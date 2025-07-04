'This partnership isn’t about luxury' – Mathieu van der Poel on the defensive following backlash over deal with private jet charter company

The average private jet flight in 2023 emitted two-thirds of the average EU citizen's total yearly emissions

Mathieu van der Poel signs deal to become ambassador for private jet charter company Flying Group 2025 [Instagram]
Private jet flights emit 4559% more CO2 per kilometre compared to a single passenger on the average commercial flight (Image credit: Mathieu van der Poel/Instagram)

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced on the defensive after announcing a partnership with a private jet company, sparking a backlash among fans.

The Dutchman, who is soon to co-lead Alpecin-Deceuninck at the Tour de France, announced the deal with private jet charter company Flying Group in an Instagram post on Thursday.

