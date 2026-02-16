How to watch UAE Tour 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for WorldTour showdown

Watch the UAE Tour 2026 for an early-season WorldTour stage race with an all-star cast that includes Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

UAE Tour: Key information ► Dates: February 16-23 ► Free stream: UAE Tour YouTube ► UK: TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Canada: FloBikes

The 2026 UAE Tour takes place over seven stages from Monday, February 16 to Sunday, February 23.

There's a varied route, with a short time trial on stage 2, a new climb of Jebel Mobrah on stage 3, and the marquee summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 6. Away from the GC action there are four flat stages for the sprinters but as always in the desert, crosswinds can blow and turn quiet days into race-defining chaos.

The UAE Tour is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the UAE Tour wherever you are in the world.

UAE Tour free live stream

You can watch the 2026 UAE Tour for free on YouTube, with the race's official channel providing a free live stream.

UAE Tour 2026 Stage 1 - YouTube Watch On

Where can I watch the UAE Tour in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2025 UAE Tour through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 1 all week, with live streaming available on the Discovery+ platform.

You can add TNT Sports to an existing pay-TV package with the likes of Sky and Virgin, or you can sign up to Discovery+ to stream instantly for £30.99 per month.

Who is showing UAE Tour in the US?

The UAE Tour is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

How to watch the UAE Tour in Canada

For Canadian viewers, Flobikes is your port of call to watch the UAE Tour. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch the UAE Tour in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the UAE Tour through SBS, which has newly acquired the rights this year. Each stage is being streamed live on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia.

How to watch the UAE Tour securely from anywhere

