47:54 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:48:02 62 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:49:57 63 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1:51:33 64 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:53:39 65 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:55:13 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:57:58 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:00:05 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:01:58 69 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:04:46 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:05:10 71 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:09:33 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:12:22 73 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:12:28 74 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2:12:57 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:33 76 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:16:07 77 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:19:15 78 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:21:34 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:27:19 80 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:29:38 81 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:49 82 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:32:17 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:34:38 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2:36:15 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2:37:56 86 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 2:39:40 87 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:42:38 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:42:42 89 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:43:40 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:49:23 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2:53:38 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:54:30 93 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:55:36 94 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:57:11 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:57:17 96 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:58:05 97 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:58:34 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:09 99 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:01:34 100 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:01:40 101 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3:01:48 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3:03:12 103 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 3:04:07 104 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 3:05:22 105 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:06:44 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:40 107 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:08:48 108 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:09:05 109 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:09:10 110 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 3:11:04 111 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 3:12:57 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:13:20 113 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:14:05 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 3:14:11 115 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:14:30 116 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:14:57 117 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 3:15:19 118 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:16:20 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3:17:53 120 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:18:27 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 3:19:43 122 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:20:26 123 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:21:49 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:22:19 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:23:07 126 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:23:31 127 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:23:36 128 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 3:24:17 129 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:24:50 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:26:18 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:26:28 132 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3:27:30 133 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:27:36 134 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:29:01 135 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:29:12 136 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3:30:06 137 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:31:10 138 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3:31:38 139 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3:31:56 140 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana 3:32:02 141 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 3:33:45 142 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:35:31 143 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:37:57 144 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 3:38:36 145 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3:39:12 146 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 3:39:37 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:41:37 148 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 3:41:47 149 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:42:39 150 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:44:38 151 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:45:47 152 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:46:59 153 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3:49:50 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:51:23 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:54:12 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 3:54:16 157 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 3:56:13 158 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3:56:46 159 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3:57:00 160 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:59:45 161 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:00:47 162 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:01:02 163 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4:02:21 164 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4:02:59 165 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 4:08:28 166 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:09:12 167 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:13:37 168 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4:17:16 169 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:23:01 170 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:27:03

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 243 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 232 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 222 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 179 5 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 179 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 161 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 135 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 126 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 115 12 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 107 14 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 104 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 81 16 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 81 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 18 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 78 19 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 77 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 75 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 73 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 67 26 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 64 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 62 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 56 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 54 30 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 52 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 48 32 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 33 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 45 34 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 45 35 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 45 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 44 37 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 38 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 43 39 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 41 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 41 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 40 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 39 43 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 44 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 37 46 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 34 47 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 34 48 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 49 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 50 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 33 51 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 32 52 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 53 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 30 54 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 29 55 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 29 56 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 57 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 27 58 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 26 60 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 26 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 63 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 64 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 66 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 23 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 69 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 70 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 20 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 20 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 19 73 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 74 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 75 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 17 76 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 77 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 79 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 17 80 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 81 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 82 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 83 Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 15 84 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 85 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 15 86 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 91 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 14 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 94 Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step 12 95 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 96 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 98 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 11 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 101 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 102 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 9 103 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 104 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 105 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 106 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 108 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 109 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 8 110 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 111 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 112 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 113 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 115 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 116 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 6 118 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 6 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 6 120 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 121 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 122 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 123 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 124 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 125 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 126 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 127 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 128 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 129 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 130 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 3 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 3 132 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 2 133 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 134 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 2 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 2 136 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 137 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 138 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 2 139 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 140 Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 141 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 142 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 143 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 144 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 2 145 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 146 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 147 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 2 148 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 149 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 2 150 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 151 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 152 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 153 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2 154 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 155 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne -3 156 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 143 pts 2 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 128 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 116 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 112 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 93 8 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 92 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 66 12 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 62 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 58 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 53 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 50 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 50 20 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 21 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 48 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 46 24 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 42 25 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 27 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 39 28 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 38 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 38 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 31 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 35 33 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 34 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 35 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 30 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 29 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 41 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 42 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 26 43 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 25 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 46 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 21 47 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 48 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 49 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 18 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 15 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 58 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 62 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 10 63 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 10 64 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 65 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 9 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 67 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 5 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 72 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 73 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 74 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 75 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 77 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 78 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 80 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 82 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 83 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 84 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 85 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 87 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 91:59:27 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:52 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:15 4 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:52:43 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:24:33 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:37:53 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:48 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:46:03 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:59:26 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:01:19 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:11:43 12 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2:11:49 13 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 2:20:55 14 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:29:10 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:33:59 16 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2:48:44 17 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 2:56:32 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:01 19 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 3:08:26 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:14:18 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:17:48 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:21:40 23 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:22:28 24 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 3:22:57 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3:25:39 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 3:26:57 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 3:28:22 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:30:31 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 3:46:20 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 3:50:44 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux 4:12:58 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:26:24