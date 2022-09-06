Bonneu claims Tour of Britain stage 3 from breakaway
Perry moves into race lead on soggy stage to Sunderland
Kamiel Bonneu of Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise took a nail biting win from the breakaway of stage 3 of the Tour of Britain through torrential rain in Sunderland, beating Ben Perry (WiV SunGod) into second place and Alex Richardson (Saint Piran) in third, as Perry moved into the race lead.
A four-man breakaway containing Bonneu, Richardson, Perry and Mathijs Paaschens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) had barely over 2 minutes remaining at the 20km mark, after the final climb of High Moorsley, but managed to hold off the chasing peloton approaching the race final - holding a one-minute margin entering the final kilometre.
Bonneau made an early sprint attack just outside of the final 500m, in the shadow of a chasing peloton, and held the three other breakaway riders by several bike lengths, with Perry managing to snatch second ahead of Richardson and Paaschens.
As the highest placed riders in the GC, Paaschens and Perry were in tight competition for a finishing time bonus, with Perry winning the sprint to the line with enough of a margin over the min group to take the overall race leader’s jersey.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
