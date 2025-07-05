'My first Tour de France, my first stage and what a win!' - Kaden Groves and Mathieu van der Poel celebrate as Alpecin-Deceuninck hit Tour de France jackpot

Australian sprinter plays key role in split and Jasper Philipsen lead-out

2025 Tour de France stage 1: teammates Mathieu van der Poel, Kaden Groves and winner Jasper Philipsen celebrate the win
2025 Tour de France stage 1: teammates Mathieu van der Poel, Kaden Groves and winner Jasper Philipsen celebrate the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves' Tour de France debut was an emotional day of intense racing culminating in the perfect result for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

"It's my first Tour de France, my first stage and what a win for the team!" Groves told Cyclingnews at the finish line after hugging Philipsen and celebrating their big win with their teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

