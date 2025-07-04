'I'm stronger than ever' – Jonas Vingegaard arrives at Tour de France with more muscle and without fear of Pogačar

By published

Dane fully prepared for renewed battle with world champion at new peak level, 'will see if it's enough or not'

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard attends the official teams presentation days prior to the start of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in Lille, northern France, on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) confirmed he is "on the highest level that I've ever been" coming into the 2025 Tour de France, arriving with more muscle and power as he looks to take down Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) once again.

Whether it will be enough to defeat the world champion as he did in 2022 and 2023 to equal his haul of three yellow jerseys, the Dane isn't certain, but his confidence is clear on the eve of the Grand Départ in Lille.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.