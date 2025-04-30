Tour of Turkey: Wout Poels clinches stage 4 and lead with mountain top attack

Dutchman heads overall by 23 seconds over XDS Astana teammate Harold Martín López

Dutchman Wout Poels has captured stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey from Marmaris to Akyaka, moving into the overall lead as he claimed his first ever win for XDS-Astana on the first and toughest summit finish of the race.

In a triumphant day for the Chinese-Kazakh team,  Poels' teammate Harold Martín López placed second, 19 seconds back, with Guillermo Juan Martinez (Picnic-PostNL) in third.

