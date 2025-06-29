Recommended reading

Italian Road Championships: Club-level Filippo Conca shocks WorldTour riders by sprinting to road race title

Alessandro Covi second, Thomas Pesenti third in Gorizia

It was surprise in the Italian road championships as a non-UCI rider took the title, with Swatt Club's Filippo Conca beating two WorldTour riders and one WorldTour development rider to the win in a small sprint in Gorizia.

Club-level team Swatt Club were all over the race in north east Italy, and ended up with two riders in the final five-rider group that went to the finish, with Conca remarkably outsprinting Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Thomas Pesenti (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team) to take the win. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Giovanni Aleotti was also in the group, and finished fourth.

