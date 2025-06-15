Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné: Lenny Martinez savours stage 8 breakaway win as Tadej Pogačar seals overall victory

Vingegaard, Pogačar take second and third on the stage as FLorian Lipowitz rounds out the overall podium

PLATEAU DU MONT-CENIS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the chase group during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar race towards the finish of stage 8 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the biggest win of his young career to date on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, triumphing from the early breakaway with an 8km solo move up the day's, and the race's, final climb.

34 seconds behind the Frenchman, the general classification was confirmed as Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) crossed the finish line together, the Dane unable to detach his great rival on the way up.

