USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne back in the winner's circle while Elizabeth Castaño makes a statement at High Line Criterium in Georgia

USPro criterium champion Lucas Bourgoyne, the winner at Athens Twilight Criterium, took a second USA CRITS victory on May 2 at High Line Criterium in Suwanee, Georgia

Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) powered to sprint victories at the High Line Criterium on Saturday. The second-year races in Suwanee, Georgia were the sixth round of eight events in USA CRITS.

The women's race came down to a drag race, with a trio of track riders taking podium spots. Kingdom Elite and Team Winston Salem-FLOW had multiple riders in the front group of 15 on the final lap, but could not hold back the best sprinters on the night.

Once through the final sweeping right-hand bend and into a headwind, Andrea Cyr (HigherDOSE - Renova) accelerated up the middle to the front. However, her effort was negated by the trio who swarmed past in the final 100 metres, led by Castaño on the inside line. Alexi Ramirez (L39ION of Los Angeles) took second and Flor Espiritusanto (1kFlips Racing) took third, leaving Cyr one spot off the podium.

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Castaño used her top result to move from fifth to third in the women's individual USA CRITS standings. She was last on the podium at LaGrange Cycling Classic in mid-April. The Kingdom Elite duo of Liza Ray and Elizabeth Harden remain one-two in the standings.

Foundation New York has dominated the men's division across the first five races, Marcos Mendez winning three races and Jordan Parra on the top step in Spartanburg, South Carolina one night before. On Saturday, Foundation controlled the final laps with five riders massed at the front.

With two laps to go, Danny Summerhill (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) went to the front of the line of Foundation riders and drove the pace. On the final lap, Bourgoyne worked his way through the Foundation line and came off the final corners on the inside of Gomez.

The USPro Criterium national champion exploded across the line for his second win of the series, adding to the victory he took at Athens Twilight Criterium. Preston Eye (Clif Family Drifters) punched past Gomez for second.

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The men's individual standings remained unchanged, as leader Leonel Rodriguez (The Paceline Project) and Mendez both finished in the top 10. Eye retains third overall.

The High Line Criterium completed three consecutive days of racing for USA CRITS. The final two races to decide series winners will take place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on May 22 at Streets of Fire Criterium and May 23 at Winston-Salem Classic, which this year will start and end on the Vine Street hill near Bailey Park.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pro women - Top 10 Rank Rider Diff 1 Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling) 1:02:50 2 Alexi Ramirez (L39ION of Los Angeles) +0:00 3 Flor Espiritusanto (1kFlips Racing) +0:00 4 Andrea Cyr (HigherDOSE | Renova) +0:00 5 Heather Fischer (ENVE Skratch Labs Racing) +0:01 6 Lauren Zoerner (Team Winston Salem - Flow) +0:01 7 Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing) +0:01 8 Rebecca Lang (Team Winston Salem - Flow) +0:01 9 Elizabeth Harden (Kingdom Elite Racing) +0:01 10 Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) +0:02