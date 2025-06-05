Recommended reading

Tour of Slovenia: Fabio Christen moves into stage 2 win as Rui Oliveira relegated to back of six-rider breakaway group

Q36.5 rider earns second victory of season and takes race lead

Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was set to celebrate his first career victory Thursday as the first rider across the line on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia, however, he was later relegated to sixth place and Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) took the top step of the podium.

Officials reviewed the sprint finish and deemed Oliveira veered dangerously to his left, hindering Christen's move next to the barriers. Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) moved to second place on the stage and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) found the podium in third.

