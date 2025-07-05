Giro d'Italia Women - stage 1 time trial start times

By published

Elisa Longo Borghini last of 153 riders in opening stage

WAREGEM, BELGIUM - APRIL 02: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 13rd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 128.5km one day race from Waregem to Waregem / #UCIWWT / on April 02, 2025 in Waregem, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Giro d'Italia Women gets underway with a day for the GC riders on stage 1, a 14.2 kilometre individual time trial in Bergamo.

The flat course might not lead to big gaps in the overall standings but important differences should emerge between the Giro d'Italia favourites.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Giro d'Italia women stage 1 start times

1

Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

11:35:00

2

Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

11:36:00

3

Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

11:37:00

4

Kamilla Aasebø (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

11:38:00

5

Alice Towers (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

11:39:00

6

Emma Redaelli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

11:40:00

7

Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly

11:41:00

8

Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

11:42:00

9

Petra Zsankó (Hun) Ceratizit

11:43:00

10

Valentina Venerucci (SMr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

11:44:00

11

Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team

11:45:00

12

Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl-Trek

11:46:00

13

Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNl

11:47:00

14

Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

11:48:00

15

Prisca Savi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work

11:49:00

16

Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

11:50:00

17

Ruth Edwards (USA) Human Powered Health

11:51:00

18

Gaia Masetti (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal

11:52:00

19

Mikayla Harvey (NZl) SD Worx-Protime

11:53:00

20

Eglantine Rayer Girault (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

11:54:00

21

Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

11:55:00

22

Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

11:56:00

23

Alice Bulegato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

11:57:00

24

Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Deceuninck

11:58:00

25

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

11:59:00

26

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

12:00:00

27

Sara Pepoli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

12:01:00

28

Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Oatly

12:02:00

29

Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

12:03:00

30

Sara Fiorin (Ita) Ceratizit

12:04:00

31

Lucia Brillante Romeo (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

12:05:00

32

Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team

12:06:00

33

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek

12:07:00

34

Marta Cavalli (Ita) Picnic PostNl

12:08:00

35

Andrea Casagranda (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

12:09:00

36

Emma Bernardi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work

12:10:00

37

Vittoria Ruffilli (Ita) Roland

12:11:00

38

Eva van Agt (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

12:12:00

39

Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health

12:13:00

40

Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal

12:14:00

41

Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime

12:15:00

42

Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

12:16:00

43

Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team ADQ

12:17:00

44

Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv-Alula-Jayco

12:18:00

45

Monica Castagna (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

12:19:00

46

Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck

12:20:00

47

Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

12:21:00

48

Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

12:22:00

49

Asia Zontone (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

12:23:00

50

Maya Kingma (Ned) EF Education-Oatly

12:24:00

51

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

12:25:00

52

Elena Hartmann (Swi) Ceratizit

12:26:00

53

Argyro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

12:27:00

54

Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team

12:28:00

55

Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek

12:29:00

56

Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNl

12:30:00

57

Linda Laporta (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

12:31:00

58

Giulia Vallotto (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work

12:32:00

59

Petra Stiasny (Swi) Roland

12:33:00

60

Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

12:34:00

61

Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health

12:35:00

62

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) AG Insurance-Soudal

12:36:00

63

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime

12:37:00

64

Loes Adegeest (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ

12:38:00

65

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

12:39:00

66

Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco

12:40:00

67

Virginia Bortoli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

12:41:00

68

Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck

12:42:00

69

Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

12:43:00

70

Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

12:44:00

71

Valeria Curnis (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

12:45:00

72

Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly

12:46:00

73

Laura Tomasi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

12:47:00

74

Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Ceratizit

12:48:00

75

Fanni' Bonini (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

12:49:00

76

Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team

12:50:00

77

Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek

12:51:00

78

Francesca Barale (Ita) Picnic PostNl

12:52:00

79

Elisabeth Ebras (Est) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

12:53:00

80

Chantelle McCarthy (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work

12:54:00

81

Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland

12:55:00

82

Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

12:56:00

83

Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health

12:57:00

84

Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal

12:58:00

85

Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime

12:59:00

86

Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

13:00:00

87

Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

13:01:00

88

Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

13:02:00

89

Marta Pavesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

13:03:00

90

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

13:04:00

91

Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility

13:05:00

92

Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

13:06:00

93

Sofia Arici (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

13:07:00

94

Sarah Roy (Aus) EF Education-Oatly

13:08:00

95

Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

13:09:00

96

Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Ceratizit

13:10:00

97

Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

13:11:00

98

Mareille Meijering (Ned) Movistar Team

13:12:00

99

Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek

13:13:00

100

Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic PostNl

13:14:00

101

Gaia Segato (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

13:15:00

102

Katelyn Nicholson (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work

13:16:00

103

Mia Griffin (Irl) Roland

13:17:00

104

Chladoňová viktória (Svk) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:18:00

105

Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health

13:19:00

106

Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal

13:20:00

107

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

13:21:00

108

Juliette Labous (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

13:22:00

109

Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

13:23:00

110

Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco

13:24:00

111

Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

13:25:00

112

Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

13:26:00

113

Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility

13:27:00

114

Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

13:28:00

115

Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

13:29:00

116

Babette van der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly

13:30:00

117

Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

13:31:00

118

Sarah van Dam (Can) Ceratizit

13:32:00

119

Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

13:33:00

120

Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team

13:34:00

121

Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek

13:35:00

122

Becky Storrie (GBr) Picnic PostNl

13:36:00

123

Nora Jenčušová (Svk) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

13:37:00

124

Michela de Grandis (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work

13:38:00

125

Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Roland

13:39:00

126

Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:40:00

127

Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health

13:41:00

128

Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal

13:42:00

129

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

13:43:00

130

Alessia Vigilia (Ita) FDJ-SUEZ

13:44:00

131

Brodie Chapman (Aus) UAE Team ADQ

13:45:00

132

Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv-Alula-Jayco

13:46:00

133

Sara Luccon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

13:47:00

134

Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck

13:48:00

135

Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) Uno-X Mobility

13:49:00

136

Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

13:50:00

137

Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

13:51:00

138

Veronica Ewers (USA) EF Education-Oatly

13:52:00

139

Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

13:53:00

140

Franziska Brausse (Ger) Ceratizit

13:54:00

141

Rasa Leleivytė (Ltu) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

13:55:00

142

Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team

13:56:00

143

Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:57:00

144

Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNl

13:58:00

145

Elisa Valtulini (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni

13:59:00

146

Maryna Altukhova (Ukr) Mendelspeck E-Work

14:00:00

147

Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Roland

14:01:00

148

Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:02:00

149

Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health

14:03:00

150

Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal

14:04:00

151

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

14:05:00

152

Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

14:06:00

153

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

14:07:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

