Tour of Britain 2022
Tour of Britain 2022 Overview
When is Tour of Britain: 10 stages from September 4 to September 11
How long is Tour of Britain: 1,352.1km
Where does the race start: Aberdeen
Where does it finish: The Needles
The latest results from Tour of Britain
Tour of Britain cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The organisers of the Tour of Britain, SweetSpot, announced the cancellation of the final three stages of the race following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll on Thursday, September 8.
SweetSpot issued a first statement upon the conclusion of stage 5 in Mansfield, announcing that it had cancelled stage 6 from Tewkesbury to Gloucester, and later announced the cancellation of stage 7 from West Bay to Ferndown and stage 8 from Ryde to The Needles.
Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar), who was leading the overall classification at the conclusion of stage 5, was announced as the overall winner of the 2022 Tour of Britain. Tom Pidcock and Omar Fraile, both Ineos Grenadiers, finished second and third overall, respectively.
- Stage 5: Jordi Meeus fastest in reduced sprint to win stage 5 at Tour of Britain
- Stage 4: Gonzalo Serrano pips Pidcock to win Tour of Britain stage 4
- Stage 3: Bonneu claims Tour of Britain stage 3 from breakaway
- Stage 2: Cees Bol takes photo finish win in Tour of Britain stage 2
- Stage 1: Corbin Strong wins Tour of Britain opener at Glenshee Ski Centre summit
Tour of Britain 2022 Information
The Tour of Britain kicks off on September 4 offering the peloton a 1,352.1km of racing across eight stages that concludes on September 11 at The Needles.
Rich in history, it is a prominent stage race that has its origins back in 1945. However, the current version of the Tour of Britain, not organised by SweetSpot, began in 2004.
The multi-day event was registered at the 2.1-level but moved up to the 2.HC status in 2014, and then 2.Pro ranks in 2020, though cancelled that year due to COVID-19. While the event has never made the jump up to WorldTour, it remains as one of the most prestigious events of Great Britain.
Champions of the modern Tour of Britain include last year's winner Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel (2019), Julian Alaphilippe (2018), Lars Boom (2011 and 2017), Steven Cummings (2016) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015), Bradley Wiggins (2013), and Dylan van Baarle (2014).
Tour of Britain Stages
- Stage 1 - Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre, 181.3km
- Stage 2 - Hawick to Duns, 175.2km
- Stage 3 - Durham to Sunderland, 163.6km
- Stage 4 - Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley, 149.5km
- Stage 5 - West Bridgford to Mansfield, 186.8km
- Stage 6 - Tewkesbury to Gloucester, 170.9km
- Stage 7 - West Bay to Ferndown, 175.9km
- Stage 8 - Ryde to The Needles, 148.9km
Tour of Britain Contenders
Positioned annually in September, the Tour of Britain offers many riders an opportunity to contest late-season stage racing and potentially to prepare for the UCI Road World Championships, which are held in Australia from September 17-25.
Defending champion, Wout van Aert and his team Jumbo-Visma are not scheduled to compete in this year's event, however, the eight-day race will feature 18 teams, including five WorldTour teams Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar, Team DSM, Israel-Premier Tech, and Bora-Hansgrohe.
The organisers of the event are yet to confirm the official start list, but they have revealed several key riders that will be participating.
In his final season before retirement, Australia's Richie Porte will lead Ineos Grenadiers at this year's Tour of Britain. Belgium's Dylan Teuns will lead the GC hopes for his team Israel-Premier Tech. British Cycling will also field a national team led by Connor Swift.
Tour of Britain most successful riders
- Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015) won more than one edition of the modern Tour of Britain, and Lars Boom won twice (2011 and 2017).
- Wout van Aert won the most recent edition in 2021
- Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel won the race in 2018 and 2019.
- Mark Cavendish (10) has won the most stages of the race, followed by Boasson Hagen (8) and André Greipel (7).
Tour of Britain Teams
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Team DSM
- Israel - Premier Tech
- Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
- Human Powered Health
- BORA - hansgrohe
- WiV SunGod
- Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
- Movistar Team
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Saint Piran
- Global 6 Cycling
- Team Qhubeka
- Great Britain
- Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
- Trinity Racing
