Recommended reading

Wout van Aert pulls of out nationals with illness one week away from Tour de France

By published

Belgian 'not feeling 100% fit' so will not race in Binche

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former national champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not start the Belgian road race championships on Sunday after developing symptoms of illness, his team have confirmed.

Van Aert did not ride the time trial earlier in the week, but was set to ride the road race, which starts and finishes in Binche, with a 230km course.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.