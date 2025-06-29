Recommended reading

Irish Road Championships: Rory Townsend takes second national title at end of aggressive men's road race

Jamie Meehan second, Patrick Casey third in race full of attacks

DENAIN, FRANCE - MARCH 20: Rory Townsend of Ireland and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling leads the breakaway during the 66th Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2025 a 197.4km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 20, 2025 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Townsend took the Irish title for a second time (Image credit: Getty Images)
2022 champion Rory Townsend (Q36.5) sprinted to a second title in the Irish national championships, winning a men's road race that was full of attacks.

The race was hardly calm for a moment, but the riders aggressive all day long and many riders still in contention deep into the race, but a fast finish from Townsend delivered him to the line in a four-man sprint.

