How to watch Paris-Nice 2026 – TV coverage, live streams as Jonas Vingegaard stars in Race to the Sun

Two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard withdrew from Paris-Nice 2025 after a crash. This year he's back and is favourite for the GC win

Watch Paris-Nice from March 8-15 to see the men’s WorldTour peloton in action as the challenging eight-day stage race heads from Parisian suburbs to the Mediterranean Sea. Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada, and the rest of the world.

The race begins in the town of Achères on the river Seine, then wends its way south and east to its Mediterranean finish. As usual, there is a varied mix of stage types with flat, mountain/hilly, mixed, and a 23.5km team time trial on stage three.

The winner of the last two editions, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike), won't be defending his title as the American rider has committed to March's Italian races – Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-Sanremo.

Despite a crash and illness disrupting the start to his season, this year's Paris-Nice favourite is Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), who is looking to defend the title for his team. The two-time Tour de France winner was wearing the race leader's yellow jersey into stage 5 of Paris-Nice last year, but he withdrew after a seemingly innocuous crash which resulted in a concussion and a wrist injury.

Another strong contender is Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG). The Portuguese rider has a consistent Grand Tour pedigree and sprinted to victory in stage 4 of last year's Paris-Nice race, finishing sixth in the final general classification standings.

Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) is also a rider to watch for the GC win. While Oscar Onley (INEOS Grenadiers), Kevin Vauquelin (INEOS Grenadiers), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ), and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will all be hunting for stage wins and potential podium finishes too.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options for Paris-Nice.

Can I watch Paris-Nice for free?

The 2026 edition of Paris-Nice will have free-to-air coverage in Australia via SBS, as well as in many European countries.

SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia and you can watch for free via the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

Elsewhere, France Télévisions will be showing Paris-Nice on TV and online, through their FranceTV streaming platform.

In Belgium, Sporza has live coverage for the Flemish audience on their website or the VRT Max platform, while down south, RTBF and Auvio have the French speakers covered.

RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, and NOS in the Netherlands are all also among the free-to-air broadcasters with Paris-Nice rights.

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch Paris-Nice from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while Paris-Nice is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services when you're far from home. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Watch Paris-Nice with this special NordVPN deal ✅ Unblocks Streaming Services

✅ 70% Off Right Now

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Free Amazon Gift Card

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Paris-Nice on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is the channel you need, while to watch Paris-Nice online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in the USA?

Paris-Nice will have live coverage in the USA on NBC Sports via Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year, while a subscription to Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) - $16.99/month or $169.99/year.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Paris-Nice on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish for, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch Paris-Nice via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS. All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with a registration.

Unfortunately, there is no TV coverage in New Zealand – Staylive does not have the rights to Paris-Nice.