Tour of Turkey: López and Poels score XDS-Astana one-two on stage 6 summit finish

By published

Kazakhstani team fully in charge of GC after impressive display in Selçuk

MONSERRAT SPAIN MARCH 27 Harold Martin Lopez of Colombia and Team XDS Astana during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 4 a 1887km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to Montserrat Millenari 725m UCIWT on March 27 2025 in Montserrat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Harold Martín López pictured at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Harold Martín López scored XDS-Astana's second mountain stage victory of the week at the Tour of Turkey, leading home teammate and race leader Wout Poels for a one-two finish in Selçuk.

The Colombian attacked from an elite GC group to catch and pass solo attacker Giovanni Carboni (Unibet Tietema Rockets) with 1.1km left to run of the 156km stage. Further back, Poels also jumped from the group to catch and pass Carboni inside the final kilometre.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews