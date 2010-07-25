Tres victorias de Francia para Contador!
And a fabulous five for Cav’
Stage 20: Longjumeau - Paris
After the biggest fight in his cycling life, Alberto Contador has won a third Tour de France.
"This victory cost me a lot," he said, "and I'm very moved. I suffered a lot, but that's what you have to do to win the Tour."
And when the fat lady was warming up her vocal cords, readying her wide-berthed-self to sing to the tune of the Spanish national anthem, with all his might and power, down came HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées, proving for a fifth time this race, he still is the world's best sprinter.
"Bernie Eisel and Tony Martin were with me at the finish. Bernie took me to the tunnel the last time and Tony did a really good job to drop me on the wheel of Petacchi in the last kilometre," said the once-in-a-lifetime speedster from the Isle of Man.
"Once I was on Petacchi's wheel, I knew I could win the stage," said the 25-year-old, who holds a future as bright as the star of Sirius. "We came out of that last corner and I just jumped... Every sprint in the Tour you try and save as much energy as possible, but the Champs-Élysées, you've got nothing to save your energy for - you just go balls-out to the line, and that's kind of what I did today."
But perhaps the best story of this Tour is the legacy it leaves.
Three weeks ago on July 3, so many automatically assumed a Contador victory was a done deal. Few thought 27-year-old 'Pistolero' would come so close to defeat at the hands of a boyish-faced, slightly naïve Luxembourger 18 months his junior - the man we know as Andy Schleck of Team Saxo Bank.
If this race has proven anything, it is that Contador, contrary to what most originally thought after his dominating ride 12 months ago, does not have a virtual stranglehold on La Grande Boucle for years to come, as much as his Astana team don't have a vice-like grip on his signature.
"Maybe I wasn't in the best shape...there were days I was not at my best. I won't say when the bad days were," Contador said, eternally reluctant to give anything away.
"Just before the Tour started, I was on antibiotics because I had a cold just before the Spanish championships, so this might have influenced my performance. Cycling is not like mathematics; there are moments when you are well prepared and everything runs smoothly, and there are times when you are well prepared and everything does not."
The era of Miguel Induráin, characterised by a monotonous level of superiority and a personality so likeable you wanted to hate him just for the sake of it, is unlikely to recur in the next decade. Not from Contador, anyway.
Yesterday in Pauillac, when the Spaniard wept uncontrollably like a child who'd lost his mother, it was because, as he admitted himself, the hardest day he'd ever ridden on the bike. The race of truth never lies, and over those 52 kilometres, had Contador's legs been two or three percent weaker, he may not have been standing where he was around 6 p.m. is Sunday, flanked by Schleck on his right and on the left, Russian Denis Menchov of Rabobank, who, for the first time, stepped on the Paris podium as quietly as he got there - with little fanfare and less of a trace.
"Yesterday [in the time trial], I thought I was still a few seconds behind Andy," said Contador, "so I never gave up till the finish line. I had a stomach ache before, but eventually things went okay."
Most pundits have said the 2010 Tour was one of the hardest in years. To find a comparatively similar race, one may have to go all the way back to the 1986 Tour that witnessed the famous Battle Royale between Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond; a race that turned teammates into bitter rivals, with the rift remaining so till this day.
A Tour de France won by less than a minute - 39 seconds to be precise - is a great prelude to what may come a year or two from now, when Schleck will be stronger still and Contador likely back to his 2009 Tour-winning form. "I'm sure he will keep improving," Contador said.
Still, in order to win cycling's blue riband prize, one feels Schleck the younger needs to do one of two things, or both.
First, increase his cadence when climbing to allow him to attack with greater bite. Four days ago on the Col du Tourmalet, Contador responded to each of Schleck's attacks with apparent ease, looking more like a shadow than a rival. Most of all, though, the 25-year-old must take steps to eliminate what many feel remains his albatross - the time trial.
Unlike Lance, Petacchi defies the clock
The strategic game played by Norwegian Thor Hushovd, noticeably slower than last year when he took the maillot vert, did not work this time. Certainly, at the start three weeks ago in Rotterdam, Hushovd would never have thought Alessandro Petacchi - who most believed to be well past his prime - would turn out to be his greatest adversary.
Hushovd wasn't the only one taken aback by the La Spezia sprinter.
Cavendish truly felt this 93rd edition was the year he would win the classification that continues to elude him. That the best sprinter - which, by some margin, Cav' was at this Tour and the last - is rarely the one who ends with the most points reinforces the message that consistency and cunning prevails over outright speed in this competition.
Aside from his two stage wins - one ostensibly gifted due to a crash, one truly earned - it was Petacchi's uniformity over three weeks that proved the greatest surprise, including his ability to get through the Pyrénées and Alps unscathed and with speed to spare.
A poor race for polka-dots
With respect, the mountains competition was not really a competition. Because if it was, it would be like the war we saw for green: the best riders of that genre fighting tooth-and-nail as if they were fighting for the maillot jaune.
Not once did we see the Tour's best climbers - Schleck, Contador, Damiano Cunego, Samuel Sanchez, Robert Gesink - go for a mountain prime with the intention of building their lead in the polka-dot classification. Instead, it was Frenchman Anthony Charteau, an all-rounder but certainly no grimpeur, that took advantage of the lackadaisical attitude of the aforementioned and walked away with the third most prestigious (and remunerated) prize at the Tour.
Perhaps it's time for a rethink from messieurs Prudhomme and Pescheux. Time, perhaps, to introduce time bonuses for mountain primes to create a better contest and encourage attacks - which, over time, may lead to another pure climber winning the Tour, à la Marco Pantani in 1998.
You wouldn't go to school wearing the wrong uniform, would you?
At 14:30 p.m., the final stage of the Tour de France began - slowly.
But what normally begins with frolicking and frivolities turned ugly when the RadioShack nine donned some custom-made jerseys, all bearing the number 28 - referring to the 28 million people around the world suffering from cancer - after they had signed in with their standard-issue 'Shack garb. Unsurprisingly, the commissaires wouldn't have a bar of it - which, embarrassingly for Lance Armstrong et al., led to the team changing back to their real kit on the roadside.
Then, with ridiculous irony, Contador and Schleck staged a faux-sprint for the cameras - and the latter's chain got caught up, requiring a bike change! This time, however, Contador waited.
And so, with the day's drama out of the way, the peloton hit the Place de la Concorde ensemble for their final 50-odd kilometres in what has been a most arduous Tour de France. However, when it came to the inevitable sprint finish, one man possessed a pair of legs fresher, stronger and faster than those he came with three weeks ago, Cavendish making a virtual mockery of his fast-twitched rivals as he put five bike-lengths between he and Petacchi, second, and Garmin's Julian Dean, who placed third.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:42:21
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|30
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|31
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|35
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|40
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|42
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|52
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|66
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|68
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|70
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|74
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|81
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|84
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|85
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|87
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|100
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|106
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|110
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|112
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|113
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|116
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|117
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|118
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|119
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|122
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|123
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|124
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|125
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|129
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|131
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|133
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|134
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|135
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|138
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|139
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|140
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|141
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|146
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|147
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|149
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|150
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|151
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|152
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|153
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|154
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|156
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|157
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|159
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|161
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|162
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|163
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|164
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|165
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|166
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|167
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:37
|168
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|169
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|170
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|1
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|3
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|22
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|17
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|22
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|3
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:42:21
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|23
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:37
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8:07:03
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Team Milram
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Française des Jeux
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Quick Step
|19
|Team Radioshack
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Astana
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|91:58:48
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:01
|4
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:40
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:54
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:31
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:15
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:37
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:54
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:12:02
|11
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:21
|12
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:29
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:14:40
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:16:36
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:59
|16
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:46
|17
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:46
|18
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:21:54
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:04
|20
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:26:37
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:38
|22
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:34:01
|23
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:39:20
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:45:52
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:27
|27
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:53:22
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:13
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:53
|30
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:58:53
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:59:17
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:59:33
|33
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:02:36
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:09:51
|35
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1:10:03
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:09
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:10:11
|38
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:10:52
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:13:19
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:09
|41
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|1:20:11
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:22:38
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|1:23:26
|44
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:24:12
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:25:12
|46
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|1:25:43
|47
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:30:02
|48
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:38:26
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|1:38:30
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:38:32
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:11
|52
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|1:40:45
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:42:27
|54
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|1:45:01
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:46:32
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:46:37
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:46:42
|59
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:50
|60
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:47:54
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:48:02
|62
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:49:57
|63
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1:51:33
|64
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:53:39
|65
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:55:13
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:57:58
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:00:05
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:01:58
|69
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:04:46
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:05:10
|71
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:09:33
|72
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:12:22
|73
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:12:28
|74
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2:12:57
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:33
|76
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:16:07
|77
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:19:15
|78
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:21:34
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:27:19
|80
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:29:38
|81
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:49
|82
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:32:17
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:34:38
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2:36:15
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2:37:56
|86
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:39:40
|87
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:42:38
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:42:42
|89
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:43:40
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:49:23
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2:53:38
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:54:30
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:55:36
|94
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:57:11
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:57:17
|96
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:58:05
|97
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:58:34
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01:09
|99
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:01:34
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:01:40
|101
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3:01:48
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:03:12
|103
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|3:04:07
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|3:05:22
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:06:44
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:40
|107
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:08:48
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:09:05
|109
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:09:10
|110
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|3:11:04
|111
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|3:12:57
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:13:20
|113
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:14:05
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|3:14:11
|115
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:14:30
|116
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:14:57
|117
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|3:15:19
|118
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:16:20
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3:17:53
|120
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:18:27
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|3:19:43
|122
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:20:26
|123
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:21:49
|124
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:22:19
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:23:07
|126
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3:23:31
|127
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:23:36
|128
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:24:17
|129
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:24:50
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:26:18
|131
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:26:28
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3:27:30
|133
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:27:36
|134
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:29:01
|135
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:29:12
|136
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3:30:06
|137
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:31:10
|138
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|3:31:38
|139
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3:31:56
|140
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Astana
|3:32:02
|141
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|3:33:45
|142
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:35:31
|143
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:37:57
|144
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|3:38:36
|145
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3:39:12
|146
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|3:39:37
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:41:37
|148
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|3:41:47
|149
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:42:39
|150
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:44:38
|151
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:45:47
|152
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:46:59
|153
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3:49:50
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:51:23
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:54:12
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:54:16
|157
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|3:56:13
|158
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3:56:46
|159
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3:57:00
|160
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:59:45
|161
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:00:47
|162
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:01:02
|163
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4:02:21
|164
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4:02:59
|165
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|4:08:28
|166
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:09:12
|167
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:13:37
|168
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4:17:16
|169
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:23:01
|170
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:27:03
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|243
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|232
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|222
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|179
|5
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|179
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|161
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|135
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|126
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|115
|12
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|14
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|104
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|81
|16
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|81
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|18
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|78
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|75
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|73
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|56
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|30
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|48
|32
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|33
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|45
|34
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|35
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|45
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44
|37
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|38
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|39
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|41
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|41
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|43
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|44
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|46
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|34
|47
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|34
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|34
|49
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|50
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|33
|51
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|32
|52
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|53
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|54
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|29
|55
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|29
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|57
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|58
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|60
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|61
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|63
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|64
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|66
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|69
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|70
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|19
|73
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|74
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|75
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|76
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|77
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|79
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|80
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|81
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|82
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|83
|Alexander Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|84
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|86
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|90
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|91
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|14
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|94
|Maarten Wijnants (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|95
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|96
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|98
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|11
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|101
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|102
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|103
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|104
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|105
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|106
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|108
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|109
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|110
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|111
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|112
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|113
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|116
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|117
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|118
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|120
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|121
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|122
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|123
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|124
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|125
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|126
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|127
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|128
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|129
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|130
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|132
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|133
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|134
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|2
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|2
|136
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|137
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|138
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|2
|139
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|140
|Iban Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|141
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|142
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|143
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|144
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|2
|145
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|146
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|147
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|2
|148
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|149
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|2
|150
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|151
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|152
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|153
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2
|154
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|155
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|-3
|156
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|143
|pts
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|112
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|93
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|92
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|12
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|58
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|53
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|20
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|21
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|48
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|46
|24
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|25
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|27
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|28
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|38
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|31
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|33
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|35
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|41
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|42
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|43
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|46
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|21
|47
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|48
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|49
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|53
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|58
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|62
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|10
|63
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|10
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|67
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|5
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|72
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|73
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|74
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|77
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|80
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|82
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|83
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|84
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|85
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|86
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|87
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|91:59:27
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:52
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:15
|4
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:52:43
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:24:33
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:37:53
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:48
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:46:03
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:59:26
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:01:19
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:11:43
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:11:49
|13
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2:20:55
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:29:10
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:33:59
|16
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2:48:44
|17
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:56:32
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:01
|19
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|3:08:26
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:14:18
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:17:48
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:21:40
|23
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:22:28
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|3:22:57
|25
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3:25:39
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|3:26:57
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|3:28:22
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:30:31
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|3:46:20
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:50:44
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4:12:58
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:26:24
|1
|Team Radioshack
|276:02:03
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:15
|3
|Rabobank
|0:27:49
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:41:10
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:51:01
|6
|Astana
|0:56:16
|7
|Quick Step
|1:06:23
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:02
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|1:29:14
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:54:18
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:05:28
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|2:25:02
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:29:35
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|2:35:30
|15
|Française des Jeux
|2:58:59
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|3:18:07
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3:25:26
|18
|Team Katusha
|3:28:05
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|3:51:56
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|5:15:36
|21
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|5:50:02
|22
|Team Milram
|6:05:41
