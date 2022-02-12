Team Profile
Israel-Premier Tech
- Guillaume Boivin
- Tom Van Asbroeck
- Rudy Barbier
- Sebastian Berwick
- Patrick Bevin
- Jenthe Biermans
- Matthias Brändle
- Alexander Cataford
- Alex Dowsett
- Itamar Einhorn
- Christopher Froome
- Jakob Fuglsang
- Omer Goldstein
- Carl Fredrik Hagen
- Ben Hermans
- Reto Hollenstein
- Hugo Houle
- Daryl Impey
- Taj Jones
- Alessandro De Marchi
- Krists Neilands
- Guy Niv
- Giacomo Nizzolo
- James Piccoli
- Guy Sagiv
- Mads Würtz Schmidt
- Corbin Strong
- Sep Vanmarcke
- Michael Woods
- Rick Zabel
Related Articles
Chris Froome questions whether time trial bikes and gravel belong in road cycling
By Patrick Fletcher published
News Four-time Tour de France winner suggests it'd be safer and fairer to ride time trials on road bikes
Israel-Premier Tech enter women's cycling to sponsor Roland Cogeas Edelweiss in 2022
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'It has always been our vision to be involved in women's cycling' says Premier Tech CEO Bélanger
Chris Froome: Only offer support to Egan Bernal and his family right now
By Kirsten Frattini published
News ‘No one needs to be demanding questions about the injuries, when he’s going to be back on a bike or if he’s going to be at the highest level again'
Israel-Premier Tech director 'doesn't dare answer' whether Chris Froome can return to old level
By Cyclingnews published
News Verbrugghe suggests that four-time Tour winner still brings 'reputation and prestige'
Israel Cycling Academy suffer bike theft at training camp
By Cyclingnews published
News 17 silver Factor bikes stolen in Spain
Chris Froome: Other teams have caught up with Ineos Grenadiers
By Cyclingnews published
News Four-time Tour de France winner says there's 'momentum and positive energy' at Israel-Premier Tech
Simon Clarke signs one-year deal at Israel-Premier Tech
By Daniel Benson published
News Australian completes roster and joins team at training camp
Simon Clarke close to signing one year deal at Israel-Premier Tech
By Daniel Benson published
News Australian looks set to join Chris Froome and Mike Woods for 2022
Israel Start-Up Nation and Premier Tech join forces
By Daniel Benson published
News The team will race as Israel-Premier Tech in 2022
