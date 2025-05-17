Recommended reading

4 Jours de Dunkerque: Sam Watson wins stage 4, takes race lead

By published

Zingle crashes out while in leader's jersey

CASSEL FRANCE MAY 17 Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 69th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2025 Stage 4 a 1727km stage from La Chapelle dArmentieres to Cassel on May 17 2025 in Cassel France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Sam Watson wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the fourth stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, out-sprinting Movistar's Carlos Canal on the uphill sprint to Cassel. Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) was third at three seconds.

Race leader Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) crashed out of the race in the hectic final lap, with Swift climbing into the leader's jersey with three seconds over Askey. Canal is third at eight seconds.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews