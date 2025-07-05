'The guys were asleep' – Primož Roglič among GC losers in crosswinds on Tour de France stage 1

Yates twins out of contention, late crash no issue for Ben O'Connor - a rundown of the hopefuls who lost time in Lille, with many caught out in Visma-Lease a Bike-led crosswind assault

Primoz Roglic in the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de France
While Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was the highest profile GC rider to lose time on the chaotic opening stage of the Tour de France, several others vying for spots in the top 10 come Paris also saw their hopes take a hit, most notably Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Roglič has long had rotten luck at the Tour de France, having crashed out of his last three appearances; however, today was just about positioning, with him, like Evenepoel, missing the split once Visma-Lease a Bike kicked things off with 17km to go.

