Hansen out of Tour de France

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) did not start today’s second stage of the Tour de France due to injuries sustained in a crash on the road to Brussels yesterday. The Australian broke his left collarbone and shoulder after crashing 60km into the Tour’s first road stage.

In spite of his injuries, Hansen completed the stage, even riding on the front in the finale as HTC-Columbia sought to set up Mark Cavendish for the sprint.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” Hansen said. “I was really looking forward to this Tour and I’m upset now that they have to continue with only eight riders. It was one of those freak crashes. I briefly saw something on the road before I hit it and my bike skid across the field. Most riders managed to avoid me but at the last second I hit the back wheel of another rider and went down."

An HTC-Columbia statement said that Hansen will be taken to hospital in Hamburg, where his injuries will be assessed and treated.

Team owner Bob Stapleton was keen to praise Hansen’s courage in reaching Brussels. "Adam displayed amazing loyalty to the team today by finishing the race and working extremely hard towards the end. He is an extremely valuable rider and we will definitely miss him at this Tour de France. For now his health is the most important thing and we want to give him the best care for a quick recovery."

This was Hansen’s second participation in the Tour de France. He finished 108th in 2008.

