'This partnership isn’t about luxury' – Mathieu van der Poel on the defensive following backlash over deal with private jet charter company

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced on the defensive after announcing a partnership with a private jet company, sparking a backlash among fans.

The Dutchman, who is soon to co-lead Alpecin-Deceuninck at the Tour de France, announced the deal with private jet charter company Flying Group in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In a short post, he wrote: "Thrilled to share I’m an ambassador for Flying Group, proud to represent a company that's elevating the world of private aviation."

Fans were quick to criticise Van der Poel, with over 1,100 comments being posted – most of them negative – at the time of writing.

The comments focused on the environmentally unfriendly nature of private jet travel, especially at a time when several race organisers and teams, including Tour de France organisers ASO, are cutting emissions.

Van der Poel responded to the criticism, which included comments such as 'Take the train dude and set an example', 'This is truly disappointing to see', and 'Is climate change a joke to you?', in a further comment under his post.

Giving his reasons for signing the deal with the Antwerp-based company, which maintains a fleet of 18 jets, he wrote that his private jet travel is necessary to "protect my time, my health, and my peace of mind" as a top-level professional sportsman.

"I've seen some of the reactions, and I want to be open about my partnership with Flying Group as a sustainable partner. I understand the environmental concerns, and I respect everyone's voice," he wrote.

"At the same time, for my sport and career, the way I travel matters. I work incredibly hard every day to perform at my highest level, and that means making choices that protect my time, my health, and my peace of mind. Flying relaxed, with less stress and exposure, helps me stay focused and healthy."

Van der Poel wrote that the partnership is focused on performance rather than luxury, noting that he always tries to make "responsible choices" regarding the environment.

"This partnership isn't about luxury, it's about performance, recovery, and the kind of support that helps me give 100% every time I show up," he wrote.

"I always try to make responsible choices where I can, but I also stand by the commitment I've made to my goals. Thanks to those who understand."

It's unclear how often Van der Poel uses private jets, but just two flights per year would bring his carbon emissions well above the global average and almost on par with the entire CO2 emissions of the average Dutch citizen.

A recent study found that the average private jet flight in 2023 emitted 3.6 tonnes of CO2. For context, the average CO2 emissions for a Dutch person in 2024 were 6.6 tonnes. The EU average was 5.6, while the global average was 4.7.

Based on 2023 data showing that private jet flights emit an average of 4.19kg of CO2 per kilometre, a flight from Antwerp to Alicante would emit at least 6.29 tonnes of CO2. That is a staggering 4559% more than the emissions per passenger (0.135 tonnes) for a commercial flight flying the same distance.

Flying Group don't include any emissions data on their website but do have a page dedicated to sustainability titled 'Leave now, love tomorrow'.

The company boasts of their "ambitious sustainability program that sets new standards in the industry", saying that they have "already achieved concrete steps to minimise our ecological footprint", including an office which produces more energy than it consumes, flight plan optimisation, and carbon offsetting schemes.