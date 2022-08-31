Tour of Britain 2022 Overview

When is Tour of Britain: 10 stages from September 4 to September 11

How long is Tour of Britain: 1,352.1km

Where does the race start: Aberdeen

Where does it finish: The Needles

The latest results from Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 6 Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) was announced the winner of the 2022 Tour of Britain after the cancellation of the final three stages (Image credit: SWPix) Jordi Meeus fastest in reduced sprint to win stage 5 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Gonzalo Serrano wins stage 4 (Image credit: SwPix) Kamiel Bonneuof wins stage 3 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Cees Bol takes the sprint in ahead of Jake Stewart on stage 2 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Corbin Strong wins Tour of Britain opener at Glenshee Ski Centre summit (Image credit: SWPix)

The organisers of the Tour of Britain, SweetSpot, announced the cancellation of the final three stages of the race following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll on Thursday, September 8.

SweetSpot issued a first statement upon the conclusion of stage 5 in Mansfield, announcing that it had cancelled stage 6 from Tewkesbury to Gloucester, and later announced the cancellation of stage 7 from West Bay to Ferndown and stage 8 from Ryde to The Needles.

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar), who was leading the overall classification at the conclusion of stage 5, was announced as the overall winner of the 2022 Tour of Britain. Tom Pidcock and Omar Fraile, both Ineos Grenadiers, finished second and third overall, respectively.

Tour of Britain 2022 Information

The Tour of Britain kicks off on September 4 offering the peloton a 1,352.1km of racing across eight stages that concludes on September 11 at The Needles.

Rich in history, it is a prominent stage race that has its origins back in 1945. However, the current version of the Tour of Britain, not organised by SweetSpot, began in 2004.

The multi-day event was registered at the 2.1-level but moved up to the 2.HC status in 2014, and then 2.Pro ranks in 2020, though cancelled that year due to COVID-19. While the event has never made the jump up to WorldTour, it remains as one of the most prestigious events of Great Britain.

Champions of the modern Tour of Britain include last year's winner Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel (2019), Julian Alaphilippe (2018), Lars Boom (2011 and 2017), Steven Cummings (2016) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015), Bradley Wiggins (2013), and Dylan van Baarle (2014).

Tour of Britain Stages

Stage 1 - Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre, 181.3km

Stage 2 - Hawick to Duns, 175.2km

Stage 3 - Durham to Sunderland, 163.6km

Stage 4 - Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley, 149.5km

Stage 5 - West Bridgford to Mansfield, 186.8km

Stage 6 - Tewkesbury to Gloucester, 170.9km

Stage 7 - West Bay to Ferndown, 175.9km

Stage 8 - Ryde to The Needles, 148.9km

Tour of Britain Contenders

Positioned annually in September, the Tour of Britain offers many riders an opportunity to contest late-season stage racing and potentially to prepare for the UCI Road World Championships, which are held in Australia from September 17-25.

Defending champion, Wout van Aert and his team Jumbo-Visma are not scheduled to compete in this year's event, however, the eight-day race will feature 18 teams, including five WorldTour teams Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar, Team DSM, Israel-Premier Tech, and Bora-Hansgrohe.

The organisers of the event are yet to confirm the official start list, but they have revealed several key riders that will be participating.

In his final season before retirement, Australia's Richie Porte will lead Ineos Grenadiers at this year's Tour of Britain. Belgium's Dylan Teuns will lead the GC hopes for his team Israel-Premier Tech. British Cycling will also field a national team led by Connor Swift.

Tour of Britain most successful riders

Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015) won more than one edition of the modern Tour of Britain, and Lars Boom won twice (2011 and 2017).

Wout van Aert won the most recent edition in 2021

Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel won the race in 2018 and 2019.

Mark Cavendish (10) has won the most stages of the race, followed by Boasson Hagen (8) and André Greipel (7).

Tour of Britain Teams