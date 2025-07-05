Giro d'Italia Women - stage 1 time trial start times

The 2025 Giro d'Italia Women gets underway with a day for the GC riders on stage 1, a 14.2 kilometre individual time trial in Bergamo.

The flat course might not lead to big gaps in the overall standings but important differences should emerge between the Giro d'Italia favourites.

Last down the ramp is last year's overall winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ). The Italian champion has several victories so far this season: Dwars door Vlaanderen, Brabantse Pijl and the overall UAE Tour with a stage win.

Last month, Longo Borghini won her 13th national title and her sixth in the road race, but will not be wearing the tricolore on the opening Giro d'Italia stage as she finished a close second to Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ).

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) is the top favourite for the stage win after her dominance in the Tour de Suisse and Vuelta a Burgos.

Other riders to watch include Anna van der Breggen and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), Australian champion Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) and Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck).

The action gets underway before stage 2 of the Tour de France with Amber Pate (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) the first to set off at 11:35 CET.

Longo Borghini starts at 14:07 CET.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Giro d'Italia women stage 1 start times 1 Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco 11:35:00 2 Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 11:36:00 3 Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck 11:37:00 4 Kamilla Aasebø (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 11:38:00 5 Alice Towers (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 11:39:00 6 Emma Redaelli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 11:40:00 7 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 11:41:00 8 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 11:42:00 9 Petra Zsankó (Hun) Ceratizit 11:43:00 10 Valentina Venerucci (SMr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 11:44:00 11 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 11:45:00 12 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl-Trek 11:46:00 13 Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNl 11:47:00 14 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 11:48:00 15 Prisca Savi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work 11:49:00 16 Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 11:50:00 17 Ruth Edwards (USA) Human Powered Health 11:51:00 18 Gaia Masetti (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 11:52:00 19 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) SD Worx-Protime 11:53:00 20 Eglantine Rayer Girault (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ 11:54:00 21 Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 11:55:00 22 Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco 11:56:00 23 Alice Bulegato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 11:57:00 24 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Deceuninck 11:58:00 25 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 11:59:00 26 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 12:00:00 27 Sara Pepoli (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 12:01:00 28 Kim Cadzow (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 12:02:00 29 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 12:03:00 30 Sara Fiorin (Ita) Ceratizit 12:04:00 31 Lucia Brillante Romeo (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 12:05:00 32 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team 12:06:00 33 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 12:07:00 34 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Picnic PostNl 12:08:00 35 Andrea Casagranda (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 12:09:00 36 Emma Bernardi (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work 12:10:00 37 Vittoria Ruffilli (Ita) Roland 12:11:00 38 Eva van Agt (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12:12:00 39 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health 12:13:00 40 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 12:14:00 41 Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime 12:15:00 42 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ 12:16:00 43 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team ADQ 12:17:00 44 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv-Alula-Jayco 12:18:00 45 Monica Castagna (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 12:19:00 46 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck 12:20:00 47 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 12:21:00 48 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 12:22:00 49 Asia Zontone (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 12:23:00 50 Maya Kingma (Ned) EF Education-Oatly 12:24:00 51 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 12:25:00 52 Elena Hartmann (Swi) Ceratizit 12:26:00 53 Argyro Milaki (Gre) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 12:27:00 54 Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 12:28:00 55 Anna Henderson (GBr) Lidl-Trek 12:29:00 56 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNl 12:30:00 57 Linda Laporta (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 12:31:00 58 Giulia Vallotto (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work 12:32:00 59 Petra Stiasny (Swi) Roland 12:33:00 60 Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12:34:00 61 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health 12:35:00 62 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) AG Insurance-Soudal 12:36:00 63 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 12:37:00 64 Loes Adegeest (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ 12:38:00 65 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 12:39:00 66 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco 12:40:00 67 Virginia Bortoli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 12:41:00 68 Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck 12:42:00 69 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 12:43:00 70 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 12:44:00 71 Valeria Curnis (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 12:45:00 72 Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly 12:46:00 73 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 12:47:00 74 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Ceratizit 12:48:00 75 Fanni' Bonini (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 12:49:00 76 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team 12:50:00 77 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek 12:51:00 78 Francesca Barale (Ita) Picnic PostNl 12:52:00 79 Elisabeth Ebras (Est) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 12:53:00 80 Chantelle McCarthy (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work 12:54:00 81 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland 12:55:00 82 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12:56:00 83 Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health 12:57:00 84 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 12:58:00 85 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 12:59:00 86 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ 13:00:00 87 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 13:01:00 88 Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco 13:02:00 89 Marta Pavesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 13:03:00 90 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck 13:04:00 91 Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility 13:05:00 92 Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 13:06:00 93 Sofia Arici (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 13:07:00 94 Sarah Roy (Aus) EF Education-Oatly 13:08:00 95 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 13:09:00 96 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Ceratizit 13:10:00 97 Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 13:11:00 98 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Movistar Team 13:12:00 99 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 13:13:00 100 Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic PostNl 13:14:00 101 Gaia Segato (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 13:15:00 102 Katelyn Nicholson (Aus) Mendelspeck E-Work 13:16:00 103 Mia Griffin (Irl) Roland 13:17:00 104 Chladoňová viktória (Svk) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:18:00 105 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 13:19:00 106 Sarah Gigante (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal 13:20:00 107 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 13:21:00 108 Juliette Labous (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ 13:22:00 109 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 13:23:00 110 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco 13:24:00 111 Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 13:25:00 112 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck 13:26:00 113 Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility 13:27:00 114 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 13:28:00 115 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 13:29:00 116 Babette van der Wolf (Ned) EF Education-Oatly 13:30:00 117 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 13:31:00 118 Sarah van Dam (Can) Ceratizit 13:32:00 119 Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 13:33:00 120 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 13:34:00 121 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 13:35:00 122 Becky Storrie (GBr) Picnic PostNl 13:36:00 123 Nora Jenčušová (Svk) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 13:37:00 124 Michela de Grandis (Ita) Mendelspeck E-Work 13:38:00 125 Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Roland 13:39:00 126 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:40:00 127 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health 13:41:00 128 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 13:42:00 129 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 13:43:00 130 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) FDJ-SUEZ 13:44:00 131 Brodie Chapman (Aus) UAE Team ADQ 13:45:00 132 Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv-Alula-Jayco 13:46:00 133 Sara Luccon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 13:47:00 134 Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck 13:48:00 135 Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) Uno-X Mobility 13:49:00 136 Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 13:50:00 137 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 13:51:00 138 Veronica Ewers (USA) EF Education-Oatly 13:52:00 139 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 13:53:00 140 Franziska Brausse (Ger) Ceratizit 13:54:00 141 Rasa Leleivytė (Ltu) Aromitalia 3T Vaiano 13:55:00 142 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 13:56:00 143 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 13:57:00 144 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNl 13:58:00 145 Elisa Valtulini (Ita) BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni 13:59:00 146 Maryna Altukhova (Ukr) Mendelspeck E-Work 14:00:00 147 Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Roland 14:01:00 148 Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:02:00 149 Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health 14:03:00 150 Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal 14:04:00 151 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 14:05:00 152 Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ 14:06:00 153 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 14:07:00

