Belgian Road Championships: Tim Wellens secures men's road race title with 41km solo attack

Remco Evenepoel second, Jasper Philipsen third in Binche as UAE rider proves the strongest in long race

BINCHE, BELGIUM - JUNE 29: Tim Wellens of Belgium celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 126th Belgian Road Championship 2025 - Men&#039;s Road Race a 230km one day race from Binche to Binche on June 29, 2025 in Binche, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Wellens took the win in Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tim Wellens soloed to victory in the men's Belgian national championships road race, attacking riders including Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) 41km from the finish to claim the title.

It was an attritional, 230km race starting and finishing in Binche, in what is considered one of the hardest and most prestigious national championships. In the last 50km, a small leading group emerged, from which Wellens attacked, and no one could react.

