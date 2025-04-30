Tour de Romandie: Matthew Brennan dominates bunch sprint for stage 1 victory, moves into race lead

Young Brit powers away from everyone into Fribourg to continue stunning run of results in neo-pro season

FRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 30: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025, Stage 1 a 194.3km stage from Munchenstein to Fribourg / #UCIWT / on April 30, 2025 in Fribourg, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) sped to victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie, coming out on top in a mass sprint finish on the uphill run to the line in Fribourg.

The British neo-pro scored the third WorldTour win of his career with ease, jumping from second wheel inside the closing 200 metres and crossing the line several bike lengths ahead of second place.

