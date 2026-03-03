Great Britain captures calendar spot for 2026-27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup with Glasgow confirmed as host

Full schedule for 12-race series now completed, with first two rounds in Czechia before 'cross competition in Scotland

Helen Wyman of Great Britain finished eighth at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in 2014 at Milton Keynes, England
Helen Wyman of Great Britain finished eighth at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in 2014 at Milton Keynes, England (Image credit: Getty Images)
Great Britain was revealed as the "to be determined" stop on the 2026-27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup calendar, slotting into Sunday, 13 December to complete the schedule of 12 races.

The opening rounds of competition take place across two days in Czechia, Ostrava hosting the first race on Friday, 27 November and moving west to Tabor on Sunday, 29 November. The third round of the World Cup series was listed as "TBD" when the schedule was announced last month, but was confirmed today to be held in mid-December at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for cycling in Great Britain as a UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round returns for the first time in over a decade," said Jonathan Day, director of events at British Cycling.

"Cyclo-cross has such a rich history in the country, with incredible riders who excel on the international stage, and a strong, vibrant and passionate community racing in League and Lloyds National Series and Championship events up and down the country each winter. To bring a prestigious UCI World Cup round to our portfolio of events is brilliant for fans of this amazing sport and for major sporting events in the country.”

Cyclo-cross World Cup 2026-2027 calendar

  • Round 1 – Friday, 27 November 2026 – Ostrava, Czechia
  • Round 2 – Sunday, 29 November 2026 – Tabor, Czechia
  • Round 3 – Sunday, 13 December 2026 – Glasgow (Scotland), Great Britain
  • Round 4 – Saturday, 19 December 2026 – Antwerpen, Belgium
  • Round 5 – Sunday, 20 December 2026 – Koksijde, Belgium
  • Round 6 – Saturday, 26 December 2026 – Gavere, Belgium
  • Round 7 – Sunday, 27 December 2026 – Namur, Belgium
  • Round 8 – Tuesday, 29 December 2026 – Besançon, France
  • Round 9 – Sunday, 3 January 2027 – Zonhoven, Belgium
  • Round 10 – Sunday, 17 January 2027 – Benidorm, Spain
  • Round 11 – Saturday, 23 January 2027 – Hamme, Belgium
  • Round 12 – Sunda,y 24 January 2027 – Hoogerheide, Netherlands
