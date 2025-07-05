Giro d'Italia Women - stage 1 time trial start times
Elisa Longo Borghini last of 153 riders in opening stage
The 2025 Giro d'Italia Women gets underway with a day for the GC riders on stage 1, a 14.2 kilometre individual time trial in Bergamo.
The flat course might not lead to big gaps in the overall standings but important differences should emerge between the Giro d'Italia favourites.
Last down the ramp is last year's overall winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ). The Italian champion has several victories so far this season: Dwars door Vlaanderen, Brabantse Pijl and the overall UAE Tour with a stage win.
Last month, Longo Borghini won her 13th national title and her sixth in the road race, but will not be wearing the tricolore on the opening Giro d'Italia stage as she finished a close second to Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ).
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) is the top favourite for the stage win after her dominance in the Tour de Suisse and Vuelta a Burgos.
Other riders to watch include Anna van der Breggen and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), Australian champion Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) and Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck).
The action gets underway before stage 2 of the Tour de France with Amber Pate (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) the first to set off at 11:35 CET.
Longo Borghini starts at 14:07 CET.
1
Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
11:35:00
2
Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
11:36:00
3
Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
11:37:00
4
Kamilla Aasebø (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
11:38:00
5
Alice Towers (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
11:39:00
6
Emma Redaelli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
11:40:00
7
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
11:41:00
8
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
11:42:00
9
Petra Zsankó (Hun) Ceratizit
11:43:00
10
Valentina Venerucci (SMr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
11:44:00
11
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
11:45:00
12
Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl-Trek
11:46:00
13
Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNl
11:47:00
14
Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
11:48:00
15
Prisca Savi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work
11:49:00
16
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
11:50:00
17
Ruth Edwards (USA) Human Powered Health
11:51:00
18
Gaia Masetti (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
11:52:00
19
Mikayla Harvey (NZl) SD Worx-Protime
11:53:00
20
Eglantine Rayer Girault (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ
11:54:00
21
Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
11:55:00
22
Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
11:56:00
23
Alice Bulegato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
11:57:00
24
Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Deceuninck
11:58:00
25
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
11:59:00
26
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
12:00:00
27
Sara Pepoli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
12:01:00
28
Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Oatly
12:02:00
29
Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
12:03:00
30
Sara Fiorin (Ita) Ceratizit
12:04:00
31
Lucia Brillante Romeo (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
12:05:00
32
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
12:06:00
33
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek
12:07:00
34
Marta Cavalli (Ita) Picnic PostNl
12:08:00
35
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
12:09:00
36
Emma Bernardi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work
12:10:00
37
Vittoria Ruffilli (Ita) Roland
12:11:00
38
Eva van Agt (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
12:12:00
39
Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health
12:13:00
40
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal
12:14:00
41
Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime
12:15:00
42
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ
12:16:00
43
Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team ADQ
12:17:00
44
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv-Alula-Jayco
12:18:00
45
Monica Castagna (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
12:19:00
46
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck
12:20:00
47
Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
12:21:00
48
Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
12:22:00
49
Asia Zontone (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
12:23:00
50
Maya Kingma (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
12:24:00
51
Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
12:25:00
52
Elena Hartmann (Swi) Ceratizit
12:26:00
53
Argyro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
12:27:00
54
Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team
12:28:00
55
Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek
12:29:00
56
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNl
12:30:00
57
Linda Laporta (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
12:31:00
58
Giulia Vallotto (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work
12:32:00
59
Petra Stiasny (Swi) Roland
12:33:00
60
Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
12:34:00
61
Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health
12:35:00
62
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) AG Insurance-Soudal
12:36:00
63
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
12:37:00
64
Loes Adegeest (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ
12:38:00
65
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
12:39:00
66
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco
12:40:00
67
Virginia Bortoli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
12:41:00
68
Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck
12:42:00
69
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
12:43:00
70
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
12:44:00
71
Valeria Curnis (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
12:45:00
72
Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
12:46:00
73
Laura Tomasi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
12:47:00
74
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Ceratizit
12:48:00
75
Fanni' Bonini (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
12:49:00
76
Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team
12:50:00
77
Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek
12:51:00
78
Francesca Barale (Ita) Picnic PostNl
12:52:00
79
Elisabeth Ebras (Est) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
12:53:00
80
Chantelle McCarthy (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work
12:54:00
81
Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland
12:55:00
82
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
12:56:00
83
Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health
12:57:00
84
Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal
12:58:00
85
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
12:59:00
86
Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ
13:00:00
87
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
13:01:00
88
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
13:02:00
89
Marta Pavesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13:03:00
90
Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
13:04:00
91
Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:05:00
92
Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
13:06:00
93
Sofia Arici (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
13:07:00
94
Sarah Roy (Aus) EF Education-Oatly
13:08:00
95
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
13:09:00
96
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Ceratizit
13:10:00
97
Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
13:11:00
98
Mareille Meijering (Ned) Movistar Team
13:12:00
99
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
13:13:00
100
Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic PostNl
13:14:00
101
Gaia Segato (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
13:15:00
102
Katelyn Nicholson (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work
13:16:00
103
Mia Griffin (Irl) Roland
13:17:00
104
Chladoňová viktória (Svk) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:18:00
105
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
13:19:00
106
Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal
13:20:00
107
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
13:21:00
108
Juliette Labous (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ
13:22:00
109
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
13:23:00
110
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco
13:24:00
111
Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13:25:00
112
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
13:26:00
113
Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility
13:27:00
114
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
13:28:00
115
Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
13:29:00
116
Babette van der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
13:30:00
117
Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
13:31:00
118
Sarah van Dam (Can) Ceratizit
13:32:00
119
Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
13:33:00
120
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
13:34:00
121
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
13:35:00
122
Becky Storrie (GBr) Picnic PostNl
13:36:00
123
Nora Jenčušová (Svk) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
13:37:00
124
Michela de Grandis (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work
13:38:00
125
Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Roland
13:39:00
126
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:40:00
127
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health
13:41:00
128
Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
13:42:00
129
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
13:43:00
130
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) FDJ-SUEZ
13:44:00
131
Brodie Chapman (Aus) UAE Team ADQ
13:45:00
132
Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv-Alula-Jayco
13:46:00
133
Sara Luccon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13:47:00
134
Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck
13:48:00
135
Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:49:00
136
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
13:50:00
137
Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
13:51:00
138
Veronica Ewers (USA) EF Education-Oatly
13:52:00
139
Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
13:53:00
140
Franziska Brausse (Ger) Ceratizit
13:54:00
141
Rasa Leleivytė (Ltu) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
13:55:00
142
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
13:56:00
143
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:57:00
144
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNl
13:58:00
145
Elisa Valtulini (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni
13:59:00
146
Maryna Altukhova (Ukr) Mendelspeck E-Work
14:00:00
147
Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Roland
14:01:00
148
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:02:00
149
Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health
14:03:00
150
Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal
14:04:00
151
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
14:05:00
152
Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ
14:06:00
153
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
14:07:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
