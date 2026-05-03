USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne back in the winner's circle while Elizabeth Castaño makes a statement at High Line Criterium in Georgia

Race Results
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Overall series standing tighten with two races remaining

USPro crit champion Lucas Bourgoyne, the winner at Athens Twilight Criterium, took a second USA CRITS victory on May 2 at High Line Criterium in Suwanee, Georgia
USPro criterium champion Lucas Bourgoyne, the winner at Athens Twilight Criterium, took a second USA CRITS victory on May 2 at High Line Criterium in Suwanee, Georgia (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
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Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery pb Waldo Racing) powered to sprint victories at the High Line Criterium on Saturday. The second-year races in Suwanee, Georgia were the sixth round of eight events in USA CRITS.

The women's race came down to a drag race, with a trio of track riders taking podium spots. Kingdom Elite and Team Winston Salem-FLOW had multiple riders in the front group of 15 on the final lap, but could not hold back the best sprinters on the night.

Once through the final sweeping right-hand bend and into a headwind, Andrea Cyr (HigherDOSE - Renova) accelerated up the middle to the front. However, her effort was negated by the trio who swarmed past in the final 100 metres, led by Castaño on the inside line. Alexi Ramirez (L39ION of Los Angeles) took second and Flor Espiritusanto (1kFlips Racing) took third, leaving Cyr one spot off the podium.

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Castaño used her top result to move from fifth to third in the women's individual USA CRITS standings. She was last on the podium at LaGrange Cycling Classic in mid-April. The Kingdom Elite duo of Liza Ray and Elizabeth Harden remain one-two in the standings.

Results

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Pro women - Top 10

Rank

Rider

Diff

1

Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling)

1:02:50

2

Alexi Ramirez (L39ION of Los Angeles)

+0:00

3

Flor Espiritusanto (1kFlips Racing)

+0:00

4

Andrea Cyr (HigherDOSE | Renova)

+0:00

5

Heather Fischer (ENVE Skratch Labs Racing)

+0:01

6

Lauren Zoerner (Team Winston Salem - Flow)

+0:01

7

Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)

+0:01

8

Rebecca Lang (Team Winston Salem - Flow)

+0:01

9

Elizabeth Harden (Kingdom Elite Racing)

+0:01

10

Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing)

+0:02

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